Tuesday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Weekly AP Poll
Division I
1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (10) 7-0 237
2. Cleveland St. Ignatius (13) 7-0 232
3. Lakewood St. Edward (2) 7-0 202
4. Centerville 7-0 168
5. Toledo Whitmer (1) 7-0 154
6. Canton Mckinley 7-0 128
7. Hilliard Bradley 7-0 94
8. Mentor 6-1 59
9. Pickerington North 6-1 33
10. Stow-Munroe Falls 6-1 30
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 24. Euclid 12.
Division II
1. Avon (17) 7-0 239
2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (8) 7-0 212
3. Cincinnati Anderson 7-0 175
4. Sidney 7-0 143
5. Wadsworth (1) 7-0 134
6. Cincinnati La Salle 5-2 102
7. Columbus Walnut Ridge 7-0 96
8. Akron Hoban 6-1 66
9. Grafton Midview 6-1 55
10. Barberton 7-0 53
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Medina Highland 29. Sylvania Northview 24. Hudson 21. Dayton Belmont 21. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 18.
Division III
1. Trotwood-Madison (20) 7-0 247
2. Clyde (1) 7-0 196
3. Canfield (3) 7-0 182
4. Toledo Central Catholic 6-1 157
5. Sandusky 7-0 114
5. (tie) Columbus Marion-Franklin 7-0 114
7. Medina Buckeye 7-0 89
8. Franklin 6-1 60
9. Bay Village Bay (1) 7-0 46
10. Columbus Bishop Hartley 6-1 35
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Kettering Archbishop Alter (1) 27. Parma Padua 22. New Philadelphia 19. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 18. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 15. Goshen 15. Chardon 12.
Division IV
1. Steubenville (21) 7-0 237
2. Germantown Valley View (3) 7-0 215
3. Perry (1) 7-0 168
4. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 7-0 161
5. Bellville Clear Fork 7-0 145
6. Poland Seminary (1) 7-0 100
7. London 7-0 97
8. Shelby 7-0 87
9. Oberlin Firelands 7-0 61
10. Cincinnati Wyoming 7-0 60
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Girard 17. Plain City Jonathan Alder 12.
Division V
1. Pemberville Eastwood (14) 7-0 240
2. Wheelersburg (10) 7-0 219
3. Canfield S. Range (1) 7-0 200
4. Portsmouth West (1) 7-0 159
5. Marion Pleasant 6-0 128
6. Anna 6-1 117
7. Orwell Grand Valley 7-0 95
8. Jamestown Greeneview 7-0 86
9. Archbold 6-1 70
10. Bethel-Tate 7-0 22
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Sullivan Black River 16. Gahanna Columbus Academy 14.
Division VI
1. Marion Local (21) 7-0 237
2. Kirtland (2) 7-0 204
3. Mogadore (2) 6-0 191
4. Nelsonville-York 7-0 154
5. Rootstown (1) 7-0 127
6. Coldwater 5-2 106
7. Liberty-Benton 6-1 97
8. Creston Norwayne 6-1 91
9. St. Henry 5-2 42
10. Sarahsville Shenandoah 6-1 39
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Lima Central Catholic 24. Chillicothe Southeastern 24. Seneca East 14.
Division VII
1. Dalton (14) 7-0 226
2. Norwalk St. Paul (7) 7-0 211
3. Cle. Cuyahoga Heights (5) 6-0 198
4. Danville 6-1 155
5. Convoy Crestview 6-1 127
6. Sidney Lehman 6-1 89
7. Wayne Trace 6-1 88
8. Lucas 6-1 71
9. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 6-1 69
10. Pandora-Gilboa 6-1 56
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: McComb 29. Windham 25. Lisbon David Anderson 20. Waterford 15. Delphos St. John’s 14.
Thursday’s Game
Toledo City League
Toledo Start at Toledo Bowsher
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Riverdale
Arlington at Liberty-Benton
McComb at Van Buren
North Baltimore at Leipsic
Pandora-Gilboa at Hopewell-Loudon
Vanlue at Cory-Rawson
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer
Lima Senior at Findlay
Toledo St. Francis at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo St. John’s at Oregon Clay
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky
Bucyrus at Mohawk
Seneca East at Wynford
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior at Elmwood
Genoa at Rossford
Otsego at Lake
Woodmore at Eastwood
Northwest Conference
Bluffton at Spencerville
Convoy Crestview at Allen East
Paulding at Ada
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Delta
Bryan at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center at Swanton
Wauseon at Evergreen
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Lima Shawnee
Lima Bath at Van Wert
Ottawa-Glandorf at Kenton
St. Marys Memorial at Celina
Wapakoneta at Defiance
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Ridgemont
Lima Perry at Riverside
Marion Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen
Sidney Lehman at Upper Scioto Valley
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Castalia Margaretta
Willard at Lakota
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Edison at Oak Harbor
Huron at Vermilion
Port Clinton at Shelby
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian
Clyde at Sandusky Senior
Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Perkins
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Northwood
Danbury at Gibsonburg
Edon at Ottawa Hills
Hilltop at Montpelier
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Versailles
Fort Recovery at Marion Local
New Bremen at Minster
Parkway at Anna
St. Henry at Delphos St. John’s
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Bowling Green
Napoleon at Sylvania Southview
Springfield at Perrysburg
Sylvania Northview at Anthony Wayne
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Lexington
Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon
Mansfield Senior at Wooster Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Woodward
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at North Union
Marion Harding at Buckeye Valley
Marion Pleasant at River Valley
Ontario at Clear Fork
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth
Monroeville at Western Reserve
New London at Ashland Crestview
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Hicksville
Ayersville at Holgate
Tinora at Fairview
Wayne Trace at Edgerton
Other NW Ohio Games
Lima Cent. Cath. at Bluffton, Ind.
Lucas at Colonel Crawford
Ridgedale at Middletown Christian
Toledo Christian at Crestline
West Holmes at Warsaw Riverview
Saturday’s Games
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Tiffin Calvert
Toledo City League
Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott
Firelands Conference
South Central at Norwalk St. Paul
NW Ohio Game
Carey at West Middlesex, Pa.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Weekly Coaches Poll
Division I
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS
1, Cin. Ursuline Academy (35) 359
2, Cin. Mount Notre Dame (2) 334
3, Cin. Mother of Mercy 207
4, Dublin Coffman 204
5, Mason 175
6, Cols. St. Francis DeSales 148
7, Cleveland St. Joseph 128
8, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 96
9, Toledo Notre Dame 95
10, Massillon Jackson 59
OTHER NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 17, Toledo St. Ursula 15.
Division II
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS
1, Parma Padua (20) 296
2, Kettering Alter (6) 242
3, Gates Mills Gilmour (1) 182
4, Highland (4) 181
5, Logan Elm (1) 176
6, Unioto 110
7, Big Walnut 103
8, Oak Harbor (2) 98
9, Hubbard (1) 95
10, Notre Dame Cathedral Latin 79
Division III
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS
1, Coldwater (28) 421
2, Tuscarawas Valley (9) 356
3, Eastwood (3) 307
4, Independence 296
5, Fairbanks (4) 197
6, Miami East (1) 180
7, LIBERTY-BENTON 158
8, OTTAWA-GLANODRF (1) 136
9, Utica 131
10, Versailles 89
OTHER NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 12, Swanton, 34. 13, Huron 30. 16, Ashland Crestview (1), 17. 18, Tinora 14.
Division IV
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS
1, New Bremen (22) 362
2, Norwalk St. paul (15) 320
3, St. Henry (1) 276
4, OTTOVILLE (4) 273
5, Buckeye Central 183
6, Fort Recovery 164
7, LEIPISC 117
8, Racine Southern (3) 68
9, Marion Local 65
10, Dalton 34
OTHER NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 12, CAREY, 22. 14, NEW RIEGEL 20. 17, Delphos St. John’s (1) 13. 18, COLUMBUS GROVE 11. 20, ARLINGTON and Antwerp, 9.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Weekly Coaches Poll
Division I
SCHOOL RECORD PTS
1, Olentangy Liberty (Powell) 10-0-2 94
2, Beavercreek 11-0-2 85
3, Dublin Coffman 11-0-2 81
4, Cincinnati Moeller 11-1-2 74
5, Olmsted Falls 12-1-0 56
6, Dayton Carroll 12-0-1 47
7, (tie) Cincinnati Anderson 13-1-0 37
7, (tie) Medina 8-1-4 37
9, Cleveland St. Ignatius 8-2-3 28
10, Dublin Jerome 9-1-5 10
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Wadsworth.
Division II
SCHOOL RECORD PTS
1, Columbus DeSales 13-0-1 100
2, Richfield Revere 9-1-3 84
3, Tipp City Tippecanoe 13-1-1 65
4, Rocky River 12-2-0 60
5, Cortland Lakeview 13-1-0 46
6, Kettering Alter 9-2-3 42
7, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 9-1-3 32
8, (tie) Elida 12-1-0 28
8, (tie) Cincinnati Wyoming 8-2-4 28
10, Columbus Bexley 9-1-2 21
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Albany Alexander, Aurora, Warren Howland, Hubbard, Kenton, Bellbrook, Alliance Marlington, Granville.
Division III
SCHOOL RECORD PTS
1, Cin. Summit Country Day 10-2-2 98
2, Ottawa Hills 13-0-1 86
3, (tie)Col. Grandview Heights 11-0-3 78
4, (tie)Independence 14-0-0 78
6, Archbold 13-1-1 49
5, Dayton Christian 9-3-1 44
7, Cin. Country Day 9-1-3 41
9, Mansfield Christian 8-4-1 33
8, Worthington Christian 6-3-3 22
10, Berlin Hiland 7-2-3 13
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Tipp City Bethel, McDermott Northwest, The Wellington School, Cin. Mariemont, Wickliffe.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Weekly Coaches Poll
Division I
SCHOOL RECORD PTS
1, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 11-0-1 91
2, Loveland 13-0-0 89
3, Strongsville 9-0-4 78
4, Pickerington North 13-0-1 73
5, Medina 12-1-1 66
6, Springboro 12-1-2 53
7, Perrysburg 9-2-3 30
8, (tie) Avon 10-0-3 24
8, (tie )North Canton Hoover 12-0-2 24
10, Beavercreek 11-1-1 17
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Gahanna Lincoln; Anthony Wayne, Ashland, Massillon Jackson, Mason.
Division II
SCHOOL RECORD PTS
1, Cincinnati Indian Hill 14-0-0 97
2, Kettering Alter 10-0-3 89
3, Mansfield Madison 13-1-0 79
4, Granville 8-3-2 69
5, Wapakoneta 15-0-0 51
6, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 6-1-1 44
7, Bellbrook 11-0-2 29
8, Lancaster Fairfield Union 13-0-0 21
9, Ontario 10-4-0 18
10, Canfield 7-2-4 15
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Bay Village Bay, Jonathan Alder, Millbury Lake, Sunbury Big Walnut, Cincinnati Country Day.
Division III
SCHOOL RECORD PTS
1, Cin. Summit Country Day 12-1-0 100
2, Doylestown Chippewa 10-0-2 72
3, Cols. Grandview Heights 12-1-1 71
4, Anna 14-0-0 62
5, Archbold 14-0-0 61
6, Cincinnati Madeira 10-4-0 54
7, West Liberty Salem 13-1-0 38
8, Kirtland 8-4-2 29
9, Orwell Grand Valley 14-0-1 27
10, Milford Center Fairbanks 9-2-3 13
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: RIVERDALE, Gahanna Columbus Academy, Elyria Catholic, LIBERTY-BENTON, Akron Manchester, New Middletown Springfield.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Wildcard Games
Tuesday’s Result
New York 8, Minnesota 4
Wednesday’s Result
Arizona 11, Colorado 8
Division Series
Best-of-5
THURSDAY’S Results
Houston 8, Boston 2
Cleveland 4, New York 0
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Houston 8, Boston 2
Cleveland 9, New York 8, 13 innings
Chicago 3, Washington 0
Los Angeles 9, Arizona 5
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Washington 6, Chicago 3
Los Angeles 8, Arizona 5, Los Angeles leads series 2-0
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
Boston 10, Houston 3
New York 1, Cleveland 0
MONDAY’S GAMES
Houston 5, Boston 4, Houston wins series 3-1
New York 7, Cleveland 3, series tied 2-2
Chicago 2, Washington 1, Chicago leads series 2-1
Los Angeles at Arizona, late
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Washington at Chicago, 5:38 p.m. (TBS)
x-Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:08 p.m. (TBS)
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
New York at Cleveland, TBA (FS1)
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Chicago at Washington, TBA (TBS)
x-Arizona at Los Angeles, TBA (TBS)
x-if necessary
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74
N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 92 106
New England 3 2 0 .600 148 142
Miami 2 2 0 .500 41 67
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 139 83
Houston 2 3 0 .400 144 130
Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 110 142
Indianapolis 2 3 0 .400 97 159
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 2 0 .600 99 89
Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 90 97
Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83
Cleveland 0 5 0 .000 77 124
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 0 0 1.000 164 111
Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74
Oakland 2 3 0 .400 108 109
L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 99 115
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 4 1 0 .800 137 99
Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132
N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 82 122
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 4 1 0 .800 105 94
Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 85 83
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 137 112
Detroit 3 2 0 .600 123 97
Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 79 76
Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87
L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 152 121
Arizona 2 3 0 .400 81 125
San Francisco 0 5 0 .000 89 120
Thursday’s Results
New England 19, Tampa Bay 14
Sunday’s Results
N.Y. Jets 17, Cleveland 14
Philadelphia 34, Arizona 7
Cincinnati 20, Buffalo 16
Jacksonville 30, Pittsburgh 9
Carolina 27, Detroit 24
Miami 16, Tennessee 10
L.A. Chargers 27, N.Y. Giants 22
Indianapolis 26, San Francisco 23, OT
Baltimore 30, Oakland 17
Seattle 16, L.A. Rams 10
Green Bay 35, Dallas 31
Kansas City 42, Houston 34
Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Chicago, late
Thursday’s Game
Philadelphia at Carolina, 8:25
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay at Minnesota, 1
Cleveland at Houston, 1
Detroit at New Orleans, 1
Miami at Atlanta, 1
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1
Chicago at Baltimore, 1
San Francisco at Washington, 1
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05
L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25
N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30
Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati
Monday, Oct. 16
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 3 3 0 0 6 19 10
Detroit 2 2 0 0 4 6 3
Tampa Bay 3 2 1 0 4 13 11
Boston 2 1 1 0 2 4 7
Florida 2 1 1 0 2 8 9
Ottawa 2 0 0 2 2 5 7
Montreal 3 1 2 0 2 4 10
Buffalo 3 0 2 1 1 7 15
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 3 2 0 1 5 14 9
New Jersey 2 2 0 0 4 10 3
Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 8 7
N.Y. Islanders 3 1 1 1 3 8 11
Pittsburgh 3 1 1 1 3 9 15
Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 5 4
Columbus 2 1 1 0 2 6 5
N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 9 12
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 3 3 0 0 6 12 8
Chicago 3 2 0 1 5 18 6
Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 9 6
Minnesota 2 0 1 1 1 6 9
Winnipeg 2 0 2 0 0 5 13
Nashville 2 0 2 0 0 3 8
Dallas 2 0 2 0 0 3 6
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 4 2
Los Angeles 2 2 0 0 4 6 1
Anaheim 2 1 0 1 3 7 7
Vancouver 1 1 0 0 2 3 2
Calgary 2 1 1 0 2 6 6
Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 5 3
Arizona 2 0 1 1 1 5 7
San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 4 9
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
N.Y. Rangers 2, Montreal 0
Monday’s Results
St. Louis 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO
Colorado 4, Boston 0
New Jersey 6, Buffalo 2
Toronto 4, Chicago 3, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Washington 3, OT
Winnipeg at Edmonton, late
Calgary at Anaheim, late
Tuesday’s Games
Columbus at Carolina, 7
St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Chicago at Montreal, 7:30
Philadelphia at Nashville, 8
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10
Arizona at Vegas, 10
Wednesday’s Games
New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30
Boston at Colorado, 9:30
N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30
St. Louis at Florida, 7:30
Dallas at Nashville, 8
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10
Detroit at Arizona, 10
Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Preseason
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 3 0 1.000 —
Boston 3 0 1.000 —
Toronto 1 2 .333 2
Philadelphia 0 3 .000 3
New York 0 4 .000 3½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 3 0 1.000 —
Orlando 2 1 .667 1
Miami 2 2 .500 1½
Atlanta 2 2 .500 1½
Charlotte 1 2 .333 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 2 1 .667 —
Indiana 2 1 .667 —
Chicago 2 2 .500 ½
Cleveland 0 3 .000 2
Milwaukee 0 3 .000 2
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 3 0 1.000 —
San Antonio 2 1 .667 1
Dallas 2 1 .667 1
Memphis 2 1 .667 1
New Orleans 1 2 .333 2
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 3 0 1.000 —
Denver 3 1 .750 ½
Minnesota 2 1 .667 1
Portland 2 1 .667 1
Oklahoma City 2 1 .667 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 1 1 .500 —
Golden State 1 2 .333 ½
Sacramento 1 2 .333 ½
L.A. Clippers 1 2 .333 ½
L.A. Lakers 1 3 .250 1
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Golden State 142, Minnesota 110
Oklahoma City 86, Melbourne United 85
Washington 102, Cleveland 94
Portland 134, L.A. Clippers 106
San Antonio 122, Denver 100
New Orleans 108, Chicago 95
Brooklyn 117, New York 83
L.A. Lakers 75, Sacramento 69
Monday’s Results
Detroit 107, Indiana 97
Atlanta 100, Memphis 88
Boston 113, Philadelphia 96
Houston 117, New York 95
Miami 109, Charlotte 106
Orlando at Dallas, late
Portland at Sacramento, late
Utah at Phoenix, late
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Toronto, 7
Haifa Maccabi at Indiana, 7
Chicago at Cleveland, 8
Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Charlotte, 7
Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn at Uniondale, N.Y., 7:30
Washington at Miami, 7:30
Houston at Memphis, 9:30
Portland at Phoenix, 10
Thursday’s Games
Dallas vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 7:30
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 19 5 8 65 71 35
New York City FC 16 8 8 56 53 39
Atlanta United FC 15 9 8 53 68 38
Chicago 15 10 7 52 58 42
Columbus 15 12 5 50 50 47
New York 13 12 7 46 51 46
Philadelphia 10 13 9 39 42 43
Montreal 11 15 6 39 50 54
New England 11 15 6 39 48 58
Orlando City 10 13 9 39 38 51
D.C. United 9 18 5 32 30 54
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Vancouver 15 11 6 51 48 46
Sporting Kansas City 12 7 12 48 38 25
Seattle 12 9 11 47 45 39
Portland 13 11 8 47 54 49
Houston 11 10 10 43 52 44
FC Dallas 10 9 13 43 43 43
Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53
San Jose 12 14 6 42 35 57
Minnesota United 10 16 6 36 45 64
Colorado 8 18 6 30 30 48
Los Angeles 7 17 8 29 41 62
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s results
New York 3, Vancouver 0
Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie
FC Dallas 1, Colorado 1, tie
Wednesday’s Game
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 7
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta United FC at New York, 5
Columbus at Orlando City, 5
Montreal at Toronto FC, 5
New York City FC at New England, 5
Philadelphia at Chicago, 5
D.C. United at Portland, 7:30
FC Dallas at Seattle, 7:30
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30
Minnesota United at Los Angeles, 7:30
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 7:30
San Jose at Vancouver, 7:30
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
STATS FCS Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. James Madison (160) 5-0 4192 1
2. North Dakota State (8) 5-0 4038 2
3. Jacksonville State 4-1 3718 3
4. South Dakota 5-0 3629 4
5. Wofford 5-0 3484 5
6. Central Arkansas 4-1 3325 6
7. South Dakota State 4-1 3054 9
8. Youngstown State 3-2 2990 10
9. Sam Houston State 4-1 2924 11
10. Eastern Washington 4-2 2730 13
11. Villanova 4-2 2329 12
12. New Hampshire 4-1 2156 14
13. Richmond 3-2 2012 19
14. Western Illinois 4-1 1967 7
15. North Carolina A&T 6-0 1803 15
16. Elon 5-1 1696 8
17. Illinois State 4-1 1472 21
18. Weber State 4-1 1439 24
19. Samford 4-2 1251 NR
20. Grambling State 5-1 1038 23
21. Western Carolina 4-2 636 22
22. McNeese 5-1 592 16
23. Citadel 3-2 498 NR
24. Montana 4-2 251 20
25. North Carolina Central 4-1 226 18
Others: Dartmouth 211, Albany 199, Northern Arizona 136, Stony Brook 127, Nicholls 104, Delaware 81, Tennessee State 74, Monmouth 44, Eastern Illinois 25, Columbia 23, Liberty 19, Charleston Southern 18, UNI 16, Kennesaw State 16, Colgate 9, UT Martin 8, Princeton 7, Duquesne 7, Mercer 7, Austin Peay 6, Alcorn State 6, Furman 3, UC Davis 3, Saint Francis U. 1.
FCS Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. James Madison (25) 5-0 649 1
2. North Dakota State (1) 5-0 625 2
3. Jacksonville State 4-1 585 4
4. South Dakota 5-0 561 6
5. Wofford 5-0 548 5
6. Central Arkansas 4-1 508 8
7. South Dakota State 4-1 463 9
8. Youngstown State 3-2 457 3
9. Sam Houston State 4-1 422 11
9. Eastern Washington 4-2 422 10
11. North Carolina A&T 6-0 388 12
12. New Hampshire 4-1 347 13
13. Richmond 3-2 306 14
14. Villanova 4-2 302 15
15. Illinois State 4-1 301 16
16. Weber State 4-1 284 7
17. Western Illinois 4-1 256 18
18. Samford 4-2 184 20
19. Grambling State 5-1 167 19
20. Elon 5-1 157 23
21. McNeese 5-1 144 22
22. The Citadel 3-2 88 17
23. Nicholls 4-2 68 25
24. Northern Arizona 3-2 40 NR
25. Western Carolina 4-2 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Monmouth 20, Northern Iowa 19, Montana 16, Tennessee State 15, Stony Brook 11, Prairie View A&M 11, N.C. Central 9, Saint Francis 9, Southern Utah 8, Delaware 7, Kennesaw State 5, Northwestern State 4, Dartmouth 3, Albany 2, Eastern Illinois 2, Yale 1.
AFCA Division II Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. Northwest Missouri St. (34) 6-0 850 1
2. Shepherd 5-0 797 3
3. Indiana (Pa.) 6-0 780 4
4. Minnesota St. 6-0 750 5
5. Indianapolis 6-0 688 7
6. Midwestern St. 4-0 682 10
7. Grand Valley St. 5-1 615 8
8. Fort Hays State 6-0 600 11
9. Slippery Rock 6-0 516 12
10. Central Washington 6-0 507 13
11. Texas A&M-Commerce 4-1 483 2
12. Colorado St.-Pueblo 5-1 417 14
13. Winona State 6-0 367 22
14. Bowie State 6-0 358 19
15. Ferris State 4-1 356 15
16. Ashland 5-1 319 18
17. Assumption 5-0 306 20
18. Sioux Falls (S.D.) 5-1 287 6
19. Southeastern Oklahoma St. 6-0 223 23
20. Colorado Mesa 5-1 216 21
21. Delta State 5-1 206 9
22. West Georgia 5-1 175 25
23. West Alabama 5-1 172 NR
24. Wingate 5-0 88 NR
25. Humboldt St. (Calif.) 4-1 82 17
Others Receiving Votes: California (Pa.) 43, Virginia St. 39, Washburn (Kan.) 35, Central Missouri 22, West Chester (Pa.) 22, Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 18, Eastern New Mexico 17, Catawba (N.C.) 10, Notre Dame (Ohio) 3, Arkansas Tech 1.
AFCA Division III Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (46) 5-0 1294 1
2. Mount Union (6) 5-0 1249 2
3. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 4-0 1201 3
4. North Central 5-0 1135 4
5. St. Thomas 5-1 1047 6
6. Delaware Valley 6-0 963 7
7. Wisconsin-Platteville 5-0 957 8
8. Hardin-Simmons 4-1 901 5
9. St. John’s (Minn.) 5-1 876 10
10. Linfield 3-1 847 11
11. Wittenberg 5-0 773 12
12. Washington & Jefferson 5-0 689 13
13. Illinois Wesleyan 5-1 654 14
14. Brockport 5-0 604 16
15. Alfred 5-0 532 17
16. Wesley 4-1 525 20
17. Case Western Reserve 5-0 434 19
18. Wabash 5-0 380 21
19. Frostburg St. 4-1 339 9
20. Wartburg 5-0 266 25
21. Concordia-Moorhead 4-1 245 15
22. Johns Hopkins 5-1 243 23
23. Berry 6-0 172 NR
24. Wisconsin-La Crosse 5-0 136 NR
25. Springfield 6-0 96 NR
Others Receiving Votes: George Fox 62, Framingham State 42, Heidelberg 40, Wheaton 36, DePauw 27, Huntingdon 26, Carthage 22, Trinity 14, Salisbury 13, Carnegie Mellon 12, Albright 11, John Carroll 8, Middlebury 6, Trine 5, California Lutheran 4, Whitworth 4, Curry 2, Redlands 2, East Texas Baptist 1, Husson 1, Hobart 1, Millikin 1, MIT 1, Westminster 1.
Wednesday’s Game
South Alabama (1-4) at Troy (4-1), 8
Thursday’s Game
Texas St. (1-5) at Louisiana-Lafayette (2-3), 7:30
Friday’s Games
Clemson (6-0) at Syracuse (3-3), 7
Washington St. (6-0) at California (3-3), 10:30
Saturday’s Games
EAST
E. Michigan (2-3) at Army (4-2), Noon
Fordham (1-5) at Colgate (2-4), Noon
Lafayette (2-4) at Harvard (2-2), Noon
NC State (5-1) at Pittsburgh (2-4), Noon
UConn (1-4) at Temple (3-3), Noon
Texas Tech (4-1) at West Virginia (3-2), Noon
Princeton (3-1) at Brown (2-2), 12:30
Georgetown (1-4) at Lehigh (1-5), 12:30
St. Francis (Pa.) (3-2) at Bryant (2-3), 1
Dartmouth (4-0) at Sacred Heart (2-3), 1
Holy Cross (2-4) at Yale (3-1), 1
Penn (2-2) at Columbia (4-0), 1:30
Bucknell (2-3) at Cornell (1-3), 1:30
N. Illinois (3-2) at Buffalo (3-3), 3:30
William & Mary (2-3) at Delaware (3-2), 3:30
Rhode Island (2-3) at Maine (1-3), 3:30
Richmond (3-2) at Towson (2-3), 4
Duquesne (4-1) at Robert Morris (2-3), 6
New Hampshire (4-1) at Stony Brook (4-2), 6
CCSU (3-3) at Wagner (2-4), 6
SOUTH
Florida St. (1-3) at Duke (4-2), Noon
BYU (1-5) at Mississippi St. (3-2), Noon
Charleston Southern (2-3) at Presbyterian (3-3), Noon
South Carolina (4-2) at Tennessee (3-2), Noon
Boston College (2-4) at Louisville (4-2), 12:20
VMI (0-6) at Furman (3-3), 1
Savannah St. (0-5) at Morgan St. (0-5), 1
Davidson (2-3) at Stetson (1-5), 1
Howard (2-3) at Delaware St. (0-5), 2
Gardner-Webb (1-4) at NC Central (4-1), 2
Hampton (3-2) at Norfolk St. (2-3), 2
Old Dominion (2-3) at Marshall (4-1), 2:30
Prairie View (2-3) at Alcorn St. (4-2), 3
NC A&T (6-0) at Florida A&M (2-4), 3
Villanova (4-2) at James Madison (5-0), 3:30
Auburn (5-1) at LSU (4-2), 3:30
Northwestern (2-3) at Maryland (3-2), 3:30
Chattanooga (1-5) at Mercer (3-3), 3:30
Georgia Tech (3-1) at Miami (4-0), 3:30
Vanderbilt (3-3) at Mississippi (2-3), 3:30
Virginia (4-1) at North Carolina (1-5), 3:30
ETSU (3-3) at W. Carolina (4-2), 3:30
Navy (5-0) at Memphis (4-1), 3:45
MVSU (1-4) at Alabama A&M (2-4), 4
SC State (2-3) at Bethune-Cookman (2-3), 4
E. Kentucky (1-4) at Jacksonville St. (4-1), 4
E. Illinois (4-2) at Murray St. (2-4), 4
Abilene Christian (2-4) at Nicholls (4-2), 4
Charlotte (0-6) at W. Kentucky (3-2), 4:30
Georgia St. (2-2) at Louisiana-Monroe (3-2), 5
New Mexico St. (2-4) at Georgia Southern (0-4), 6
Kennesaw St. (4-1) at Liberty (3-2), 6
Wofford (5-0) at The Citadel (3-2), 6
Middle Tennessee (3-3) at UAB (3-2), 6:30
Tulane (3-2) at FIU (3-2), 7
Texas A&M (4-2) at Florida (3-2), 7
Tuskegee (4-2) at Jackson St. (0-5), 7
UTEP (0-6) at Southern Miss. (3-2), 7
Austin Peay (3-3) at Tennessee St. (4-2), 7
East Carolina (1-5) at UCF (4-0), 7
Arkansas (2-3) at Alabama (6-0), 7:15
Missouri (1-4) at Georgia (6-0), 7:30
Cincinnati (2-4) at South Florida (5-0), 7:30
MIDWEST
Jacksonville (4-1) at Butler (3-3), Noon
Rutgers (1-4) at Illinois (2-3), Noon
Michigan (4-1) at Indiana (3-2), Noon
Kansas (1-4) at Iowa St. (3-2), Noon
TCU (5-0) at Kansas St. (3-2), Noon
Campbell (4-2) at Dayton (2-4), 1
Tennessee Tech (0-6) at SE Missouri (1-4), 2
Marist (3-3) at Valparaiso (2-4), 2
N. Iowa (2-3) at S. Dakota St. (4-1), 3
Illinois St. (4-1) at S. Illinois (2-3), 3
Indiana St. (0-5) at South Dakota (5-0), 3
Ohio (4-2) at Bowling Green (1-5), 3:30
Toledo (4-1) at Cent. Michigan (2-4), 3:30
Miami (Ohio) (2-4) at Kent St. (1-5), 3:30
Akron (3-3) at W. Michigan (4-2), 3:30
Purdue (3-2) at Wisconsin (5-0), 3:30
Missouri St. (1-4) at W. Illinois (4-1), 4
N. Dakota St. (5-0) at Youngstown St. (3-2), 7
Ohio St. (5-1) at Nebraska (3-3), 7:30
Michigan St. (4-1) at Minnesota (3-2), 8
SOUTHWEST
Alabama St. (0-5) at Texas Southern (0-5), 3
Central St. (Ohio) (0-6) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-4), 3:30
Baylor (0-5) at Oklahoma St. (4-1), 3:30
Oklahoma (4-1) vs. Texas (3-2) at Dallas, 3:30
Houston (4-1) at Tulsa (1-5), 4
UTSA (3-1) at North Texas (3-2), 6:30
Coastal Carolina (1-4) at Arkansas St. (2-2), 7
Stephen F. Austin (2-4) at Cent. Arkansas (4-1), 7
SE Louisiana (3-3) at Houston Baptist (1-4), 7
Lamar (1-4) at Incarnate Word (0-5), 7
Northwestern St. (1-4) at Sam Houston St. (4-1), 7
FAR WEST
UNLV (2-3) at Air Force (1-4), 2
North Dakota (2-4) at Montana (4-2), 3
Colorado (3-3) at Oregon St. (1-5), 4
Montana St. (2-3) at E. Washington (4-2), 4:05
Wyoming (3-2) at Utah St. (3-3), 4:30
Appalachian St. (3-2) at Idaho (2-3), 5
N. Arizona (3-2) at Portland St. (0-5), 5
Morehead St. (2-4) at San Diego (3-2), 5
Utah (4-1) at Southern Cal (5-1), 8
S. Utah (3-2) at Weber St. (4-1), 8
UCLA (3-2) at Arizona (3-2), 9
Idaho St. (3-3) at Sacramento St. (2-3), 9
New Mexico (3-2) at Fresno St. (3-2), 10
Nevada (1-5) at Colorado St. (4-2), 10:15
Boise St. (3-2) at San Diego St. (6-0), 10:30
Washington (6-0) at Arizona St. (2-3), 10:45
Oregon (4-2) at Stanford (4-2), 11
San Jose St. (1-6) at Hawaii (2-4), 11:59
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Promoted Chad Crunk to director of media relations.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired RHP Felix Pena from the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named or cash considerations. Designated LHP Jason Gurka for assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed manager Paul Molitor to a three-year contract through 2020.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Promoted Karl Mueller to vice president of player personnel, Matt Kleine to director of baseball operations and Scott Campbell to special assignment scout.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived F V.J. Beachem and C Stephen Zimmermann.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived C Daniel Ochefu.
Football
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Oakland DT Darius Latham four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Isaiah Irving from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Andrew Wylie to the practice squad. Released OL Travis Averill from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Released DE Armonty Bryant.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Darnell Sankey from the practice squad. Signed RB Marcus Murphy to the practice squad. Placed WR Krishawn Hogan on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived S Maurice Alexander. Activated WR Michael Thomas from roster exemption.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced the resignation of offensive line coach Chris Foerster.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released RB Stevan Ridley. Activated WR Michael Floyd from suspension.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Alex Carter and OL Cole Toner to the practice squad. Released QB Taylor Heinecke and OL Jason King from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated WR Jalin Marshall. Waived CB Marcus Williams.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Claimed DB Dexter McCoil off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers. Waived DB Lorenzo Jerome.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed PK Nick Folk on injured reserve. Signed PK Patrick Murray.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Traded G Dustin Tokarski to Philadelphia for future considerations.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned C Dylan Strome to Tucson (AHL). Recalled F Mario Kempe from Tucson.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Claimed F Adam Cracknell off waivers from Dallas.
College
EASTERN COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Bob Driscoll to the Board of Directors for a three year term as a representative of the Division I membership.
DELAWARE — Named Karen Freed associate athletic director for recreation services.
HOFSTRA — Named Brandon Stein volunteer assistant baseball coach and Dylan Roberts volunteer assistant tennis coach.
OREGON STATE — Announced the school and football coach Gary Andersen have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately.
TENNESSEE — Suspended DE Darrell Taylor indefinitely.
LOCAL SPORTS
Tuesday’s Events
Prep Girls Soccer
Woodmore at Van Buren, 5
Prep Volleyball
North Baltimore at Lima Temple Christian, 5:30
Lakota at Old Fort (SBC), 5:30
New Riegel at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5:30
Vanlue at Lima Perry, 5:30
Elmwood at Fostoria (NBC), 6