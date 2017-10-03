Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Weekly Computer Rankings

Division I

REGION 1 — 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (6-0) 20.9333, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (6-0) 18.1894, 3. Canton McKinley (6-0) 14.3703, 4. Massillon Jackson (5-1) 14.2833, 5. Mentor (5-1) 13.9667, 6. Stow-Munroe Falls (5-1) 12.0333, 7. Solon (5-1) 11.4667, 8. Massillon Perry (5-1) 11.3167, 9. Euclid (5-1) 11.0333, 10. Canton GlenOak (2-4) 5.2466, 11. Austintown-Fitch (3-3) 5.1389, 12. Cle. Rhodes (4-2) 4.9667.

REGION 2 — 1. Tol. Whitmer (6-0) 16.6833, 2. Olentangy (5-1) 13.3333, 3. Olentangy Orange (6-0) 12.9833, 4. Gahanna Lincoln (4-2) 11.4667, 5. Findlay (4-2) 10.4333, 6. Lorain (5-1) 9.6333, 7. Dublin Jerome (4-2) 9.6167, 8. Dublin Coffman (4-2) 9.4082, 9. Olentangy Liberty (4-2) 7.9667, 10. Brunswick (3-3) 6.2704, 11. Thomas Worthington (3-3) 6.1333, 12. Delaware Hayes (2-4) 5.4.

REGION 3 — 1. Centerville (6-0) 19.95, 2. Hilliard Bradley (6-0) 16.8833, 3. Kettering Fairmont (5-1) 15.4, 4. Pickerington North (5-1) 15.2833, 5. Pickerington Central (5-1) 14.1717, 6. Huber Hts. Wayne (4-2) 12.05, 7. Springfield (5-1) 11.35, 8. Beavercreek (5-1) 11.2167, 9. Clayton Northmont (4-2) 11.1, 10. Reynoldsburg (4-2) 9.95, 11. Hilliard Darby (3-3) 7.4333, 12. Miamisburg (3-3) 6.6833.

REGION 4 — 1. Cin. St. Xavier (6-0) 18.5167, 2. Fairfield (4-2) 11.9333, 3. Cin. Colerain (4-2) 10.6333, 4. Milford (5-1) 9.4167, 5. Cin. Moeller (3-3) 9.1, 6. Lakota East (5-1) 9.0833, 7. Cin. Sycamore (4-2) 8.3833, 8. Mason (4-2) 8.05, 9. Batavia West Clermont (4-2) 7.8167, 10. Cin. Elder (3-3) 6.4, 11. Springboro (2-4) 5.2667, 12. Lebanon (2-4) 3.4333.

Division II

REGION 5 — 1. Hudson (5-1) 12.2167, 2. Akron Hoban (5-1) 12.1316, 3. Cle. Benedictine (5-1) 11.6167, 4. Barberton (6-0) 10.95, 5. Lyndhurst Brush (5-1) 10.6237, 6. Bedford (5-1) 9.75, 7. Green (3-3) 7.9667, 8. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (4-2) 7.5, 9. Ashtabula Lakeside (4-2) 7.4369, 10. Mayfield (3-3) 6.1167, 11. Twinsburg (3-3) 5.8167, 12. Copley (3-3) 5.7167.

REGION 6 — 1. Avon (6-0) 19.1136, 2. Grafton Midview (5-1) 14.7667, 3. Medina Highland (6-0) 14.3333, 4. Wadsworth (6-0) 13.2167, 5. Sylvania Northview (6-0) 12.1, 6. Fremont Ross (4-2) 9.85, 7. Olmsted Falls (5-1) 9.75, 8. Anthony Wayne (5-1) 9.1333, 9. Amherst Steele (4-2) 8.1667, 10. North Olmsted (4-2) 8.15, 11. Springfield (4-2) 7.8667, 12. Tol. St. John’s (3-3) 7.3667.

REGION 7 — 1. Cols. Walnut Ridge (6-0) 13.1919, 2. Massillon Washington (5-1) 12.8788, 3. Cols. Mifflin (5-1) 10.8776, 4. New Albany (3-3) 8.6833, 5. Canal Winchester (3-3) 8.45, 6. Ashland (5-1) 8.3667, 7. (tie) Boardman (3-3) and Pataskala Licking Hts. (4-2) 8.2, 9. Westerville South (3-3) 6.8333, 10. Worthington Kilbourne (3-3) 6.7167, 11. Whitehall-Yearling (3-3) 6.6833, 12. Cols. Northland (3-3) 6.3167.

REGION 8 — 1. Cin. La Salle (5-1) 18.6333, 2. Cin. Winton Woods (6-0) 16.6768, 3. Cin. Anderson (6-0) 15.4949, 4. Sidney (6-0) 13.6333, 5. Day. Belmont (6-0) 12.3712, 6. Trenton Edgewood (5-1) 10.8167, 7. Chillicothe (4-2) 10.5167, 8. Harrison (4-2) 9.45, 9. (tie) Troy (4-2) and Ashville Teays Valley (4-2) 8.55, 11. Marion Harding (4-2) 7.6389, 12. Morrow Little Miami (5-1) 7.1667.

Division III

REGION 9 — 1. Canfield (6-0) 17.9333, 2. Tallmadge (5-1) 12.1237, 3. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (5-1) 11.6833, 4. Alliance (5-1) 11.6167, 5. Medina Buckeye (6-0) 11.4167, 6. Akron East (5-1) 10.5833, 7. (tie) Chardon (5-1) and Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (5-1) 10.35, 9. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-2) 8.2, 10. Peninsula Woodridge (5-1) 8.15, 11. Warren Howland (3-3) 7.2667, 12. Alliance Marlington (4-2) 6.9667.

REGION 10 — 1. Parma Padua Franciscan (6-0) 15.3833, 2. Clyde (6-0) 14.6833, 3. Tol. Central Cath. (5-1) 13.5816, 4. Bay Village Bay (6-0) 13.3167, 5. Sandusky (6-0) 11.15, 6. Mansfield Senior (5-1) 8.6167, 7. Hunting Valley University School (4-2) 7.9833, 8. Bowling Green (3-3) 6.5, 9. Cle. Central Cath. (2-4) 4.6167, 10. (tie) Parma Hts. Holy Name (2-4) and Rocky River (3-3) 4.2167, 12. Cle. Glenville (3-3) 4.2121.

REGION 11 — 1. Cols. Marion-Franklin (6-0) 12.9571, 2. Cols. Bishop Hartley (5-1) 11.9667, 3. Granville (5-1) 11.8667, 4. Bellefontaine (5-1) 11.6833, 5. Cols. Independence (5-0) 11.1333, 6. Jackson (5-1) 10.9, 7. New Philadelphia (6-0) 10.85, 8. Dresden Tri-Valley (5-1) 10.4833, 9. Cols. DeSales (4-2) 7.8939, 10. (tie) Maysville (4-2) and The Plains Athens (5-1) 6.9, 12. Hillsboro (4-2) 6.6667.

REGION 12 — 1. Trotwood-Madison (6-0) 16.25, 2. Franklin (5-1) 12.85, 3. Cin. McNicholas (5-1) 10.1167, 4. Bellbrook (4-2) 9.3333, 5. Goshen (6-0) 9.1833, 6. New Richmond (5-1) 8.85, 7. Kettering Alter (5-1) 8.8333, 8. Wapakoneta (4-2) 8.6, 9. Day. Dunbar (4-2) 8.15, 10. Tipp City Tippecanoe (3-3) 7.6, 11. Wilmington (4-2) 7.5333, 12. Elida (4-2) 6.5667.

Division IV

REGION 13 — 1. Steubenville (6-0) 15.6167, 2. Perry (6-0) 12.0, 3. Poland Seminary (6-0) 11.5, 4. Cortland Lakeview (5-1) 9.15, 5. Canton South (5-1) 8.85, 6. Girard (6-0) 8.4333, 7. Lisbon Beaver (5-1) 8.0333, 8. Young. Cardinal Mooney (3-3) 6.7197, 9. Salem (4-2) 6.7, 10. Struthers (4-2) 6.4167, 11. Ravenna Southeast (4-2) 5.8737, 12. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (4-2) 5.2222.

REGION 14 — 1. Bellville Clear Fork (6-0) 15.1667, 2. Oberlin Firelands (6-0) 11.7333, 3. St. Marys Memorial (5-1) 11.5, 4. Shelby (6-0) 10.8333, 5. Wauseon (5-1) 9.95, 6. Sparta Highland (5-1) 8.2667, 7. Bellevue (4-2) 7.6667, 8. Pepper Pike Orange (5-1) 7.5985, 9. Van Wert (3-3) 6.65, 10. Vermilion (5-1) 6.5167, 11. Lorain Clearview (5-1) 6.2551, 12. Warrensville Hts. (4-2) 6.2.

REGION 15 — 1. Newark Licking Valley (6-0) 11.4833, 2. St. Clairsville (5-1) 11.3667, 3. Bloom-Carroll (5-1) 10.5167, 4. New Concord John Glenn (5-1) 10.25, 5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-0) 10.05, 6. Duncan Falls Philo (4-2) 8.7167, 7. Chillicothe Unioto (5-1) 7.5333, 8. Uhrichsville Claymont (5-1) 7.0167, 9. Byesville Meadowbrook (4-2) 6.65, 10. Pomeroy Meigs (3-3) 5.4667, 11. Lancaster Fairfield Union (3-3) 5.4, 12. Amanda-Clearcreek (4-2) 5.3833.

REGION 16 — 1. Germantown Valley View (6-0) 16.3333, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-1) 13.0, 3. London (6-0) 12.75, 4. Cin. Indian Hill (5-1) 12.5859, 5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-0) 12.4167, 6. Waverly (5-1) 10.6333, 7. Cin. Wyoming (6-0) 10.2904, 8. Cin. Taft (4-2) 9.2727, 9. Batavia (4-2) 7.1833, 10. Springfield Shawnee (3-3) 6.35, 11. Day. Oakwood (3-3) 5.7167, 12. Cin. Aiken (4-2) 5.3359.

Division V

REGION 17 — 1. North Lima South Range (6-0) 12.9167, 2. Sullivan Black River (6-0) 9.2333, 3. Orwell Grand Valley (6-0) 8.65, 4. Akron Manchester (4-2) 8.3, 5. Gates Mills Gilmour (4-2) 7.3939, 6. Navarre Fairless (4-2) 7.25, 7. Garrettsville Garfield (4-2) 6.2525, 8. Tuscarawas Valley (4-2) 4.6167, 9. Wickliffe (3-3) 4.5167, 10. Orrville (2-4) 4.25, 11. Leavittsburg LaBrae (3-3) 4.15, 12. Wooster Triway (4-2) 4.0833.

REGION 18 — 1. Marion Pleasant (5-0) 12.1778, 2. Eastwood (6-0) 12.0, 3. Archbold (5-1) 10.95, 4. Otsego (5-1) 10.7167, 5. Liberty Center (5-1) 8.5, 6. Milan Edison (5-1) 8.15, 7. Genoa (5-1) 7.9, 8. Lewistown Indian Lake (4-2) 6.9833, 9. Swanton (4-2) 6.25, 10. Millbury Lake (4-2) 6.1833, 11. Huron (4-2) 5.8167, 12. Fostoria (4-2) 5.55.

REGION 19 — 1. Wheelersburg (6-0) 13.4833, 2. Ports. West (6-0) 13.3333, 3. Belmont Union Local (6-0) 9.85, 4. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (5-1) 9.5884, 5. Johnstown-Monroe (4-2) 9.5253, 6. Bishop Ready (5-1) 9.15, 7. Oak Hill (4-2) 7.0167, 8. Proctorville Fairland (3-3) 5.9833, 9. Ironton (3-3) 5.6333, 10. Johnstown Northridge (4-2) 5.6167, 11. Chesapeake (3-3) 5.5333, 12. Baltimore Liberty Union (3-3) 5.5167.

REGION 20 — 1. Anna (5-1) 9.6, 2. Casstown Miami East (5-1) 9.4833, 3. Reading (4-2) 8.35, 4. Jamestown Greeneview (6-0) 8.3081, 5. Bethel-Tate (6-0) 8.3, 6. Brookville (4-2) 8.1833, 7. Carlisle (5-1) 7.8333, 8. Middletown Madison (4-2) 7.5833, 9. West Jefferson (5-0) 7.4393, 10. Cin. Summit Country Day (5-1) 6.2833, 11. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (4-2) 6.1, 12. Camden Preble Shawnee (4-2) 6.0.

Division VI

REGION 21 — 1. Mogadore (5-0) 12.5778, 2. Rootstown (6-0) 11.9667, 3. Creston Norwayne (5-1) 10.8833, 4. Kirtland (6-0) 10.0, 5. Smithville (5-1) 8.6843, 6. Berlin Center Western Reserve (5-1) 8.5667, 7. Columbia Station (4-2) 8.3333, 8. Columbiana (4-2) 7.3, 9. Independence (4-2) 7.25, 10. McDonald (5-1) 6.7333, 11. Youngstown Liberty (4-2) 6.05, 12. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (5-1) 5.9747.

REGION 22 — 1. Liberty-Benton (5-1) 10.8667, 2. Wynford (5-1) 9.2833, 3. Carey (5-1) 7.8167, 4. Gibsonburg (5-1) 6.7, 5. Tinora (4-2) 6.6667, 6. Seneca East (5-0) 6.5667, 7. Ada (4-2) 6.4, 8. Jeromesville Hillsdale (5-1) 6.3, 9. Hicksville (4-2) 5.9667, 10. Ottawa Hills (4-2) 5.4333, 11. Ashland Crestview (3-3) 4.5167, 12. Evergreen (3-3) 4.45.

REGION 23 — 1. Nelsonville-York (6-0) 12.8167, 2. Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-0) 9.4747, 3. Chillicothe Southeastern (6-0) 9.4, 4. Galion Northmor (5-1) 9.1333, 5. Shadyside (5-1) 8.05, 6. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-1) 7.9773, 7. Beverly Fort Frye (5-1) 7.3833, 8. Steubenville Cath. Central (4-2) 6.7388, 9. Howard East Knox (6-0) 6.6167, 10. Milford Center Fairbanks (3-3) 4.2904, 11. Grandview Hts. (3-3) 3.6167, 12. Crooksville (3-3) 3.4833.

REGION 24 — 1. Marion Local (6-0) 12.8833, 2. Lima Central Cath. (5-1) 10.0833, 3. St. Henry (5-1) 8.4333, 4. Mechanicsburg (5-1) 8.4167, 5. Day. Christian (5-1) 7.5758, 6. Tipp City Bethel (5-1) 7.4833, 7. Coldwater (4-2) 7.3833, 8. Spencerville (4-2) 7.35, 9. West Liberty-Salem (5-1) 6.7146, 10. Fort Recovery (3-3) 5.3833, 11. Delphos Jefferson (4-2) 5.2833, 12. Lewisburg Tri-County North (4-2) 4.75.

Division VII

REGION 25 — 1. Dalton (6-0) 11.9167, 2. Cuyahoga Hts. (5-0) 8.8667, 3. East Canton (4-2) 7.05, 4. Lisbon David Anderson (5-1) 6.2833, 5. Valley Christian (3-3) 6.25, 6. Windham (5-1) 5.7167, 7. Toronto (4-2) 4.9667, 8. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-3) 4.7, 9. Newbury (3-3) 3.4983, 10. Strasburg-Franklin (3-3) 2.9833, 11. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (2-4) 2.1237, 12. Vienna Mathews (3-3) 2.1035.

REGION 26 — 1. Pandora-Gilboa (6-0) 9.2833, 2. Norwalk St. Paul (6-0) 8.3167, 3. Wayne Trace (5-1) 8.1667, 4. McComb (5-1) 6.9, 5. Monroeville (5-1) 6.6833, 6. Leipsic (4-2) 6.2833, 7. North Baltimore (4-2) 6.1333, 8. Ayersville (4-2) 6.05, 9. Edgerton (4-2) 6.0, 10. Mohawk (5-1) 5.7333, 11. Tiffin Calvert (3-3) 5.1333, 12. West Unity Hilltop (5-1) 4.85.

REGION 27 — 1. Danville (5-1) 10.7333, 2. Lucas (5-1) 8.4333, 3. Harvest Prep. (5-1) 8.1, 4. Waterford (5-1) 7.6667, 5. Corning Miller (4-2) 6.6833, 6. Glouster Trimble (4-2) 6.0167, 7. Racine Southern (5-1) 5.6833, 8. Portsmouth Sciotoville (5-1) 5.4722, 9. Sugar Grove Berne Union (5-1) 5.0833, 10. Hannibal River (3-3) 4.85, 11. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (4-2) 4.3044, 12. Bishop Rosecrans (4-2) 3.7833.

REGION 28 — 1. Convoy Crestview (5-1) 8.65, 2. Delphos St. John’s (4-2) 8.4167, 3. Sidney Lehman Cath. (5-1) 7.6167, 4. Minster (3-3) 5.9833, 5. Miami Valley Christian (4-2) 5.4064, 6. DeGraff Riverside (4-2) 5.3667, 7. Fort Loramie (4-2) 5.3434, 8. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-2) 4.4711, 9. Springfield Cath. Central (3-3) 3.5328, 10. Lima Perry (3-3) 3.5, 11. New Bremen (3-3) 2.5833, 12. Lockland (2-3) 2.5091.

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Cory-Rawson at Van Buren

Hopewell-Loudon at Arcadia

Leipsic at Vanlue

Liberty-Benton at Pandora-Gilboa

McComb at Riverdale

North Baltimore at Arlington

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo St. John’s

Oregon Clay at Toledo Whitmer

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Fremont Ross

Toledo St. Francis at Lima Senior

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Carey

Mohawk at Seneca East

Upper Sandusky at Bucyrus

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Otsego

Elmwood at Rossford

Lake at Fostoria Senior

Woodmore at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Ada at Convoy Crestview

Allen East at Paulding

Delphos Jefferson at Bluffton

Spencerville at Columbus Grove

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Delta at Bryan

Liberty Center at Archbold

Patrick Henry at Evergreen

Swanton at Wauseon

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Wapakoneta

Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf

Lima Bath at St. Marys Memorial

Lima Shawnee at Kenton

Van Wert at Elida

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Marion Elgin

Ridgemont at Lima Perry

Upper Scioto Valley at Riverside

Waynesfield-Goshen at Sidney Lehman

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Castalia Margaretta at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Fremont St. Joseph at Willard

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Huron

Port Clinton at Vermilion

Shelby at Edison

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Sandusky Perkins

Clyde at Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Senior at Norwalk Senior

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Edon at Toledo Christian

Gibsonburg at Montpelier

Northwood at Danbury

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna at St. Henry

Delphos St. John’s at Fort Recovery

Marion Local at New Bremen

Minster at Coldwater

Versailles at Parkway

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg

Bowling Green at Sylvania Northview

Springfield at Napoleon

Sylvania Southview at Maumee

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mansfield Senior

Lexington at West Holmes

Mount Vernon at Wooster Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Rogers

Toledo Scott at Toledo Start

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Waite

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at Marion Pleasant

Clear Fork at Galion Senior

North Union at Marion Harding

River Valley at Ontario

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Ashland Crestview

Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton

Plymouth at New London

Western Reserve at South Central

Green Meadows Conference

Edgerton at Antwerp

Fairview at Ayersville

Hicksville at Tinora

Holgate at Wayne Trace

Other NW Ohio Games

Colonel Crawford at Cardinal Stritch

Columbus St. Charles at Mansfield Madison

Elyria Open Door Christian at Ridgedale

Lucas at Crestline

Ottawa Hills at Hilltop

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Lakota at Tiffin Calvert

NW Ohio Game

Wynford at Lima Cent. Cath.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Wildcard Games

Tuesday’s Result

Minnesota (Santana 16-8) at New York (Severino 14-6), late

Wednesday’s Game

Colorado (Gray 10-4) at Arizona (Greinke 17-7), 8:08 p.m. (TBS)

Division Series

Best-of-5

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Boston at Houston, 4:08 p.m. (FS1 or MLB)

Minnesota-New York winner at Cleveland, 7:38 p.m. (FS1 or MLB)

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Boston at Houston, 2:05 p.m. (FS1 or MLB)

Minnesota-New York winner at Cleveland, 5:08 p.m. (FS1 or MLB)

Chicago at Washington, 7:31 p.m. (TBS)

Colorado-Arizona winner at Los Angeles, 10:31 p.m. (TBS)

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Chicago at Washington, 5:38 p.m. (TBS)

Colorado-Arizona winner at Los Angeles, 9:08 p.m. (TBS)

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Houston at Boston, TBD (FS1 or MLB)

Cleveland at Minnesota-New York winner, TBD (FS1 or MLB)

MONDAY’S GAMES

x-Houston at Boston, TBD (FS1 or MLB)

x-Cleveland at Minnesota-New York winner, TBD (FS1 or MLB)

Washington at Chicago, TBD (TBS)

Los Angeles at Colorado-Arizona winner, TBD (TBS)

TUESDAY’S GAMES

x-Washington at Chicago, TBD (TBS)

x- Los Angeles at Colorado-Arizona winner, TBD (TBS)

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

x-Boston at Houston, TBD (FS1 or MLB)

x-Minnesota-New York winner at Cleveland, TBD (FS1 or MLB)

THURSDAY’S GAMES

x- Chicago at Washington, TBD (TBS)

x- Colorado-Arizona winner at Los Angeles, TBD (TBS)

x-if necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 73 54

N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 75 92

New England 2 2 0 .500 129 128

Miami 1 2 0 .333 25 57

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 109 74

Houston 2 2 0 .500 110 88

Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 100 126

Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 71 136

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 90 59

Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 60 80

Cincinnati 1 3 0 .250 64 67

Cleveland 0 4 0 .000 63 107

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 122 77

Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74

Oakland 2 2 0 .500 91 79

L.A. Chargers 0 4 0 .000 72 93

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 3 1 0 .750 103 92

Dallas 2 2 0 .500 94 97

Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89

N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 60 95

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89

Carolina 3 1 0 .750 78 70

Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 71 64

New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Detroit 3 1 0 .750 99 70

Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 102 81

Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 79 76

Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 142 105

Seattle 2 2 0 .500 94 77

Arizona 2 2 0 .500 74 91

San Francisco 0 4 0 .000 66 94

Thursday’s Result

Green Bay 35, Chicago 14

Sunday’s RESULTS

New Orleans 20, Miami 0

Cincinnati 31, Cleveland 7

Houston 57, Tennessee 14

Buffalo 23, Atlanta 17

Carolina 33, New England 30

Detroit 14, Minnesota 7

Pittsburgh 26, Baltimore 9

L.A. Rams 35, Dallas 30

N.Y. Jets 23, Jacksonville 20, OT

Philadelphia 26, L.A. Chargers 24

Tampa Bay 25, N.Y. Giants 23

Denver 16, Oakland 10

Arizona 18, San Francisco 15, OT

Seattle 46, Indianapolis 18

Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver

Monday’s RESULT

Kansas City 29, Washington 20

Thursday’s Game

New England at Tampa Bay, 8:25

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1

Carolina at Detroit, 1

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 1

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 1

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1

Tennessee at Miami, 1

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30

Monday’s Game

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8

Calgary at Edmonton, 10

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Nashville at Boston, 7

Montreal at Buffalo, 7

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Washington at Ottawa, 7:30

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:30

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30

Arizona at Anaheim, 10

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Vegas at Dallas, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Preseason

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 1 0 1.000 —

Boston 1 0 1.000 —

Toronto 1 0 1.000 —

Philadelphia 0 0 .000 ½

New York 0 1 .000 1

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 1 0 1.000 —

Washington 1 0 1.000 —

Orlando 0 1 .000 1

Charlotte 0 1 .000 1

Atlanta 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 1 0 1.000 —

Cleveland 0 0 .000 ½

Detroit 0 0 .000 ½

Indiana 0 0 .000 ½

Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 1 0 1.000 —

Memphis 1 0 1.000 —

Dallas 1 0 1.000 —

New Orleans 0 1 .000 1

San Antonio 0 1 .000 1

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 2 0 1.000 —

Minnesota 1 0 1.000 ½

Utah 1 0 1.000 ½

Portland 0 0 .000 1

Oklahoma City 0 1 .000 1½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Sacramento 1 0 1.000 —

Phoenix 0 0 .000 ½

L.A. Clippers 0 1 .000 1

Golden State 0 1 .000 1

L.A. Lakers 0 2 .000 1½

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Washington 126, Guangzhou Long-Lions 96

Boston 94, Charlotte 82

Memphis 92, Orlando 84

Dallas 106, Milwaukee 104

Utah 108, Sydney Kings 83

Sacramento 106, San Antonio 100

Denver 113, L.A. Lakers 107

Tuesday’s Results

Brooklyn 115, New York 107

Chicago 113, New Orleans 109

Houston 104, Oklahoma City 97

Phoenix at Portland, late

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto vs. L.A. Clippers at Honolulu, HI, 1 a.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7

Charlotte at Detroit, 7

Memphis at Philadelphia, 7

Indiana at Milwaukee, 8

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30

Haifa Maccabi at Utah, 9

Denver vs. L.A. Lakers at Ontario, CA, 10

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota vs. Golden State at Shenzen, 2 a.m.

Dallas at Orlando, 7

Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30

Shanghai Sharks at Houston, 8

Toronto at Portland, 10

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 7

Boston at Philadelphia, 7

New York at Washington, 7

Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30

Phoenix at Utah, 9

WNBA Playoffs

Finals

Best-of-5

Sunday’s RESULT

Los Angeles 85, Minnesota 84

Tuesday’s RESULT

Minnesota 70, Los Angeles 68

Friday’s RESULT

Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 64

Sunday’s GAME

Minnesota 80, Los Angeles 69, series tied 2-2

Wednesday’s Game

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 19 5 8 65 71 35

New York City FC 16 8 8 56 53 39

Atlanta United FC 15 9 8 53 68 38

Chicago 15 10 7 52 58 42

Columbus 15 12 5 50 50 47

New York 12 12 7 43 48 46

Philadelphia 10 13 9 39 42 43

Montreal 11 15 6 39 50 54

New England 11 15 6 39 48 58

Orlando City 10 13 9 39 38 51

D.C. United 9 18 5 32 30 54

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Vancouver 15 10 6 51 48 43

Seattle 12 9 11 47 45 39

Sporting Kansas City 12 7 11 47 37 24

Portland 13 11 8 47 54 49

Houston 11 10 10 43 52 44

FC Dallas 10 9 12 42 42 42

San Jose 12 14 6 42 35 57

Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53

Minnesota United 10 16 5 35 44 63

Los Angeles 7 17 8 29 41 62

Colorado 8 18 5 29 29 47

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Result

Philadelphia 2, Seattle 0

Tuesday’s Result

Minnesota United 3, Atlanta United FC 2

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver at New York, 5

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 8

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wednesday’s Game

Arkansas St. (1-2) at Georgia Southern (0-3), 8

Thursday’s Games

Alcorn St. (3-2) at Alabama St. (0-4), 7:30

Louisville (4-1) at NC State (4-1), 8

Friday’s Games

Memphis (3-1) at UConn (1-3), 7

Morgan St. (0-4) at SC State (1-3), 7:30

Boise St. (2-2) at BYU (1-4), 10:15

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Columbia (3-0) at Marist (3-2), Noon

Pittsburgh (2-3) at Syracuse (2-3), 12:30

Penn (2-1) at CCSU (2-3), 1

Lehigh (0-5) at Colgate (2-3), 1

Wagner (2-3) at Duquesne (3-1), 1

Georgetown (1-3) at Princeton (2-1), 1

Maine (1-2) at Villanova (3-2), 1

Monmouth (NJ) (4-1) at Holy Cross (2-3), 1:05

Harvard (2-1) at Cornell (0-3), 1:30

Yale (3-0) at Dartmouth (3-0), 1:30

W. Michigan (3-2) at Buffalo (3-2), 3:30

Fordham (1-4) at Lafayette (1-4), 3:30

Air Force (1-3) at Navy (4-0), 3:30

Delaware (2-2) at Stony Brook (4-1), 6

Virginia Tech (4-1) at Boston College (2-3), 7:15

SOUTH

Mississippi (2-2) at Auburn (4-1), Noon

Wake Forest (4-1) at Clemson (5-0), Noon

Temple (2-3) at East Carolina (1-4), Noon

Georgia (5-0) at Vanderbilt (3-2), Noon

Duke (4-1) at Virginia (3-1), 12:20

Brown (2-1) at Stetson (0-5), 12:30

NC Central (3-1) at Howard (2-2), 1

Davidson (2-2) at Jacksonville (3-1), 1

Butler (2-3) at Morehead St. (2-3), 1

Delaware St. (0-4) at NC A&T (5-0), 1

St. Francis (Pa.) (3-1) at Presbyterian (2-3), 1

Shorter (0-5) at Gardner-Webb (0-4), 1:30

Samford (3-2) at VMI (0-5), 1:30

W. Carolina (4-1) at Wofford (4-0), 1:30

Valparaiso (2-3) at Campbell (3-2), 2

William & Mary (2-2) at Elon (4-1), 2

Florida A&M (2-3) at Norfolk St. (1-3), 2

Hampton (2-2) at Savannah St. (0-4), 2

Mercer (2-3) at The Citadel (3-1), 2

FIU (3-1) at Middle Tennessee (2-3), 3

Albany (NY) (3-2) at Richmond (2-2), 3

Murray St. (1-4) at UT Martin (3-2), 3

New Mexico St. (2-3) at Appalachian St. (2-2), 3:30

Robert Morris (2-2) at ETSU (2-3), 3:30

LSU (3-2) at Florida (3-1), 3:30

Miami (3-0) at Florida St. (1-2), 3:30

Notre Dame (4-1) at North Carolina (1-4), 3:30

Furman (2-3) at Chattanooga (1-4), 4

Arkansas (2-2) at South Carolina (3-2), 4

Tulsa (1-4) at Tulane (2-2), 4

Louisiana Tech (3-2) at UAB (2-2), 4

Jacksonville St. (3-1) at Austin Peay (3-2), 5

Incarnate Word (0-4) at SE Louisiana (2-3), 5

Marshall (3-1) at Charlotte (0-5), 6

Tennessee St. (3-2) at E. Kentucky (1-3), 6

FAU (2-3) at Old Dominion (2-2), 6

Georgia St. (1-2) at Coastal Carolina (1-3), 6:30

Texas Southern (0-4) at Kennesaw St. (3-1), 7

Alabama A&M (2-3) at Southern U. (2-3), 7

Missouri (1-3) at Kentucky (4-1), 7:30

Northwestern St. (1-3) at Nicholls (3-2), 7:30

MIDWEST

Illinois (2-2) at Iowa (3-2), Noon

Texas Tech (3-1) at Kansas (1-3), Noon

Penn St. (5-0) at Northwestern (2-2), Noon

E. Michigan (2-2) at Toledo (3-1), Noon

N. Dakota St. (4-0) at Indiana St. (0-4), 1

Dayton (1-4) at Drake (3-2), 2

Cent. Michigan (1-4) at Ohio (4-1), 2

Bowling Green (0-5) at Miami (Ohio) (2-3), 2:30

Youngstown St. (3-1) at South Dakota (4-0), 3

Ball St. (2-3) at Akron (2-3), 3:30

Charleston Southern (2-2) at Indiana (2-2), 3:30

Kent St. (1-4) at N. Illinois (2-2), 3:30

N. Colorado (2-2) at North Dakota (1-4), 3:30

Maryland (3-1) at Ohio St. (4-1), 3:30

Minnesota (3-1) at Purdue (2-2), 3:30

W. Illinois (3-1) at N. Iowa (2-2), 5

Tennessee Tech (0-5) at E. Illinois (3-2), 7

S. Illinois (2-2) at S. Dakota St. (3-1), 7

Michigan St. (3-1) at Michigan (4-0), 7:30

UCF (3-0) at Cincinnati (2-3), 8

Wisconsin (4-0) at Nebraska (3-2), 8

SOUTHWEST

Iowa St. (2-2) at Oklahoma (4-0), Noon

Sam Houston St. (3-1) vs. Stephen F. Austin (2-3) at Houston, 2

Louisiana-Monroe (2-2) at Texas St. (1-4), 3

West Virginia (3-1) at TCU (4-0), 3:30

Grambling St. (4-1) vs. Prairie View (2-2) at Dallas, 5

Army (3-2) at Rice (1-4), 6:30

McNeese St. (4-1) at Abilene Christian (2-3), 7

MVSU (0-4) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-3), 7

SMU (4-1) at Houston (3-1), 7

Cent. Arkansas (3-1) at Houston Baptist (1-3), 7

Kansas St. (3-1) at Texas (2-2), 7

Southern Miss. (2-2) at UTSA (3-0), 7

Alabama (5-0) at Texas A&M (4-1), 7:15

W. Kentucky (2-2) at UTEP (0-5), 8

FAR WEST

Portland St. (0-4) at Montana St. (1-3), 1

Oregon St. (1-4) at Southern Cal (4-1), 4

Montana (3-2) at Idaho St. (3-2), 4:30

Louisiana-Lafayette (1-3) at Idaho (2-2), 5

Colorado St. (3-2) at Utah St. (3-2), 5:30

Illinois St. (4-0) at N. Arizona (2-2), 7

Fresno St. (2-2) at San Jose St. (1-5), 7

Arizona (2-2) at Colorado (3-2), 8

Washington St. (5-0) at Oregon (4-1), 8

Cal Poly (0-5) at S. Utah (2-2), 8

E. Washington (3-2) at UC Davis (3-2), 9

Stanford (3-2) at Utah (4-0), 10:15

Hawaii (2-3) at Nevada (0-5), 10:30

San Diego St. (5-0) at UNLV (2-2), 10:45

California (3-2) at Washington (5-0), 10:45

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

MLB PLAYERS ASSOCIATION — Named Jeffrey Perconte assistant general counsel.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Announced the resignation of Red Sox Foundation executive director Gena Borson, effective at the end of the year.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned third base coach Manny Acta to bench coach, assistant coach Scott Brosius to third base coach, special projects coach Chris Prieto to first base coach. Retained hitting coach Edgar Martinez, pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and bullpen coach Nasusel Cabrera; Cabrera in a to-be-determined position. Announced bench coach Tim Bogar and first base coach Casey Candaele will not return.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Purchased a full ownership stake in the Carolina Mudcats (Carolina).

NEW YORK METS — Named Terry Collins special assistant to the general manager. Announced pitching coach Dan Warthen and trainer Ray Ramirez will not return next season and Warthen has been offered another role in the organization.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Announced the contracts of pitching coach Derek Lilliquist and bullpen coach Blaise Ilsley will not be renewed.

American Association

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released INF Louis Mele.

Frontier League

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Extended the contract of manager Brooks Carey.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Nate Hoffmann and INFs Ellis Kelly and INF Blake Rowlett.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Reduced the suspension of Chicago LB Danny Trevathan from two games to one, for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay WR Davante Adams in a game on Sept. 28.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Scooby Wright III from the practice squad and LB Connor Harris and OL Vinston Painter to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DT Jack Crawford on injured reserve.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed S Colt Anderson on injured reserve. Released DE Eric Lee and S Robert Blanton. Signed Ss Trae Elston and Shamarko Thomas and WR Philly Brown.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed WR Damiere Byrd on injured reserve. Signed S Jairus Byrd.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Dominique Alexander on injured reserve. Released LB Garrett Sickels from the practice squad. Signed LB Deon King from the practice squad and LB Austin Calitro and WR Rannell Hall to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed OT Zach Strief on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived TE Will Tye. Released RB Marcus Murphy from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived LB Josh Carraway. Released CB Kenneth Durden from the practice squad. Agreed to terms with QB Brandon Weeden. Signed WR C.J. Board to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released QB Alek Torgersen from the practice squad. Signed QB Joel Stave and OL Jerry Ugokwe to the practice squad.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Washington RW Tom Wilson for four games for boarding St. Louis F Sammy Blais.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Mario Kempe and G Marek Langhamer to Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Agreed to terms with C Jack Eichel on an eight-year contract. Assigned Fs Sean Malone and Alexander Nylander to Rochester (AHL). Placed F Evan Rodrigues and D Justin Falk on injured reserve.

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned LW Luke Gazdic and F Mark Jankowski to Stockton (AHL) and G Mason MacDonald from Stockton to Kansas City (ECHL). Signed LW Tanner Glass to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed F Jordin Tootoo on long-term injured reserve.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned D Duncan Siemens and David Warsofsky to San Antonio (AHL) and G Joe Cannata to Colorado (ECHL). Claimed D Patrik Nemeth off waivers from Dallas. Placed D Sergei Boikov and LW A.J. Greer on the injured non-roster list.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Re-signed F Josh Anderson to a three-year contact.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed G Kaden Fulcher to a three-year, entry-level contract. Assigned D Ryan Sproul to Grand Rapids (AHL). Recalled F Matt Lorito from Grand Rapids and placed him on non-roster injured reserve.

EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned RW Anton Slepyshev to Bakersfield (AHL). Reassigned C Kyle Platzer from Bakersfield to Wichita (ECHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned Fs Dante Salituro, Pavel Jenys and Adam Gilmour from Iowa (AHL) to Rapid City (ECHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned Fs Frederick Gaudreau and Vladislav Kamenev to Milwaukee (AHL). Designated D Ryan Ellis and F Nick Bonino as non-roster.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Brian Strait and Fs Joseph Blandisi, Nick Lappin and John Quenneville to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Loaned Fs Steve Bernier and Stephen Gionta to Bridgeport (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Sergey Zborovsky, G Brandon Halverson and Fs Adam Chapie and Dawson Leedahl from Hartford (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Traded D Derrick Pouliot to Vancouver for D Andrey Pedan and a 2018 fourth-round draft pick.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Assigned F Tomas Hyka to Chicago (AHL). Placed F James Neal on the injured-non roster list and D Clayton Stoner on injured reserve. Claimed G Malcom Subban off waivers from Boston.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Charlotte F Steven Lorentz one game.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Loaned RW Zach O’Brien to Wichita (ECHL).

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Assigned F Kellen Jones to Worcester (ECHL).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Assigned D Matt Finn and F Mitchell Heard to Florida (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Assigned D Brenden Kotyk to Greenville (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Assigned F Evan Janssen, G Christian Frey and D Michael Sdao and Ian Brady to Rapid City (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Assigned D Jonathan Racine to Manchester (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Assigned G Matt Ginn to Atlanta (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned G Evan Cowley to Manchester (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Assigned G Mason McDonald to Kansas City (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Assigned G Nic Riopel and F Ty Loney to Adirondack (AHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned D Jeff King to Orlando (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Assigned D Ryan Culkin to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released G Pete Fitzgerald from a tryout agreement.

BRAMPTON BEAST — Signed G Patrick Spano to a tryout agreement.

COLORADO EAGLES — Released G Michael Santaguida from a tryout agreement.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Rob Schremp to a tryout agreement.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed F Marco Roy to a tryout agreement.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released Fs Nicholas Plesa, Matthew Plesa and Peter Plesa from tryout agreements.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed F Justin Parizek.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed RW Sam Kurker to a one-year contract.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed D Steven Delisle.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed G Jeff Jakaitis to a tryout agreement.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released Fs Alex Taulien, Darren McCormick and Nate Mitton from tryout agreements and F Cam Spiro. Signed D Cliff Watson.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released D John Ulichney from a tryout agreement.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released F Igor Nomokonov from a tryout agreement. Signed F Dana Tyrell to a tryout agreement.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released F Chris Martin from a tryout agreement.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Federico Higuain to a one-year, designated player contract extension.

Tennis

ITF — Suspended British player Dan Evans one year for testing positive for cocaine.

College

BAYLOR — Dismissed OL Ishmael Wilson and CB Jourdan Blake from the football team.

BROWN — Named Kara Willis assistant softball coach.

LOUISVILLE — Named Vince Tyra acting athletic director.

MINNESOTA STATE MANKATO — Announced the resignation of trainer Jeff Chambers.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Raven Conyers athletics business manager/bookkeeper.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Greg Kersgieter senior associate athletic director and Kelly Perry associate athletic director for compliance and academics.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Yannick Denson assistant women’s basketball coach.

WAGNER — Named Greg Cusick assistant athletic director for external relations.

WINSTON-SALEM STATE — Named Trevin Goodwin interim director of media relations.

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Results

Prep Boys Cross Country

PATRICK HENRY 29, MCCOMB 37,

NORTH BALTIMORE 63

WINNER & AREA TOP 10 FINISHES

1, Nathan Bostelman (PH) 16:42. 2, Jacob Rider (McC) 18:15. 3, Seth Leader (McC) 18:42. 4, Nicholas Bostelman (PH) 18:48. 5, Noah Pelton (PH) 18:59. 6, Brett Sugg (McC) 19:23. 7, Levi Trout (NB) 19:39. 8, Brice Prigge (PH) 19:43. 9, Brendon Taylor (McC) 19:48. 10, Gavin Eagleson (PH) 20:05.

Prep Girls Cross Country

NORTH BALTIMORE 15,

PATRICK HENRY & MCCOMB NO TEAM SCORE

WINNER & AREA TOP 10 FINISHES

1, Emma Carpenter (PH) 20:19. 2, Brooke Sugg (PH) 23:23. 3, Erin Diem (PH) 23:26. 4, Sydney Smith (NB) 23:55. 5, Halle Shanks (PH) 24:36. 6, Lydia Hartman (NB) 25:47. 7, Rachel Crouse (NB) 25:51. 8, Marina Kimmel (NB) 26:25. 9, Gabby Kepling (NB) 29:35. 10, Alisa Love (McC) 30:45.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Volleyball

North Baltimore at Arcadia (BVC), 5:30

Hopewell-Loudon at Leipsic (BVC), 5:30

Vanlue at Van Buren (BVC), 5:30

LOCAL & AREA

Wrestling Officials Class

FINDLAY — There will be a class for new high school wrestling officials on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Oct. 12 at the University of Findlay. For more information or to register go to: http://officials.myohsaa.org or call 419-423-8995.

Basketball Officials Class

TIFFIN — The Tiffin Area Basketball officials will conduct a class required to become an Ohio High School Athletic Association official beginning Oct. 9. Twenty-five hours of class time are required. Registration must be completed at ohsaa.org. For more information, contact Lee Schaffer at 419-307-0587.

Upper Seeks JV Baseball Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a junior varsity baseball coach for the 2017-18 school year. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or to brad_e@usevs.org.

H-L Seeks Junior High Coach

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a seventh grade girls basketball coach. Candidates should contact athletic director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net or 419-937-2804.

