Friday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Results
Toledo City League
Toledo Start 24, Toledo Bowsher 21
Around Ohio
Day. Meadowdale 12, Day. Ponitz Tech. 9
Kirtland 55, Fairport Harbor Harding 0
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 35, Westerville Cent. 10
Piqua 33, Vandalia Butler 27
Rocky River 50, Parma Normandy 6
Stow-Munroe Falls 35, Hudson 23
Warren Howland 42, Niles McKinley 3
Youngs. Boardman 20, Youngs. Ursuline 14, 2OT
Youngs. Liberty 53, Jefferson Area 18
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Riverdale
Arlington at Liberty-Benton
McComb at Van Buren
North Baltimore at Leipsic
Pandora-Gilboa at Hopewell-Loudon
Vanlue at Cory-Rawson
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer
Lima Senior at Findlay
Toledo St. Francis at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo St. John’s at Oregon Clay
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky
Bucyrus at Mohawk
Seneca East at Wynford
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior at Elmwood
Genoa at Rossford
Otsego at Lake
Woodmore at Eastwood
Northwest Conference
Bluffton at Spencerville
Convoy Crestview at Allen East
Paulding at Ada
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Delta
Bryan at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center at Swanton
Wauseon at Evergreen
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Lima Shawnee
Lima Bath at Van Wert
Ottawa-Glandorf at Kenton
St. Marys Memorial at Celina
Wapakoneta at Defiance
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Ridgemont
Lima Perry at Riverside
Marion Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen
Sidney Lehman at Upper Scioto Valley
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Castalia Margaretta
Willard at Lakota
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Edison at Oak Harbor
Huron at Vermilion
Port Clinton at Shelby
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian
Clyde at Sandusky Senior
Norwalk Senior at Sandus2ky Perkins
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Northwood
Danbury at Gibsonburg
Edon at Ottawa Hills
Hilltop at Montpelier
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Versailles
Fort Recovery at Marion Local
New Bremen at Minster
Parkway at Anna
St. Henry at Delphos St. John’s
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Bowling Green
Napoleon at Sylvania Southview
Springfield at Perrysburg
Sylvania Northview at Anthony Wayne
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Lexington
Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon
Mansfield Senior at Wooster Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Woodward
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at North Union
Marion Harding at Buckeye Valley
Marion Pleasant at River Valley
Ontario at Clear Fork
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth
Monroeville at Western Reserve
New London at Ashland Crestview
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Hicksville
Ayersville at Holgate
Tinora at Fairview
Wayne Trace at Edgerton
Other NW Ohio Games
Lima Cent. Cath. at Bluffton, Ind.
Lucas at Colonel Crawford
Ridgedale at Middletown Christian
Toledo Christian at Crestline
West Holmes at Warsaw Riverview
Saturday’s Games
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Tiffin Calvert
Toledo City League
Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott
Firelands Conference
South Central at Norwalk St. Paul
NW Ohio Game
Carey at West Middlesex, Pa.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Division Series
Best-of-5
THURSDAY’S Results
Houston 8, Boston 2
Cleveland 4, New York 0
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Houston 8, Boston 2
Cleveland 9, New York 8, 13 innings
Chicago 3, Washington 0
Los Angeles 9, Arizona 5
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Washington 6, Chicago 3
Los Angeles 8, Arizona 5
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
Boston 10, Houston 3
New York 1, Cleveland 0
MONDAY’S Results
Houston 5, Boston 4, Houston wins series 3-1
New York 7, Cleveland 3
Chicago 2, Washington 1
Los Angeles 3, Arizona 1, Los Angeles wins series 3-0
TUESDAY’S Result
Washington at Chicago, ppd., rain
WEDNESDAY’S Result
Washington 5, Chicago 0, series tied 2-2
New York 5, Cleveland 2, New York wins series 3-2
THURSDAY’S Result
Chicago at Washington, late
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74
N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 92 106
New England 3 2 0 .600 148 142
Miami 2 2 0 .500 41 67
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 139 83
Houston 2 3 0 .400 144 130
Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 110 142
Indianapolis 2 3 0 .400 97 159
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 2 0 .600 99 89
Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 90 97
Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83
Cleveland 0 5 0 .000 77 124
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 0 0 1.000 164 111
Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74
Oakland 2 3 0 .400 108 109
L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 99 115
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 4 1 0 .800 137 99
Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132
N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 82 122
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 4 1 0 .800 105 94
Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 85 83
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 137 112
Detroit 3 2 0 .600 123 97
Minnesota 3 2 0 .600 99 93
Chicago 1 4 0 .200 78 124
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87
L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 152 121
Arizona 2 3 0 .400 81 125
San Francisco 0 5 0 .000 89 120
Late games not included
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Carolina, late
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay at Minnesota, 1
Cleveland at Houston, 1
Detroit at New Orleans, 1
Miami at Atlanta, 1
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1
Chicago at Baltimore, 1
San Francisco at Washington, 1
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05
L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25
N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30
Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati
Monday’s Games
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30
Thursday, Oct. 19
Kansas City at Oakland, 8:25
Sunday, Oct. 22
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1
New Orleans at Green Bay, 1
Baltimore at Minnesota, 1
Tennessee at Cleveland, 1
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1
Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1
Carolina at Chicago, 1
Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05
Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25
Atlanta at New England, 8:30
Open: Detroit, Houston
Monday, Oct. 23
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 18 15
Toronto 4 3 1 0 6 22 16
Florida 3 2 1 0 4 13 11
Detroit 3 2 1 0 4 8 7
Ottawa 3 1 0 2 4 8 9
Boston 3 1 2 0 2 7 13
Montreal 4 1 3 0 2 5 13
Buffalo 3 0 2 1 1 7 15
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 3 3 0 0 6 16 6
Washington 4 2 1 1 5 16 12
Pittsburgh 5 2 2 1 5 16 22
Columbus 3 2 1 0 4 8 6
Philadelphia 4 2 2 0 4 13 13
Carolina 2 1 0 1 3 6 6
N.Y. Islanders 4 1 2 1 3 10 14
N.Y. Rangers 4 1 3 0 2 10 15
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 5 4 1 0 8 17 14
Chicago 4 3 0 1 7 21 7
Colorado 4 3 1 0 6 15 9
Nashville 3 1 2 0 2 9 13
Winnipeg 3 1 2 0 2 10 15
Dallas 3 1 2 0 2 7 8
Minnesota 2 0 1 1 1 6 9
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 9 4
Calgary 4 3 1 0 6 12 9
Los Angeles 3 2 0 1 5 9 5
Anaheim 4 2 1 1 5 10 11
Vancouver 2 1 0 1 3 5 5
Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 7 8
Arizona 3 0 2 1 1 7 12
San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 4 9
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
New Jersey 6, Toronto 3
Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2
Colorado 6, Boston 3
Anaheim 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Calgary 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
Thursday’s Results
Tampa Bay 5, Pittsburgh 4
Florida 5, St. Louis 2
Dallas at Nashville, late
Minnesota at Chicago, late
Winnipeg at Vancouver, late
Detroit at Arizona, late
Buffalo at San Jose, late
Friday’s Games
Washington at New Jersey, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7
Anaheim at Colorado, 9
Ottawa at Calgary, 9
Detroit at Vegas, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 7
Florida at Pittsburgh, 7
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7
Carolina at Winnipeg, 7
Toronto at Montreal, 7
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Colorado at Dallas, 8
Columbus at Minnesota, 8
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30
Boston at Arizona, 9
Calgary at Vancouver, 10
Ottawa at Edmonton, 10
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30
Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Vegas, 7
Buffalo at Anaheim, 9
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Preseason
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 4 0 1.000 —
Brooklyn 3 1 .750 1
Toronto 2 2 .500 2
Philadelphia 1 3 .250 3
New York 0 4 .000 4
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 3 1 .750 —
Orlando 3 2 .600 ½
Miami 3 2 .600 ½
Atlanta 2 3 .400 1½
Charlotte 1 3 .250 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Indiana 3 1 .750 —
Chicago 3 2 .600 ½
Detroit 2 2 .500 1
Milwaukee 0 3 .000 2½
Cleveland 0 4 .000 3
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 4 0 1.000 —
Dallas 4 1 .800 ½
San Antonio 2 2 .500 2
Memphis 2 2 .500 2
New Orleans 1 2 .333 2½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 5 0 1.000 —
Portland 4 1 .800 1
Oklahoma City 3 1 .750 1½
Minnesota 2 1 .667 2
Denver 3 2 .600 2
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 1 2 .333 —
L.A. Clippers 1 2 .333 —
Phoenix 1 3 .250 ½
Sacramento 1 3 .250 ½
L.A. Lakers 1 4 .200 1
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Boston 108, Charlotte 100
Miami 117, Washington 115
Philadelphia 133, Brooklyn 114
Houston 101, Memphis 89
Portland 113, Phoenix 104
Thursday’s Results
Dallas 108, Atlanta 94
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, late
Friday’s Games
Dallas at Charlotte, 6
Cleveland at Orlando, 7
Washington at New York, 7:30
New Orleans at Memphis, 8
San Antonio at Houston, 8
Toronto at Chicago, 8
Detroit at Milwaukee, 8:30
Miami vs. Philadelphia at Kansas City, Mo., 8:30
Brisbane Bullets at Phoenix, 10
Haifa Maccabi at Portland, 10
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30
Saturday’s Results
No games scheduled
Sunday’s Results
No games scheduled
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 19 5 8 65 71 35
New York City FC 16 8 8 56 53 39
Atlanta United FC 15 9 8 53 68 38
Chicago 15 10 7 52 58 42
Columbus 15 12 5 50 50 47
New York 13 12 7 46 51 46
Philadelphia 10 13 9 39 42 43
Montreal 11 15 6 39 50 54
New England 11 15 6 39 48 58
Orlando City 10 13 9 39 38 51
D.C. United 9 18 5 32 30 54
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Vancouver 15 11 6 51 48 46
Sporting Kansas City 12 8 12 48 39 27
Seattle 12 9 11 47 45 39
Portland 13 11 8 47 54 49
Houston 12 10 10 46 54 45
FC Dallas 10 9 13 43 43 43
Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53
San Jose 12 14 6 42 35 57
Minnesota United 10 16 6 36 45 64
Colorado 8 18 6 30 30 48
Los Angeles 7 17 8 29 41 62
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’s RESULT
Houston 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Sunday’s GAMES
Atlanta United FC at New York, 5
Columbus at Orlando City, 5
Montreal at Toronto FC, 5
New York City FC at New England, 5
Philadelphia at Chicago, 5
D.C. United at Portland, 7:30
FC Dallas at Seattle, 7:30
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30
Minnesota United at Los Angeles, 7:30
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 7:30
San Jose at Vancouver, 7:30
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wednesday’s Result
South Alabama 19, Troy 6
Thursday’s Result
Louisiana-Lafayette 24, Texas State 7
Friday’s Games
Clemson (6-0) at Syracuse (3-3), 7
Washington St. (6-0) at California (3-3), 10:30
Saturday’s Games
EAST
E. Michigan (2-3) at Army (4-2), Noon
Fordham (1-5) at Colgate (2-4), Noon
Lafayette (2-4) at Harvard (2-2), Noon
NC State (5-1) at Pittsburgh (2-4), Noon
UConn (1-4) at Temple (3-3), Noon
Texas Tech (4-1) at West Virginia (3-2), Noon
Princeton (3-1) at Brown (2-2), 12:30
Georgetown (1-4) at Lehigh (1-5), 12:30
St. Francis (Pa.) (3-2) at Bryant (2-3), 1
Dartmouth (4-0) at Sacred Heart (2-3), 1
Holy Cross (2-4) at Yale (3-1), 1
Penn (2-2) at Columbia (4-0), 1:30
Bucknell (2-3) at Cornell (1-3), 1:30
N. Illinois (3-2) at Buffalo (3-3), 3:30
William & Mary (2-3) at Delaware (3-2), 3:30
Rhode Island (2-3) at Maine (1-3), 3:30
Richmond (3-2) at Towson (2-3), 4
Duquesne (4-1) at Robert Morris (2-3), 6
New Hampshire (4-1) at Stony Brook (4-2), 6
CCSU (3-3) at Wagner (2-4), 6
SOUTH
Florida St. (1-3) at Duke (4-2), Noon
BYU (1-5) at Mississippi St. (3-2), Noon
Charleston Southern (2-3) at Presbyterian (3-3), Noon
South Carolina (4-2) at Tennessee (3-2), Noon
Boston College (2-4) at Louisville (4-2), 12:20
VMI (0-6) at Furman (3-3), 1
Savannah St. (0-5) at Morgan St. (0-5), 1
Davidson (2-3) at Stetson (1-5), 1
Howard (2-3) at Delaware St. (0-5), 2
Gardner-Webb (1-4) at NC Central (4-1), 2
Hampton (3-2) at Norfolk St. (2-3), 2
Old Dominion (2-3) at Marshall (4-1), 2:30
Prairie View (2-3) at Alcorn St. (4-2), 3
NC A&T (6-0) at Florida A&M (2-4), 3
Villanova (4-2) at James Madison (5-0), 3:30
Auburn (5-1) at LSU (4-2), 3:30
Northwestern (2-3) at Maryland (3-2), 3:30
Chattanooga (1-5) at Mercer (3-3), 3:30
Georgia Tech (3-1) at Miami (4-0), 3:30
Vanderbilt (3-3) at Mississippi (2-3), 3:30
Virginia (4-1) at North Carolina (1-5), 3:30
ETSU (3-3) at W. Carolina (4-2), 3:30
Navy (5-0) at Memphis (4-1), 3:45
MVSU (1-4) at Alabama A&M (2-4), 4
SC State (2-3) at Bethune-Cookman (2-3), 4
E. Kentucky (1-4) at Jacksonville St. (4-1), 4
E. Illinois (4-2) at Murray St. (2-4), 4
Abilene Christian (2-4) at Nicholls (4-2), 4
Charlotte (0-6) at W. Kentucky (3-2), 4:30
Georgia St. (2-2) at Louisiana-Monroe (3-2), 5
New Mexico St. (2-4) at Georgia Southern (0-4), 6
Kennesaw St. (4-1) at Liberty (3-2), 6
Wofford (5-0) at The Citadel (3-2), 6
Middle Tennessee (3-3) at UAB (3-2), 6:30
Tulane (3-2) at FIU (3-2), 7
Texas A&M (4-2) at Florida (3-2), 7
Tuskegee (4-2) at Jackson St. (0-5), 7
UTEP (0-6) at Southern Miss. (3-2), 7
Austin Peay (3-3) at Tennessee St. (4-2), 7
East Carolina (1-5) at UCF (4-0), 7
Arkansas (2-3) at Alabama (6-0), 7:15
Missouri (1-4) at Georgia (6-0), 7:30
Cincinnati (2-4) at South Florida (5-0), 7:30
MIDWEST
Jacksonville (4-1) at Butler (3-3), Noon
Rutgers (1-4) at Illinois (2-3), Noon
Michigan (4-1) at Indiana (3-2), Noon
Kansas (1-4) at Iowa St. (3-2), Noon
TCU (5-0) at Kansas St. (3-2), Noon
Campbell (4-2) at Dayton (2-4), 1
Tennessee Tech (0-6) at SE Missouri (1-4), 2
Marist (3-3) at Valparaiso (2-4), 2
N. Iowa (2-3) at S. Dakota St. (4-1), 3
Illinois St. (4-1) at S. Illinois (2-3), 3
Indiana St. (0-5) at South Dakota (5-0), 3
Ohio (4-2) at Bowling Green (1-5), 3:30
Toledo (4-1) at Cent. Michigan (2-4), 3:30
Miami (Ohio) (2-4) at Kent St. (1-5), 3:30
Akron (3-3) at W. Michigan (4-2), 3:30
Purdue (3-2) at Wisconsin (5-0), 3:30
Missouri St. (1-4) at W. Illinois (4-1), 4
N. Dakota St. (5-0) at Youngstown St. (3-2), 7
Ohio St. (5-1) at Nebraska (3-3), 7:30
Michigan St. (4-1) at Minnesota (3-2), 8
SOUTHWEST
Alabama St. (0-5) at Texas Southern (0-5), 3
Central St. (Ohio) (0-6) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-4), 3:30
Baylor (0-5) at Oklahoma St. (4-1), 3:30
Oklahoma (4-1) vs. Texas (3-2) at Dallas, 3:30
Houston (4-1) at Tulsa (1-5), 4
UTSA (3-1) at North Texas (3-2), 6:30
Coastal Carolina (1-4) at Arkansas St. (2-2), 7
Stephen F. Austin (2-4) at Cent. Arkansas (4-1), 7
SE Louisiana (3-3) at Houston Baptist (1-4), 7
Lamar (1-4) at Incarnate Word (0-5), 7
Northwestern St. (1-4) at Sam Houston St. (4-1), 7
FAR WEST
UNLV (2-3) at Air Force (1-4), 2
North Dakota (2-4) at Montana (4-2), 3
Colorado (3-3) at Oregon St. (1-5), 4
Montana St. (2-3) at E. Washington (4-2), 4:05
Wyoming (3-2) at Utah St. (3-3), 4:30
Appalachian St. (3-2) at Idaho (2-3), 5
N. Arizona (3-2) at Portland St. (0-5), 5
Morehead St. (2-4) at San Diego (3-2), 5
Utah (4-1) at Southern Cal (5-1), 8
S. Utah (3-2) at Weber St. (4-1), 8
UCLA (3-2) at Arizona (3-2), 9
Idaho St. (3-3) at Sacramento St. (2-3), 9
New Mexico (3-2) at Fresno St. (3-2), 10
Nevada (1-5) at Colorado St. (4-2), 10:15
Boise St. (3-2) at San Diego St. (6-0), 10:30
Washington (6-0) at Arizona St. (2-3), 10:45
Oregon (4-2) at Stanford (4-2), 11
San Jose St. (1-6) at Hawaii (2-4), 11:59
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
CIMB Classic
First Round
Cameron Smith 31-33 — 64 -8
Poom Saksansin 30-35 — 65 -7
Xander Schauffele 33-32 — 65 -7
Keegan Bradley 32-33 — 65 -7
Kevin Na 32-34 — 66 -6
Gary Woodland 32-34 — 66 -6
Pat Perez 32-34 — 66 -6
Brendan Steele 32-35 — 67 -5
Anirban Lahiri 36-31 — 67 -5
Phachara Khongwatmai 33-34 — 67 -5
Davis Love III 31-36 — 67 -5
Rafa Cabrera Bello 34-33 — 67 -5
Sung Kang 32-35 — 67 -5
Michael Kim 34-34 — 68 -4
Whee Kim 34-34 — 68 -4
Hudson Swafford 33-35 — 68 -4
Thomas Pieters 34-34 — 68 -4
Chez Reavie 35-33 — 68 -4
Jim Herman 35-34 — 69 -3
Ian Poulter 36-33 — 69 -3
David Lipsky 35-34 — 69 -3
Jonas Blixt 33-36 — 69 -3
C.T. Pan 35-35 — 70 -2
Jazz Janewattananond 35-35 — 70 -2
Nick Taylor 36-34 — 70 -2
Ben Crane 35-35 — 70 -2
Morgan Hoffmann 34-36 — 70 -2
Jamie Lovemark 35-35 — 70 -2
Scott Brown 35-35 — 70 -2
Justin Thomas 36-34 — 70 -2
Charl Schwartzel 34-36 — 70 -2
Danny Chia 35-35 — 70 -2
Patrick Rodgers 35-35 — 70 -2
Luke List 36-34 — 70 -2
Hideki Matsuyama 34-36 — 70 -2
Kelly Kraft 34-36 — 70 -2
Lucas Glover 34-37 — 71 -1
Adam Hadwin 35-36 — 71 -1
Wesley Bryan 32-39 — 71 -1
Scott Piercy 37-34 — 71 -1
Colt Knost 33-38 — 71 -1
Jason Dufner 34-37 — 71 -1
Kyle Stanley 35-36 — 71 -1
Richy Werenski 37-35 — 72 E
S.S.P Chawrasia 35-37 — 72 E
Prayad Marksaeng 36-36 — 72 E
Stewart Cink 34-38 — 72 E
James Hahn 34-38 — 72 E
Jhonattan Vegas 34-38 — 72 E
Camilo Villegas 34-38 — 72 E
Ollie Schniederjans 33-39 — 72 E
Hao Tong Li 34-38 — 72 E
Martin Flores 36-36 — 72 E
Nicholas Fung 35-37 — 72 E
Harold Varner III 34-38 — 72 E
Chris Stroud 36-36 — 72 E
Rodney Pampling 36-36 — 72 E
Branden Grace 35-37 — 72 E
Charles Howell III 33-39 — 72 E
Richard T. Lee 34-39 — 73 +1
Juvic Pagunsan 37-36 — 73 +1
Emiliano Grillo 36-37 — 73 +1
Gavin Kyle Green 38-35 — 73 +1
Danny Lee 35-38 — 73 +1
Peter Uihlein 38-35 — 73 +1
Scott Stallings 36-37 — 73 +1
Kevin Tway 37-37 — 74 +2
Russell Knox 34-40 — 74 +2
Si Woo Kim 37-37 — 74 +2
D.A. Points 37-39 — 76 +4
Robert Streb 37-39 — 76 +4
Cody Gribble 39-38 — 77 +5
Graham Delaet 37-40 — 77 +5
Bud Cauley 39-38 — 77 +5
Scott Hend 38-39 — 77 +5
Paul Casey 39-38 — 77 +5
Chad Campbell 37-41 — 78 +6
Grayson Murray 40-42 — 82 +10
LPGA Tour
HanaBank Championship
First Round
Sung Hyun Park 34-32 — 66 -6
Minjee Lee 32-34 — 66 -6
Min-Sun Kim 31-35 — 66 -6
Lizette Salas 34-33 — 67 -5
Marina Alex 34-33 — 67 -5
Cristie Kerr 34-33 — 67 -5
Min-Ji Park 32-35 — 67 -5
Chella Choi 36-31 — 67 -5
Lydia Ko 33-35 — 68 -4
Jin Young Ko 33-35 — 68 -4
Ji-Hyun Kim 36-32 — 68 -4
Angel Yin 36-32 — 68 -4
Lexi Thompson 33-36 — 69 -3
Seon Woo Bae 35-34 — 69 -3
Mo Martin 35-34 — 69 -3
In Gee Chun 36-34 — 70 -2
Sandra Gal 34-36 — 70 -2
Nicole Broch Larsen 34-36 — 70 -2
Anna Nordqvist 35-35 — 70 -2
Brittany Lincicome 36-34 — 70 -2
Haru Nomura 36-34 — 70 -2
Hyo Joo Kim 35-35 — 70 -2
Ayako Uehara 34-36 — 70 -2
Mirim Lee 34-36 — 70 -2
Suzann Pettersen 33-37 — 70 -2
Amy Yang 35-35 — 70 -2
a-Hye Jin Choi 34-37 — 71 -1
Brittany Altomare 36-35 — 71 -1
Brooke M. Henderson 35-36 — 71 -1
Ji Hyun Kim 35-36 — 71 -1
Mi Hyang Lee 37-34 — 71 -1
Jeongeun Lee 37-34 — 71 -1
Azahara Munoz 34-37 — 71 -1
Jacqui Concolino 34-37 — 71 -1
Ji Young Kim 38-33 — 71 -1
Charley Hull 37-34 — 71 -1
Angela Stanford 36-35 — 71 -1
Madelene Sagstrom 36-35 — 71 -1
Jessica Korda 36-35 — 71 -1
So Yeon Ryu 35-37 — 72 E
Su Oh 35-37 — 72 E
a-Shin Ae Ahn 35-37 — 72 E
Carlota Ciganda 35-37 — 72 E
a-Peiyun Chien 37-35 — 72 E
Austin Ernst 36-36 — 72 E
Caroline Masson 38-34 — 72 E
Ji Hyun Oh 36-36 — 72 E
Jane Park 36-36 — 72 E
Jennifer Song 36-36 — 72 E
Kim Kaufman 34-38 — 72 E
Megan Khang 36-36 — 72 E
a-Chae Yoon Park 37-35 — 72 E
Pornanong Phatlum 36-36 — 72 E
Candie Kung 36-36 — 72 E
Michelle Wie 36-37 — 73 +1
Sei Young Kim 37-36 — 73 +1
Nelly Korda 37-36 — 73 +1
Jeong Eun Lee 38-35 — 73 +1
a-Alison Lee 37-37 — 74 +2
Olafia Kristinsdottir 36-38 — 74 +2
Danielle Kang 37-37 — 74 +2
a-Hee Young Park 38-36 — 74 +2
Alena Sharp 36-38 — 74 +2
Karine Icher 39-35 — 74 +2
Gaby Lopez 37-37 — 74 +2
Jenny Shin 38-36 — 74 +2
Katherine Kirk 36-38 — 74 +2
a-Solar Lee 34-40 — 74 +2
Ariya Jutanugarn 36-38 — 74 +2
Char Young Kim 38-37 — 75 +3
Hae Rym Kim 35-40 — 75 +3
Mi Jung Hur 36-39 — 75 +3
Ha Na Jang 36-39 — 75 +3
Sarah Jane Smith 38-37 — 75 +3
In-Kyung Kim 37-38 — 75 +3
Gerina Piller 35-41 — 76 +4
Shanshan Feng 35-41 — 76 +4
Eun-Hee Ji 37-40 — 77 +5
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Purchased the Hickory Crawdads (SAL).
American Association
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released INF Paul Hendrix.
Can-Am League
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Released LHP Liarvis Breto.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed INF Kameron Stewart.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed C Jhonniel Alvarez-Mendoza.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed manager Cameron Roth to a contract extension.
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Traded 1B Aaron Dudley to Somerset (Atlantic) for future considerations.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed INF Taylor Love, LHP Jonny Ortiz and RHP Tanner Wilt to contract extensions. Signed RHPs Logan Fanning and Joe Iorio and LHP Zach Johnson.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Air Force Lt. Gen. Michelle D. Johnson senior vice president and head of referee operations.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Travis Wear.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived G Xavier Munford.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived C Amida Brimah and G London Perrantes.
Football
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed TE Tyler Eifert on injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released S Alex Carter from the practice squad. Placed OL Cole Toner on practice squad injured reserve. Signed LB Trevor Reilly and TE Will Tye to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Donte Deayon from the practice squad and CB Brandon Dixon to the practice squad.
Hockey
National Hockey League
MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned D Gustav Bouramman from Iowa (AHL) to Rapid City (ECHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Released D Anton Cederholm from Utica (AHL) to Kalamazoo (ECHL).
American Hockey League
BINGHAMTON DEVILS — Assigned F Chris Calnan to Adirondack (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Assigned G Angus Redmond to Utah (ECHL). ECHL
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released G Nick Niedert.
QUAD CITY MALLARDS — Released D Kevin Kirisits from a tryout agreement.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Released D John Rey.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released F Phil Marinaccio.
WICHITA THUNDER — Released F Matt Tipoff.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Promoted Paul McDonough vice president of soccer operations and signed him to a contract extension through March, 2022.
College
BARUCH — Named Michael Kotrozos assistant women’s basketball coach.
EMORY & HENRY — Named Tamara Brewster assistant women’s basketball coach.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Bryan Novoa women’s golf coach.
LOCAL & AREA
Riverdale Seeks Softball Coach
MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale is accepting resumes for a head softball coach. Candidates can send their resume to athletic director Craig Taylor at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us. Candidates must have, or be willing to acquire, the requirements to be a coach as set forth by the Ohio Department of Education and the OHSAA. Deadline is Oct. 25.
Softball Skill Lessons
FINDLAY — The University of Findlay softball program will be holding skill lessons on Sunday evenings beginning on Oct. 29. The cost of the lessons is $25 and will be open to the first 20 who register. In addition, the Oilers softball program will be holding a skills clinic on Nov. 4 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Grades 3-7 ($25) will meet from 9-10:30 a.m. with a skills showcase for players in grades 8-12 ($35) from 10 a.m.-noon.
UF Soccer ID Camp
FINDLAY — The University of Findlay men’s soccer program will hold an ID camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 5 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. The camp is available to players in grades 9-12. Players will learn what it takes to play at the NCAA Division II level and be evaluated during the camp. Cost of the camp, which is limited to 28 players and four keepers, is $85.