Tuesday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Weekly AP Poll
Division I
1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (18) 6-0 260
2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (9) 6-0 248
3. Lakewood St. Edward 6-0 212
4. Centerville 6-0 168
5. Toledo Whitmer (1) 6-0 155
6. Canton McKinley 6-0 151
7. Hilliard Bradley 6-0 115
8. Mentor 5-1 52
9. Stow-Munroe Falls 5-1 40
10. Pickerington North 6-1 19
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 16. Pickerington Central 13.
Division II
1. Avon (19) 6-0 249
2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (8) 6-0 244
3. Cincinnati La Salle 5-1 182
4. Cincinnati Anderson 6-0 181
5. Medina Highland 6-0 154
6. Sidney 6-0 121
7. Wadsworth (1) 6-0 115
8. Columbus Walnut Ridge 6-0 89
9. Cleveland Benedictine 5-1 47
10. Grafton Midview 5-1 39
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Akron Hoban 25. Sylvania Northview 23. Hudson 15. Dayton Belmont 14. Barberton 13. Massillon Washington 13.
Division III
1. Trotwood-Madison (22) 6-0 261
2. Clyde (1) 6-0 198
3. Canfield (4) 6-0 192
4. Toledo Central Catholic 5-1 151
5. Sandusky 6-0 128
6. Columbus Marion-Franklin 6-0 115
7. Parma Padua 6-0 103
8. Medina Buckeye 6-0 90
9. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 6-0 78
10. Franklin 5-1 44
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Columbus Bishop Hartley 38. Bay Village Bay (1) 26. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 19. Kettering Archbishop Alter 16. New Philadelphia 14. Tallmadge 13. Chardon 12.
Division IV
1. Steubenville (22) 6-0 252
2. Germantown Valley View (3) 6-0 223
3. Perry (1) 6-0 164
4. Bellville Clear Fork 6-0 162
5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1) 6-0 153
6. Poland Seminary (1) 6-0 137
7. London 6-0 104
8. Shelby 6-0 87
9. Oberlin Firelands 6-0 63
10. Cincinnati Wyoming 6-0 61
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Girard 18. Cincinnati Indian Hill 17. Plain City Jonathan Alder 16. Newark Licking Valley 15. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 13.
Division V
1. Pemberville Eastwood (15) 6-0 232
2. Wheelersburg (9) 6-0 213
3. Canfield S. Range (2) 6-0 201
4. Portsmouth West 6-0 166
5. Marion Pleasant (1) 5-0 145
6. Orwell Grand Valley 6-0 108
7. Sullivan Black River 6-0 102
8. Anna 5-1 98
9. Jamestown Greeneview 6-0 83
10. Archbold (1) 5-1 37
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Liberty Center 26. Milan Edison 21. Belmont Union Local 20. Gahanna Columbus Academy 19. Otsego 18. Bethel-Tate 17.
Division VI
1. Marion Local (26) 6-0 278
2. Kirtland (1) 6-0 201
3. Mogadore (1) 6-0 196
4. Nelsonville-York 6-0 153
5. Sarahsville Shenandoah 6-0 129
6. St. Henry 5-1 102
7. Rootstown 6-0 97
8. Coldwater 4-2 96
9. Creston Norwayne 5-1 91
10. Liberty-Benton 5-1 38
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Smithville 28. Mechanicsburg 22. West Liberty-Salem 16.
Division VII
1. Dalton (19) 6-0 264
2. Cle. Cuyahoga Heights (3) 6-0 222
3. Norwalk St. Paul (5) 6-0 212
4. Pandora-Gilboa (1) 6-0 170
5. Danville 5-1 149
6. Windham 5-1 89
7. Convoy Crestview 5-1 87
8. Sidney Lehman 5-1 85
9. Delphos St. John’s 4-2 40
10. (tie) Wayne Trace 5-1 32
10. (tie) Lucas 5-1 32
10. (tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 5-1 32
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: McComb 30. Minster 22. Warren John F. Kennedy 16. Lisbon David Anderson 16.
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Cory-Rawson at Van Buren
Hopewell-Loudon at Arcadia
Leipsic at Vanlue
Liberty-Benton at Pandora-Gilboa
McComb at Riverdale
North Baltimore at Arlington
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo St. John’s
Oregon Clay at Toledo Whitmer
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Fremont Ross
Toledo St. Francis at Lima Senior
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Carey
Mohawk at Seneca East
Upper Sandusky at Bucyrus
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Otsego
Elmwood at Rossford
Lake at Fostoria Senior
Woodmore at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Ada at Convoy Crestview
Allen East at Paulding
Delphos Jefferson at Bluffton
Spencerville at Columbus Grove
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Delta at Bryan
Liberty Center at Archbold
Patrick Henry at Evergreen
Swanton at Wauseon
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Wapakoneta
Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf
Lima Bath at St. Marys Memorial
Lima Shawnee at Kenton
Van Wert at Elida
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Marion Elgin
Ridgemont at Lima Perry
Upper Scioto Valley at Riverside
Waynesfield-Goshen at Sidney Lehman
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Castalia Margaretta at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Fremont St. Joseph at Willard
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Huron
Port Clinton at Vermilion
Shelby at Edison
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Sandusky Perkins
Clyde at Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Senior at Norwalk Senior
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Edon at Toledo Christian
Gibsonburg at Montpelier
Northwood at Danbury
Midwest Athletic Conference
Anna at St. Henry
Delphos St. John’s at Fort Recovery
Marion Local at New Bremen
Minster at Coldwater
Versailles at Parkway
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg
Bowling Green at Sylvania Northview
Springfield at Napoleon
Sylvania Southview at Maumee
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mansfield Senior
Lexington at West Holmes
Mount Vernon at Wooster Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Scott at Toledo Start
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Waite
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at Marion Pleasant
Clear Fork at Galion Senior
North Union at Marion Harding
River Valley at Ontario
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Ashland Crestview
Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton
Plymouth at New London
Western Reserve at South Central
Green Meadows Conference
Edgerton at Antwerp
Fairview at Ayersville
Hicksville at Tinora
Holgate at Wayne Trace
Other NW Ohio Games
Colonel Crawford at Cardinal Stritch
Columbus St. Charles at Mansfield Madison
Elyria Open Door Christian at Ridgedale
Lucas at Crestline
Ottawa Hills at Hilltop
Saturday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Lakota at Tiffin Calvert
NW Ohio Game
Wynford at Lima Cent. Cath.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Weekly Coaches Poll
Division I
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS
1, Cin. Ursuline (35) 417
2, Cin. Mount Notre Dame (5) 351
3, Dublin Coffman 227
4, Cin. Mother of Mercy (2) 226
5, Cleveland St. Joseph 182
6, Mason 181
7, Brecksville-Broadview Heights (1) 134
8, Col. DeSales 117
9, Toledo Notre Dame 96
10, Amherst Steele 70
OTHER NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 18, Toledo St. Ursula 20; 20, Ashland 17.
Division II
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS
1, Parma Padua (22) 292
2, Kettering Alter (4) 262
3, Medina Highland (4) 195
4, Logan Elm 163
5, Gates Mills Gilmour (1) 153
6, Hubbard (1) 118
7, Unioto 97
8, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 95
9, Oak Harbor (2) 91
10, Big Walnut 72
Division III
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS
1, Coldwater (24) 423
2, Tuscarawas Valley (8) 340
3, Eastwood (4) 295
4, Col. Independence (1) 269
5, Miami East (3) 202
6, Fairbanks (5) 198
7, Utica 145
8, LIBERTY-BENTON 134
9, OTTAWA-GLANDORF (1) 126
10, Versailles 90
OTHER NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 13, Huron 31; 14, Swanton 38; 15, Convoy Crestview (1) 24.
Division IV
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS
1, New Bremen (20) 384
2, Norwalk St. Paul (14) 355
3, St. Henry (1) 300
4, OTTOVILLE (6) 297
5, Fort Recovery 233
6, Buckeye Central (1) 165
7, LEIPSIC 143
8, Marion Local 76
9, Dalton 63
10, South Charleston Southeastern 48
OTHER NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 12, CAREY 31; 13, ARLINGTON 30; 15, Delphos St. John’s (1) 21; 16, NEW RIEGEL 19; 19, Antwerp 15; 20, COLUMBUS GROVE 14.
PREP SOCCER
Weekly Boys Coaches Poll
Division I
SCHOOL RECORD PTS
1, Olentangy Liberty (Powell) 9-0-1 100
2, Dublin Coffman 11-0-2 81
3, Beavercreek 8-0-2 77
4, Cincinnati Moeller 9-1-1 68
5, Toledo St. Francis 8-0-2 55
6, Cleveland St. Ignatius 8-2-1 51
7, Medina 8-1-2 38
8, Dayton Carroll 10-0-1 37
9, Cincinnati Anderson 12-1-0 26
10, Olmsted Falls 10-1-0 11
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Anthony Wayne, Wadsworth, Centerville, Columbus St. Charles, Wooster.
Division II
SCHOOL RECORD PTS
1, Columbus DeSales 10-0-1 91
2, Richfield Revere 9-1-2 81
3, Rocky River 11-1-0 67
4, Kettering Alter 8-2-3 57
5, Cortland Lakeview 10-1-0 40
6, Tipp City Tippecanoe 12-1-1 33
7, Columbus Bexley 9-0-2 29
8, (tie) Elida 11-0-0 26
8, (tie) Warsaw River View 12-0-0 26
10, Cincinnati Wyoming 7-2-4 18
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Vermilion, Aurora, Cuyahoga Valley Christian, Albany Alexander, Cincinnati McNicholas, Granville, Kenton, Warren Howland, Hubbard, Bellbrook, Alliance Marlington.
Division III
SCHOOL RECORD PTS
1, Cin. Summit Country Day 8-2-1 99
2, Ottawa Hills 12-0-1 88
3, Col. Grandview Heights 8-0-3 73
4, Independence 12-0-0 72
5, Dayton Christian 8-2-0 60
6, Archbold 10-1-1 40
7, Cin. Country Day 9-1-2 39
8, Worthington Christian 5-3-3 22
9, Mansfield Christian 7-4-0 17
10, Cin. Mariemont 4-3-3 14
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Berlin Hiland, Tipp City Bethel, McFermott Northwest, The Wellington School, Hudson Western Reserve.
Weekly Girls Coaches Poll
Division I
SCHOOL RECORD PTS
1, Loveland 10-0-1 92
2, Strongsville 9-1-2 88
3, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 11-1-0 83
4, Medina 8-2-3 66
5, Pickerington North 10-1-0 61
6, Springboro 10-1-2 45
7, (tie) Avon 10-0-2 27
7, North Canton Hoover 10-0-1 27
9, Perrysburg 8-2-3 24
10, Beavercreek 9-1-1 19
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Gahanna Lincoln; Anthony Wayne, Ashland, Massillon Jackson, Marietta.
Division II
SCHOOL RECORD PTS
1, Kettering Alter 10-0-1 97
2, Cincinnati Indian Hill 11-0-0 91
3, Mansfield Madison 11-1-0 75
4, Granville 7-2-2 66
5, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 6-1-1 46
6, Wapakoneta 13-0-0 44
7, Ontario 8-4-0 19
8, (tie) Bay Village Bay 8-2-2 18
8, (tie) Plain City Jonathan Alder 11-0-1 18
10, Lancaster Fairfield Union 12-0-0 17
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Bellbrook, Sunbury Big Walnut, Cincinnati Country Day, Canfield, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, Mentor Lake Catholic, Warren Howland, Millbury Lake.
Division III
SCHOOL RECORD PTS
1, Cin. Summit Country Day 8-1-0 98
2, Cols. Grandview Heights 11-0-1 91
3, West Liberty Salem 11-0-0 79
4, Archbold 11-0-0 60
5, Doylestown Chippewa 9-0-2 57
6, Cincinnati Madeira 8-4-0 44
7, Wheelersburg 12-0-0 43
8, Kirtland 6-4-2 36
9, Sidney Lehman 9-2-1 18
10, Lynchburg Clay 9-2-0 8
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Loudonville, Orwell Grand Valley, Akron Manchester, Mansfield Christian, Worthington Christian, RIVERDALE.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 93 69 .574 —
y-New York 91 71 .562 2
Tampa Bay 80 82 .494 13
Toronto 76 86 .469 17
Baltimore 75 87 .463 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 102 60 .630 —
y-Minnesota 85 77 .525 17
Kansas City 80 82 .494 22
Chicago 67 95 .414 35
Detroit 65 98 .399 37½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 101 61 .623 —
Los Angeles 80 82 .494 21
Seattle 78 84 .481 23
Texas 78 84 .481 23
Oakland 75 87 .463 26
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
Sunday’s Results
Houston 4, Boston 3
Oakland 5, Texas 2
Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 2
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 5, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 0
Arizona 14, Kansas City 2
Tuesday’s Wild Card Game
Minnesota (Santana 16-8) at New York (Severino 14-6), 8:09 p.m. (ESPN)
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Washington 97 65 .599 —
Miami 77 85 .475 20
Atlanta 72 90 .444 25
New York 70 92 .432 27
Philadelphia 66 96 .407 31
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 92 70 .568 —
Milwaukee 86 76 .531 6
St. Louis 83 79 .512 9
Pittsburgh 75 87 .463 17
Cincinnati 68 94 .420 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 104 58 .642 —
y-Arizona 93 69 .574 11
y-Colorado 87 75 .537 17
San Diego 71 91 .438 33
San Francisco 64 98 .395 40
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
Sunday’s Results
Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Mets 0
San Francisco 5, San Diego 4
Pittsburgh 11, Washington 8
Atlanta 8, Miami 5
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 3
Arizona 14, Kansas City 2
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 1
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Wednesday’s Wild CarD Game
Colorado (Gray 10-4) at Arizona (Greinke 17-7), 8:08 p.m. (TBS)
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Altuve, Houston, .345; Garcia, Chicago, .330; Hosmer, Kansas City, .318; Ramirez, Cleveland, .317; Reddick, Houston, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .306; Mauer, Minnesota, .304; Abreu, Chicago, .304; Gonzalez, Houston, .303; Cain, Kansas City, .299.
RUNS–Judge, New York, 128; Altuve, Houston, 112; Springer, Houston, 112; Ramirez, Cleveland, 107; Dozier, Minnesota, 106; Betts, Boston, 101; Andrus, Texas, 100; Upton, Los Angeles, 100; Lindor, Cleveland, 99; Hosmer, Kansas City, 98.
RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 119; Judge, New York, 114; KDavis, Oakland, 110; Upton, Los Angeles, 109; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 107; Schoop, Baltimore, 105; Abreu, Chicago, 102; Betts, Boston, 102; 3 tied at 101.
HITS–Altuve, Houston, 204; Hosmer, Kansas City, 192; Andrus, Texas, 191; Abreu, Chicago, 189; Ramirez, Cleveland, 186; Schoop, Baltimore, 182; Lindor, Cleveland, 178; Cabrera, Kansas City, 177; Cain, Kansas City, 175; Garcia, Chicago, 171.
DOUBLES–Ramirez, Cleveland, 56; Lowrie, Oakland, 49; Betts, Boston, 46; Andrus, Texas, 44; Lindor, Cleveland, 44; Upton, Los Angeles, 44; Abreu, Chicago, 43; Gurriel, Houston, 43; Altuve, Houston, 39; Bregman, Houston, 39.
TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 10; Sanchez, Chicago, 8; Abreu, Chicago, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Mahtook, Detroit, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Ramirez, Cleveland, 6; 7 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 52; KDavis, Oakland, 43; Gallo, Texas, 41; Cruz, Seattle, 39; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 38; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 38; Moustakas, Kansas City, 38; Smoak, Toronto, 38; Upton, Los Angeles, 35; 2 tied at 34.
STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 34; Maybin, Houston, 33; Altuve, Houston, 32; Buxton, Minnesota, 29; RDavis, Boston, 29; DeShields, Texas, 29; Dyson, Seattle, 28; Betts, Boston, 26; Cain, Kansas City, 26; Andrus, Texas, 25.
PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 18-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-4; Vargas, Kansas City, 18-11; Bauer, Cleveland, 17-9; Pomeranz, Boston, 17-6; Sale, Boston, 17-8; Santana, Minnesota, 16-8; Verlander, Houston, 15-8; 5 tied at 14.
ERA–Kluber, Cleveland, 2.25; Sale, Boston, 2.90; Severino, New York, 2.98; Stroman, Toronto, 3.09; Santana, Minnesota, 3.28; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.29; Pomeranz, Boston, 3.32; Verlander, Houston, 3.36; Cashner, Texas, 3.40; Gray, New York, 3.55.
STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 308; Kluber, Cleveland, 265; Archer, Tampa Bay, 249; Severino, New York, 230; Carrasco, Cleveland, 226; Verlander, Houston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 196; Tanaka, New York, 194; Porcello, Boston, 181; Gausman, Baltimore, 179.
National League
BATTING–Blackmon, Colorado, .330; JTurner, Los Angeles, .321; Murphy, Washington, .320; Votto, Cincinnati, .320; Posey, San Francisco, .319; Ozuna, Miami, .311; LeMahieu, Colorado, .310; Arenado, Colorado, .308; Gordon, Miami, .307; Freeman, Atlanta, .306.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 137; Stanton, Miami, 123; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 117; Gordon, Miami, 114; Bryant, Chicago, 111; Votto, Cincinnati, 106; Arenado, Colorado, 100; Yelich, Miami, 100; Rizzo, Chicago, 99; 2 tied at 95.
RBI–Stanton, Miami, 132; Arenado, Colorado, 130; Ozuna, Miami, 124; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 120; Rizzo, Chicago, 109; Zimmerman, Washington, 108; Lamb, Arizona, 105; Blackmon, Colorado, 104; Shaw, Milwaukee, 101; Votto, Cincinnati, 100.
HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 213; Gordon, Miami, 201; Inciarte, Atlanta, 201; Ozuna, Miami, 191; LeMahieu, Colorado, 189; Arenado, Colorado, 187; Votto, Cincinnati, 179; Murphy, Washington, 170; Yelich, Miami, 170; Stanton, Miami, 168.
DOUBLES–Arenado, Colorado, 43; Murphy, Washington, 43; Herrera, Philadelphia, 42; Rendon, Washington, 41; Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Bryant, Chicago, 38; Drury, Arizona, 37; Duvall, Cincinnati, 37; Yelich, Miami, 36; 2 tied at 35.
TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 14; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 11; Fowler, St. Louis, 9; Gordon, Miami, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 7; Cozart, Cincinnati, 7; Margot, San Diego, 7; Reyes, New York, 7; 6 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Stanton, Miami, 59; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 39; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Blackmon, Colorado, 37; Ozuna, Miami, 37; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 36; Votto, Cincinnati, 36; Zimmerman, Washington, 36; Rizzo, Chicago, 32; 3 tied at 31.
STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Miami, 60; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 59; TTurner, Washington, 45; Pham, St. Louis, 25; Reyes, New York, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; Villar, Milwaukee, 23; Inciarte, Atlanta, 22; Broxton, Milwaukee, 21; Marte, Pittsburgh, 21.
PITCHING–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 18-4; Davies, Milwaukee, 17-9; Greinke, Arizona, 17-7; Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Wood, Los Angeles, 16-3; Gonzalez, Washington, 15-8; Ray, Arizona, 15-5; Strasburg, Washington, 15-4; deGrom, New York, 15-10; 3 tied at 14.
ERA–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.31; Scherzer, Washington, 2.51; Strasburg, Washington, 2.52; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.75; Ray, Arizona, 2.89; Greinke, Arizona, 3.20; Lynn, St. Louis, 3.43; Nelson, Milwaukee, 3.49; Arrieta, Chicago, 3.53; deGrom, New York, 3.53.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 268; deGrom, New York, 239; Ray, Arizona, 218; Martinez, St. Louis, 217; Greinke, Arizona, 215; Samardzija, San Francisco, 205; Strasburg, Washington, 204; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 202; Nelson, Milwaukee, 199; Cole, Pittsburgh, 196.
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 73 54
N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 75 92
New England 2 2 0 .500 129 128
Miami 1 2 0 .333 25 57
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 109 74
Houston 2 2 0 .500 110 88
Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 100 126
Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 71 136
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 90 59
Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 60 80
Cincinnati 1 3 0 .250 64 67
Cleveland 0 4 0 .000 63 107
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 93 57
Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74
Oakland 2 2 0 .500 91 79
L.A. Chargers 0 4 0 .000 72 93
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 3 1 0 .750 103 92
Washington 2 1 0 .667 71 60
Dallas 2 2 0 .500 94 97
N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 60 95
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89
Carolina 3 1 0 .750 78 70
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 71 64
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 3 1 0 .750 99 70
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 102 81
Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 79 76
Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 142 105
Seattle 2 2 0 .500 94 77
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 74 91
San Francisco 0 4 0 .000 66 94
Thursday’s Results
Green Bay 35, Chicago 14
Sunday’s Results
New Orleans 20, Miami 0
Cincinnati 31, Cleveland 7
Houston 57, Tennessee 14
Buffalo 23, Atlanta 17
Carolina 33, New England 30
Detroit 14, Minnesota 7
Pittsburgh 26, Baltimore 9
L.A. Rams 35, Dallas 30
N.Y. Jets 23, Jacksonville 20, OT
Philadelphia 26, L.A. Chargers 24
Tampa Bay 25, N.Y. Giants 23
Denver 16, Oakland 10
Arizona 18, San Francisco 15, OT
Seattle 46, Indianapolis 18
Monday’s Games
Washington at Kansas City, late
Thursday’s Game
New England at Tampa Bay, 8:25
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1
Carolina at Detroit, 1
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 1
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1
Buffalo at Cincinnati, 1
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1
Tennessee at Miami, 1
L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05
Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25
Kansas City at Houston, 8:30
Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver
Monday’s Game
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA Playoffs
Finals
Best-of-5
Sunday’s RESULT
Los Angeles 85, Minnesota 84
Tuesday’s RESULT
Minnesota 70, Los Angeles 68
Friday’s RESULT
Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 64
Sunday’s GAME
Minnesota 80, Los Angeles 69, series tied 2-2
Wednesday’s Game
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 19 5 8 65 71 35
New York City FC 16 8 8 56 53 39
Atlanta United FC 15 8 8 53 66 35
Chicago 15 10 7 52 58 42
Columbus 15 12 5 50 50 47
New York 12 12 7 43 48 46
Philadelphia 10 13 9 39 42 43
Montreal 11 15 6 39 50 54
New England 11 15 6 39 48 58
Orlando City 10 13 9 39 38 51
D.C. United 9 18 5 32 30 54
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Vancouver 15 10 6 51 48 43
Seattle 12 9 11 47 45 39
Sporting Kansas City 12 7 11 47 37 24
Portland 13 11 8 47 54 49
Houston 11 10 10 43 52 44
FC Dallas 10 9 12 42 42 42
San Jose 12 14 6 42 35 57
Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53
Minnesota United 9 16 5 32 41 61
Los Angeles 7 17 8 29 41 62
Colorado 8 18 5 29 29 47
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s RESULTS
FC Dallas 0, Orlando City 0, tie
Toronto FC 4, New York 2
Atlanta United FC 0, New England 0, tie
Columbus 2, D.C. United 0
Houston 2, Minnesota United 1
New York City FC 1, Chicago 1, tie
Colorado 2, Montreal 1
Vancouver 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
Real Salt Lake 1, Los Angeles 1, tie
San Jose 2, Portland 1
Sunday’s RESULT
Philadelphia 2, Seattle 0
Tuesday’s GAME
Minnesota United at Atlanta United FC, 7
Saturday’S GAMES
Vancouver at New York, 5
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 8
FC Dallas at Colorado, 9
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
STATS FCS Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. James Madison (157) 5-0 4117 1
2. North Dakota State (8) 4-0 3965 2
3. Youngstown State 3-1 3696 6
4. Jacksonville State 3-1 3618 5
5. Wofford 4-0 3238 7
6. Central Arkansas 3-1 3098 11
7. South Dakota 4-0 3016 10
8. South Dakota State 3-1 2925 4
9. Sam Houston State 3-1 2839 3
10. Eastern Washington 3-2 2744 9
11. Illinois State 4-0 2505 12
12. Villanova 3-2 1999 14
13. New Hampshire 4-1 1898 15
14. Richmond 2-2 1633 16
15. Western Illinois 3-1 1577 13
16. North Carolina A&T 5-0 1576 17
17. Citadel 3-1 1558 8
18. Elon 4-1 1375 23
19. Weber State 4-1 1344 20
20. Samford 3-2 1166 25
21. Grambling State 4-1 899 21
22. Western Carolina 4-1 612 NR
23. Stony Brook 4-1 608 NR
24. Albany 3-2 395 19
25. UT Martin 3-2 220 18
Others: McNeese 153, UNI 95, Charleston Southern 89, North Carolina Central 85, Saint Francis U 71, Montana 63, Dartmouth 56, Liberty 56, Nicholls 50, Tennessee State 46, Austin Peay 45, Eastern Illinois 30, Howard 25, Columbia 22, Monmouth 21, Chattanooga 18, Delaware 17, Yale 12, Harvard 10, Northern Arizona 9, Kennesaw State 9, Idaho State 6, Colgate 6, Alcorn State 4, Princeton 2, UC Davis 2, Penn 1, Duquesne 1.
FCS Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. James Madison (25) 5-0 649 1
2. North Dakota State (1) 4-0 625 2
3. Youngstown State 3-1 587 t5
4. Jacksonville State 3-1 549 t5
5. Wofford 4-0 526 7
6. South Dakota 4-0 465 10
7. Illinois State 4-0 462 t8
8. Central Arkansas 3-1 455 12
9. South Dakota State 3-1 438 4
10. Eastern Washington 3-2 427 t8
11. Sam Houston State 3-1 411 3
12. North Carolina A&T 5-0 353 13
13. New Hampshire 4-1 337 14
14. Richmond 2-2 273 15
15. Villanova 3-2 271 17
16. Weber State 4-1 265 18
17. The Citadel 3-1 196 11
18. Western Illinois 3-1 171 21
19. Grambling State 4-1 169 22
20. Samford 3-2 165 23
21. Northern Iowa 2-2 153 20
22. McNeese 3-1 115 25
23. Elon 4-1 97 NR
24. Stony Brook 4-1 90 NR
25. Nicholls 3-2 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Western Carolina 26, Yale 22, Setphen F. Austin 20, Tennessee State 19, Saint Francis 13, Albany 12, Northern Arizona 9, UT Martin 7, Prairie View A&M 7, North Dakota 7, Eastern Illinois 5, Charleston Southern 5, Austin Peay 4, Monmouth 4, Montana 4, UC Davis 3, Montana State 3, Kennesaw State 1.
AFCA Division II Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. Northwest Missouri St. (34) 5-0 850 1
2. Texas A&M-Commerce 4-0 783 2
3. Shepherd 4-0 770 3
4. Indiana (Pa.) 5-0 740 4
5. Minnesota St. 5-0 711 6
6. Sioux Falls 5-0 679 7
7. Indianapolis 5-0 616 10
8. Grand Valley St. 4-1 569 9
9. Delta St. 5-0 541 13
10. Midwestern St. 3-0 540 12
11. Fort Hays St. 5-0 487 14
12. Slippery Rock 5-0 421 18
13. Central Washington 5-0 416 16
14. Colorado St.-Pueblo 4-1 391 17
15. Ferris St. 3-1 356 15
16. California (Pa.) 4-1 312 5
17. Humboldt St. 4-0 303 19
18. Ashland 4-1 257 20
19. Bowie St. 5-0 241 21
20. Assumption 5-0 237 22
21. Colorado Mesa 4-1 211 8
22. Winona St. 5-0 163 25
23. Southeastern Oklahoma St. 5-0 105 NR
24. Arkansas Tech 4-1 95 11
25. West Georgia 4-1 54 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Shippensburg 42, West Alabama 35, Wingate 34, Washburn 18, Ouachita Baptist 17, Catawba 13, Central Missouri 12, Virginia St. 11, Eastern New Mexico 7, Azusa Pacific 4, West Chester 4, Notre Dame (Ohio) 3, LIU-Post 1, McKendree 1.
AFCA Division III Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (21) 4-0 621 1
2. Mount Union (4) 4-0 597 2
3. UW-Oshkosh 3-0 577 3
4. North Central (Ill.) 4-0 549 4
5. Hardin-Simmons 4-0 507 6
6. St. Thomas 4-1 469 7
7. Linfield 2-1 457 8
8. St. John’s 4-1 404 9
9. UW-Platteville 4-0 394 12
10. Delaware Valley 5-0 391 10
11. Frostburg State 4-0 389 11
12. Illinois Wesleyan 4-1 346 19
13. Wheaton (Ill.) 4-1 287 5
14. Wittenberg 4-0 272 15
15. Brockport 5-0 250 16
16. Washington and Jefferson 3-0 221 17
17. Case Western Reserve 4-0 216 18
18. Alfred 4-0 177 20
19. Wesley 3-1 168 23
20. Concordia-Moorhead 4-0 165 21
21. Heidelberg 4-0 120 24
22. Whitworth 3-1 91 14
23. UW-Stout 2-1 85 22
24. Berry 5-0 79 NR
25. Wabash 4-0 62 25
Others receiving votes: Albright 34, Wartburg 33, Johns Hopkins 30, Ursinus 25, Springfield 21, George Fox 20, John Carroll 16, Redlands 12, UW-La Crosse 8, Christopher Newport 7, DePauw 6, Sul Ross State 6, Framingham State 5, Carnegie Mellon 2, Carthage 2, Franklin & Marshall 1, Trine 1, Trinity (Conn.) 1, UW-Whitewater 1.
Wednesday’s Game
Arkansas St. (1-2) at Georgia Southern (0-3), 8
Thursday’s Games
Alcorn St. (3-2) at Alabama St. (0-4), 7:30
Louisville (4-1) at NC State (4-1), 8
Friday’s Games
Memphis (3-1) at UConn (1-3), 7
Morgan St. (0-4) at SC State (1-3), 7:30
Boise St. (2-2) at BYU (1-4), 10:15
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Columbia (3-0) at Marist (3-2), Noon
Pittsburgh (2-3) at Syracuse (2-3), 12:30
Penn (2-1) at CCSU (2-3), 1
Lehigh (0-5) at Colgate (2-3), 1
Wagner (2-3) at Duquesne (3-1), 1
Georgetown (1-3) at Princeton (2-1), 1
Maine (1-2) at Villanova (3-2), 1
Monmouth (NJ) (4-1) at Holy Cross (2-3), 1:05
Harvard (2-1) at Cornell (0-3), 1:30
Yale (3-0) at Dartmouth (3-0), 1:30
W. Michigan (3-2) at Buffalo (3-2), 3:30
Fordham (1-4) at Lafayette (1-4), 3:30
Air Force (1-3) at Navy (4-0), 3:30
Delaware (2-2) at Stony Brook (4-1), 6
Virginia Tech (4-1) at Boston College (2-3), 7:15
SOUTH
Mississippi (2-2) at Auburn (4-1), Noon
Wake Forest (4-1) at Clemson (5-0), Noon
Temple (2-3) at East Carolina (1-4), Noon
Georgia (5-0) at Vanderbilt (3-2), Noon
Duke (4-1) at Virginia (3-1), 12:20
Brown (2-1) at Stetson (0-5), 12:30
NC Central (3-1) at Howard (2-2), 1
Davidson (2-2) at Jacksonville (3-1), 1
Butler (2-3) at Morehead St. (2-3), 1
Delaware St. (0-4) at NC A&T (5-0), 1
St. Francis (Pa.) (3-1) at Presbyterian (2-3), 1
Shorter (0-5) at Gardner-Webb (0-4), 1:30
Samford (3-2) at VMI (0-5), 1:30
W. Carolina (4-1) at Wofford (4-0), 1:30
Valparaiso (2-3) at Campbell (3-2), 2
William & Mary (2-2) at Elon (4-1), 2
Florida A&M (2-3) at Norfolk St. (1-3), 2
Hampton (2-2) at Savannah St. (0-4), 2
Mercer (2-3) at The Citadel (3-1), 2
FIU (3-1) at Middle Tennessee (2-3), 3
Albany (NY) (3-2) at Richmond (2-2), 3
Murray St. (1-4) at UT Martin (3-2), 3
New Mexico St. (2-3) at Appalachian St. (2-2), 3:30
Robert Morris (2-2) at ETSU (2-3), 3:30
LSU (3-2) at Florida (3-1), 3:30
Miami (3-0) at Florida St. (1-2), 3:30
Notre Dame (4-1) at North Carolina (1-4), 3:30
Furman (2-3) at Chattanooga (1-4), 4
Arkansas (2-2) at South Carolina (3-2), 4
Tulsa (1-4) at Tulane (2-2), 4
Louisiana Tech (3-2) at UAB (2-2), 4
Jacksonville St. (3-1) at Austin Peay (3-2), 5
Incarnate Word (0-4) at SE Louisiana (2-3), 5
Marshall (3-1) at Charlotte (0-5), 6
Tennessee St. (3-2) at E. Kentucky (1-3), 6
FAU (2-3) at Old Dominion (2-2), 6
Georgia St. (1-2) at Coastal Carolina (1-3), 6:30
Texas Southern (0-4) at Kennesaw St. (3-1), 7
Alabama A&M (2-3) at Southern U. (2-3), 7
Missouri (1-3) at Kentucky (4-1), 7:30
Northwestern St. (1-3) at Nicholls (3-2), 7:30
MIDWEST
Illinois (2-2) at Iowa (3-2), Noon
Texas Tech (3-1) at Kansas (1-3), Noon
Penn St. (5-0) at Northwestern (2-2), Noon
E. Michigan (2-2) at Toledo (3-1), Noon
N. Dakota St. (4-0) at Indiana St. (0-4), 1
Dayton (1-4) at Drake (3-2), 2
Cent. Michigan (1-4) at Ohio (4-1), 2
Bowling Green (0-5) at Miami (Ohio) (2-3), 2:30
Youngstown St. (3-1) at South Dakota (4-0), 3
Ball St. (2-3) at Akron (2-3), 3:30
Charleston Southern (2-2) at Indiana (2-2), 3:30
Kent St. (1-4) at N. Illinois (2-2), 3:30
N. Colorado (2-2) at North Dakota (1-4), 3:30
Maryland (3-1) at Ohio St. (4-1), 3:30
Minnesota (3-1) at Purdue (2-2), 3:30
W. Illinois (3-1) at N. Iowa (2-2), 5
Tennessee Tech (0-5) at E. Illinois (3-2), 7
S. Illinois (2-2) at S. Dakota St. (3-1), 7
Michigan St. (3-1) at Michigan (4-0), 7:30
UCF (3-0) at Cincinnati (2-3), 8
Wisconsin (4-0) at Nebraska (3-2), 8
SOUTHWEST
Iowa St. (2-2) at Oklahoma (4-0), Noon
Sam Houston St. (3-1) vs. Stephen F. Austin (2-3) at Houston, 2
Louisiana-Monroe (2-2) at Texas St. (1-4), 3
West Virginia (3-1) at TCU (4-0), 3:30
Grambling St. (4-1) vs. Prairie View (2-2) at Dallas, 5
Army (3-2) at Rice (1-4), 6:30
McNeese St. (4-1) at Abilene Christian (2-3), 7
MVSU (0-4) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-3), 7
SMU (4-1) at Houston (3-1), 7
Cent. Arkansas (3-1) at Houston Baptist (1-3), 7
Kansas St. (3-1) at Texas (2-2), 7
Southern Miss. (2-2) at UTSA (3-0), 7
Alabama (5-0) at Texas A&M (4-1), 7:15
W. Kentucky (2-2) at UTEP (0-5), 8
FAR WEST
Portland St. (0-4) at Montana St. (1-3), 1
Oregon St. (1-4) at Southern Cal (4-1), 4
Montana (3-2) at Idaho St. (3-2), 4:30
Louisiana-Lafayette (1-3) at Idaho (2-2), 5
Colorado St. (3-2) at Utah St. (3-2), 5:30
Illinois St. (4-0) at N. Arizona (2-2), 7
Fresno St. (2-2) at San Jose St. (1-5), 7
Arizona (2-2) at Colorado (3-2), 8
Washington St. (5-0) at Oregon (4-1), 8
Cal Poly (0-5) at S. Utah (2-2), 8
E. Washington (3-2) at UC Davis (3-2), 9
Stanford (3-2) at Utah (4-0), 10:15
Hawaii (2-3) at Nevada (0-5), 10:30
San Diego St. (5-0) at UNLV (2-2), 10:45
California (3-2) at Washington (5-0), 10:45
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced the contracts of pitching coach Dave Eiland and bench coach Don Wakamatsu will not be renewed for the 2018 season.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Announced the resignation of general manager John Coppolella. Named president John Hart interim general manager.
American Association
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Exercised the 2018 contract option on OF Ty Morrison.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed LB Markus Golden on injured reserve. Signed OT-G Earl Watford. Released OT-G Vinston Painter.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Tre McBride from the practice squad. Signed LB Jason Thompson to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived TE Alan Cross. Activated RB Doug Martin from suspension.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated RB Doug Martin. Waived TE Alan Cross.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Acquired RB C.J. Gable from Hamilton for two players from the club’s negotiation list.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned LW Giovanni Fiore, C Kalle Kossila, D Jacob Larsson and RW Scott Sabourin to San Diego (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Rasmus Andersson and G Jon Gillies to Stockton (AHL). Waived Fs Garnet Hathaway and Luke Gazdic.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned Fs Lucas Wallmark and Phil Di Giuseppe to Charlotte (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed D Michal Rozsival on long term injured reserve. Assigned F Vinnie Hinostroza to Rockford (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Loaned C Jason Dickinson and LWs Remo Elie and Roope Hintz to Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed LW David Booth to a one-year contract. Assigned Fs Matt Lorito and Ben Street; D Brian Lashoff and Dylan McIlrath; and G Jared Coreau to Grand Rapids (AHL). Assigned D Libor Sulak to Lahti (SM-liiga Finland). Placed Fs Tyler Bertuzzi, Evgeny Svechnikov and Eric Tangradi on injured reserve.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Brandon Crawley on an entry-level contract.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Tanner Kaspick to a three-year, entry-level contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned F Cory Conacher to Syracuse (AHL).
American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with F Casey Bailey on a one-year contract.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Reassigned G Brandon Halverson and Fs Adam Chapie and Dawson Leedahl to Greenville (ECHL) and D Sean Day to Windsor (OHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned C Justin Selman and D Tommy Vannelli and Dmitrii Sergeev to Tulsa (ECHL).
STOCKTON HEAT — Released RW Mark Cooper, Cs Carson Dubchak and Cliff Watson, LWs J.T. Barnett and Joel Lowry and D Troy Donnay and Tyson Strachan from tryout agreements.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
MLS — Named Diego A. Moratorio general manager, MLS Canada.
National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Loaned M Daphne Corboz to FC Fleury 91 (France).
College
BARUCH — Promoted Tammer Farid to associate head men’s basketball coach.
TENNESSEE — OL Venzell Boulware announced he’s leaving the football team and intends to transfer.
LOCAL SPORTS
Monday’s Results
Junior High Volleyball
Arcadia (8th) 25-25, Vanlue 7-15
Arcadia (7th) 25-25, Vanlue 22-23
Hopewell-Loudon (8th) 25-25, McComb 12-12
Hopewell-Loudon (7th) 25-15-25, McComb 11-25-18
Area Golf
LAKELAND GOLF COURSE
SENIOR LEAGUE
FRONT 9 SCRAMBLE — 1st place tie (-8): Rob Greer, Tom Schiltz, Ed Sterling & Jack Fenton.
BACK 9 STABLEFORD — 1st place (E): Greer, Schiltz, Sterling & Fenton.
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
Prep Boys Soccer
Bluffton at Van Buren, 5
Prep Cross Country
Van Buren at Elmwood European Invitational, 5
Prep Volleyball
Sandusky St. Mary’s at New Riegel (SBC), 5:30
Rossford at Elmwood (NBC), 6
Fostoria at Lake (NBC), 6
LOCAL & AREA
Wrestling Officials Class
FINDLAY — There will be a class for new high school wrestling officials on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Oct. 12 at the University of Findlay. For more information or to register go to: http://officials.myohsaa.org or call 419-423-8995.
Basketball Officials Class
TIFFIN — The Tiffin Area Basketball officials will conduct a class required to become an Ohio High School Athletic Association official beginning Oct. 9. Twenty-five hours of class time are required. Registration must be completed at ohsaa.org. For more information, contact Lee Schaffer at 419-307-0587.
Upper Seeks JV Baseball Coach
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a junior varsity baseball coach for the 2017-18 school year. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or to brad_e@usevs.org.
H-L Seeks Junior High Coach
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a seventh grade girls basketball coach. Candidates should contact athletic director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net or 419-937-2804.