Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Weekly AP Poll

Division I

1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (10) 7-0 237

2. Cleveland St. Ignatius (13) 7-0 232

3. Lakewood St. Edward (2) 7-0 202

4. Centerville 7-0 168

5. Toledo Whitmer (1) 7-0 154

6. Canton Mckinley 7-0 128

7. Hilliard Bradley 7-0 94

8. Mentor 6-1 59

9. Pickerington North 6-1 33

10. Stow-Munroe Falls 6-1 30

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 24. Euclid 12.

Division II

1. Avon (17) 7-0 239

2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (8) 7-0 212

3. Cincinnati Anderson 7-0 175

4. Sidney 7-0 143

5. Wadsworth (1) 7-0 134

6. Cincinnati La Salle 5-2 102

7. Columbus Walnut Ridge 7-0 96

8. Akron Hoban 6-1 66

9. Grafton Midview 6-1 55

10. Barberton 7-0 53

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Medina Highland 29. Sylvania Northview 24. Hudson 21. Dayton Belmont 21. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 18.

Division III

1. Trotwood-Madison (20) 7-0 247

2. Clyde (1) 7-0 196

3. Canfield (3) 7-0 182

4. Toledo Central Catholic 6-1 157

5. Sandusky 7-0 114

5. (tie) Columbus Marion-Franklin 7-0 114

7. Medina Buckeye 7-0 89

8. Franklin 6-1 60

9. Bay Village Bay (1) 7-0 46

10. Columbus Bishop Hartley 6-1 35

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Kettering Archbishop Alter (1) 27. Parma Padua 22. New Philadelphia 19. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 18. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 15. Goshen 15. Chardon 12.

Division IV

1. Steubenville (21) 7-0 237

2. Germantown Valley View (3) 7-0 215

3. Perry (1) 7-0 168

4. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 7-0 161

5. Bellville Clear Fork 7-0 145

6. Poland Seminary (1) 7-0 100

7. London 7-0 97

8. Shelby 7-0 87

9. Oberlin Firelands 7-0 61

10. Cincinnati Wyoming 7-0 60

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Girard 17. Plain City Jonathan Alder 12.

Division V

1. Pemberville Eastwood (14) 7-0 240

2. Wheelersburg (10) 7-0 219

3. Canfield S. Range (1) 7-0 200

4. Portsmouth West (1) 7-0 159

5. Marion Pleasant 6-0 128

6. Anna 6-1 117

7. Orwell Grand Valley 7-0 95

8. Jamestown Greeneview 7-0 86

9. Archbold 6-1 70

10. Bethel-Tate 7-0 22

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Sullivan Black River 16. Gahanna Columbus Academy 14.

Division VI

1. Marion Local (21) 7-0 237

2. Kirtland (2) 7-0 204

3. Mogadore (2) 6-0 191

4. Nelsonville-York 7-0 154

5. Rootstown (1) 7-0 127

6. Coldwater 5-2 106

7. Liberty-Benton 6-1 97

8. Creston Norwayne 6-1 91

9. St. Henry 5-2 42

10. Sarahsville Shenandoah 6-1 39

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Lima Central Catholic 24. Chillicothe Southeastern 24. Seneca East 14.

Division VII

1. Dalton (14) 7-0 226

2. Norwalk St. Paul (7) 7-0 211

3. Cle. Cuyahoga Heights (5) 6-0 198

4. Danville 6-1 155

5. Convoy Crestview 6-1 127

6. Sidney Lehman 6-1 89

7. Wayne Trace 6-1 88

8. Lucas 6-1 71

9. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 6-1 69

10. Pandora-Gilboa 6-1 56

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: McComb 29. Windham 25. Lisbon David Anderson 20. Waterford 15. Delphos St. John’s 14.

Thursday’s Game

Toledo City League

Toledo Start at Toledo Bowsher

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Riverdale

Arlington at Liberty-Benton

McComb at Van Buren

North Baltimore at Leipsic

Pandora-Gilboa at Hopewell-Loudon

Vanlue at Cory-Rawson

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer

Lima Senior at Findlay

Toledo St. Francis at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo St. John’s at Oregon Clay

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky

Bucyrus at Mohawk

Seneca East at Wynford

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior at Elmwood

Genoa at Rossford

Otsego at Lake

Woodmore at Eastwood

Northwest Conference

Bluffton at Spencerville

Convoy Crestview at Allen East

Paulding at Ada

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Delta

Bryan at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Swanton

Wauseon at Evergreen

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Lima Shawnee

Lima Bath at Van Wert

Ottawa-Glandorf at Kenton

St. Marys Memorial at Celina

Wapakoneta at Defiance

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Ridgemont

Lima Perry at Riverside

Marion Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen

Sidney Lehman at Upper Scioto Valley

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Castalia Margaretta

Willard at Lakota

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Edison at Oak Harbor

Huron at Vermilion

Port Clinton at Shelby

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian

Clyde at Sandusky Senior

Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Perkins

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Northwood

Danbury at Gibsonburg

Edon at Ottawa Hills

Hilltop at Montpelier

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Versailles

Fort Recovery at Marion Local

New Bremen at Minster

Parkway at Anna

St. Henry at Delphos St. John’s

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Bowling Green

Napoleon at Sylvania Southview

Springfield at Perrysburg

Sylvania Northview at Anthony Wayne

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Lexington

Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon

Mansfield Senior at Wooster Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Woodward

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at North Union

Marion Harding at Buckeye Valley

Marion Pleasant at River Valley

Ontario at Clear Fork

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth

Monroeville at Western Reserve

New London at Ashland Crestview

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Hicksville

Ayersville at Holgate

Tinora at Fairview

Wayne Trace at Edgerton

Other NW Ohio Games

Lima Cent. Cath. at Bluffton, Ind.

Lucas at Colonel Crawford

Ridgedale at Middletown Christian

Toledo Christian at Crestline

West Holmes at Warsaw Riverview

Saturday’s Games

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Tiffin Calvert

Toledo City League

Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott

Firelands Conference

South Central at Norwalk St. Paul

NW Ohio Game

Carey at West Middlesex, Pa.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Weekly Coaches Poll

Division I

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS

1, Cin. Ursuline Academy (35) 359

2, Cin. Mount Notre Dame (2) 334

3, Cin. Mother of Mercy 207

4, Dublin Coffman 204

5, Mason 175

6, Cols. St. Francis DeSales 148

7, Cleveland St. Joseph 128

8, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 96

9, Toledo Notre Dame 95

10, Massillon Jackson 59

OTHER NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 17, Toledo St. Ursula 15.

Division II

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS

1, Parma Padua (20) 296

2, Kettering Alter (6) 242

3, Gates Mills Gilmour (1) 182

4, Highland (4) 181

5, Logan Elm (1) 176

6, Unioto 110

7, Big Walnut 103

8, Oak Harbor (2) 98

9, Hubbard (1) 95

10, Notre Dame Cathedral Latin 79

Division III

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS

1, Coldwater (28) 421

2, Tuscarawas Valley (9) 356

3, Eastwood (3) 307

4, Independence 296

5, Fairbanks (4) 197

6, Miami East (1) 180

7, LIBERTY-BENTON 158

8, OTTAWA-GLANODRF (1) 136

9, Utica 131

10, Versailles 89

OTHER NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 12, Swanton, 34. 13, Huron 30. 16, Ashland Crestview (1), 17. 18, Tinora 14.

Division IV

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS

1, New Bremen (22) 362

2, Norwalk St. paul (15) 320

3, St. Henry (1) 276

4, OTTOVILLE (4) 273

5, Buckeye Central 183

6, Fort Recovery 164

7, LEIPISC 117

8, Racine Southern (3) 68

9, Marion Local 65

10, Dalton 34

OTHER NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 12, CAREY, 22. 14, NEW RIEGEL 20. 17, Delphos St. John’s (1) 13. 18, COLUMBUS GROVE 11. 20, ARLINGTON and Antwerp, 9.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Weekly Coaches Poll

Division I

SCHOOL RECORD PTS

1, Olentangy Liberty (Powell) 10-0-2 94

2, Beavercreek 11-0-2 85

3, Dublin Coffman 11-0-2 81

4, Cincinnati Moeller 11-1-2 74

5, Olmsted Falls 12-1-0 56

6, Dayton Carroll 12-0-1 47

7, (tie) Cincinnati Anderson 13-1-0 37

7, (tie) Medina 8-1-4 37

9, Cleveland St. Ignatius 8-2-3 28

10, Dublin Jerome 9-1-5 10

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Wadsworth.

Division II

SCHOOL RECORD PTS

1, Columbus DeSales 13-0-1 100

2, Richfield Revere 9-1-3 84

3, Tipp City Tippecanoe 13-1-1 65

4, Rocky River 12-2-0 60

5, Cortland Lakeview 13-1-0 46

6, Kettering Alter 9-2-3 42

7, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 9-1-3 32

8, (tie) Elida 12-1-0 28

8, (tie) Cincinnati Wyoming 8-2-4 28

10, Columbus Bexley 9-1-2 21

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Albany Alexander, Aurora, Warren Howland, Hubbard, Kenton, Bellbrook, Alliance Marlington, Granville.

Division III

SCHOOL RECORD PTS

1, Cin. Summit Country Day 10-2-2 98

2, Ottawa Hills 13-0-1 86

3, (tie)Col. Grandview Heights 11-0-3 78

4, (tie)Independence 14-0-0 78

6, Archbold 13-1-1 49

5, Dayton Christian 9-3-1 44

7, Cin. Country Day 9-1-3 41

9, Mansfield Christian 8-4-1 33

8, Worthington Christian 6-3-3 22

10, Berlin Hiland 7-2-3 13

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Tipp City Bethel, McDermott Northwest, The Wellington School, Cin. Mariemont, Wickliffe.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Weekly Coaches Poll

Division I

SCHOOL RECORD PTS

1, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 11-0-1 91

2, Loveland 13-0-0 89

3, Strongsville 9-0-4 78

4, Pickerington North 13-0-1 73

5, Medina 12-1-1 66

6, Springboro 12-1-2 53

7, Perrysburg 9-2-3 30

8, (tie) Avon 10-0-3 24

8, (tie )North Canton Hoover 12-0-2 24

10, Beavercreek 11-1-1 17

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Gahanna Lincoln; Anthony Wayne, Ashland, Massillon Jackson, Mason.

Division II

SCHOOL RECORD PTS

1, Cincinnati Indian Hill 14-0-0 97

2, Kettering Alter 10-0-3 89

3, Mansfield Madison 13-1-0 79

4, Granville 8-3-2 69

5, Wapakoneta 15-0-0 51

6, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 6-1-1 44

7, Bellbrook 11-0-2 29

8, Lancaster Fairfield Union 13-0-0 21

9, Ontario 10-4-0 18

10, Canfield 7-2-4 15

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Bay Village Bay, Jonathan Alder, Millbury Lake, Sunbury Big Walnut, Cincinnati Country Day.

Division III

SCHOOL RECORD PTS

1, Cin. Summit Country Day 12-1-0 100

2, Doylestown Chippewa 10-0-2 72

3, Cols. Grandview Heights 12-1-1 71

4, Anna 14-0-0 62

5, Archbold 14-0-0 61

6, Cincinnati Madeira 10-4-0 54

7, West Liberty Salem 13-1-0 38

8, Kirtland 8-4-2 29

9, Orwell Grand Valley 14-0-1 27

10, Milford Center Fairbanks 9-2-3 13

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: RIVERDALE, Gahanna Columbus Academy, Elyria Catholic, LIBERTY-BENTON, Akron Manchester, New Middletown Springfield.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Wildcard Games

Tuesday’s Result

New York 8, Minnesota 4

Wednesday’s Result

Arizona 11, Colorado 8

Division Series

Best-of-5

THURSDAY’S Results

Houston 8, Boston 2

Cleveland 4, New York 0

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Houston 8, Boston 2

Cleveland 9, New York 8, 13 innings

Chicago 3, Washington 0

Los Angeles 9, Arizona 5

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Washington 6, Chicago 3

Los Angeles 8, Arizona 5, Los Angeles leads series 2-0

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Boston 10, Houston 3

New York 1, Cleveland 0

MONDAY’S GAMES

Houston 5, Boston 4, Houston wins series 3-1

New York 7, Cleveland 3, series tied 2-2

Chicago 2, Washington 1, Chicago leads series 2-1

Los Angeles at Arizona, late

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Washington at Chicago, 5:38 p.m. (TBS)

x-Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:08 p.m. (TBS)

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

New York at Cleveland, TBA (FS1)

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Chicago at Washington, TBA (TBS)

x-Arizona at Los Angeles, TBA (TBS)

x-if necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74

N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 92 106

New England 3 2 0 .600 148 142

Miami 2 2 0 .500 41 67

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 139 83

Houston 2 3 0 .400 144 130

Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 110 142

Indianapolis 2 3 0 .400 97 159

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 3 2 0 .600 99 89

Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 90 97

Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83

Cleveland 0 5 0 .000 77 124

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 0 0 1.000 164 111

Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74

Oakland 2 3 0 .400 108 109

L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 99 115

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 4 1 0 .800 137 99

Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89

Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132

N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 82 122

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 4 1 0 .800 105 94

Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89

New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78

Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 85 83

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 137 112

Detroit 3 2 0 .600 123 97

Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 79 76

Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87

L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 152 121

Arizona 2 3 0 .400 81 125

San Francisco 0 5 0 .000 89 120

Thursday’s Results

New England 19, Tampa Bay 14

Sunday’s Results

N.Y. Jets 17, Cleveland 14

Philadelphia 34, Arizona 7

Cincinnati 20, Buffalo 16

Jacksonville 30, Pittsburgh 9

Carolina 27, Detroit 24

Miami 16, Tennessee 10

L.A. Chargers 27, N.Y. Giants 22

Indianapolis 26, San Francisco 23, OT

Baltimore 30, Oakland 17

Seattle 16, L.A. Rams 10

Green Bay 35, Dallas 31

Kansas City 42, Houston 34

Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago, late

Thursday’s Game

Philadelphia at Carolina, 8:25

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1

Cleveland at Houston, 1

Detroit at New Orleans, 1

Miami at Atlanta, 1

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1

Chicago at Baltimore, 1

San Francisco at Washington, 1

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05

L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25

N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30

Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati

Monday, Oct. 16

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 3 3 0 0 6 19 10

Detroit 2 2 0 0 4 6 3

Tampa Bay 3 2 1 0 4 13 11

Boston 2 1 1 0 2 4 7

Florida 2 1 1 0 2 8 9

Ottawa 2 0 0 2 2 5 7

Montreal 3 1 2 0 2 4 10

Buffalo 3 0 2 1 1 7 15

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 3 2 0 1 5 14 9

New Jersey 2 2 0 0 4 10 3

Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 8 7

N.Y. Islanders 3 1 1 1 3 8 11

Pittsburgh 3 1 1 1 3 9 15

Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 5 4

Columbus 2 1 1 0 2 6 5

N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 9 12

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 3 3 0 0 6 12 8

Chicago 3 2 0 1 5 18 6

Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 9 6

Minnesota 2 0 1 1 1 6 9

Winnipeg 2 0 2 0 0 5 13

Nashville 2 0 2 0 0 3 8

Dallas 2 0 2 0 0 3 6

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 4 2

Los Angeles 2 2 0 0 4 6 1

Anaheim 2 1 0 1 3 7 7

Vancouver 1 1 0 0 2 3 2

Calgary 2 1 1 0 2 6 6

Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 5 3

Arizona 2 0 1 1 1 5 7

San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 4 9

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

N.Y. Rangers 2, Montreal 0

Monday’s Results

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

Colorado 4, Boston 0

New Jersey 6, Buffalo 2

Toronto 4, Chicago 3, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Washington 3, OT

Winnipeg at Edmonton, late

Calgary at Anaheim, late

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus at Carolina, 7

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10

Arizona at Vegas, 10

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30

Boston at Colorado, 9:30

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30

St. Louis at Florida, 7:30

Dallas at Nashville, 8

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10

Detroit at Arizona, 10

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Preseason

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 3 0 1.000 —

Boston 3 0 1.000 —

Toronto 1 2 .333 2

Philadelphia 0 3 .000 3

New York 0 4 .000 3½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 3 0 1.000 —

Orlando 2 1 .667 1

Miami 2 2 .500 1½

Atlanta 2 2 .500 1½

Charlotte 1 2 .333 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 2 1 .667 —

Indiana 2 1 .667 —

Chicago 2 2 .500 ½

Cleveland 0 3 .000 2

Milwaukee 0 3 .000 2

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 3 0 1.000 —

San Antonio 2 1 .667 1

Dallas 2 1 .667 1

Memphis 2 1 .667 1

New Orleans 1 2 .333 2

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 3 0 1.000 —

Denver 3 1 .750 ½

Minnesota 2 1 .667 1

Portland 2 1 .667 1

Oklahoma City 2 1 .667 1

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 1 1 .500 —

Golden State 1 2 .333 ½

Sacramento 1 2 .333 ½

L.A. Clippers 1 2 .333 ½

L.A. Lakers 1 3 .250 1

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Golden State 142, Minnesota 110

Oklahoma City 86, Melbourne United 85

Washington 102, Cleveland 94

Portland 134, L.A. Clippers 106

San Antonio 122, Denver 100

New Orleans 108, Chicago 95

Brooklyn 117, New York 83

L.A. Lakers 75, Sacramento 69

Monday’s Results

Detroit 107, Indiana 97

Atlanta 100, Memphis 88

Boston 113, Philadelphia 96

Houston 117, New York 95

Miami 109, Charlotte 106

Orlando at Dallas, late

Portland at Sacramento, late

Utah at Phoenix, late

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Toronto, 7

Haifa Maccabi at Indiana, 7

Chicago at Cleveland, 8

Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Charlotte, 7

Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn at Uniondale, N.Y., 7:30

Washington at Miami, 7:30

Houston at Memphis, 9:30

Portland at Phoenix, 10

Thursday’s Games

Dallas vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 7:30

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 19 5 8 65 71 35

New York City FC 16 8 8 56 53 39

Atlanta United FC 15 9 8 53 68 38

Chicago 15 10 7 52 58 42

Columbus 15 12 5 50 50 47

New York 13 12 7 46 51 46

Philadelphia 10 13 9 39 42 43

Montreal 11 15 6 39 50 54

New England 11 15 6 39 48 58

Orlando City 10 13 9 39 38 51

D.C. United 9 18 5 32 30 54

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Vancouver 15 11 6 51 48 46

Sporting Kansas City 12 7 12 48 38 25

Seattle 12 9 11 47 45 39

Portland 13 11 8 47 54 49

Houston 11 10 10 43 52 44

FC Dallas 10 9 13 43 43 43

Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53

San Jose 12 14 6 42 35 57

Minnesota United 10 16 6 36 45 64

Colorado 8 18 6 30 30 48

Los Angeles 7 17 8 29 41 62

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s results

New York 3, Vancouver 0

Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie

FC Dallas 1, Colorado 1, tie

Wednesday’s Game

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 7

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta United FC at New York, 5

Columbus at Orlando City, 5

Montreal at Toronto FC, 5

New York City FC at New England, 5

Philadelphia at Chicago, 5

D.C. United at Portland, 7:30

FC Dallas at Seattle, 7:30

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30

Minnesota United at Los Angeles, 7:30

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 7:30

San Jose at Vancouver, 7:30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

STATS FCS Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. James Madison (160) 5-0 4192 1

2. North Dakota State (8) 5-0 4038 2

3. Jacksonville State 4-1 3718 3

4. South Dakota 5-0 3629 4

5. Wofford 5-0 3484 5

6. Central Arkansas 4-1 3325 6

7. South Dakota State 4-1 3054 9

8. Youngstown State 3-2 2990 10

9. Sam Houston State 4-1 2924 11

10. Eastern Washington 4-2 2730 13

11. Villanova 4-2 2329 12

12. New Hampshire 4-1 2156 14

13. Richmond 3-2 2012 19

14. Western Illinois 4-1 1967 7

15. North Carolina A&T 6-0 1803 15

16. Elon 5-1 1696 8

17. Illinois State 4-1 1472 21

18. Weber State 4-1 1439 24

19. Samford 4-2 1251 NR

20. Grambling State 5-1 1038 23

21. Western Carolina 4-2 636 22

22. McNeese 5-1 592 16

23. Citadel 3-2 498 NR

24. Montana 4-2 251 20

25. North Carolina Central 4-1 226 18

Others: Dartmouth 211, Albany 199, Northern Arizona 136, Stony Brook 127, Nicholls 104, Delaware 81, Tennessee State 74, Monmouth 44, Eastern Illinois 25, Columbia 23, Liberty 19, Charleston Southern 18, UNI 16, Kennesaw State 16, Colgate 9, UT Martin 8, Princeton 7, Duquesne 7, Mercer 7, Austin Peay 6, Alcorn State 6, Furman 3, UC Davis 3, Saint Francis U. 1.

FCS Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. James Madison (25) 5-0 649 1

2. North Dakota State (1) 5-0 625 2

3. Jacksonville State 4-1 585 4

4. South Dakota 5-0 561 6

5. Wofford 5-0 548 5

6. Central Arkansas 4-1 508 8

7. South Dakota State 4-1 463 9

8. Youngstown State 3-2 457 3

9. Sam Houston State 4-1 422 11

9. Eastern Washington 4-2 422 10

11. North Carolina A&T 6-0 388 12

12. New Hampshire 4-1 347 13

13. Richmond 3-2 306 14

14. Villanova 4-2 302 15

15. Illinois State 4-1 301 16

16. Weber State 4-1 284 7

17. Western Illinois 4-1 256 18

18. Samford 4-2 184 20

19. Grambling State 5-1 167 19

20. Elon 5-1 157 23

21. McNeese 5-1 144 22

22. The Citadel 3-2 88 17

23. Nicholls 4-2 68 25

24. Northern Arizona 3-2 40 NR

25. Western Carolina 4-2 36 NR

Others receiving votes: Monmouth 20, Northern Iowa 19, Montana 16, Tennessee State 15, Stony Brook 11, Prairie View A&M 11, N.C. Central 9, Saint Francis 9, Southern Utah 8, Delaware 7, Kennesaw State 5, Northwestern State 4, Dartmouth 3, Albany 2, Eastern Illinois 2, Yale 1.

AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. Northwest Missouri St. (34) 6-0 850 1

2. Shepherd 5-0 797 3

3. Indiana (Pa.) 6-0 780 4

4. Minnesota St. 6-0 750 5

5. Indianapolis 6-0 688 7

6. Midwestern St. 4-0 682 10

7. Grand Valley St. 5-1 615 8

8. Fort Hays State 6-0 600 11

9. Slippery Rock 6-0 516 12

10. Central Washington 6-0 507 13

11. Texas A&M-Commerce 4-1 483 2

12. Colorado St.-Pueblo 5-1 417 14

13. Winona State 6-0 367 22

14. Bowie State 6-0 358 19

15. Ferris State 4-1 356 15

16. Ashland 5-1 319 18

17. Assumption 5-0 306 20

18. Sioux Falls (S.D.) 5-1 287 6

19. Southeastern Oklahoma St. 6-0 223 23

20. Colorado Mesa 5-1 216 21

21. Delta State 5-1 206 9

22. West Georgia 5-1 175 25

23. West Alabama 5-1 172 NR

24. Wingate 5-0 88 NR

25. Humboldt St. (Calif.) 4-1 82 17

Others Receiving Votes: California (Pa.) 43, Virginia St. 39, Washburn (Kan.) 35, Central Missouri 22, West Chester (Pa.) 22, Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 18, Eastern New Mexico 17, Catawba (N.C.) 10, Notre Dame (Ohio) 3, Arkansas Tech 1.

AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (46) 5-0 1294 1

2. Mount Union (6) 5-0 1249 2

3. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 4-0 1201 3

4. North Central 5-0 1135 4

5. St. Thomas 5-1 1047 6

6. Delaware Valley 6-0 963 7

7. Wisconsin-Platteville 5-0 957 8

8. Hardin-Simmons 4-1 901 5

9. St. John’s (Minn.) 5-1 876 10

10. Linfield 3-1 847 11

11. Wittenberg 5-0 773 12

12. Washington & Jefferson 5-0 689 13

13. Illinois Wesleyan 5-1 654 14

14. Brockport 5-0 604 16

15. Alfred 5-0 532 17

16. Wesley 4-1 525 20

17. Case Western Reserve 5-0 434 19

18. Wabash 5-0 380 21

19. Frostburg St. 4-1 339 9

20. Wartburg 5-0 266 25

21. Concordia-Moorhead 4-1 245 15

22. Johns Hopkins 5-1 243 23

23. Berry 6-0 172 NR

24. Wisconsin-La Crosse 5-0 136 NR

25. Springfield 6-0 96 NR

Others Receiving Votes: George Fox 62, Framingham State 42, Heidelberg 40, Wheaton 36, DePauw 27, Huntingdon 26, Carthage 22, Trinity 14, Salisbury 13, Carnegie Mellon 12, Albright 11, John Carroll 8, Middlebury 6, Trine 5, California Lutheran 4, Whitworth 4, Curry 2, Redlands 2, East Texas Baptist 1, Husson 1, Hobart 1, Millikin 1, MIT 1, Westminster 1.

Wednesday’s Game

South Alabama (1-4) at Troy (4-1), 8

Thursday’s Game

Texas St. (1-5) at Louisiana-Lafayette (2-3), 7:30

Friday’s Games

Clemson (6-0) at Syracuse (3-3), 7

Washington St. (6-0) at California (3-3), 10:30

Saturday’s Games

EAST

E. Michigan (2-3) at Army (4-2), Noon

Fordham (1-5) at Colgate (2-4), Noon

Lafayette (2-4) at Harvard (2-2), Noon

NC State (5-1) at Pittsburgh (2-4), Noon

UConn (1-4) at Temple (3-3), Noon

Texas Tech (4-1) at West Virginia (3-2), Noon

Princeton (3-1) at Brown (2-2), 12:30

Georgetown (1-4) at Lehigh (1-5), 12:30

St. Francis (Pa.) (3-2) at Bryant (2-3), 1

Dartmouth (4-0) at Sacred Heart (2-3), 1

Holy Cross (2-4) at Yale (3-1), 1

Penn (2-2) at Columbia (4-0), 1:30

Bucknell (2-3) at Cornell (1-3), 1:30

N. Illinois (3-2) at Buffalo (3-3), 3:30

William & Mary (2-3) at Delaware (3-2), 3:30

Rhode Island (2-3) at Maine (1-3), 3:30

Richmond (3-2) at Towson (2-3), 4

Duquesne (4-1) at Robert Morris (2-3), 6

New Hampshire (4-1) at Stony Brook (4-2), 6

CCSU (3-3) at Wagner (2-4), 6

SOUTH

Florida St. (1-3) at Duke (4-2), Noon

BYU (1-5) at Mississippi St. (3-2), Noon

Charleston Southern (2-3) at Presbyterian (3-3), Noon

South Carolina (4-2) at Tennessee (3-2), Noon

Boston College (2-4) at Louisville (4-2), 12:20

VMI (0-6) at Furman (3-3), 1

Savannah St. (0-5) at Morgan St. (0-5), 1

Davidson (2-3) at Stetson (1-5), 1

Howard (2-3) at Delaware St. (0-5), 2

Gardner-Webb (1-4) at NC Central (4-1), 2

Hampton (3-2) at Norfolk St. (2-3), 2

Old Dominion (2-3) at Marshall (4-1), 2:30

Prairie View (2-3) at Alcorn St. (4-2), 3

NC A&T (6-0) at Florida A&M (2-4), 3

Villanova (4-2) at James Madison (5-0), 3:30

Auburn (5-1) at LSU (4-2), 3:30

Northwestern (2-3) at Maryland (3-2), 3:30

Chattanooga (1-5) at Mercer (3-3), 3:30

Georgia Tech (3-1) at Miami (4-0), 3:30

Vanderbilt (3-3) at Mississippi (2-3), 3:30

Virginia (4-1) at North Carolina (1-5), 3:30

ETSU (3-3) at W. Carolina (4-2), 3:30

Navy (5-0) at Memphis (4-1), 3:45

MVSU (1-4) at Alabama A&M (2-4), 4

SC State (2-3) at Bethune-Cookman (2-3), 4

E. Kentucky (1-4) at Jacksonville St. (4-1), 4

E. Illinois (4-2) at Murray St. (2-4), 4

Abilene Christian (2-4) at Nicholls (4-2), 4

Charlotte (0-6) at W. Kentucky (3-2), 4:30

Georgia St. (2-2) at Louisiana-Monroe (3-2), 5

New Mexico St. (2-4) at Georgia Southern (0-4), 6

Kennesaw St. (4-1) at Liberty (3-2), 6

Wofford (5-0) at The Citadel (3-2), 6

Middle Tennessee (3-3) at UAB (3-2), 6:30

Tulane (3-2) at FIU (3-2), 7

Texas A&M (4-2) at Florida (3-2), 7

Tuskegee (4-2) at Jackson St. (0-5), 7

UTEP (0-6) at Southern Miss. (3-2), 7

Austin Peay (3-3) at Tennessee St. (4-2), 7

East Carolina (1-5) at UCF (4-0), 7

Arkansas (2-3) at Alabama (6-0), 7:15

Missouri (1-4) at Georgia (6-0), 7:30

Cincinnati (2-4) at South Florida (5-0), 7:30

MIDWEST

Jacksonville (4-1) at Butler (3-3), Noon

Rutgers (1-4) at Illinois (2-3), Noon

Michigan (4-1) at Indiana (3-2), Noon

Kansas (1-4) at Iowa St. (3-2), Noon

TCU (5-0) at Kansas St. (3-2), Noon

Campbell (4-2) at Dayton (2-4), 1

Tennessee Tech (0-6) at SE Missouri (1-4), 2

Marist (3-3) at Valparaiso (2-4), 2

N. Iowa (2-3) at S. Dakota St. (4-1), 3

Illinois St. (4-1) at S. Illinois (2-3), 3

Indiana St. (0-5) at South Dakota (5-0), 3

Ohio (4-2) at Bowling Green (1-5), 3:30

Toledo (4-1) at Cent. Michigan (2-4), 3:30

Miami (Ohio) (2-4) at Kent St. (1-5), 3:30

Akron (3-3) at W. Michigan (4-2), 3:30

Purdue (3-2) at Wisconsin (5-0), 3:30

Missouri St. (1-4) at W. Illinois (4-1), 4

N. Dakota St. (5-0) at Youngstown St. (3-2), 7

Ohio St. (5-1) at Nebraska (3-3), 7:30

Michigan St. (4-1) at Minnesota (3-2), 8

SOUTHWEST

Alabama St. (0-5) at Texas Southern (0-5), 3

Central St. (Ohio) (0-6) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-4), 3:30

Baylor (0-5) at Oklahoma St. (4-1), 3:30

Oklahoma (4-1) vs. Texas (3-2) at Dallas, 3:30

Houston (4-1) at Tulsa (1-5), 4

UTSA (3-1) at North Texas (3-2), 6:30

Coastal Carolina (1-4) at Arkansas St. (2-2), 7

Stephen F. Austin (2-4) at Cent. Arkansas (4-1), 7

SE Louisiana (3-3) at Houston Baptist (1-4), 7

Lamar (1-4) at Incarnate Word (0-5), 7

Northwestern St. (1-4) at Sam Houston St. (4-1), 7

FAR WEST

UNLV (2-3) at Air Force (1-4), 2

North Dakota (2-4) at Montana (4-2), 3

Colorado (3-3) at Oregon St. (1-5), 4

Montana St. (2-3) at E. Washington (4-2), 4:05

Wyoming (3-2) at Utah St. (3-3), 4:30

Appalachian St. (3-2) at Idaho (2-3), 5

N. Arizona (3-2) at Portland St. (0-5), 5

Morehead St. (2-4) at San Diego (3-2), 5

Utah (4-1) at Southern Cal (5-1), 8

S. Utah (3-2) at Weber St. (4-1), 8

UCLA (3-2) at Arizona (3-2), 9

Idaho St. (3-3) at Sacramento St. (2-3), 9

New Mexico (3-2) at Fresno St. (3-2), 10

Nevada (1-5) at Colorado St. (4-2), 10:15

Boise St. (3-2) at San Diego St. (6-0), 10:30

Washington (6-0) at Arizona St. (2-3), 10:45

Oregon (4-2) at Stanford (4-2), 11

San Jose St. (1-6) at Hawaii (2-4), 11:59

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Promoted Chad Crunk to director of media relations.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired RHP Felix Pena from the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named or cash considerations. Designated LHP Jason Gurka for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed manager Paul Molitor to a three-year contract through 2020.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Promoted Karl Mueller to vice president of player personnel, Matt Kleine to director of baseball operations and Scott Campbell to special assignment scout.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived F V.J. Beachem and C Stephen Zimmermann.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived C Daniel Ochefu.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Oakland DT Darius Latham four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Isaiah Irving from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Andrew Wylie to the practice squad. Released OL Travis Averill from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released DE Armonty Bryant.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Darnell Sankey from the practice squad. Signed RB Marcus Murphy to the practice squad. Placed WR Krishawn Hogan on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived S Maurice Alexander. Activated WR Michael Thomas from roster exemption.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced the resignation of offensive line coach Chris Foerster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released RB Stevan Ridley. Activated WR Michael Floyd from suspension.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Alex Carter and OL Cole Toner to the practice squad. Released QB Taylor Heinecke and OL Jason King from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated WR Jalin Marshall. Waived CB Marcus Williams.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Claimed DB Dexter McCoil off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers. Waived DB Lorenzo Jerome.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed PK Nick Folk on injured reserve. Signed PK Patrick Murray.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Traded G Dustin Tokarski to Philadelphia for future considerations.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned C Dylan Strome to Tucson (AHL). Recalled F Mario Kempe from Tucson.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Claimed F Adam Cracknell off waivers from Dallas.

College

EASTERN COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Bob Driscoll to the Board of Directors for a three year term as a representative of the Division I membership.

DELAWARE — Named Karen Freed associate athletic director for recreation services.

HOFSTRA — Named Brandon Stein volunteer assistant baseball coach and Dylan Roberts volunteer assistant tennis coach.

OREGON STATE — Announced the school and football coach Gary Andersen have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

TENNESSEE — Suspended DE Darrell Taylor indefinitely.

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Girls Soccer

Woodmore at Van Buren, 5

Prep Volleyball

North Baltimore at Lima Temple Christian, 5:30

Lakota at Old Fort (SBC), 5:30

New Riegel at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5:30

Vanlue at Lima Perry, 5:30

Elmwood at Fostoria (NBC), 6

