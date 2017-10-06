Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Friday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington 30, North Baltimore 20

Hopewell-Loudon 49, Arcadia 7

Leipsic 46, Vanlue 6

Liberty-Benton 31, Pandora-Gilboa 20

McComb 42, Riverdale 19

Van Buren 27, Cory-Rawson 7

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior 25, Toledo St. Francis 24

Tol. Cent. Catholic 27, Fremont Ross 7

Toledo St. John’s 41, Findlay 24

Toledo Whitmer 52, Oregon Clay 3

Northern 10 Conference

Carey 45, Buckeye Central 0

Seneca East 24, Mohawk 21

Upper Sandusky 20, Bucyrus 14

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 39, Otsego 0

Genoa 56, Woodmore 0

Lake 21, Fostoria Senior 14

Rossford 42, Elmwood 0

Northwest Conference

Allen East 7, Paulding 6

Convoy Crestview 49, Ada 21

Delphos Jefferson 20, Bluffton 14

Spencerville 31, Columbus Grove 14

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold 21, Liberty Center 12

Bryan 49, Delta 7

Evergreen 30, Patrick Henry 13

Swanton 28, Wauseon 27, OT

Western Buckeye League

Celina 34, Wapakoneta 28, OT

Elida 35, Van Wert 27

Kenton 43, Lima Shawnee 37

Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Defiance 12

St. Marys Memorial 49, Lima Bath 0

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry 56, Ridgemont 6

Marion Elgin 66, Hardin Northern 18

Riverside 32, Upper Scioto Valley 0

Sidney Lehman 77, Waynesfield-Goshen 13

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Castalia Margaretta 30, Sandusky St. Mary’s 0

Willard 20, Fremont St. Joseph 13

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor 21, Huron 14

Port Clinton 36, Vermilion 22

Shelby 42, Edison 0

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue 28, Sandusky Perkins 13

Clyde 42, Tiffin Columbian 0

Sandusky Senior 17, Norwalk Senior 14

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Edon 32, Toledo Christian 7

Gibsonburg 51, Montpelier 13

Northwood 64, Danbury 0

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna 21, St. Henry 19

Coldwater 17, Minster 16

Fort Recovery 21, Delphos St. John’s 14

Marion Local 44, New Bremen 7

Versailles 36, Parkway 8

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 31, Perrysburg 22

Maumee 28, Sylvania Southview 14

Springfield 35, Napoleon 14

Sylvania Northview 22, Bowling Green 15

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior 46, Mansfield Senior 20

West Holmes 55, Lexington 21

Wooster Senior 45, Mount Vernon 21

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher 19, Toledo Rogers 7

Toledo Woodward 14, Toledo Waite 12

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork 41, Galion Senior 0

Marion Harding 31, North Union 28

Marion Pleasant 42, Buckeye Valley 17

River Valley 27, Ontario 0

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview 26, Monroeville 6

Norwalk St. Paul 31, Ashland Mapleton 20

Plymouth 55, New London 0

South Central 27, Western Reserve 24

Green Meadows Conference

Edgerton 56, Antwerp 13

Fairview 31, Ayersville 22

Hicksville 35, Tinora 0

Wayne Trace 33, Holgate 0

Other NW Ohio Games

Columbus St. Charles 45, Mansfield Madison 13

Hilltop 18, Ottawa Hills 0

Lucas 53, Crestline 8

Ridgedale 46, Elyria Open Door Christian 0

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 42, Streetsboro 16

Akr. Hoban 49, Parma Padua 10

Akr. Manchester 26, Canal Fulton Northwest 12

Akr. Springfield 29, Lodi Cloverleaf 14

Alliance 70, Salem 40

Alliance Marlington 34, Minerva 0

Amanda-Clearcreek 24, Bloom-Carroll 19

Ansonia 40, New Paris National Trail 7

Arcanum 39, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 16

Ashville Teays Valley 56, Cols. Bexley 0

Athens 19, Pomeroy Meigs 18

Aurora 22, Medina Highland 21

Austintown Fitch 35, Ashtabula Lakeside 0

Avon 54, Lakewood 21

Avon Lake 40, Amherst Steele 28

Barberton 35, Akr. SVSM 14

Bay Village Bay 51, Parma Normandy 0

Beallsville 53, Hannan, W.Va. 6

Bedford 48, Cle. Hts. 42

Bellefontaine 19, Plain City Jonathan Alder 6

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 32, New Carlisle Tecumseh 21

Bellville Clear Fork 41, Galion 0

Bethel-Tate 56, Batavia Clermont NE 31

Beverly Ft. Frye 36, Barnesville 0

Bidwell River Valley 27, Albany Alexander 15

Blanchester 69, Williamsburg 14

Brookville 49, Milton-Union 35

Brunswick 38, Elyria 23

Byesville Meadowbrook 34, Belmont Union Local 12

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 41, Richmond Edison 0

Caldwell 42, New Matamoras Frontier 26

Camden Preble Shawnee 20, New Lebanon Dixie 7

Cameron, W.Va. 58, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0

Can. McKinley 35, Massillon Jackson 23

Can. South 30, Beloit W. Branch 21

Canal Winchester 24, Groveport-Madison 7

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 56, Sugar Grove Berne Union 21

Canfield 36, Niles McKinley 3

Canfield S. Range 34, Sharon, Pa. 14

Canisius, N.Y. 49, Massillon Washington 35

Carey 45, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

Casstown Miami E. 55, Bradford 8

Centerville 42, Lebanon 21

Chagrin Falls 56, Beachwood 14

Chagrin Falls Kenston 56, Painesville Riverside 28

Chardon 38, South 28

Chillicothe 56, Greenfield McClain 0

Chillicothe Zane Trace 38, Bainbridge Paint Valley 12

Cin. Anderson 42, Cin. West Clermont 34

Cin. Colerain 41, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 13

Cin. Deer Park 14, Cin. Finneytown 7

Cin. Elder 42, Cin. Moeller 14

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 54, Cin. Country Day 7

Cin. Indian Hill 49, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 0

Cin. Mt. Healthy 28, Oxford Talawanda 8

Cin. NW 28, Hamilton Ross 21

Cin. Princeton 24, W. Chester Lakota W. 10

Cin. St. Xavier 42, Cin. La Salle 7

Cin. Summit Country Day 34, Miami Valley Christian Academy 14

Cin. Sycamore 24, Hamilton 13

Cin. Taft 42, Scott, Ky. 35

Cin. Turpin 42, Cin. Withrow 7

Cin. Walnut Hills 34, Loveland 28, OT

Cin. Western Hills 25, Cin. Woodward 13

Cin. Winton Woods 43, Can. Cent. Cath. 0

Cin. Wyoming 31, Cin. Madeira 14

Circleville 32, Circleville Logan Elm 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 79, Mt. Orab Western Brown 14

Clayton Northmont 22, Springfield 10

Cle. Cent. Cath. 54, Louisville Aquinas 0

Cle. Collinwood 22, Cle. John Adams 18

Cle. E. Tech 22, Cle. John Marshall 12

Cle. Glenville 54, Cle. JFK 8

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 43, Akr. North 12

Cle. Rhodes 30, Cle. Hay 28

Cle. Whitney Young 28, Cle. Lincoln W. 8

Clyde 42, Tiffin Columbian 0

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 33, Gallipolis Gallia 20

Cols. DeSales 28, Trenton Edgewood 3

Cols. Eastmoor 39, Cols. Independence 22

Cols. Hartley 42, Cols. Ready 10

Cols. Marion-Franklin 53, Cols. Briggs 26

Cols. Mifflin 20, Cols. Whetstone 0

Cols. Northland 28, Cols. Linden McKinley 0

Cols. St. Charles 45, Mansfield Madison 13

Cols. West 36, Cols. South 6

Columbiana 47, Wellsville 13

Columbiana Crestview 54, Magnolia, W.Va. 9

Corning Miller 21, Belpre 0

Cortland Lakeview 43, Ashtabula Edgewood 7

Creston Norwayne 28, Jeromesville Hillsdale 21

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42, Massillon Tuslaw 28

Cuyahoga Hts. 41, Fairport Harbor Harding 13

Dalton 40, Apple Creek Waynedale 14

Danville 41, Cardington-Lincoln 6

Day. Chaminade Julienne 61, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 32

Day. Dunbar 66, Day. Meadowdale 8

Day. Oakwood 29, Eaton 14

Day. Thurgood Marshall 51, Cin. Hughes 12

Dover 52, Cambridge 7

Doylestown Chippewa 24, Smithville 21

Dresden Tri-Valley 24, Thornville Sheridan 14

Dublin Coffman 35, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0

Dublin Jerome 34, Delaware Hayes 13

Dublin Scioto 34, Worthington Kilbourne 21

E. Liverpool 52, Oak Glen, W.Va. 14

E. Palestine 55, Leetonia 7

Eastlake N. 24, Lyndhurst Brush 13

Euclid 33, Solon 28

Fairfield 48, Cin. Oak Hills 7

Frankfort Adena 27, Chillicothe Huntington 7

Franklin 21, Bellbrook 16

Ft. Loramie 55, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0

Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Cols. East 22

Germantown Valley View 55, Monroe 7

Girard 56, Brookfield 7

Glouster Trimble 21, Racine Southern 12

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 54, Newcomerstown 0

Goshen 52, Wilmington 17

Grafton Midview 55, Westlake 6

Granville 42, Johnstown Northridge 0

Greenwich S. Cent. 27, Collins Western Reserve 24

Grove City Christian 28, Fairfield Christian 13

Hamilton Badin 31, Day. Carroll 0

Hannibal River 62, Bridgeport 20

Harbor Creek, Pa. 16, Conneaut 14

Harrison 38, Morrow Little Miami 17

Heath 48, Utica 7

Hilliard Bradley 42, Cols. Watterson 0

Hilliard Darby 45, Thomas Worthington 14

Hilliard Davidson 9, Cols. Upper Arlington 6

Hillsboro 41, Washington C.H. 34

Hubbard 54, Jefferson Area 14

Huber Hts. Wayne 42, Beavercreek 14

Hudson 45, Cuyahoga Falls 7

Hunting Valley University 40, Parma 21

Independence 38, Gates Mills Hawken 8

Ironton 34, Ironton Rock Hill 7

Jackson 48, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 28

Jamestown Greeneview 69, S. Charleston SE 7

John Marshall, W.Va. 48, Vincent Warren 6

Kent Roosevelt 27, Richfield Revere 20

Kettering Alter 56, Cin. Purcell Marian 6

Kettering Fairmont 62, W. Carrollton 0

Kirtland 42, Middlefield Cardinal 0

LaGrange Keystone 65, Sheffield Brookside 10

Lancaster Fairfield Union 34, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 14

Leavittsburg LaBrae 48, Newton Falls 7

Lees Creek E. Clinton 32, Fayetteville-Perry 22

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 30, Lewis Center Olentangy 28

Lewistown Indian Lake 35, Spring. NW 24

Lisbon Beaver 55, Rayland Buckeye 24

Lisbon David Anderson 48, Toronto 12

Lockland 39, Hamilton New Miami 0

Logan 48, Minford 42, 2OT

London 50, Cols. Grandview Hts. 8

London Madison Plains 56, Cedarville 20

Lorain 39, Warrensville Hts. 6

Lorain Clearview 26, Columbia Station Columbia 21

Louisville 38, Carrollton 20

Lowellville 46, Sebring McKinley 20

Macedonia Nordonia 30, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 27

Magnolia Sandy Valley 30, Strasburg-Franklin 20

Malvern 44, Lore City Buckeye Trail 14

Manchester 40, Franklin Furnace Green 8

Maple Hts. 28, E. Cle. Shaw 8

Marietta 46, Warsaw River View 0

Martins Ferry 14, Wintersville Indian Creek 10

Marysville 27, Galloway Westland 6

Mason 41, Middletown 14

Massillon Perry 38, Green 0

Mayfield 42, Madison 8

McArthur Vinton County 48, Stewart Federal Hocking 8

McComb 42, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 19

McDonald 48, Mineral Ridge 6

Medina Buckeye 28, Sullivan Black River 12

Mentor Lake Cath. 24, Cle. Benedictine 7

Metamora Evergreen 30, Hamler Patrick Henry 13

Middletown Fenwick 24, Cin. McNicholas 17

Middletown Madison Senior 31, Carlisle 14

Milford 42, Kings Mills Kings 28

Milford Center Fairbanks 38, Spring. NE 10

Millersburg W. Holmes 55, Lexington 21

Mogadore 35, Ravenna SE 3

Morral Ridgedale 46, Elyria Open Door 0

N. Can. Hoover 51, Uniontown Lake 21

N. Ridgeville 42, N. Olmsted 35, OT

NDCL 45, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7

Navarre Fairless 21, Wooster Triway 14

Nelsonville-York 34, Wellston 2

New Albany 40, Newark 6

New Concord John Glenn 75, McConnelsville Morgan 8

New Lexington 32, Crooksville 19

New Middletown Spring. 40, Berlin Center Western Reserve 14

New Philadelphia 37, Zanesville 14

New Richmond 47, Batavia 7

Newark Licking Valley 41, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 14

Newbury 49, Southington Chalker 7

Norwood 45, Cin. N. College Hill 8

Oak Hill 42, McDermott Scioto NW 7

Oberlin 22, Fairview 20

Oberlin Firelands 56, Wellington 26

Olmsted Falls 62, Berea-Midpark 48

Orange 27, Chesterland W. Geauga 20

Orrville 31, Loudonville 28

Orwell Grand Valley 27, Windham 18

Pataskala Licking Hts. 42, Hebron Lakewood 12

Peninsula Woodridge 56, Mogadore Field 6

Perry 35, Geneva 23

Philo 42, Coshocton 14

Pickerington Cent. 14, Lancaster 13

Pickerington N. 49, Grove City 7

Piketon 29, Williamsport Westfall 14

Piqua 42, Greenville 7

Poland Seminary 41, Youngs. East 12

Portsmouth 34, Chesapeake 14

Portsmouth Sciotoville 60, Beaver Eastern 20

Portsmouth W. 38, Lucasville Valley 7

Powell Olentangy Liberty 34, Westerville S. 14

Proctorville Fairland 33, S. Point 0

Ravenna 28, Norton 3

Reading 23, Cin. Mariemont 21

Reynoldsburg 21, Gahanna Lincoln 14

Richmond Hts. 18, Burton Berkshire 10

Rocky River 31, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 14

Rocky River Lutheran W. 41, Brooklyn 0

Rootstown 38, Youngs. Valley Christian 0

Salineville Southern 24, Hanoverton United 12

Sherwood Fairview 31, Defiance Ayersville 22

Southeastern 18, Chillicothe Unioto 14

Sparta Highland 36, Fredericktown 25

Spring. Greenon 35, Spring. Cath. Cent. 7

Spring. Shawnee 21, Spring. Kenton Ridge 3

Springboro 66, Miamisburg 56

Steubenville 37, Youngs. Ursuline 6

Stow-Munroe Falls 56, Twinsburg 38

Strongsville 21, Medina 7

Struthers 41, Campbell Memorial 6

Sunbury Big Walnut 21, Cols. Franklin Hts. 14

Tallmadge 21, Copley 7

Tipp City Bethel 12, Covington 7

Trotwood-Madison 76, Fairborn 6

Troy 36, Vandalia Butler 20

Troy Christian 54, Day. Jefferson 12

Uhrichsville Claymont 26, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0

Urbana 39, St. Paris Graham 12

Versailles 36, Rockford Parkway 8

Vienna Mathews 28, Andover Pymatuning Valley 20

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 48, New Madison Tri-Village 34

W. Jefferson 28, Mechanicsburg 0

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 27, Sugarcreek Garaway 24

W. Liberty-Salem 44, N. Lewisburg Triad 0

Wadsworth 61, N. Royalton 28

Wahama, W.Va. 33, Reedsville Eastern 12

Warren Howland 30, Perry Traditional Academy, Pa. 0

Waterford 56, Crown City S. Gallia 8

Waynesville 30, Day. Northridge 13

West Salem Northwestern 37, Rittman 0

Westerville Cent. 21, Westerville N. 12

Wheelersburg 62, Waverly 20

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 27, Shadyside 26

Wickliffe 48, Painesville Harvey 24

Willard 20, Fremont St. Joseph 13

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 51, Portsmouth Notre Dame 20

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 24, Sarahsville Shenandoah 22

Xenia 28, Riverside Stebbins 14

Youngs. Boardman 28, Warren Harding 21, OT

Youngs. Liberty 69, Warren Champion 7

Zanesville Maysville 60, Zanesville W. Muskingum 6

Zanesville Rosecrans 49, Millersport 16

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Lakota at Tiffin Calvert

NW Ohio Games

Colonel Crawford at Cardinal Stritch

Wynford at Lima Cent. Cath.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Wildcard Games

Tuesday’s Result

New York 8, Minnesota 4

Wednesday’s Result

Arizona 11, Colorado 8

Division Series

Best-of-5

THURSDAY’S Results

Houston 8, Boston 2

Cleveland 4, New York 0

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Houston 8, Boston 2, Houston leads series 2-0

Cleveland 9, New York 8, 13 innings, Cleveland leads series 2-0

Chicago 3, Washington 0, Chicago leads series 1-0

Arizona at Los Angeles, late

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Chicago (Lester 13-8) at Washington, 5:38 p.m. (TBS)

Arizona at Los Angeles (Hill 12-8), 9:08 p.m. (TBS)

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Houston (Peacock 13-2) at Boston (Porcello 11-17), 2:38 p.m. (FS1)

Cleveland (Carrasco (18-6) at New York (Tanaka 13-12), 7:38 p.m. (FS1)

MONDAY’S GAMES

x-Houston at Boston, TBD (FS1)

x-Cleveland (Tomlin 10-9) at New York (Severino 14-6), TBA (FS1)

Washington at Chicago (Quintana 11-11), TBA (TBS)

Los Angeles at Arizona, TBA (TBS)

TUESDAY’S GAMES

x-Washington at Chicago, TBA (TBS)

x-Los Angeles at Arizona, TBA (TBS)

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

x-Boston at Houston, TBD (FS1 or MLB)

x-New York at Cleveland (Kluber), TBA (FS1)

THURSDAY’S GAMES

x-Chicago at Washington, TBA (TBS)

x-Arizona at Los Angeles, TBA (TBS)

x-if necessary

Friday’s Boxscore

Indians 9, Yankees 8, 13 innings,

New York Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Gardner lf 5 0 0 0 Lindor ss 5 2 1 4

Judge rf 3 1 0 0 Kipnis cf 6 0 2 1

G.Sanch c 6 2 2 2 Jose.Rm 2b 5 1 0 0

Grgrius ss 5 1 0 0 Encrnco dh 0 0 0 0

St.Cstr 2b 6 1 2 1 Brntley ph-dh 5 0 0 0

Bird 1b 5 2 2 2 C.Sntna 1b 5 1 1 2

A.Hicks cf 6 1 2 3 Bruce rf 6 1 1 1

Ellsbry dh 3 0 0 0 A.Jcksn lf 5 2 2 0

Headley ph-dh 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 5 1 2 1

T.Frzer 3b 5 0 3 0 Urshela 3b 1 0 0 0

Trreyes pr-3b 1 0 0 0 Chsnhll ph 0 1 0 0

E.Gnzal 3b 2 0 0 0

Totals 48 8 11 8 Totals 45 9 9 9

New York 204″020″000″000″0 — 8

Cleveland 210″004″010″000″1 — 9

E–Jose.Ramirez (1), E.Gonzalez (1), A.Chapman (1), T.Frazier 2 (2). DP–New York 1, Cleveland 1. LOB–New York 7, Cleveland 8. 2B–St.Castro (1), Gomes (1). HR–G.Sanchez (1), Bird (1), A.Hicks (1), Lindor (1), Bruce (2). SB–A.Jackson (1). CS–T.Frazier (1). S–Gardner (1), Urshela (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York

Sabathia 5 1/3 3 4 2 3 5

Green 1/3 2 3 3 0 0

Robertson BS,1 1 2/3 1 1 1 0 3

Kahnle 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Chapman 2 2 0 0 1 2

Betances (L,0-1) 2 1 1 1 1 2

Cleveland

Kluber 2 2/3 7 6 6 1 4

Olson 1 0 0 0 0 0

Clevinger 2/3 1 2 2 2 2

Shaw 2 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Miller 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Smith 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Allen 2 1 0 0 2 1

Tomlin (W,1-0) 2 0 0 0 0 3

HBP–by Sabathia (Encarnacion), by Green (Chisenhall). Umpires–Home, Dan Iassogna. First, Dana DeMuth. Second, Brian O’Nora. Third, Jeff Nelson. T–5:08. A–37,681 (35,051).

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 73 54

New England 3 2 0 .600 148 142

N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 75 92

Miami 1 2 0 .333 25 57

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 109 74

Houston 2 2 0 .500 110 88

Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 100 126

Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 71 136

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 90 59

Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 60 80

Cincinnati 1 3 0 .250 64 67

Cleveland 0 4 0 .000 63 107

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 122 77

Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74

Oakland 2 2 0 .500 91 79

L.A. Chargers 0 4 0 .000 72 93

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 3 1 0 .750 103 92

Dallas 2 2 0 .500 94 97

Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89

N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 60 95

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89

Carolina 3 1 0 .750 78 70

Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 85 83

New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Detroit 3 1 0 .750 99 70

Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 102 81

Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 79 76

Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 142 105

Seattle 2 2 0 .500 94 77

Arizona 2 2 0 .500 74 91

San Francisco 0 4 0 .000 66 94

Thursday’s Result

New England 19, Tampa Bay 14

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1

Carolina at Detroit, 1

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 1

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 1

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1

Tennessee at Miami, 1

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30

Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver

Monday’s Game

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30

Thursday, Oct. 12

Philadelphia at Carolina, 8:25

Sunday, Oct. 15

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1

Cleveland at Houston, 1

Detroit at New Orleans, 1

Miami at Atlanta, 1

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1

Chicago at Baltimore, 1

San Francisco at Washington, 1

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05

L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25

N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30

Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati

Monday, Oct. 16

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Detroit 1 1 0 0 2 4 2

Toronto 1 1 0 0 2 7 2

Tampa Bay 1 1 0 0 2 5 3

Montreal 1 1 0 0 2 3 2

Boston 1 1 0 0 2 4 3

Ottawa 1 0 0 1 1 4 5

Buffalo 1 0 0 1 1 2 3

Florida 1 0 1 0 0 3 5

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 1 1 0 0 2 5 4

Columbus 1 1 0 0 2 5 0

Philadelphia 2 1 1 0 2 5 5

Pittsburgh 2 0 1 1 1 5 15

New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1 0 0 0 5

N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1 0 0 2 4

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Chicago 1 1 0 0 2 10 1

St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 5 4

Colorado 1 1 0 0 2 4 2

Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Minnesota 1 0 1 0 0 2 4

Nashville 1 0 1 0 0 3 4

Winnipeg 1 0 1 0 0 2 7

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 3 0

Los Angeles 1 1 0 0 2 2 0

Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 5 4

Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

San Jose 1 0 1 0 0 3 5

Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 4 5

Calgary 1 0 1 0 0 0 3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Boston 4, Nashville 3

Montreal 3, Buffalo 2, SO

Colorado 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Washington 5, Ottawa 4, SO

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2

Chicago 10, Pittsburgh 1

Anaheim 5, Arizona 4

Los Angeles 2, Philadelphia 0

Friday’s Results

Columbus 5, N.Y. Islanders 0

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 3

Vegas at Dallas, late

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at New Jersey, 2

Montreal at Washington, 7

Detroit at Ottawa, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7

Minnesota at Carolina, 7

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7

Dallas at St. Louis, 8

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30

Vegas at Arizona, 9

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 1

Colorado at Boston, 1

New Jersey at Buffalo, 3

Chicago at Toronto, 7

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9

Calgary at Anaheim, 10

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Preseason

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 2 0 1.000 —

Boston 2 0 1.000 —

Toronto 1 2 .333 1½

Philadelphia 0 2 .000 2

New York 0 2 .000 2

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 2 0 1.000 —

Miami 1 1 .500 1

Charlotte 1 1 .500 1

Orlando 1 1 .500 1

Atlanta 1 2 .333 1½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Indiana 2 0 1.000 —

Chicago 2 1 .667 ½

Detroit 1 1 .500 1

Cleveland 0 2 .000 2

Milwaukee 0 3 .000 2½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 2 0 1.000 —

Memphis 2 0 1.000 —

Dallas 2 1 .667 ½

San Antonio 0 1 .000 1½

New Orleans 0 2 .000 2

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 3 0 1.000 —

Minnesota 2 0 1.000 ½

Utah 2 0 1.000 ½

Oklahoma City 1 1 .500 1½

Portland 1 1 .500 1½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Sacramento 1 0 1.000 —

Phoenix 1 0 1.000 —

L.A. Clippers 1 1 .500 ½

Golden State 0 2 .000 1½

L.A. Lakers 0 3 .000 2

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Minnesota 111, Golden State 97

Orlando 112, Dallas 89

Brooklyn 107, Miami 88

Houston 144, Shanghai Sharks 82

Portland 106, Toronto 101

Friday’s Results

Boston 110, Philadelphia 102

Detroit 109, Atlanta 87

Washington 104, New York 100

Indiana 106, Cleveland 102

Chicago 114, Milwaukee 101

Oklahoma City 102, New Orleans 91

Sacramento at San Antonio, late

Phoenix at Utah, late

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Orlando, 7

Sunday’s Games

Golden State vs. Minnesota at Shanghai, 7 a.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 3

Melbourne United at Oklahoma City, 3

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Denver at San Antonio, 4

New Orleans at Chicago, 7

New York at Brooklyn, 7:30

Sacramento vs. L.A. Lakers at Paradise, NV, 9

Monday’s Games

Indiana at Detroit, 7

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30

Houston at New York, 7:30

Memphis vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:30

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30

Orlando at Dallas, 8:30

Portland at Sacramento, 10

Utah at Phoenix, 10

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 19 5 8 65 71 35

New York City FC 16 8 8 56 53 39

Atlanta United FC 15 9 8 53 68 38

Chicago 15 10 7 52 58 42

Columbus 15 12 5 50 50 47

New York 12 12 7 43 48 46

Philadelphia 10 13 9 39 42 43

Montreal 11 15 6 39 50 54

New England 11 15 6 39 48 58

Orlando City 10 13 9 39 38 51

D.C. United 9 18 5 32 30 54

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Vancouver 15 10 6 51 48 43

Seattle 12 9 11 47 45 39

Sporting Kansas City 12 7 11 47 37 24

Portland 13 11 8 47 54 49

Houston 11 10 10 43 52 44

FC Dallas 10 9 12 42 42 42

San Jose 12 14 6 42 35 57

Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53

Minnesota United 10 16 5 35 44 63

Los Angeles 7 17 8 29 41 62

Colorado 8 18 5 29 29 47

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver at New York, 5

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 8

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wednesday’s Result

Arkansas St. 43, Georgia Southern 25

Thursday’s Results

Alcorn St. 24, Alabama St. 10

NC State 39, Louisville 25

Friday’s Results

Memphis 70, UConn 31

SC State 35, Morgan St. 14

Boise St. (2-2) at BYU (1-4), late

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Columbia (3-0) at Marist (3-2), Noon

Pittsburgh (2-3) at Syracuse (2-3), 12:30

Penn (2-1) at CCSU (2-3), 1

Lehigh (0-5) at Colgate (2-3), 1

Wagner (2-3) at Duquesne (3-1), 1

Georgetown (1-3) at Princeton (2-1), 1

Maine (1-2) at Villanova (3-2), 1

Monmouth (NJ) (4-1) at Holy Cross (2-3), 1:05

Harvard (2-1) at Cornell (0-3), 1:30

Yale (3-0) at Dartmouth (3-0), 1:30

W. Michigan (3-2) at Buffalo (3-2), 3:30

Fordham (1-4) at Lafayette (1-4), 3:30

Air Force (1-3) at Navy (4-0), 3:30

Delaware (2-2) at Stony Brook (4-1), 6

Virginia Tech (4-1) at Boston College (2-3), 7:15

SOUTH

Mississippi (2-2) at Auburn (4-1), Noon

Wake Forest (4-1) at Clemson (5-0), Noon

Temple (2-3) at East Carolina (1-4), Noon

Georgia (5-0) at Vanderbilt (3-2), Noon

Duke (4-1) at Virginia (3-1), 12:20

Brown (2-1) at Stetson (0-5), 12:30

NC Central (3-1) at Howard (2-2), 1

Davidson (2-2) at Jacksonville (3-1), 1

Butler (2-3) at Morehead St. (2-3), 1

Delaware St. (0-4) at NC A&T (5-0), 1

St. Francis (Pa.) (3-1) at Presbyterian (2-3), 1

Shorter (0-5) at Gardner-Webb (0-4), 1:30

Samford (3-2) at VMI (0-5), 1:30

W. Carolina (4-1) at Wofford (4-0), 1:30

Valparaiso (2-3) at Campbell (3-2), 2

William & Mary (2-2) at Elon (4-1), 2

Florida A&M (2-3) at Norfolk St. (1-3), 2

Hampton (2-2) at Savannah St. (0-4), 2

Mercer (2-3) at The Citadel (3-1), 2

FIU (3-1) at Middle Tennessee (2-3), 3

Albany (NY) (3-2) at Richmond (2-2), 3

Murray St. (1-4) at UT Martin (3-2), 3

New Mexico St. (2-3) at Appalachian St. (2-2), 3:30

Robert Morris (2-2) at ETSU (2-3), 3:30

LSU (3-2) at Florida (3-1), 3:30

Miami (3-0) at Florida St. (1-2), 3:30

Notre Dame (4-1) at North Carolina (1-4), 3:30

Furman (2-3) at Chattanooga (1-4), 4

Arkansas (2-2) at South Carolina (3-2), 4

Tulsa (1-4) at Tulane (2-2), 4

Louisiana Tech (3-2) at UAB (2-2), 4

Jacksonville St. (3-1) at Austin Peay (3-2), 5

Incarnate Word (0-4) at SE Louisiana (2-3), 5

Marshall (3-1) at Charlotte (0-5), 6

Tennessee St. (3-2) at E. Kentucky (1-3), 6

FAU (2-3) at Old Dominion (2-2), 6

Georgia St. (1-2) at Coastal Carolina (1-3), 6:30

Texas Southern (0-4) at Kennesaw St. (3-1), 7

Alabama A&M (2-3) at Southern U. (2-3), 7

Missouri (1-3) at Kentucky (4-1), 7:30

Northwestern St. (1-3) at Nicholls (3-2), 7:30

MIDWEST

Illinois (2-2) at Iowa (3-2), Noon

Texas Tech (3-1) at Kansas (1-3), Noon

Penn St. (5-0) at Northwestern (2-2), Noon

E. Michigan (2-2) at Toledo (3-1), Noon

N. Dakota St. (4-0) at Indiana St. (0-4), 1

Dayton (1-4) at Drake (3-2), 2

Cent. Michigan (1-4) at Ohio (4-1), 2

Bowling Green (0-5) at Miami (Ohio) (2-3), 2:30

Youngstown St. (3-1) at South Dakota (4-0), 3

Ball St. (2-3) at Akron (2-3), 3:30

Charleston Southern (2-2) at Indiana (2-2), 3:30

Kent St. (1-4) at N. Illinois (2-2), 3:30

N. Colorado (2-2) at North Dakota (1-4), 3:30

Maryland (3-1) at Ohio St. (4-1), 3:30

Minnesota (3-1) at Purdue (2-2), 3:30

W. Illinois (3-1) at N. Iowa (2-2), 5

Tennessee Tech (0-5) at E. Illinois (3-2), 7

S. Illinois (2-2) at S. Dakota St. (3-1), 7

Michigan St. (3-1) at Michigan (4-0), 7:30

UCF (3-0) at Cincinnati (2-3), 8

Wisconsin (4-0) at Nebraska (3-2), 8

SOUTHWEST

Iowa St. (2-2) at Oklahoma (4-0), Noon

Sam Houston St. (3-1) vs. Stephen F. Austin (2-3) at Houston, 2

Louisiana-Monroe (2-2) at Texas St. (1-4), 3

West Virginia (3-1) at TCU (4-0), 3:30

Grambling St. (4-1) vs. Prairie View (2-2) at Dallas, 5

Army (3-2) at Rice (1-4), 6:30

McNeese St. (4-1) at Abilene Christian (2-3), 7

MVSU (0-4) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-3), 7

SMU (4-1) at Houston (3-1), 7

Cent. Arkansas (3-1) at Houston Baptist (1-3), 7

Kansas St. (3-1) at Texas (2-2), 7

Southern Miss. (2-2) at UTSA (3-0), 7

Alabama (5-0) at Texas A&M (4-1), 7:15

W. Kentucky (2-2) at UTEP (0-5), 8

FAR WEST

Portland St. (0-4) at Montana St. (1-3), 1

Oregon St. (1-4) at Southern Cal (4-1), 4

Montana (3-2) at Idaho St. (3-2), 4:30

Louisiana-Lafayette (1-3) at Idaho (2-2), 5

Colorado St. (3-2) at Utah St. (3-2), 5:30

Illinois St. (4-0) at N. Arizona (2-2), 7

Fresno St. (2-2) at San Jose St. (1-5), 7

Arizona (2-2) at Colorado (3-2), 8

Washington St. (5-0) at Oregon (4-1), 8

Cal Poly (0-5) at S. Utah (2-2), 8

E. Washington (3-2) at UC Davis (3-2), 9

Stanford (3-2) at Utah (4-0), 10:15

Hawaii (2-3) at Nevada (0-5), 10:30

San Diego St. (5-0) at UNLV (2-2), 10:45

California (3-2) at Washington (5-0), 10:45

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Safeway Open

Second Round

a-denotes amateur

Tyler Duncan 65-66 — 131 -13

Brendan Steele 65-67 — 132 -12

Chesson Hadley 72-61 — 133 -11

Zac Blair 69-66 — 135 -9

Tony Finau 70-65 — 135 -9

Graham DeLaet 69-67 — 136 -8

Brian Davis 70-66 — 136 -8

Chez Reavie 67-70 — 137 -7

Bill Haas 72-65 — 137 -7

Martin Flores 70-67 — 137 -7

Emiliano Grillo 67-70 — 137 -7

Harold Varner III 69-68 — 137 -7

Kevin Streelman 69-68 — 137 -7

Andrew Putnam 71-66 — 137 -7

Ryan Moore 68-70 — 138 -6

Phil Mickelson 69-69 — 138 -6

Hunter Mahan 70-68 — 138 -6

Tyrone Van Aswegen 71-67 — 138 -6

Martin Laird 71-67 — 138 -6

Bud Cauley 69-69 — 138 -6

Tom Hoge 65-73 — 138 -6

Bronson Burgoon 70-68 — 138 -6

Peter Malnati 71-68 — 139 -5

Grayson Murray 70-69 — 139 -5

Webb Simpson 69-70 — 139 -5

Whee Kim 72-67 — 139 -5

Maverick McNealy 68-71 — 139 -5

Jason Kokrak 70-69 — 139 -5

Shawn Stefani 71-68 — 139 -5

Ollie Schniederjans 70-69 — 139 -5

Scott Piercy 70-69 — 139 -5

Nick Taylor 71-68 — 139 -5

Corey Conners 70-69 — 139 -5

Kevin Tway 68-72 — 140 -4

Jamie Lovemark 67-73 — 140 -4

Brett Stegmaier 70-70 — 140 -4

Ben Martin 74-66 — 140 -4

Cody Gribble 70-70 — 140 -4

Zach Johnson 68-72 — 140 -4

Brian Stuard 69-71 — 140 -4

Matt Jones 72-68 — 140 -4

Rick Lamb 73-67 — 140 -4

Tom Lovelady 70-70 — 140 -4

Andrew Landry 71-69 — 140 -4

Jonas Blixt 71-70 — 141 -3

Chris Kirk 72-69 — 141 -3

Richy Werenski 73-68 — 141 -3

Xinjun Zhang 69-72 — 141 -3

Lucas Glover 67-74 — 141 -3

Sung Kang 73-68 — 141 -3

Fabian Gomez 71-70 — 141 -3

Kevin Na 71-70 — 141 -3

Ben Silverman 70-71 — 141 -3

Brice Garnett 73-68 — 141 -3

Cameron Tringale 71-71 — 142 -2

Chad Campbell 70-72 — 142 -2

Bryson DeChambeau 73-69 — 142 -2

Robert Garrigus 70-72 — 142 -2

Luke List 72-70 — 142 -2

Steve Wheatcroft 72-70 — 142 -2

Brandon Harkins 72-70 — 142 -2

Camilo Villegas 73-69 — 142 -2

Abraham Ancer 72-70 — 142 -2

Talor Gooch 70-72 — 142 -2

Stephan Jaeger 70-72 — 142 -2

Patrick Rodgers 73-70 — 143 -1

Scott Brown 69-74 — 143 -1

Beau Hossler 74-69 — 143 -1

Kelly Kraft 72-71 — 143 -1

David Hearn 71-72 — 143 -1

Troy Merritt 73-70 — 143 -1

Smylie Kaufman 74-69 — 143 -1

Ted Potter, Jr. 72-71 — 143 -1

John Daly 74-69 — 143 -1

Martin Piller 71-72 — 143 -1

Failed to make the cut

Scott Stallings 73-71 — 144 E

Keegan Bradley 72-72 — 144 E

Harris English 70-74 — 144 E

Rory Sabbatini 73-71 — 144 E

Ryan Blaum 72-72 — 144 E

Ryan Armour 72-72 — 144 E

Nate Lashley 70-74 — 144 E

Lanto Griffin 72-72 — 144 E

Conrad Shindler 69-75 — 144 E

Ethan Tracy 77-67 — 144 E

Anthony Paolucci 73-71 — 144 E

D.A. Points 73-71 — 144 E

Aaron Baddeley 73-71 — 144 E

Ben Crane 74-70 — 144 E

Greg Chalmers 72-72 — 144 E

Vaughn Taylor 73-71 — 144 E

K.J. Choi 74-70 — 144 E

Dicky Pride 72-72 — 144 E

J.J. Spaun 71-73 — 144 E

Andrew Yun 73-71 — 144 E

Sam Saunders 74-70 — 144 E

Kurt Kitayama 73-71 — 144 E

Michael Kim 70-75 — 145 +1

Johnson Wagner 70-75 — 145 +1

Daniel Summerhays 72-73 — 145 +1

Adam Schenk 76-69 — 145 +1

Jonathan Randolph 76-69 — 145 +1

Patton Kizzire 73-72 — 145 +1

Seamus Power 70-75 — 145 +1

Sam Ryder 72-73 — 145 +1

Ken Duke 74-72 — 146 +2

Joel Dahmen 69-77 — 146 +2

Zecheng Dou 73-73 — 146 +2

Aaron Wise 74-72 — 146 +2

John Huh 72-74 — 146 +2

a-Cameron Champ 73-73 — 146 +2

Andrew Loupe 75-72 — 147 +3

Eric Axley 72-75 — 147 +3

Billy Hurley III 75-72 — 147 +3

Brian Gay 75-72 — 147 +3

Denny McCarthy 72-75 — 147 +3

Dino Giacomazzi 73-74 — 147 +3

Matt Atkins 72-75 — 147 +3

Kyle Thompson 76-71 — 147 +3

Matt Every 72-75 — 147 +3

Charlie Wi 72-76 — 148 +4

Brendon de Jonge 76-72 — 148 +4

Sangmoon Bae 73-75 — 148 +4

Kevin Dougherty 76-72 — 148 +4

Steve Allan 72-76 — 148 +4

Peter Uihlein 75-73 — 148 +4

Jon Curran 74-74 — 148 +4

Chris Stroud 75-73 — 148 +4

Mackenzie Hughes 74-74 — 148 +4

Jamie Sadlowski 77-71 — 148 +4

Trey Mullinax 75-74 — 149 +5

Alex Cejka 75-74 — 149 +5

Bobby Wyatt 75-74 — 149 +5

Rob Oppenheim 77-72 — 149 +5

Jason Schmuhl 74-76 — 150 +6

Carl Pettersson 76-74 — 150 +6

John Rollins 76-75 — 151 +7

Derek Fathauer 75-77 — 152 +8

Colt Knost 77-75 — 152 +8

Keith Mitchell 75-77 — 152 +8

Ricky Barnes 76-76 — 152 +8

Nicholas Lindheim 75-79 — 154 +10

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Fined Arizona coach/interpreter Ariel Prieto and the Diamondbacks undisclosed amounts for Prieto wearing an unauthorized watch in the dugout during Wednesday’s game.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Fined Baltimore LB Za’Darius Smith and Washington CB Bashaud Breeland have been fined $18,231 Oakland P Marquette King, Jacksonville LB Paul Posluszny, Philadelphia DE Vinny Curry and Indianapolis DE Jonathan Hankins $9,115.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DL Mike Purchell. Signed LB Howard Jones to the practice squad.

Hockey

National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Anton Lindholm from San Antonio (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Assigned G Philippe Desrosiers from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).

American Hockey League

BINGHAMTON DEVILS — Assigned LW Kevin Morris to Manchester (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned Fs Jordan Boucher-Gould and Thomas Ebbing to Brampton (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Assigned G Jake Paterson, D Rick Pinkston and Fs Angelo Miceli and Trevor Mingoia to Norfolk (ECHL) and F Derek Army to Wheeling (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Assigned Fs Michael Joly and Brady Shaw to Colorado (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Assigned F Bryan Moore to Allen (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned D Rob Hamilton to Manchester (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Assigned G Tyler Parsons and F Mike McMurtry to Kansas City (ECHL). Released D Dylan Olsen and Dan Maggio from tryout agreements. Signed D Cody Goloubef and Colby Robak.

UTICA COMETS — Assigned G Michael Garteig to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed D Bo Driscoll to a tryout agreement.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released G Spencer Bacon from a tryout agreement.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed F Justin Vaive.

COLORADO EAGLES — Signed F Jesse Mychan.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released F Donny Flynn and D Michael Chen from tryout agreements.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released G Kent Nussbaum from a tryout agreement.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released F Ryan Marcuz.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released F Tyler Vankleef from a tryout agreement.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Amanda Daniels ticket and service coordinator.

Lacrosse

National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed G Gowah Abrams, T Tyler Albrecht and D Mike McNamara to one-year contracts.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined FC Dallas $75,000 of general allocation money and $25,000 for a roster violation during the Sept. 30 match against Orlando City.

College

LOUISVILLE — Placed associate head men’s basketball coach Kenny Johnson and assistant men’s basketball coach Jordan Fair on paid administrative leave.

SUNY OLD WESTBURY — Named Nicole Sasu-Twum sports information assistant.

WASHINGTON STATE — Dismissed CB Zaire Webb and WR Anthony White Jr. from the football team.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Cross Country

McComb, Bluffton, Elmwood, Kalida, Hopewell-Loudon, New Riegel, Mohawk, Leipsic & North Baltimore at Fostoria Booster Invitational, 9 a.m.

Lakota& Columbus Grove at Anna Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Van Buren at Fort Jennings, 10 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Old Fort, Bluffton & Lima Bath at Liberty-Benton Triangular, 9 a.m.

Crestline at Vanlue, 11:30 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Wrestling Officials Class

FINDLAY — There will be a class for new high school wrestling officials on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Oct. 12 at the University of Findlay. For more information or to register go to: http://officials.myohsaa.org or call 419-423-8995.

Basketball Officials Class

TIFFIN — The Tiffin Area Basketball officials will conduct a class required to become an Ohio High School Athletic Association official beginning Oct. 9. Twenty-five hours of class time are required. Registration must be completed at ohsaa.org. For more information, contact Lee Schaffer at 419-307-0587.

Upper Seeks JV Baseball Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a junior varsity baseball coach for the 2017-18 school year. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or to brad_e@usevs.org.

H-L Seeks Junior High Coach

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a seventh grade girls basketball coach. Candidates should contact athletic director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net or 419-937-2804.

