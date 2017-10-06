Saturday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Friday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington 30, North Baltimore 20
Hopewell-Loudon 49, Arcadia 7
Leipsic 46, Vanlue 6
Liberty-Benton 31, Pandora-Gilboa 20
McComb 42, Riverdale 19
Van Buren 27, Cory-Rawson 7
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior 25, Toledo St. Francis 24
Tol. Cent. Catholic 27, Fremont Ross 7
Toledo St. John’s 41, Findlay 24
Toledo Whitmer 52, Oregon Clay 3
Northern 10 Conference
Carey 45, Buckeye Central 0
Seneca East 24, Mohawk 21
Upper Sandusky 20, Bucyrus 14
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 39, Otsego 0
Genoa 56, Woodmore 0
Lake 21, Fostoria Senior 14
Rossford 42, Elmwood 0
Northwest Conference
Allen East 7, Paulding 6
Convoy Crestview 49, Ada 21
Delphos Jefferson 20, Bluffton 14
Spencerville 31, Columbus Grove 14
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold 21, Liberty Center 12
Bryan 49, Delta 7
Evergreen 30, Patrick Henry 13
Swanton 28, Wauseon 27, OT
Western Buckeye League
Celina 34, Wapakoneta 28, OT
Elida 35, Van Wert 27
Kenton 43, Lima Shawnee 37
Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Defiance 12
St. Marys Memorial 49, Lima Bath 0
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry 56, Ridgemont 6
Marion Elgin 66, Hardin Northern 18
Riverside 32, Upper Scioto Valley 0
Sidney Lehman 77, Waynesfield-Goshen 13
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Castalia Margaretta 30, Sandusky St. Mary’s 0
Willard 20, Fremont St. Joseph 13
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor 21, Huron 14
Port Clinton 36, Vermilion 22
Shelby 42, Edison 0
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue 28, Sandusky Perkins 13
Clyde 42, Tiffin Columbian 0
Sandusky Senior 17, Norwalk Senior 14
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Edon 32, Toledo Christian 7
Gibsonburg 51, Montpelier 13
Northwood 64, Danbury 0
Midwest Athletic Conference
Anna 21, St. Henry 19
Coldwater 17, Minster 16
Fort Recovery 21, Delphos St. John’s 14
Marion Local 44, New Bremen 7
Versailles 36, Parkway 8
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 31, Perrysburg 22
Maumee 28, Sylvania Southview 14
Springfield 35, Napoleon 14
Sylvania Northview 22, Bowling Green 15
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior 46, Mansfield Senior 20
West Holmes 55, Lexington 21
Wooster Senior 45, Mount Vernon 21
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher 19, Toledo Rogers 7
Toledo Woodward 14, Toledo Waite 12
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork 41, Galion Senior 0
Marion Harding 31, North Union 28
Marion Pleasant 42, Buckeye Valley 17
River Valley 27, Ontario 0
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview 26, Monroeville 6
Norwalk St. Paul 31, Ashland Mapleton 20
Plymouth 55, New London 0
South Central 27, Western Reserve 24
Green Meadows Conference
Edgerton 56, Antwerp 13
Fairview 31, Ayersville 22
Hicksville 35, Tinora 0
Wayne Trace 33, Holgate 0
Other NW Ohio Games
Columbus St. Charles 45, Mansfield Madison 13
Hilltop 18, Ottawa Hills 0
Lucas 53, Crestline 8
Ridgedale 46, Elyria Open Door Christian 0
Around Ohio
Akr. Coventry 42, Streetsboro 16
Akr. Hoban 49, Parma Padua 10
Akr. Manchester 26, Canal Fulton Northwest 12
Akr. Springfield 29, Lodi Cloverleaf 14
Alliance 70, Salem 40
Alliance Marlington 34, Minerva 0
Amanda-Clearcreek 24, Bloom-Carroll 19
Ansonia 40, New Paris National Trail 7
Arcanum 39, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 16
Ashville Teays Valley 56, Cols. Bexley 0
Athens 19, Pomeroy Meigs 18
Aurora 22, Medina Highland 21
Austintown Fitch 35, Ashtabula Lakeside 0
Avon 54, Lakewood 21
Avon Lake 40, Amherst Steele 28
Barberton 35, Akr. SVSM 14
Bay Village Bay 51, Parma Normandy 0
Beallsville 53, Hannan, W.Va. 6
Bedford 48, Cle. Hts. 42
Bellefontaine 19, Plain City Jonathan Alder 6
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 32, New Carlisle Tecumseh 21
Bellville Clear Fork 41, Galion 0
Bethel-Tate 56, Batavia Clermont NE 31
Beverly Ft. Frye 36, Barnesville 0
Bidwell River Valley 27, Albany Alexander 15
Blanchester 69, Williamsburg 14
Brookville 49, Milton-Union 35
Brunswick 38, Elyria 23
Byesville Meadowbrook 34, Belmont Union Local 12
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 41, Richmond Edison 0
Caldwell 42, New Matamoras Frontier 26
Camden Preble Shawnee 20, New Lebanon Dixie 7
Cameron, W.Va. 58, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0
Can. McKinley 35, Massillon Jackson 23
Can. South 30, Beloit W. Branch 21
Canal Winchester 24, Groveport-Madison 7
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 56, Sugar Grove Berne Union 21
Canfield 36, Niles McKinley 3
Canfield S. Range 34, Sharon, Pa. 14
Canisius, N.Y. 49, Massillon Washington 35
Carey 45, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0
Casstown Miami E. 55, Bradford 8
Centerville 42, Lebanon 21
Chagrin Falls 56, Beachwood 14
Chagrin Falls Kenston 56, Painesville Riverside 28
Chardon 38, South 28
Chillicothe 56, Greenfield McClain 0
Chillicothe Zane Trace 38, Bainbridge Paint Valley 12
Cin. Anderson 42, Cin. West Clermont 34
Cin. Colerain 41, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 13
Cin. Deer Park 14, Cin. Finneytown 7
Cin. Elder 42, Cin. Moeller 14
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 54, Cin. Country Day 7
Cin. Indian Hill 49, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 0
Cin. Mt. Healthy 28, Oxford Talawanda 8
Cin. NW 28, Hamilton Ross 21
Cin. Princeton 24, W. Chester Lakota W. 10
Cin. St. Xavier 42, Cin. La Salle 7
Cin. Summit Country Day 34, Miami Valley Christian Academy 14
Cin. Sycamore 24, Hamilton 13
Cin. Taft 42, Scott, Ky. 35
Cin. Turpin 42, Cin. Withrow 7
Cin. Walnut Hills 34, Loveland 28, OT
Cin. Western Hills 25, Cin. Woodward 13
Cin. Winton Woods 43, Can. Cent. Cath. 0
Cin. Wyoming 31, Cin. Madeira 14
Circleville 32, Circleville Logan Elm 0
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 79, Mt. Orab Western Brown 14
Clayton Northmont 22, Springfield 10
Cle. Cent. Cath. 54, Louisville Aquinas 0
Cle. Collinwood 22, Cle. John Adams 18
Cle. E. Tech 22, Cle. John Marshall 12
Cle. Glenville 54, Cle. JFK 8
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 43, Akr. North 12
Cle. Rhodes 30, Cle. Hay 28
Cle. Whitney Young 28, Cle. Lincoln W. 8
Clyde 42, Tiffin Columbian 0
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 33, Gallipolis Gallia 20
Cols. DeSales 28, Trenton Edgewood 3
Cols. Eastmoor 39, Cols. Independence 22
Cols. Hartley 42, Cols. Ready 10
Cols. Marion-Franklin 53, Cols. Briggs 26
Cols. Mifflin 20, Cols. Whetstone 0
Cols. Northland 28, Cols. Linden McKinley 0
Cols. St. Charles 45, Mansfield Madison 13
Cols. West 36, Cols. South 6
Columbiana 47, Wellsville 13
Columbiana Crestview 54, Magnolia, W.Va. 9
Corning Miller 21, Belpre 0
Cortland Lakeview 43, Ashtabula Edgewood 7
Creston Norwayne 28, Jeromesville Hillsdale 21
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42, Massillon Tuslaw 28
Cuyahoga Hts. 41, Fairport Harbor Harding 13
Dalton 40, Apple Creek Waynedale 14
Danville 41, Cardington-Lincoln 6
Day. Chaminade Julienne 61, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 32
Day. Dunbar 66, Day. Meadowdale 8
Day. Oakwood 29, Eaton 14
Day. Thurgood Marshall 51, Cin. Hughes 12
Dover 52, Cambridge 7
Doylestown Chippewa 24, Smithville 21
Dresden Tri-Valley 24, Thornville Sheridan 14
Dublin Coffman 35, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Dublin Jerome 34, Delaware Hayes 13
Dublin Scioto 34, Worthington Kilbourne 21
E. Liverpool 52, Oak Glen, W.Va. 14
E. Palestine 55, Leetonia 7
Eastlake N. 24, Lyndhurst Brush 13
Euclid 33, Solon 28
Fairfield 48, Cin. Oak Hills 7
Frankfort Adena 27, Chillicothe Huntington 7
Franklin 21, Bellbrook 16
Ft. Loramie 55, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0
Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Cols. East 22
Germantown Valley View 55, Monroe 7
Girard 56, Brookfield 7
Glouster Trimble 21, Racine Southern 12
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 54, Newcomerstown 0
Goshen 52, Wilmington 17
Grafton Midview 55, Westlake 6
Granville 42, Johnstown Northridge 0
Greenwich S. Cent. 27, Collins Western Reserve 24
Grove City Christian 28, Fairfield Christian 13
Hamilton Badin 31, Day. Carroll 0
Hannibal River 62, Bridgeport 20
Harbor Creek, Pa. 16, Conneaut 14
Harrison 38, Morrow Little Miami 17
Heath 48, Utica 7
Hilliard Bradley 42, Cols. Watterson 0
Hilliard Darby 45, Thomas Worthington 14
Hilliard Davidson 9, Cols. Upper Arlington 6
Hillsboro 41, Washington C.H. 34
Hubbard 54, Jefferson Area 14
Huber Hts. Wayne 42, Beavercreek 14
Hudson 45, Cuyahoga Falls 7
Hunting Valley University 40, Parma 21
Independence 38, Gates Mills Hawken 8
Ironton 34, Ironton Rock Hill 7
Jackson 48, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 28
Jamestown Greeneview 69, S. Charleston SE 7
John Marshall, W.Va. 48, Vincent Warren 6
Kent Roosevelt 27, Richfield Revere 20
Kettering Alter 56, Cin. Purcell Marian 6
Kettering Fairmont 62, W. Carrollton 0
Kirtland 42, Middlefield Cardinal 0
LaGrange Keystone 65, Sheffield Brookside 10
Lancaster Fairfield Union 34, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 14
Leavittsburg LaBrae 48, Newton Falls 7
Lees Creek E. Clinton 32, Fayetteville-Perry 22
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 30, Lewis Center Olentangy 28
Lewistown Indian Lake 35, Spring. NW 24
Lisbon Beaver 55, Rayland Buckeye 24
Lisbon David Anderson 48, Toronto 12
Lockland 39, Hamilton New Miami 0
Logan 48, Minford 42, 2OT
London 50, Cols. Grandview Hts. 8
London Madison Plains 56, Cedarville 20
Lorain 39, Warrensville Hts. 6
Lorain Clearview 26, Columbia Station Columbia 21
Louisville 38, Carrollton 20
Lowellville 46, Sebring McKinley 20
Macedonia Nordonia 30, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 27
Magnolia Sandy Valley 30, Strasburg-Franklin 20
Malvern 44, Lore City Buckeye Trail 14
Manchester 40, Franklin Furnace Green 8
Maple Hts. 28, E. Cle. Shaw 8
Marietta 46, Warsaw River View 0
Martins Ferry 14, Wintersville Indian Creek 10
Marysville 27, Galloway Westland 6
Mason 41, Middletown 14
Massillon Perry 38, Green 0
Mayfield 42, Madison 8
McArthur Vinton County 48, Stewart Federal Hocking 8
McComb 42, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 19
McDonald 48, Mineral Ridge 6
Medina Buckeye 28, Sullivan Black River 12
Mentor Lake Cath. 24, Cle. Benedictine 7
Metamora Evergreen 30, Hamler Patrick Henry 13
Middletown Fenwick 24, Cin. McNicholas 17
Middletown Madison Senior 31, Carlisle 14
Milford 42, Kings Mills Kings 28
Milford Center Fairbanks 38, Spring. NE 10
Millersburg W. Holmes 55, Lexington 21
Mogadore 35, Ravenna SE 3
Morral Ridgedale 46, Elyria Open Door 0
N. Can. Hoover 51, Uniontown Lake 21
N. Ridgeville 42, N. Olmsted 35, OT
NDCL 45, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7
Navarre Fairless 21, Wooster Triway 14
Nelsonville-York 34, Wellston 2
New Albany 40, Newark 6
New Concord John Glenn 75, McConnelsville Morgan 8
New Lexington 32, Crooksville 19
New Middletown Spring. 40, Berlin Center Western Reserve 14
New Philadelphia 37, Zanesville 14
New Richmond 47, Batavia 7
Newark Licking Valley 41, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 14
Newbury 49, Southington Chalker 7
Norwood 45, Cin. N. College Hill 8
Oak Hill 42, McDermott Scioto NW 7
Oberlin 22, Fairview 20
Oberlin Firelands 56, Wellington 26
Olmsted Falls 62, Berea-Midpark 48
Orange 27, Chesterland W. Geauga 20
Orrville 31, Loudonville 28
Orwell Grand Valley 27, Windham 18
Pataskala Licking Hts. 42, Hebron Lakewood 12
Peninsula Woodridge 56, Mogadore Field 6
Perry 35, Geneva 23
Philo 42, Coshocton 14
Pickerington Cent. 14, Lancaster 13
Pickerington N. 49, Grove City 7
Piketon 29, Williamsport Westfall 14
Piqua 42, Greenville 7
Poland Seminary 41, Youngs. East 12
Portsmouth 34, Chesapeake 14
Portsmouth Sciotoville 60, Beaver Eastern 20
Portsmouth W. 38, Lucasville Valley 7
Powell Olentangy Liberty 34, Westerville S. 14
Proctorville Fairland 33, S. Point 0
Ravenna 28, Norton 3
Reading 23, Cin. Mariemont 21
Reynoldsburg 21, Gahanna Lincoln 14
Richmond Hts. 18, Burton Berkshire 10
Rocky River 31, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 14
Rocky River Lutheran W. 41, Brooklyn 0
Rootstown 38, Youngs. Valley Christian 0
Salineville Southern 24, Hanoverton United 12
Sherwood Fairview 31, Defiance Ayersville 22
Southeastern 18, Chillicothe Unioto 14
Sparta Highland 36, Fredericktown 25
Spring. Greenon 35, Spring. Cath. Cent. 7
Spring. Shawnee 21, Spring. Kenton Ridge 3
Springboro 66, Miamisburg 56
Steubenville 37, Youngs. Ursuline 6
Stow-Munroe Falls 56, Twinsburg 38
Strongsville 21, Medina 7
Struthers 41, Campbell Memorial 6
Sunbury Big Walnut 21, Cols. Franklin Hts. 14
Tallmadge 21, Copley 7
Tipp City Bethel 12, Covington 7
Trotwood-Madison 76, Fairborn 6
Troy 36, Vandalia Butler 20
Troy Christian 54, Day. Jefferson 12
Uhrichsville Claymont 26, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0
Urbana 39, St. Paris Graham 12
Versailles 36, Rockford Parkway 8
Vienna Mathews 28, Andover Pymatuning Valley 20
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 48, New Madison Tri-Village 34
W. Jefferson 28, Mechanicsburg 0
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 27, Sugarcreek Garaway 24
W. Liberty-Salem 44, N. Lewisburg Triad 0
Wadsworth 61, N. Royalton 28
Wahama, W.Va. 33, Reedsville Eastern 12
Warren Howland 30, Perry Traditional Academy, Pa. 0
Waterford 56, Crown City S. Gallia 8
Waynesville 30, Day. Northridge 13
West Salem Northwestern 37, Rittman 0
Westerville Cent. 21, Westerville N. 12
Wheelersburg 62, Waverly 20
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 27, Shadyside 26
Wickliffe 48, Painesville Harvey 24
Willard 20, Fremont St. Joseph 13
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 51, Portsmouth Notre Dame 20
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 24, Sarahsville Shenandoah 22
Xenia 28, Riverside Stebbins 14
Youngs. Boardman 28, Warren Harding 21, OT
Youngs. Liberty 69, Warren Champion 7
Zanesville Maysville 60, Zanesville W. Muskingum 6
Zanesville Rosecrans 49, Millersport 16
Saturday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Lakota at Tiffin Calvert
NW Ohio Games
Colonel Crawford at Cardinal Stritch
Wynford at Lima Cent. Cath.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Wildcard Games
Tuesday’s Result
New York 8, Minnesota 4
Wednesday’s Result
Arizona 11, Colorado 8
Division Series
Best-of-5
THURSDAY’S Results
Houston 8, Boston 2
Cleveland 4, New York 0
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Houston 8, Boston 2, Houston leads series 2-0
Cleveland 9, New York 8, 13 innings, Cleveland leads series 2-0
Chicago 3, Washington 0, Chicago leads series 1-0
Arizona at Los Angeles, late
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Chicago (Lester 13-8) at Washington, 5:38 p.m. (TBS)
Arizona at Los Angeles (Hill 12-8), 9:08 p.m. (TBS)
SUNDAY’S GAMES
Houston (Peacock 13-2) at Boston (Porcello 11-17), 2:38 p.m. (FS1)
Cleveland (Carrasco (18-6) at New York (Tanaka 13-12), 7:38 p.m. (FS1)
MONDAY’S GAMES
x-Houston at Boston, TBD (FS1)
x-Cleveland (Tomlin 10-9) at New York (Severino 14-6), TBA (FS1)
Washington at Chicago (Quintana 11-11), TBA (TBS)
Los Angeles at Arizona, TBA (TBS)
TUESDAY’S GAMES
x-Washington at Chicago, TBA (TBS)
x-Los Angeles at Arizona, TBA (TBS)
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
x-Boston at Houston, TBD (FS1 or MLB)
x-New York at Cleveland (Kluber), TBA (FS1)
THURSDAY’S GAMES
x-Chicago at Washington, TBA (TBS)
x-Arizona at Los Angeles, TBA (TBS)
x-if necessary
Friday’s Boxscore
Indians 9, Yankees 8, 13 innings,
New York Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner lf 5 0 0 0 Lindor ss 5 2 1 4
Judge rf 3 1 0 0 Kipnis cf 6 0 2 1
G.Sanch c 6 2 2 2 Jose.Rm 2b 5 1 0 0
Grgrius ss 5 1 0 0 Encrnco dh 0 0 0 0
St.Cstr 2b 6 1 2 1 Brntley ph-dh 5 0 0 0
Bird 1b 5 2 2 2 C.Sntna 1b 5 1 1 2
A.Hicks cf 6 1 2 3 Bruce rf 6 1 1 1
Ellsbry dh 3 0 0 0 A.Jcksn lf 5 2 2 0
Headley ph-dh 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 5 1 2 1
T.Frzer 3b 5 0 3 0 Urshela 3b 1 0 0 0
Trreyes pr-3b 1 0 0 0 Chsnhll ph 0 1 0 0
E.Gnzal 3b 2 0 0 0
Totals 48 8 11 8 Totals 45 9 9 9
New York 204″020″000″000″0 — 8
Cleveland 210″004″010″000″1 — 9
E–Jose.Ramirez (1), E.Gonzalez (1), A.Chapman (1), T.Frazier 2 (2). DP–New York 1, Cleveland 1. LOB–New York 7, Cleveland 8. 2B–St.Castro (1), Gomes (1). HR–G.Sanchez (1), Bird (1), A.Hicks (1), Lindor (1), Bruce (2). SB–A.Jackson (1). CS–T.Frazier (1). S–Gardner (1), Urshela (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Sabathia 5 1/3 3 4 2 3 5
Green 1/3 2 3 3 0 0
Robertson BS,1 1 2/3 1 1 1 0 3
Kahnle 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Chapman 2 2 0 0 1 2
Betances (L,0-1) 2 1 1 1 1 2
Cleveland
Kluber 2 2/3 7 6 6 1 4
Olson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Clevinger 2/3 1 2 2 2 2
Shaw 2 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Miller 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Smith 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Allen 2 1 0 0 2 1
Tomlin (W,1-0) 2 0 0 0 0 3
HBP–by Sabathia (Encarnacion), by Green (Chisenhall). Umpires–Home, Dan Iassogna. First, Dana DeMuth. Second, Brian O’Nora. Third, Jeff Nelson. T–5:08. A–37,681 (35,051).
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 73 54
New England 3 2 0 .600 148 142
N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 75 92
Miami 1 2 0 .333 25 57
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 109 74
Houston 2 2 0 .500 110 88
Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 100 126
Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 71 136
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 90 59
Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 60 80
Cincinnati 1 3 0 .250 64 67
Cleveland 0 4 0 .000 63 107
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 122 77
Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74
Oakland 2 2 0 .500 91 79
L.A. Chargers 0 4 0 .000 72 93
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 3 1 0 .750 103 92
Dallas 2 2 0 .500 94 97
Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89
N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 60 95
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89
Carolina 3 1 0 .750 78 70
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 85 83
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 3 1 0 .750 99 70
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 102 81
Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 79 76
Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 142 105
Seattle 2 2 0 .500 94 77
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 74 91
San Francisco 0 4 0 .000 66 94
Thursday’s Result
New England 19, Tampa Bay 14
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1
Carolina at Detroit, 1
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 1
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1
Buffalo at Cincinnati, 1
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1
Tennessee at Miami, 1
L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05
Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25
Kansas City at Houston, 8:30
Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver
Monday’s Game
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30
Thursday, Oct. 12
Philadelphia at Carolina, 8:25
Sunday, Oct. 15
Green Bay at Minnesota, 1
Cleveland at Houston, 1
Detroit at New Orleans, 1
Miami at Atlanta, 1
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1
Chicago at Baltimore, 1
San Francisco at Washington, 1
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05
L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25
N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30
Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati
Monday, Oct. 16
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Detroit 1 1 0 0 2 4 2
Toronto 1 1 0 0 2 7 2
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 0 2 5 3
Montreal 1 1 0 0 2 3 2
Boston 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
Ottawa 1 0 0 1 1 4 5
Buffalo 1 0 0 1 1 2 3
Florida 1 0 1 0 0 3 5
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 1 1 0 0 2 5 4
Columbus 1 1 0 0 2 5 0
Philadelphia 2 1 1 0 2 5 5
Pittsburgh 2 0 1 1 1 5 15
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1 0 0 0 5
N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1 0 0 2 4
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Chicago 1 1 0 0 2 10 1
St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 5 4
Colorado 1 1 0 0 2 4 2
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 1 0 1 0 0 2 4
Nashville 1 0 1 0 0 3 4
Winnipeg 1 0 1 0 0 2 7
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 3 0
Los Angeles 1 1 0 0 2 2 0
Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 5 4
Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 1 0 1 0 0 3 5
Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 4 5
Calgary 1 0 1 0 0 0 3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Boston 4, Nashville 3
Montreal 3, Buffalo 2, SO
Colorado 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Washington 5, Ottawa 4, SO
Detroit 4, Minnesota 2
Chicago 10, Pittsburgh 1
Anaheim 5, Arizona 4
Los Angeles 2, Philadelphia 0
Friday’s Results
Columbus 5, N.Y. Islanders 0
Tampa Bay 5, Florida 3
Vegas at Dallas, late
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at New Jersey, 2
Montreal at Washington, 7
Detroit at Ottawa, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7
Minnesota at Carolina, 7
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7
Dallas at St. Louis, 8
Columbus at Chicago, 8:30
Vegas at Arizona, 9
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10
Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Monday’s Games
St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 1
Colorado at Boston, 1
New Jersey at Buffalo, 3
Chicago at Toronto, 7
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9
Calgary at Anaheim, 10
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Preseason
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 2 0 1.000 —
Boston 2 0 1.000 —
Toronto 1 2 .333 1½
Philadelphia 0 2 .000 2
New York 0 2 .000 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 2 0 1.000 —
Miami 1 1 .500 1
Charlotte 1 1 .500 1
Orlando 1 1 .500 1
Atlanta 1 2 .333 1½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Indiana 2 0 1.000 —
Chicago 2 1 .667 ½
Detroit 1 1 .500 1
Cleveland 0 2 .000 2
Milwaukee 0 3 .000 2½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 2 0 1.000 —
Memphis 2 0 1.000 —
Dallas 2 1 .667 ½
San Antonio 0 1 .000 1½
New Orleans 0 2 .000 2
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 3 0 1.000 —
Minnesota 2 0 1.000 ½
Utah 2 0 1.000 ½
Oklahoma City 1 1 .500 1½
Portland 1 1 .500 1½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 1 0 1.000 —
Phoenix 1 0 1.000 —
L.A. Clippers 1 1 .500 ½
Golden State 0 2 .000 1½
L.A. Lakers 0 3 .000 2
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Minnesota 111, Golden State 97
Orlando 112, Dallas 89
Brooklyn 107, Miami 88
Houston 144, Shanghai Sharks 82
Portland 106, Toronto 101
Friday’s Results
Boston 110, Philadelphia 102
Detroit 109, Atlanta 87
Washington 104, New York 100
Indiana 106, Cleveland 102
Chicago 114, Milwaukee 101
Oklahoma City 102, New Orleans 91
Sacramento at San Antonio, late
Phoenix at Utah, late
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Orlando, 7
Sunday’s Games
Golden State vs. Minnesota at Shanghai, 7 a.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 3
Melbourne United at Oklahoma City, 3
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
Denver at San Antonio, 4
New Orleans at Chicago, 7
New York at Brooklyn, 7:30
Sacramento vs. L.A. Lakers at Paradise, NV, 9
Monday’s Games
Indiana at Detroit, 7
Charlotte at Miami, 7:30
Houston at New York, 7:30
Memphis vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:30
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30
Orlando at Dallas, 8:30
Portland at Sacramento, 10
Utah at Phoenix, 10
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 19 5 8 65 71 35
New York City FC 16 8 8 56 53 39
Atlanta United FC 15 9 8 53 68 38
Chicago 15 10 7 52 58 42
Columbus 15 12 5 50 50 47
New York 12 12 7 43 48 46
Philadelphia 10 13 9 39 42 43
Montreal 11 15 6 39 50 54
New England 11 15 6 39 48 58
Orlando City 10 13 9 39 38 51
D.C. United 9 18 5 32 30 54
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Vancouver 15 10 6 51 48 43
Seattle 12 9 11 47 45 39
Sporting Kansas City 12 7 11 47 37 24
Portland 13 11 8 47 54 49
Houston 11 10 10 43 52 44
FC Dallas 10 9 12 42 42 42
San Jose 12 14 6 42 35 57
Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53
Minnesota United 10 16 5 35 44 63
Los Angeles 7 17 8 29 41 62
Colorado 8 18 5 29 29 47
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Vancouver at New York, 5
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 8
FC Dallas at Colorado, 9
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wednesday’s Result
Arkansas St. 43, Georgia Southern 25
Thursday’s Results
Alcorn St. 24, Alabama St. 10
NC State 39, Louisville 25
Friday’s Results
Memphis 70, UConn 31
SC State 35, Morgan St. 14
Boise St. (2-2) at BYU (1-4), late
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Columbia (3-0) at Marist (3-2), Noon
Pittsburgh (2-3) at Syracuse (2-3), 12:30
Penn (2-1) at CCSU (2-3), 1
Lehigh (0-5) at Colgate (2-3), 1
Wagner (2-3) at Duquesne (3-1), 1
Georgetown (1-3) at Princeton (2-1), 1
Maine (1-2) at Villanova (3-2), 1
Monmouth (NJ) (4-1) at Holy Cross (2-3), 1:05
Harvard (2-1) at Cornell (0-3), 1:30
Yale (3-0) at Dartmouth (3-0), 1:30
W. Michigan (3-2) at Buffalo (3-2), 3:30
Fordham (1-4) at Lafayette (1-4), 3:30
Air Force (1-3) at Navy (4-0), 3:30
Delaware (2-2) at Stony Brook (4-1), 6
Virginia Tech (4-1) at Boston College (2-3), 7:15
SOUTH
Mississippi (2-2) at Auburn (4-1), Noon
Wake Forest (4-1) at Clemson (5-0), Noon
Temple (2-3) at East Carolina (1-4), Noon
Georgia (5-0) at Vanderbilt (3-2), Noon
Duke (4-1) at Virginia (3-1), 12:20
Brown (2-1) at Stetson (0-5), 12:30
NC Central (3-1) at Howard (2-2), 1
Davidson (2-2) at Jacksonville (3-1), 1
Butler (2-3) at Morehead St. (2-3), 1
Delaware St. (0-4) at NC A&T (5-0), 1
St. Francis (Pa.) (3-1) at Presbyterian (2-3), 1
Shorter (0-5) at Gardner-Webb (0-4), 1:30
Samford (3-2) at VMI (0-5), 1:30
W. Carolina (4-1) at Wofford (4-0), 1:30
Valparaiso (2-3) at Campbell (3-2), 2
William & Mary (2-2) at Elon (4-1), 2
Florida A&M (2-3) at Norfolk St. (1-3), 2
Hampton (2-2) at Savannah St. (0-4), 2
Mercer (2-3) at The Citadel (3-1), 2
FIU (3-1) at Middle Tennessee (2-3), 3
Albany (NY) (3-2) at Richmond (2-2), 3
Murray St. (1-4) at UT Martin (3-2), 3
New Mexico St. (2-3) at Appalachian St. (2-2), 3:30
Robert Morris (2-2) at ETSU (2-3), 3:30
LSU (3-2) at Florida (3-1), 3:30
Miami (3-0) at Florida St. (1-2), 3:30
Notre Dame (4-1) at North Carolina (1-4), 3:30
Furman (2-3) at Chattanooga (1-4), 4
Arkansas (2-2) at South Carolina (3-2), 4
Tulsa (1-4) at Tulane (2-2), 4
Louisiana Tech (3-2) at UAB (2-2), 4
Jacksonville St. (3-1) at Austin Peay (3-2), 5
Incarnate Word (0-4) at SE Louisiana (2-3), 5
Marshall (3-1) at Charlotte (0-5), 6
Tennessee St. (3-2) at E. Kentucky (1-3), 6
FAU (2-3) at Old Dominion (2-2), 6
Georgia St. (1-2) at Coastal Carolina (1-3), 6:30
Texas Southern (0-4) at Kennesaw St. (3-1), 7
Alabama A&M (2-3) at Southern U. (2-3), 7
Missouri (1-3) at Kentucky (4-1), 7:30
Northwestern St. (1-3) at Nicholls (3-2), 7:30
MIDWEST
Illinois (2-2) at Iowa (3-2), Noon
Texas Tech (3-1) at Kansas (1-3), Noon
Penn St. (5-0) at Northwestern (2-2), Noon
E. Michigan (2-2) at Toledo (3-1), Noon
N. Dakota St. (4-0) at Indiana St. (0-4), 1
Dayton (1-4) at Drake (3-2), 2
Cent. Michigan (1-4) at Ohio (4-1), 2
Bowling Green (0-5) at Miami (Ohio) (2-3), 2:30
Youngstown St. (3-1) at South Dakota (4-0), 3
Ball St. (2-3) at Akron (2-3), 3:30
Charleston Southern (2-2) at Indiana (2-2), 3:30
Kent St. (1-4) at N. Illinois (2-2), 3:30
N. Colorado (2-2) at North Dakota (1-4), 3:30
Maryland (3-1) at Ohio St. (4-1), 3:30
Minnesota (3-1) at Purdue (2-2), 3:30
W. Illinois (3-1) at N. Iowa (2-2), 5
Tennessee Tech (0-5) at E. Illinois (3-2), 7
S. Illinois (2-2) at S. Dakota St. (3-1), 7
Michigan St. (3-1) at Michigan (4-0), 7:30
UCF (3-0) at Cincinnati (2-3), 8
Wisconsin (4-0) at Nebraska (3-2), 8
SOUTHWEST
Iowa St. (2-2) at Oklahoma (4-0), Noon
Sam Houston St. (3-1) vs. Stephen F. Austin (2-3) at Houston, 2
Louisiana-Monroe (2-2) at Texas St. (1-4), 3
West Virginia (3-1) at TCU (4-0), 3:30
Grambling St. (4-1) vs. Prairie View (2-2) at Dallas, 5
Army (3-2) at Rice (1-4), 6:30
McNeese St. (4-1) at Abilene Christian (2-3), 7
MVSU (0-4) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-3), 7
SMU (4-1) at Houston (3-1), 7
Cent. Arkansas (3-1) at Houston Baptist (1-3), 7
Kansas St. (3-1) at Texas (2-2), 7
Southern Miss. (2-2) at UTSA (3-0), 7
Alabama (5-0) at Texas A&M (4-1), 7:15
W. Kentucky (2-2) at UTEP (0-5), 8
FAR WEST
Portland St. (0-4) at Montana St. (1-3), 1
Oregon St. (1-4) at Southern Cal (4-1), 4
Montana (3-2) at Idaho St. (3-2), 4:30
Louisiana-Lafayette (1-3) at Idaho (2-2), 5
Colorado St. (3-2) at Utah St. (3-2), 5:30
Illinois St. (4-0) at N. Arizona (2-2), 7
Fresno St. (2-2) at San Jose St. (1-5), 7
Arizona (2-2) at Colorado (3-2), 8
Washington St. (5-0) at Oregon (4-1), 8
Cal Poly (0-5) at S. Utah (2-2), 8
E. Washington (3-2) at UC Davis (3-2), 9
Stanford (3-2) at Utah (4-0), 10:15
Hawaii (2-3) at Nevada (0-5), 10:30
San Diego St. (5-0) at UNLV (2-2), 10:45
California (3-2) at Washington (5-0), 10:45
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Safeway Open
Second Round
a-denotes amateur
Tyler Duncan 65-66 — 131 -13
Brendan Steele 65-67 — 132 -12
Chesson Hadley 72-61 — 133 -11
Zac Blair 69-66 — 135 -9
Tony Finau 70-65 — 135 -9
Graham DeLaet 69-67 — 136 -8
Brian Davis 70-66 — 136 -8
Chez Reavie 67-70 — 137 -7
Bill Haas 72-65 — 137 -7
Martin Flores 70-67 — 137 -7
Emiliano Grillo 67-70 — 137 -7
Harold Varner III 69-68 — 137 -7
Kevin Streelman 69-68 — 137 -7
Andrew Putnam 71-66 — 137 -7
Ryan Moore 68-70 — 138 -6
Phil Mickelson 69-69 — 138 -6
Hunter Mahan 70-68 — 138 -6
Tyrone Van Aswegen 71-67 — 138 -6
Martin Laird 71-67 — 138 -6
Bud Cauley 69-69 — 138 -6
Tom Hoge 65-73 — 138 -6
Bronson Burgoon 70-68 — 138 -6
Peter Malnati 71-68 — 139 -5
Grayson Murray 70-69 — 139 -5
Webb Simpson 69-70 — 139 -5
Whee Kim 72-67 — 139 -5
Maverick McNealy 68-71 — 139 -5
Jason Kokrak 70-69 — 139 -5
Shawn Stefani 71-68 — 139 -5
Ollie Schniederjans 70-69 — 139 -5
Scott Piercy 70-69 — 139 -5
Nick Taylor 71-68 — 139 -5
Corey Conners 70-69 — 139 -5
Kevin Tway 68-72 — 140 -4
Jamie Lovemark 67-73 — 140 -4
Brett Stegmaier 70-70 — 140 -4
Ben Martin 74-66 — 140 -4
Cody Gribble 70-70 — 140 -4
Zach Johnson 68-72 — 140 -4
Brian Stuard 69-71 — 140 -4
Matt Jones 72-68 — 140 -4
Rick Lamb 73-67 — 140 -4
Tom Lovelady 70-70 — 140 -4
Andrew Landry 71-69 — 140 -4
Jonas Blixt 71-70 — 141 -3
Chris Kirk 72-69 — 141 -3
Richy Werenski 73-68 — 141 -3
Xinjun Zhang 69-72 — 141 -3
Lucas Glover 67-74 — 141 -3
Sung Kang 73-68 — 141 -3
Fabian Gomez 71-70 — 141 -3
Kevin Na 71-70 — 141 -3
Ben Silverman 70-71 — 141 -3
Brice Garnett 73-68 — 141 -3
Cameron Tringale 71-71 — 142 -2
Chad Campbell 70-72 — 142 -2
Bryson DeChambeau 73-69 — 142 -2
Robert Garrigus 70-72 — 142 -2
Luke List 72-70 — 142 -2
Steve Wheatcroft 72-70 — 142 -2
Brandon Harkins 72-70 — 142 -2
Camilo Villegas 73-69 — 142 -2
Abraham Ancer 72-70 — 142 -2
Talor Gooch 70-72 — 142 -2
Stephan Jaeger 70-72 — 142 -2
Patrick Rodgers 73-70 — 143 -1
Scott Brown 69-74 — 143 -1
Beau Hossler 74-69 — 143 -1
Kelly Kraft 72-71 — 143 -1
David Hearn 71-72 — 143 -1
Troy Merritt 73-70 — 143 -1
Smylie Kaufman 74-69 — 143 -1
Ted Potter, Jr. 72-71 — 143 -1
John Daly 74-69 — 143 -1
Martin Piller 71-72 — 143 -1
Failed to make the cut
Scott Stallings 73-71 — 144 E
Keegan Bradley 72-72 — 144 E
Harris English 70-74 — 144 E
Rory Sabbatini 73-71 — 144 E
Ryan Blaum 72-72 — 144 E
Ryan Armour 72-72 — 144 E
Nate Lashley 70-74 — 144 E
Lanto Griffin 72-72 — 144 E
Conrad Shindler 69-75 — 144 E
Ethan Tracy 77-67 — 144 E
Anthony Paolucci 73-71 — 144 E
D.A. Points 73-71 — 144 E
Aaron Baddeley 73-71 — 144 E
Ben Crane 74-70 — 144 E
Greg Chalmers 72-72 — 144 E
Vaughn Taylor 73-71 — 144 E
K.J. Choi 74-70 — 144 E
Dicky Pride 72-72 — 144 E
J.J. Spaun 71-73 — 144 E
Andrew Yun 73-71 — 144 E
Sam Saunders 74-70 — 144 E
Kurt Kitayama 73-71 — 144 E
Michael Kim 70-75 — 145 +1
Johnson Wagner 70-75 — 145 +1
Daniel Summerhays 72-73 — 145 +1
Adam Schenk 76-69 — 145 +1
Jonathan Randolph 76-69 — 145 +1
Patton Kizzire 73-72 — 145 +1
Seamus Power 70-75 — 145 +1
Sam Ryder 72-73 — 145 +1
Ken Duke 74-72 — 146 +2
Joel Dahmen 69-77 — 146 +2
Zecheng Dou 73-73 — 146 +2
Aaron Wise 74-72 — 146 +2
John Huh 72-74 — 146 +2
a-Cameron Champ 73-73 — 146 +2
Andrew Loupe 75-72 — 147 +3
Eric Axley 72-75 — 147 +3
Billy Hurley III 75-72 — 147 +3
Brian Gay 75-72 — 147 +3
Denny McCarthy 72-75 — 147 +3
Dino Giacomazzi 73-74 — 147 +3
Matt Atkins 72-75 — 147 +3
Kyle Thompson 76-71 — 147 +3
Matt Every 72-75 — 147 +3
Charlie Wi 72-76 — 148 +4
Brendon de Jonge 76-72 — 148 +4
Sangmoon Bae 73-75 — 148 +4
Kevin Dougherty 76-72 — 148 +4
Steve Allan 72-76 — 148 +4
Peter Uihlein 75-73 — 148 +4
Jon Curran 74-74 — 148 +4
Chris Stroud 75-73 — 148 +4
Mackenzie Hughes 74-74 — 148 +4
Jamie Sadlowski 77-71 — 148 +4
Trey Mullinax 75-74 — 149 +5
Alex Cejka 75-74 — 149 +5
Bobby Wyatt 75-74 — 149 +5
Rob Oppenheim 77-72 — 149 +5
Jason Schmuhl 74-76 — 150 +6
Carl Pettersson 76-74 — 150 +6
John Rollins 76-75 — 151 +7
Derek Fathauer 75-77 — 152 +8
Colt Knost 77-75 — 152 +8
Keith Mitchell 75-77 — 152 +8
Ricky Barnes 76-76 — 152 +8
Nicholas Lindheim 75-79 — 154 +10
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Fined Arizona coach/interpreter Ariel Prieto and the Diamondbacks undisclosed amounts for Prieto wearing an unauthorized watch in the dugout during Wednesday’s game.
Football
National Football League
NFL — Fined Baltimore LB Za’Darius Smith and Washington CB Bashaud Breeland have been fined $18,231 Oakland P Marquette King, Jacksonville LB Paul Posluszny, Philadelphia DE Vinny Curry and Indianapolis DE Jonathan Hankins $9,115.
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DL Mike Purchell. Signed LB Howard Jones to the practice squad.
Hockey
National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Anton Lindholm from San Antonio (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Assigned G Philippe Desrosiers from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).
American Hockey League
BINGHAMTON DEVILS — Assigned LW Kevin Morris to Manchester (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned Fs Jordan Boucher-Gould and Thomas Ebbing to Brampton (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Assigned G Jake Paterson, D Rick Pinkston and Fs Angelo Miceli and Trevor Mingoia to Norfolk (ECHL) and F Derek Army to Wheeling (ECHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Assigned Fs Michael Joly and Brady Shaw to Colorado (ECHL).
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Assigned F Bryan Moore to Allen (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned D Rob Hamilton to Manchester (ECHL).
STOCKTON HEAT — Assigned G Tyler Parsons and F Mike McMurtry to Kansas City (ECHL). Released D Dylan Olsen and Dan Maggio from tryout agreements. Signed D Cody Goloubef and Colby Robak.
UTICA COMETS — Assigned G Michael Garteig to Kalamazoo (ECHL).
ECHL
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed D Bo Driscoll to a tryout agreement.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released G Spencer Bacon from a tryout agreement.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed F Justin Vaive.
COLORADO EAGLES — Signed F Jesse Mychan.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released F Donny Flynn and D Michael Chen from tryout agreements.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released G Kent Nussbaum from a tryout agreement.
WHEELING NAILERS — Released F Ryan Marcuz.
WICHITA THUNDER — Released F Tyler Vankleef from a tryout agreement.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Amanda Daniels ticket and service coordinator.
Lacrosse
National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed G Gowah Abrams, T Tyler Albrecht and D Mike McNamara to one-year contracts.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined FC Dallas $75,000 of general allocation money and $25,000 for a roster violation during the Sept. 30 match against Orlando City.
College
LOUISVILLE — Placed associate head men’s basketball coach Kenny Johnson and assistant men’s basketball coach Jordan Fair on paid administrative leave.
SUNY OLD WESTBURY — Named Nicole Sasu-Twum sports information assistant.
WASHINGTON STATE — Dismissed CB Zaire Webb and WR Anthony White Jr. from the football team.
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Events
Prep Cross Country
McComb, Bluffton, Elmwood, Kalida, Hopewell-Loudon, New Riegel, Mohawk, Leipsic & North Baltimore at Fostoria Booster Invitational, 9 a.m.
Lakota& Columbus Grove at Anna Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Van Buren at Fort Jennings, 10 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Old Fort, Bluffton & Lima Bath at Liberty-Benton Triangular, 9 a.m.
Crestline at Vanlue, 11:30 a.m.
LOCAL & AREA
Wrestling Officials Class
FINDLAY — There will be a class for new high school wrestling officials on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Oct. 12 at the University of Findlay. For more information or to register go to: http://officials.myohsaa.org or call 419-423-8995.
Basketball Officials Class
TIFFIN — The Tiffin Area Basketball officials will conduct a class required to become an Ohio High School Athletic Association official beginning Oct. 9. Twenty-five hours of class time are required. Registration must be completed at ohsaa.org. For more information, contact Lee Schaffer at 419-307-0587.
Upper Seeks JV Baseball Coach
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a junior varsity baseball coach for the 2017-18 school year. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or to brad_e@usevs.org.
H-L Seeks Junior High Coach
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a seventh grade girls basketball coach. Candidates should contact athletic director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net or 419-937-2804.