Prep roundup: Fostoria sweeps Royals

Tyriana Settles powered her way to 30 kills, three blocks and three aces and Fostoria swept Elmwood 25-10, 25-22, 25-15 on Tuesday night in a Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball match.

Dakota Thomas notched 38 assists on 77 of 78 setting and made a team-high 10 digs for the Redmen (15-6, 9-4 NBC).

Peighton Troike registered eight kills for Elmwood (4-15, 3-10 NBC), which also got 16 assists from Maddie Schroeder and 14 digs from Jill Hannah.

ELMWOOD (4-15, 3-10 NBC)

KILLS: Peighton Troike 8. ASSISTS: Maddie Schroeder 16. DIGS: Jill Hannah 14.

FOSTORIA (15-6, 9-4 NBC)

SERVING: Mary Harris 16-18, Zoe Rice 13-14, Dakota Thomas 9-10, Tyriana Settles 8-8. ACES: Settles 3, Harris 2, Meredith Grine 1, Baleigh Robinson 1. KILLS: Settles 30, Grine 5, Alex Talley 3. ASSISTS: Thomas 38. SETTING: Thomas 77-78. DIGS: Thomas 10, J’Breonn Jones 7, Harris 6, Rice 6, Grine 5, Settles 5. BLOCKS: Settles 3, Talley 2, Grine 1.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Elmwood, 25-17, 25-22.

TIFFIN CALVERT 3

NEW RIEGEL 0

TIFFIN — State-ranked New Riegel was forced to settle for a tie for the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division championship on Tuesday night as it suffered a 25-15, 25-20, 25-19 loss to co-champion Tiffin Calvert.

The Senecas upped their record to 17-3 overall and 9-1 in conference play, while the Blue Jackets, ranked 14th in Division IV in the latest state coaches’ association poll, fell to 17-5 overall and 9-1 in the SBC.

Brianna Gillig smacked a team-high 16 kills for New Riegel, while Lauren Theis served for a pair of aces, Lindsay Bouillon handed out 18 assists, Brooklyn Gillig came up with 19 digs and Kaitlyn Kirian made four blocks.

NEW RIEGEL (17-5, 9-1 sbc rIVER DIVISION)

ACES: Lauren Theis 2, Brianna Gillig, Julia Reinhart & Lindsay Bouillon 1. KILLS: Bri. Gillig 16, Bouillon & Jordan Hohman 5. SPIKING: Bouillon 13-13, Bri. Gillig 31-37, Hohman & Kirian 10-15. ASSISTS: Bouillon 18, Brooklyn Gillig & Hohman 1. DIGS: Bro. Gillig 19, Bri. Gillig, Bouillon & Madalyn Reinhart 7. BLOCKS: Kaitlyn Kirian 4, Hohman & Julia Reinhart 2.

LIMA TEMP. CHRISTIAN 3

NORTH BALTIMORE 0

LIMA — Chloe Lanning served for four aces and Alivia Light put away six kills for North Baltimore, but the Tigers fell 25-17, 25-17, 25-18 to Lima Temple Christian on Tuesday night in nonconference volleyball.

Lanning added nine assists on 38 of 38 setting as North Baltimore slipped to 2-18.

Katelyn Weinandy came up with a team-high 28 digs.

north baltimore (2-18)

ACES: Chloe Lanning 4, Katelyn Weinandy 1. KILLS: Alivia Light 6, Weinandy 2. ASSISTS: Lanning 9. DIGS: Weinandy 28.

OLD FORT 3

LAKOTA 0

OLD FORT — Old Fort’s Kiely Taylor totaled team-highs of 13 kills, two blocks and two aces as the Stockaders swept Lakota 25-9, 25-14, 25-21 for a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division volleyball win Tuesday.

Morgan Miller and Savannah McCoy each tallied nine digs to co-lead the Stockaders (8-13, 4-5 SBC River).

The Raiders fell to 3-13, 0-9 in league play.

OLD FORT (8-13, 4-5 SBC RIVER)

ACES: Riley Lehner, Kiely Taylor & Savanah McCoy 2. KILLS: Taylor 13, Jenna Clouse & McCoy 4. DIGS: McCoy & Morgan Miller 9, Ashlyn Magers 6, Madison Guth 4. BLOCKS: Taylor 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Old Fort, 25-15, 25-17.

Girls Soccer

WOODMORE 1

VAN BUREN 1

VAN BUREN — Hannah Missler netted Van Buren’s goal as the Black Knights tied Woodmore 1-1 on Tuesday in a nonconference girls soccer match.

Mady Parker and Grace Hoerig assisted on Missler’s goal as Van Buren saw its record move to 6-5-3.

Hayley Freund scored for the Wildcats (7-4-4).

The Black Knights’ Jewelya Hutchison made four saves and Phoebe Jackson made three for Woodmore.

The Wildcats outshot Van Buren 5-4.

goals: (Wood) Haley Freund; (VB) Hannah Missler. Assists: (VB) Mady Parker & Grace Hoerig. shots-on-goal: Woodmore 5; Van Buren 4. saves: (Wood) Phoebe Jackson 3; (VB) Jewelya Hutchison 4.

records: Woodmore 7-4-4; Van Buren 6-5-3.

