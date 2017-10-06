Prep Football Roundup: Hedrick leads H-L to rout of Arcadia

ARCADIA — Dominic Hedrick ran for three touchdowns and caught a pass for another as Hopewell-Loudon broke into the Blanchard Valley Conference victory column with a 49-7 romp over Arcadia Friday night.

John Turco rushed just five times for 111 yards and a pair of scores for the Chieftains (2-5, 1-4 BVC). Travis Milligan completed 11 of 17 passes for 140 yards.

Donovan Bickelhaupt raced 53 yards with an interception for an H-L touchdown.

Arcadia fell to 2-5 overall and 1-4 in the BVC.

Hopewell-Loudon 21 14 7 7 — 49

Arcadia 0 0 0 7 — 7

LEIPSIC 46

VANLUE 6

VANLUE — Leipsic reached the end zone four times in the first quarter and added two more in the second for a 39-point halftime lead en route to a 46-6 win over Vanlue in Blanchard Valley Conference action Friday night.

Drew Liffick paced the Vikings’ offense, completing all eight of his passes for 125 yards with scoring strikes of 20 yards to Cole Rieman, 40 to Tyler Hiegel and 10 to Alec Schroeder.

Brayden Niese led Leipsic, now 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the BVC, with 123 yards and a touchdown on just three carries, while Juan Pena scored twice and racked up 77 yards on seven carries.

Xavier Temple connected with Jared Kloepfer on a 56-yard score with 48 seconds left in the fourth quarter, while Treg Price led the Wildcats’ (1-6, 0-5) offense with 110 yards on 29 carries.

Leipsic 26 13 7 0 — 46

Vanlue 0 0 0 6 — 6

First Quarter

LEIP — Rieman 20 pass from Liffick (Pena kick)

LEIP — Pena 20 run (kick failed)

LEIP — Pena 20 run (kick failed)

LEIP — Hiegel 40 pass from Liffick (Pena kick)

Second Quarter

LEIP — B. Niese 80 run (kick failed)

LEIP — A. Schroeder 10 pass from Liffick (Pena kick)

Third Quarter

LEIP — Walther 2 run (Pena kick)

Fourth Quarter

VAN — Kloepfer 56 pass from Temple (kick failed)

ROSSFORD 42

ELMWOOD 0

ROSSFORD — Rossford jumped on Elmwood with 28 points in the first quarter and maintained the shutout in a 42-0 win over the Royals in Northern Buckeye Conference action.

Rossford, which passed for three touchdowns and returned two interceptions for scores, improved to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the NBC.

Levi Garner paced Elmwood (1-6, 0-4) with 76 yards on 20 carries.

Elmwood 0 0 0 0 — 0

Rossford 28 7 0 7 — 42

