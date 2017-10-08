Prep roundup: Lakota’s Moes 8th at Anna

ANNA — Dylan Moes finished eighth to lead Lakota’s cross country teams at Saturday’s Anna Rocket Invitational.

Moes crossed the finish line in 17:30.2 as the Raiders placed seventh. Braden Schaser was 17th in 17:55.1.

In the girls meet, Lakota finished 12th. Reilly Cozette led Lakota by placing 16th in 21:07.1.

West Liberty Salem won the girls meet while West Chester Lakota West was the boys team champion.

Elizabeth Stanhope, from an Indiana-based homeschool program called Wisdom Builders, won the girls race in 19:23. Brookville’s Spencer Shick was the boys champion in 16:55.3.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, West Liberty Salem 57. 2, Cincinnati McAuley 80. 3, West Chester Lakota West 133. 4, Covington 150. 5, New Paris National Trail 189. 6, Bradford 198. 7, Wapakoneta 210. 8, Bellbrook 214. 9, Brookville 238. 10, Botkins 247. 111, Houston 263. 12, Lakota 337. 13, Wisdom Builders, Ind. 352. 14, Piqua 385. 15, Sidney 430. 16, Anna 447. 17, Tipp City Bethel 459. 18, Sidney Lehman 472. 19, Indian Lake 489. 20, New Knoxville 492. 21, Benjamin Logan 520.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Elizabeth Stanhope (Wisdom Builders) 19:23.0. 16, Reilly Cozette (Lak) 21:07.1.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, West Chester Lakota West 74. 2, Cincinnati LaSalle 79. 3, Bellbrook 99. 4, Brookville 115. 5, Houston 150. 6, New Paris National Trail 232. 7, Lakota 241. 8, West Liberty Salem 277. 9, Benjamin Logan 289. 10, Troy Christian 310. 11, Botkins 334. 12, Anna 351. 13, Jackson Center 375. 14, Lima Central Catholic 389. 15, Sidney 406. 16, Covington 423. 17, Tipp City Bethel 433. 18, Wapakoneta 476. 19, Bradford 495. 20, St. Paris Graham 501. 21, Spencerville 505. 22, Piqua 537. 23, New Knoxville 733. 24, Sidney Lehman 738.

WINNER & AREA BOYS TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Spencer Shick (Brookville) 16:55.3. 8, Dylan Moes (Lak) 17:30.2. 17, Braden Schaser (Lak) 17:55.1. 49, Connor Hill (Lak) 18:37.5.

Prep Volleyball

ARLINGTON 3

OLD FORT 0

ARLINGTON — Old Fort’s Madison Guth totaled 21 assists, nine digs and two aces but the Stockaders fell 25-20, 25-22, 25-19 to state-ranked Arlington on Saturday in a nonleague volleyball match.

The Red Devils, ranked No. 13 in Division IV, improved to 16-4 overall.

Kiely Taylor led Old Fort (7-13) with 13 kills.

OLD FORT (7-13)

ACES: Ashlyn Magers 3, Morgan Miller 2. KILLS: Kiely Taylor 13, Jenna Clouse 4. ASSISTS: Madison Guth 21. DIGS: Clouse 13, Miller 12, Guth & Savannah McCoy 9.

Girls Soccer

VAN BUREN 3

FORT JENNINGS 0

FORT JENNINGS — Mady Parker and Lisa Simmons got Van Buren on the board in the first half and the Black Knights added another goal in the second in a 3-0 shutout of Fort Jennings in nonleague girls soccer action Saturday.

Lisa Simmons gave Van Buren (6-5-2) a two-goal lead midway through the first half before Gabby Gearhart (two assists) and Parker assisted Hannah Missler’s goal with less than 10 minutes remaining.

The Musketeers (4-9-1) got 12 saves from keeper Vanessa Wallenhorst.

goals: (VB) Mady Parker, Lisa Simmons & Hannah Missler. Assists: (VB) Gabby Gearhart 2, Parker. shots-on-goal: Van Buren 16, Fort Jennings 2. saves: (VB) Jewelya Hutchison 2, (FJ) Vanessa Wallenhorst 12.

records: Van Buren 6-5-2, Fort Jennings 4-9-1.

Comments

comments