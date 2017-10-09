Monday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Saturday’s Results

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Tiffin Calvert 34, Lakota 28

Other NW Ohio Games

Colonel Crawford 49, Cardinal Stritch 15

Lima Cent. Cath. 28, Wynford 16

Around Ohio

Akr. Buchtel 10, Youngs. Mooney 9

Akr. East 60, Akr. Ellet 0

Cin. Aiken 32, Cin. Gamble Montessori 6

Cin. Shroder 40, Cin. Riverview East 6

Cle. St. Ignatius 34, Can. Glenoak 20

Cle. VASJ 25, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0

Day. Christian 44, Cin. Clark Montessori 14

Franklin Middletown Christian 44, Cols. Crusaders 11

Garfield Hts. 21, Gates Mills Gilmour 13

Lakewood St. Edward 38, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 10

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 24, Worthington Christian 6

Mentor 45, Shaker Hts. 27

Parma Hts. Holy Name 20, Elyria Cath. 17

St. Clairsville 28, Bellaire 14

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 47, St. Mary’s, N.Y. 14

Thursday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Start at Toledo Bowsher

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Riverdale

Arlington at Liberty-Benton

McComb at Van Buren

North Baltimore at Leipsic

Pandora-Gilboa at Hopewell-Loudon

Vanlue at Cory-Rawson

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer

Lima Senior at Findlay

Toledo St. Francis at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo St. John’s at Oregon Clay

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky

Bucyrus at Mohawk

Seneca East at Wynford

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior at Elmwood

Genoa at Rossford

Otsego at Lake

Woodmore at Eastwood

Northwest Conference

Bluffton at Spencerville

Convoy Crestview at Allen East

Paulding at Ada

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Delta

Bryan at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Swanton

Wauseon at Evergreen

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Lima Shawnee

Lima Bath at Van Wert

Ottawa-Glandorf at Kenton

St. Marys Memorial at Celina

Wapakoneta at Defiance

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Ridgemont

Lima Perry at Riverside

Marion Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen

Sidney Lehman at Upper Scioto Valley

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Castalia Margaretta

Willard at Lakota

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Edison at Oak Harbor

Huron at Vermilion

Port Clinton at Shelby

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian

Clyde at Sandusky Senior

Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Perkins

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Northwood

Danbury at Gibsonburg

Edon at Ottawa Hills

Hilltop at Montpelier

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Versailles

Fort Recovery at Marion Local

New Bremen at Minster

Parkway at Anna

St. Henry at Delphos St. John’s

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Bowling Green

Napoleon at Sylvania Southview

Springfield at Perrysburg

Sylvania Northview at Anthony Wayne

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Lexington

Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon

Mansfield Senior at Wooster Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Woodward

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at North Union

Marion Harding at Buckeye Valley

Marion Pleasant at River Valley

Ontario at Clear Fork

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth

Monroeville at Western Reserve

New London at Ashland Crestview

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Hicksville

Ayersville at Holgate

Tinora at Fairview

Wayne Trace at Edgerton

Other NW Ohio Games

Lima Cent. Cath. at Bluffton, Ind.

Lucas at Colonel Crawford

Ridgedale at Middletown Christian

Toledo Christian at Crestline

West Holmes at Warsaw Riverview

Saturday’s Games

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Tiffin Calvert

Toledo City League

Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott

Firelands Conference

South Central at Norwalk St. Paul

NW Ohio Game

Carey at West Middlesex, Pa.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Wildcard Games

Tuesday’s Result

New York 8, Minnesota 4

Wednesday’s Result

Arizona 11, Colorado 8

Division Series

Best-of-5

THURSDAY’S Results

Houston 8, Boston 2

Cleveland 4, New York 0

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Houston 8, Boston 2

Cleveland 9, New York 8, 13 innings

Chicago 3, Washington 0

Los Angeles 9, Arizona 5

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Washington 6, Chicago 3, series tied 1-1

Los Angeles 8, Arizona 5, Los Angeles leads series 2-0

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Boston 10, Houston 3, Houston leads series 2-1

New York 1, Cleveland 0, Cleveland leads series 2-1

MONDAY’S GAMES

Houston at Boston, 1:08 p.m. (FS1)

Cleveland (Tomlin 10-9) at New York (Severino 14-6), 7:08 p.m. (FS1)

Washington at Chicago (Quintana 11-11), 4:08 p.m. (TBS)

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:08 p.m. (TBS)

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Washington at Chicago, 5:38 p.m. (TBS)

x-Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:08 p.m. (TBS)

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

x-Boston at Houston, TBD (FS1)

x-New York at Cleveland, TBA (FS1)

THURSDAY’S GAMES

x-Chicago at Washington, TBA (TBS)

x-Arizona at Los Angeles, TBA (TBS)

x-if necessary

Sunday’s Boxscore

Yankees 1, Indians 0

Cleveland New York

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Gardner lf 4 0 1 0

Kipnis cf 4 0 2 0 Judge rf 3 0 0 0

Jose.Rm 2b 4 0 1 0 G.Sanch c 4 0 1 0

Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 2 0 1 0

C.Sntna 1b 3 0 1 0 St.Cstr 2b 4 0 0 0

A.Jcksn lf 3 0 0 0 Bird 1b 2 1 1 1

Brntley dh 2 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 3 0 0 0

G.Allen pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Ellsbry dh 1 0 0 0

R.Perez c 2 0 1 0 Headley ph-dh 1 0 0 0

Chsnhll ph 0 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 3 0 1 0

Gomes ph-c 1 0 0 0

Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0

Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 27 1 5 1

Cleveland 000″000″000 — 0

New York 000″000″10x — 1

DP–Cleveland 2, New York 2. LOB–Cleveland 5, New York 7. 2B–Gardner (1). 3B–Kipnis (1). HR–Bird (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Carrasco 5 2/3 3 0 0 3 7

Miller (L,0-1) 2/3 1 1 1 0 0

Olson 2/3 1 0 0 0 2

Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2

New York

Tanaka (W,1-0) 7 3 0 0 1 7

Robertson H,1 1/3 0 0 0 1 0

Chapman (S,1-1) 1 2/3 2 0 0 0 4

T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th HBP–by Carrasco (Bird). Umpires–Home, Dana DeMuth. First, Brian O’Nora. Second, Jeff Nelson. Third, Adrian Johnson. T–3:17. A–48,614 (49,642).

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74

N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 92 106

New England 3 2 0 .600 148 142

Miami 2 2 0 .500 41 67

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 139 83

Houston 2 2 0 .500 110 88

Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 110 142

Indianapolis 2 3 0 .400 97 159

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 3 2 0 .600 99 89

Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 90 97

Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83

Cleveland 0 5 0 .000 77 124

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 122 77

Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74

Oakland 2 3 0 .400 108 109

L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 99 115

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 4 1 0 .800 137 99

Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89

Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132

N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 82 122

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 4 1 0 .800 105 94

Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89

New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78

Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 85 83

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 137 112

Detroit 3 2 0 .600 123 97

Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 79 76

Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87

L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 152 121

Arizona 2 3 0 .400 81 125

San Francisco 0 5 0 .000 89 120

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

New England 19, Tampa Bay 14

Sunday’s Results

N.Y. Jets 17, Cleveland 14

Philadelphia 34, Arizona 7

Cincinnati 20, Buffalo 16

Jacksonville 30, Pittsburgh 9

Carolina 27, Detroit 24

Miami 16, Tennessee 10

L.A. Chargers 27, N.Y. Giants 22

Indianapolis 26, San Francisco 23, OT

Baltimore 30, Oakland 17

Seattle 16, L.A. Rams 10

Green Bay 35, Dallas 31

Kansas City at Houston, late

Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30

Thursday, Oct. 12

Philadelphia at Carolina, 8:25

Sunday, Oct. 15

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1

Cleveland at Houston, 1

Detroit at New Orleans, 1

Miami at Atlanta, 1

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1

Chicago at Baltimore, 1

San Francisco at Washington, 1

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05

L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25

N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30

Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati

Monday, Oct. 16

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Detroit 2 2 0 0 4 6 3

Toronto 2 2 0 0 4 15 7

Boston 1 1 0 0 2 4 3

Florida 2 1 1 0 2 8 9

Tampa Bay 2 1 1 0 2 9 8

Ottawa 2 0 0 2 2 5 7

Montreal 3 1 2 0 2 4 10

Buffalo 2 0 1 1 1 5 9

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 2 2 0 0 4 11 5

Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 8 7

Pittsburgh 3 1 1 1 3 9 15

Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 5 4

New Jersey 1 1 0 0 2 4 1

Columbus 2 1 1 0 2 6 5

N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1 0 2 6 8

N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 9 12

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Chicago 2 2 0 0 4 15 2

St. Louis 2 2 0 0 4 9 6

Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 5 6

Minnesota 2 0 1 1 1 6 9

Winnipeg 2 0 2 0 0 5 13

Nashville 2 0 2 0 0 3 8

Dallas 2 0 2 0 0 3 6

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 2 2 0 0 4 6 1

Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 4 2

Anaheim 2 1 0 1 3 7 7

Vancouver 1 1 0 0 2 3 2

Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 5 3

Calgary 2 1 1 0 2 6 6

Arizona 2 0 1 1 1 5 7

San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 4 9

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Results

New Jersey 4, Colorado 1

Washington 6, Montreal 1

Detroit 2, Ottawa 1, SO

Toronto 8, N.Y. Rangers 5

Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 0

Carolina 5, Minnesota 4, SO

N.Y. Islanders 6, Buffalo 3

Florida 5, Tampa Bay 4

St. Louis 4, Dallas 2

Chicago 5, Columbus 1

Vegas 2, Arizona 1, OT

Vancouver 3, Edmonton 2

Philadelphia 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Calgary 6, Winnipeg 3

Los Angeles 4, San Jose 1

Sunday’s Results

N.Y. Rangers 2, Montreal 0

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 1

Colorado at Boston, 1

New Jersey at Buffalo, 3

Chicago at Toronto, 7

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9

Calgary at Anaheim, 10

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus at Carolina, 7

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10

Arizona at Vegas, 10

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30

Boston at Colorado, 9:30

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Preseason

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 3 0 1.000 —

Boston 2 0 1.000 ½

Toronto 1 2 .333 2

Philadelphia 0 2 .000 2½

New York 0 3 .000 3

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 3 0 1.000 —

Orlando 2 1 .667 1

Charlotte 1 1 .500 1½

Miami 1 2 .333 2

Atlanta 1 2 .333 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Indiana 2 0 1.000 —

Chicago 2 2 .500 1

Detroit 1 1 .500 1

Cleveland 0 3 .000 2½

Milwaukee 0 3 .000 2½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 2 0 1.000 —

Memphis 2 0 1.000 —

San Antonio 2 1 .667 ½

Dallas 2 1 .667 ½

New Orleans 1 2 .333 1½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 3 0 1.000 —

Denver 3 1 .750 ½

Minnesota 2 1 .667 1

Portland 2 1 .667 1

Oklahoma City 2 1 .667 1

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 1 1 .500 —

Sacramento 1 1 .500 —

Golden State 1 2 .333 ½

L.A. Clippers 1 2 .333 ½

L.A. Lakers 0 3 .000 1½

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Orlando 93, Miami 90

Sunday’s Results

Golden State 142, Minnesota 110

Oklahoma City 86, Melbourne United 85

Washington 102, Cleveland 94

Portland 134, L.A. Clippers 106

San Antonio 122, Denver 100

New Orleans 108, Chicago 95

Brooklyn 117, New York 83

Sacramento vs. L.A. Lakers, late

Monday’s Games

Indiana at Detroit, 7

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30

Houston at New York, 7:30

Memphis vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 7:30

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30

Orlando at Dallas, 8:30

Portland at Sacramento, 10

Utah at Phoenix, 10

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Toronto, 7

Haifa Maccabi at Indiana, 7

Chicago at Cleveland, 8

Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Charlotte, 7

Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn at Uniondale, N.Y., 7:30

Washington at Miami, 7:30

Houston at Memphis, 9:30

Portland at Phoenix, 10

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 19 5 8 65 71 35

New York City FC 16 8 8 56 53 39

Atlanta United FC 15 9 8 53 68 38

Chicago 15 10 7 52 58 42

Columbus 15 12 5 50 50 47

New York 13 12 7 46 51 46

Philadelphia 10 13 9 39 42 43

Montreal 11 15 6 39 50 54

New England 11 15 6 39 48 58

Orlando City 10 13 9 39 38 51

D.C. United 9 18 5 32 30 54

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Vancouver 15 11 6 51 48 46

Sporting Kansas City 12 7 12 48 38 25

Seattle 12 9 11 47 45 39

Portland 13 11 8 47 54 49

Houston 11 10 10 43 52 44

FC Dallas 10 9 13 43 43 43

Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53

San Jose 12 14 6 42 35 57

Minnesota United 10 16 6 36 45 64

Colorado 8 18 6 30 30 48

Los Angeles 7 17 8 29 41 62

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s results

New York 3, Vancouver 0

Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie

FC Dallas 1, Colorado 1, tie

Wednesday’s Games

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 7

Sunday’ Oct. 15

Atlanta United FC at New York, 5

Columbus at Orlando City, 5

Montreal at Toronto FC, 5

New York City FC at New England, 5

Philadelphia at Chicago, 5

D.C. United at Portland, 7:30

FC Dallas at Seattle, 7:30

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30

Minnesota United at Los Angeles, 7:30

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 7:30

San Jose at Vancouver, 7:30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The AP Top 25

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (43) 6-0 1507 1

2. Clemson (18) 6-0 1481 2

3. Penn St. 6-0 1370 4

4. Georgia 6-0 1327 5

5. Washington 6-0 1284 6

6. TCU 5-0 1192 8

7. Wisconsin 5-0 1127 9

8. Washington St. 6-0 1094 11

9. Ohio St. 5-1 1051 10

10. Auburn 5-1 914 12

11. Miami 4-0 908 13

12. Oklahoma 4-1 851 3

13. Southern Cal 5-1 795 14

14. Oklahoma St. 4-1 712 15

15. Virginia Tech 5-1 617 16

16. Notre Dame 5-1 583 21

17. Michigan 4-1 524 7

18. South Florida 5-0 482 18

19. San Diego St. 6-0 465 19

20. NC State 5-1 421 24

21. Michigan St. 4-1 416 NR

22. UCF 4-0 274 25

23. Stanford 4-2 109 NR

24. Texas Tech 4-1 105 NR

25. Navy 5-0 74 NR

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 39, West Virginia 26, Louisville 25, Utah 17, LSU 9, Florida 9, Kentucky 6, Iowa St. 5, Texas A&M 4, Memphis 2.

Amway Coaches Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (57) 6-0 1617 1

2. Clemson (8) 6-0 1568 2

3. Penn State 6-0 1454 4

4. Washington 6-0 1404 5

5. Georgia 6-0 1380 6

6. Wisconsin 5-0 1243 8

7. TCU 5-0 1229 10

8. Ohio State 5-1 1146 9

9. Washington State 6-0 1117 11

10. Miami (Fla.) 4-0 1003 12

11. Auburn 5-1 941 13

12. Oklahoma 4-1 919 3

13. Southern California 5-1 818 15

14. Oklahoma State 4-1 788 14

15. South Florida 5-0 622 16

16. Michigan 4-1 612 7

17. Virginia Tech 5-1 599 19

18. San Diego State 6-0 516 21

19. Notre Dame 5-1 498 22

20. North Carolina State 5-1 455 24

21. Central Florida 4-0 273 25

22. Michigan State 4-1 261 NR

23. Utah 4-1 122 18

24. Navy 5-0 110 NR

25. Stanford 4-2 107 NR

Others receiving votes: Louisville 85, Georgia Tech 47, Kentucky 41, Texas Tech 29, West Virginia 29, Florida 23, Texas A&M 14, Troy 10, LSU 9, Memphis 9, Virginia 5, Wake Forest 5, Iowa State 4, Iowa 3, Mississippi State 3, South Carolina 3, Colorado State 2, Texas 2.

Saturday’s Results

EAST

CCSU 42, Penn 21

Columbia 41, Marist 17

Cornell 17, Harvard 14

Dartmouth 28, Yale 27

Delaware 24, Stony Brook 20

Duquesne 38, Wagner 0

Lafayette 14, Fordham 10

Lehigh 41, Colgate 38

Monmouth (NJ) 48, Holy Cross 36

Navy 48, Air Force 45

Princeton 50, Georgetown 30

Syracuse 27, Pittsburgh 24

Villanova 31, Maine 0

Virginia Tech 23, Boston College 10

W. Michigan 71, Buffalo 68, 7OT

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 45, New Mexico St. 31

Auburn 44, Mississippi 23

Butler 44, Morehead St. 6

Campbell 49, Valparaiso 10

Clemson 28, Wake Forest 14

ETSU 16, Robert Morris 3

Elon 25, William & Mary 17

FAU 58, Old Dominion 28

Furman 41, Chattanooga 17

Gardner-Webb 42, Shorter 14

Georgia 45, Vanderbilt 14

Georgia St. 27, Coastal Carolina 21

Hampton 17, Savannah St. 10

Jacksonville 35, Davidson 21

Jacksonville St. 34, Austin Peay 14

Kennesaw St. 48, Texas Southern 3

Kentucky 40, Missouri 34

LSU 17, Florida 16

Marshall 14, Charlotte 3

Mercer 24, The Citadel 14

Miami 24, Florida St. 20

Middle Tennessee 37, FIU 17

Murray St. 13, UT Martin 10

NC A&T 44, Delaware St. 3

NC Central 13, Howard 7

Nicholls 14, Northwestern St. 10

Norfolk St. 35, Florida A&M 28

Notre Dame 33, North Carolina 10

Presbyterian 26, St. Francis (Pa.) 14

Richmond 41, Albany (NY) 38, 2OT

SE Louisiana 49, Incarnate Word 30

Samford 26, VMI 7

South Carolina 48, Arkansas 22

Southern U. 35, Alabama A&M 14

Stetson 17, Brown 13

Temple 34, East Carolina 10

Tennessee St. 45, E. Kentucky 21

Tulane 62, Tulsa 28

UAB 23, Louisiana Tech 22

Virginia 28, Duke 21

Wofford 35, W. Carolina 28, OT

MIDWEST

Akron 31, Ball St. 3

Bowling Green 37, Miami (Ohio) 29

Cent. Michigan 26, Ohio 23

Dayton 20, Drake 10

E. Illinois 24, Tennessee Tech 23

Indiana 27, Charleston Southern 0

Iowa 45, Illinois 16

Michigan St. 14, Michigan 10

N. Dakota St. 52, Indiana St. 0

N. Illinois 24, Kent St. 3

North Dakota 48, N. Colorado 38

Ohio St. 62, Maryland 14

Penn St. 31, Northwestern 7

Purdue 31, Minnesota 17

S. Dakota St. 49, S. Illinois 14

South Dakota 31, Youngstown St. 28

Texas Tech 65, Kansas 19

Toledo 20, E. Michigan 15

UCF 51, Cincinnati 23

W. Illinois 38, N. Iowa 29

Wisconsin 38, Nebraska 17

SOUTHWEST

Alabama 27, Texas A&M 19

Army 49, Rice 12

Cent. Arkansas 27, Houston Baptist 7

Grambling St. 34, Prairie View 21

Houston 35, SMU 22

Iowa St. 38, Oklahoma 31

Louisiana-Monroe 43, Texas St. 25

MVSU 38, Ark.-Pine Bluff 31

McNeese St. 13, Abilene Christian 7

Sam Houston St. 27, Stephen F. Austin 16

Southern Miss. 31, UTSA 29

TCU 31, West Virginia 24

Texas 40, Kansas St. 34, 2OT

W. Kentucky 15, UTEP 14

FAR WEST

Arizona 45, Colorado 42

Colorado St. 27, Utah St. 14

E. Washington 41, UC Davis 38

Fresno St. 27, San Jose St. 10

Louisiana-Lafayette 21, Idaho 16

Montana 39, Idaho St. 31

Montana St. 30, Portland St. 22

N. Arizona 37, Illinois St. 16

Nevada 35, Hawaii 21

San Diego St. 41, UNLV 10

Southern Cal 38, Oregon St. 10

Stanford 23, Utah 20

Washington 38, California 7

Washington St. 33, Oregon 10

AUTO RACING

NASCAR

Bank of America 500

Final Results

1. (17) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 337 laps, 47 points.

2. (7) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 337, 53.

3. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 337, 54.

4. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 337, 43.

5. (18) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 337, 41.

6. (14) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 337, 33.

7. (25) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 337, 34.

8. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 337, 31.

9. (9) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 337, 28.

10. (10) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 337, 38.

11. (2) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 337, 38.

12. (23) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevy, 337, 25.

13. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 337, 24.

14. (26) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 337, 23.

15. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 337, 22.

16. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 337, 21.

17. (38) Erik Jones, Toyota, 337, 20.

18. (21) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 337, 19.

19. (20) Paul Menard, Chevy, 337, 18.

20. (19) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 337, 17.

21. (27) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 337, 16.

22. (8) Kurt Busch, Ford, 337, 24.

23. (29) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 337, 14.

24. (24) Aric Almirola, Ford, 337, 13.

25. (30) Landon Cassill, Ford, 336, 12.

26. (28) Joey Logano, Ford, 335, 11.

27. (5) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 335, 10.

28. (39) Corey Lajoie, Toyota, 333, 9.

29. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 331, 14.

30. (37) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 330, 7.

31. (34) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 330, 6.

32. (33) BJ McLeod, Chevy, 326, 0.

33. (36) Timmy Hill, Chevy, 326, 0.

34. (32) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 295, 3.

35. (16) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 293, 2.

36. (35) Gray Gaulding, Chevy, 267, 1.

37. (31) David Ragan, Ford, accident, 263, 1.

38. (12) Danica Patrick, Ford, accident, 263, 1.

39. (40) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, accident, 89, 0.

40. (11) Ryan Newman, Chevy, accident, 43, 1.

Formula One

Japanese Grand Prix

Final Results

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 53 laps, 1:27:31.194, 25 points.

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 53, +1.211 seconds, 18.

3. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 53, +9.679, 15.

4. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 53, +10.580, 12.

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 53, +32.622, 10.

6. Esteban Ocon, Force India, 53, +67.788, 8.

7. Sergio Perez, Force India, 53, +71.424, 6.

8. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 53, +88.953, 4.

9. Romain Grosjean, Haas, 53, +89.883, 2.

10. Felipe Massa, Williams, 52, +1 lap, 1.

11. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 52, +1 lap.

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault, 52, +1 lap.

13. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 52, +1 lap.

14. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 52, +1 lap.

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber, 51, +2 laps.

Not classified

Lance Stroll, Williams, 45.

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 40.

Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, 7.

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 4.

Carlos Sainz, Toro Rosso, 0.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Safeway Open

Final Results

Brendan Steele (500), $1,116,000 65-67-72-69–273 -15

Tony Finau (300), $669,600 70-65-71-69–275 -13

Chesson Hadley (163), $359,600 72-61-70-73–276 -12

Phil Mickelson (163), $359,600 69-69-68-70–276 -12

Graham DeLaet (105), $235,600 69-67-69-72–277 -11

Tyler Duncan (105), $235,600 65-66-71-75–277 -11

Bud Cauley (88), $199,950 69-69-66-74–278 -10

Andrew Landry (88), $199,950 71-69-69-69–278 -10

Brandon Harkins (73), $161,200 72-70-69-68–279 -9

Grayson Murray (73), $161,200 70-69-71-69–279 -9

Nick Taylor (73), $161,200 71-68-68-72–279 -9

Tyrone Van Aswegen (73), $161,200 71-67-72-69–279 -9

Zach Johnson (56), $116,250 68-72-69-71–280 -8

Hunter Mahan (56), $116,250 70-68-72-70–280 -8

Chez Reavie (56), $116,250 67-70-72-71–280 -8

Kevin Streelman (56), $116,250 69-68-72-71–280 -8

Scott Piercy (41), $70,849 70-69-72-70–281 -7

Bronson Burgoon (41), $70,849 70-68-69-74–281 -7

Bryson DeChambeau (41), $70,849 73-69-67-72–281 -7

Brice Garnett (41), $70,849 73-68-69-71–281 -7

Bill Haas (41), $70,849 72-65-69-75–281 -7

Jason Kokrak (41), $70,849 70-69-68-74–281 -7

Martin Laird (41), $70,849 71-67-69-74–281 -7

Ben Martin (41), $70,849 74-66-68-73–281 -7

Ryan Moore (41), $70,849 68-70-71-72–281 -7

Ollie Schniederjans (41), $70,849 70-69-72-70–281 -7

Webb Simpson (41), $70,849 69-70-70-72–281 -7

Emiliano Grillo (30), $44,950 67-70-68-77–282 -6

Ted Potter, Jr. (30), $44,950 72-71-65-74–282 -6

Zac Blair (24), $36,846 69-66-74-74–283 -5

Lucas Glover (24), $36,846 67-74-69-73–283 -5

Chris Kirk (24), $36,846 72-69-68-74–283 -5

Corey Conners (24), $36,846 70-69-70-74–283 -5

Stephan Jaeger (24), $36,846 70-72-72-69–283 -5

Peter Malnati (24), $36,846 71-68-70-74–283 -5

Andrew Putnam (24), $36,846 71-66-69-77–283 -5

Abraham Ancer (17), $27,280 72-70-70-72–284 -4

Tom Hoge (17), $27,280 65-73-70-76–284 -4

Luke List (17), $27,280 72-70-71-71–284 -4

Kevin Na (17), $27,280 71-70-66-77–284 -4

Richy Werenski (17), $27,280 73-68-72-71–284 -4

Xinjun Zhang (17), $27,280 69-72-71-72–284 -4

Brian Davis (10), $18,476 70-66-73-76–285 -3

Fabian Gomez (10), $18,476 71-70-70-74–285 -3

Matt Jones (10), $18,476 72-68-68-77–285 -3

Tom Lovelady (10), $18,476 70-70-73-72–285 -3

Jamie Lovemark (10), $18,476 67-73-73-72–285 -3

Patrick Rodgers (10), $18,476 73-70-67-75–285 -3

Ben Silverman (10), $18,476 70-71-71-73–285 -3

Brett Stegmaier (10), $18,476 70-70-72-73–285 -3

Cameron Tringale (10), $18,476 71-71-67-76–285 -3

Maverick McNealy, $14,756 68-71-73-74–286 -2

Kevin Tway (7), $14,756 68-72-69-77–286 -2

Jonas Blixt (6), $14,136 71-70-70-76–287 -1

Talor Gooch (6), $14,136 70-72-70-75–287 -1

David Hearn (6), $14,136 71-72-69-75–287 -1

Whee Kim (6), $14,136 72-67-74-74–287 -1

Rick Lamb (6), $14,136 73-67-75-72–287 -1

Cody Gribble (5), $13,640 70-70-73-75–288 E

Harold Varner III (5), $13,640 69-68-70-81–288 E

Steve Wheatcroft (5), $13,640 72-70-74-72–288 E

Scott Brown (4), $13,268 69-74-75-71–289 +1

Sung Kang (4), $13,268 73-68-75-73–289 +1

Brian Stuard (4), $13,268 69-71-72-77–289 +1

Martin Flores (4), $12,896 70-67-76-77–290 +2

Robert Garrigus (4), $12,896 70-72-72-76–290 +2

Shawn Stefani (4), $12,896 71-68-73-78–290 +2

Chad Campbell (3), $12,648 70-72-72-77–291 +3

Kelly Kraft (3), $12,400 72-71-73-76–292 +4

Troy Merritt (3), $12,400 73-70-75-74–292 +4

Martin Piller (3), $12,400 71-72-70-79–292 +4

John Daly (3), $12,152 74-69-71-79–293 +5

Camilo Villegas (3), $12,028 73-69-77-75–294 +6

Beau Hossler (3), $11,904 74-69-74-80–297 +9

Smylie Kaufman (3), $11,780 74-69-73-82–298 +10

LOCAL SPORTS

Saturday’s Results

Junior High Volleyball

Hopewell-Loudon (8th) def. Riverdale, 25-17, 25-3

Hopewell-Loudon (8th) def. Arcadia, 25-20, 25-10

Hopewell-Loudon (8th) def. Pandora-Gilboa, 25-20, 25-18.

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Events

Prep Boys Soccer

Van Buren at Bowling Green, 4

Prep Volleyball

Liberty-Benton at Arcadia (BVC), 5:30

McComb at Vanlue (BVC), 5:30

Cory-Rawson at North Baltimore (BVC), 5:30

Hopewell-Loudon at Arlington (BVC), 5:30

Pandora-Gilboa at Van Buren (BVC), 5:30

Mohawk at New Riegel, 5:30

LOCAL & AREA

Upper Seeks JV Baseball Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a junior varsity baseball coach for the 2017-18 school year. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or to brad_e@usevs.org.

H-L Seeks Junior High Coach

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a seventh grade girls basketball coach. Candidates should contact athletic director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net or 419-937-2804.

