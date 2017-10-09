Monday’s scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Saturday’s Results
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Tiffin Calvert 34, Lakota 28
Other NW Ohio Games
Colonel Crawford 49, Cardinal Stritch 15
Lima Cent. Cath. 28, Wynford 16
Around Ohio
Akr. Buchtel 10, Youngs. Mooney 9
Akr. East 60, Akr. Ellet 0
Cin. Aiken 32, Cin. Gamble Montessori 6
Cin. Shroder 40, Cin. Riverview East 6
Cle. St. Ignatius 34, Can. Glenoak 20
Cle. VASJ 25, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0
Day. Christian 44, Cin. Clark Montessori 14
Franklin Middletown Christian 44, Cols. Crusaders 11
Garfield Hts. 21, Gates Mills Gilmour 13
Lakewood St. Edward 38, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 10
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 24, Worthington Christian 6
Mentor 45, Shaker Hts. 27
Parma Hts. Holy Name 20, Elyria Cath. 17
St. Clairsville 28, Bellaire 14
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 47, St. Mary’s, N.Y. 14
Thursday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Start at Toledo Bowsher
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Riverdale
Arlington at Liberty-Benton
McComb at Van Buren
North Baltimore at Leipsic
Pandora-Gilboa at Hopewell-Loudon
Vanlue at Cory-Rawson
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer
Lima Senior at Findlay
Toledo St. Francis at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo St. John’s at Oregon Clay
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky
Bucyrus at Mohawk
Seneca East at Wynford
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior at Elmwood
Genoa at Rossford
Otsego at Lake
Woodmore at Eastwood
Northwest Conference
Bluffton at Spencerville
Convoy Crestview at Allen East
Paulding at Ada
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Delta
Bryan at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center at Swanton
Wauseon at Evergreen
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Lima Shawnee
Lima Bath at Van Wert
Ottawa-Glandorf at Kenton
St. Marys Memorial at Celina
Wapakoneta at Defiance
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Ridgemont
Lima Perry at Riverside
Marion Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen
Sidney Lehman at Upper Scioto Valley
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Castalia Margaretta
Willard at Lakota
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Edison at Oak Harbor
Huron at Vermilion
Port Clinton at Shelby
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian
Clyde at Sandusky Senior
Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Perkins
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Northwood
Danbury at Gibsonburg
Edon at Ottawa Hills
Hilltop at Montpelier
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Versailles
Fort Recovery at Marion Local
New Bremen at Minster
Parkway at Anna
St. Henry at Delphos St. John’s
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Bowling Green
Napoleon at Sylvania Southview
Springfield at Perrysburg
Sylvania Northview at Anthony Wayne
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Lexington
Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon
Mansfield Senior at Wooster Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Woodward
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at North Union
Marion Harding at Buckeye Valley
Marion Pleasant at River Valley
Ontario at Clear Fork
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth
Monroeville at Western Reserve
New London at Ashland Crestview
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Hicksville
Ayersville at Holgate
Tinora at Fairview
Wayne Trace at Edgerton
Other NW Ohio Games
Lima Cent. Cath. at Bluffton, Ind.
Lucas at Colonel Crawford
Ridgedale at Middletown Christian
Toledo Christian at Crestline
West Holmes at Warsaw Riverview
Saturday’s Games
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Tiffin Calvert
Toledo City League
Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott
Firelands Conference
South Central at Norwalk St. Paul
NW Ohio Game
Carey at West Middlesex, Pa.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Wildcard Games
Tuesday’s Result
New York 8, Minnesota 4
Wednesday’s Result
Arizona 11, Colorado 8
Division Series
Best-of-5
THURSDAY’S Results
Houston 8, Boston 2
Cleveland 4, New York 0
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Houston 8, Boston 2
Cleveland 9, New York 8, 13 innings
Chicago 3, Washington 0
Los Angeles 9, Arizona 5
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Washington 6, Chicago 3, series tied 1-1
Los Angeles 8, Arizona 5, Los Angeles leads series 2-0
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
Boston 10, Houston 3, Houston leads series 2-1
New York 1, Cleveland 0, Cleveland leads series 2-1
MONDAY’S GAMES
Houston at Boston, 1:08 p.m. (FS1)
Cleveland (Tomlin 10-9) at New York (Severino 14-6), 7:08 p.m. (FS1)
Washington at Chicago (Quintana 11-11), 4:08 p.m. (TBS)
Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:08 p.m. (TBS)
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Washington at Chicago, 5:38 p.m. (TBS)
x-Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:08 p.m. (TBS)
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
x-Boston at Houston, TBD (FS1)
x-New York at Cleveland, TBA (FS1)
THURSDAY’S GAMES
x-Chicago at Washington, TBA (TBS)
x-Arizona at Los Angeles, TBA (TBS)
x-if necessary
Sunday’s Boxscore
Yankees 1, Indians 0
Cleveland New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Gardner lf 4 0 1 0
Kipnis cf 4 0 2 0 Judge rf 3 0 0 0
Jose.Rm 2b 4 0 1 0 G.Sanch c 4 0 1 0
Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 2 0 1 0
C.Sntna 1b 3 0 1 0 St.Cstr 2b 4 0 0 0
A.Jcksn lf 3 0 0 0 Bird 1b 2 1 1 1
Brntley dh 2 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 3 0 0 0
G.Allen pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Ellsbry dh 1 0 0 0
R.Perez c 2 0 1 0 Headley ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Chsnhll ph 0 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 3 0 1 0
Gomes ph-c 1 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 27 1 5 1
Cleveland 000″000″000 — 0
New York 000″000″10x — 1
DP–Cleveland 2, New York 2. LOB–Cleveland 5, New York 7. 2B–Gardner (1). 3B–Kipnis (1). HR–Bird (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Carrasco 5 2/3 3 0 0 3 7
Miller (L,0-1) 2/3 1 1 1 0 0
Olson 2/3 1 0 0 0 2
Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2
New York
Tanaka (W,1-0) 7 3 0 0 1 7
Robertson H,1 1/3 0 0 0 1 0
Chapman (S,1-1) 1 2/3 2 0 0 0 4
T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th HBP–by Carrasco (Bird). Umpires–Home, Dana DeMuth. First, Brian O’Nora. Second, Jeff Nelson. Third, Adrian Johnson. T–3:17. A–48,614 (49,642).
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74
N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 92 106
New England 3 2 0 .600 148 142
Miami 2 2 0 .500 41 67
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 139 83
Houston 2 2 0 .500 110 88
Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 110 142
Indianapolis 2 3 0 .400 97 159
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 2 0 .600 99 89
Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 90 97
Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83
Cleveland 0 5 0 .000 77 124
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 122 77
Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74
Oakland 2 3 0 .400 108 109
L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 99 115
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 4 1 0 .800 137 99
Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132
N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 82 122
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 4 1 0 .800 105 94
Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 85 83
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 137 112
Detroit 3 2 0 .600 123 97
Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 79 76
Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87
L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 152 121
Arizona 2 3 0 .400 81 125
San Francisco 0 5 0 .000 89 120
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
New England 19, Tampa Bay 14
Sunday’s Results
N.Y. Jets 17, Cleveland 14
Philadelphia 34, Arizona 7
Cincinnati 20, Buffalo 16
Jacksonville 30, Pittsburgh 9
Carolina 27, Detroit 24
Miami 16, Tennessee 10
L.A. Chargers 27, N.Y. Giants 22
Indianapolis 26, San Francisco 23, OT
Baltimore 30, Oakland 17
Seattle 16, L.A. Rams 10
Green Bay 35, Dallas 31
Kansas City at Houston, late
Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30
Thursday, Oct. 12
Philadelphia at Carolina, 8:25
Sunday, Oct. 15
Green Bay at Minnesota, 1
Cleveland at Houston, 1
Detroit at New Orleans, 1
Miami at Atlanta, 1
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1
Chicago at Baltimore, 1
San Francisco at Washington, 1
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05
L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25
N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30
Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati
Monday, Oct. 16
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Detroit 2 2 0 0 4 6 3
Toronto 2 2 0 0 4 15 7
Boston 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
Florida 2 1 1 0 2 8 9
Tampa Bay 2 1 1 0 2 9 8
Ottawa 2 0 0 2 2 5 7
Montreal 3 1 2 0 2 4 10
Buffalo 2 0 1 1 1 5 9
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 2 2 0 0 4 11 5
Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 8 7
Pittsburgh 3 1 1 1 3 9 15
Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 5 4
New Jersey 1 1 0 0 2 4 1
Columbus 2 1 1 0 2 6 5
N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1 0 2 6 8
N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 9 12
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Chicago 2 2 0 0 4 15 2
St. Louis 2 2 0 0 4 9 6
Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 5 6
Minnesota 2 0 1 1 1 6 9
Winnipeg 2 0 2 0 0 5 13
Nashville 2 0 2 0 0 3 8
Dallas 2 0 2 0 0 3 6
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 2 2 0 0 4 6 1
Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 4 2
Anaheim 2 1 0 1 3 7 7
Vancouver 1 1 0 0 2 3 2
Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 5 3
Calgary 2 1 1 0 2 6 6
Arizona 2 0 1 1 1 5 7
San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 4 9
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Results
New Jersey 4, Colorado 1
Washington 6, Montreal 1
Detroit 2, Ottawa 1, SO
Toronto 8, N.Y. Rangers 5
Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 0
Carolina 5, Minnesota 4, SO
N.Y. Islanders 6, Buffalo 3
Florida 5, Tampa Bay 4
St. Louis 4, Dallas 2
Chicago 5, Columbus 1
Vegas 2, Arizona 1, OT
Vancouver 3, Edmonton 2
Philadelphia 3, Anaheim 2, OT
Calgary 6, Winnipeg 3
Los Angeles 4, San Jose 1
Sunday’s Results
N.Y. Rangers 2, Montreal 0
Monday’s Games
St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 1
Colorado at Boston, 1
New Jersey at Buffalo, 3
Chicago at Toronto, 7
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9
Calgary at Anaheim, 10
Tuesday’s Games
Columbus at Carolina, 7
St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Chicago at Montreal, 7:30
Philadelphia at Nashville, 8
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10
Arizona at Vegas, 10
Wednesday’s Games
New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30
Boston at Colorado, 9:30
N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Preseason
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 3 0 1.000 —
Boston 2 0 1.000 ½
Toronto 1 2 .333 2
Philadelphia 0 2 .000 2½
New York 0 3 .000 3
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 3 0 1.000 —
Orlando 2 1 .667 1
Charlotte 1 1 .500 1½
Miami 1 2 .333 2
Atlanta 1 2 .333 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Indiana 2 0 1.000 —
Chicago 2 2 .500 1
Detroit 1 1 .500 1
Cleveland 0 3 .000 2½
Milwaukee 0 3 .000 2½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 2 0 1.000 —
Memphis 2 0 1.000 —
San Antonio 2 1 .667 ½
Dallas 2 1 .667 ½
New Orleans 1 2 .333 1½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 3 0 1.000 —
Denver 3 1 .750 ½
Minnesota 2 1 .667 1
Portland 2 1 .667 1
Oklahoma City 2 1 .667 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 1 1 .500 —
Sacramento 1 1 .500 —
Golden State 1 2 .333 ½
L.A. Clippers 1 2 .333 ½
L.A. Lakers 0 3 .000 1½
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Orlando 93, Miami 90
Sunday’s Results
Golden State 142, Minnesota 110
Oklahoma City 86, Melbourne United 85
Washington 102, Cleveland 94
Portland 134, L.A. Clippers 106
San Antonio 122, Denver 100
New Orleans 108, Chicago 95
Brooklyn 117, New York 83
Sacramento vs. L.A. Lakers, late
Monday’s Games
Indiana at Detroit, 7
Charlotte at Miami, 7:30
Houston at New York, 7:30
Memphis vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 7:30
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30
Orlando at Dallas, 8:30
Portland at Sacramento, 10
Utah at Phoenix, 10
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Toronto, 7
Haifa Maccabi at Indiana, 7
Chicago at Cleveland, 8
Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Charlotte, 7
Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn at Uniondale, N.Y., 7:30
Washington at Miami, 7:30
Houston at Memphis, 9:30
Portland at Phoenix, 10
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 19 5 8 65 71 35
New York City FC 16 8 8 56 53 39
Atlanta United FC 15 9 8 53 68 38
Chicago 15 10 7 52 58 42
Columbus 15 12 5 50 50 47
New York 13 12 7 46 51 46
Philadelphia 10 13 9 39 42 43
Montreal 11 15 6 39 50 54
New England 11 15 6 39 48 58
Orlando City 10 13 9 39 38 51
D.C. United 9 18 5 32 30 54
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Vancouver 15 11 6 51 48 46
Sporting Kansas City 12 7 12 48 38 25
Seattle 12 9 11 47 45 39
Portland 13 11 8 47 54 49
Houston 11 10 10 43 52 44
FC Dallas 10 9 13 43 43 43
Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53
San Jose 12 14 6 42 35 57
Minnesota United 10 16 6 36 45 64
Colorado 8 18 6 30 30 48
Los Angeles 7 17 8 29 41 62
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s results
New York 3, Vancouver 0
Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie
FC Dallas 1, Colorado 1, tie
Wednesday’s Games
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 7
Sunday’ Oct. 15
Atlanta United FC at New York, 5
Columbus at Orlando City, 5
Montreal at Toronto FC, 5
New York City FC at New England, 5
Philadelphia at Chicago, 5
D.C. United at Portland, 7:30
FC Dallas at Seattle, 7:30
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30
Minnesota United at Los Angeles, 7:30
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 7:30
San Jose at Vancouver, 7:30
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The AP Top 25
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (43) 6-0 1507 1
2. Clemson (18) 6-0 1481 2
3. Penn St. 6-0 1370 4
4. Georgia 6-0 1327 5
5. Washington 6-0 1284 6
6. TCU 5-0 1192 8
7. Wisconsin 5-0 1127 9
8. Washington St. 6-0 1094 11
9. Ohio St. 5-1 1051 10
10. Auburn 5-1 914 12
11. Miami 4-0 908 13
12. Oklahoma 4-1 851 3
13. Southern Cal 5-1 795 14
14. Oklahoma St. 4-1 712 15
15. Virginia Tech 5-1 617 16
16. Notre Dame 5-1 583 21
17. Michigan 4-1 524 7
18. South Florida 5-0 482 18
19. San Diego St. 6-0 465 19
20. NC State 5-1 421 24
21. Michigan St. 4-1 416 NR
22. UCF 4-0 274 25
23. Stanford 4-2 109 NR
24. Texas Tech 4-1 105 NR
25. Navy 5-0 74 NR
Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 39, West Virginia 26, Louisville 25, Utah 17, LSU 9, Florida 9, Kentucky 6, Iowa St. 5, Texas A&M 4, Memphis 2.
Amway Coaches Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (57) 6-0 1617 1
2. Clemson (8) 6-0 1568 2
3. Penn State 6-0 1454 4
4. Washington 6-0 1404 5
5. Georgia 6-0 1380 6
6. Wisconsin 5-0 1243 8
7. TCU 5-0 1229 10
8. Ohio State 5-1 1146 9
9. Washington State 6-0 1117 11
10. Miami (Fla.) 4-0 1003 12
11. Auburn 5-1 941 13
12. Oklahoma 4-1 919 3
13. Southern California 5-1 818 15
14. Oklahoma State 4-1 788 14
15. South Florida 5-0 622 16
16. Michigan 4-1 612 7
17. Virginia Tech 5-1 599 19
18. San Diego State 6-0 516 21
19. Notre Dame 5-1 498 22
20. North Carolina State 5-1 455 24
21. Central Florida 4-0 273 25
22. Michigan State 4-1 261 NR
23. Utah 4-1 122 18
24. Navy 5-0 110 NR
25. Stanford 4-2 107 NR
Others receiving votes: Louisville 85, Georgia Tech 47, Kentucky 41, Texas Tech 29, West Virginia 29, Florida 23, Texas A&M 14, Troy 10, LSU 9, Memphis 9, Virginia 5, Wake Forest 5, Iowa State 4, Iowa 3, Mississippi State 3, South Carolina 3, Colorado State 2, Texas 2.
Saturday’s Results
EAST
CCSU 42, Penn 21
Columbia 41, Marist 17
Cornell 17, Harvard 14
Dartmouth 28, Yale 27
Delaware 24, Stony Brook 20
Duquesne 38, Wagner 0
Lafayette 14, Fordham 10
Lehigh 41, Colgate 38
Monmouth (NJ) 48, Holy Cross 36
Navy 48, Air Force 45
Princeton 50, Georgetown 30
Syracuse 27, Pittsburgh 24
Villanova 31, Maine 0
Virginia Tech 23, Boston College 10
W. Michigan 71, Buffalo 68, 7OT
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 45, New Mexico St. 31
Auburn 44, Mississippi 23
Butler 44, Morehead St. 6
Campbell 49, Valparaiso 10
Clemson 28, Wake Forest 14
ETSU 16, Robert Morris 3
Elon 25, William & Mary 17
FAU 58, Old Dominion 28
Furman 41, Chattanooga 17
Gardner-Webb 42, Shorter 14
Georgia 45, Vanderbilt 14
Georgia St. 27, Coastal Carolina 21
Hampton 17, Savannah St. 10
Jacksonville 35, Davidson 21
Jacksonville St. 34, Austin Peay 14
Kennesaw St. 48, Texas Southern 3
Kentucky 40, Missouri 34
LSU 17, Florida 16
Marshall 14, Charlotte 3
Mercer 24, The Citadel 14
Miami 24, Florida St. 20
Middle Tennessee 37, FIU 17
Murray St. 13, UT Martin 10
NC A&T 44, Delaware St. 3
NC Central 13, Howard 7
Nicholls 14, Northwestern St. 10
Norfolk St. 35, Florida A&M 28
Notre Dame 33, North Carolina 10
Presbyterian 26, St. Francis (Pa.) 14
Richmond 41, Albany (NY) 38, 2OT
SE Louisiana 49, Incarnate Word 30
Samford 26, VMI 7
South Carolina 48, Arkansas 22
Southern U. 35, Alabama A&M 14
Stetson 17, Brown 13
Temple 34, East Carolina 10
Tennessee St. 45, E. Kentucky 21
Tulane 62, Tulsa 28
UAB 23, Louisiana Tech 22
Virginia 28, Duke 21
Wofford 35, W. Carolina 28, OT
MIDWEST
Akron 31, Ball St. 3
Bowling Green 37, Miami (Ohio) 29
Cent. Michigan 26, Ohio 23
Dayton 20, Drake 10
E. Illinois 24, Tennessee Tech 23
Indiana 27, Charleston Southern 0
Iowa 45, Illinois 16
Michigan St. 14, Michigan 10
N. Dakota St. 52, Indiana St. 0
N. Illinois 24, Kent St. 3
North Dakota 48, N. Colorado 38
Ohio St. 62, Maryland 14
Penn St. 31, Northwestern 7
Purdue 31, Minnesota 17
S. Dakota St. 49, S. Illinois 14
South Dakota 31, Youngstown St. 28
Texas Tech 65, Kansas 19
Toledo 20, E. Michigan 15
UCF 51, Cincinnati 23
W. Illinois 38, N. Iowa 29
Wisconsin 38, Nebraska 17
SOUTHWEST
Alabama 27, Texas A&M 19
Army 49, Rice 12
Cent. Arkansas 27, Houston Baptist 7
Grambling St. 34, Prairie View 21
Houston 35, SMU 22
Iowa St. 38, Oklahoma 31
Louisiana-Monroe 43, Texas St. 25
MVSU 38, Ark.-Pine Bluff 31
McNeese St. 13, Abilene Christian 7
Sam Houston St. 27, Stephen F. Austin 16
Southern Miss. 31, UTSA 29
TCU 31, West Virginia 24
Texas 40, Kansas St. 34, 2OT
W. Kentucky 15, UTEP 14
FAR WEST
Arizona 45, Colorado 42
Colorado St. 27, Utah St. 14
E. Washington 41, UC Davis 38
Fresno St. 27, San Jose St. 10
Louisiana-Lafayette 21, Idaho 16
Montana 39, Idaho St. 31
Montana St. 30, Portland St. 22
N. Arizona 37, Illinois St. 16
Nevada 35, Hawaii 21
San Diego St. 41, UNLV 10
Southern Cal 38, Oregon St. 10
Stanford 23, Utah 20
Washington 38, California 7
Washington St. 33, Oregon 10
AUTO RACING
NASCAR
Bank of America 500
Final Results
1. (17) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 337 laps, 47 points.
2. (7) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 337, 53.
3. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 337, 54.
4. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 337, 43.
5. (18) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 337, 41.
6. (14) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 337, 33.
7. (25) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 337, 34.
8. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 337, 31.
9. (9) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 337, 28.
10. (10) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 337, 38.
11. (2) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 337, 38.
12. (23) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevy, 337, 25.
13. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 337, 24.
14. (26) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 337, 23.
15. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 337, 22.
16. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 337, 21.
17. (38) Erik Jones, Toyota, 337, 20.
18. (21) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 337, 19.
19. (20) Paul Menard, Chevy, 337, 18.
20. (19) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 337, 17.
21. (27) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 337, 16.
22. (8) Kurt Busch, Ford, 337, 24.
23. (29) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 337, 14.
24. (24) Aric Almirola, Ford, 337, 13.
25. (30) Landon Cassill, Ford, 336, 12.
26. (28) Joey Logano, Ford, 335, 11.
27. (5) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 335, 10.
28. (39) Corey Lajoie, Toyota, 333, 9.
29. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 331, 14.
30. (37) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 330, 7.
31. (34) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 330, 6.
32. (33) BJ McLeod, Chevy, 326, 0.
33. (36) Timmy Hill, Chevy, 326, 0.
34. (32) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 295, 3.
35. (16) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 293, 2.
36. (35) Gray Gaulding, Chevy, 267, 1.
37. (31) David Ragan, Ford, accident, 263, 1.
38. (12) Danica Patrick, Ford, accident, 263, 1.
39. (40) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, accident, 89, 0.
40. (11) Ryan Newman, Chevy, accident, 43, 1.
Formula One
Japanese Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 53 laps, 1:27:31.194, 25 points.
2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 53, +1.211 seconds, 18.
3. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 53, +9.679, 15.
4. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 53, +10.580, 12.
5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 53, +32.622, 10.
6. Esteban Ocon, Force India, 53, +67.788, 8.
7. Sergio Perez, Force India, 53, +71.424, 6.
8. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 53, +88.953, 4.
9. Romain Grosjean, Haas, 53, +89.883, 2.
10. Felipe Massa, Williams, 52, +1 lap, 1.
11. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 52, +1 lap.
12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault, 52, +1 lap.
13. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 52, +1 lap.
14. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 52, +1 lap.
15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber, 51, +2 laps.
Not classified
Lance Stroll, Williams, 45.
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 40.
Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, 7.
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 4.
Carlos Sainz, Toro Rosso, 0.
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Safeway Open
Final Results
Brendan Steele (500), $1,116,000 65-67-72-69–273 -15
Tony Finau (300), $669,600 70-65-71-69–275 -13
Chesson Hadley (163), $359,600 72-61-70-73–276 -12
Phil Mickelson (163), $359,600 69-69-68-70–276 -12
Graham DeLaet (105), $235,600 69-67-69-72–277 -11
Tyler Duncan (105), $235,600 65-66-71-75–277 -11
Bud Cauley (88), $199,950 69-69-66-74–278 -10
Andrew Landry (88), $199,950 71-69-69-69–278 -10
Brandon Harkins (73), $161,200 72-70-69-68–279 -9
Grayson Murray (73), $161,200 70-69-71-69–279 -9
Nick Taylor (73), $161,200 71-68-68-72–279 -9
Tyrone Van Aswegen (73), $161,200 71-67-72-69–279 -9
Zach Johnson (56), $116,250 68-72-69-71–280 -8
Hunter Mahan (56), $116,250 70-68-72-70–280 -8
Chez Reavie (56), $116,250 67-70-72-71–280 -8
Kevin Streelman (56), $116,250 69-68-72-71–280 -8
Scott Piercy (41), $70,849 70-69-72-70–281 -7
Bronson Burgoon (41), $70,849 70-68-69-74–281 -7
Bryson DeChambeau (41), $70,849 73-69-67-72–281 -7
Brice Garnett (41), $70,849 73-68-69-71–281 -7
Bill Haas (41), $70,849 72-65-69-75–281 -7
Jason Kokrak (41), $70,849 70-69-68-74–281 -7
Martin Laird (41), $70,849 71-67-69-74–281 -7
Ben Martin (41), $70,849 74-66-68-73–281 -7
Ryan Moore (41), $70,849 68-70-71-72–281 -7
Ollie Schniederjans (41), $70,849 70-69-72-70–281 -7
Webb Simpson (41), $70,849 69-70-70-72–281 -7
Emiliano Grillo (30), $44,950 67-70-68-77–282 -6
Ted Potter, Jr. (30), $44,950 72-71-65-74–282 -6
Zac Blair (24), $36,846 69-66-74-74–283 -5
Lucas Glover (24), $36,846 67-74-69-73–283 -5
Chris Kirk (24), $36,846 72-69-68-74–283 -5
Corey Conners (24), $36,846 70-69-70-74–283 -5
Stephan Jaeger (24), $36,846 70-72-72-69–283 -5
Peter Malnati (24), $36,846 71-68-70-74–283 -5
Andrew Putnam (24), $36,846 71-66-69-77–283 -5
Abraham Ancer (17), $27,280 72-70-70-72–284 -4
Tom Hoge (17), $27,280 65-73-70-76–284 -4
Luke List (17), $27,280 72-70-71-71–284 -4
Kevin Na (17), $27,280 71-70-66-77–284 -4
Richy Werenski (17), $27,280 73-68-72-71–284 -4
Xinjun Zhang (17), $27,280 69-72-71-72–284 -4
Brian Davis (10), $18,476 70-66-73-76–285 -3
Fabian Gomez (10), $18,476 71-70-70-74–285 -3
Matt Jones (10), $18,476 72-68-68-77–285 -3
Tom Lovelady (10), $18,476 70-70-73-72–285 -3
Jamie Lovemark (10), $18,476 67-73-73-72–285 -3
Patrick Rodgers (10), $18,476 73-70-67-75–285 -3
Ben Silverman (10), $18,476 70-71-71-73–285 -3
Brett Stegmaier (10), $18,476 70-70-72-73–285 -3
Cameron Tringale (10), $18,476 71-71-67-76–285 -3
Maverick McNealy, $14,756 68-71-73-74–286 -2
Kevin Tway (7), $14,756 68-72-69-77–286 -2
Jonas Blixt (6), $14,136 71-70-70-76–287 -1
Talor Gooch (6), $14,136 70-72-70-75–287 -1
David Hearn (6), $14,136 71-72-69-75–287 -1
Whee Kim (6), $14,136 72-67-74-74–287 -1
Rick Lamb (6), $14,136 73-67-75-72–287 -1
Cody Gribble (5), $13,640 70-70-73-75–288 E
Harold Varner III (5), $13,640 69-68-70-81–288 E
Steve Wheatcroft (5), $13,640 72-70-74-72–288 E
Scott Brown (4), $13,268 69-74-75-71–289 +1
Sung Kang (4), $13,268 73-68-75-73–289 +1
Brian Stuard (4), $13,268 69-71-72-77–289 +1
Martin Flores (4), $12,896 70-67-76-77–290 +2
Robert Garrigus (4), $12,896 70-72-72-76–290 +2
Shawn Stefani (4), $12,896 71-68-73-78–290 +2
Chad Campbell (3), $12,648 70-72-72-77–291 +3
Kelly Kraft (3), $12,400 72-71-73-76–292 +4
Troy Merritt (3), $12,400 73-70-75-74–292 +4
Martin Piller (3), $12,400 71-72-70-79–292 +4
John Daly (3), $12,152 74-69-71-79–293 +5
Camilo Villegas (3), $12,028 73-69-77-75–294 +6
Beau Hossler (3), $11,904 74-69-74-80–297 +9
Smylie Kaufman (3), $11,780 74-69-73-82–298 +10
LOCAL SPORTS
Saturday’s Results
Junior High Volleyball
Hopewell-Loudon (8th) def. Riverdale, 25-17, 25-3
Hopewell-Loudon (8th) def. Arcadia, 25-20, 25-10
Hopewell-Loudon (8th) def. Pandora-Gilboa, 25-20, 25-18.
SCHEDULE
Monday’s Events
Prep Boys Soccer
Van Buren at Bowling Green, 4
Prep Volleyball
Liberty-Benton at Arcadia (BVC), 5:30
McComb at Vanlue (BVC), 5:30
Cory-Rawson at North Baltimore (BVC), 5:30
Hopewell-Loudon at Arlington (BVC), 5:30
Pandora-Gilboa at Van Buren (BVC), 5:30
Mohawk at New Riegel, 5:30
LOCAL & AREA
Upper Seeks JV Baseball Coach
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a junior varsity baseball coach for the 2017-18 school year. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or to brad_e@usevs.org.
H-L Seeks Junior High Coach
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a seventh grade girls basketball coach. Candidates should contact athletic director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net or 419-937-2804.