Prep Volleyball Roundup: Green slams 21 kills for Arcadia

ARCADIA — Tori Green slammed 21 kills and Sydney Ramsey, on a perfect night serving, delivered five aces as Arcadia swept North Baltimore 25-10, 25-12, 25-14 in Blanchard Valley Conference action.

Green was 36 of 38 hitting to lead the Redskins (11-9, 6-4 BVC), while Ramsey served a perfect 22 of 22 and added a team-high 22 digs.

Caity Cramer paced the offense with 30 assists, while Lyndee Ward had seven kills with a team-best two blocks.

The Tigers, who fell to 2-16 overall and 1-9 in the BVC, were led by Katelyn Weinandy’s three aces and 25 digs. Weinandy and Mia McCartney each chipped in two kills, while Hannah Lord chalked up 17 digs and Alivia Light had 14.

north baltimore (2-16, 1-9 bvc)

ACES: Katelyn Weinandy 3. KILLS: Weinandy 2, Mia McCartney 2. DIGS: Weinandy 25, Hannah Lord 17, Alivia Light 14.

arcadia (11-9, 6-4 bvc)

SERVING: Sydney Ramsey 22-22, Samantha Watkins 21-22, Tori Green 8-8. ACES: Ramsey 5, Green 3, Megan Mock 2. KILLS: Green 21, Lyndee Ward 7, Watkins 6. SPIKING: Green 36-38, Watkins 18-22, Ward 16-18. ASSISTS: Caity Cramer 30. DIGS: Ramsey 22, Watkins 9, Karly Renz 8. BLOCKS: Ward 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Arcadia def. North Baltimore 25-12, 25-11.

LEIPSIC 3

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 2

LEIPSIC — Kierra Meyer, Hayley Heitmeyer and Carlee Siefker each recorded double-doubles with at least 10 kills apiece as state-ranked Leipsic outlasted Hopewell-Loudon 25-13, 25-23, 20-25, 29-31, 15-6 Wednesday for a Blanchard Valley Conference volleyball win.

Meyer had team-highs of 18 kills and 28 digs, Heitmeyer chipped in 13 kills and 10 blocks, and Siefker added 10 kills and 25 digs for the Vikings (16-2, 9-1 BVC), ranked No. 7 in the state in Division IV.

Jacque Burns led all players with 19 kills while Hailey Coppus racked up 35 assists for the Chieftains (16-4, 8-2).

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (16-4, 8-2 BVC)

KILLS: Jacque Burns 19, Jessie Kreais 11, Kenadee Siebenaller 7, Peyton Hoover 5. ASSISTS: Hailey Coppus 35. DIGS: Chelsey Hoover 24, Depinet 11. BLOCKS: Siebenaller 8, Kreais 4, Burns 3.

LEIPSIC (16-2, 9-1 BVC)

SERVING: Kierra Meyer 29-29, Carlee Siefker 30-31, Hayley Heitmeyer 17-17, Selena Loredo 14-15, Lyndie Hazelton 13-13. ACES: Meyer & Siefker 3. KILLS: Meyer 18, Heitmeyer 13, Siefker 10, Emily Butler 4, Brooke Brown 3. SPIKING: Meyer 47-54, Heitmeyer 36-46, Siefker 42-45. ASSISTS: Loredo 23, Hazelton 22. SETTING: Loredo 72-74, Hazelton 70-71. DIGS: Meyer 28, Siefker 25, Loredo 9, Hazelton 8, Brown 7. BLOCKS: Heitmeyer 10, Butler 5.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Leipsic, 25-19, 25-19.

FRESHMEN: Leipsic, 25-19, 32-30.

VAN BUREN 3

VANLUE 0

VAN BUREN — Lydia Reineke smashed a match-high 17 kills as Van Buren swept Vanlue 25-9, 25-13, 25-17 for a Blanchard Valley Conference volleyball victory.

Reineke also collected five digs, three blocks and two aces, Lindsey Shaw tallied 24 assists and Mackenzie Saltzman made nine digs in leading efforts for the Black Knights (10-10, 4-6 BVC).

Amanda Clymer recorded 10 kills and six blocks to lead the Wildcats (5-13, 1-9).

vANLUE (5-13, 1-9 BVC)

POINTS: Aubrey Phillips 5, Bethany Smith 4, Amanda Clymer & Emma Biller 3. SERVING: Smiht 8-8, Biller 5-6, Clymer 4-5. ACES: Phillips & Biller 2. KILLS: Clymer 10, Maliah Snook 4. SPIKING: Clymer 26-32, Snook 22-24, Smith 12-14, Biller 7-9. ASSISTS: Biller 9, Phillips 6. SETTING: Phillips 36-41, Biller 39-42. DIGS: Phillips 5, Clymer, Snook & Biller 2. BLOCKS: Clymer 6.

VAN BUREN (10-10, 4-6 BVC)

SERVING: Sarah Dishong & Mackenzie Saltzman 15-15, Lydia Reineke 9-9. ACES: Faith Dewalt 3, L. Reineke 2. KILLS: L. Reineke 17, Emma Reineke 5, Sydney Leeper 4, Lindsey Shaw 3. ASSISTS: Shaw 24. DIGS: Saltzman 9, Dewalt 8, L. Reineke 5, Jessica Rinehart 4. BLOCKS: L. Reineke 3.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Van Buren 25-16, 25-14.

Comments

comments