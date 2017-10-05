Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Results

NW Ohio Game

Tol. Start 17, Tol. Scott 14, OT

Around Ohio

Day. Belmont 41, Day. Ponitz Tech. 0

Johnstown-Monroe 33, Newark Cath. 13

Sidney 49, Tipp City Tippecanoe 42

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 16, Cin. College Prep. 12

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Cory-Rawson at Van Buren

Hopewell-Loudon at Arcadia

Leipsic at Vanlue

Liberty-Benton at Pandora-Gilboa

McComb at Riverdale

North Baltimore at Arlington

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo St. John’s

Oregon Clay at Toledo Whitmer

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Fremont Ross

Toledo St. Francis at Lima Senior

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Carey

Mohawk at Seneca East

Upper Sandusky at Bucyrus

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Otsego

Elmwood at Rossford

Lake at Fostoria Senior

Woodmore at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Ada at Convoy Crestview

Allen East at Paulding

Delphos Jefferson at Bluffton

Spencerville at Columbus Grove

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Delta at Bryan

Liberty Center at Archbold

Patrick Henry at Evergreen

Swanton at Wauseon

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Wapakoneta

Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf

Lima Bath at St. Marys Memorial

Lima Shawnee at Kenton

Van Wert at Elida

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Marion Elgin

Ridgemont at Lima Perry

Upper Scioto Valley at Riverside

Waynesfield-Goshen at Sidney Lehman

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Castalia Margaretta at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Fremont St. Joseph at Willard

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Huron

Port Clinton at Vermilion

Shelby at Edison

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Sandusky Perkins

Clyde at Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Senior at Norwalk Senior

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Edon at Toledo Christian

Gibsonburg at Montpelier

Northwood at Danbury

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna at St. Henry

Delphos St. John’s at Fort Recovery

Marion Local at New Bremen

Minster at Coldwater

Versailles at Parkway

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg

Bowling Green at Sylvania Northview

Springfield at Napoleon

Sylvania Southview at Maumee

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mansfield Senior

Lexington at West Holmes

Mount Vernon at Wooster Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Rogers

Toledo Scott at Toledo Start

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Waite

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at Marion Pleasant

Clear Fork at Galion Senior

North Union at Marion Harding

River Valley at Ontario

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Ashland Crestview

Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton

Plymouth at New London

Western Reserve at South Central

Green Meadows Conference

Edgerton at Antwerp

Fairview at Ayersville

Hicksville at Tinora

Holgate at Wayne Trace

Other NW Ohio Games

Colonel Crawford at Cardinal Stritch

Columbus St. Charles at Mansfield Madison

Elyria Open Door Christian at Ridgedale

Lucas at Crestline

Ottawa Hills at Hilltop

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Lakota at Tiffin Calvert

NW Ohio Game

Wynford at Lima Cent. Cath.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Weekly State Coaches Poll

Division I Boys

1, Cincinnati St. Xavier (7) 235

2, Hudson (5) 215

3, Mason 203

4, Hilliard Davidson 194

5, Medina 188

6, Massillon Jackson 175

7, Cleveland St. Ignatius 174

8, Centerville 162

10, Olentangy Liberty 118

OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 11, Perrysburg 104.

Division II Boys

1, Lexington (8) 233

2, Rocky River (3) 221

3, Heath 198

4, Chardon Notre Dame Cathedral Latin 179

5, Chillicothe Unioto 175

6, Peninsula Woodridge 169

7, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 166

8, Bay Village Bay 161

9, Thornville Sheridan 152

10, Shelby 139

OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 15, Edison 68. 18, Wauseon 38.

Division III Boys

1, East Canton (9) 237

2. Leesburg Fairfield (3) 230

3, Fort Loramie 214

4, Mount Gilead 205

5, Smithville 187

6, Cortland Maplewood 167

7, Liberty Center 165

8, Gahanna Columbus Academy 155

9, McDonald 154

10, Minster 127

OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 15, Fairview 54. 17, Colonel Crawford 38. 18, Lincolnview 37.

Division I Girls

1, Centerville (12) 240

2, Hilliard Davidson 216

3, Cincinnati Ursuline 203

4, Olentangy Liberty 194

5, Granville 191

6, Brunswick 176

7, Beavercreek 164

8, Springboro 132

9, Liberty Township Lakota East 121

10, Hudson 119

Division II Girls

1, Lexington (10) 237

2, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 213

3, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 204

4, Gates Mills Hawken 192

5, Lancaster Fairfield Union 174

6, Defiance 149

7, Ashtabula Edgewood 140

8, Cuyahoga Valley Christian 111

9, Dove 108

10, Peninsula Woodridge 107

Division III Girls

1, Minster (12) 240

2, McDonald 228

3, Mount Gilead 216

4, West Liberty Salem 196

5, Columbus Grove 191

6, Fort Loramie 179

7, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 177

8, Fredericktown 147

9, St. Henry 143

10, Versailles 134

OTHER NW OHIO TEAMS: 14, Coldwater 72. 16, Liberty Center 44. 18, Pettisville 42. 20, Western Reserve 29.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Wildcard Games

Tuesday’s Result

New York 8, Minnesota 4

Wednesday’s Result

Arizona 11, Colorado 8

Division Series

Best-of-5

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Houston 8, Boston 2, Houston leads series 1-0

Cleveland 4, New York 0, Cleveland leads series 1-0

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Boston (Pomeranz 17-6) at Houston (Keuchel 14-5), 2:05 p.m. (FS1)

New York (Sabathia 14-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 18-4), 5:08 p.m. (MLB)

Chicago (Hendricks 7-5) at Washington, 7:31 p.m. (TBS)

Arizona at Los Angeles (Kershaw (18-4), 10:31 p.m. (TBS)

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Chicago (Lester 13-8) at Washington, 5:38 p.m. (TBS)

Arizona at Los Angeles (Hill 12-8), 9:08 p.m. (TBS)

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Houston (Peacock 13-2) at Boston (Porcello 11-17), 2:38 p.m. (FS1)

Cleveland (Carrasco (18-6) at New York (Tanaka 13-12), 7:38 p.m. (FS1)

MONDAY’S GAMES

x-Houston at Boston, TBD (FS1)

x-Cleveland (Tomlin 10-9) at New York (Severino 14-6), TBA (FS1)

Washington at Chicago (Quintana 11-11), TBA (TBS)

Los Angeles at Arizona, TBA (TBS)

TUESDAY’S GAMES

x-Washington at Chicago, TBA (TBS)

x-Los Angeles at Arizona, TBA (TBS)

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

x-Boston at Houston, TBD (FS1 or MLB)

x-New York at Cleveland (Kluber), TBA (FS1)

THURSDAY’S GAMES

x-Chicago at Washington, TBA (TBS)

x-Arizona at Los Angeles, TBA (TBS)

x-if necessary

Thursday’s Boxscore

Indians 4, Yankees 0

New York Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 Lindor ss 2 0 0 0

Judge rf 4 0 0 0 Kipnis cf 4 0 0 0

G.Sanch c 4 0 0 0 G.Allen cf 0 0 0 0

Grgrius ss 4 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 2b 4 1 1 0

St.Cstr 2b 4 0 2 0 Encrnco dh 3 1 0 0

Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 Bruce rf 3 2 2 3

T.Frzer 3b 3 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 3 0 1 0

Headley dh 2 0 0 0 Chsnhll lf 1 0 0 0

A.Hicks cf 3 0 1 0 A.Jcksn ph-lf 2 0 0 0

R.Perez c 2 0 0 0

Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0

Totals 30 0 3 0 Totals 27 4 5 3

New York 000″000″000 — 0

Cleveland 010″210″00x — 4

DP–New York 1, Cleveland 1. LOB–New York 6, Cleveland 7. 2B–A.Hicks (1), Bruce (1). HR–Bruce (1). SF–Bruce (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York

Gray (L,0-1) 3 1/3 3 3 3 4 2

Warren 1 2 1 1 0 1

Garcia 2 2/3 0 0 0 2 3

Betances 1 0 0 0 0 3

Cleveland

Bauer (W,1-0) 6 2/3 2 0 0 1 8

Miller 1 0 0 0 2 3

Allen (S,1-1) 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 3

HBP–by Gray (Chisenhall). WP–Gray, Bauer, Warren, Garcia 2. Umpires–Home, Vic Carapazza. First, Dan Iassogna. Second, Dana DeMuth. Third, Brian O’Nora. T–3:26. A–37,612 (35,051).

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 73 54

N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 75 92

New England 2 2 0 .500 129 128

Miami 1 2 0 .333 25 57

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 109 74

Houston 2 2 0 .500 110 88

Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 100 126

Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 71 136

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 90 59

Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 60 80

Cincinnati 1 3 0 .250 64 67

Cleveland 0 4 0 .000 63 107

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 122 77

Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74

Oakland 2 2 0 .500 91 79

L.A. Chargers 0 4 0 .000 72 93

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 3 1 0 .750 103 92

Dallas 2 2 0 .500 94 97

Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89

N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 60 95

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89

Carolina 3 1 0 .750 78 70

Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 71 64

New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Detroit 3 1 0 .750 99 70

Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 102 81

Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 79 76

Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 142 105

Seattle 2 2 0 .500 94 77

Arizona 2 2 0 .500 74 91

San Francisco 0 4 0 .000 66 94

Late games not included

Thursday’s Game

New England at Tampa Bay, 8:25

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1

Carolina at Detroit, 1

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 1

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 1

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1

Tennessee at Miami, 1

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30

Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver

Monday’s Game

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30

Thursday, Oct. 12

Philadelphia at Carolina, 8:25

Sunday, Oct. 15

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1

Cleveland at Houston, 1

Detroit at New Orleans, 1

Miami at Atlanta, 1

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1

Chicago at Baltimore, 1

San Francisco at Washington, 1

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05

L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25

N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30

Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati

Monday, Oct. 16

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 1 1 0 0 2 4 3

Toronto 1 1 0 0 2 7 2

Montreal 1 1 0 0 2 3 2

Detroit 1 1 0 0 2 4 2

Ottawa 1 0 0 1 1 4 5

Buffalo 1 0 0 1 1 2 3

Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 1 1 0 0 2 5 4

Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 5 3

Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1 1 4 5

New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1 0 0 2 4

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 1 1 0 0 2 4 2

St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 5 4

Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Nashville 1 0 1 0 0 3 4

Winnipeg 1 0 1 0 0 2 7

Minnesota 1 0 1 0 0 2 4

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 3 0

Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Calgary 1 0 1 0 0 0 3

San Jose 1 0 1 0 0 3 5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto 7, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

Edmonton 3, Calgary 0

Philadelphia 5, San Jose 3

Thursday’s Results

Boston 4, Nashville 3

Montreal 3, Buffalo 2, SO

Colorado 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Washington 5, Ottawa 4, SO

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2

Pittsburgh at Chicago, late

Arizona at Anaheim, late

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, late

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Vegas at Dallas, 8:30

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at New Jersey, 2

Montreal at Washington, 7

Detroit at Ottawa, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7

Minnesota at Carolina, 7

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7

Dallas at St. Louis, 8

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30

Vegas at Arizona, 9

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Preseason

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 2 0 1.000 —

Boston 1 0 1.000 ½

Toronto 1 1 .500 1

Philadelphia 0 1 .000 1½

New York 0 1 .000 1½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 1 0 1.000 —

Miami 1 1 .500 ½

Charlotte 1 1 .500 ½

Atlanta 1 1 .500 ½

Orlando 1 1 .500 ½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Indiana 1 0 1.000 —

Chicago 1 1 .500 ½

Detroit 0 1 .000 1

Cleveland 0 1 .000 1

Milwaukee 0 2 .000 1½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 2 0 1.000 —

Memphis 2 0 1.000 —

Dallas 2 1 .667 ½

New Orleans 0 1 .000 1½

San Antonio 0 1 .000 1½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 3 0 1.000 —

Minnesota 2 0 1.000 ½

Utah 2 0 1.000 ½

Portland 0 1 .000 2

Oklahoma City 0 1 .000 2

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Sacramento 1 0 1.000 —

Phoenix 1 0 1.000 —

L.A. Clippers 1 1 .500 ½

Golden State 0 2 .000 1½

L.A. Lakers 0 3 .000 2

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

L.A. Clippers 98, Toronto 84

Atlanta 109, Cleveland 93

Charlotte 108, Detroit 106

Memphis 110, Philadelphia 89

Indiana 104, Milwaukee 86

Dallas 118, Chicago 71

Utah 117, Haifa Maccabi 78

Denver 122, L.A. Lakers 104

Thursday’s Results

Minnesota 111, Golden State 97

Orlando 112, Dallas 89

Brooklyn 107, Miami 88

Houston 144, Shanghai Sharks 82

Toronto at Portland, late

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 7

Boston at Philadelphia, 7

New York at Washington, 7

Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30

Phoenix at Utah, 9

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Orlando, 7

Sunday’s Games

Golden State vs. Minnesota at Shanghai, 7 a.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 3

Melbourne United at Oklahoma City, 3

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Denver at San Antonio, 4

New Orleans at Chicago, 7

New York at Brooklyn, 7:30

Sacramento vs. L.A. Lakers at Paradise, NV, 9

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 19 5 8 65 71 35

New York City FC 16 8 8 56 53 39

Atlanta United FC 15 9 8 53 68 38

Chicago 15 10 7 52 58 42

Columbus 15 12 5 50 50 47

New York 12 12 7 43 48 46

Philadelphia 10 13 9 39 42 43

Montreal 11 15 6 39 50 54

New England 11 15 6 39 48 58

Orlando City 10 13 9 39 38 51

D.C. United 9 18 5 32 30 54

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Vancouver 15 10 6 51 48 43

Seattle 12 9 11 47 45 39

Sporting Kansas City 12 7 11 47 37 24

Portland 13 11 8 47 54 49

Houston 11 10 10 43 52 44

FC Dallas 10 9 12 42 42 42

San Jose 12 14 6 42 35 57

Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53

Minnesota United 10 16 5 35 44 63

Los Angeles 7 17 8 29 41 62

Colorado 8 18 5 29 29 47

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Result

Philadelphia 2, Seattle 0

Tuesday’s Result

Minnesota United 3, Atlanta United FC 2

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver at New York, 5

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 8

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wednesday’s Result

Arkansas St. 43, Georgia Southern 25

Thursday’s Results

Alcorn St. 24, Alabama St. 10

Louisville (4-1) at NC State (4-1), late

Friday’s Games

Memphis (3-1) at UConn (1-3), 7

Morgan St. (0-4) at SC State (1-3), 7:30

Boise St. (2-2) at BYU (1-4), 10:15

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Columbia (3-0) at Marist (3-2), Noon

Pittsburgh (2-3) at Syracuse (2-3), 12:30

Penn (2-1) at CCSU (2-3), 1

Lehigh (0-5) at Colgate (2-3), 1

Wagner (2-3) at Duquesne (3-1), 1

Georgetown (1-3) at Princeton (2-1), 1

Maine (1-2) at Villanova (3-2), 1

Monmouth (NJ) (4-1) at Holy Cross (2-3), 1:05

Harvard (2-1) at Cornell (0-3), 1:30

Yale (3-0) at Dartmouth (3-0), 1:30

W. Michigan (3-2) at Buffalo (3-2), 3:30

Fordham (1-4) at Lafayette (1-4), 3:30

Air Force (1-3) at Navy (4-0), 3:30

Delaware (2-2) at Stony Brook (4-1), 6

Virginia Tech (4-1) at Boston College (2-3), 7:15

SOUTH

Mississippi (2-2) at Auburn (4-1), Noon

Wake Forest (4-1) at Clemson (5-0), Noon

Temple (2-3) at East Carolina (1-4), Noon

Georgia (5-0) at Vanderbilt (3-2), Noon

Duke (4-1) at Virginia (3-1), 12:20

Brown (2-1) at Stetson (0-5), 12:30

NC Central (3-1) at Howard (2-2), 1

Davidson (2-2) at Jacksonville (3-1), 1

Butler (2-3) at Morehead St. (2-3), 1

Delaware St. (0-4) at NC A&T (5-0), 1

St. Francis (Pa.) (3-1) at Presbyterian (2-3), 1

Shorter (0-5) at Gardner-Webb (0-4), 1:30

Samford (3-2) at VMI (0-5), 1:30

W. Carolina (4-1) at Wofford (4-0), 1:30

Valparaiso (2-3) at Campbell (3-2), 2

William & Mary (2-2) at Elon (4-1), 2

Florida A&M (2-3) at Norfolk St. (1-3), 2

Hampton (2-2) at Savannah St. (0-4), 2

Mercer (2-3) at The Citadel (3-1), 2

FIU (3-1) at Middle Tennessee (2-3), 3

Albany (NY) (3-2) at Richmond (2-2), 3

Murray St. (1-4) at UT Martin (3-2), 3

New Mexico St. (2-3) at Appalachian St. (2-2), 3:30

Robert Morris (2-2) at ETSU (2-3), 3:30

LSU (3-2) at Florida (3-1), 3:30

Miami (3-0) at Florida St. (1-2), 3:30

Notre Dame (4-1) at North Carolina (1-4), 3:30

Furman (2-3) at Chattanooga (1-4), 4

Arkansas (2-2) at South Carolina (3-2), 4

Tulsa (1-4) at Tulane (2-2), 4

Louisiana Tech (3-2) at UAB (2-2), 4

Jacksonville St. (3-1) at Austin Peay (3-2), 5

Incarnate Word (0-4) at SE Louisiana (2-3), 5

Marshall (3-1) at Charlotte (0-5), 6

Tennessee St. (3-2) at E. Kentucky (1-3), 6

FAU (2-3) at Old Dominion (2-2), 6

Georgia St. (1-2) at Coastal Carolina (1-3), 6:30

Texas Southern (0-4) at Kennesaw St. (3-1), 7

Alabama A&M (2-3) at Southern U. (2-3), 7

Missouri (1-3) at Kentucky (4-1), 7:30

Northwestern St. (1-3) at Nicholls (3-2), 7:30

MIDWEST

Illinois (2-2) at Iowa (3-2), Noon

Texas Tech (3-1) at Kansas (1-3), Noon

Penn St. (5-0) at Northwestern (2-2), Noon

E. Michigan (2-2) at Toledo (3-1), Noon

N. Dakota St. (4-0) at Indiana St. (0-4), 1

Dayton (1-4) at Drake (3-2), 2

Cent. Michigan (1-4) at Ohio (4-1), 2

Bowling Green (0-5) at Miami (Ohio) (2-3), 2:30

Youngstown St. (3-1) at South Dakota (4-0), 3

Ball St. (2-3) at Akron (2-3), 3:30

Charleston Southern (2-2) at Indiana (2-2), 3:30

Kent St. (1-4) at N. Illinois (2-2), 3:30

N. Colorado (2-2) at North Dakota (1-4), 3:30

Maryland (3-1) at Ohio St. (4-1), 3:30

Minnesota (3-1) at Purdue (2-2), 3:30

W. Illinois (3-1) at N. Iowa (2-2), 5

Tennessee Tech (0-5) at E. Illinois (3-2), 7

S. Illinois (2-2) at S. Dakota St. (3-1), 7

Michigan St. (3-1) at Michigan (4-0), 7:30

UCF (3-0) at Cincinnati (2-3), 8

Wisconsin (4-0) at Nebraska (3-2), 8

SOUTHWEST

Iowa St. (2-2) at Oklahoma (4-0), Noon

Sam Houston St. (3-1) vs. Stephen F. Austin (2-3) at Houston, 2

Louisiana-Monroe (2-2) at Texas St. (1-4), 3

West Virginia (3-1) at TCU (4-0), 3:30

Grambling St. (4-1) vs. Prairie View (2-2) at Dallas, 5

Army (3-2) at Rice (1-4), 6:30

McNeese St. (4-1) at Abilene Christian (2-3), 7

MVSU (0-4) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-3), 7

SMU (4-1) at Houston (3-1), 7

Cent. Arkansas (3-1) at Houston Baptist (1-3), 7

Kansas St. (3-1) at Texas (2-2), 7

Southern Miss. (2-2) at UTSA (3-0), 7

Alabama (5-0) at Texas A&M (4-1), 7:15

W. Kentucky (2-2) at UTEP (0-5), 8

FAR WEST

Portland St. (0-4) at Montana St. (1-3), 1

Oregon St. (1-4) at Southern Cal (4-1), 4

Montana (3-2) at Idaho St. (3-2), 4:30

Louisiana-Lafayette (1-3) at Idaho (2-2), 5

Colorado St. (3-2) at Utah St. (3-2), 5:30

Illinois St. (4-0) at N. Arizona (2-2), 7

Fresno St. (2-2) at San Jose St. (1-5), 7

Arizona (2-2) at Colorado (3-2), 8

Washington St. (5-0) at Oregon (4-1), 8

Cal Poly (0-5) at S. Utah (2-2), 8

E. Washington (3-2) at UC Davis (3-2), 9

Stanford (3-2) at Utah (4-0), 10:15

Hawaii (2-3) at Nevada (0-5), 10:30

San Diego St. (5-0) at UNLV (2-2), 10:45

California (3-2) at Washington (5-0), 10:45

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Safeway Open

First Round

a-denotes amateur

Brendan Steele 34-31 — 65 -7

Tyler Duncan 34-31 — 65 -7

Tom Hoge 35-30 — 65 -7

Lucas Glover 33-34 — 67 -5

Chez Reavie 34-33 — 67 -5

Jamie Lovemark 33-34 — 67 -5

Emiliano Grillo 36-31 — 67 -5

Zach Johnson 36-32 — 68 -4

Kevin Tway 36-32 — 68 -4

Ryan Moore 34-34 — 68 -4

Maverick McNealy 35-33 — 68 -4

Graham DeLaet 36-33 — 69 -3

Zac Blair 35-34 — 69 -3

Brian Stuard 33-36 — 69 -3

Bud Cauley 37-32 — 69 -3

Webb Simpson 36-33 — 69 -3

Phil Mickelson 35-34 — 69 -3

Scott Brown 37-32 — 69 -3

Harold Varner III 36-33 — 69 -3

Kevin Streelman 34-35 — 69 -3

Conrad Shindler 34-35 — 69 -3

Joel Dahmen 36-33 — 69 -3

Xinjun Zhang 33-36 — 69 -3

Jason Kokrak 36-34 — 70 -2

Brian Davis 36-34 — 70 -2

Ollie Schniederjans 37-33 — 70 -2

Cody Gribble 34-36 — 70 -2

Tony Finau 34-36 — 70 -2

Scott Piercy 36-34 — 70 -2

Talor Gooch 36-34 — 70 -2

Ben Silverman 37-33 — 70 -2

Bronson Burgoon 36-34 — 70 -2

Stephan Jaeger 35-35 — 70 -2

Tom Lovelady 33-37 — 70 -2

Seamus Power 36-34 — 70 -2

Corey Conners 36-34 — 70 -2

Michael Kim 35-35 — 70 -2

Chad Campbell 36-34 — 70 -2

Martin Flores 35-35 — 70 -2

Harris English 34-36 — 70 -2

Grayson Murray 37-33 — 70 -2

Hunter Mahan 38-32 — 70 -2

Johnson Wagner 35-35 — 70 -2

Robert Garrigus 34-36 — 70 -2

Nate Lashley 34-36 — 70 -2

Brett Stegmaier 34-36 — 70 -2

Shawn Stefani 37-34 — 71 -1

Tyrone Van Aswegen 36-35 — 71 -1

Martin Laird 33-38 — 71 -1

David Hearn 36-35 — 71 -1

Fabian Gomez 36-35 — 71 -1

Nick Taylor 37-34 — 71 -1

J.J. Spaun 36-35 — 71 -1

Kevin Na 35-36 — 71 -1

Andrew Landry 35-36 — 71 -1

Martin Piller 35-36 — 71 -1

Cameron Tringale 36-35 — 71 -1

Jonas Blixt 37-34 — 71 -1

Peter Malnati 35-36 — 71 -1

Andrew Putnam 35-36 — 71 -1

Kelly Kraft 35-37 — 72 E

Chesson Hadley 37-35 — 72 E

Greg Chalmers 37-35 — 72 E

Matt Jones 38-34 — 72 E

Dicky Pride 36-36 — 72 E

Ted Potter, Jr. 36-36 — 72 E

Matt Every 38-34 — 72 E

John Huh 37-35 — 72 E

Abraham Ancer 35-37 — 72 E

Sam Ryder 37-35 — 72 E

Keegan Bradley 35-37 — 72 E

Bill Haas 35-37 — 72 E

Charlie Wi 35-37 — 72 E

Eric Axley 36-36 — 72 E

Chris Kirk 37-35 — 72 E

Daniel Summerhays 35-37 — 72 E

Whee Kim 33-39 — 72 E

Ryan Blaum 38-34 — 72 E

Ryan Armour 36-36 — 72 E

Luke List 36-36 — 72 E

Steve Wheatcroft 34-38 — 72 E

Lanto Griffin 34-38 — 72 E

Denny McCarthy 35-37 — 72 E

Brandon Harkins 37-35 — 72 E

Matt Atkins 33-39 — 72 E

Steve Allan 37-35 — 72 E

Camilo Villegas 35-38 — 73 +1

Patton Kizzire 37-36 — 73 +1

Troy Merritt 38-35 — 73 +1

Sung Kang 37-36 — 73 +1

D.A. Points 37-36 — 73 +1

Aaron Baddeley 37-36 — 73 +1

Vaughn Taylor 37-36 — 73 +1

Andrew Yun 38-35 — 73 +1

a-Cameron Champ 36-37 — 73 +1

Rick Lamb 37-36 — 73 +1

Kurt Kitayama 37-36 — 73 +1

Brice Garnett 36-37 — 73 +1

Scott Stallings 37-36 — 73 +1

Patrick Rodgers 38-35 — 73 +1

Rory Sabbatini 36-37 — 73 +1

Sangmoon Bae 39-34 — 73 +1

Bryson DeChambeau 36-37 — 73 +1

Richy Werenski 36-37 — 73 +1

Zecheng Dou 37-36 — 73 +1

Dino Giacomazzi 37-36 — 73 +1

Anthony Paolucci 36-37 — 73 +1

Ben Martin 38-36 — 74 +2

Jon Curran 37-37 — 74 +2

Smylie Kaufman 37-37 — 74 +2

Mackenzie Hughes 34-40 — 74 +2

K.J. Choi 38-36 — 74 +2

Ben Crane 38-36 — 74 +2

John Daly 37-37 — 74 +2

Sam Saunders 40-34 — 74 +2

Ken Duke 37-37 — 74 +2

Beau Hossler 37-37 — 74 +2

Aaron Wise 39-35 — 74 +2

Jason Schmuhl 36-38 — 74 +2

Chris Stroud 37-38 — 75 +3

Alex Cejka 36-39 — 75 +3

Bobby Wyatt 39-36 — 75 +3

Derek Fathauer 36-39 — 75 +3

Andrew Loupe 39-36 — 75 +3

Billy Hurley III 38-37 — 75 +3

Brian Gay 36-39 — 75 +3

Keith Mitchell 40-35 — 75 +3

Trey Mullinax 36-39 — 75 +3

Nicholas Lindheim 38-37 — 75 +3

Peter Uihlein 39-36 — 75 +3

John Rollins 36-40 — 76 +4

Ricky Barnes 38-38 — 76 +4

Carl Pettersson 37-39 — 76 +4

Brendon de Jonge 37-39 — 76 +4

Adam Schenk 36-40 — 76 +4

Kevin Dougherty 39-37 — 76 +4

Jonathan Randolph 38-38 — 76 +4

Kyle Thompson 39-37 — 76 +4

Jamie Sadlowski 37-40 — 77 +5

Rob Oppenheim 40-37 — 77 +5

Colt Knost 37-40 — 77 +5

Ethan Tracy 40-37 — 77 +5

Roberto Diaz 39-41 — 80 +8

Jason Gore 42-40 — 82 +10

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Promoted Taj Tashombe to vice president of external affairs.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Exercised the 2018 contract option on manager Brian Snitker.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Xavier Munford.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Norman Powell to a four-year contract extension.

Football

National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed Ben Heeney off waivers from New Orleans. Waived S Kurtis Drummond.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed K Nick Novak. Waived K Younghoe Koo.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed RB Calvin Cook on injured reserve. Signed RB Stevan Ridley.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Isaiah Johnson from the practice squad. Released DE Jacquies Smith.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Josh Carraway to the practice squad. Released LB Tony Washington Jr. from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed FB John Delahunt. Signed DB Brendan Morgan to the practice squad. Released K Brett Lauther. Released RB Marion Grice from the practice squad.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled LW Giovanni Fiore from San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Tom Hoof vice president of marketing.

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Garnet Hathaway to Stockton (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Aassigned Fs Matt Lorito and Eric Tangradi to Grand Rapids (AHL) and reassigned G Matej Machovsky from Grand Rapids to Toledo (ECHL). Signed F Matt Carey to a professional tryout contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Paul LaDue from Ontario (AHL). Placed D Alec Martinez on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 3.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Chico Resch team ambassador.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed D Mark Borowiecki to a two-year contract extension.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Assigned F Brandon Pirri to Chicago (AHL). Placed G Calvin Pickard on waivers.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Assigned D Rick Pinkston and G Jake Paterson to Norfolk (ECHL). Loaned F Derek Army to Wheeling (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned D Nolan De Jong and Fs Michael Joly and Brady Shaw to Colorado (ECHL) and D Josh Atkinson to Atlanta (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed D Sam Posa to the training camp roster. Named David Fine broadcaster and director of media relations.

College

EMORY — Announced the resignation of women’s basketball coach Christy Thomaskutty

LOYOLA (MD) — Named Shelley Sheetz assistant women’s basketball coach.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Announced retirement of athletic director Don DiJulia at the end of the academic year.

LOCAL SPORTS

Thursday’s Results

Junior High Volleyball

(8th) New Riegel 25-25, Hopewell-Loudon 18-23

(7th) New Riegel 25-17-25, Hopewell-Loudon 5-25-22

BOWLING

Seneca Lanes

Monday Nite Spares

Standings: Dick’s Auto Supply 12-4; MNH Truck Leasings 11-5; TWB Victory Riders 9-7; Jack Green Hauling 8-8; Shoulda Beens 8-8; Crystal Whipped 6.5-9.5; Offset Electric 6-10; J&W Truck and Trailer Repair 6-10; Royal Flush 6-6; Thibs’ Gang 8.5-6.5; Wells 5-7.

High games, men: Aaron Reasor 255, Josh Gerschutz 234, Dale Thaxton 225, Ron Sander 223. Rodney Ridgway 213, Josh McCarley 213.

High series, men: Aaron Reasor 648, Josh McCarley 554, John Petrlich 541, Dale Thaxton 540, Mike Fox 534.

High games, women: Marla Nye 200, Lisa Myers 186, Jan Thibodeau 183, Kathy Breidenbach 178, Nichole Fox 174.

High series, women: Lisa Myers 511, Marla Nye 490, Daneen Reasor 487, Jan Thibodeau 482, Jen Anez 474.

LOCAL & AREA

Wrestling Officials Class

FINDLAY — There will be a class for new high school wrestling officials on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Oct. 12 at the University of Findlay. For more information or to register go to: http://officials.myohsaa.org or call 419-423-8995.

Basketball Officials Class

TIFFIN — The Tiffin Area Basketball officials will conduct a class required to become an Ohio High School Athletic Association official beginning Oct. 9. Twenty-five hours of class time are required. Registration must be completed at ohsaa.org. For more information, contact Lee Schaffer at 419-307-0587.

Upper Seeks JV Baseball Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a junior varsity baseball coach for the 2017-18 school year. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or to brad_e@usevs.org.

H-L Seeks Junior High Coach

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a seventh grade girls basketball coach. Candidates should contact athletic director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net or 419-937-2804.

