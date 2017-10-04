Thursday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Blanchard Valley Conference
Cory-Rawson at Van Buren
Hopewell-Loudon at Arcadia
Leipsic at Vanlue
Liberty-Benton at Pandora-Gilboa
McComb at Riverdale
North Baltimore at Arlington
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo St. John’s
Oregon Clay at Toledo Whitmer
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Fremont Ross
Toledo St. Francis at Lima Senior
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Carey
Mohawk at Seneca East
Upper Sandusky at Bucyrus
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Otsego
Elmwood at Rossford
Lake at Fostoria Senior
Woodmore at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Ada at Convoy Crestview
Allen East at Paulding
Delphos Jefferson at Bluffton
Spencerville at Columbus Grove
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Delta at Bryan
Liberty Center at Archbold
Patrick Henry at Evergreen
Swanton at Wauseon
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Wapakoneta
Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf
Lima Bath at St. Marys Memorial
Lima Shawnee at Kenton
Van Wert at Elida
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Marion Elgin
Ridgemont at Lima Perry
Upper Scioto Valley at Riverside
Waynesfield-Goshen at Sidney Lehman
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Castalia Margaretta at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Fremont St. Joseph at Willard
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Huron
Port Clinton at Vermilion
Shelby at Edison
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Sandusky Perkins
Clyde at Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Senior at Norwalk Senior
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Edon at Toledo Christian
Gibsonburg at Montpelier
Northwood at Danbury
Midwest Athletic Conference
Anna at St. Henry
Delphos St. John’s at Fort Recovery
Marion Local at New Bremen
Minster at Coldwater
Versailles at Parkway
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg
Bowling Green at Sylvania Northview
Springfield at Napoleon
Sylvania Southview at Maumee
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mansfield Senior
Lexington at West Holmes
Mount Vernon at Wooster Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Scott at Toledo Start
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Waite
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at Marion Pleasant
Clear Fork at Galion Senior
North Union at Marion Harding
River Valley at Ontario
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Ashland Crestview
Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton
Plymouth at New London
Western Reserve at South Central
Green Meadows Conference
Edgerton at Antwerp
Fairview at Ayersville
Hicksville at Tinora
Holgate at Wayne Trace
Other NW Ohio Games
Colonel Crawford at Cardinal Stritch
Columbus St. Charles at Mansfield Madison
Elyria Open Door Christian at Ridgedale
Lucas at Crestline
Ottawa Hills at Hilltop
Saturday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Lakota at Tiffin Calvert
NW Ohio Game
Wynford at Lima Cent. Cath.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Wildcard Games
Tuesday’s Result
New York 8, Minnesota 4
Wednesday’s Result
Colorado (Gray 10-4) at Arizona (Greinke 17-7), 8:08 p.m. (TBS)
Division Series
Best-of-5
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Boston at Houston, 4:08 p.m. (FS1 or MLB)
New York at Cleveland, 7:38 p.m. (FS1 or MLB)
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Boston at Houston, 2:05 p.m. (FS1 or MLB)
New York at Cleveland, 5:08 p.m. (FS1 or MLB)
Chicago at Washington, 7:31 p.m. (TBS)
Colorado-Arizona winner at Los Angeles, 10:31 p.m. (TBS)
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Chicago at Washington, 5:38 p.m. (TBS)
Colorado-Arizona winner at Los Angeles, 9:08 p.m. (TBS)
SUNDAY’S GAMES
Houston at Boston, TBD (FS1 or MLB)
Cleveland at New York, TBD (FS1 or MLB)
MONDAY’S GAMES
x-Houston at Boston, TBD (FS1 or MLB)
x-Cleveland at New York, TBD (FS1 or MLB)
Washington at Chicago, TBD (TBS)
Los Angeles at Colorado-Arizona winner, TBD (TBS)
TUESDAY’S GAMES
x-Washington at Chicago, TBD (TBS)
x- Los Angeles at Colorado-Arizona winner, TBD (TBS)
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
x-Boston at Houston, TBD (FS1 or MLB)
x-New York at Cleveland, TBD (FS1 or MLB)
THURSDAY’S GAMES
x- Chicago at Washington, TBD (TBS)
x- Colorado-Arizona winner at Los Angeles, TBD (TBS)
x-if necessary
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 73 54
N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 75 92
New England 2 2 0 .500 129 128
Miami 1 2 0 .333 25 57
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 109 74
Houston 2 2 0 .500 110 88
Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 100 126
Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 71 136
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 90 59
Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 60 80
Cincinnati 1 3 0 .250 64 67
Cleveland 0 4 0 .000 63 107
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 122 77
Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74
Oakland 2 2 0 .500 91 79
L.A. Chargers 0 4 0 .000 72 93
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 3 1 0 .750 103 92
Dallas 2 2 0 .500 94 97
Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89
N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 60 95
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89
Carolina 3 1 0 .750 78 70
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 71 64
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 3 1 0 .750 99 70
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 102 81
Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 79 76
Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 142 105
Seattle 2 2 0 .500 94 77
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 74 91
San Francisco 0 4 0 .000 66 94
Late games not included
Thursday’s Game
New England at Tampa Bay, 8:25
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1
Carolina at Detroit, 1
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 1
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1
Buffalo at Cincinnati, 1
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1
Tennessee at Miami, 1
L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05
Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25
Kansas City at Houston, 8:30
Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver
Monday’s Game
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30
Thursday, Oct. 12
Philadelphia at Carolina, 8:25
Sunday, Oct. 15
Green Bay at Minnesota, 1
Cleveland at Houston, 1
Detroit at New Orleans, 1
Miami at Atlanta, 1
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1
Chicago at Baltimore, 1
San Francisco at Washington, 1
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05
L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25
N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30
Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati
Monday, Oct. 16
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 1 1 0 0 2 7 2
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Winnipeg 1 0 1 0 0 2 7
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Toronto 7, Winnipeg 2
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, late
Calgary at Edmonton, late
Philadelphia at San Jose, late
Thursday’s Games
Nashville at Boston, 7
Montreal at Buffalo, 7
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Washington at Ottawa, 7:30
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:30
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30
Arizona at Anaheim, 10
Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Vegas at Dallas, 8:30
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at New Jersey, 2
Montreal at Washington, 7
Detroit at Ottawa, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7
Minnesota at Carolina, 7
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7
Dallas at St. Louis, 8
Columbus at Chicago, 8:30
Vegas at Arizona, 9
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10
Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Preseason
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 1 0 1.000 —
Boston 1 0 1.000 —
Toronto 1 1 .500 ½
Philadelphia 0 1 .000 1
New York 0 1 .000 1
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 1 0 1.000 —
Washington 1 0 1.000 —
Charlotte 1 1 .500 ½
Atlanta 1 1 .500 ½
Orlando 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Indiana 1 0 1.000 —
Chicago 1 1 .500 ½
Detroit 0 1 .000 1
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
Milwaukee 0 2 .000 1½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 2 0 1.000 —
Memphis 2 0 1.000 —
Houston 1 0 1.000 ½
New Orleans 0 1 .000 1½
San Antonio 0 1 .000 1½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 2 0 1.000 —
Minnesota 1 0 1.000 ½
Utah 1 0 1.000 ½
Portland 0 1 .000 1½
Oklahoma City 0 1 .000 1½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 1 0 1.000 —
Phoenix 1 0 1.000 —
L.A. Clippers 1 1 .500 ½
Golden State 0 1 .000 1
L.A. Lakers 0 2 .000 1½
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Brooklyn 115, New York 107
Chicago 113, New Orleans 109
Houston 104, Oklahoma City 97
Phoenix 114, Portland 112
Wednesday’s Results
L.A. Clippers 98, Toronto 84
Atlanta 109, Cleveland 93
Charlotte 108, Detroit 106
Memphis 110, Philadelphia 89
Indiana 104, Milwaukee 86
Dallas 118, Chicago 71
Haifa Maccabi at Utah, late
Denver vs. L.A. Lakers at Ontario, CA, late
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota vs. Golden State at Shenzen, 2 a.m.
Dallas at Orlando, 7
Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30
Shanghai Sharks at Houston, 8
Toronto at Portland, 10
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 7
Boston at Philadelphia, 7
New York at Washington, 7
Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30
Phoenix at Utah, 9
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Orlando, 7
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 19 5 8 65 71 35
New York City FC 16 8 8 56 53 39
Atlanta United FC 15 9 8 53 68 38
Chicago 15 10 7 52 58 42
Columbus 15 12 5 50 50 47
New York 12 12 7 43 48 46
Philadelphia 10 13 9 39 42 43
Montreal 11 15 6 39 50 54
New England 11 15 6 39 48 58
Orlando City 10 13 9 39 38 51
D.C. United 9 18 5 32 30 54
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Vancouver 15 10 6 51 48 43
Seattle 12 9 11 47 45 39
Sporting Kansas City 12 7 11 47 37 24
Portland 13 11 8 47 54 49
Houston 11 10 10 43 52 44
FC Dallas 10 9 12 42 42 42
San Jose 12 14 6 42 35 57
Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53
Minnesota United 10 16 5 35 44 63
Los Angeles 7 17 8 29 41 62
Colorado 8 18 5 29 29 47
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Result
Philadelphia 2, Seattle 0
Tuesday’s Result
Minnesota United 3, Atlanta United FC 2
Saturday’s Games
Vancouver at New York, 5
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 8
FC Dallas at Colorado, 9
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wednesday’s Game
Arkansas St. (1-2) at Georgia Southern (0-3), 8
Thursday’s Games
Alcorn St. (3-2) at Alabama St. (0-4), 7:30
Louisville (4-1) at NC State (4-1), 8
Friday’s Games
Memphis (3-1) at UConn (1-3), 7
Morgan St. (0-4) at SC State (1-3), 7:30
Boise St. (2-2) at BYU (1-4), 10:15
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Columbia (3-0) at Marist (3-2), Noon
Pittsburgh (2-3) at Syracuse (2-3), 12:30
Penn (2-1) at CCSU (2-3), 1
Lehigh (0-5) at Colgate (2-3), 1
Wagner (2-3) at Duquesne (3-1), 1
Georgetown (1-3) at Princeton (2-1), 1
Maine (1-2) at Villanova (3-2), 1
Monmouth (NJ) (4-1) at Holy Cross (2-3), 1:05
Harvard (2-1) at Cornell (0-3), 1:30
Yale (3-0) at Dartmouth (3-0), 1:30
W. Michigan (3-2) at Buffalo (3-2), 3:30
Fordham (1-4) at Lafayette (1-4), 3:30
Air Force (1-3) at Navy (4-0), 3:30
Delaware (2-2) at Stony Brook (4-1), 6
Virginia Tech (4-1) at Boston College (2-3), 7:15
SOUTH
Mississippi (2-2) at Auburn (4-1), Noon
Wake Forest (4-1) at Clemson (5-0), Noon
Temple (2-3) at East Carolina (1-4), Noon
Georgia (5-0) at Vanderbilt (3-2), Noon
Duke (4-1) at Virginia (3-1), 12:20
Brown (2-1) at Stetson (0-5), 12:30
NC Central (3-1) at Howard (2-2), 1
Davidson (2-2) at Jacksonville (3-1), 1
Butler (2-3) at Morehead St. (2-3), 1
Delaware St. (0-4) at NC A&T (5-0), 1
St. Francis (Pa.) (3-1) at Presbyterian (2-3), 1
Shorter (0-5) at Gardner-Webb (0-4), 1:30
Samford (3-2) at VMI (0-5), 1:30
W. Carolina (4-1) at Wofford (4-0), 1:30
Valparaiso (2-3) at Campbell (3-2), 2
William & Mary (2-2) at Elon (4-1), 2
Florida A&M (2-3) at Norfolk St. (1-3), 2
Hampton (2-2) at Savannah St. (0-4), 2
Mercer (2-3) at The Citadel (3-1), 2
FIU (3-1) at Middle Tennessee (2-3), 3
Albany (NY) (3-2) at Richmond (2-2), 3
Murray St. (1-4) at UT Martin (3-2), 3
New Mexico St. (2-3) at Appalachian St. (2-2), 3:30
Robert Morris (2-2) at ETSU (2-3), 3:30
LSU (3-2) at Florida (3-1), 3:30
Miami (3-0) at Florida St. (1-2), 3:30
Notre Dame (4-1) at North Carolina (1-4), 3:30
Furman (2-3) at Chattanooga (1-4), 4
Arkansas (2-2) at South Carolina (3-2), 4
Tulsa (1-4) at Tulane (2-2), 4
Louisiana Tech (3-2) at UAB (2-2), 4
Jacksonville St. (3-1) at Austin Peay (3-2), 5
Incarnate Word (0-4) at SE Louisiana (2-3), 5
Marshall (3-1) at Charlotte (0-5), 6
Tennessee St. (3-2) at E. Kentucky (1-3), 6
FAU (2-3) at Old Dominion (2-2), 6
Georgia St. (1-2) at Coastal Carolina (1-3), 6:30
Texas Southern (0-4) at Kennesaw St. (3-1), 7
Alabama A&M (2-3) at Southern U. (2-3), 7
Missouri (1-3) at Kentucky (4-1), 7:30
Northwestern St. (1-3) at Nicholls (3-2), 7:30
MIDWEST
Illinois (2-2) at Iowa (3-2), Noon
Texas Tech (3-1) at Kansas (1-3), Noon
Penn St. (5-0) at Northwestern (2-2), Noon
E. Michigan (2-2) at Toledo (3-1), Noon
N. Dakota St. (4-0) at Indiana St. (0-4), 1
Dayton (1-4) at Drake (3-2), 2
Cent. Michigan (1-4) at Ohio (4-1), 2
Bowling Green (0-5) at Miami (Ohio) (2-3), 2:30
Youngstown St. (3-1) at South Dakota (4-0), 3
Ball St. (2-3) at Akron (2-3), 3:30
Charleston Southern (2-2) at Indiana (2-2), 3:30
Kent St. (1-4) at N. Illinois (2-2), 3:30
N. Colorado (2-2) at North Dakota (1-4), 3:30
Maryland (3-1) at Ohio St. (4-1), 3:30
Minnesota (3-1) at Purdue (2-2), 3:30
W. Illinois (3-1) at N. Iowa (2-2), 5
Tennessee Tech (0-5) at E. Illinois (3-2), 7
S. Illinois (2-2) at S. Dakota St. (3-1), 7
Michigan St. (3-1) at Michigan (4-0), 7:30
UCF (3-0) at Cincinnati (2-3), 8
Wisconsin (4-0) at Nebraska (3-2), 8
SOUTHWEST
Iowa St. (2-2) at Oklahoma (4-0), Noon
Sam Houston St. (3-1) vs. Stephen F. Austin (2-3) at Houston, 2
Louisiana-Monroe (2-2) at Texas St. (1-4), 3
West Virginia (3-1) at TCU (4-0), 3:30
Grambling St. (4-1) vs. Prairie View (2-2) at Dallas, 5
Army (3-2) at Rice (1-4), 6:30
McNeese St. (4-1) at Abilene Christian (2-3), 7
MVSU (0-4) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-3), 7
SMU (4-1) at Houston (3-1), 7
Cent. Arkansas (3-1) at Houston Baptist (1-3), 7
Kansas St. (3-1) at Texas (2-2), 7
Southern Miss. (2-2) at UTSA (3-0), 7
Alabama (5-0) at Texas A&M (4-1), 7:15
W. Kentucky (2-2) at UTEP (0-5), 8
FAR WEST
Portland St. (0-4) at Montana St. (1-3), 1
Oregon St. (1-4) at Southern Cal (4-1), 4
Montana (3-2) at Idaho St. (3-2), 4:30
Louisiana-Lafayette (1-3) at Idaho (2-2), 5
Colorado St. (3-2) at Utah St. (3-2), 5:30
Illinois St. (4-0) at N. Arizona (2-2), 7
Fresno St. (2-2) at San Jose St. (1-5), 7
Arizona (2-2) at Colorado (3-2), 8
Washington St. (5-0) at Oregon (4-1), 8
Cal Poly (0-5) at S. Utah (2-2), 8
E. Washington (3-2) at UC Davis (3-2), 9
Stanford (3-2) at Utah (4-0), 10:15
Hawaii (2-3) at Nevada (0-5), 10:30
San Diego St. (5-0) at UNLV (2-2), 10:45
California (3-2) at Washington (5-0), 10:45
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned C Rob Brantly, RHPs Brad Goldberg and Chris Volstad, LHP David Holmberg and OF Rymer Liriano outright to Charlotte (IL). Announced Goldberg will remain in the organization as a non-roster player and Brantly, Holmberg, Liriano and Volstad will become minor-league free agents.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Announced hitting coach Dave Hansen will not return next season.
TEXAS RANGERS — Fired bullpen coach Brad Holman. Exercised their 2019 contract option on manager Jeff Banister. Announced first base coach Hector Ortiz will become the bullpen coach and remain the team’s catching instructor. Released 1B-DH Prince Fielder.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed RHP Luke Farrell off waivers from Cincinnati. Designated RHP Felix Pena for assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Announced RHPs Alejandro Chacin and RHP Asher Wojciechowski cleared waivers and sent them outright to Louisville (IL). Announced RHP Nick Travieso was reinstated from the 60-day DL, cleared waivers and was sent outright to Louisville.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived F Jamel Artis. Women’s National Basketball Association
SEATTLE STORM — Named Dan Hughes coach.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Vontarrius Dora to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Bryce Treggs from Philadelphia’s practice squad. Waived-injured WR Jordan Leslie.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed S Marcus Cromartie. Placed RB Tyler Ervin on injured reserve.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed LB Alex Anzalone on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C Jon Halapio from the practice squad. Waived LB Deontae Skinner. Signed OL Anthony Fabiano to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed DL Ed Stinson and LB Obum Gwacham. Placed LB Dylan Donahue on injured reserve. Signed LB Freddie Bishop to the practice squad.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed D Josh Manson to a four-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.
BUFFALO SABRES — Acquired D Zach Redmond from Montreal for F Nicolas Deslauriers.
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed RW Jaromir Jagr to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed Bryan Bickell to a one-day contract so he can retire with the Blackhawks. Placed F Marian Hossa on long-term injured reserve. Signed D Cody Franson to a one-year contract. Recalled F Alex DeBrincat and D Gustav Forsling from Rockford (AHL). Acquired F Andreas Martinsen from Montreal for F Kyle Baun and assigned Martinsen to Rockford.
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed LW Daniel Winnik to a one-year contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Harry Zolnierczyk to a one-year, two-way contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Alex Chiasson to a one-year contract.
WINNIPEG JETS — Agreed to terms with F Nikolaj Ehlers on a seven-year contract extension.
American Hockey League
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Assigned LW Greger Hanson and RWs Zach Saar and Kyle Thomas to Utah (ECHL). Released C Tyler Soy from his professional tryout agreement.
College
FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named David Cason assistant men’s basketball coach.
GEORGIA TECH — Signed men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner to a one-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season.
MICHIGAN — Agreed to terms with softball coach Carol Hutchins on a contract extension through the 2022 season.
LOCAL SPORTS
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
Prep Boys Soccer
Van Buren at Old Fort, 5
Prep Boys Golf
Division III district at Stone Ridge Golf Club
Division II district at Red Hawk Run
Prep Volleyball
New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon (NWC), 5:30
Seneca East at Mohawk (N10), 5:30
Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph (SBC), 5:30
Eastwood at Elmwood (NBC), 6
Rossford at Fostoria (NBC), 6
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Prime Timers League
High series: (men) Ron Cook 642; (women) Deb Schade 505. High game: (men) Cook 262; (women) Schade 189.
LOCAL & AREA
Wrestling Officials Class
FINDLAY — There will be a class for new high school wrestling officials on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Oct. 12 at the University of Findlay. For more information or to register go to: http://officials.myohsaa.org or call 419-423-8995.
Basketball Officials Class
TIFFIN — The Tiffin Area Basketball officials will conduct a class required to become an Ohio High School Athletic Association official beginning Oct. 9. Twenty-five hours of class time are required. Registration must be completed at ohsaa.org. For more information, contact Lee Schaffer at 419-307-0587.
Upper Seeks JV Baseball Coach
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a junior varsity baseball coach for the 2017-18 school year. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or to brad_e@usevs.org.
H-L Seeks Junior High Coach
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a seventh grade girls basketball coach. Candidates should contact athletic director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net or 419-937-2804.