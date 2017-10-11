Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Game

Toledo City League

Toledo Start at Toledo Bowsher

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Riverdale

Arlington at Liberty-Benton

McComb at Van Buren

North Baltimore at Leipsic

Pandora-Gilboa at Hopewell-Loudon

Vanlue at Cory-Rawson

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer

Lima Senior at Findlay

Toledo St. Francis at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo St. John’s at Oregon Clay

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky

Bucyrus at Mohawk

Seneca East at Wynford

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior at Elmwood

Genoa at Rossford

Otsego at Lake

Woodmore at Eastwood

Northwest Conference

Bluffton at Spencerville

Convoy Crestview at Allen East

Paulding at Ada

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Delta

Bryan at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Swanton

Wauseon at Evergreen

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Lima Shawnee

Lima Bath at Van Wert

Ottawa-Glandorf at Kenton

St. Marys Memorial at Celina

Wapakoneta at Defiance

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Ridgemont

Lima Perry at Riverside

Marion Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen

Sidney Lehman at Upper Scioto Valley

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Castalia Margaretta

Willard at Lakota

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Edison at Oak Harbor

Huron at Vermilion

Port Clinton at Shelby

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian

Clyde at Sandusky Senior

Norwalk Senior at Sandus2ky Perkins

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Northwood

Danbury at Gibsonburg

Edon at Ottawa Hills

Hilltop at Montpelier

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Versailles

Fort Recovery at Marion Local

New Bremen at Minster

Parkway at Anna

St. Henry at Delphos St. John’s

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Bowling Green

Napoleon at Sylvania Southview

Springfield at Perrysburg

Sylvania Northview at Anthony Wayne

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Lexington

Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon

Mansfield Senior at Wooster Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Woodward

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at North Union

Marion Harding at Buckeye Valley

Marion Pleasant at River Valley

Ontario at Clear Fork

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth

Monroeville at Western Reserve

New London at Ashland Crestview

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Hicksville

Ayersville at Holgate

Tinora at Fairview

Wayne Trace at Edgerton

Other NW Ohio Games

Lima Cent. Cath. at Bluffton, Ind.

Lucas at Colonel Crawford

Ridgedale at Middletown Christian

Toledo Christian at Crestline

West Holmes at Warsaw Riverview

Saturday’s Games

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Tiffin Calvert

Toledo City League

Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott

Firelands Conference

South Central at Norwalk St. Paul

NW Ohio Game

Carey at West Middlesex, Pa.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Division Series

Best-of-5

THURSDAY’S Results

Houston 8, Boston 2

Cleveland 4, New York 0

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Houston 8, Boston 2

Cleveland 9, New York 8, 13 innings

Chicago 3, Washington 0

Los Angeles 9, Arizona 5

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Washington 6, Chicago 3

Los Angeles 8, Arizona 5

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Boston 10, Houston 3

New York 1, Cleveland 0

MONDAY’S Results

Houston 5, Boston 4, Houston wins series 3-1

New York 7, Cleveland 3

Chicago 2, Washington 1

Los Angeles 3, Arizona 1, Los Angeles wins series 3-0

TUESDAY’S Result

Washington at Chicago, ppd., rain

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Washington 5, Chicago 0, series tied 2-2

New York (Sabathia 14-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 18-4), 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Chicago at Washington, 8:08 p.m. (TBS)

x-if necessary

Playoff Boxscores

Nationals 5, Cubs 0

Washington Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

T.Trner ss 3 1 1 0 Jay cf 3 0 0 0

Werth lf 4 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0

Goodwin lf 0 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0

Kndrick ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Cntrras c 4 0 1 0

Harper rf 3 0 0 0 Zobrist lf 4 0 1 0

Zmmrman 1b 4 0 0 0 Russell ss 4 0 0 0

D.Mrphy 2b 5 1 1 0 Heyward rf 2 0 1 0

Rendon 3b 4 1 1 0 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0

Wieters c 2 1 0 0 Densing p 0 0 0 0

M.Tylor cf 3 1 1 4 J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0

Strsbrg p 2 0 0 0 J.Baez 2b 3 0 0 0

Lind ph 1 0 1 0 Arrieta p 1 0 0 0

Madson p 0 0 0 0 Lester p 1 0 0 0

Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Edwards p 0 0 0 0

I.Happ rf 0 0 0 0

Totals 32 5 5 4 Totals 29 0 3 0

Washington 001″000″040 — 5

Chicago 000″000″000 — 0

E–Russell (1), Duensing (1), Strasburg (1). DP–Washington 1. LOB–Washington 10, Chicago 6. 2B–T.Turner (1), Rendon (1), Zobrist (2). HR–M.Taylor (1). SB–Harper (1). S–Strasburg (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington

Strasburg (W,1-1) 7 3 0 0 2 12

Madson 1 0 0 0 1 1

Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago

Arrieta (L,0-1) 4 2 1 0 5 4

Lester 3 2/3 1 1 1 1 3

Edwards 0 0 2 2 2 0

Davis 0 2 1 1 1 0

Duensing 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Wilson 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Edwards pitched to 2 batters in the 8th W.Davis pitched to 3 batters in the 8th HBP–by Madson (Jay). WP–Arrieta, Edwards, Madson. Umpires–Home, Laz Diaz. First, Jerry Layne. Second, Will Little. Third, Cory Blaser. T–3:57. A–42,264 (41,072).

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74

N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 92 106

New England 3 2 0 .600 148 142

Miami 2 2 0 .500 41 67

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 139 83

Houston 2 3 0 .400 144 130

Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 110 142

Indianapolis 2 3 0 .400 97 159

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 3 2 0 .600 99 89

Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 90 97

Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83

Cleveland 0 5 0 .000 77 124

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 0 0 1.000 164 111

Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74

Oakland 2 3 0 .400 108 109

L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 99 115

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 4 1 0 .800 137 99

Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89

Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132

N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 82 122

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 4 1 0 .800 105 94

Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89

New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78

Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 85 83

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 137 112

Detroit 3 2 0 .600 123 97

Minnesota 3 2 0 .600 99 93

Chicago 1 4 0 .200 78 124

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87

L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 152 121

Arizona 2 3 0 .400 81 125

San Francisco 0 5 0 .000 89 120

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Carolina, 8:25

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1

Cleveland at Houston, 1

Detroit at New Orleans, 1

Miami at Atlanta, 1

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1

Chicago at Baltimore, 1

San Francisco at Washington, 1

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05

L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25

N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30

Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati

Monday’s Games

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30

Thursday, Oct. 19

Kansas City at Oakland, 8:25

Sunday, Oct. 22

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1

Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1

Carolina at Chicago, 1

Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05

Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25

Atlanta at New England, 8:30

Open: Detroit, Houston

Monday, Oct. 23

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 4 3 1 0 6 22 16

Tampa Bay 3 2 1 0 4 13 11

Detroit 3 2 1 0 4 8 7

Ottawa 3 1 0 2 4 8 9

Florida 2 1 1 0 2 8 9

Boston 2 1 1 0 2 4 7

Montreal 4 1 3 0 2 5 13

Buffalo 3 0 2 1 1 7 15

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 3 3 0 0 6 16 6

Washington 4 2 1 1 5 16 12

Pittsburgh 4 2 1 1 5 12 17

Columbus 3 2 1 0 4 8 6

Philadelphia 4 2 2 0 4 13 13

Carolina 2 1 0 1 3 6 6

N.Y. Islanders 3 1 1 1 3 8 11

N.Y. Rangers 4 1 3 0 2 10 15

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 4 4 0 0 8 15 9

Chicago 4 3 0 1 7 21 7

Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 9 6

Winnipeg 3 1 2 0 2 10 15

Nashville 3 1 2 0 2 9 13

Dallas 3 1 2 0 2 7 8

Minnesota 2 0 1 1 1 6 9

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 9 4

Los Angeles 2 2 0 0 4 6 1

Calgary 3 2 1 0 4 8 6

Vancouver 2 1 0 1 3 5 5

Anaheim 3 1 1 1 3 7 9

Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 7 8

Arizona 3 0 2 1 1 7 12

San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 4 9

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Columbus 2, Carolina 1, OT

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Chicago 3, Montreal 1

Nashville 6, Philadelphia 5

Dallas 4, Detroit 2

Ottawa 3, Vancouver 2, SO

Vegas 5, Arizona 2

Wednesday’s Results

New Jersey 6, Toronto 3

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2

Boston at Colorado, late

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, late

Calgary at Los Angeles, late

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30

St. Louis at Florida, 7:30

Dallas at Nashville, 8

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10

Detroit at Arizona, 10

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7

Anaheim at Colorado, 9

Ottawa at Calgary, 9

Detroit at Vegas, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7

Carolina at Winnipeg, 7

Toronto at Montreal, 7

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Colorado at Dallas, 8

Columbus at Minnesota, 8

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30

Boston at Arizona, 9

Calgary at Vancouver, 10

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Preseason

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 4 0 1.000 —

Brooklyn 3 1 .750 1

Toronto 2 2 .500 2

Philadelphia 1 3 .250 3

New York 0 4 .000 4

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 3 1 .750 —

Orlando 3 2 .600 ½

Miami 3 2 .600 ½

Atlanta 2 2 .500 1

Charlotte 1 3 .250 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Indiana 3 1 .750 —

Chicago 3 2 .600 ½

Detroit 2 2 .500 1

Milwaukee 0 3 .000 2½

Cleveland 0 4 .000 3

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 3 0 1.000 —

Dallas 3 1 .750 ½

Memphis 2 1 .667 1

San Antonio 2 2 .500 1½

New Orleans 1 2 .333 2

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 5 0 1.000 —

Oklahoma City 3 1 .750 1½

Portland 3 1 .750 1½

Minnesota 2 1 .667 2

Denver 3 2 .600 2

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 1 2 .333 —

Phoenix 1 2 .333 —

L.A. Clippers 1 2 .333 —

Sacramento 1 3 .250 ½

L.A. Lakers 1 4 .200 1

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Indiana 108, Haifa Maccabi 89

Toronto 116, Detroit 94

Chicago 108, Cleveland 94

Orlando 103, San Antonio 98

Oklahoma City 96, Denver 86

Utah 105, L.A. Lakers 99

Wednesday’s Results

Boston 108, Charlotte 100

Miami 117, Washington 115

Philadelphia 133, Brooklyn 114

Houston at Memphis, late

Portland at Phoenix, late

Thursday’s Games

Dallas vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 7:30

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Dallas at Charlotte, 6

Cleveland at Orlando, 7

Washington at New York, 7:30

New Orleans at Memphis, 8

San Antonio at Houston, 8

Toronto at Chicago, 8

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8:30

Miami vs. Philadelphia at Kansas City, Mo., 8:30

Brisbane Bullets at Phoenix, 10

Haifa Maccabi at Portland, 10

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30

Saturday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Results

No games scheduled.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 19 5 8 65 71 35

New York City FC 16 8 8 56 53 39

Atlanta United FC 15 9 8 53 68 38

Chicago 15 10 7 52 58 42

Columbus 15 12 5 50 50 47

New York 13 12 7 46 51 46

Philadelphia 10 13 9 39 42 43

Montreal 11 15 6 39 50 54

New England 11 15 6 39 48 58

Orlando City 10 13 9 39 38 51

D.C. United 9 18 5 32 30 54

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Vancouver 15 11 6 51 48 46

Sporting Kansas City 12 8 12 48 39 27

Seattle 12 9 11 47 45 39

Portland 13 11 8 47 54 49

Houston 12 10 10 46 54 45

FC Dallas 10 9 13 43 43 43

Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53

San Jose 12 14 6 42 35 57

Minnesota United 10 16 6 36 45 64

Colorado 8 18 6 30 30 48

Los Angeles 7 17 8 29 41 62

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Saturday’s RESULT

New York 3, Vancouver 0

Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie

FC Dallas 1, Colorado 1, tie

Wednesday’s RESULT

Houston 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Sunday’s GAMES

Atlanta United FC at New York, 5

Columbus at Orlando City, 5

Montreal at Toronto FC, 5

New York City FC at New England, 5

Philadelphia at Chicago, 5

D.C. United at Portland, 7:30

FC Dallas at Seattle, 7:30

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30

Minnesota United at Los Angeles, 7:30

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 7:30

San Jose at Vancouver, 7:30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wednesday’s Result

South Alabama (1-4) at Troy (4-1), late

Thursday’s Game

Texas St. (1-5) at Louisiana-Lafayette (2-3), 7:30

Friday’s Games

Clemson (6-0) at Syracuse (3-3), 7

Washington St. (6-0) at California (3-3), 10:30

Saturday’s Games

EAST

E. Michigan (2-3) at Army (4-2), Noon

Fordham (1-5) at Colgate (2-4), Noon

Lafayette (2-4) at Harvard (2-2), Noon

NC State (5-1) at Pittsburgh (2-4), Noon

UConn (1-4) at Temple (3-3), Noon

Texas Tech (4-1) at West Virginia (3-2), Noon

Princeton (3-1) at Brown (2-2), 12:30

Georgetown (1-4) at Lehigh (1-5), 12:30

St. Francis (Pa.) (3-2) at Bryant (2-3), 1

Dartmouth (4-0) at Sacred Heart (2-3), 1

Holy Cross (2-4) at Yale (3-1), 1

Penn (2-2) at Columbia (4-0), 1:30

Bucknell (2-3) at Cornell (1-3), 1:30

N. Illinois (3-2) at Buffalo (3-3), 3:30

William & Mary (2-3) at Delaware (3-2), 3:30

Rhode Island (2-3) at Maine (1-3), 3:30

Richmond (3-2) at Towson (2-3), 4

Duquesne (4-1) at Robert Morris (2-3), 6

New Hampshire (4-1) at Stony Brook (4-2), 6

CCSU (3-3) at Wagner (2-4), 6

SOUTH

Florida St. (1-3) at Duke (4-2), Noon

BYU (1-5) at Mississippi St. (3-2), Noon

Charleston Southern (2-3) at Presbyterian (3-3), Noon

South Carolina (4-2) at Tennessee (3-2), Noon

Boston College (2-4) at Louisville (4-2), 12:20

VMI (0-6) at Furman (3-3), 1

Savannah St. (0-5) at Morgan St. (0-5), 1

Davidson (2-3) at Stetson (1-5), 1

Howard (2-3) at Delaware St. (0-5), 2

Gardner-Webb (1-4) at NC Central (4-1), 2

Hampton (3-2) at Norfolk St. (2-3), 2

Old Dominion (2-3) at Marshall (4-1), 2:30

Prairie View (2-3) at Alcorn St. (4-2), 3

NC A&T (6-0) at Florida A&M (2-4), 3

Villanova (4-2) at James Madison (5-0), 3:30

Auburn (5-1) at LSU (4-2), 3:30

Northwestern (2-3) at Maryland (3-2), 3:30

Chattanooga (1-5) at Mercer (3-3), 3:30

Georgia Tech (3-1) at Miami (4-0), 3:30

Vanderbilt (3-3) at Mississippi (2-3), 3:30

Virginia (4-1) at North Carolina (1-5), 3:30

ETSU (3-3) at W. Carolina (4-2), 3:30

Navy (5-0) at Memphis (4-1), 3:45

MVSU (1-4) at Alabama A&M (2-4), 4

SC State (2-3) at Bethune-Cookman (2-3), 4

E. Kentucky (1-4) at Jacksonville St. (4-1), 4

E. Illinois (4-2) at Murray St. (2-4), 4

Abilene Christian (2-4) at Nicholls (4-2), 4

Charlotte (0-6) at W. Kentucky (3-2), 4:30

Georgia St. (2-2) at Louisiana-Monroe (3-2), 5

New Mexico St. (2-4) at Georgia Southern (0-4), 6

Kennesaw St. (4-1) at Liberty (3-2), 6

Wofford (5-0) at The Citadel (3-2), 6

Middle Tennessee (3-3) at UAB (3-2), 6:30

Tulane (3-2) at FIU (3-2), 7

Texas A&M (4-2) at Florida (3-2), 7

Tuskegee (4-2) at Jackson St. (0-5), 7

UTEP (0-6) at Southern Miss. (3-2), 7

Austin Peay (3-3) at Tennessee St. (4-2), 7

East Carolina (1-5) at UCF (4-0), 7

Arkansas (2-3) at Alabama (6-0), 7:15

Missouri (1-4) at Georgia (6-0), 7:30

Cincinnati (2-4) at South Florida (5-0), 7:30

MIDWEST

Jacksonville (4-1) at Butler (3-3), Noon

Rutgers (1-4) at Illinois (2-3), Noon

Michigan (4-1) at Indiana (3-2), Noon

Kansas (1-4) at Iowa St. (3-2), Noon

TCU (5-0) at Kansas St. (3-2), Noon

Campbell (4-2) at Dayton (2-4), 1

Tennessee Tech (0-6) at SE Missouri (1-4), 2

Marist (3-3) at Valparaiso (2-4), 2

N. Iowa (2-3) at S. Dakota St. (4-1), 3

Illinois St. (4-1) at S. Illinois (2-3), 3

Indiana St. (0-5) at South Dakota (5-0), 3

Ohio (4-2) at Bowling Green (1-5), 3:30

Toledo (4-1) at Cent. Michigan (2-4), 3:30

Miami (Ohio) (2-4) at Kent St. (1-5), 3:30

Akron (3-3) at W. Michigan (4-2), 3:30

Purdue (3-2) at Wisconsin (5-0), 3:30

Missouri St. (1-4) at W. Illinois (4-1), 4

N. Dakota St. (5-0) at Youngstown St. (3-2), 7

Ohio St. (5-1) at Nebraska (3-3), 7:30

Michigan St. (4-1) at Minnesota (3-2), 8

SOUTHWEST

Alabama St. (0-5) at Texas Southern (0-5), 3

Central St. (Ohio) (0-6) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-4), 3:30

Baylor (0-5) at Oklahoma St. (4-1), 3:30

Oklahoma (4-1) vs. Texas (3-2) at Dallas, 3:30

Houston (4-1) at Tulsa (1-5), 4

UTSA (3-1) at North Texas (3-2), 6:30

Coastal Carolina (1-4) at Arkansas St. (2-2), 7

Stephen F. Austin (2-4) at Cent. Arkansas (4-1), 7

SE Louisiana (3-3) at Houston Baptist (1-4), 7

Lamar (1-4) at Incarnate Word (0-5), 7

Northwestern St. (1-4) at Sam Houston St. (4-1), 7

FAR WEST

UNLV (2-3) at Air Force (1-4), 2

North Dakota (2-4) at Montana (4-2), 3

Colorado (3-3) at Oregon St. (1-5), 4

Montana St. (2-3) at E. Washington (4-2), 4:05

Wyoming (3-2) at Utah St. (3-3), 4:30

Appalachian St. (3-2) at Idaho (2-3), 5

N. Arizona (3-2) at Portland St. (0-5), 5

Morehead St. (2-4) at San Diego (3-2), 5

Utah (4-1) at Southern Cal (5-1), 8

S. Utah (3-2) at Weber St. (4-1), 8

UCLA (3-2) at Arizona (3-2), 9

Idaho St. (3-3) at Sacramento St. (2-3), 9

New Mexico (3-2) at Fresno St. (3-2), 10

Nevada (1-5) at Colorado St. (4-2), 10:15

Boise St. (3-2) at San Diego St. (6-0), 10:30

Washington (6-0) at Arizona St. (2-3), 10:45

Oregon (4-2) at Stanford (4-2), 11

San Jose St. (1-6) at Hawaii (2-4), 11:59

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Fired manager John Farrell.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Sold the contract of LHP Casey Crosby to Minnesota (AL).

Basketball

National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Agreed to terms with F Andrew Wiggins on a multiyear contract extension.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Trey Burke.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OT-G Givens Price to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Tanner Gentry from the practice squad. Released WR Deonte Thompson. Signed LB Carl Bradford and WR Darreus Rogers to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released CB Nolan Carroll. Signed LB Justin March-Lillard.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Datone Jones and DT Caraun Reid. Waived LB Thurston Armbrister. Placed DT Haloti Ngata on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Suspended CB Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Emerson Etem from Tucson (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Reassigned G Eamon McAdam to Worcester (ECHL).

HARTFORD WHALERS — Reassigned F Malte Stromwall to Greenville (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned F J.C. Beaudin to Colorado (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Assigned D James Melindy to Utah (ECHL).

Tennis

GRAND SLAM BOARD — Suspended Fabio Fognini two Grand Slam tournaments, including the 2018 U.S. Open, and fined him $96,000, for insulting a chair umpire at the 2017 U.S. Open.

College

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Announced the addition of women’s lacrosse as the Conference’s 22nd sport beginning in 2019. Conference members Cincinnati, Connecticut, East Carolina and Temple, and affiliate members Florida and Vanderbilt will compete.

KANSAS STATE — Dismissed women’s sophomore basketball F Eternati Willock for repeated violations of team rules.

LOUISVILLE — Named Trent Johnson assistant men’s basketball coach.

STANFORD — Signed women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer to a three-year contract extension through the 2019-20 season.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

College Athletics

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Mount St. Joseph 4, Bluffton 0

MEN’S SOCCER

Mount St. Joseph 2, Bluffton 0

Tiffin 2, Findlay 1

Ohio Northern 4, Heidelberg 0

VOLLEYBALL

Bluffton def. Defiance, 25-17, 25-21, 25-9

Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

FINDLAY JV 4, OREGON CLAY 0

GOALS: (Fin) Spencer Householder, Carson Dale, Mason Kinn, Colin Miller. ASSISTS: Nolan Clouse. SHOTS-ON-GOAL Findlay 9, Oregon Clay 7. GOALIE SAVES: (Fin) Kevin Kuhn 7.

RECORDS: Findlay JV 7-6-2.

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

College Athletics

women’s soccer

Findlay at Lake Erie (GMAC), TBA

Prep Boys Soccer

Van Buren at Ada (NCOSA), 5

Riverdale at Cory-Rawson (NCOSA), 5

Old Fort at Liberty-Benton, 5

Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida (WBL), 5

Bluffton at Allen East (NWC), 7

Prep Volleyball

Findlay at Lima Senior (TRAC), 5

North Baltimore at Patrick Henry, 5:30

Seneca East at Carey (N10), 5:30

Upper Sandusky at Colonel Crawford (N10), 5:30

Delphos Jefferson at Cory-Rawson, 5:30

Pandora-Gilboa at Kalida (PCL), 5:30

Continental at Ottoville (PCL), 5:30

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Lakota (SBC), 5:30

Galion at Mohawk, 5:30

Bluffton at Van Buren, 5:30

Genoa at Elmwood (NBC), 6

Fostoria at Otsego (NBC), 6

Elida at Ottawa-Glandorf (WBL), 6

Defiance at Liberty-Benton, 6

Allen East at Vanlue, 6

Prep Girls Soccer

Elida at Van Buren, 5

Fort Jennings at Ottoville, 6

Freshmen Volleyball

Findlay at Lima Senior, 5

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Sunsetters League

High series: Pam Oates, Checkers Car Wash, 517. High game: Oates 199.

United Methodist Church League

High series: (men) Ron Cook 623; (women) Carol Yeager 478. High game: (men) Gary Waltermire 233; (women) Doris Edie 185.

Seneca Lanes

Monday Nite Spares

Standings: MNH Truck Leasing 14-6; Dick’s Auto Supply 13-7; TWB Victory Riders 11-9; Shoulda Beens 11-9; Crystal Whipped 10.5-9.5; Jack Green Hauling 10-10; Offset Electric 9-11; J&P Truck & Trailer Repair 9-11; Thibs’ Gang 6.5-9.5; Royal Flush 6-10; Wells 6-10; Last To Show 1-3.

High games, men: Mike Thibodeau 257, Ron Sander 239, Ed Reiter 234, Cas Anez 231, Kyle Eckelberry 200.

High series, men: Mike Thibodeau 644, Ron Sander 639, Cas Anez 612, Ed Reiter 207, Kyle Eckeberry 585.

High games, women: Marla Nye 201, Lisa Meyers 192, Jan Thibodeau 182, Jen Anez 182, Autumn Valenti 175.

High series, women: Marla Nye 521, Jen Anez 517, Daneen Reasor 485, Jan Thibodeau 476, Lisa Meyers 470.

LOCAL & AREA

Findlay High Football Tickets

Presale tickets for Findlay High’s football game with Lima Senior will be on sale today through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and until 3 p.m. Friday in the athletic office. Presale tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. All tickets at the gate are $7.

Softball Skill Lessons

The University of Findlay softball program will be holding skill lessons on Sunday evenings beginning on Oct. 29. The cost of the lessons is $25 and will be open to the first 20 who register. In addition, the Oilers softball program will be holding a skills clinic on Nov. 4 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Grades 3-7 ($25) will meet from 9-10:30 a.m. with a skills showcase for players in grades 8-12 ($35) from 10 a.m.-noon.

UF Soccer ID Camp

The University of Findlay men’s soccer program will hold an ID camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 5 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. The camp is available to players in grades 9-12. Players will learn what it takes to play at the NCAA Division II level and be evaluated during the camp. Cost of the camp, which is limited to 28 players and four keepers, is $85.

C-R To Honor BVC Champs

RAWSON — Cory-Rawson High School will welcome back the classes of 1993-96 to Spike Berry Field on Friday for the 25th anniversary of the football team’s Blanchard Valley Conference Championship. Team members will be recognized during halftime of the football game with the Vanlue Wildcats and are invited to a social in the old cafeteria after the game.

