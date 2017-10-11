Prep volleyball: Arcadia bounces Ridgemont

Posted On Wed. Oct 11th, 2017
MOUNT VICTORY — Tori Green recorded team-highs of 19 kills and two aces as Arcadia rolled to a 25-20, 25-11, 25-16 victory over Ridgemont on Wednesday night in nonconference volleyball.
Caity Cramer and Samantha Watkins matched Green with a pair of aces apiece as the Redskins moved to 12-10 while dropping the Golden Gophers to 5-12.
Cramer also handed out 33 assists and served for 10 points, and Sydney Ramsey tallied 10 points and 20 digs for Arcadia.

arcadia (12-10)
POINTS: Caity Cramer & Sydney Ramsey 10, Kayla Brubaker & Tori Green 5. SERVING: Sydney Ramsey 16-17, Green & Megan Mock 8-9. ACES: Cramer, Green & Samantha Watkins 2. KILLS: Green 19, Saltzman 7, Lyndee Ward 5. SPIKING: Green 36-38, Emma Saltzman 20-21, Lyndee Ward 13-15. ASSISTS: Cramer 33. SETTING: Cramer 77-78, Green 3-3, Megan Mock Watkins 2-2. DIGS: Ramsey 20, Cramer 13, Watkins 7. BLOCKS: Saltzman 2, Mock & Green 1.
JUNIOR VARSITY: Arcadia, 25-15, 25-12.

