Friday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Results
NW Ohio Game
Tol. Start 17, Tol. Scott 14, OT
Around Ohio
Day. Belmont 41, Day. Ponitz Tech. 0
Johnstown-Monroe 33, Newark Cath. 13
Sidney 49, Tipp City Tippecanoe 42
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 16, Cin. College Prep. 12
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Cory-Rawson at Van Buren
Hopewell-Loudon at Arcadia
Leipsic at Vanlue
Liberty-Benton at Pandora-Gilboa
McComb at Riverdale
North Baltimore at Arlington
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo St. John’s
Oregon Clay at Toledo Whitmer
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Fremont Ross
Toledo St. Francis at Lima Senior
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Carey
Mohawk at Seneca East
Upper Sandusky at Bucyrus
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Otsego
Elmwood at Rossford
Lake at Fostoria Senior
Woodmore at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Ada at Convoy Crestview
Allen East at Paulding
Delphos Jefferson at Bluffton
Spencerville at Columbus Grove
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Delta at Bryan
Liberty Center at Archbold
Patrick Henry at Evergreen
Swanton at Wauseon
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Wapakoneta
Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf
Lima Bath at St. Marys Memorial
Lima Shawnee at Kenton
Van Wert at Elida
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Marion Elgin
Ridgemont at Lima Perry
Upper Scioto Valley at Riverside
Waynesfield-Goshen at Sidney Lehman
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Castalia Margaretta at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Fremont St. Joseph at Willard
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Huron
Port Clinton at Vermilion
Shelby at Edison
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Sandusky Perkins
Clyde at Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Senior at Norwalk Senior
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Edon at Toledo Christian
Gibsonburg at Montpelier
Northwood at Danbury
Midwest Athletic Conference
Anna at St. Henry
Delphos St. John’s at Fort Recovery
Marion Local at New Bremen
Minster at Coldwater
Versailles at Parkway
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg
Bowling Green at Sylvania Northview
Springfield at Napoleon
Sylvania Southview at Maumee
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mansfield Senior
Lexington at West Holmes
Mount Vernon at Wooster Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Scott at Toledo Start
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Waite
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at Marion Pleasant
Clear Fork at Galion Senior
North Union at Marion Harding
River Valley at Ontario
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Ashland Crestview
Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton
Plymouth at New London
Western Reserve at South Central
Green Meadows Conference
Edgerton at Antwerp
Fairview at Ayersville
Hicksville at Tinora
Holgate at Wayne Trace
Other NW Ohio Games
Colonel Crawford at Cardinal Stritch
Columbus St. Charles at Mansfield Madison
Elyria Open Door Christian at Ridgedale
Lucas at Crestline
Ottawa Hills at Hilltop
Saturday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Lakota at Tiffin Calvert
NW Ohio Game
Wynford at Lima Cent. Cath.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Weekly State Coaches Poll
Division I Boys
1, Cincinnati St. Xavier (7) 235
2, Hudson (5) 215
3, Mason 203
4, Hilliard Davidson 194
5, Medina 188
6, Massillon Jackson 175
7, Cleveland St. Ignatius 174
8, Centerville 162
10, Olentangy Liberty 118
OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 11, Perrysburg 104.
Division II Boys
1, Lexington (8) 233
2, Rocky River (3) 221
3, Heath 198
4, Chardon Notre Dame Cathedral Latin 179
5, Chillicothe Unioto 175
6, Peninsula Woodridge 169
7, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 166
8, Bay Village Bay 161
9, Thornville Sheridan 152
10, Shelby 139
OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 15, Edison 68. 18, Wauseon 38.
Division III Boys
1, East Canton (9) 237
2. Leesburg Fairfield (3) 230
3, Fort Loramie 214
4, Mount Gilead 205
5, Smithville 187
6, Cortland Maplewood 167
7, Liberty Center 165
8, Gahanna Columbus Academy 155
9, McDonald 154
10, Minster 127
OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 15, Fairview 54. 17, Colonel Crawford 38. 18, Lincolnview 37.
Division I Girls
1, Centerville (12) 240
2, Hilliard Davidson 216
3, Cincinnati Ursuline 203
4, Olentangy Liberty 194
5, Granville 191
6, Brunswick 176
7, Beavercreek 164
8, Springboro 132
9, Liberty Township Lakota East 121
10, Hudson 119
Division II Girls
1, Lexington (10) 237
2, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 213
3, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 204
4, Gates Mills Hawken 192
5, Lancaster Fairfield Union 174
6, Defiance 149
7, Ashtabula Edgewood 140
8, Cuyahoga Valley Christian 111
9, Dove 108
10, Peninsula Woodridge 107
Division III Girls
1, Minster (12) 240
2, McDonald 228
3, Mount Gilead 216
4, West Liberty Salem 196
5, Columbus Grove 191
6, Fort Loramie 179
7, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 177
8, Fredericktown 147
9, St. Henry 143
10, Versailles 134
OTHER NW OHIO TEAMS: 14, Coldwater 72. 16, Liberty Center 44. 18, Pettisville 42. 20, Western Reserve 29.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Wildcard Games
Tuesday’s Result
New York 8, Minnesota 4
Wednesday’s Result
Arizona 11, Colorado 8
Division Series
Best-of-5
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Houston 8, Boston 2, Houston leads series 1-0
Cleveland 4, New York 0, Cleveland leads series 1-0
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Boston (Pomeranz 17-6) at Houston (Keuchel 14-5), 2:05 p.m. (FS1)
New York (Sabathia 14-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 18-4), 5:08 p.m. (MLB)
Chicago (Hendricks 7-5) at Washington, 7:31 p.m. (TBS)
Arizona at Los Angeles (Kershaw (18-4), 10:31 p.m. (TBS)
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Chicago (Lester 13-8) at Washington, 5:38 p.m. (TBS)
Arizona at Los Angeles (Hill 12-8), 9:08 p.m. (TBS)
SUNDAY’S GAMES
Houston (Peacock 13-2) at Boston (Porcello 11-17), 2:38 p.m. (FS1)
Cleveland (Carrasco (18-6) at New York (Tanaka 13-12), 7:38 p.m. (FS1)
MONDAY’S GAMES
x-Houston at Boston, TBD (FS1)
x-Cleveland (Tomlin 10-9) at New York (Severino 14-6), TBA (FS1)
Washington at Chicago (Quintana 11-11), TBA (TBS)
Los Angeles at Arizona, TBA (TBS)
TUESDAY’S GAMES
x-Washington at Chicago, TBA (TBS)
x-Los Angeles at Arizona, TBA (TBS)
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
x-Boston at Houston, TBD (FS1 or MLB)
x-New York at Cleveland (Kluber), TBA (FS1)
THURSDAY’S GAMES
x-Chicago at Washington, TBA (TBS)
x-Arizona at Los Angeles, TBA (TBS)
x-if necessary
Thursday’s Boxscore
Indians 4, Yankees 0
New York Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 Lindor ss 2 0 0 0
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 Kipnis cf 4 0 0 0
G.Sanch c 4 0 0 0 G.Allen cf 0 0 0 0
Grgrius ss 4 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 2b 4 1 1 0
St.Cstr 2b 4 0 2 0 Encrnco dh 3 1 0 0
Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 Bruce rf 3 2 2 3
T.Frzer 3b 3 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 3 0 1 0
Headley dh 2 0 0 0 Chsnhll lf 1 0 0 0
A.Hicks cf 3 0 1 0 A.Jcksn ph-lf 2 0 0 0
R.Perez c 2 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0
Totals 30 0 3 0 Totals 27 4 5 3
New York 000″000″000 — 0
Cleveland 010″210″00x — 4
DP–New York 1, Cleveland 1. LOB–New York 6, Cleveland 7. 2B–A.Hicks (1), Bruce (1). HR–Bruce (1). SF–Bruce (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Gray (L,0-1) 3 1/3 3 3 3 4 2
Warren 1 2 1 1 0 1
Garcia 2 2/3 0 0 0 2 3
Betances 1 0 0 0 0 3
Cleveland
Bauer (W,1-0) 6 2/3 2 0 0 1 8
Miller 1 0 0 0 2 3
Allen (S,1-1) 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 3
HBP–by Gray (Chisenhall). WP–Gray, Bauer, Warren, Garcia 2. Umpires–Home, Vic Carapazza. First, Dan Iassogna. Second, Dana DeMuth. Third, Brian O’Nora. T–3:26. A–37,612 (35,051).
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 73 54
N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 75 92
New England 2 2 0 .500 129 128
Miami 1 2 0 .333 25 57
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 109 74
Houston 2 2 0 .500 110 88
Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 100 126
Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 71 136
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 90 59
Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 60 80
Cincinnati 1 3 0 .250 64 67
Cleveland 0 4 0 .000 63 107
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 122 77
Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74
Oakland 2 2 0 .500 91 79
L.A. Chargers 0 4 0 .000 72 93
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 3 1 0 .750 103 92
Dallas 2 2 0 .500 94 97
Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89
N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 60 95
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89
Carolina 3 1 0 .750 78 70
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 71 64
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 3 1 0 .750 99 70
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 102 81
Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 79 76
Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 142 105
Seattle 2 2 0 .500 94 77
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 74 91
San Francisco 0 4 0 .000 66 94
Late games not included
Thursday’s Game
New England at Tampa Bay, 8:25
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1
Carolina at Detroit, 1
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 1
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1
Buffalo at Cincinnati, 1
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1
Tennessee at Miami, 1
L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05
Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25
Kansas City at Houston, 8:30
Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver
Monday’s Game
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30
Thursday, Oct. 12
Philadelphia at Carolina, 8:25
Sunday, Oct. 15
Green Bay at Minnesota, 1
Cleveland at Houston, 1
Detroit at New Orleans, 1
Miami at Atlanta, 1
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1
Chicago at Baltimore, 1
San Francisco at Washington, 1
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05
L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25
N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30
Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati
Monday, Oct. 16
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
Toronto 1 1 0 0 2 7 2
Montreal 1 1 0 0 2 3 2
Detroit 1 1 0 0 2 4 2
Ottawa 1 0 0 1 1 4 5
Buffalo 1 0 0 1 1 2 3
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 1 1 0 0 2 5 4
Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 5 3
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1 1 4 5
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1 0 0 2 4
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 1 1 0 0 2 4 2
St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 5 4
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nashville 1 0 1 0 0 3 4
Winnipeg 1 0 1 0 0 2 7
Minnesota 1 0 1 0 0 2 4
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 3 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Calgary 1 0 1 0 0 0 3
San Jose 1 0 1 0 0 3 5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Toronto 7, Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT
Edmonton 3, Calgary 0
Philadelphia 5, San Jose 3
Thursday’s Results
Boston 4, Nashville 3
Montreal 3, Buffalo 2, SO
Colorado 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Washington 5, Ottawa 4, SO
Detroit 4, Minnesota 2
Pittsburgh at Chicago, late
Arizona at Anaheim, late
Philadelphia at Los Angeles, late
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Vegas at Dallas, 8:30
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at New Jersey, 2
Montreal at Washington, 7
Detroit at Ottawa, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7
Minnesota at Carolina, 7
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7
Dallas at St. Louis, 8
Columbus at Chicago, 8:30
Vegas at Arizona, 9
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10
Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Preseason
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 2 0 1.000 —
Boston 1 0 1.000 ½
Toronto 1 1 .500 1
Philadelphia 0 1 .000 1½
New York 0 1 .000 1½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 1 0 1.000 —
Miami 1 1 .500 ½
Charlotte 1 1 .500 ½
Atlanta 1 1 .500 ½
Orlando 1 1 .500 ½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Indiana 1 0 1.000 —
Chicago 1 1 .500 ½
Detroit 0 1 .000 1
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
Milwaukee 0 2 .000 1½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 2 0 1.000 —
Memphis 2 0 1.000 —
Dallas 2 1 .667 ½
New Orleans 0 1 .000 1½
San Antonio 0 1 .000 1½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 3 0 1.000 —
Minnesota 2 0 1.000 ½
Utah 2 0 1.000 ½
Portland 0 1 .000 2
Oklahoma City 0 1 .000 2
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 1 0 1.000 —
Phoenix 1 0 1.000 —
L.A. Clippers 1 1 .500 ½
Golden State 0 2 .000 1½
L.A. Lakers 0 3 .000 2
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
L.A. Clippers 98, Toronto 84
Atlanta 109, Cleveland 93
Charlotte 108, Detroit 106
Memphis 110, Philadelphia 89
Indiana 104, Milwaukee 86
Dallas 118, Chicago 71
Utah 117, Haifa Maccabi 78
Denver 122, L.A. Lakers 104
Thursday’s Results
Minnesota 111, Golden State 97
Orlando 112, Dallas 89
Brooklyn 107, Miami 88
Houston 144, Shanghai Sharks 82
Toronto at Portland, late
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 7
Boston at Philadelphia, 7
New York at Washington, 7
Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30
Phoenix at Utah, 9
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Orlando, 7
Sunday’s Games
Golden State vs. Minnesota at Shanghai, 7 a.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 3
Melbourne United at Oklahoma City, 3
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
Denver at San Antonio, 4
New Orleans at Chicago, 7
New York at Brooklyn, 7:30
Sacramento vs. L.A. Lakers at Paradise, NV, 9
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 19 5 8 65 71 35
New York City FC 16 8 8 56 53 39
Atlanta United FC 15 9 8 53 68 38
Chicago 15 10 7 52 58 42
Columbus 15 12 5 50 50 47
New York 12 12 7 43 48 46
Philadelphia 10 13 9 39 42 43
Montreal 11 15 6 39 50 54
New England 11 15 6 39 48 58
Orlando City 10 13 9 39 38 51
D.C. United 9 18 5 32 30 54
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Vancouver 15 10 6 51 48 43
Seattle 12 9 11 47 45 39
Sporting Kansas City 12 7 11 47 37 24
Portland 13 11 8 47 54 49
Houston 11 10 10 43 52 44
FC Dallas 10 9 12 42 42 42
San Jose 12 14 6 42 35 57
Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53
Minnesota United 10 16 5 35 44 63
Los Angeles 7 17 8 29 41 62
Colorado 8 18 5 29 29 47
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Result
Philadelphia 2, Seattle 0
Tuesday’s Result
Minnesota United 3, Atlanta United FC 2
Saturday’s Games
Vancouver at New York, 5
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 8
FC Dallas at Colorado, 9
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wednesday’s Result
Arkansas St. 43, Georgia Southern 25
Thursday’s Results
Alcorn St. 24, Alabama St. 10
Louisville (4-1) at NC State (4-1), late
Friday’s Games
Memphis (3-1) at UConn (1-3), 7
Morgan St. (0-4) at SC State (1-3), 7:30
Boise St. (2-2) at BYU (1-4), 10:15
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Columbia (3-0) at Marist (3-2), Noon
Pittsburgh (2-3) at Syracuse (2-3), 12:30
Penn (2-1) at CCSU (2-3), 1
Lehigh (0-5) at Colgate (2-3), 1
Wagner (2-3) at Duquesne (3-1), 1
Georgetown (1-3) at Princeton (2-1), 1
Maine (1-2) at Villanova (3-2), 1
Monmouth (NJ) (4-1) at Holy Cross (2-3), 1:05
Harvard (2-1) at Cornell (0-3), 1:30
Yale (3-0) at Dartmouth (3-0), 1:30
W. Michigan (3-2) at Buffalo (3-2), 3:30
Fordham (1-4) at Lafayette (1-4), 3:30
Air Force (1-3) at Navy (4-0), 3:30
Delaware (2-2) at Stony Brook (4-1), 6
Virginia Tech (4-1) at Boston College (2-3), 7:15
SOUTH
Mississippi (2-2) at Auburn (4-1), Noon
Wake Forest (4-1) at Clemson (5-0), Noon
Temple (2-3) at East Carolina (1-4), Noon
Georgia (5-0) at Vanderbilt (3-2), Noon
Duke (4-1) at Virginia (3-1), 12:20
Brown (2-1) at Stetson (0-5), 12:30
NC Central (3-1) at Howard (2-2), 1
Davidson (2-2) at Jacksonville (3-1), 1
Butler (2-3) at Morehead St. (2-3), 1
Delaware St. (0-4) at NC A&T (5-0), 1
St. Francis (Pa.) (3-1) at Presbyterian (2-3), 1
Shorter (0-5) at Gardner-Webb (0-4), 1:30
Samford (3-2) at VMI (0-5), 1:30
W. Carolina (4-1) at Wofford (4-0), 1:30
Valparaiso (2-3) at Campbell (3-2), 2
William & Mary (2-2) at Elon (4-1), 2
Florida A&M (2-3) at Norfolk St. (1-3), 2
Hampton (2-2) at Savannah St. (0-4), 2
Mercer (2-3) at The Citadel (3-1), 2
FIU (3-1) at Middle Tennessee (2-3), 3
Albany (NY) (3-2) at Richmond (2-2), 3
Murray St. (1-4) at UT Martin (3-2), 3
New Mexico St. (2-3) at Appalachian St. (2-2), 3:30
Robert Morris (2-2) at ETSU (2-3), 3:30
LSU (3-2) at Florida (3-1), 3:30
Miami (3-0) at Florida St. (1-2), 3:30
Notre Dame (4-1) at North Carolina (1-4), 3:30
Furman (2-3) at Chattanooga (1-4), 4
Arkansas (2-2) at South Carolina (3-2), 4
Tulsa (1-4) at Tulane (2-2), 4
Louisiana Tech (3-2) at UAB (2-2), 4
Jacksonville St. (3-1) at Austin Peay (3-2), 5
Incarnate Word (0-4) at SE Louisiana (2-3), 5
Marshall (3-1) at Charlotte (0-5), 6
Tennessee St. (3-2) at E. Kentucky (1-3), 6
FAU (2-3) at Old Dominion (2-2), 6
Georgia St. (1-2) at Coastal Carolina (1-3), 6:30
Texas Southern (0-4) at Kennesaw St. (3-1), 7
Alabama A&M (2-3) at Southern U. (2-3), 7
Missouri (1-3) at Kentucky (4-1), 7:30
Northwestern St. (1-3) at Nicholls (3-2), 7:30
MIDWEST
Illinois (2-2) at Iowa (3-2), Noon
Texas Tech (3-1) at Kansas (1-3), Noon
Penn St. (5-0) at Northwestern (2-2), Noon
E. Michigan (2-2) at Toledo (3-1), Noon
N. Dakota St. (4-0) at Indiana St. (0-4), 1
Dayton (1-4) at Drake (3-2), 2
Cent. Michigan (1-4) at Ohio (4-1), 2
Bowling Green (0-5) at Miami (Ohio) (2-3), 2:30
Youngstown St. (3-1) at South Dakota (4-0), 3
Ball St. (2-3) at Akron (2-3), 3:30
Charleston Southern (2-2) at Indiana (2-2), 3:30
Kent St. (1-4) at N. Illinois (2-2), 3:30
N. Colorado (2-2) at North Dakota (1-4), 3:30
Maryland (3-1) at Ohio St. (4-1), 3:30
Minnesota (3-1) at Purdue (2-2), 3:30
W. Illinois (3-1) at N. Iowa (2-2), 5
Tennessee Tech (0-5) at E. Illinois (3-2), 7
S. Illinois (2-2) at S. Dakota St. (3-1), 7
Michigan St. (3-1) at Michigan (4-0), 7:30
UCF (3-0) at Cincinnati (2-3), 8
Wisconsin (4-0) at Nebraska (3-2), 8
SOUTHWEST
Iowa St. (2-2) at Oklahoma (4-0), Noon
Sam Houston St. (3-1) vs. Stephen F. Austin (2-3) at Houston, 2
Louisiana-Monroe (2-2) at Texas St. (1-4), 3
West Virginia (3-1) at TCU (4-0), 3:30
Grambling St. (4-1) vs. Prairie View (2-2) at Dallas, 5
Army (3-2) at Rice (1-4), 6:30
McNeese St. (4-1) at Abilene Christian (2-3), 7
MVSU (0-4) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-3), 7
SMU (4-1) at Houston (3-1), 7
Cent. Arkansas (3-1) at Houston Baptist (1-3), 7
Kansas St. (3-1) at Texas (2-2), 7
Southern Miss. (2-2) at UTSA (3-0), 7
Alabama (5-0) at Texas A&M (4-1), 7:15
W. Kentucky (2-2) at UTEP (0-5), 8
FAR WEST
Portland St. (0-4) at Montana St. (1-3), 1
Oregon St. (1-4) at Southern Cal (4-1), 4
Montana (3-2) at Idaho St. (3-2), 4:30
Louisiana-Lafayette (1-3) at Idaho (2-2), 5
Colorado St. (3-2) at Utah St. (3-2), 5:30
Illinois St. (4-0) at N. Arizona (2-2), 7
Fresno St. (2-2) at San Jose St. (1-5), 7
Arizona (2-2) at Colorado (3-2), 8
Washington St. (5-0) at Oregon (4-1), 8
Cal Poly (0-5) at S. Utah (2-2), 8
E. Washington (3-2) at UC Davis (3-2), 9
Stanford (3-2) at Utah (4-0), 10:15
Hawaii (2-3) at Nevada (0-5), 10:30
San Diego St. (5-0) at UNLV (2-2), 10:45
California (3-2) at Washington (5-0), 10:45
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Safeway Open
First Round
a-denotes amateur
Brendan Steele 34-31 — 65 -7
Tyler Duncan 34-31 — 65 -7
Tom Hoge 35-30 — 65 -7
Lucas Glover 33-34 — 67 -5
Chez Reavie 34-33 — 67 -5
Jamie Lovemark 33-34 — 67 -5
Emiliano Grillo 36-31 — 67 -5
Zach Johnson 36-32 — 68 -4
Kevin Tway 36-32 — 68 -4
Ryan Moore 34-34 — 68 -4
Maverick McNealy 35-33 — 68 -4
Graham DeLaet 36-33 — 69 -3
Zac Blair 35-34 — 69 -3
Brian Stuard 33-36 — 69 -3
Bud Cauley 37-32 — 69 -3
Webb Simpson 36-33 — 69 -3
Phil Mickelson 35-34 — 69 -3
Scott Brown 37-32 — 69 -3
Harold Varner III 36-33 — 69 -3
Kevin Streelman 34-35 — 69 -3
Conrad Shindler 34-35 — 69 -3
Joel Dahmen 36-33 — 69 -3
Xinjun Zhang 33-36 — 69 -3
Jason Kokrak 36-34 — 70 -2
Brian Davis 36-34 — 70 -2
Ollie Schniederjans 37-33 — 70 -2
Cody Gribble 34-36 — 70 -2
Tony Finau 34-36 — 70 -2
Scott Piercy 36-34 — 70 -2
Talor Gooch 36-34 — 70 -2
Ben Silverman 37-33 — 70 -2
Bronson Burgoon 36-34 — 70 -2
Stephan Jaeger 35-35 — 70 -2
Tom Lovelady 33-37 — 70 -2
Seamus Power 36-34 — 70 -2
Corey Conners 36-34 — 70 -2
Michael Kim 35-35 — 70 -2
Chad Campbell 36-34 — 70 -2
Martin Flores 35-35 — 70 -2
Harris English 34-36 — 70 -2
Grayson Murray 37-33 — 70 -2
Hunter Mahan 38-32 — 70 -2
Johnson Wagner 35-35 — 70 -2
Robert Garrigus 34-36 — 70 -2
Nate Lashley 34-36 — 70 -2
Brett Stegmaier 34-36 — 70 -2
Shawn Stefani 37-34 — 71 -1
Tyrone Van Aswegen 36-35 — 71 -1
Martin Laird 33-38 — 71 -1
David Hearn 36-35 — 71 -1
Fabian Gomez 36-35 — 71 -1
Nick Taylor 37-34 — 71 -1
J.J. Spaun 36-35 — 71 -1
Kevin Na 35-36 — 71 -1
Andrew Landry 35-36 — 71 -1
Martin Piller 35-36 — 71 -1
Cameron Tringale 36-35 — 71 -1
Jonas Blixt 37-34 — 71 -1
Peter Malnati 35-36 — 71 -1
Andrew Putnam 35-36 — 71 -1
Kelly Kraft 35-37 — 72 E
Chesson Hadley 37-35 — 72 E
Greg Chalmers 37-35 — 72 E
Matt Jones 38-34 — 72 E
Dicky Pride 36-36 — 72 E
Ted Potter, Jr. 36-36 — 72 E
Matt Every 38-34 — 72 E
John Huh 37-35 — 72 E
Abraham Ancer 35-37 — 72 E
Sam Ryder 37-35 — 72 E
Keegan Bradley 35-37 — 72 E
Bill Haas 35-37 — 72 E
Charlie Wi 35-37 — 72 E
Eric Axley 36-36 — 72 E
Chris Kirk 37-35 — 72 E
Daniel Summerhays 35-37 — 72 E
Whee Kim 33-39 — 72 E
Ryan Blaum 38-34 — 72 E
Ryan Armour 36-36 — 72 E
Luke List 36-36 — 72 E
Steve Wheatcroft 34-38 — 72 E
Lanto Griffin 34-38 — 72 E
Denny McCarthy 35-37 — 72 E
Brandon Harkins 37-35 — 72 E
Matt Atkins 33-39 — 72 E
Steve Allan 37-35 — 72 E
Camilo Villegas 35-38 — 73 +1
Patton Kizzire 37-36 — 73 +1
Troy Merritt 38-35 — 73 +1
Sung Kang 37-36 — 73 +1
D.A. Points 37-36 — 73 +1
Aaron Baddeley 37-36 — 73 +1
Vaughn Taylor 37-36 — 73 +1
Andrew Yun 38-35 — 73 +1
a-Cameron Champ 36-37 — 73 +1
Rick Lamb 37-36 — 73 +1
Kurt Kitayama 37-36 — 73 +1
Brice Garnett 36-37 — 73 +1
Scott Stallings 37-36 — 73 +1
Patrick Rodgers 38-35 — 73 +1
Rory Sabbatini 36-37 — 73 +1
Sangmoon Bae 39-34 — 73 +1
Bryson DeChambeau 36-37 — 73 +1
Richy Werenski 36-37 — 73 +1
Zecheng Dou 37-36 — 73 +1
Dino Giacomazzi 37-36 — 73 +1
Anthony Paolucci 36-37 — 73 +1
Ben Martin 38-36 — 74 +2
Jon Curran 37-37 — 74 +2
Smylie Kaufman 37-37 — 74 +2
Mackenzie Hughes 34-40 — 74 +2
K.J. Choi 38-36 — 74 +2
Ben Crane 38-36 — 74 +2
John Daly 37-37 — 74 +2
Sam Saunders 40-34 — 74 +2
Ken Duke 37-37 — 74 +2
Beau Hossler 37-37 — 74 +2
Aaron Wise 39-35 — 74 +2
Jason Schmuhl 36-38 — 74 +2
Chris Stroud 37-38 — 75 +3
Alex Cejka 36-39 — 75 +3
Bobby Wyatt 39-36 — 75 +3
Derek Fathauer 36-39 — 75 +3
Andrew Loupe 39-36 — 75 +3
Billy Hurley III 38-37 — 75 +3
Brian Gay 36-39 — 75 +3
Keith Mitchell 40-35 — 75 +3
Trey Mullinax 36-39 — 75 +3
Nicholas Lindheim 38-37 — 75 +3
Peter Uihlein 39-36 — 75 +3
John Rollins 36-40 — 76 +4
Ricky Barnes 38-38 — 76 +4
Carl Pettersson 37-39 — 76 +4
Brendon de Jonge 37-39 — 76 +4
Adam Schenk 36-40 — 76 +4
Kevin Dougherty 39-37 — 76 +4
Jonathan Randolph 38-38 — 76 +4
Kyle Thompson 39-37 — 76 +4
Jamie Sadlowski 37-40 — 77 +5
Rob Oppenheim 40-37 — 77 +5
Colt Knost 37-40 — 77 +5
Ethan Tracy 40-37 — 77 +5
Roberto Diaz 39-41 — 80 +8
Jason Gore 42-40 — 82 +10
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Promoted Taj Tashombe to vice president of external affairs.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Exercised the 2018 contract option on manager Brian Snitker.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Xavier Munford.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Norman Powell to a four-year contract extension.
Football
National Football League
HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed Ben Heeney off waivers from New Orleans. Waived S Kurtis Drummond.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed K Nick Novak. Waived K Younghoe Koo.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed RB Calvin Cook on injured reserve. Signed RB Stevan Ridley.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Isaiah Johnson from the practice squad. Released DE Jacquies Smith.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Josh Carraway to the practice squad. Released LB Tony Washington Jr. from the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed FB John Delahunt. Signed DB Brendan Morgan to the practice squad. Released K Brett Lauther. Released RB Marion Grice from the practice squad.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled LW Giovanni Fiore from San Diego (AHL).
ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Tom Hoof vice president of marketing.
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Garnet Hathaway to Stockton (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Aassigned Fs Matt Lorito and Eric Tangradi to Grand Rapids (AHL) and reassigned G Matej Machovsky from Grand Rapids to Toledo (ECHL). Signed F Matt Carey to a professional tryout contract.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Paul LaDue from Ontario (AHL). Placed D Alec Martinez on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 3.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Chico Resch team ambassador.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed D Mark Borowiecki to a two-year contract extension.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Assigned F Brandon Pirri to Chicago (AHL). Placed G Calvin Pickard on waivers.
American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Assigned D Rick Pinkston and G Jake Paterson to Norfolk (ECHL). Loaned F Derek Army to Wheeling (ECHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned D Nolan De Jong and Fs Michael Joly and Brady Shaw to Colorado (ECHL) and D Josh Atkinson to Atlanta (ECHL).
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Signed D Sam Posa to the training camp roster. Named David Fine broadcaster and director of media relations.
College
EMORY — Announced the resignation of women’s basketball coach Christy Thomaskutty
LOYOLA (MD) — Named Shelley Sheetz assistant women’s basketball coach.
SAINT JOSEPH’S — Announced retirement of athletic director Don DiJulia at the end of the academic year.
LOCAL SPORTS
Thursday’s Results
Junior High Volleyball
(8th) New Riegel 25-25, Hopewell-Loudon 18-23
(7th) New Riegel 25-17-25, Hopewell-Loudon 5-25-22
BOWLING
Seneca Lanes
Monday Nite Spares
Standings: Dick’s Auto Supply 12-4; MNH Truck Leasings 11-5; TWB Victory Riders 9-7; Jack Green Hauling 8-8; Shoulda Beens 8-8; Crystal Whipped 6.5-9.5; Offset Electric 6-10; J&W Truck and Trailer Repair 6-10; Royal Flush 6-6; Thibs’ Gang 8.5-6.5; Wells 5-7.
High games, men: Aaron Reasor 255, Josh Gerschutz 234, Dale Thaxton 225, Ron Sander 223. Rodney Ridgway 213, Josh McCarley 213.
High series, men: Aaron Reasor 648, Josh McCarley 554, John Petrlich 541, Dale Thaxton 540, Mike Fox 534.
High games, women: Marla Nye 200, Lisa Myers 186, Jan Thibodeau 183, Kathy Breidenbach 178, Nichole Fox 174.
High series, women: Lisa Myers 511, Marla Nye 490, Daneen Reasor 487, Jan Thibodeau 482, Jen Anez 474.
LOCAL & AREA
Wrestling Officials Class
FINDLAY — There will be a class for new high school wrestling officials on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Oct. 12 at the University of Findlay. For more information or to register go to: http://officials.myohsaa.org or call 419-423-8995.
Basketball Officials Class
TIFFIN — The Tiffin Area Basketball officials will conduct a class required to become an Ohio High School Athletic Association official beginning Oct. 9. Twenty-five hours of class time are required. Registration must be completed at ohsaa.org. For more information, contact Lee Schaffer at 419-307-0587.
Upper Seeks JV Baseball Coach
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a junior varsity baseball coach for the 2017-18 school year. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or to brad_e@usevs.org.
H-L Seeks Junior High Coach
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a seventh grade girls basketball coach. Candidates should contact athletic director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net or 419-937-2804.