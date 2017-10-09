Prep Roundup: L-B beats Arcadia, wins BVC volleyball title

ARCADIA — Liberty-Benton’s unbeaten and state-ranked volleyball team completed a perfect run through the Blanchard Valley Conference as the Eagles beat Arcadia 25-17, 25-17, 25-21 on Monday.

The Eagles, ranked No. 7 in the latest Division III coaches poll, improved to 20-0 and finished 11-0 in the BVC. It’s just the fourth BVC title for L-B after winning it outright in 2012 and 2002 and sharing it in 2007 with Leipsic and Arlington.

Alissa Rhodes dished out 40 assists and Hannah Otley slammed 12 kills to lead the Eagles. Chloe Miller added 19 digs.

Caity Cramer led Arcadia (11-10, 6-5 BVC) with 24 assists on 87 of 92 setting, while Sydney Ramsey added 12 digs. Samantha Watkins had eight kills.

LIBERTY-BENTON (20-0, 11-0 BVC)

SERVING: Abby Reynolds 15-15, Alissa Rhodes 13-13, Katie Veenstra 10-10. KILLS: Hannah Otley 12, Hannah Warrington 11, Ellory Schroeder 8. SPIKING: Warrington 22-23, Schroeder 11-12. ASSISTS: Rhodes 40. DIGS: Chloe Miller 19. BLOCKS: Caitlin Elseser & Schy Shepherd 3.

ARCADIA (11-10, 6-5 BVC)

POINTS: Caity Cramer 6, Mallory Laveglia, Samantha Watkins & Sydney Ramsey 4. SERVING: Cramer & Ramsey 12-12, Watkins 9-10. ACES: Laveglia, Ramsey & Tori Green 2. KILLS: Watkins 8, Green 7, Megan Mock 5. SPIKING Green 24-24, Watkins 21-28, Emma Saltzman & Lyndee Ward 15-18. ASSISTS: Cramer 24. SETTING: Cramer 87-92. DIGS: Ramsey 12, Watkins 11, Karly Renz 8. BLOCKS: Green 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: L-B, 2-1.

VAN BUREN 3

PANDORA-GILBOA 2

VAN BUREN — It was a record-setting night for Van Buren’s Lindsey Shaw on Monday, and the Black Knights underscored it by rallying from a 2-0 deficit to beat Pandora-Gilboa 21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 16-14 in a Blanchard Valley Conference volleyball match at Van Buren.

Shaw had 39 assists in the victory, surpassing the 1,000-assist mark in the process. The sophomore setter, who was also 20 for 20 serving and added five kills and five digs, now has 1,026 assists in her varsity career.

Lydia Reineke pounded 25 kills and had 13 digs, Emma Reineke had 10 kills and Mackenzie Saltzman had 26 digs for Van Buren (11-10, 5-6 BVC).

VAN BUREN (11-10, 5-6 bvc)

SERVING: Lydia Reineke 18-19, Sarah Dishong 14-14, Lindsey Shaw 20-20, Mackenzie Saltzman 19-19, Annika Rinehart 11-11. ACES: Reineke 2. KILLS: L. Reineke 25, Sydney Leeper 6, Shaw 5, Jessice Rinehart 3, Emma Reineke 10. ASSISTS: Shaw 39. DIGS: Saltzman 26, L. Reineke 13, Faith Dewalt 12.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Van Buren, 25-19, 25-15.

MCCOMB 3

VANLUE 0

VANLUE — McComb started fast and finished strong in rolling to a 25-12, 25-16, 25-14 Blanchard Valley Conference volleyball win over Vanlue on Monday.

Lauren Grubb was 15 for 17 serving with two aces, 12 for 12 spiking with five kills and 71 for 73 setting with 19 assists in helping McComb (9-12), finish fifth in the final BVC standings at 7-4.

Hannah Schroeder was 21 for 21 spiking with four kills, Alyssa Herr was 18 for 20 spiking with six kills and two blocks, and Chloe Spoon was 14 for 15 spiking with five kills. Shaye Hemminger led the Panthers with 14 digs.

Amanda Clymer was 27 for 31 spiking with 10 kills and three blocks for Vanlue (5-15, 1-10 BVC). Audrey Phillips (10-11 serving, 4 aces) was 26 for 27 setting with eight assists and Emma Biller 27 for 28 setting with nine assists.

MCCOMB (9-12, 7-4 BVC)

SERVING: Chloe Spoon 9-9, Alyssa Herr 6-6, Maddie Buck 20-20, Hannah Schroeder 10-10, Lauren Grubb 17-17. ACES: Buck 3, Schroeder 2, Grubb 2. KILLS: Spoon 5, Herr 6, Alysha Like 3, Schroeder 4, Grubb 5. SPIKING: Spoon 9-9, Herr 18-20, Like 10-11, Schroeder 21-21, Grubb 12-12. ASSISTS: Grubb 19. SETTING: Grubb 71-73. PASSING: Spoon 6-7, Hemminger 12-13, Buck 6-6, Schroeder 9-11. DIGS: Spoon 6, Hemminger 14, Buck 6, Schroeder 6, Grubb 9. BLOCKS: Herr 2, Like 3.

VANLUE (5-15, 1-10 bvc)

SERVING: Amanda Clymer 7-7, Maliah Snook 7-7, Audrey Phillips 10-11, Bethany Smith 6-6, Madi Yeater 6-6. ACES: Snook 2, Phillips 4. KILLS: Clymer 10, Snook 4, Smith 3. SPIKING: Clymer 27-31, Snook 14-18, Smith 8-10. ASSISTS: Phillips 8, Emma Biller 9. SETTING: Phillips 26-27, Biller 27-28. DIGS: Smith 13, Biller 87, Snook 6. BLOCKS: Clymer 3, Snook 3.

JUNIOR VARSITY: McComb, 25-15, 25-15.

CORY-RAWSON 3

NORTH BALTIMORE 1

NORTH BALTIMORE — Up two sets to one but trailing 17-13 in the fourth set, Amanda Green and Emma Bower combined to serve for 11 points with three aces as Cory-Rawson trumped North Baltimore 25-14, 23-25, 25-9, 25-18 in Blanchard Valley Conference action.

Green, who had two aces during the fourth-set run, finished with a team-high eight aces on 18 of 21 serving, while adding 13 digs and team-bests of 21 kills and three blocks. Bower finished with two aces on 11 of 13 serving for the Hornets (6-14, 3-8 BVC).

Riley Garmatter added 17 kills, 17 assists and 14 digs for C-R, while Roni Risner led with 20 digs and Kate Yant led with 21 assists and 11 digs.

The Tigers, who fell to 2-17 overall and 1-10 in the BVC, got 30 digs and three aces from Katelyn Weinandy. Alivia Light led with eight kills and Hannah Lord serve a team-high four aces.

cory-rawson (6-14, 3-8 bvc)

SERVING: Kate Yant 18-20, Amanda Green 18-21, Roni Risner 15-17. ACES: Green 8, Risner & Emma Bower 2. KILLS: Green 21, Riley Garmatter 17, Risner 11. SPIKING: Garmatter 39-43, Green 32-37, Risner 23-27. ASSISTS: Yant 21, Garmatter 17. SETTING: Yant 48-49, Garmatter 43-44. DIGS: Risner 20, Garmatter 14, Green 13. BLOCKS: Green 3.

north baltimore (2-17, 1-10 BVC)

ACES: Hannah Lord 4, Katelyn Weinandy 3, Chloe Lanning 3. KILLS: Alivia Light 8, Weinandy & Hailey Watson 2. ASSISTS: Lanning 6. SETTING: Lanning 46-49. DIGS: Weinandy 30, Light 13, Lanning 9. BLOCKS: Light & Watson 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: North Baltimore 25-12, 25-12.

ARLINGTON 3

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 0

ARLINGTON — Arlington swept Hopewell-Loudon 25-22, 25-13, 25-12 in Monday’s battle of two-loss Blanchard Valley Conference schools.

The Red Devils, the No. 5-seed in the Division IV Findlay district tournament draw, improved to 17-4 overall and 9-2 in the BVC.

The Chieftains, who fell to 16-6 overall and 8-3 in the BVC, were led by Jacque Burns’ seven kills. Jessica Kreais chipped in five kills and Hailey Coppus led with 18 assists.

hopewell-loudon (16-6, 8-3 bvc)

KILLS: Jacque Burns 7, Jessica Kreais 5, Peyton Hoover 3. ASSISTS: Hailey Coppus 18.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Arlington 25-22, 26-24.

FRESHMEN: Hopewell-Loudon 25-10, 19-25, 25-15.

MOHAWK 3

NEW RIEGEL 2

NEW RIEGEL — Madi Chester totaled 17 digs, 14 kills, four aces and three blocks in leading Mohawk’s volleyball team over New Riegel 25-19, 20-25, 16-25, 25-23, 15-12 on Monday.

Alexa Konkle had 44 assists, 16 digs and three aces for the Warriors (16-4), while Destini Oler slammed 19 kills. Emma Myers-Huffman also had three blocks.

Brianna Gillig totaled 20 kills and 16 digs while Lindsay Bouillon added 36 assists and 16 digs for New Riegel (17-4). Brooklyn Gillig was 26 of 26 serving with three aces.

MOHAWK (16-4)

ACES: Madi Chester 4, Alexa Konkle 3. KILLS: Destini Oler 19, Chester 14, Kaylee Ward 10. ASSISTS: Konkle 44. DIGS: Chester 17, Konkle 16, Oler 8. BLOCKS: Chester & Emma Myers-Huffman 3.

NEW RIEGEL (17-4)

SERVING: Brooklyn Gillig 26-26, Lauren Theis 19-19, Lindsay Bouillon 16-17. ACES: Gillig 3, Brianna Gillig & Bouillon 2. KILLS: Bri. Gillig 20, Kaitlyn Kirian 17. SPIKING: Kirian 31-35, Bri. Gillig 30-40. ASSISTS: Bouillon 36. DIGS: Bri. Gillig & Bouillon 16, Bro. Gillig 12. BLOCKS: Emily Peters, Kirian & Bouillon 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Mohawk, 25-27, 25-11, 25-17.

Boys Soccer

VAN BUREN 1

BOWLING GREEN 1

BOWLING GREEN — Van Buren’s boys soccer team, which had won 11 consecutive games, played Bowling Green to a 1-1 draw in nonleague action on Monday.

Following a first-half Noah LaPolt goal for the Bobcats (6-8-1), Nick McCracken got the Black Knights on the board with less than 12 minutes to go on an assist from Hunter Stone.

Van Buren, which rifled 14 shots on goal and moved to 12-1-1 overall, got five saves from Hunter Fleck.

goals: (VB) Nick McCracken 1, (BG) Noah LaPolt 1. Assists: (VB) Hunter Stone 1, (BG) Ryland Black 1. shots-on-goal: Van Buren 14, Bowling Green 6. saves: (VB) Hunter Fleck 5, (BG) Seaon O’Donnell 6.

records: Van Buren 12-1-1, Bowling Green 6-8-1.

