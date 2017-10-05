Division III District Golf: Van Buren headed back to Columbus

By MICHAEL BURWELL

BOWLING GREEN — There aren’t too many Division III boys golf teams in Ohio with the depth that Van Buren has.

The Black Knights proved just how complete of a team they are during Thursday’s Division III district tournament at Bowling Green’s Stone Ridge Golf Club.

Van Buren’s Hunter Foltz earned medalist honors with a 2-over 74, No. 5 golfer Quentin Weddell was runner-up with a 75 and Brandon Wehrle tied for third with a 76 as the Black Knights won their third-straight district title by shooting a 303.

“That was a really great team effort today,” Van Buren coach Eric Heitkamp said. “I think that’s what I’m most pleased about. There’s a lot of depth here, a lot of people don’t know about Quentin Weddell, but they should know about Quentin Weddell. He can play, he’s a really, really good player.”

The top four teams and top four individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to the OHSAA state tournament Oct. 13-14 at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course.

Kalida (326), Ottawa Hills (340) and Spencerville (341) also punched tickets to Columbus. Hopewell-Loudon placed 14th with a 370, while New Riegel (407) was 18th out of 18 teams.

Individually, Riverdale freshman Andrew Kuenzli advanced with a 78, which included a hole-in-one on the par-3, 167-yard No. 8 hole with a 7-iron.

“Whenever it was in the air, it looked good and I thought it was going to be a little bit too long but bounced in front of the hole, bounced a little bit, rolled and it just fell in,” Kuenzli said. “It was insane, I was really happy.”

Maumee Valley Country Day’s Evan Heritage (76), Woodmore’s Mitchell Miller (77) and Bluffton’s Aaron Belcher (78) also advanced.

For the Black Knights, a strong start was key. Foltz, Weddell and Wehrle each shot even-par 36 on their first nine (started on No. 1), while Connor Ohlrich, who tied for ninth with a 78, started with a 38.

“We got out here this morning and we knew the golf course was going to be set up at about 6,500 (yards), which isn’t really stretching the limits of our young men very much,” Heitkamp said. “But the golf course was playing soft, we got a little bit of rain last night, the temperature was really nice and to boot, there wasn’t any wind out here early in the morning … That was ripe for scoring.”

Foltz, who said he struggled putting but hit his driver and irons well, sank a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 ninth. Weddell, meanwhile, chipped in for birdie from off the green on the par-4 third.

“The main goal was to just come out here and play the golf we knew how to play,” Foltz said. “We knew we were the best team in the district and we knew that if we came out here and each guy played to their ability, it wasn’t even going to be close … That was the key today is we just had to come out here and play the way we’ve been playing all year.”

McComb’s Ross Wenzinger, who shot an 80, witnessed Kuenzli’s ace along with Sandusky St. Mary’s Ashton Groff. Kuenzli’s parents, Brian and Andrea, along with Riverdale coach Mark Ruggles and athletic director Craig Taylor, were among others to witness the shot.

Conner White (88) led Hopewell-Loudon, while Cody Balliet added a 90. Allan Acree had the top score for New Riegel with a 91.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Van Buren (Hunter Foltz 74, Quentin Weddell 75, Brandon Wehrle 76, Connor Ohlrich 78, Noah Frederick 89) 303. 2, Kalida 326. 3, Ottawa Hills 340. 4, Spencerville 341. 5, Tinora 342. 6, Margaretta 342. 7, Delphos St. John’s 342. 8, St. Henry 343. 9, Stryker 351. 10, Liberty-Benton 352. 11, Woodmore 356. 12, Carey 359. 13, Antwerp 366. 14, Hopewell-Loudon (Conner White 88, Cody Balliet 90, Garrett & Marcus White 96, Adam Creeger 100) 370. 15, New London 374. 16, Seneca East 382. 17, Plymouth 398. 18, New Riegel (Allan Acree 91, Jacob Theis 102, Aaron Hohman 104, Chris Acree 110, Nate Mack 111) 407.

INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS

Evan Heritage (Maumee Valley Country Day) 76; Mitchell Miller (Woodmore) 77; Aaron Belcher (Bluffton) 78; Andrew Kuenzli (Riverdale) 78.

