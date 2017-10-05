Prep Roundup: Thomas, Settles lead FHS to win

Dakota Thomas handed out 46 assists on 131 of 133 setting chances and handled 17 digs to help Fostoria get past Rossford 25-14, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21 on Thursday in Northern Buckeye Conference play.

Tyriana Settles slammed 40 kills and made good on all 13 serving attempts and Mary Harris had 20 digs to lead Fostoria (14-6, 8-4 NBC).

Baleigh Robinson added 17 digs and 10 kills for the Lady Red.

Rossford slipped to 5-12 and 4-8 in the conference.

FOSTORIA (14-6, 8-4 nbc)

SERVING: Mary Harris 15-17, Tyriana Settles 13-13, Zoe Rice 12-12. ACES: Dakota Thomas 4, Harris 1, Baleigh Robinson 1. KILLS: Settles 40, Robinson 10, Harris 5, Meredith Grine 5. ASSISTS: Thomas 45. SETTING: Thomas 131-133. DIGS: Harris 20, Rice 12, Thomas 17, Settles 10, J’Breonn Jones 8, Grine 5. BLOCKS: Settles 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Fostoria, 25-18, 25-19.

NEW RIEGEL 3

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 0

BASCOM — Brianna Gillig paced New Riegel with 19 kills, 19 digs and three aces Thursday as the Blue Jackets defeated rival Hopewell-Loudon 25-18, 25-15, 25-15 in a nonleague volleyball match.

Lindsay Bouillon had 25 assists and 12 digs, and Christen Hohman and Madelyn Reinhart each had 14 digs for New Riegel (17-3). Kaitlyn Kirian had 12 kills and five blocks.

Jacque Burns had six kills for Hopewell-Loudon (16-5). Peyton Hoover had 14 digs and Hailey Coppus added 14 assists. Kenadee Siebenaller blocked six shots.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Hopewell-Loudon 25-18, 25-15.

FRESHMEN: Hopewell-Loudon 25-7, 25-13.

EASTWOOD 3

ELMWOOD 0

BLOOMDALE — Eastwood, the No. 3 ranked team in the state in Division III, swept Elmwood 25-16, 25-17, 25-9 for a Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball win Thursday.

The Eagles improved to 19-0 overall, 12-0 in the NBC.

Maddie Schroeder led the Royals (4-14, 3-9) with 12 assists while Jill Hannah had 12 digs.

ELMWOOD (4-14, 3-9 NBC)

KILLS: Taiah Douglas & Peighton Troike 5. ASSISTS: Maddie Schroeder 12. DIGS: Jill Hannah 13, Troike 6, Lizzy Hall 5.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Eastwood, 25-10, 25-16.

Boys soccer

VAN BUREN 6

OLD FORT 0

OLD FORT — Van Buren’s Thomas Piccirillo and Hunter Stone each scored twice and assisted on two other goals as the Black Knights routed Old Fort 6-0 for a nonleague boys soccer victory.

Piccirillo struck first 12:10 in, Stone scored twice in the next seven minutes and Nate Gregory tacked on another goal two minutes later to give Van Buren (12-1) a 4-0 halftime edge.

Piccirillo and McCracken each had second-half goals as the Black Knights finished with a 27-2 edge in total shots against the Stockaders (2-11-1).

goals: (VB) Thomas Piccirillo & Hunter Stone 2, Nate Gregory & Nick McCracken. Assists: (VB) Piccirillo & Stone 2, Mason Mairer & McCracken. shots-on-goal: Van Buren 27; Old Fort 2. saves: (VB) Hunter Fleck 2; (OF) Cole Bigelow 21.

records: Van Buren 12-1, Old Fort 2-11-1.

Comments

comments