Prep roundup: FHS drops NBC finale to Otsego

TONTOGANY — Fostoria High School let two set points slip away in both the first and second sets and ultimately fell 26-24, 28-26, 18-25, 23-25, 15-6 to Otsego in its Northern Buckeye Conference and regular season volleyball finale Thursday.

Tyriana Settles smashed 37 kills on 70 of 77 hitting with three blocks to lead the Lady Red (15-7, 9-5 NBC) who finished fourth in the league standings.

FOSTORIA (15-7, 9-5 NBC)

SERVING: Dakota Thomas 20-21, Zoe Rice 22-25. ACES: Baleigh Robinson & Mary Harris 1. KILLS: Settles 37, Meredith Grine 10, Harris 3, Alex Talley 2. SPIKING: Settles 70-77, Grine 18-18. ASSISTS: Thomas 47. SETTING: Thomas 99-100. DIGS: Robinson, Settles & J’Breonn Jones 10, Rice & Harris 5. BLOCKS: Grine 4, Settles 3.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Otsego, 2-0.

TIFFIN CALVERT 3

OLD FORT 2

OLD FORT — Kiely Taylor led Old Fort with 24 kills and four blocks, but the Stockaders couldn’t capitalize on a 2-0 advantage as they lost to Tiffin Calvert 22-25, 20-25, 30-28, 25-17, 15-9 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division match Thursday.

Madison Guth dished out 48 assists and Jenna Clouse had 29 digs for Old Fort (8-14, 4-6 SBC River).

OLD FORT (8-14, 4-6 SBC RIVER)

KILLS: Kiely Taylor 24, Morgan Miller 11, Jenna Clouse 9. ASSISTS: Madison Guth 48. DIGS: Clouse 29, Ashlyn Magers 21, Guth 14, Miller & Savannah McCoy 16. BLOCKS: Taylor 4, Miller 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Tiffin Calvert, 25-19, 20-25, 23-25.

ALLEN EAST 3

VANLUE 0

VANLUE — Amanda Clymer had six kills and seven blocks Thursday as Vanlue lost 25-13, 25-18, 25-14 to Allen East in a nonconference volleyball match.

Maliah Snook had nine digs for Vanlue (6-16). Bethany Smith and Audrey Phillips each had seven digs.

Allen East improved to 14-5.

Vanlue (6-16)

SERVING: Maliah Snook 9-11, Emma Biller 8-9, Audrey Phillips 7-7. ACES: Amanda Clymer 1, Phillips 1. KILLS: Clymer 6. SPIKING: Clymer 26-29, Snook 12-14. ASSISTS: Biller 6. SETTING: Biller 27-29, Phillips 23-25. DIGS: Snook 9, Biller 8, Phillips 7, Bethany Smith 7. BLOCKS: Clymer 7, Snook 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Allen East 25-8, 25-7.

LAKOTA 3

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 2

KANSAS — Mackenzie Feathers led Lakota with 14 kills, four aces, two blocks and was 20 of 20 serving as the Raiders outlasted Sandusky St. Mary’s 25-18, 16-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-12 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division match Thursday.

Qiara Palos had 15 assists as Lakota (5-13, 1-9 SBC River) won their first league game of the season. Faith Biddle added 24 digs.

LAKOTA (5-13, 1-9 SBC RIVER)

SERVING: Mackenzie Feathers 20-20, Katelyn Klotz 18-20, Faith Biddle 15-15. ACES: Feathers 4, Madison King & Anna Brubaker 3. KILLS: Feathers 14, King 12. ASSISTS: Qiara Palos 15, Klotz 12. SETTING: Klotz 62-63, Palos 54-55. DIGS: Biddle 24, Brubaker 11, King 10. BLOCKS: Feathers 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Sandusky St. Mary’s, 25-12, 13-25, 25-17.

ELMWOOD 3

GENOA 1

BLOOMDALE — Peighton Troike and Taiah Douglas both smacked 14 kills in Elmwood’s 23-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-8 win over Genoa in a Northern Buckeye Conference match Thursday.

Maddie Schroeder had 45 assists and Jill Hannah collected 21 digs for the Royals (5-15, 4-10 NBC). Maddie Daniels served three aces.

Genoa slipped to 7-15 overall, 3-11 NBC.

ELMWOOD (5-15, 4-10 NBC)

ACES: Maddie Daniels 3. KILLS: Peighton Troike & Taiah Douglas 14, Kayla Minich & Lizzy Hall 8. ASSISTS: Maddie Schroeder 45. DIGS: Jill Hannah 21, Daniels 13, Hall 11.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Elmwood, 25-19, 23-25, 25-9.

VAN BUREN 3

BLUFFTON 0

VAN BUREN — Lydia Reineke smashed 24 kills and Lindsey Shaw tallied 36 assists in Van Buren’s 25-15, 25-14, 25-14 win over Bluffton in nonleague volleyball play Thursday.

The Black Knights improved to 12-10 overall while the Pirates, who were led by Aimee Ritter’s 16 assists, fell to 2-19.

BLUFFTON (2-19)

KILLS: Katie Prater 5, Karis Wilson & Libby Schaadt 4. ASSISTS: Aimee Ritter 16. DIGS: Ali Moser 19, Ritter 13. BLOCKS: Schaadt 3.

VAN BUREN (12-10)

SERVING: Sarah Dishong 14-14, Mackenzie Saltzman 12-12, Lydia Reineke 9-9. ACES: Dishong 4, Jessica Reinhart 2. KILLS: L. Reineke 25, Emma Reineke 6, Sydney Leeper 3. ASSISTS: Lindsey Shaw 36. DIGS: Saltzman 11, Faith Dewalt 10, L. Reineke 6. BLOCKS: E. Reineke 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Van Buren, 25-14, 25-9.

Boys soccer

VAN BUREN 3

ADA 0

ADA — Nick McCracken scored twice as champion Van Buren completed an undefeated run through the North Central Ohio Soccer Association boys season with a 3-0 victory over Ada on Thursday.

Hunter Stone also found the net for the Black Knights (13-1-1, 5-0 NCOSA). Thomas Piccirillo notched two assists and Brady Losiewicz added one. Goalkeeper Hunter Fleck needed to make just two saves as Van Buren outshot Ada 15-2.

Ace Gamble stopped five shots for the Bulldogs (10-5, 2-3 NCOSA).

goals: (VB) Nick McCracken 2, Hunter Stone 1. Assists: (VB) Thomas Piccirillo 2, Brady Lodiewicz 1. shots-on-goal: Van Buren 15; Ada 2. saves: (VB) Hunter Fleck 2; (Ada) Ace Gamble 5.

records: Van Buren 13-1-1, 5-0 NCOSA; Ada 10-5, 2-3 NCOSA.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Van Buren, 1-0.

LIBERTY-BENTON 11

OLD FORT 0

FINDLAY — Cameron Schroeder scored three goals, and Gannon Darrach and goalkeeper Chris Dole found the net for their first time in their careers as Liberty-Benton routed Old Fort 11-0 on Thursday in nonconference boys soccer.

Darrach recorded a pair of goals and an assist, and Dole notched the final goal for Eagles, who outshot the Stockaders 29-1 on their way to raising their record to 9-5-2.

Austin Patrick and Owen Rath each had a goal and an assist for Liberty-Benton. Rafael Naranjo, Lucas Mattingly and Zac Kiburn each added a goal and Brady Shellhammer, Danny Furiate, Garret Bartel and Noah Aschemeier each recorded an assist.

Dole needed to make only one save, while Coleman Bigelow stopped 18 shots for Old Fort.

goals: (L-B) Cameron Schroeder 3, Gannon Darrach 2, Rafael Naranjo, Owen Rath, Austin Patrick, Lucas Mattingly, Zac Kilburn & Chris Dole 1. Assists: Darrach, Rath, Patrick, Brady Shellhammer, Danny Furiate, Garret Bartel & Noah Aschemeier 1. shots-on-goal: Old Fort 1; Liberty-Benton 19. saves: (OF) Cameron Bigelow 18; (L-B) Dole 3.

records: Liberty-Benton 9-5-2.

Girls soccer

VAN BUREN 3

ELIDA 2

VAN BUREN — Lisa Simmons scored all of Van Buren’s goals and Jewelya Hutchison made 18 saves in goal as the Black Knights fought off Elida 3-2 on Thursday in nonconference girls soccer.

Hutchison, Josie Masters, Zoe Horne, Marisa Gilbert and Audrey Nessler each recorded an assist for Van Buren, which boosted its record to 7-5-1.

Jency Jenkins and Jayden Holstein scored for the Bulldogs (11-5), who outshot the Black Knights 20-12. Elida goalkeeper Erika Suever made nine saves.

goals: (ELI) Jency Jenkins & Jayden Holstein 1; (VB) Lisa Simmons 3; Assists: (VB) Josie Masters, Zoe Horne, Marisa Gilbert, Audrey Nessler & Jewelya Hutchison 1. shots-on-goal: Elida 20; Van Buren 12. saves: (ELI) Erika Suever 9; (VB) Jewelya Hutchison 18.

records: Elida 18-5; Van Buren 7-5-1.

Comments

comments