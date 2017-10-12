Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Results

Toledo City League

Toledo Start 24, Toledo Bowsher 21

Around Ohio

Day. Meadowdale 12, Day. Ponitz Tech. 9

Kirtland 55, Fairport Harbor Harding 0

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 35, Westerville Cent. 10

Piqua 33, Vandalia Butler 27

Rocky River 50, Parma Normandy 6

Stow-Munroe Falls 35, Hudson 23

Warren Howland 42, Niles McKinley 3

Youngs. Boardman 20, Youngs. Ursuline 14, 2OT

Youngs. Liberty 53, Jefferson Area 18

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Riverdale

Arlington at Liberty-Benton

McComb at Van Buren

North Baltimore at Leipsic

Pandora-Gilboa at Hopewell-Loudon

Vanlue at Cory-Rawson

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer

Lima Senior at Findlay

Toledo St. Francis at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo St. John’s at Oregon Clay

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky

Bucyrus at Mohawk

Seneca East at Wynford

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior at Elmwood

Genoa at Rossford

Otsego at Lake

Woodmore at Eastwood

Northwest Conference

Bluffton at Spencerville

Convoy Crestview at Allen East

Paulding at Ada

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Delta

Bryan at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Swanton

Wauseon at Evergreen

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Lima Shawnee

Lima Bath at Van Wert

Ottawa-Glandorf at Kenton

St. Marys Memorial at Celina

Wapakoneta at Defiance

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Ridgemont

Lima Perry at Riverside

Marion Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen

Sidney Lehman at Upper Scioto Valley

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Castalia Margaretta

Willard at Lakota

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Edison at Oak Harbor

Huron at Vermilion

Port Clinton at Shelby

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian

Clyde at Sandusky Senior

Norwalk Senior at Sandus2ky Perkins

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Northwood

Danbury at Gibsonburg

Edon at Ottawa Hills

Hilltop at Montpelier

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Versailles

Fort Recovery at Marion Local

New Bremen at Minster

Parkway at Anna

St. Henry at Delphos St. John’s

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Bowling Green

Napoleon at Sylvania Southview

Springfield at Perrysburg

Sylvania Northview at Anthony Wayne

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Lexington

Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon

Mansfield Senior at Wooster Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Woodward

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at North Union

Marion Harding at Buckeye Valley

Marion Pleasant at River Valley

Ontario at Clear Fork

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth

Monroeville at Western Reserve

New London at Ashland Crestview

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Hicksville

Ayersville at Holgate

Tinora at Fairview

Wayne Trace at Edgerton

Other NW Ohio Games

Lima Cent. Cath. at Bluffton, Ind.

Lucas at Colonel Crawford

Ridgedale at Middletown Christian

Toledo Christian at Crestline

West Holmes at Warsaw Riverview

Saturday’s Games

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Tiffin Calvert

Toledo City League

Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott

Firelands Conference

South Central at Norwalk St. Paul

NW Ohio Game

Carey at West Middlesex, Pa.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Division Series

Best-of-5

THURSDAY’S Results

Houston 8, Boston 2

Cleveland 4, New York 0

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Houston 8, Boston 2

Cleveland 9, New York 8, 13 innings

Chicago 3, Washington 0

Los Angeles 9, Arizona 5

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Washington 6, Chicago 3

Los Angeles 8, Arizona 5

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Boston 10, Houston 3

New York 1, Cleveland 0

MONDAY’S Results

Houston 5, Boston 4, Houston wins series 3-1

New York 7, Cleveland 3

Chicago 2, Washington 1

Los Angeles 3, Arizona 1, Los Angeles wins series 3-0

TUESDAY’S Result

Washington at Chicago, ppd., rain

WEDNESDAY’S Result

Washington 5, Chicago 0, series tied 2-2

New York 5, Cleveland 2, New York wins series 3-2

THURSDAY’S Result

Chicago at Washington, late

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74

N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 92 106

New England 3 2 0 .600 148 142

Miami 2 2 0 .500 41 67

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 139 83

Houston 2 3 0 .400 144 130

Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 110 142

Indianapolis 2 3 0 .400 97 159

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 3 2 0 .600 99 89

Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 90 97

Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83

Cleveland 0 5 0 .000 77 124

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 0 0 1.000 164 111

Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74

Oakland 2 3 0 .400 108 109

L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 99 115

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 4 1 0 .800 137 99

Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89

Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132

N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 82 122

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 4 1 0 .800 105 94

Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89

New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78

Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 85 83

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 137 112

Detroit 3 2 0 .600 123 97

Minnesota 3 2 0 .600 99 93

Chicago 1 4 0 .200 78 124

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87

L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 152 121

Arizona 2 3 0 .400 81 125

San Francisco 0 5 0 .000 89 120

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Carolina, late

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1

Cleveland at Houston, 1

Detroit at New Orleans, 1

Miami at Atlanta, 1

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1

Chicago at Baltimore, 1

San Francisco at Washington, 1

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05

L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25

N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30

Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati

Monday’s Games

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30

Thursday, Oct. 19

Kansas City at Oakland, 8:25

Sunday, Oct. 22

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1

Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1

Carolina at Chicago, 1

Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05

Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25

Atlanta at New England, 8:30

Open: Detroit, Houston

Monday, Oct. 23

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 18 15

Toronto 4 3 1 0 6 22 16

Florida 3 2 1 0 4 13 11

Detroit 3 2 1 0 4 8 7

Ottawa 3 1 0 2 4 8 9

Boston 3 1 2 0 2 7 13

Montreal 4 1 3 0 2 5 13

Buffalo 3 0 2 1 1 7 15

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 3 3 0 0 6 16 6

Washington 4 2 1 1 5 16 12

Pittsburgh 5 2 2 1 5 16 22

Columbus 3 2 1 0 4 8 6

Philadelphia 4 2 2 0 4 13 13

Carolina 2 1 0 1 3 6 6

N.Y. Islanders 4 1 2 1 3 10 14

N.Y. Rangers 4 1 3 0 2 10 15

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 5 4 1 0 8 17 14

Chicago 4 3 0 1 7 21 7

Colorado 4 3 1 0 6 15 9

Nashville 3 1 2 0 2 9 13

Winnipeg 3 1 2 0 2 10 15

Dallas 3 1 2 0 2 7 8

Minnesota 2 0 1 1 1 6 9

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 9 4

Calgary 4 3 1 0 6 12 9

Los Angeles 3 2 0 1 5 9 5

Anaheim 4 2 1 1 5 10 11

Vancouver 2 1 0 1 3 5 5

Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 7 8

Arizona 3 0 2 1 1 7 12

San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 4 9

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

New Jersey 6, Toronto 3

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2

Colorado 6, Boston 3

Anaheim 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Calgary 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Thursday’s Results

Tampa Bay 5, Pittsburgh 4

Florida 5, St. Louis 2

Dallas at Nashville, late

Minnesota at Chicago, late

Winnipeg at Vancouver, late

Detroit at Arizona, late

Buffalo at San Jose, late

Friday’s Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7

Anaheim at Colorado, 9

Ottawa at Calgary, 9

Detroit at Vegas, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7

Carolina at Winnipeg, 7

Toronto at Montreal, 7

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Colorado at Dallas, 8

Columbus at Minnesota, 8

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30

Boston at Arizona, 9

Calgary at Vancouver, 10

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Vegas, 7

Buffalo at Anaheim, 9

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Preseason

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 4 0 1.000 —

Brooklyn 3 1 .750 1

Toronto 2 2 .500 2

Philadelphia 1 3 .250 3

New York 0 4 .000 4

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 3 1 .750 —

Orlando 3 2 .600 ½

Miami 3 2 .600 ½

Atlanta 2 3 .400 1½

Charlotte 1 3 .250 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Indiana 3 1 .750 —

Chicago 3 2 .600 ½

Detroit 2 2 .500 1

Milwaukee 0 3 .000 2½

Cleveland 0 4 .000 3

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 4 0 1.000 —

Dallas 4 1 .800 ½

San Antonio 2 2 .500 2

Memphis 2 2 .500 2

New Orleans 1 2 .333 2½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 5 0 1.000 —

Portland 4 1 .800 1

Oklahoma City 3 1 .750 1½

Minnesota 2 1 .667 2

Denver 3 2 .600 2

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 1 2 .333 —

L.A. Clippers 1 2 .333 —

Phoenix 1 3 .250 ½

Sacramento 1 3 .250 ½

L.A. Lakers 1 4 .200 1

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Boston 108, Charlotte 100

Miami 117, Washington 115

Philadelphia 133, Brooklyn 114

Houston 101, Memphis 89

Portland 113, Phoenix 104

Thursday’s Results

Dallas 108, Atlanta 94

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, late

Friday’s Games

Dallas at Charlotte, 6

Cleveland at Orlando, 7

Washington at New York, 7:30

New Orleans at Memphis, 8

San Antonio at Houston, 8

Toronto at Chicago, 8

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8:30

Miami vs. Philadelphia at Kansas City, Mo., 8:30

Brisbane Bullets at Phoenix, 10

Haifa Maccabi at Portland, 10

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30

Saturday’s Results

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Results

No games scheduled

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 19 5 8 65 71 35

New York City FC 16 8 8 56 53 39

Atlanta United FC 15 9 8 53 68 38

Chicago 15 10 7 52 58 42

Columbus 15 12 5 50 50 47

New York 13 12 7 46 51 46

Philadelphia 10 13 9 39 42 43

Montreal 11 15 6 39 50 54

New England 11 15 6 39 48 58

Orlando City 10 13 9 39 38 51

D.C. United 9 18 5 32 30 54

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Vancouver 15 11 6 51 48 46

Sporting Kansas City 12 8 12 48 39 27

Seattle 12 9 11 47 45 39

Portland 13 11 8 47 54 49

Houston 12 10 10 46 54 45

FC Dallas 10 9 13 43 43 43

Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53

San Jose 12 14 6 42 35 57

Minnesota United 10 16 6 36 45 64

Colorado 8 18 6 30 30 48

Los Angeles 7 17 8 29 41 62

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s RESULT

Houston 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Sunday’s GAMES

Atlanta United FC at New York, 5

Columbus at Orlando City, 5

Montreal at Toronto FC, 5

New York City FC at New England, 5

Philadelphia at Chicago, 5

D.C. United at Portland, 7:30

FC Dallas at Seattle, 7:30

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30

Minnesota United at Los Angeles, 7:30

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 7:30

San Jose at Vancouver, 7:30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wednesday’s Result

South Alabama 19, Troy 6

Thursday’s Result

Louisiana-Lafayette 24, Texas State 7

Friday’s Games

Clemson (6-0) at Syracuse (3-3), 7

Washington St. (6-0) at California (3-3), 10:30

Saturday’s Games

EAST

E. Michigan (2-3) at Army (4-2), Noon

Fordham (1-5) at Colgate (2-4), Noon

Lafayette (2-4) at Harvard (2-2), Noon

NC State (5-1) at Pittsburgh (2-4), Noon

UConn (1-4) at Temple (3-3), Noon

Texas Tech (4-1) at West Virginia (3-2), Noon

Princeton (3-1) at Brown (2-2), 12:30

Georgetown (1-4) at Lehigh (1-5), 12:30

St. Francis (Pa.) (3-2) at Bryant (2-3), 1

Dartmouth (4-0) at Sacred Heart (2-3), 1

Holy Cross (2-4) at Yale (3-1), 1

Penn (2-2) at Columbia (4-0), 1:30

Bucknell (2-3) at Cornell (1-3), 1:30

N. Illinois (3-2) at Buffalo (3-3), 3:30

William & Mary (2-3) at Delaware (3-2), 3:30

Rhode Island (2-3) at Maine (1-3), 3:30

Richmond (3-2) at Towson (2-3), 4

Duquesne (4-1) at Robert Morris (2-3), 6

New Hampshire (4-1) at Stony Brook (4-2), 6

CCSU (3-3) at Wagner (2-4), 6

SOUTH

Florida St. (1-3) at Duke (4-2), Noon

BYU (1-5) at Mississippi St. (3-2), Noon

Charleston Southern (2-3) at Presbyterian (3-3), Noon

South Carolina (4-2) at Tennessee (3-2), Noon

Boston College (2-4) at Louisville (4-2), 12:20

VMI (0-6) at Furman (3-3), 1

Savannah St. (0-5) at Morgan St. (0-5), 1

Davidson (2-3) at Stetson (1-5), 1

Howard (2-3) at Delaware St. (0-5), 2

Gardner-Webb (1-4) at NC Central (4-1), 2

Hampton (3-2) at Norfolk St. (2-3), 2

Old Dominion (2-3) at Marshall (4-1), 2:30

Prairie View (2-3) at Alcorn St. (4-2), 3

NC A&T (6-0) at Florida A&M (2-4), 3

Villanova (4-2) at James Madison (5-0), 3:30

Auburn (5-1) at LSU (4-2), 3:30

Northwestern (2-3) at Maryland (3-2), 3:30

Chattanooga (1-5) at Mercer (3-3), 3:30

Georgia Tech (3-1) at Miami (4-0), 3:30

Vanderbilt (3-3) at Mississippi (2-3), 3:30

Virginia (4-1) at North Carolina (1-5), 3:30

ETSU (3-3) at W. Carolina (4-2), 3:30

Navy (5-0) at Memphis (4-1), 3:45

MVSU (1-4) at Alabama A&M (2-4), 4

SC State (2-3) at Bethune-Cookman (2-3), 4

E. Kentucky (1-4) at Jacksonville St. (4-1), 4

E. Illinois (4-2) at Murray St. (2-4), 4

Abilene Christian (2-4) at Nicholls (4-2), 4

Charlotte (0-6) at W. Kentucky (3-2), 4:30

Georgia St. (2-2) at Louisiana-Monroe (3-2), 5

New Mexico St. (2-4) at Georgia Southern (0-4), 6

Kennesaw St. (4-1) at Liberty (3-2), 6

Wofford (5-0) at The Citadel (3-2), 6

Middle Tennessee (3-3) at UAB (3-2), 6:30

Tulane (3-2) at FIU (3-2), 7

Texas A&M (4-2) at Florida (3-2), 7

Tuskegee (4-2) at Jackson St. (0-5), 7

UTEP (0-6) at Southern Miss. (3-2), 7

Austin Peay (3-3) at Tennessee St. (4-2), 7

East Carolina (1-5) at UCF (4-0), 7

Arkansas (2-3) at Alabama (6-0), 7:15

Missouri (1-4) at Georgia (6-0), 7:30

Cincinnati (2-4) at South Florida (5-0), 7:30

MIDWEST

Jacksonville (4-1) at Butler (3-3), Noon

Rutgers (1-4) at Illinois (2-3), Noon

Michigan (4-1) at Indiana (3-2), Noon

Kansas (1-4) at Iowa St. (3-2), Noon

TCU (5-0) at Kansas St. (3-2), Noon

Campbell (4-2) at Dayton (2-4), 1

Tennessee Tech (0-6) at SE Missouri (1-4), 2

Marist (3-3) at Valparaiso (2-4), 2

N. Iowa (2-3) at S. Dakota St. (4-1), 3

Illinois St. (4-1) at S. Illinois (2-3), 3

Indiana St. (0-5) at South Dakota (5-0), 3

Ohio (4-2) at Bowling Green (1-5), 3:30

Toledo (4-1) at Cent. Michigan (2-4), 3:30

Miami (Ohio) (2-4) at Kent St. (1-5), 3:30

Akron (3-3) at W. Michigan (4-2), 3:30

Purdue (3-2) at Wisconsin (5-0), 3:30

Missouri St. (1-4) at W. Illinois (4-1), 4

N. Dakota St. (5-0) at Youngstown St. (3-2), 7

Ohio St. (5-1) at Nebraska (3-3), 7:30

Michigan St. (4-1) at Minnesota (3-2), 8

SOUTHWEST

Alabama St. (0-5) at Texas Southern (0-5), 3

Central St. (Ohio) (0-6) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-4), 3:30

Baylor (0-5) at Oklahoma St. (4-1), 3:30

Oklahoma (4-1) vs. Texas (3-2) at Dallas, 3:30

Houston (4-1) at Tulsa (1-5), 4

UTSA (3-1) at North Texas (3-2), 6:30

Coastal Carolina (1-4) at Arkansas St. (2-2), 7

Stephen F. Austin (2-4) at Cent. Arkansas (4-1), 7

SE Louisiana (3-3) at Houston Baptist (1-4), 7

Lamar (1-4) at Incarnate Word (0-5), 7

Northwestern St. (1-4) at Sam Houston St. (4-1), 7

FAR WEST

UNLV (2-3) at Air Force (1-4), 2

North Dakota (2-4) at Montana (4-2), 3

Colorado (3-3) at Oregon St. (1-5), 4

Montana St. (2-3) at E. Washington (4-2), 4:05

Wyoming (3-2) at Utah St. (3-3), 4:30

Appalachian St. (3-2) at Idaho (2-3), 5

N. Arizona (3-2) at Portland St. (0-5), 5

Morehead St. (2-4) at San Diego (3-2), 5

Utah (4-1) at Southern Cal (5-1), 8

S. Utah (3-2) at Weber St. (4-1), 8

UCLA (3-2) at Arizona (3-2), 9

Idaho St. (3-3) at Sacramento St. (2-3), 9

New Mexico (3-2) at Fresno St. (3-2), 10

Nevada (1-5) at Colorado St. (4-2), 10:15

Boise St. (3-2) at San Diego St. (6-0), 10:30

Washington (6-0) at Arizona St. (2-3), 10:45

Oregon (4-2) at Stanford (4-2), 11

San Jose St. (1-6) at Hawaii (2-4), 11:59

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

CIMB Classic

First Round

Cameron Smith 31-33 — 64 -8

Poom Saksansin 30-35 — 65 -7

Xander Schauffele 33-32 — 65 -7

Keegan Bradley 32-33 — 65 -7

Kevin Na 32-34 — 66 -6

Gary Woodland 32-34 — 66 -6

Pat Perez 32-34 — 66 -6

Brendan Steele 32-35 — 67 -5

Anirban Lahiri 36-31 — 67 -5

Phachara Khongwatmai 33-34 — 67 -5

Davis Love III 31-36 — 67 -5

Rafa Cabrera Bello 34-33 — 67 -5

Sung Kang 32-35 — 67 -5

Michael Kim 34-34 — 68 -4

Whee Kim 34-34 — 68 -4

Hudson Swafford 33-35 — 68 -4

Thomas Pieters 34-34 — 68 -4

Chez Reavie 35-33 — 68 -4

Jim Herman 35-34 — 69 -3

Ian Poulter 36-33 — 69 -3

David Lipsky 35-34 — 69 -3

Jonas Blixt 33-36 — 69 -3

C.T. Pan 35-35 — 70 -2

Jazz Janewattananond 35-35 — 70 -2

Nick Taylor 36-34 — 70 -2

Ben Crane 35-35 — 70 -2

Morgan Hoffmann 34-36 — 70 -2

Jamie Lovemark 35-35 — 70 -2

Scott Brown 35-35 — 70 -2

Justin Thomas 36-34 — 70 -2

Charl Schwartzel 34-36 — 70 -2

Danny Chia 35-35 — 70 -2

Patrick Rodgers 35-35 — 70 -2

Luke List 36-34 — 70 -2

Hideki Matsuyama 34-36 — 70 -2

Kelly Kraft 34-36 — 70 -2

Lucas Glover 34-37 — 71 -1

Adam Hadwin 35-36 — 71 -1

Wesley Bryan 32-39 — 71 -1

Scott Piercy 37-34 — 71 -1

Colt Knost 33-38 — 71 -1

Jason Dufner 34-37 — 71 -1

Kyle Stanley 35-36 — 71 -1

Richy Werenski 37-35 — 72 E

S.S.P Chawrasia 35-37 — 72 E

Prayad Marksaeng 36-36 — 72 E

Stewart Cink 34-38 — 72 E

James Hahn 34-38 — 72 E

Jhonattan Vegas 34-38 — 72 E

Camilo Villegas 34-38 — 72 E

Ollie Schniederjans 33-39 — 72 E

Hao Tong Li 34-38 — 72 E

Martin Flores 36-36 — 72 E

Nicholas Fung 35-37 — 72 E

Harold Varner III 34-38 — 72 E

Chris Stroud 36-36 — 72 E

Rodney Pampling 36-36 — 72 E

Branden Grace 35-37 — 72 E

Charles Howell III 33-39 — 72 E

Richard T. Lee 34-39 — 73 +1

Juvic Pagunsan 37-36 — 73 +1

Emiliano Grillo 36-37 — 73 +1

Gavin Kyle Green 38-35 — 73 +1

Danny Lee 35-38 — 73 +1

Peter Uihlein 38-35 — 73 +1

Scott Stallings 36-37 — 73 +1

Kevin Tway 37-37 — 74 +2

Russell Knox 34-40 — 74 +2

Si Woo Kim 37-37 — 74 +2

D.A. Points 37-39 — 76 +4

Robert Streb 37-39 — 76 +4

Cody Gribble 39-38 — 77 +5

Graham Delaet 37-40 — 77 +5

Bud Cauley 39-38 — 77 +5

Scott Hend 38-39 — 77 +5

Paul Casey 39-38 — 77 +5

Chad Campbell 37-41 — 78 +6

Grayson Murray 40-42 — 82 +10

LPGA Tour

HanaBank Championship

First Round

Sung Hyun Park 34-32 — 66 -6

Minjee Lee 32-34 — 66 -6

Min-Sun Kim 31-35 — 66 -6

Lizette Salas 34-33 — 67 -5

Marina Alex 34-33 — 67 -5

Cristie Kerr 34-33 — 67 -5

Min-Ji Park 32-35 — 67 -5

Chella Choi 36-31 — 67 -5

Lydia Ko 33-35 — 68 -4

Jin Young Ko 33-35 — 68 -4

Ji-Hyun Kim 36-32 — 68 -4

Angel Yin 36-32 — 68 -4

Lexi Thompson 33-36 — 69 -3

Seon Woo Bae 35-34 — 69 -3

Mo Martin 35-34 — 69 -3

In Gee Chun 36-34 — 70 -2

Sandra Gal 34-36 — 70 -2

Nicole Broch Larsen 34-36 — 70 -2

Anna Nordqvist 35-35 — 70 -2

Brittany Lincicome 36-34 — 70 -2

Haru Nomura 36-34 — 70 -2

Hyo Joo Kim 35-35 — 70 -2

Ayako Uehara 34-36 — 70 -2

Mirim Lee 34-36 — 70 -2

Suzann Pettersen 33-37 — 70 -2

Amy Yang 35-35 — 70 -2

a-Hye Jin Choi 34-37 — 71 -1

Brittany Altomare 36-35 — 71 -1

Brooke M. Henderson 35-36 — 71 -1

Ji Hyun Kim 35-36 — 71 -1

Mi Hyang Lee 37-34 — 71 -1

Jeongeun Lee 37-34 — 71 -1

Azahara Munoz 34-37 — 71 -1

Jacqui Concolino 34-37 — 71 -1

Ji Young Kim 38-33 — 71 -1

Charley Hull 37-34 — 71 -1

Angela Stanford 36-35 — 71 -1

Madelene Sagstrom 36-35 — 71 -1

Jessica Korda 36-35 — 71 -1

So Yeon Ryu 35-37 — 72 E

Su Oh 35-37 — 72 E

a-Shin Ae Ahn 35-37 — 72 E

Carlota Ciganda 35-37 — 72 E

a-Peiyun Chien 37-35 — 72 E

Austin Ernst 36-36 — 72 E

Caroline Masson 38-34 — 72 E

Ji Hyun Oh 36-36 — 72 E

Jane Park 36-36 — 72 E

Jennifer Song 36-36 — 72 E

Kim Kaufman 34-38 — 72 E

Megan Khang 36-36 — 72 E

a-Chae Yoon Park 37-35 — 72 E

Pornanong Phatlum 36-36 — 72 E

Candie Kung 36-36 — 72 E

Michelle Wie 36-37 — 73 +1

Sei Young Kim 37-36 — 73 +1

Nelly Korda 37-36 — 73 +1

Jeong Eun Lee 38-35 — 73 +1

a-Alison Lee 37-37 — 74 +2

Olafia Kristinsdottir 36-38 — 74 +2

Danielle Kang 37-37 — 74 +2

a-Hee Young Park 38-36 — 74 +2

Alena Sharp 36-38 — 74 +2

Karine Icher 39-35 — 74 +2

Gaby Lopez 37-37 — 74 +2

Jenny Shin 38-36 — 74 +2

Katherine Kirk 36-38 — 74 +2

a-Solar Lee 34-40 — 74 +2

Ariya Jutanugarn 36-38 — 74 +2

Char Young Kim 38-37 — 75 +3

Hae Rym Kim 35-40 — 75 +3

Mi Jung Hur 36-39 — 75 +3

Ha Na Jang 36-39 — 75 +3

Sarah Jane Smith 38-37 — 75 +3

In-Kyung Kim 37-38 — 75 +3

Gerina Piller 35-41 — 76 +4

Shanshan Feng 35-41 — 76 +4

Eun-Hee Ji 37-40 — 77 +5

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Purchased the Hickory Crawdads (SAL).

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released INF Paul Hendrix.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Released LHP Liarvis Breto.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed INF Kameron Stewart.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed C Jhonniel Alvarez-Mendoza.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed manager Cameron Roth to a contract extension.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Traded 1B Aaron Dudley to Somerset (Atlantic) for future considerations.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed INF Taylor Love, LHP Jonny Ortiz and RHP Tanner Wilt to contract extensions. Signed RHPs Logan Fanning and Joe Iorio and LHP Zach Johnson.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Air Force Lt. Gen. Michelle D. Johnson senior vice president and head of referee operations.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Travis Wear.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived G Xavier Munford.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived C Amida Brimah and G London Perrantes.

Football

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed TE Tyler Eifert on injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released S Alex Carter from the practice squad. Placed OL Cole Toner on practice squad injured reserve. Signed LB Trevor Reilly and TE Will Tye to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Donte Deayon from the practice squad and CB Brandon Dixon to the practice squad.

Hockey

National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned D Gustav Bouramman from Iowa (AHL) to Rapid City (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Released D Anton Cederholm from Utica (AHL) to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

American Hockey League

BINGHAMTON DEVILS — Assigned F Chris Calnan to Adirondack (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Assigned G Angus Redmond to Utah (ECHL). ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released G Nick Niedert.

QUAD CITY MALLARDS — Released D Kevin Kirisits from a tryout agreement.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Released D John Rey.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released F Phil Marinaccio.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released F Matt Tipoff.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Promoted Paul McDonough vice president of soccer operations and signed him to a contract extension through March, 2022.

College

BARUCH — Named Michael Kotrozos assistant women’s basketball coach.

EMORY & HENRY — Named Tamara Brewster assistant women’s basketball coach.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Bryan Novoa women’s golf coach.

LOCAL & AREA

Riverdale Seeks Softball Coach

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale is accepting resumes for a head softball coach. Candidates can send their resume to athletic director Craig Taylor at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us. Candidates must have, or be willing to acquire, the requirements to be a coach as set forth by the Ohio Department of Education and the OHSAA. Deadline is Oct. 25.

Softball Skill Lessons

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay softball program will be holding skill lessons on Sunday evenings beginning on Oct. 29. The cost of the lessons is $25 and will be open to the first 20 who register. In addition, the Oilers softball program will be holding a skills clinic on Nov. 4 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Grades 3-7 ($25) will meet from 9-10:30 a.m. with a skills showcase for players in grades 8-12 ($35) from 10 a.m.-noon.

UF Soccer ID Camp

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay men’s soccer program will hold an ID camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 5 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. The camp is available to players in grades 9-12. Players will learn what it takes to play at the NCAA Division II level and be evaluated during the camp. Cost of the camp, which is limited to 28 players and four keepers, is $85.

Comments

comments