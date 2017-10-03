Prep roundup: New Riegel claims share of SBC title

NEW RIEGEL — Brianna Gillig tallied team-highs of 18 kills and eight digs as state-ranked New Riegel swept Sandusky St. Mary’s 25-19, 25-13, 25-8 to win at least a share of the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division title.

New Riegel can win the title outright by beating Tiffin Calvert on Oct. 10.

Lindsay Bouillon added 27 assists, five kills and four digs for the Blue Jackets (16-3, 9-0 SBC River), ranked No. 16 in Division IV.

The Panthers fell to 4-13, 1-7 in league play.

NEW RIEGEL (16-3, 9-0 SBC RIVER)

SERVING: Christen Hohman 15-16, Brooklyn Gillig 11-12. ACES: Bro. Gillig 3, Julia Reinhart 2. KILLS: Brianna Gillig 18, Kaitlyn Kirian 10, Lindsay Bouillon 5. SPIKING: Bri. Gillig 27-29, Kirian 16-17, Emily Peters 10-10, Bouillon 9-10. ASSISTS: Bouillon 27, Reinhart 3. DIGS: Bri. Gillig 8, Bro. Gillig & Hohman 6. BLOCKS: Kirian 3, Reinhart 2.

LAKE 3

FOSTORIA 0

MILLBURY — Dakota Thomas was perfect with 53 sets in as many attempts and 23 assists for Fostoria, but Lake swept the Lady Red 25-18, 25-19, 25-15 on Tuesday to maintain a hold on second place in the Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball standings.

Tyriana Settles had 18 kills and three blocks, and Marry Harris and Zoe Rice had seven kills apiece to lead Fostoria (13-6, 7-4 NBC).

Lake improved to 11-7 and 9-2.

FOSTORIA (13-6, 7-4 NBC)

ACES: Tyriana Settles 4, Dakota Thomas 2. KILLS: Settles 18, Meredith Grine 4. ASSISTS: Thomas 23. SETTING: Thomas 53-53. DIGS: Thomas 10, Mary Harris 7, Zoe Rice 7, Settles 5, Grine 5. BLOCKS: Settles 3.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Lake, 25-12, 23-25, 25-17.

ELMWOOD 3

ROSSFORD 0

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood’s Maddie Schroeder had 32 assists while Peighton Troike smacked 16 kills in the Royals’ 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24 Northern Buckeye Conference win over Rossford on Tuesday.

Jill Hannah collected 25 digs and Taiah Douglas added 11 kills and five blocks for the Royals (4-13, 3-8 NBC).

Rossford slipped to 5-11, 4-7 NBC.

ELMWOOD (4-13, 3-8 NBC)

KILLS: Peighton Troike 16, Taiah Douglas 11, Lissie Hall 9. ASSISTS: Maddie Schroeder 32. DIGS: Jill Hannah 25, Hall 13, Troike 8. BLOCKS: Douglas 5.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Elmwood, 25-21, 25-19.

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 3

OLD FORT 2

OLD FORT — Madison Guth totaled team-highs of 45 assists and four aces while adding 23 digs as Old Fort dropped a back-and-forth match to Fremont St. Joseph 23-25, 25-21, 12-25, 25-19, 15-12 in Sandusky Bay Conference River Division play Tuesday.

Kiely Taylor led the Stockaders (7-12, 3-5 SBC River) with 26 kills and four blocks, while Jenna Clouse added 27 digs and nine kills. Morgan Miller had 25 digs and 11 kills.

Fremont St. Joseph improved to 10-8, 5-4 SBC River.

OLD FORT (7-12, 3-5 SBC RIVER)

ACES: Madison Guth 4, Ashlyn Magers 3, Riley Lehner 2. KILLS: Kiely Taylor 26, Morgan Miller 11, Jenna Clouse 9. ASSISTS: Guth 45. DIGS: Clouse 27, MIller 25, Guth 23. BLOCKS: Taylor 4.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Old Fort, 27-25, 25-23.

Boys soccer

VAN BUREN 2

BLUFFTON 1

VAN BUREN — Nick McCracken’s second goal of the match lifted Van Buren to a 2-1 decision over Bluffton on Tuesday in nonconference boys soccer.

McCracken’s goal in the contest’s 66th minute stood up as the winner as Thomas Piccirillo’s assist tied the school’s season record in that category.

The Black Knights upped their record to 11-1, while the Pirates dropped to 7-3-2.

After a scoreless first half, McCracken’s first goal came in the 49th minute. Bluffton’s Jordan Siferd answered in the 51st minute before McCracken netted the match’s final goal.

Van Buren’s Hunter Fleck and the Pirates’ Zach Basinger each made five saves in goal. The Black Knights had a 7-6 shots-on-goal edge.

goals: (Blu) Jordan Siferd; (VB) Nick McCracken 2. Assists: (VB) Thomas Piccirillo. shots-on-goal: Bluffton 6, Van Buren 7. saves: (Blu) Zach Basinger 5; (VB) Hunter Fleck 5.

records: Bluffton 7-3-2, Van Buren 11-1.

