Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Blanchard Valley Conference

Cory-Rawson at Van Buren

Hopewell-Loudon at Arcadia

Leipsic at Vanlue

Liberty-Benton at Pandora-Gilboa

McComb at Riverdale

North Baltimore at Arlington

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo St. John’s

Oregon Clay at Toledo Whitmer

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Fremont Ross

Toledo St. Francis at Lima Senior

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Carey

Mohawk at Seneca East

Upper Sandusky at Bucyrus

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Otsego

Elmwood at Rossford

Lake at Fostoria Senior

Woodmore at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Ada at Convoy Crestview

Allen East at Paulding

Delphos Jefferson at Bluffton

Spencerville at Columbus Grove

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Delta at Bryan

Liberty Center at Archbold

Patrick Henry at Evergreen

Swanton at Wauseon

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Wapakoneta

Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf

Lima Bath at St. Marys Memorial

Lima Shawnee at Kenton

Van Wert at Elida

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Marion Elgin

Ridgemont at Lima Perry

Upper Scioto Valley at Riverside

Waynesfield-Goshen at Sidney Lehman

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Castalia Margaretta at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Fremont St. Joseph at Willard

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Huron

Port Clinton at Vermilion

Shelby at Edison

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Sandusky Perkins

Clyde at Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Senior at Norwalk Senior

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Edon at Toledo Christian

Gibsonburg at Montpelier

Northwood at Danbury

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna at St. Henry

Delphos St. John’s at Fort Recovery

Marion Local at New Bremen

Minster at Coldwater

Versailles at Parkway

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg

Bowling Green at Sylvania Northview

Springfield at Napoleon

Sylvania Southview at Maumee

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mansfield Senior

Lexington at West Holmes

Mount Vernon at Wooster Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Rogers

Toledo Scott at Toledo Start

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Waite

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at Marion Pleasant

Clear Fork at Galion Senior

North Union at Marion Harding

River Valley at Ontario

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Ashland Crestview

Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton

Plymouth at New London

Western Reserve at South Central

Green Meadows Conference

Edgerton at Antwerp

Fairview at Ayersville

Hicksville at Tinora

Holgate at Wayne Trace

Other NW Ohio Games

Colonel Crawford at Cardinal Stritch

Columbus St. Charles at Mansfield Madison

Elyria Open Door Christian at Ridgedale

Lucas at Crestline

Ottawa Hills at Hilltop

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Lakota at Tiffin Calvert

NW Ohio Game

Wynford at Lima Cent. Cath.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Wildcard Games

Tuesday’s Result

New York 8, Minnesota 4

Wednesday’s Result

Colorado (Gray 10-4) at Arizona (Greinke 17-7), 8:08 p.m. (TBS)

Division Series

Best-of-5

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Boston at Houston, 4:08 p.m. (FS1 or MLB)

New York at Cleveland, 7:38 p.m. (FS1 or MLB)

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Boston at Houston, 2:05 p.m. (FS1 or MLB)

New York at Cleveland, 5:08 p.m. (FS1 or MLB)

Chicago at Washington, 7:31 p.m. (TBS)

Colorado-Arizona winner at Los Angeles, 10:31 p.m. (TBS)

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Chicago at Washington, 5:38 p.m. (TBS)

Colorado-Arizona winner at Los Angeles, 9:08 p.m. (TBS)

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Houston at Boston, TBD (FS1 or MLB)

Cleveland at New York, TBD (FS1 or MLB)

MONDAY’S GAMES

x-Houston at Boston, TBD (FS1 or MLB)

x-Cleveland at New York, TBD (FS1 or MLB)

Washington at Chicago, TBD (TBS)

Los Angeles at Colorado-Arizona winner, TBD (TBS)

TUESDAY’S GAMES

x-Washington at Chicago, TBD (TBS)

x- Los Angeles at Colorado-Arizona winner, TBD (TBS)

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

x-Boston at Houston, TBD (FS1 or MLB)

x-New York at Cleveland, TBD (FS1 or MLB)

THURSDAY’S GAMES

x- Chicago at Washington, TBD (TBS)

x- Colorado-Arizona winner at Los Angeles, TBD (TBS)

x-if necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 73 54

N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 75 92

New England 2 2 0 .500 129 128

Miami 1 2 0 .333 25 57

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 109 74

Houston 2 2 0 .500 110 88

Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 100 126

Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 71 136

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 90 59

Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 60 80

Cincinnati 1 3 0 .250 64 67

Cleveland 0 4 0 .000 63 107

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 122 77

Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74

Oakland 2 2 0 .500 91 79

L.A. Chargers 0 4 0 .000 72 93

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 3 1 0 .750 103 92

Dallas 2 2 0 .500 94 97

Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89

N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 60 95

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89

Carolina 3 1 0 .750 78 70

Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 71 64

New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Detroit 3 1 0 .750 99 70

Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 102 81

Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 79 76

Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 142 105

Seattle 2 2 0 .500 94 77

Arizona 2 2 0 .500 74 91

San Francisco 0 4 0 .000 66 94

Late games not included

Thursday’s Game

New England at Tampa Bay, 8:25

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1

Carolina at Detroit, 1

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 1

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 1

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1

Tennessee at Miami, 1

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30

Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver

Monday’s Game

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30

Thursday, Oct. 12

Philadelphia at Carolina, 8:25

Sunday, Oct. 15

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1

Cleveland at Houston, 1

Detroit at New Orleans, 1

Miami at Atlanta, 1

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1

Chicago at Baltimore, 1

San Francisco at Washington, 1

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05

L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25

N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30

Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati

Monday, Oct. 16

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 1 1 0 0 2 7 2

Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Winnipeg 1 0 1 0 0 2 7

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto 7, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, late

Calgary at Edmonton, late

Philadelphia at San Jose, late

Thursday’s Games

Nashville at Boston, 7

Montreal at Buffalo, 7

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Washington at Ottawa, 7:30

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:30

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30

Arizona at Anaheim, 10

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Vegas at Dallas, 8:30

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at New Jersey, 2

Montreal at Washington, 7

Detroit at Ottawa, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7

Minnesota at Carolina, 7

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7

Dallas at St. Louis, 8

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30

Vegas at Arizona, 9

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Preseason

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 1 0 1.000 —

Boston 1 0 1.000 —

Toronto 1 1 .500 ½

Philadelphia 0 1 .000 1

New York 0 1 .000 1

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 1 0 1.000 —

Washington 1 0 1.000 —

Charlotte 1 1 .500 ½

Atlanta 1 1 .500 ½

Orlando 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Indiana 1 0 1.000 —

Chicago 1 1 .500 ½

Detroit 0 1 .000 1

Cleveland 0 1 .000 1

Milwaukee 0 2 .000 1½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 2 0 1.000 —

Memphis 2 0 1.000 —

Houston 1 0 1.000 ½

New Orleans 0 1 .000 1½

San Antonio 0 1 .000 1½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 2 0 1.000 —

Minnesota 1 0 1.000 ½

Utah 1 0 1.000 ½

Portland 0 1 .000 1½

Oklahoma City 0 1 .000 1½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Sacramento 1 0 1.000 —

Phoenix 1 0 1.000 —

L.A. Clippers 1 1 .500 ½

Golden State 0 1 .000 1

L.A. Lakers 0 2 .000 1½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Brooklyn 115, New York 107

Chicago 113, New Orleans 109

Houston 104, Oklahoma City 97

Phoenix 114, Portland 112

Wednesday’s Results

L.A. Clippers 98, Toronto 84

Atlanta 109, Cleveland 93

Charlotte 108, Detroit 106

Memphis 110, Philadelphia 89

Indiana 104, Milwaukee 86

Dallas 118, Chicago 71

Haifa Maccabi at Utah, late

Denver vs. L.A. Lakers at Ontario, CA, late

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota vs. Golden State at Shenzen, 2 a.m.

Dallas at Orlando, 7

Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30

Shanghai Sharks at Houston, 8

Toronto at Portland, 10

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 7

Boston at Philadelphia, 7

New York at Washington, 7

Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30

Phoenix at Utah, 9

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Orlando, 7

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 19 5 8 65 71 35

New York City FC 16 8 8 56 53 39

Atlanta United FC 15 9 8 53 68 38

Chicago 15 10 7 52 58 42

Columbus 15 12 5 50 50 47

New York 12 12 7 43 48 46

Philadelphia 10 13 9 39 42 43

Montreal 11 15 6 39 50 54

New England 11 15 6 39 48 58

Orlando City 10 13 9 39 38 51

D.C. United 9 18 5 32 30 54

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Vancouver 15 10 6 51 48 43

Seattle 12 9 11 47 45 39

Sporting Kansas City 12 7 11 47 37 24

Portland 13 11 8 47 54 49

Houston 11 10 10 43 52 44

FC Dallas 10 9 12 42 42 42

San Jose 12 14 6 42 35 57

Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53

Minnesota United 10 16 5 35 44 63

Los Angeles 7 17 8 29 41 62

Colorado 8 18 5 29 29 47

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Result

Philadelphia 2, Seattle 0

Tuesday’s Result

Minnesota United 3, Atlanta United FC 2

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver at New York, 5

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 8

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wednesday’s Game

Arkansas St. (1-2) at Georgia Southern (0-3), 8

Thursday’s Games

Alcorn St. (3-2) at Alabama St. (0-4), 7:30

Louisville (4-1) at NC State (4-1), 8

Friday’s Games

Memphis (3-1) at UConn (1-3), 7

Morgan St. (0-4) at SC State (1-3), 7:30

Boise St. (2-2) at BYU (1-4), 10:15

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Columbia (3-0) at Marist (3-2), Noon

Pittsburgh (2-3) at Syracuse (2-3), 12:30

Penn (2-1) at CCSU (2-3), 1

Lehigh (0-5) at Colgate (2-3), 1

Wagner (2-3) at Duquesne (3-1), 1

Georgetown (1-3) at Princeton (2-1), 1

Maine (1-2) at Villanova (3-2), 1

Monmouth (NJ) (4-1) at Holy Cross (2-3), 1:05

Harvard (2-1) at Cornell (0-3), 1:30

Yale (3-0) at Dartmouth (3-0), 1:30

W. Michigan (3-2) at Buffalo (3-2), 3:30

Fordham (1-4) at Lafayette (1-4), 3:30

Air Force (1-3) at Navy (4-0), 3:30

Delaware (2-2) at Stony Brook (4-1), 6

Virginia Tech (4-1) at Boston College (2-3), 7:15

SOUTH

Mississippi (2-2) at Auburn (4-1), Noon

Wake Forest (4-1) at Clemson (5-0), Noon

Temple (2-3) at East Carolina (1-4), Noon

Georgia (5-0) at Vanderbilt (3-2), Noon

Duke (4-1) at Virginia (3-1), 12:20

Brown (2-1) at Stetson (0-5), 12:30

NC Central (3-1) at Howard (2-2), 1

Davidson (2-2) at Jacksonville (3-1), 1

Butler (2-3) at Morehead St. (2-3), 1

Delaware St. (0-4) at NC A&T (5-0), 1

St. Francis (Pa.) (3-1) at Presbyterian (2-3), 1

Shorter (0-5) at Gardner-Webb (0-4), 1:30

Samford (3-2) at VMI (0-5), 1:30

W. Carolina (4-1) at Wofford (4-0), 1:30

Valparaiso (2-3) at Campbell (3-2), 2

William & Mary (2-2) at Elon (4-1), 2

Florida A&M (2-3) at Norfolk St. (1-3), 2

Hampton (2-2) at Savannah St. (0-4), 2

Mercer (2-3) at The Citadel (3-1), 2

FIU (3-1) at Middle Tennessee (2-3), 3

Albany (NY) (3-2) at Richmond (2-2), 3

Murray St. (1-4) at UT Martin (3-2), 3

New Mexico St. (2-3) at Appalachian St. (2-2), 3:30

Robert Morris (2-2) at ETSU (2-3), 3:30

LSU (3-2) at Florida (3-1), 3:30

Miami (3-0) at Florida St. (1-2), 3:30

Notre Dame (4-1) at North Carolina (1-4), 3:30

Furman (2-3) at Chattanooga (1-4), 4

Arkansas (2-2) at South Carolina (3-2), 4

Tulsa (1-4) at Tulane (2-2), 4

Louisiana Tech (3-2) at UAB (2-2), 4

Jacksonville St. (3-1) at Austin Peay (3-2), 5

Incarnate Word (0-4) at SE Louisiana (2-3), 5

Marshall (3-1) at Charlotte (0-5), 6

Tennessee St. (3-2) at E. Kentucky (1-3), 6

FAU (2-3) at Old Dominion (2-2), 6

Georgia St. (1-2) at Coastal Carolina (1-3), 6:30

Texas Southern (0-4) at Kennesaw St. (3-1), 7

Alabama A&M (2-3) at Southern U. (2-3), 7

Missouri (1-3) at Kentucky (4-1), 7:30

Northwestern St. (1-3) at Nicholls (3-2), 7:30

MIDWEST

Illinois (2-2) at Iowa (3-2), Noon

Texas Tech (3-1) at Kansas (1-3), Noon

Penn St. (5-0) at Northwestern (2-2), Noon

E. Michigan (2-2) at Toledo (3-1), Noon

N. Dakota St. (4-0) at Indiana St. (0-4), 1

Dayton (1-4) at Drake (3-2), 2

Cent. Michigan (1-4) at Ohio (4-1), 2

Bowling Green (0-5) at Miami (Ohio) (2-3), 2:30

Youngstown St. (3-1) at South Dakota (4-0), 3

Ball St. (2-3) at Akron (2-3), 3:30

Charleston Southern (2-2) at Indiana (2-2), 3:30

Kent St. (1-4) at N. Illinois (2-2), 3:30

N. Colorado (2-2) at North Dakota (1-4), 3:30

Maryland (3-1) at Ohio St. (4-1), 3:30

Minnesota (3-1) at Purdue (2-2), 3:30

W. Illinois (3-1) at N. Iowa (2-2), 5

Tennessee Tech (0-5) at E. Illinois (3-2), 7

S. Illinois (2-2) at S. Dakota St. (3-1), 7

Michigan St. (3-1) at Michigan (4-0), 7:30

UCF (3-0) at Cincinnati (2-3), 8

Wisconsin (4-0) at Nebraska (3-2), 8

SOUTHWEST

Iowa St. (2-2) at Oklahoma (4-0), Noon

Sam Houston St. (3-1) vs. Stephen F. Austin (2-3) at Houston, 2

Louisiana-Monroe (2-2) at Texas St. (1-4), 3

West Virginia (3-1) at TCU (4-0), 3:30

Grambling St. (4-1) vs. Prairie View (2-2) at Dallas, 5

Army (3-2) at Rice (1-4), 6:30

McNeese St. (4-1) at Abilene Christian (2-3), 7

MVSU (0-4) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-3), 7

SMU (4-1) at Houston (3-1), 7

Cent. Arkansas (3-1) at Houston Baptist (1-3), 7

Kansas St. (3-1) at Texas (2-2), 7

Southern Miss. (2-2) at UTSA (3-0), 7

Alabama (5-0) at Texas A&M (4-1), 7:15

W. Kentucky (2-2) at UTEP (0-5), 8

FAR WEST

Portland St. (0-4) at Montana St. (1-3), 1

Oregon St. (1-4) at Southern Cal (4-1), 4

Montana (3-2) at Idaho St. (3-2), 4:30

Louisiana-Lafayette (1-3) at Idaho (2-2), 5

Colorado St. (3-2) at Utah St. (3-2), 5:30

Illinois St. (4-0) at N. Arizona (2-2), 7

Fresno St. (2-2) at San Jose St. (1-5), 7

Arizona (2-2) at Colorado (3-2), 8

Washington St. (5-0) at Oregon (4-1), 8

Cal Poly (0-5) at S. Utah (2-2), 8

E. Washington (3-2) at UC Davis (3-2), 9

Stanford (3-2) at Utah (4-0), 10:15

Hawaii (2-3) at Nevada (0-5), 10:30

San Diego St. (5-0) at UNLV (2-2), 10:45

California (3-2) at Washington (5-0), 10:45

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned C Rob Brantly, RHPs Brad Goldberg and Chris Volstad, LHP David Holmberg and OF Rymer Liriano outright to Charlotte (IL). Announced Goldberg will remain in the organization as a non-roster player and Brantly, Holmberg, Liriano and Volstad will become minor-league free agents.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Announced hitting coach Dave Hansen will not return next season.

TEXAS RANGERS — Fired bullpen coach Brad Holman. Exercised their 2019 contract option on manager Jeff Banister. Announced first base coach Hector Ortiz will become the bullpen coach and remain the team’s catching instructor. Released 1B-DH Prince Fielder.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed RHP Luke Farrell off waivers from Cincinnati. Designated RHP Felix Pena for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Announced RHPs Alejandro Chacin and RHP Asher Wojciechowski cleared waivers and sent them outright to Louisville (IL). Announced RHP Nick Travieso was reinstated from the 60-day DL, cleared waivers and was sent outright to Louisville.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived F Jamel Artis. Women’s National Basketball Association

SEATTLE STORM — Named Dan Hughes coach.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Vontarrius Dora to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Bryce Treggs from Philadelphia’s practice squad. Waived-injured WR Jordan Leslie.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed S Marcus Cromartie. Placed RB Tyler Ervin on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed LB Alex Anzalone on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C Jon Halapio from the practice squad. Waived LB Deontae Skinner. Signed OL Anthony Fabiano to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DL Ed Stinson and LB Obum Gwacham. Placed LB Dylan Donahue on injured reserve. Signed LB Freddie Bishop to the practice squad.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed D Josh Manson to a four-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

BUFFALO SABRES — Acquired D Zach Redmond from Montreal for F Nicolas Deslauriers.

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed RW Jaromir Jagr to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed Bryan Bickell to a one-day contract so he can retire with the Blackhawks. Placed F Marian Hossa on long-term injured reserve. Signed D Cody Franson to a one-year contract. Recalled F Alex DeBrincat and D Gustav Forsling from Rockford (AHL). Acquired F Andreas Martinsen from Montreal for F Kyle Baun and assigned Martinsen to Rockford.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed LW Daniel Winnik to a one-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Harry Zolnierczyk to a one-year, two-way contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Alex Chiasson to a one-year contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Agreed to terms with F Nikolaj Ehlers on a seven-year contract extension.

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Assigned LW Greger Hanson and RWs Zach Saar and Kyle Thomas to Utah (ECHL). Released C Tyler Soy from his professional tryout agreement.

College

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named David Cason assistant men’s basketball coach.

GEORGIA TECH — Signed men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner to a one-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

MICHIGAN — Agreed to terms with softball coach Carol Hutchins on a contract extension through the 2022 season.

LOCAL SPORTS

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

Prep Boys Soccer

Van Buren at Old Fort, 5

Prep Boys Golf

Division III district at Stone Ridge Golf Club

Division II district at Red Hawk Run

Prep Volleyball

New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon (NWC), 5:30

Seneca East at Mohawk (N10), 5:30

Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph (SBC), 5:30

Eastwood at Elmwood (NBC), 6

Rossford at Fostoria (NBC), 6

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Prime Timers League

High series: (men) Ron Cook 642; (women) Deb Schade 505. High game: (men) Cook 262; (women) Schade 189.

LOCAL & AREA

Wrestling Officials Class

FINDLAY — There will be a class for new high school wrestling officials on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Oct. 12 at the University of Findlay. For more information or to register go to: http://officials.myohsaa.org or call 419-423-8995.

Basketball Officials Class

TIFFIN — The Tiffin Area Basketball officials will conduct a class required to become an Ohio High School Athletic Association official beginning Oct. 9. Twenty-five hours of class time are required. Registration must be completed at ohsaa.org. For more information, contact Lee Schaffer at 419-307-0587.

Upper Seeks JV Baseball Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a junior varsity baseball coach for the 2017-18 school year. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or to brad_e@usevs.org.

H-L Seeks Junior High Coach

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a seventh grade girls basketball coach. Candidates should contact athletic director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net or 419-937-2804.

