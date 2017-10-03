Wednesday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Weekly Computer Rankings
Division I
REGION 1 — 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (6-0) 20.9333, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (6-0) 18.1894, 3. Canton McKinley (6-0) 14.3703, 4. Massillon Jackson (5-1) 14.2833, 5. Mentor (5-1) 13.9667, 6. Stow-Munroe Falls (5-1) 12.0333, 7. Solon (5-1) 11.4667, 8. Massillon Perry (5-1) 11.3167, 9. Euclid (5-1) 11.0333, 10. Canton GlenOak (2-4) 5.2466, 11. Austintown-Fitch (3-3) 5.1389, 12. Cle. Rhodes (4-2) 4.9667.
REGION 2 — 1. Tol. Whitmer (6-0) 16.6833, 2. Olentangy (5-1) 13.3333, 3. Olentangy Orange (6-0) 12.9833, 4. Gahanna Lincoln (4-2) 11.4667, 5. Findlay (4-2) 10.4333, 6. Lorain (5-1) 9.6333, 7. Dublin Jerome (4-2) 9.6167, 8. Dublin Coffman (4-2) 9.4082, 9. Olentangy Liberty (4-2) 7.9667, 10. Brunswick (3-3) 6.2704, 11. Thomas Worthington (3-3) 6.1333, 12. Delaware Hayes (2-4) 5.4.
REGION 3 — 1. Centerville (6-0) 19.95, 2. Hilliard Bradley (6-0) 16.8833, 3. Kettering Fairmont (5-1) 15.4, 4. Pickerington North (5-1) 15.2833, 5. Pickerington Central (5-1) 14.1717, 6. Huber Hts. Wayne (4-2) 12.05, 7. Springfield (5-1) 11.35, 8. Beavercreek (5-1) 11.2167, 9. Clayton Northmont (4-2) 11.1, 10. Reynoldsburg (4-2) 9.95, 11. Hilliard Darby (3-3) 7.4333, 12. Miamisburg (3-3) 6.6833.
REGION 4 — 1. Cin. St. Xavier (6-0) 18.5167, 2. Fairfield (4-2) 11.9333, 3. Cin. Colerain (4-2) 10.6333, 4. Milford (5-1) 9.4167, 5. Cin. Moeller (3-3) 9.1, 6. Lakota East (5-1) 9.0833, 7. Cin. Sycamore (4-2) 8.3833, 8. Mason (4-2) 8.05, 9. Batavia West Clermont (4-2) 7.8167, 10. Cin. Elder (3-3) 6.4, 11. Springboro (2-4) 5.2667, 12. Lebanon (2-4) 3.4333.
Division II
REGION 5 — 1. Hudson (5-1) 12.2167, 2. Akron Hoban (5-1) 12.1316, 3. Cle. Benedictine (5-1) 11.6167, 4. Barberton (6-0) 10.95, 5. Lyndhurst Brush (5-1) 10.6237, 6. Bedford (5-1) 9.75, 7. Green (3-3) 7.9667, 8. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (4-2) 7.5, 9. Ashtabula Lakeside (4-2) 7.4369, 10. Mayfield (3-3) 6.1167, 11. Twinsburg (3-3) 5.8167, 12. Copley (3-3) 5.7167.
REGION 6 — 1. Avon (6-0) 19.1136, 2. Grafton Midview (5-1) 14.7667, 3. Medina Highland (6-0) 14.3333, 4. Wadsworth (6-0) 13.2167, 5. Sylvania Northview (6-0) 12.1, 6. Fremont Ross (4-2) 9.85, 7. Olmsted Falls (5-1) 9.75, 8. Anthony Wayne (5-1) 9.1333, 9. Amherst Steele (4-2) 8.1667, 10. North Olmsted (4-2) 8.15, 11. Springfield (4-2) 7.8667, 12. Tol. St. John’s (3-3) 7.3667.
REGION 7 — 1. Cols. Walnut Ridge (6-0) 13.1919, 2. Massillon Washington (5-1) 12.8788, 3. Cols. Mifflin (5-1) 10.8776, 4. New Albany (3-3) 8.6833, 5. Canal Winchester (3-3) 8.45, 6. Ashland (5-1) 8.3667, 7. (tie) Boardman (3-3) and Pataskala Licking Hts. (4-2) 8.2, 9. Westerville South (3-3) 6.8333, 10. Worthington Kilbourne (3-3) 6.7167, 11. Whitehall-Yearling (3-3) 6.6833, 12. Cols. Northland (3-3) 6.3167.
REGION 8 — 1. Cin. La Salle (5-1) 18.6333, 2. Cin. Winton Woods (6-0) 16.6768, 3. Cin. Anderson (6-0) 15.4949, 4. Sidney (6-0) 13.6333, 5. Day. Belmont (6-0) 12.3712, 6. Trenton Edgewood (5-1) 10.8167, 7. Chillicothe (4-2) 10.5167, 8. Harrison (4-2) 9.45, 9. (tie) Troy (4-2) and Ashville Teays Valley (4-2) 8.55, 11. Marion Harding (4-2) 7.6389, 12. Morrow Little Miami (5-1) 7.1667.
Division III
REGION 9 — 1. Canfield (6-0) 17.9333, 2. Tallmadge (5-1) 12.1237, 3. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (5-1) 11.6833, 4. Alliance (5-1) 11.6167, 5. Medina Buckeye (6-0) 11.4167, 6. Akron East (5-1) 10.5833, 7. (tie) Chardon (5-1) and Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (5-1) 10.35, 9. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-2) 8.2, 10. Peninsula Woodridge (5-1) 8.15, 11. Warren Howland (3-3) 7.2667, 12. Alliance Marlington (4-2) 6.9667.
REGION 10 — 1. Parma Padua Franciscan (6-0) 15.3833, 2. Clyde (6-0) 14.6833, 3. Tol. Central Cath. (5-1) 13.5816, 4. Bay Village Bay (6-0) 13.3167, 5. Sandusky (6-0) 11.15, 6. Mansfield Senior (5-1) 8.6167, 7. Hunting Valley University School (4-2) 7.9833, 8. Bowling Green (3-3) 6.5, 9. Cle. Central Cath. (2-4) 4.6167, 10. (tie) Parma Hts. Holy Name (2-4) and Rocky River (3-3) 4.2167, 12. Cle. Glenville (3-3) 4.2121.
REGION 11 — 1. Cols. Marion-Franklin (6-0) 12.9571, 2. Cols. Bishop Hartley (5-1) 11.9667, 3. Granville (5-1) 11.8667, 4. Bellefontaine (5-1) 11.6833, 5. Cols. Independence (5-0) 11.1333, 6. Jackson (5-1) 10.9, 7. New Philadelphia (6-0) 10.85, 8. Dresden Tri-Valley (5-1) 10.4833, 9. Cols. DeSales (4-2) 7.8939, 10. (tie) Maysville (4-2) and The Plains Athens (5-1) 6.9, 12. Hillsboro (4-2) 6.6667.
REGION 12 — 1. Trotwood-Madison (6-0) 16.25, 2. Franklin (5-1) 12.85, 3. Cin. McNicholas (5-1) 10.1167, 4. Bellbrook (4-2) 9.3333, 5. Goshen (6-0) 9.1833, 6. New Richmond (5-1) 8.85, 7. Kettering Alter (5-1) 8.8333, 8. Wapakoneta (4-2) 8.6, 9. Day. Dunbar (4-2) 8.15, 10. Tipp City Tippecanoe (3-3) 7.6, 11. Wilmington (4-2) 7.5333, 12. Elida (4-2) 6.5667.
Division IV
REGION 13 — 1. Steubenville (6-0) 15.6167, 2. Perry (6-0) 12.0, 3. Poland Seminary (6-0) 11.5, 4. Cortland Lakeview (5-1) 9.15, 5. Canton South (5-1) 8.85, 6. Girard (6-0) 8.4333, 7. Lisbon Beaver (5-1) 8.0333, 8. Young. Cardinal Mooney (3-3) 6.7197, 9. Salem (4-2) 6.7, 10. Struthers (4-2) 6.4167, 11. Ravenna Southeast (4-2) 5.8737, 12. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (4-2) 5.2222.
REGION 14 — 1. Bellville Clear Fork (6-0) 15.1667, 2. Oberlin Firelands (6-0) 11.7333, 3. St. Marys Memorial (5-1) 11.5, 4. Shelby (6-0) 10.8333, 5. Wauseon (5-1) 9.95, 6. Sparta Highland (5-1) 8.2667, 7. Bellevue (4-2) 7.6667, 8. Pepper Pike Orange (5-1) 7.5985, 9. Van Wert (3-3) 6.65, 10. Vermilion (5-1) 6.5167, 11. Lorain Clearview (5-1) 6.2551, 12. Warrensville Hts. (4-2) 6.2.
REGION 15 — 1. Newark Licking Valley (6-0) 11.4833, 2. St. Clairsville (5-1) 11.3667, 3. Bloom-Carroll (5-1) 10.5167, 4. New Concord John Glenn (5-1) 10.25, 5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-0) 10.05, 6. Duncan Falls Philo (4-2) 8.7167, 7. Chillicothe Unioto (5-1) 7.5333, 8. Uhrichsville Claymont (5-1) 7.0167, 9. Byesville Meadowbrook (4-2) 6.65, 10. Pomeroy Meigs (3-3) 5.4667, 11. Lancaster Fairfield Union (3-3) 5.4, 12. Amanda-Clearcreek (4-2) 5.3833.
REGION 16 — 1. Germantown Valley View (6-0) 16.3333, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-1) 13.0, 3. London (6-0) 12.75, 4. Cin. Indian Hill (5-1) 12.5859, 5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-0) 12.4167, 6. Waverly (5-1) 10.6333, 7. Cin. Wyoming (6-0) 10.2904, 8. Cin. Taft (4-2) 9.2727, 9. Batavia (4-2) 7.1833, 10. Springfield Shawnee (3-3) 6.35, 11. Day. Oakwood (3-3) 5.7167, 12. Cin. Aiken (4-2) 5.3359.
Division V
REGION 17 — 1. North Lima South Range (6-0) 12.9167, 2. Sullivan Black River (6-0) 9.2333, 3. Orwell Grand Valley (6-0) 8.65, 4. Akron Manchester (4-2) 8.3, 5. Gates Mills Gilmour (4-2) 7.3939, 6. Navarre Fairless (4-2) 7.25, 7. Garrettsville Garfield (4-2) 6.2525, 8. Tuscarawas Valley (4-2) 4.6167, 9. Wickliffe (3-3) 4.5167, 10. Orrville (2-4) 4.25, 11. Leavittsburg LaBrae (3-3) 4.15, 12. Wooster Triway (4-2) 4.0833.
REGION 18 — 1. Marion Pleasant (5-0) 12.1778, 2. Eastwood (6-0) 12.0, 3. Archbold (5-1) 10.95, 4. Otsego (5-1) 10.7167, 5. Liberty Center (5-1) 8.5, 6. Milan Edison (5-1) 8.15, 7. Genoa (5-1) 7.9, 8. Lewistown Indian Lake (4-2) 6.9833, 9. Swanton (4-2) 6.25, 10. Millbury Lake (4-2) 6.1833, 11. Huron (4-2) 5.8167, 12. Fostoria (4-2) 5.55.
REGION 19 — 1. Wheelersburg (6-0) 13.4833, 2. Ports. West (6-0) 13.3333, 3. Belmont Union Local (6-0) 9.85, 4. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (5-1) 9.5884, 5. Johnstown-Monroe (4-2) 9.5253, 6. Bishop Ready (5-1) 9.15, 7. Oak Hill (4-2) 7.0167, 8. Proctorville Fairland (3-3) 5.9833, 9. Ironton (3-3) 5.6333, 10. Johnstown Northridge (4-2) 5.6167, 11. Chesapeake (3-3) 5.5333, 12. Baltimore Liberty Union (3-3) 5.5167.
REGION 20 — 1. Anna (5-1) 9.6, 2. Casstown Miami East (5-1) 9.4833, 3. Reading (4-2) 8.35, 4. Jamestown Greeneview (6-0) 8.3081, 5. Bethel-Tate (6-0) 8.3, 6. Brookville (4-2) 8.1833, 7. Carlisle (5-1) 7.8333, 8. Middletown Madison (4-2) 7.5833, 9. West Jefferson (5-0) 7.4393, 10. Cin. Summit Country Day (5-1) 6.2833, 11. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (4-2) 6.1, 12. Camden Preble Shawnee (4-2) 6.0.
Division VI
REGION 21 — 1. Mogadore (5-0) 12.5778, 2. Rootstown (6-0) 11.9667, 3. Creston Norwayne (5-1) 10.8833, 4. Kirtland (6-0) 10.0, 5. Smithville (5-1) 8.6843, 6. Berlin Center Western Reserve (5-1) 8.5667, 7. Columbia Station (4-2) 8.3333, 8. Columbiana (4-2) 7.3, 9. Independence (4-2) 7.25, 10. McDonald (5-1) 6.7333, 11. Youngstown Liberty (4-2) 6.05, 12. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (5-1) 5.9747.
REGION 22 — 1. Liberty-Benton (5-1) 10.8667, 2. Wynford (5-1) 9.2833, 3. Carey (5-1) 7.8167, 4. Gibsonburg (5-1) 6.7, 5. Tinora (4-2) 6.6667, 6. Seneca East (5-0) 6.5667, 7. Ada (4-2) 6.4, 8. Jeromesville Hillsdale (5-1) 6.3, 9. Hicksville (4-2) 5.9667, 10. Ottawa Hills (4-2) 5.4333, 11. Ashland Crestview (3-3) 4.5167, 12. Evergreen (3-3) 4.45.
REGION 23 — 1. Nelsonville-York (6-0) 12.8167, 2. Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-0) 9.4747, 3. Chillicothe Southeastern (6-0) 9.4, 4. Galion Northmor (5-1) 9.1333, 5. Shadyside (5-1) 8.05, 6. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-1) 7.9773, 7. Beverly Fort Frye (5-1) 7.3833, 8. Steubenville Cath. Central (4-2) 6.7388, 9. Howard East Knox (6-0) 6.6167, 10. Milford Center Fairbanks (3-3) 4.2904, 11. Grandview Hts. (3-3) 3.6167, 12. Crooksville (3-3) 3.4833.
REGION 24 — 1. Marion Local (6-0) 12.8833, 2. Lima Central Cath. (5-1) 10.0833, 3. St. Henry (5-1) 8.4333, 4. Mechanicsburg (5-1) 8.4167, 5. Day. Christian (5-1) 7.5758, 6. Tipp City Bethel (5-1) 7.4833, 7. Coldwater (4-2) 7.3833, 8. Spencerville (4-2) 7.35, 9. West Liberty-Salem (5-1) 6.7146, 10. Fort Recovery (3-3) 5.3833, 11. Delphos Jefferson (4-2) 5.2833, 12. Lewisburg Tri-County North (4-2) 4.75.
Division VII
REGION 25 — 1. Dalton (6-0) 11.9167, 2. Cuyahoga Hts. (5-0) 8.8667, 3. East Canton (4-2) 7.05, 4. Lisbon David Anderson (5-1) 6.2833, 5. Valley Christian (3-3) 6.25, 6. Windham (5-1) 5.7167, 7. Toronto (4-2) 4.9667, 8. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-3) 4.7, 9. Newbury (3-3) 3.4983, 10. Strasburg-Franklin (3-3) 2.9833, 11. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (2-4) 2.1237, 12. Vienna Mathews (3-3) 2.1035.
REGION 26 — 1. Pandora-Gilboa (6-0) 9.2833, 2. Norwalk St. Paul (6-0) 8.3167, 3. Wayne Trace (5-1) 8.1667, 4. McComb (5-1) 6.9, 5. Monroeville (5-1) 6.6833, 6. Leipsic (4-2) 6.2833, 7. North Baltimore (4-2) 6.1333, 8. Ayersville (4-2) 6.05, 9. Edgerton (4-2) 6.0, 10. Mohawk (5-1) 5.7333, 11. Tiffin Calvert (3-3) 5.1333, 12. West Unity Hilltop (5-1) 4.85.
REGION 27 — 1. Danville (5-1) 10.7333, 2. Lucas (5-1) 8.4333, 3. Harvest Prep. (5-1) 8.1, 4. Waterford (5-1) 7.6667, 5. Corning Miller (4-2) 6.6833, 6. Glouster Trimble (4-2) 6.0167, 7. Racine Southern (5-1) 5.6833, 8. Portsmouth Sciotoville (5-1) 5.4722, 9. Sugar Grove Berne Union (5-1) 5.0833, 10. Hannibal River (3-3) 4.85, 11. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (4-2) 4.3044, 12. Bishop Rosecrans (4-2) 3.7833.
REGION 28 — 1. Convoy Crestview (5-1) 8.65, 2. Delphos St. John’s (4-2) 8.4167, 3. Sidney Lehman Cath. (5-1) 7.6167, 4. Minster (3-3) 5.9833, 5. Miami Valley Christian (4-2) 5.4064, 6. DeGraff Riverside (4-2) 5.3667, 7. Fort Loramie (4-2) 5.3434, 8. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-2) 4.4711, 9. Springfield Cath. Central (3-3) 3.5328, 10. Lima Perry (3-3) 3.5, 11. New Bremen (3-3) 2.5833, 12. Lockland (2-3) 2.5091.
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Cory-Rawson at Van Buren
Hopewell-Loudon at Arcadia
Leipsic at Vanlue
Liberty-Benton at Pandora-Gilboa
McComb at Riverdale
North Baltimore at Arlington
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo St. John’s
Oregon Clay at Toledo Whitmer
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Fremont Ross
Toledo St. Francis at Lima Senior
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Carey
Mohawk at Seneca East
Upper Sandusky at Bucyrus
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Otsego
Elmwood at Rossford
Lake at Fostoria Senior
Woodmore at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Ada at Convoy Crestview
Allen East at Paulding
Delphos Jefferson at Bluffton
Spencerville at Columbus Grove
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Delta at Bryan
Liberty Center at Archbold
Patrick Henry at Evergreen
Swanton at Wauseon
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Wapakoneta
Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf
Lima Bath at St. Marys Memorial
Lima Shawnee at Kenton
Van Wert at Elida
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Marion Elgin
Ridgemont at Lima Perry
Upper Scioto Valley at Riverside
Waynesfield-Goshen at Sidney Lehman
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Castalia Margaretta at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Fremont St. Joseph at Willard
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Huron
Port Clinton at Vermilion
Shelby at Edison
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Sandusky Perkins
Clyde at Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Senior at Norwalk Senior
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Edon at Toledo Christian
Gibsonburg at Montpelier
Northwood at Danbury
Midwest Athletic Conference
Anna at St. Henry
Delphos St. John’s at Fort Recovery
Marion Local at New Bremen
Minster at Coldwater
Versailles at Parkway
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg
Bowling Green at Sylvania Northview
Springfield at Napoleon
Sylvania Southview at Maumee
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mansfield Senior
Lexington at West Holmes
Mount Vernon at Wooster Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Scott at Toledo Start
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Waite
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at Marion Pleasant
Clear Fork at Galion Senior
North Union at Marion Harding
River Valley at Ontario
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Ashland Crestview
Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton
Plymouth at New London
Western Reserve at South Central
Green Meadows Conference
Edgerton at Antwerp
Fairview at Ayersville
Hicksville at Tinora
Holgate at Wayne Trace
Other NW Ohio Games
Colonel Crawford at Cardinal Stritch
Columbus St. Charles at Mansfield Madison
Elyria Open Door Christian at Ridgedale
Lucas at Crestline
Ottawa Hills at Hilltop
Saturday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Lakota at Tiffin Calvert
NW Ohio Game
Wynford at Lima Cent. Cath.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Wildcard Games
Tuesday’s Result
Minnesota (Santana 16-8) at New York (Severino 14-6), late
Wednesday’s Game
Colorado (Gray 10-4) at Arizona (Greinke 17-7), 8:08 p.m. (TBS)
Division Series
Best-of-5
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Boston at Houston, 4:08 p.m. (FS1 or MLB)
Minnesota-New York winner at Cleveland, 7:38 p.m. (FS1 or MLB)
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Boston at Houston, 2:05 p.m. (FS1 or MLB)
Minnesota-New York winner at Cleveland, 5:08 p.m. (FS1 or MLB)
Chicago at Washington, 7:31 p.m. (TBS)
Colorado-Arizona winner at Los Angeles, 10:31 p.m. (TBS)
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Chicago at Washington, 5:38 p.m. (TBS)
Colorado-Arizona winner at Los Angeles, 9:08 p.m. (TBS)
SUNDAY’S GAMES
Houston at Boston, TBD (FS1 or MLB)
Cleveland at Minnesota-New York winner, TBD (FS1 or MLB)
MONDAY’S GAMES
x-Houston at Boston, TBD (FS1 or MLB)
x-Cleveland at Minnesota-New York winner, TBD (FS1 or MLB)
Washington at Chicago, TBD (TBS)
Los Angeles at Colorado-Arizona winner, TBD (TBS)
TUESDAY’S GAMES
x-Washington at Chicago, TBD (TBS)
x- Los Angeles at Colorado-Arizona winner, TBD (TBS)
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
x-Boston at Houston, TBD (FS1 or MLB)
x-Minnesota-New York winner at Cleveland, TBD (FS1 or MLB)
THURSDAY’S GAMES
x- Chicago at Washington, TBD (TBS)
x- Colorado-Arizona winner at Los Angeles, TBD (TBS)
x-if necessary
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 73 54
N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 75 92
New England 2 2 0 .500 129 128
Miami 1 2 0 .333 25 57
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 109 74
Houston 2 2 0 .500 110 88
Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 100 126
Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 71 136
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 90 59
Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 60 80
Cincinnati 1 3 0 .250 64 67
Cleveland 0 4 0 .000 63 107
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 122 77
Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74
Oakland 2 2 0 .500 91 79
L.A. Chargers 0 4 0 .000 72 93
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 3 1 0 .750 103 92
Dallas 2 2 0 .500 94 97
Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89
N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 60 95
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89
Carolina 3 1 0 .750 78 70
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 71 64
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 3 1 0 .750 99 70
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 102 81
Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 79 76
Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 142 105
Seattle 2 2 0 .500 94 77
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 74 91
San Francisco 0 4 0 .000 66 94
Thursday’s Result
Green Bay 35, Chicago 14
Sunday’s RESULTS
New Orleans 20, Miami 0
Cincinnati 31, Cleveland 7
Houston 57, Tennessee 14
Buffalo 23, Atlanta 17
Carolina 33, New England 30
Detroit 14, Minnesota 7
Pittsburgh 26, Baltimore 9
L.A. Rams 35, Dallas 30
N.Y. Jets 23, Jacksonville 20, OT
Philadelphia 26, L.A. Chargers 24
Tampa Bay 25, N.Y. Giants 23
Denver 16, Oakland 10
Arizona 18, San Francisco 15, OT
Seattle 46, Indianapolis 18
Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver
Monday’s RESULT
Kansas City 29, Washington 20
Thursday’s Game
New England at Tampa Bay, 8:25
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1
Carolina at Detroit, 1
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 1
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1
Buffalo at Cincinnati, 1
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1
Tennessee at Miami, 1
L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05
Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25
Kansas City at Houston, 8:30
Monday’s Game
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Winnipeg, 7
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8
Calgary at Edmonton, 10
Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Nashville at Boston, 7
Montreal at Buffalo, 7
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Washington at Ottawa, 7:30
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:30
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30
Arizona at Anaheim, 10
Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Vegas at Dallas, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Preseason
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 1 0 1.000 —
Boston 1 0 1.000 —
Toronto 1 0 1.000 —
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 ½
New York 0 1 .000 1
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 1 0 1.000 —
Washington 1 0 1.000 —
Orlando 0 1 .000 1
Charlotte 0 1 .000 1
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000 —
Cleveland 0 0 .000 ½
Detroit 0 0 .000 ½
Indiana 0 0 .000 ½
Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 1 0 1.000 —
Memphis 1 0 1.000 —
Dallas 1 0 1.000 —
New Orleans 0 1 .000 1
San Antonio 0 1 .000 1
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 2 0 1.000 —
Minnesota 1 0 1.000 ½
Utah 1 0 1.000 ½
Portland 0 0 .000 1
Oklahoma City 0 1 .000 1½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 1 0 1.000 —
Phoenix 0 0 .000 ½
L.A. Clippers 0 1 .000 1
Golden State 0 1 .000 1
L.A. Lakers 0 2 .000 1½
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Washington 126, Guangzhou Long-Lions 96
Boston 94, Charlotte 82
Memphis 92, Orlando 84
Dallas 106, Milwaukee 104
Utah 108, Sydney Kings 83
Sacramento 106, San Antonio 100
Denver 113, L.A. Lakers 107
Tuesday’s Results
Brooklyn 115, New York 107
Chicago 113, New Orleans 109
Houston 104, Oklahoma City 97
Phoenix at Portland, late
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto vs. L.A. Clippers at Honolulu, HI, 1 a.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7
Charlotte at Detroit, 7
Memphis at Philadelphia, 7
Indiana at Milwaukee, 8
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30
Haifa Maccabi at Utah, 9
Denver vs. L.A. Lakers at Ontario, CA, 10
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota vs. Golden State at Shenzen, 2 a.m.
Dallas at Orlando, 7
Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30
Shanghai Sharks at Houston, 8
Toronto at Portland, 10
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 7
Boston at Philadelphia, 7
New York at Washington, 7
Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30
Phoenix at Utah, 9
WNBA Playoffs
Finals
Best-of-5
Sunday’s RESULT
Los Angeles 85, Minnesota 84
Tuesday’s RESULT
Minnesota 70, Los Angeles 68
Friday’s RESULT
Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 64
Sunday’s GAME
Minnesota 80, Los Angeles 69, series tied 2-2
Wednesday’s Game
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 19 5 8 65 71 35
New York City FC 16 8 8 56 53 39
Atlanta United FC 15 9 8 53 68 38
Chicago 15 10 7 52 58 42
Columbus 15 12 5 50 50 47
New York 12 12 7 43 48 46
Philadelphia 10 13 9 39 42 43
Montreal 11 15 6 39 50 54
New England 11 15 6 39 48 58
Orlando City 10 13 9 39 38 51
D.C. United 9 18 5 32 30 54
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Vancouver 15 10 6 51 48 43
Seattle 12 9 11 47 45 39
Sporting Kansas City 12 7 11 47 37 24
Portland 13 11 8 47 54 49
Houston 11 10 10 43 52 44
FC Dallas 10 9 12 42 42 42
San Jose 12 14 6 42 35 57
Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53
Minnesota United 10 16 5 35 44 63
Los Angeles 7 17 8 29 41 62
Colorado 8 18 5 29 29 47
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Result
Philadelphia 2, Seattle 0
Tuesday’s Result
Minnesota United 3, Atlanta United FC 2
Saturday’s Games
Vancouver at New York, 5
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 8
FC Dallas at Colorado, 9
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wednesday’s Game
Arkansas St. (1-2) at Georgia Southern (0-3), 8
Thursday’s Games
Alcorn St. (3-2) at Alabama St. (0-4), 7:30
Louisville (4-1) at NC State (4-1), 8
Friday’s Games
Memphis (3-1) at UConn (1-3), 7
Morgan St. (0-4) at SC State (1-3), 7:30
Boise St. (2-2) at BYU (1-4), 10:15
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Columbia (3-0) at Marist (3-2), Noon
Pittsburgh (2-3) at Syracuse (2-3), 12:30
Penn (2-1) at CCSU (2-3), 1
Lehigh (0-5) at Colgate (2-3), 1
Wagner (2-3) at Duquesne (3-1), 1
Georgetown (1-3) at Princeton (2-1), 1
Maine (1-2) at Villanova (3-2), 1
Monmouth (NJ) (4-1) at Holy Cross (2-3), 1:05
Harvard (2-1) at Cornell (0-3), 1:30
Yale (3-0) at Dartmouth (3-0), 1:30
W. Michigan (3-2) at Buffalo (3-2), 3:30
Fordham (1-4) at Lafayette (1-4), 3:30
Air Force (1-3) at Navy (4-0), 3:30
Delaware (2-2) at Stony Brook (4-1), 6
Virginia Tech (4-1) at Boston College (2-3), 7:15
SOUTH
Mississippi (2-2) at Auburn (4-1), Noon
Wake Forest (4-1) at Clemson (5-0), Noon
Temple (2-3) at East Carolina (1-4), Noon
Georgia (5-0) at Vanderbilt (3-2), Noon
Duke (4-1) at Virginia (3-1), 12:20
Brown (2-1) at Stetson (0-5), 12:30
NC Central (3-1) at Howard (2-2), 1
Davidson (2-2) at Jacksonville (3-1), 1
Butler (2-3) at Morehead St. (2-3), 1
Delaware St. (0-4) at NC A&T (5-0), 1
St. Francis (Pa.) (3-1) at Presbyterian (2-3), 1
Shorter (0-5) at Gardner-Webb (0-4), 1:30
Samford (3-2) at VMI (0-5), 1:30
W. Carolina (4-1) at Wofford (4-0), 1:30
Valparaiso (2-3) at Campbell (3-2), 2
William & Mary (2-2) at Elon (4-1), 2
Florida A&M (2-3) at Norfolk St. (1-3), 2
Hampton (2-2) at Savannah St. (0-4), 2
Mercer (2-3) at The Citadel (3-1), 2
FIU (3-1) at Middle Tennessee (2-3), 3
Albany (NY) (3-2) at Richmond (2-2), 3
Murray St. (1-4) at UT Martin (3-2), 3
New Mexico St. (2-3) at Appalachian St. (2-2), 3:30
Robert Morris (2-2) at ETSU (2-3), 3:30
LSU (3-2) at Florida (3-1), 3:30
Miami (3-0) at Florida St. (1-2), 3:30
Notre Dame (4-1) at North Carolina (1-4), 3:30
Furman (2-3) at Chattanooga (1-4), 4
Arkansas (2-2) at South Carolina (3-2), 4
Tulsa (1-4) at Tulane (2-2), 4
Louisiana Tech (3-2) at UAB (2-2), 4
Jacksonville St. (3-1) at Austin Peay (3-2), 5
Incarnate Word (0-4) at SE Louisiana (2-3), 5
Marshall (3-1) at Charlotte (0-5), 6
Tennessee St. (3-2) at E. Kentucky (1-3), 6
FAU (2-3) at Old Dominion (2-2), 6
Georgia St. (1-2) at Coastal Carolina (1-3), 6:30
Texas Southern (0-4) at Kennesaw St. (3-1), 7
Alabama A&M (2-3) at Southern U. (2-3), 7
Missouri (1-3) at Kentucky (4-1), 7:30
Northwestern St. (1-3) at Nicholls (3-2), 7:30
MIDWEST
Illinois (2-2) at Iowa (3-2), Noon
Texas Tech (3-1) at Kansas (1-3), Noon
Penn St. (5-0) at Northwestern (2-2), Noon
E. Michigan (2-2) at Toledo (3-1), Noon
N. Dakota St. (4-0) at Indiana St. (0-4), 1
Dayton (1-4) at Drake (3-2), 2
Cent. Michigan (1-4) at Ohio (4-1), 2
Bowling Green (0-5) at Miami (Ohio) (2-3), 2:30
Youngstown St. (3-1) at South Dakota (4-0), 3
Ball St. (2-3) at Akron (2-3), 3:30
Charleston Southern (2-2) at Indiana (2-2), 3:30
Kent St. (1-4) at N. Illinois (2-2), 3:30
N. Colorado (2-2) at North Dakota (1-4), 3:30
Maryland (3-1) at Ohio St. (4-1), 3:30
Minnesota (3-1) at Purdue (2-2), 3:30
W. Illinois (3-1) at N. Iowa (2-2), 5
Tennessee Tech (0-5) at E. Illinois (3-2), 7
S. Illinois (2-2) at S. Dakota St. (3-1), 7
Michigan St. (3-1) at Michigan (4-0), 7:30
UCF (3-0) at Cincinnati (2-3), 8
Wisconsin (4-0) at Nebraska (3-2), 8
SOUTHWEST
Iowa St. (2-2) at Oklahoma (4-0), Noon
Sam Houston St. (3-1) vs. Stephen F. Austin (2-3) at Houston, 2
Louisiana-Monroe (2-2) at Texas St. (1-4), 3
West Virginia (3-1) at TCU (4-0), 3:30
Grambling St. (4-1) vs. Prairie View (2-2) at Dallas, 5
Army (3-2) at Rice (1-4), 6:30
McNeese St. (4-1) at Abilene Christian (2-3), 7
MVSU (0-4) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-3), 7
SMU (4-1) at Houston (3-1), 7
Cent. Arkansas (3-1) at Houston Baptist (1-3), 7
Kansas St. (3-1) at Texas (2-2), 7
Southern Miss. (2-2) at UTSA (3-0), 7
Alabama (5-0) at Texas A&M (4-1), 7:15
W. Kentucky (2-2) at UTEP (0-5), 8
FAR WEST
Portland St. (0-4) at Montana St. (1-3), 1
Oregon St. (1-4) at Southern Cal (4-1), 4
Montana (3-2) at Idaho St. (3-2), 4:30
Louisiana-Lafayette (1-3) at Idaho (2-2), 5
Colorado St. (3-2) at Utah St. (3-2), 5:30
Illinois St. (4-0) at N. Arizona (2-2), 7
Fresno St. (2-2) at San Jose St. (1-5), 7
Arizona (2-2) at Colorado (3-2), 8
Washington St. (5-0) at Oregon (4-1), 8
Cal Poly (0-5) at S. Utah (2-2), 8
E. Washington (3-2) at UC Davis (3-2), 9
Stanford (3-2) at Utah (4-0), 10:15
Hawaii (2-3) at Nevada (0-5), 10:30
San Diego St. (5-0) at UNLV (2-2), 10:45
California (3-2) at Washington (5-0), 10:45
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
MLB PLAYERS ASSOCIATION — Named Jeffrey Perconte assistant general counsel.
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Announced the resignation of Red Sox Foundation executive director Gena Borson, effective at the end of the year.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned third base coach Manny Acta to bench coach, assistant coach Scott Brosius to third base coach, special projects coach Chris Prieto to first base coach. Retained hitting coach Edgar Martinez, pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and bullpen coach Nasusel Cabrera; Cabrera in a to-be-determined position. Announced bench coach Tim Bogar and first base coach Casey Candaele will not return.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Purchased a full ownership stake in the Carolina Mudcats (Carolina).
NEW YORK METS — Named Terry Collins special assistant to the general manager. Announced pitching coach Dan Warthen and trainer Ray Ramirez will not return next season and Warthen has been offered another role in the organization.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Announced the contracts of pitching coach Derek Lilliquist and bullpen coach Blaise Ilsley will not be renewed.
American Association
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released INF Louis Mele.
Frontier League
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Extended the contract of manager Brooks Carey.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Nate Hoffmann and INFs Ellis Kelly and INF Blake Rowlett.
Football
National Football League
NFL — Reduced the suspension of Chicago LB Danny Trevathan from two games to one, for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay WR Davante Adams in a game on Sept. 28.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Scooby Wright III from the practice squad and LB Connor Harris and OL Vinston Painter to the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DT Jack Crawford on injured reserve.
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed S Colt Anderson on injured reserve. Released DE Eric Lee and S Robert Blanton. Signed Ss Trae Elston and Shamarko Thomas and WR Philly Brown.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed WR Damiere Byrd on injured reserve. Signed S Jairus Byrd.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Dominique Alexander on injured reserve. Released LB Garrett Sickels from the practice squad. Signed LB Deon King from the practice squad and LB Austin Calitro and WR Rannell Hall to the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed OT Zach Strief on injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived TE Will Tye. Released RB Marcus Murphy from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived LB Josh Carraway. Released CB Kenneth Durden from the practice squad. Agreed to terms with QB Brandon Weeden. Signed WR C.J. Board to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released QB Alek Torgersen from the practice squad. Signed QB Joel Stave and OL Jerry Ugokwe to the practice squad.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Washington RW Tom Wilson for four games for boarding St. Louis F Sammy Blais.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Mario Kempe and G Marek Langhamer to Tucson (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Agreed to terms with C Jack Eichel on an eight-year contract. Assigned Fs Sean Malone and Alexander Nylander to Rochester (AHL). Placed F Evan Rodrigues and D Justin Falk on injured reserve.
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned LW Luke Gazdic and F Mark Jankowski to Stockton (AHL) and G Mason MacDonald from Stockton to Kansas City (ECHL). Signed LW Tanner Glass to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed F Jordin Tootoo on long-term injured reserve.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned D Duncan Siemens and David Warsofsky to San Antonio (AHL) and G Joe Cannata to Colorado (ECHL). Claimed D Patrik Nemeth off waivers from Dallas. Placed D Sergei Boikov and LW A.J. Greer on the injured non-roster list.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Re-signed F Josh Anderson to a three-year contact.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed G Kaden Fulcher to a three-year, entry-level contract. Assigned D Ryan Sproul to Grand Rapids (AHL). Recalled F Matt Lorito from Grand Rapids and placed him on non-roster injured reserve.
EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned RW Anton Slepyshev to Bakersfield (AHL). Reassigned C Kyle Platzer from Bakersfield to Wichita (ECHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned Fs Dante Salituro, Pavel Jenys and Adam Gilmour from Iowa (AHL) to Rapid City (ECHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned Fs Frederick Gaudreau and Vladislav Kamenev to Milwaukee (AHL). Designated D Ryan Ellis and F Nick Bonino as non-roster.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Brian Strait and Fs Joseph Blandisi, Nick Lappin and John Quenneville to Binghamton (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Loaned Fs Steve Bernier and Stephen Gionta to Bridgeport (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Sergey Zborovsky, G Brandon Halverson and Fs Adam Chapie and Dawson Leedahl from Hartford (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Traded D Derrick Pouliot to Vancouver for D Andrey Pedan and a 2018 fourth-round draft pick.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Assigned F Tomas Hyka to Chicago (AHL). Placed F James Neal on the injured-non roster list and D Clayton Stoner on injured reserve. Claimed G Malcom Subban off waivers from Boston.
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Charlotte F Steven Lorentz one game.
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Loaned RW Zach O’Brien to Wichita (ECHL).
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Assigned F Kellen Jones to Worcester (ECHL).
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Assigned D Matt Finn and F Mitchell Heard to Florida (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Assigned D Brenden Kotyk to Greenville (ECHL).
IOWA WILD — Assigned F Evan Janssen, G Christian Frey and D Michael Sdao and Ian Brady to Rapid City (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Assigned D Jonathan Racine to Manchester (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Assigned G Matt Ginn to Atlanta (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned G Evan Cowley to Manchester (ECHL).
STOCKTON HEAT — Assigned G Mason McDonald to Kansas City (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Assigned G Nic Riopel and F Ty Loney to Adirondack (AHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned D Jeff King to Orlando (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Assigned D Ryan Culkin to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
ECHL
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released G Pete Fitzgerald from a tryout agreement.
BRAMPTON BEAST — Signed G Patrick Spano to a tryout agreement.
COLORADO EAGLES — Released G Michael Santaguida from a tryout agreement.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Rob Schremp to a tryout agreement.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed F Marco Roy to a tryout agreement.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released Fs Nicholas Plesa, Matthew Plesa and Peter Plesa from tryout agreements.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed F Justin Parizek.
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed RW Sam Kurker to a one-year contract.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed D Steven Delisle.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed G Jeff Jakaitis to a tryout agreement.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released Fs Alex Taulien, Darren McCormick and Nate Mitton from tryout agreements and F Cam Spiro. Signed D Cliff Watson.
WHEELING NAILERS — Released D John Ulichney from a tryout agreement.
WICHITA THUNDER — Released F Igor Nomokonov from a tryout agreement. Signed F Dana Tyrell to a tryout agreement.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Released F Chris Martin from a tryout agreement.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Federico Higuain to a one-year, designated player contract extension.
Tennis
ITF — Suspended British player Dan Evans one year for testing positive for cocaine.
College
BAYLOR — Dismissed OL Ishmael Wilson and CB Jourdan Blake from the football team.
BROWN — Named Kara Willis assistant softball coach.
LOUISVILLE — Named Vince Tyra acting athletic director.
MINNESOTA STATE MANKATO — Announced the resignation of trainer Jeff Chambers.
NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Raven Conyers athletics business manager/bookkeeper.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Greg Kersgieter senior associate athletic director and Kelly Perry associate athletic director for compliance and academics.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Yannick Denson assistant women’s basketball coach.
WAGNER — Named Greg Cusick assistant athletic director for external relations.
WINSTON-SALEM STATE — Named Trevin Goodwin interim director of media relations.
LOCAL SPORTS
Tuesday’s Results
Prep Boys Cross Country
PATRICK HENRY 29, MCCOMB 37,
NORTH BALTIMORE 63
WINNER & AREA TOP 10 FINISHES
1, Nathan Bostelman (PH) 16:42. 2, Jacob Rider (McC) 18:15. 3, Seth Leader (McC) 18:42. 4, Nicholas Bostelman (PH) 18:48. 5, Noah Pelton (PH) 18:59. 6, Brett Sugg (McC) 19:23. 7, Levi Trout (NB) 19:39. 8, Brice Prigge (PH) 19:43. 9, Brendon Taylor (McC) 19:48. 10, Gavin Eagleson (PH) 20:05.
Prep Girls Cross Country
NORTH BALTIMORE 15,
PATRICK HENRY & MCCOMB NO TEAM SCORE
WINNER & AREA TOP 10 FINISHES
1, Emma Carpenter (PH) 20:19. 2, Brooke Sugg (PH) 23:23. 3, Erin Diem (PH) 23:26. 4, Sydney Smith (NB) 23:55. 5, Halle Shanks (PH) 24:36. 6, Lydia Hartman (NB) 25:47. 7, Rachel Crouse (NB) 25:51. 8, Marina Kimmel (NB) 26:25. 9, Gabby Kepling (NB) 29:35. 10, Alisa Love (McC) 30:45.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
Prep Volleyball
North Baltimore at Arcadia (BVC), 5:30
Hopewell-Loudon at Leipsic (BVC), 5:30
Vanlue at Van Buren (BVC), 5:30
LOCAL & AREA
Wrestling Officials Class
FINDLAY — There will be a class for new high school wrestling officials on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Oct. 12 at the University of Findlay. For more information or to register go to: http://officials.myohsaa.org or call 419-423-8995.
Basketball Officials Class
TIFFIN — The Tiffin Area Basketball officials will conduct a class required to become an Ohio High School Athletic Association official beginning Oct. 9. Twenty-five hours of class time are required. Registration must be completed at ohsaa.org. For more information, contact Lee Schaffer at 419-307-0587.
Upper Seeks JV Baseball Coach
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a junior varsity baseball coach for the 2017-18 school year. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or to brad_e@usevs.org.
H-L Seeks Junior High Coach
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a seventh grade girls basketball coach. Candidates should contact athletic director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net or 419-937-2804.