Thursday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Game
Toledo City League
Toledo Start at Toledo Bowsher
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Riverdale
Arlington at Liberty-Benton
McComb at Van Buren
North Baltimore at Leipsic
Pandora-Gilboa at Hopewell-Loudon
Vanlue at Cory-Rawson
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer
Lima Senior at Findlay
Toledo St. Francis at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo St. John’s at Oregon Clay
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky
Bucyrus at Mohawk
Seneca East at Wynford
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior at Elmwood
Genoa at Rossford
Otsego at Lake
Woodmore at Eastwood
Northwest Conference
Bluffton at Spencerville
Convoy Crestview at Allen East
Paulding at Ada
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Delta
Bryan at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center at Swanton
Wauseon at Evergreen
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Lima Shawnee
Lima Bath at Van Wert
Ottawa-Glandorf at Kenton
St. Marys Memorial at Celina
Wapakoneta at Defiance
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Ridgemont
Lima Perry at Riverside
Marion Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen
Sidney Lehman at Upper Scioto Valley
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Castalia Margaretta
Willard at Lakota
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Edison at Oak Harbor
Huron at Vermilion
Port Clinton at Shelby
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian
Clyde at Sandusky Senior
Norwalk Senior at Sandus2ky Perkins
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Northwood
Danbury at Gibsonburg
Edon at Ottawa Hills
Hilltop at Montpelier
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Versailles
Fort Recovery at Marion Local
New Bremen at Minster
Parkway at Anna
St. Henry at Delphos St. John’s
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Bowling Green
Napoleon at Sylvania Southview
Springfield at Perrysburg
Sylvania Northview at Anthony Wayne
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Lexington
Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon
Mansfield Senior at Wooster Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Woodward
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at North Union
Marion Harding at Buckeye Valley
Marion Pleasant at River Valley
Ontario at Clear Fork
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth
Monroeville at Western Reserve
New London at Ashland Crestview
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Hicksville
Ayersville at Holgate
Tinora at Fairview
Wayne Trace at Edgerton
Other NW Ohio Games
Lima Cent. Cath. at Bluffton, Ind.
Lucas at Colonel Crawford
Ridgedale at Middletown Christian
Toledo Christian at Crestline
West Holmes at Warsaw Riverview
Saturday’s Games
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Tiffin Calvert
Toledo City League
Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott
Firelands Conference
South Central at Norwalk St. Paul
NW Ohio Game
Carey at West Middlesex, Pa.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Division Series
Best-of-5
THURSDAY’S Results
Houston 8, Boston 2
Cleveland 4, New York 0
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Houston 8, Boston 2
Cleveland 9, New York 8, 13 innings
Chicago 3, Washington 0
Los Angeles 9, Arizona 5
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Washington 6, Chicago 3
Los Angeles 8, Arizona 5
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
Boston 10, Houston 3
New York 1, Cleveland 0
MONDAY’S Results
Houston 5, Boston 4, Houston wins series 3-1
New York 7, Cleveland 3
Chicago 2, Washington 1
Los Angeles 3, Arizona 1, Los Angeles wins series 3-0
TUESDAY’S Result
Washington at Chicago, ppd., rain
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Washington 5, Chicago 0, series tied 2-2
New York (Sabathia 14-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 18-4), 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Chicago at Washington, 8:08 p.m. (TBS)
x-if necessary
Playoff Boxscores
Nationals 5, Cubs 0
Washington Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Trner ss 3 1 1 0 Jay cf 3 0 0 0
Werth lf 4 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0
Goodwin lf 0 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0
Kndrick ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Cntrras c 4 0 1 0
Harper rf 3 0 0 0 Zobrist lf 4 0 1 0
Zmmrman 1b 4 0 0 0 Russell ss 4 0 0 0
D.Mrphy 2b 5 1 1 0 Heyward rf 2 0 1 0
Rendon 3b 4 1 1 0 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0
Wieters c 2 1 0 0 Densing p 0 0 0 0
M.Tylor cf 3 1 1 4 J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0
Strsbrg p 2 0 0 0 J.Baez 2b 3 0 0 0
Lind ph 1 0 1 0 Arrieta p 1 0 0 0
Madson p 0 0 0 0 Lester p 1 0 0 0
Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Edwards p 0 0 0 0
I.Happ rf 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 5 5 4 Totals 29 0 3 0
Washington 001″000″040 — 5
Chicago 000″000″000 — 0
E–Russell (1), Duensing (1), Strasburg (1). DP–Washington 1. LOB–Washington 10, Chicago 6. 2B–T.Turner (1), Rendon (1), Zobrist (2). HR–M.Taylor (1). SB–Harper (1). S–Strasburg (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Strasburg (W,1-1) 7 3 0 0 2 12
Madson 1 0 0 0 1 1
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Arrieta (L,0-1) 4 2 1 0 5 4
Lester 3 2/3 1 1 1 1 3
Edwards 0 0 2 2 2 0
Davis 0 2 1 1 1 0
Duensing 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Wilson 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Edwards pitched to 2 batters in the 8th W.Davis pitched to 3 batters in the 8th HBP–by Madson (Jay). WP–Arrieta, Edwards, Madson. Umpires–Home, Laz Diaz. First, Jerry Layne. Second, Will Little. Third, Cory Blaser. T–3:57. A–42,264 (41,072).
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74
N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 92 106
New England 3 2 0 .600 148 142
Miami 2 2 0 .500 41 67
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 139 83
Houston 2 3 0 .400 144 130
Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 110 142
Indianapolis 2 3 0 .400 97 159
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 2 0 .600 99 89
Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 90 97
Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83
Cleveland 0 5 0 .000 77 124
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 0 0 1.000 164 111
Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74
Oakland 2 3 0 .400 108 109
L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 99 115
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 4 1 0 .800 137 99
Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132
N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 82 122
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 4 1 0 .800 105 94
Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 85 83
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 137 112
Detroit 3 2 0 .600 123 97
Minnesota 3 2 0 .600 99 93
Chicago 1 4 0 .200 78 124
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87
L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 152 121
Arizona 2 3 0 .400 81 125
San Francisco 0 5 0 .000 89 120
Late games not included
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Carolina, 8:25
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay at Minnesota, 1
Cleveland at Houston, 1
Detroit at New Orleans, 1
Miami at Atlanta, 1
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1
Chicago at Baltimore, 1
San Francisco at Washington, 1
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05
L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25
N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30
Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati
Monday’s Games
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30
Thursday, Oct. 19
Kansas City at Oakland, 8:25
Sunday, Oct. 22
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1
New Orleans at Green Bay, 1
Baltimore at Minnesota, 1
Tennessee at Cleveland, 1
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1
Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1
Carolina at Chicago, 1
Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05
Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25
Atlanta at New England, 8:30
Open: Detroit, Houston
Monday, Oct. 23
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 4 3 1 0 6 22 16
Tampa Bay 3 2 1 0 4 13 11
Detroit 3 2 1 0 4 8 7
Ottawa 3 1 0 2 4 8 9
Florida 2 1 1 0 2 8 9
Boston 2 1 1 0 2 4 7
Montreal 4 1 3 0 2 5 13
Buffalo 3 0 2 1 1 7 15
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 3 3 0 0 6 16 6
Washington 4 2 1 1 5 16 12
Pittsburgh 4 2 1 1 5 12 17
Columbus 3 2 1 0 4 8 6
Philadelphia 4 2 2 0 4 13 13
Carolina 2 1 0 1 3 6 6
N.Y. Islanders 3 1 1 1 3 8 11
N.Y. Rangers 4 1 3 0 2 10 15
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 4 4 0 0 8 15 9
Chicago 4 3 0 1 7 21 7
Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 9 6
Winnipeg 3 1 2 0 2 10 15
Nashville 3 1 2 0 2 9 13
Dallas 3 1 2 0 2 7 8
Minnesota 2 0 1 1 1 6 9
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 9 4
Los Angeles 2 2 0 0 4 6 1
Calgary 3 2 1 0 4 8 6
Vancouver 2 1 0 1 3 5 5
Anaheim 3 1 1 1 3 7 9
Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 7 8
Arizona 3 0 2 1 1 7 12
San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 4 9
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Columbus 2, Carolina 1, OT
St. Louis 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Chicago 3, Montreal 1
Nashville 6, Philadelphia 5
Dallas 4, Detroit 2
Ottawa 3, Vancouver 2, SO
Vegas 5, Arizona 2
Wednesday’s Results
New Jersey 6, Toronto 3
Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2
Boston at Colorado, late
N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, late
Calgary at Los Angeles, late
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30
St. Louis at Florida, 7:30
Dallas at Nashville, 8
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10
Detroit at Arizona, 10
Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Washington at New Jersey, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7
Anaheim at Colorado, 9
Ottawa at Calgary, 9
Detroit at Vegas, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 7
Florida at Pittsburgh, 7
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7
Carolina at Winnipeg, 7
Toronto at Montreal, 7
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Colorado at Dallas, 8
Columbus at Minnesota, 8
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30
Boston at Arizona, 9
Calgary at Vancouver, 10
Ottawa at Edmonton, 10
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30
Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Preseason
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 4 0 1.000 —
Brooklyn 3 1 .750 1
Toronto 2 2 .500 2
Philadelphia 1 3 .250 3
New York 0 4 .000 4
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 3 1 .750 —
Orlando 3 2 .600 ½
Miami 3 2 .600 ½
Atlanta 2 2 .500 1
Charlotte 1 3 .250 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Indiana 3 1 .750 —
Chicago 3 2 .600 ½
Detroit 2 2 .500 1
Milwaukee 0 3 .000 2½
Cleveland 0 4 .000 3
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 3 0 1.000 —
Dallas 3 1 .750 ½
Memphis 2 1 .667 1
San Antonio 2 2 .500 1½
New Orleans 1 2 .333 2
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 5 0 1.000 —
Oklahoma City 3 1 .750 1½
Portland 3 1 .750 1½
Minnesota 2 1 .667 2
Denver 3 2 .600 2
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 1 2 .333 —
Phoenix 1 2 .333 —
L.A. Clippers 1 2 .333 —
Sacramento 1 3 .250 ½
L.A. Lakers 1 4 .200 1
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Indiana 108, Haifa Maccabi 89
Toronto 116, Detroit 94
Chicago 108, Cleveland 94
Orlando 103, San Antonio 98
Oklahoma City 96, Denver 86
Utah 105, L.A. Lakers 99
Wednesday’s Results
Boston 108, Charlotte 100
Miami 117, Washington 115
Philadelphia 133, Brooklyn 114
Houston at Memphis, late
Portland at Phoenix, late
Thursday’s Games
Dallas vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 7:30
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Dallas at Charlotte, 6
Cleveland at Orlando, 7
Washington at New York, 7:30
New Orleans at Memphis, 8
San Antonio at Houston, 8
Toronto at Chicago, 8
Detroit at Milwaukee, 8:30
Miami vs. Philadelphia at Kansas City, Mo., 8:30
Brisbane Bullets at Phoenix, 10
Haifa Maccabi at Portland, 10
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30
Saturday’s Results
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Results
No games scheduled.
Monday’s Results
No games scheduled.
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 19 5 8 65 71 35
New York City FC 16 8 8 56 53 39
Atlanta United FC 15 9 8 53 68 38
Chicago 15 10 7 52 58 42
Columbus 15 12 5 50 50 47
New York 13 12 7 46 51 46
Philadelphia 10 13 9 39 42 43
Montreal 11 15 6 39 50 54
New England 11 15 6 39 48 58
Orlando City 10 13 9 39 38 51
D.C. United 9 18 5 32 30 54
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Vancouver 15 11 6 51 48 46
Sporting Kansas City 12 8 12 48 39 27
Seattle 12 9 11 47 45 39
Portland 13 11 8 47 54 49
Houston 12 10 10 46 54 45
FC Dallas 10 9 13 43 43 43
Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53
San Jose 12 14 6 42 35 57
Minnesota United 10 16 6 36 45 64
Colorado 8 18 6 30 30 48
Los Angeles 7 17 8 29 41 62
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Late games not included
Saturday’s RESULT
New York 3, Vancouver 0
Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie
FC Dallas 1, Colorado 1, tie
Wednesday’s RESULT
Houston 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Sunday’s GAMES
Atlanta United FC at New York, 5
Columbus at Orlando City, 5
Montreal at Toronto FC, 5
New York City FC at New England, 5
Philadelphia at Chicago, 5
D.C. United at Portland, 7:30
FC Dallas at Seattle, 7:30
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30
Minnesota United at Los Angeles, 7:30
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 7:30
San Jose at Vancouver, 7:30
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wednesday’s Result
South Alabama (1-4) at Troy (4-1), late
Thursday’s Game
Texas St. (1-5) at Louisiana-Lafayette (2-3), 7:30
Friday’s Games
Clemson (6-0) at Syracuse (3-3), 7
Washington St. (6-0) at California (3-3), 10:30
Saturday’s Games
EAST
E. Michigan (2-3) at Army (4-2), Noon
Fordham (1-5) at Colgate (2-4), Noon
Lafayette (2-4) at Harvard (2-2), Noon
NC State (5-1) at Pittsburgh (2-4), Noon
UConn (1-4) at Temple (3-3), Noon
Texas Tech (4-1) at West Virginia (3-2), Noon
Princeton (3-1) at Brown (2-2), 12:30
Georgetown (1-4) at Lehigh (1-5), 12:30
St. Francis (Pa.) (3-2) at Bryant (2-3), 1
Dartmouth (4-0) at Sacred Heart (2-3), 1
Holy Cross (2-4) at Yale (3-1), 1
Penn (2-2) at Columbia (4-0), 1:30
Bucknell (2-3) at Cornell (1-3), 1:30
N. Illinois (3-2) at Buffalo (3-3), 3:30
William & Mary (2-3) at Delaware (3-2), 3:30
Rhode Island (2-3) at Maine (1-3), 3:30
Richmond (3-2) at Towson (2-3), 4
Duquesne (4-1) at Robert Morris (2-3), 6
New Hampshire (4-1) at Stony Brook (4-2), 6
CCSU (3-3) at Wagner (2-4), 6
SOUTH
Florida St. (1-3) at Duke (4-2), Noon
BYU (1-5) at Mississippi St. (3-2), Noon
Charleston Southern (2-3) at Presbyterian (3-3), Noon
South Carolina (4-2) at Tennessee (3-2), Noon
Boston College (2-4) at Louisville (4-2), 12:20
VMI (0-6) at Furman (3-3), 1
Savannah St. (0-5) at Morgan St. (0-5), 1
Davidson (2-3) at Stetson (1-5), 1
Howard (2-3) at Delaware St. (0-5), 2
Gardner-Webb (1-4) at NC Central (4-1), 2
Hampton (3-2) at Norfolk St. (2-3), 2
Old Dominion (2-3) at Marshall (4-1), 2:30
Prairie View (2-3) at Alcorn St. (4-2), 3
NC A&T (6-0) at Florida A&M (2-4), 3
Villanova (4-2) at James Madison (5-0), 3:30
Auburn (5-1) at LSU (4-2), 3:30
Northwestern (2-3) at Maryland (3-2), 3:30
Chattanooga (1-5) at Mercer (3-3), 3:30
Georgia Tech (3-1) at Miami (4-0), 3:30
Vanderbilt (3-3) at Mississippi (2-3), 3:30
Virginia (4-1) at North Carolina (1-5), 3:30
ETSU (3-3) at W. Carolina (4-2), 3:30
Navy (5-0) at Memphis (4-1), 3:45
MVSU (1-4) at Alabama A&M (2-4), 4
SC State (2-3) at Bethune-Cookman (2-3), 4
E. Kentucky (1-4) at Jacksonville St. (4-1), 4
E. Illinois (4-2) at Murray St. (2-4), 4
Abilene Christian (2-4) at Nicholls (4-2), 4
Charlotte (0-6) at W. Kentucky (3-2), 4:30
Georgia St. (2-2) at Louisiana-Monroe (3-2), 5
New Mexico St. (2-4) at Georgia Southern (0-4), 6
Kennesaw St. (4-1) at Liberty (3-2), 6
Wofford (5-0) at The Citadel (3-2), 6
Middle Tennessee (3-3) at UAB (3-2), 6:30
Tulane (3-2) at FIU (3-2), 7
Texas A&M (4-2) at Florida (3-2), 7
Tuskegee (4-2) at Jackson St. (0-5), 7
UTEP (0-6) at Southern Miss. (3-2), 7
Austin Peay (3-3) at Tennessee St. (4-2), 7
East Carolina (1-5) at UCF (4-0), 7
Arkansas (2-3) at Alabama (6-0), 7:15
Missouri (1-4) at Georgia (6-0), 7:30
Cincinnati (2-4) at South Florida (5-0), 7:30
MIDWEST
Jacksonville (4-1) at Butler (3-3), Noon
Rutgers (1-4) at Illinois (2-3), Noon
Michigan (4-1) at Indiana (3-2), Noon
Kansas (1-4) at Iowa St. (3-2), Noon
TCU (5-0) at Kansas St. (3-2), Noon
Campbell (4-2) at Dayton (2-4), 1
Tennessee Tech (0-6) at SE Missouri (1-4), 2
Marist (3-3) at Valparaiso (2-4), 2
N. Iowa (2-3) at S. Dakota St. (4-1), 3
Illinois St. (4-1) at S. Illinois (2-3), 3
Indiana St. (0-5) at South Dakota (5-0), 3
Ohio (4-2) at Bowling Green (1-5), 3:30
Toledo (4-1) at Cent. Michigan (2-4), 3:30
Miami (Ohio) (2-4) at Kent St. (1-5), 3:30
Akron (3-3) at W. Michigan (4-2), 3:30
Purdue (3-2) at Wisconsin (5-0), 3:30
Missouri St. (1-4) at W. Illinois (4-1), 4
N. Dakota St. (5-0) at Youngstown St. (3-2), 7
Ohio St. (5-1) at Nebraska (3-3), 7:30
Michigan St. (4-1) at Minnesota (3-2), 8
SOUTHWEST
Alabama St. (0-5) at Texas Southern (0-5), 3
Central St. (Ohio) (0-6) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-4), 3:30
Baylor (0-5) at Oklahoma St. (4-1), 3:30
Oklahoma (4-1) vs. Texas (3-2) at Dallas, 3:30
Houston (4-1) at Tulsa (1-5), 4
UTSA (3-1) at North Texas (3-2), 6:30
Coastal Carolina (1-4) at Arkansas St. (2-2), 7
Stephen F. Austin (2-4) at Cent. Arkansas (4-1), 7
SE Louisiana (3-3) at Houston Baptist (1-4), 7
Lamar (1-4) at Incarnate Word (0-5), 7
Northwestern St. (1-4) at Sam Houston St. (4-1), 7
FAR WEST
UNLV (2-3) at Air Force (1-4), 2
North Dakota (2-4) at Montana (4-2), 3
Colorado (3-3) at Oregon St. (1-5), 4
Montana St. (2-3) at E. Washington (4-2), 4:05
Wyoming (3-2) at Utah St. (3-3), 4:30
Appalachian St. (3-2) at Idaho (2-3), 5
N. Arizona (3-2) at Portland St. (0-5), 5
Morehead St. (2-4) at San Diego (3-2), 5
Utah (4-1) at Southern Cal (5-1), 8
S. Utah (3-2) at Weber St. (4-1), 8
UCLA (3-2) at Arizona (3-2), 9
Idaho St. (3-3) at Sacramento St. (2-3), 9
New Mexico (3-2) at Fresno St. (3-2), 10
Nevada (1-5) at Colorado St. (4-2), 10:15
Boise St. (3-2) at San Diego St. (6-0), 10:30
Washington (6-0) at Arizona St. (2-3), 10:45
Oregon (4-2) at Stanford (4-2), 11
San Jose St. (1-6) at Hawaii (2-4), 11:59
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Fired manager John Farrell.
American Association
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Sold the contract of LHP Casey Crosby to Minnesota (AL).
Basketball
National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Agreed to terms with F Andrew Wiggins on a multiyear contract extension.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Trey Burke.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OT-G Givens Price to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Tanner Gentry from the practice squad. Released WR Deonte Thompson. Signed LB Carl Bradford and WR Darreus Rogers to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released CB Nolan Carroll. Signed LB Justin March-Lillard.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Datone Jones and DT Caraun Reid. Waived LB Thurston Armbrister. Placed DT Haloti Ngata on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Suspended CB Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Emerson Etem from Tucson (AHL).
American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Reassigned G Eamon McAdam to Worcester (ECHL).
HARTFORD WHALERS — Reassigned F Malte Stromwall to Greenville (ECHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned F J.C. Beaudin to Colorado (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Assigned D James Melindy to Utah (ECHL).
Tennis
GRAND SLAM BOARD — Suspended Fabio Fognini two Grand Slam tournaments, including the 2018 U.S. Open, and fined him $96,000, for insulting a chair umpire at the 2017 U.S. Open.
College
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Announced the addition of women’s lacrosse as the Conference’s 22nd sport beginning in 2019. Conference members Cincinnati, Connecticut, East Carolina and Temple, and affiliate members Florida and Vanderbilt will compete.
KANSAS STATE — Dismissed women’s sophomore basketball F Eternati Willock for repeated violations of team rules.
LOUISVILLE — Named Trent Johnson assistant men’s basketball coach.
STANFORD — Signed women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer to a three-year contract extension through the 2019-20 season.
LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday’s Results
College Athletics
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Mount St. Joseph 4, Bluffton 0
MEN’S SOCCER
Mount St. Joseph 2, Bluffton 0
Tiffin 2, Findlay 1
Ohio Northern 4, Heidelberg 0
VOLLEYBALL
Bluffton def. Defiance, 25-17, 25-21, 25-9
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
FINDLAY JV 4, OREGON CLAY 0
GOALS: (Fin) Spencer Householder, Carson Dale, Mason Kinn, Colin Miller. ASSISTS: Nolan Clouse. SHOTS-ON-GOAL Findlay 9, Oregon Clay 7. GOALIE SAVES: (Fin) Kevin Kuhn 7.
RECORDS: Findlay JV 7-6-2.
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
College Athletics
women’s soccer
Findlay at Lake Erie (GMAC), TBA
Prep Boys Soccer
Van Buren at Ada (NCOSA), 5
Riverdale at Cory-Rawson (NCOSA), 5
Old Fort at Liberty-Benton, 5
Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida (WBL), 5
Bluffton at Allen East (NWC), 7
Prep Volleyball
Findlay at Lima Senior (TRAC), 5
North Baltimore at Patrick Henry, 5:30
Seneca East at Carey (N10), 5:30
Upper Sandusky at Colonel Crawford (N10), 5:30
Delphos Jefferson at Cory-Rawson, 5:30
Pandora-Gilboa at Kalida (PCL), 5:30
Continental at Ottoville (PCL), 5:30
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Lakota (SBC), 5:30
Galion at Mohawk, 5:30
Bluffton at Van Buren, 5:30
Genoa at Elmwood (NBC), 6
Fostoria at Otsego (NBC), 6
Elida at Ottawa-Glandorf (WBL), 6
Defiance at Liberty-Benton, 6
Allen East at Vanlue, 6
Prep Girls Soccer
Elida at Van Buren, 5
Fort Jennings at Ottoville, 6
Freshmen Volleyball
Findlay at Lima Senior, 5
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Sunsetters League
High series: Pam Oates, Checkers Car Wash, 517. High game: Oates 199.
United Methodist Church League
High series: (men) Ron Cook 623; (women) Carol Yeager 478. High game: (men) Gary Waltermire 233; (women) Doris Edie 185.
Seneca Lanes
Monday Nite Spares
Standings: MNH Truck Leasing 14-6; Dick’s Auto Supply 13-7; TWB Victory Riders 11-9; Shoulda Beens 11-9; Crystal Whipped 10.5-9.5; Jack Green Hauling 10-10; Offset Electric 9-11; J&P Truck & Trailer Repair 9-11; Thibs’ Gang 6.5-9.5; Royal Flush 6-10; Wells 6-10; Last To Show 1-3.
High games, men: Mike Thibodeau 257, Ron Sander 239, Ed Reiter 234, Cas Anez 231, Kyle Eckelberry 200.
High series, men: Mike Thibodeau 644, Ron Sander 639, Cas Anez 612, Ed Reiter 207, Kyle Eckeberry 585.
High games, women: Marla Nye 201, Lisa Meyers 192, Jan Thibodeau 182, Jen Anez 182, Autumn Valenti 175.
High series, women: Marla Nye 521, Jen Anez 517, Daneen Reasor 485, Jan Thibodeau 476, Lisa Meyers 470.
LOCAL & AREA
Findlay High Football Tickets
Presale tickets for Findlay High’s football game with Lima Senior will be on sale today through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and until 3 p.m. Friday in the athletic office. Presale tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. All tickets at the gate are $7.
Softball Skill Lessons
The University of Findlay softball program will be holding skill lessons on Sunday evenings beginning on Oct. 29. The cost of the lessons is $25 and will be open to the first 20 who register. In addition, the Oilers softball program will be holding a skills clinic on Nov. 4 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Grades 3-7 ($25) will meet from 9-10:30 a.m. with a skills showcase for players in grades 8-12 ($35) from 10 a.m.-noon.
UF Soccer ID Camp
The University of Findlay men’s soccer program will hold an ID camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 5 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. The camp is available to players in grades 9-12. Players will learn what it takes to play at the NCAA Division II level and be evaluated during the camp. Cost of the camp, which is limited to 28 players and four keepers, is $85.
C-R To Honor BVC Champs
RAWSON — Cory-Rawson High School will welcome back the classes of 1993-96 to Spike Berry Field on Friday for the 25th anniversary of the football team’s Blanchard Valley Conference Championship. Team members will be recognized during halftime of the football game with the Vanlue Wildcats and are invited to a social in the old cafeteria after the game.