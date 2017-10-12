Prep cross country: League meet capsules

Area League Cross Country Capsules

NBC Championship

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday at Eastwood

RACE SCHEDULE: Junior high girls 10 a.m.; varsity girls 10:40 a.m.; junior high boys 11:20 a.m.; varsity boys noon

DEFENDING CHAMPS: Otsego boys and girls.

AREA TEAMS: Elmwood, Fostoria

WHAT TO WATCH: Fostoria’s Dylan Sheets will be looking to earn first-team all-NBC honors for the second straight year. Otsego’s Shane Tobar is back to defend his boys crown.

In the girls race, look for Erika Gonzales and Liz Hoffman to lead the way for Fostoria and Elmwood, respectively.

BVC Championship

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday at Owens Community College Findlay campus.

RACE SCHEDULE: Varsity girls 9 a.m.; varsity boys 9:40 a.m.; junior high girls 10:20 a.m.; junior high boys 10:50 a.m.; 1-mile elementary run 11:20 a.m.

DEFENDING CHAMPS: Hopewell-Loudon boys and girls.

AREA TEAMS: Hopewell-Loudon, Liberty-Benton, McComb, Cory-Rawson, Pandora-Gilboa, North Baltimore, Riverdale, Leipsic, Van Buren.

WHAT TO WATCH: Hopewell-Loudon appears to be the favorite to defend in both the boys and girls races. The Chieftains have a deep team featuring a solid pack of runners that should produce some top 10 finishes.

The girls individual favorite appears to be Liberty-Benton’s Lindsey Bishop. Look for Riverdale’s Juleigha Collier, and Van Buren’s Autumn Pisarsky and Justine Hunt to be at the front of the field as well.

Returning state qualifier Tyler Reinhart-Anez is back to defend his BVC boys crown for the Chieftains. Other boys to watch include L-B’s Keith Sansalone, McComb’s Jacob Rider and Cory-Rawson’s Jonathon Hoorman.

SBC Championship

WHEN & WHERE: Tiffin’s Hedges Boyer Park.

RACE SCHEDULE: Lake Division boys, 9 a.m. Lake Division girls, 9:40 a.m.; River Division boys 10:20 a.m.; River Division girls, 11 a.m.; junior high boys, 11:40 a.m.; junior high girls, 12:10 p.m.; junior high boys open, 12:40 p.m.; junior high girls open, 1:10 p.m.; Bay Division boys, 1:40 p.m.; Bay Division girls, 2:20 p.m.

DEFENDING CHAMPS: Edison boys and girls Bay Division; Old Fort boys River Division; Sandusky St. Mary’s girls River Division.

AREA TEAMS: New Riegel, Lakota, Old Fort.

WHAT TO WATCH: Welcome to the new SBC: one league, three divisions and 10 races Saturday in Tiffin.

Old Fort is the defending River Division champs but a surging Lakota team featuring a pair of solid runners in Dylan Moes and Braden Schaser could challenge the Stockaders.

Comments

comments