Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Weekly AP Poll

Division I

1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (18) 6-0 260

2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (9) 6-0 248

3. Lakewood St. Edward 6-0 212

4. Centerville 6-0 168

5. Toledo Whitmer (1) 6-0 155

6. Canton McKinley 6-0 151

7. Hilliard Bradley 6-0 115

8. Mentor 5-1 52

9. Stow-Munroe Falls 5-1 40

10. Pickerington North 6-1 19

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 16. Pickerington Central 13.

Division II

1. Avon (19) 6-0 249

2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (8) 6-0 244

3. Cincinnati La Salle 5-1 182

4. Cincinnati Anderson 6-0 181

5. Medina Highland 6-0 154

6. Sidney 6-0 121

7. Wadsworth (1) 6-0 115

8. Columbus Walnut Ridge 6-0 89

9. Cleveland Benedictine 5-1 47

10. Grafton Midview 5-1 39

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Akron Hoban 25. Sylvania Northview 23. Hudson 15. Dayton Belmont 14. Barberton 13. Massillon Washington 13.

Division III

1. Trotwood-Madison (22) 6-0 261

2. Clyde (1) 6-0 198

3. Canfield (4) 6-0 192

4. Toledo Central Catholic 5-1 151

5. Sandusky 6-0 128

6. Columbus Marion-Franklin 6-0 115

7. Parma Padua 6-0 103

8. Medina Buckeye 6-0 90

9. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 6-0 78

10. Franklin 5-1 44

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Columbus Bishop Hartley 38. Bay Village Bay (1) 26. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 19. Kettering Archbishop Alter 16. New Philadelphia 14. Tallmadge 13. Chardon 12.

Division IV

1. Steubenville (22) 6-0 252

2. Germantown Valley View (3) 6-0 223

3. Perry (1) 6-0 164

4. Bellville Clear Fork 6-0 162

5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1) 6-0 153

6. Poland Seminary (1) 6-0 137

7. London 6-0 104

8. Shelby 6-0 87

9. Oberlin Firelands 6-0 63

10. Cincinnati Wyoming 6-0 61

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Girard 18. Cincinnati Indian Hill 17. Plain City Jonathan Alder 16. Newark Licking Valley 15. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 13.

Division V

1. Pemberville Eastwood (15) 6-0 232

2. Wheelersburg (9) 6-0 213

3. Canfield S. Range (2) 6-0 201

4. Portsmouth West 6-0 166

5. Marion Pleasant (1) 5-0 145

6. Orwell Grand Valley 6-0 108

7. Sullivan Black River 6-0 102

8. Anna 5-1 98

9. Jamestown Greeneview 6-0 83

10. Archbold (1) 5-1 37

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Liberty Center 26. Milan Edison 21. Belmont Union Local 20. Gahanna Columbus Academy 19. Otsego 18. Bethel-Tate 17.

Division VI

1. Marion Local (26) 6-0 278

2. Kirtland (1) 6-0 201

3. Mogadore (1) 6-0 196

4. Nelsonville-York 6-0 153

5. Sarahsville Shenandoah 6-0 129

6. St. Henry 5-1 102

7. Rootstown 6-0 97

8. Coldwater 4-2 96

9. Creston Norwayne 5-1 91

10. Liberty-Benton 5-1 38

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Smithville 28. Mechanicsburg 22. West Liberty-Salem 16.

Division VII

1. Dalton (19) 6-0 264

2. Cle. Cuyahoga Heights (3) 6-0 222

3. Norwalk St. Paul (5) 6-0 212

4. Pandora-Gilboa (1) 6-0 170

5. Danville 5-1 149

6. Windham 5-1 89

7. Convoy Crestview 5-1 87

8. Sidney Lehman 5-1 85

9. Delphos St. John’s 4-2 40

10. (tie) Wayne Trace 5-1 32

10. (tie) Lucas 5-1 32

10. (tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 5-1 32

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: McComb 30. Minster 22. Warren John F. Kennedy 16. Lisbon David Anderson 16.

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Cory-Rawson at Van Buren

Hopewell-Loudon at Arcadia

Leipsic at Vanlue

Liberty-Benton at Pandora-Gilboa

McComb at Riverdale

North Baltimore at Arlington

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo St. John’s

Oregon Clay at Toledo Whitmer

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Fremont Ross

Toledo St. Francis at Lima Senior

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Carey

Mohawk at Seneca East

Upper Sandusky at Bucyrus

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Otsego

Elmwood at Rossford

Lake at Fostoria Senior

Woodmore at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Ada at Convoy Crestview

Allen East at Paulding

Delphos Jefferson at Bluffton

Spencerville at Columbus Grove

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Delta at Bryan

Liberty Center at Archbold

Patrick Henry at Evergreen

Swanton at Wauseon

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Wapakoneta

Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf

Lima Bath at St. Marys Memorial

Lima Shawnee at Kenton

Van Wert at Elida

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Marion Elgin

Ridgemont at Lima Perry

Upper Scioto Valley at Riverside

Waynesfield-Goshen at Sidney Lehman

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Castalia Margaretta at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Fremont St. Joseph at Willard

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Huron

Port Clinton at Vermilion

Shelby at Edison

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Sandusky Perkins

Clyde at Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Senior at Norwalk Senior

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Edon at Toledo Christian

Gibsonburg at Montpelier

Northwood at Danbury

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna at St. Henry

Delphos St. John’s at Fort Recovery

Marion Local at New Bremen

Minster at Coldwater

Versailles at Parkway

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg

Bowling Green at Sylvania Northview

Springfield at Napoleon

Sylvania Southview at Maumee

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mansfield Senior

Lexington at West Holmes

Mount Vernon at Wooster Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Rogers

Toledo Scott at Toledo Start

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Waite

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at Marion Pleasant

Clear Fork at Galion Senior

North Union at Marion Harding

River Valley at Ontario

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Ashland Crestview

Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton

Plymouth at New London

Western Reserve at South Central

Green Meadows Conference

Edgerton at Antwerp

Fairview at Ayersville

Hicksville at Tinora

Holgate at Wayne Trace

Other NW Ohio Games

Colonel Crawford at Cardinal Stritch

Columbus St. Charles at Mansfield Madison

Elyria Open Door Christian at Ridgedale

Lucas at Crestline

Ottawa Hills at Hilltop

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Lakota at Tiffin Calvert

NW Ohio Game

Wynford at Lima Cent. Cath.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Weekly Coaches Poll

Division I

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS

1, Cin. Ursuline (35) 417

2, Cin. Mount Notre Dame (5) 351

3, Dublin Coffman 227

4, Cin. Mother of Mercy (2) 226

5, Cleveland St. Joseph 182

6, Mason 181

7, Brecksville-Broadview Heights (1) 134

8, Col. DeSales 117

9, Toledo Notre Dame 96

10, Amherst Steele 70

OTHER NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 18, Toledo St. Ursula 20; 20, Ashland 17.

Division II

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS

1, Parma Padua (22) 292

2, Kettering Alter (4) 262

3, Medina Highland (4) 195

4, Logan Elm 163

5, Gates Mills Gilmour (1) 153

6, Hubbard (1) 118

7, Unioto 97

8, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 95

9, Oak Harbor (2) 91

10, Big Walnut 72

Division III

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS

1, Coldwater (24) 423

2, Tuscarawas Valley (8) 340

3, Eastwood (4) 295

4, Col. Independence (1) 269

5, Miami East (3) 202

6, Fairbanks (5) 198

7, Utica 145

8, LIBERTY-BENTON 134

9, OTTAWA-GLANDORF (1) 126

10, Versailles 90

OTHER NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 13, Huron 31; 14, Swanton 38; 15, Convoy Crestview (1) 24.

Division IV

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS

1, New Bremen (20) 384

2, Norwalk St. Paul (14) 355

3, St. Henry (1) 300

4, OTTOVILLE (6) 297

5, Fort Recovery 233

6, Buckeye Central (1) 165

7, LEIPSIC 143

8, Marion Local 76

9, Dalton 63

10, South Charleston Southeastern 48

OTHER NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 12, CAREY 31; 13, ARLINGTON 30; 15, Delphos St. John’s (1) 21; 16, NEW RIEGEL 19; 19, Antwerp 15; 20, COLUMBUS GROVE 14.

PREP SOCCER

Weekly Boys Coaches Poll

Division I

SCHOOL RECORD PTS

1, Olentangy Liberty (Powell) 9-0-1 100

2, Dublin Coffman 11-0-2 81

3, Beavercreek 8-0-2 77

4, Cincinnati Moeller 9-1-1 68

5, Toledo St. Francis 8-0-2 55

6, Cleveland St. Ignatius 8-2-1 51

7, Medina 8-1-2 38

8, Dayton Carroll 10-0-1 37

9, Cincinnati Anderson 12-1-0 26

10, Olmsted Falls 10-1-0 11

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Anthony Wayne, Wadsworth, Centerville, Columbus St. Charles, Wooster.

Division II

SCHOOL RECORD PTS

1, Columbus DeSales 10-0-1 91

2, Richfield Revere 9-1-2 81

3, Rocky River 11-1-0 67

4, Kettering Alter 8-2-3 57

5, Cortland Lakeview 10-1-0 40

6, Tipp City Tippecanoe 12-1-1 33

7, Columbus Bexley 9-0-2 29

8, (tie) Elida 11-0-0 26

8, (tie) Warsaw River View 12-0-0 26

10, Cincinnati Wyoming 7-2-4 18

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Vermilion, Aurora, Cuyahoga Valley Christian, Albany Alexander, Cincinnati McNicholas, Granville, Kenton, Warren Howland, Hubbard, Bellbrook, Alliance Marlington.

Division III

SCHOOL RECORD PTS

1, Cin. Summit Country Day 8-2-1 99

2, Ottawa Hills 12-0-1 88

3, Col. Grandview Heights 8-0-3 73

4, Independence 12-0-0 72

5, Dayton Christian 8-2-0 60

6, Archbold 10-1-1 40

7, Cin. Country Day 9-1-2 39

8, Worthington Christian 5-3-3 22

9, Mansfield Christian 7-4-0 17

10, Cin. Mariemont 4-3-3 14

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Berlin Hiland, Tipp City Bethel, McFermott Northwest, The Wellington School, Hudson Western Reserve.

Weekly Girls Coaches Poll

Division I

SCHOOL RECORD PTS

1, Loveland 10-0-1 92

2, Strongsville 9-1-2 88

3, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 11-1-0 83

4, Medina 8-2-3 66

5, Pickerington North 10-1-0 61

6, Springboro 10-1-2 45

7, (tie) Avon 10-0-2 27

7, North Canton Hoover 10-0-1 27

9, Perrysburg 8-2-3 24

10, Beavercreek 9-1-1 19

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Gahanna Lincoln; Anthony Wayne, Ashland, Massillon Jackson, Marietta.

Division II

SCHOOL RECORD PTS

1, Kettering Alter 10-0-1 97

2, Cincinnati Indian Hill 11-0-0 91

3, Mansfield Madison 11-1-0 75

4, Granville 7-2-2 66

5, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 6-1-1 46

6, Wapakoneta 13-0-0 44

7, Ontario 8-4-0 19

8, (tie) Bay Village Bay 8-2-2 18

8, (tie) Plain City Jonathan Alder 11-0-1 18

10, Lancaster Fairfield Union 12-0-0 17

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Bellbrook, Sunbury Big Walnut, Cincinnati Country Day, Canfield, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, Mentor Lake Catholic, Warren Howland, Millbury Lake.

Division III

SCHOOL RECORD PTS

1, Cin. Summit Country Day 8-1-0 98

2, Cols. Grandview Heights 11-0-1 91

3, West Liberty Salem 11-0-0 79

4, Archbold 11-0-0 60

5, Doylestown Chippewa 9-0-2 57

6, Cincinnati Madeira 8-4-0 44

7, Wheelersburg 12-0-0 43

8, Kirtland 6-4-2 36

9, Sidney Lehman 9-2-1 18

10, Lynchburg Clay 9-2-0 8

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Loudonville, Orwell Grand Valley, Akron Manchester, Mansfield Christian, Worthington Christian, RIVERDALE.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Boston 93 69 .574 —

y-New York 91 71 .562 2

Tampa Bay 80 82 .494 13

Toronto 76 86 .469 17

Baltimore 75 87 .463 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 102 60 .630 —

y-Minnesota 85 77 .525 17

Kansas City 80 82 .494 22

Chicago 67 95 .414 35

Detroit 65 98 .399 37½

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 101 61 .623 —

Los Angeles 80 82 .494 21

Seattle 78 84 .481 23

Texas 78 84 .481 23

Oakland 75 87 .463 26

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

Sunday’s Results

Houston 4, Boston 3

Oakland 5, Texas 2

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 2

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 5, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 0

Arizona 14, Kansas City 2

Tuesday’s Wild Card Game

Minnesota (Santana 16-8) at New York (Severino 14-6), 8:09 p.m. (ESPN)

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Washington 97 65 .599 —

Miami 77 85 .475 20

Atlanta 72 90 .444 25

New York 70 92 .432 27

Philadelphia 66 96 .407 31

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Chicago 92 70 .568 —

Milwaukee 86 76 .531 6

St. Louis 83 79 .512 9

Pittsburgh 75 87 .463 17

Cincinnati 68 94 .420 24

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Los Angeles 104 58 .642 —

y-Arizona 93 69 .574 11

y-Colorado 87 75 .537 17

San Diego 71 91 .438 33

San Francisco 64 98 .395 40

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

Sunday’s Results

Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco 5, San Diego 4

Pittsburgh 11, Washington 8

Atlanta 8, Miami 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 3

Arizona 14, Kansas City 2

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 1

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Wednesday’s Wild CarD Game

Colorado (Gray 10-4) at Arizona (Greinke 17-7), 8:08 p.m. (TBS)

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Altuve, Houston, .345; Garcia, Chicago, .330; Hosmer, Kansas City, .318; Ramirez, Cleveland, .317; Reddick, Houston, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .306; Mauer, Minnesota, .304; Abreu, Chicago, .304; Gonzalez, Houston, .303; Cain, Kansas City, .299.

RUNS–Judge, New York, 128; Altuve, Houston, 112; Springer, Houston, 112; Ramirez, Cleveland, 107; Dozier, Minnesota, 106; Betts, Boston, 101; Andrus, Texas, 100; Upton, Los Angeles, 100; Lindor, Cleveland, 99; Hosmer, Kansas City, 98.

RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 119; Judge, New York, 114; KDavis, Oakland, 110; Upton, Los Angeles, 109; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 107; Schoop, Baltimore, 105; Abreu, Chicago, 102; Betts, Boston, 102; 3 tied at 101.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 204; Hosmer, Kansas City, 192; Andrus, Texas, 191; Abreu, Chicago, 189; Ramirez, Cleveland, 186; Schoop, Baltimore, 182; Lindor, Cleveland, 178; Cabrera, Kansas City, 177; Cain, Kansas City, 175; Garcia, Chicago, 171.

DOUBLES–Ramirez, Cleveland, 56; Lowrie, Oakland, 49; Betts, Boston, 46; Andrus, Texas, 44; Lindor, Cleveland, 44; Upton, Los Angeles, 44; Abreu, Chicago, 43; Gurriel, Houston, 43; Altuve, Houston, 39; Bregman, Houston, 39.

TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 10; Sanchez, Chicago, 8; Abreu, Chicago, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Mahtook, Detroit, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Ramirez, Cleveland, 6; 7 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 52; KDavis, Oakland, 43; Gallo, Texas, 41; Cruz, Seattle, 39; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 38; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 38; Moustakas, Kansas City, 38; Smoak, Toronto, 38; Upton, Los Angeles, 35; 2 tied at 34.

STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 34; Maybin, Houston, 33; Altuve, Houston, 32; Buxton, Minnesota, 29; RDavis, Boston, 29; DeShields, Texas, 29; Dyson, Seattle, 28; Betts, Boston, 26; Cain, Kansas City, 26; Andrus, Texas, 25.

PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 18-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-4; Vargas, Kansas City, 18-11; Bauer, Cleveland, 17-9; Pomeranz, Boston, 17-6; Sale, Boston, 17-8; Santana, Minnesota, 16-8; Verlander, Houston, 15-8; 5 tied at 14.

ERA–Kluber, Cleveland, 2.25; Sale, Boston, 2.90; Severino, New York, 2.98; Stroman, Toronto, 3.09; Santana, Minnesota, 3.28; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.29; Pomeranz, Boston, 3.32; Verlander, Houston, 3.36; Cashner, Texas, 3.40; Gray, New York, 3.55.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 308; Kluber, Cleveland, 265; Archer, Tampa Bay, 249; Severino, New York, 230; Carrasco, Cleveland, 226; Verlander, Houston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 196; Tanaka, New York, 194; Porcello, Boston, 181; Gausman, Baltimore, 179.

National League

BATTING–Blackmon, Colorado, .330; JTurner, Los Angeles, .321; Murphy, Washington, .320; Votto, Cincinnati, .320; Posey, San Francisco, .319; Ozuna, Miami, .311; LeMahieu, Colorado, .310; Arenado, Colorado, .308; Gordon, Miami, .307; Freeman, Atlanta, .306.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 137; Stanton, Miami, 123; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 117; Gordon, Miami, 114; Bryant, Chicago, 111; Votto, Cincinnati, 106; Arenado, Colorado, 100; Yelich, Miami, 100; Rizzo, Chicago, 99; 2 tied at 95.

RBI–Stanton, Miami, 132; Arenado, Colorado, 130; Ozuna, Miami, 124; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 120; Rizzo, Chicago, 109; Zimmerman, Washington, 108; Lamb, Arizona, 105; Blackmon, Colorado, 104; Shaw, Milwaukee, 101; Votto, Cincinnati, 100.

HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 213; Gordon, Miami, 201; Inciarte, Atlanta, 201; Ozuna, Miami, 191; LeMahieu, Colorado, 189; Arenado, Colorado, 187; Votto, Cincinnati, 179; Murphy, Washington, 170; Yelich, Miami, 170; Stanton, Miami, 168.

DOUBLES–Arenado, Colorado, 43; Murphy, Washington, 43; Herrera, Philadelphia, 42; Rendon, Washington, 41; Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Bryant, Chicago, 38; Drury, Arizona, 37; Duvall, Cincinnati, 37; Yelich, Miami, 36; 2 tied at 35.

TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 14; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 11; Fowler, St. Louis, 9; Gordon, Miami, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 7; Cozart, Cincinnati, 7; Margot, San Diego, 7; Reyes, New York, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Stanton, Miami, 59; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 39; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Blackmon, Colorado, 37; Ozuna, Miami, 37; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 36; Votto, Cincinnati, 36; Zimmerman, Washington, 36; Rizzo, Chicago, 32; 3 tied at 31.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Miami, 60; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 59; TTurner, Washington, 45; Pham, St. Louis, 25; Reyes, New York, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; Villar, Milwaukee, 23; Inciarte, Atlanta, 22; Broxton, Milwaukee, 21; Marte, Pittsburgh, 21.

PITCHING–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 18-4; Davies, Milwaukee, 17-9; Greinke, Arizona, 17-7; Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Wood, Los Angeles, 16-3; Gonzalez, Washington, 15-8; Ray, Arizona, 15-5; Strasburg, Washington, 15-4; deGrom, New York, 15-10; 3 tied at 14.

ERA–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.31; Scherzer, Washington, 2.51; Strasburg, Washington, 2.52; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.75; Ray, Arizona, 2.89; Greinke, Arizona, 3.20; Lynn, St. Louis, 3.43; Nelson, Milwaukee, 3.49; Arrieta, Chicago, 3.53; deGrom, New York, 3.53.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 268; deGrom, New York, 239; Ray, Arizona, 218; Martinez, St. Louis, 217; Greinke, Arizona, 215; Samardzija, San Francisco, 205; Strasburg, Washington, 204; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 202; Nelson, Milwaukee, 199; Cole, Pittsburgh, 196.

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 73 54

N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 75 92

New England 2 2 0 .500 129 128

Miami 1 2 0 .333 25 57

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 109 74

Houston 2 2 0 .500 110 88

Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 100 126

Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 71 136

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 90 59

Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 60 80

Cincinnati 1 3 0 .250 64 67

Cleveland 0 4 0 .000 63 107

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 93 57

Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74

Oakland 2 2 0 .500 91 79

L.A. Chargers 0 4 0 .000 72 93

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 3 1 0 .750 103 92

Washington 2 1 0 .667 71 60

Dallas 2 2 0 .500 94 97

N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 60 95

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89

Carolina 3 1 0 .750 78 70

Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 71 64

New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Detroit 3 1 0 .750 99 70

Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 102 81

Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 79 76

Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 142 105

Seattle 2 2 0 .500 94 77

Arizona 2 2 0 .500 74 91

San Francisco 0 4 0 .000 66 94

Thursday’s Results

Green Bay 35, Chicago 14

Sunday’s Results

New Orleans 20, Miami 0

Cincinnati 31, Cleveland 7

Houston 57, Tennessee 14

Buffalo 23, Atlanta 17

Carolina 33, New England 30

Detroit 14, Minnesota 7

Pittsburgh 26, Baltimore 9

L.A. Rams 35, Dallas 30

N.Y. Jets 23, Jacksonville 20, OT

Philadelphia 26, L.A. Chargers 24

Tampa Bay 25, N.Y. Giants 23

Denver 16, Oakland 10

Arizona 18, San Francisco 15, OT

Seattle 46, Indianapolis 18

Monday’s Games

Washington at Kansas City, late

Thursday’s Game

New England at Tampa Bay, 8:25

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1

Carolina at Detroit, 1

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 1

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 1

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1

Tennessee at Miami, 1

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30

Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver

Monday’s Game

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoffs

Finals

Best-of-5

Sunday’s RESULT

Los Angeles 85, Minnesota 84

Tuesday’s RESULT

Minnesota 70, Los Angeles 68

Friday’s RESULT

Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 64

Sunday’s GAME

Minnesota 80, Los Angeles 69, series tied 2-2

Wednesday’s Game

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 19 5 8 65 71 35

New York City FC 16 8 8 56 53 39

Atlanta United FC 15 8 8 53 66 35

Chicago 15 10 7 52 58 42

Columbus 15 12 5 50 50 47

New York 12 12 7 43 48 46

Philadelphia 10 13 9 39 42 43

Montreal 11 15 6 39 50 54

New England 11 15 6 39 48 58

Orlando City 10 13 9 39 38 51

D.C. United 9 18 5 32 30 54

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Vancouver 15 10 6 51 48 43

Seattle 12 9 11 47 45 39

Sporting Kansas City 12 7 11 47 37 24

Portland 13 11 8 47 54 49

Houston 11 10 10 43 52 44

FC Dallas 10 9 12 42 42 42

San Jose 12 14 6 42 35 57

Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53

Minnesota United 9 16 5 32 41 61

Los Angeles 7 17 8 29 41 62

Colorado 8 18 5 29 29 47

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s RESULTS

FC Dallas 0, Orlando City 0, tie

Toronto FC 4, New York 2

Atlanta United FC 0, New England 0, tie

Columbus 2, D.C. United 0

Houston 2, Minnesota United 1

New York City FC 1, Chicago 1, tie

Colorado 2, Montreal 1

Vancouver 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Real Salt Lake 1, Los Angeles 1, tie

San Jose 2, Portland 1

Sunday’s RESULT

Philadelphia 2, Seattle 0

Tuesday’s GAME

Minnesota United at Atlanta United FC, 7

Saturday’S GAMES

Vancouver at New York, 5

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 8

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

STATS FCS Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. James Madison (157) 5-0 4117 1

2. North Dakota State (8) 4-0 3965 2

3. Youngstown State 3-1 3696 6

4. Jacksonville State 3-1 3618 5

5. Wofford 4-0 3238 7

6. Central Arkansas 3-1 3098 11

7. South Dakota 4-0 3016 10

8. South Dakota State 3-1 2925 4

9. Sam Houston State 3-1 2839 3

10. Eastern Washington 3-2 2744 9

11. Illinois State 4-0 2505 12

12. Villanova 3-2 1999 14

13. New Hampshire 4-1 1898 15

14. Richmond 2-2 1633 16

15. Western Illinois 3-1 1577 13

16. North Carolina A&T 5-0 1576 17

17. Citadel 3-1 1558 8

18. Elon 4-1 1375 23

19. Weber State 4-1 1344 20

20. Samford 3-2 1166 25

21. Grambling State 4-1 899 21

22. Western Carolina 4-1 612 NR

23. Stony Brook 4-1 608 NR

24. Albany 3-2 395 19

25. UT Martin 3-2 220 18

Others: McNeese 153, UNI 95, Charleston Southern 89, North Carolina Central 85, Saint Francis U 71, Montana 63, Dartmouth 56, Liberty 56, Nicholls 50, Tennessee State 46, Austin Peay 45, Eastern Illinois 30, Howard 25, Columbia 22, Monmouth 21, Chattanooga 18, Delaware 17, Yale 12, Harvard 10, Northern Arizona 9, Kennesaw State 9, Idaho State 6, Colgate 6, Alcorn State 4, Princeton 2, UC Davis 2, Penn 1, Duquesne 1.

FCS Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. James Madison (25) 5-0 649 1

2. North Dakota State (1) 4-0 625 2

3. Youngstown State 3-1 587 t5

4. Jacksonville State 3-1 549 t5

5. Wofford 4-0 526 7

6. South Dakota 4-0 465 10

7. Illinois State 4-0 462 t8

8. Central Arkansas 3-1 455 12

9. South Dakota State 3-1 438 4

10. Eastern Washington 3-2 427 t8

11. Sam Houston State 3-1 411 3

12. North Carolina A&T 5-0 353 13

13. New Hampshire 4-1 337 14

14. Richmond 2-2 273 15

15. Villanova 3-2 271 17

16. Weber State 4-1 265 18

17. The Citadel 3-1 196 11

18. Western Illinois 3-1 171 21

19. Grambling State 4-1 169 22

20. Samford 3-2 165 23

21. Northern Iowa 2-2 153 20

22. McNeese 3-1 115 25

23. Elon 4-1 97 NR

24. Stony Brook 4-1 90 NR

25. Nicholls 3-2 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Western Carolina 26, Yale 22, Setphen F. Austin 20, Tennessee State 19, Saint Francis 13, Albany 12, Northern Arizona 9, UT Martin 7, Prairie View A&M 7, North Dakota 7, Eastern Illinois 5, Charleston Southern 5, Austin Peay 4, Monmouth 4, Montana 4, UC Davis 3, Montana State 3, Kennesaw State 1.

AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. Northwest Missouri St. (34) 5-0 850 1

2. Texas A&M-Commerce 4-0 783 2

3. Shepherd 4-0 770 3

4. Indiana (Pa.) 5-0 740 4

5. Minnesota St. 5-0 711 6

6. Sioux Falls 5-0 679 7

7. Indianapolis 5-0 616 10

8. Grand Valley St. 4-1 569 9

9. Delta St. 5-0 541 13

10. Midwestern St. 3-0 540 12

11. Fort Hays St. 5-0 487 14

12. Slippery Rock 5-0 421 18

13. Central Washington 5-0 416 16

14. Colorado St.-Pueblo 4-1 391 17

15. Ferris St. 3-1 356 15

16. California (Pa.) 4-1 312 5

17. Humboldt St. 4-0 303 19

18. Ashland 4-1 257 20

19. Bowie St. 5-0 241 21

20. Assumption 5-0 237 22

21. Colorado Mesa 4-1 211 8

22. Winona St. 5-0 163 25

23. Southeastern Oklahoma St. 5-0 105 NR

24. Arkansas Tech 4-1 95 11

25. West Georgia 4-1 54 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Shippensburg 42, West Alabama 35, Wingate 34, Washburn 18, Ouachita Baptist 17, Catawba 13, Central Missouri 12, Virginia St. 11, Eastern New Mexico 7, Azusa Pacific 4, West Chester 4, Notre Dame (Ohio) 3, LIU-Post 1, McKendree 1.

AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (21) 4-0 621 1

2. Mount Union (4) 4-0 597 2

3. UW-Oshkosh 3-0 577 3

4. North Central (Ill.) 4-0 549 4

5. Hardin-Simmons 4-0 507 6

6. St. Thomas 4-1 469 7

7. Linfield 2-1 457 8

8. St. John’s 4-1 404 9

9. UW-Platteville 4-0 394 12

10. Delaware Valley 5-0 391 10

11. Frostburg State 4-0 389 11

12. Illinois Wesleyan 4-1 346 19

13. Wheaton (Ill.) 4-1 287 5

14. Wittenberg 4-0 272 15

15. Brockport 5-0 250 16

16. Washington and Jefferson 3-0 221 17

17. Case Western Reserve 4-0 216 18

18. Alfred 4-0 177 20

19. Wesley 3-1 168 23

20. Concordia-Moorhead 4-0 165 21

21. Heidelberg 4-0 120 24

22. Whitworth 3-1 91 14

23. UW-Stout 2-1 85 22

24. Berry 5-0 79 NR

25. Wabash 4-0 62 25

Others receiving votes: Albright 34, Wartburg 33, Johns Hopkins 30, Ursinus 25, Springfield 21, George Fox 20, John Carroll 16, Redlands 12, UW-La Crosse 8, Christopher Newport 7, DePauw 6, Sul Ross State 6, Framingham State 5, Carnegie Mellon 2, Carthage 2, Franklin & Marshall 1, Trine 1, Trinity (Conn.) 1, UW-Whitewater 1.

Wednesday’s Game

Arkansas St. (1-2) at Georgia Southern (0-3), 8

Thursday’s Games

Alcorn St. (3-2) at Alabama St. (0-4), 7:30

Louisville (4-1) at NC State (4-1), 8

Friday’s Games

Memphis (3-1) at UConn (1-3), 7

Morgan St. (0-4) at SC State (1-3), 7:30

Boise St. (2-2) at BYU (1-4), 10:15

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Columbia (3-0) at Marist (3-2), Noon

Pittsburgh (2-3) at Syracuse (2-3), 12:30

Penn (2-1) at CCSU (2-3), 1

Lehigh (0-5) at Colgate (2-3), 1

Wagner (2-3) at Duquesne (3-1), 1

Georgetown (1-3) at Princeton (2-1), 1

Maine (1-2) at Villanova (3-2), 1

Monmouth (NJ) (4-1) at Holy Cross (2-3), 1:05

Harvard (2-1) at Cornell (0-3), 1:30

Yale (3-0) at Dartmouth (3-0), 1:30

W. Michigan (3-2) at Buffalo (3-2), 3:30

Fordham (1-4) at Lafayette (1-4), 3:30

Air Force (1-3) at Navy (4-0), 3:30

Delaware (2-2) at Stony Brook (4-1), 6

Virginia Tech (4-1) at Boston College (2-3), 7:15

SOUTH

Mississippi (2-2) at Auburn (4-1), Noon

Wake Forest (4-1) at Clemson (5-0), Noon

Temple (2-3) at East Carolina (1-4), Noon

Georgia (5-0) at Vanderbilt (3-2), Noon

Duke (4-1) at Virginia (3-1), 12:20

Brown (2-1) at Stetson (0-5), 12:30

NC Central (3-1) at Howard (2-2), 1

Davidson (2-2) at Jacksonville (3-1), 1

Butler (2-3) at Morehead St. (2-3), 1

Delaware St. (0-4) at NC A&T (5-0), 1

St. Francis (Pa.) (3-1) at Presbyterian (2-3), 1

Shorter (0-5) at Gardner-Webb (0-4), 1:30

Samford (3-2) at VMI (0-5), 1:30

W. Carolina (4-1) at Wofford (4-0), 1:30

Valparaiso (2-3) at Campbell (3-2), 2

William & Mary (2-2) at Elon (4-1), 2

Florida A&M (2-3) at Norfolk St. (1-3), 2

Hampton (2-2) at Savannah St. (0-4), 2

Mercer (2-3) at The Citadel (3-1), 2

FIU (3-1) at Middle Tennessee (2-3), 3

Albany (NY) (3-2) at Richmond (2-2), 3

Murray St. (1-4) at UT Martin (3-2), 3

New Mexico St. (2-3) at Appalachian St. (2-2), 3:30

Robert Morris (2-2) at ETSU (2-3), 3:30

LSU (3-2) at Florida (3-1), 3:30

Miami (3-0) at Florida St. (1-2), 3:30

Notre Dame (4-1) at North Carolina (1-4), 3:30

Furman (2-3) at Chattanooga (1-4), 4

Arkansas (2-2) at South Carolina (3-2), 4

Tulsa (1-4) at Tulane (2-2), 4

Louisiana Tech (3-2) at UAB (2-2), 4

Jacksonville St. (3-1) at Austin Peay (3-2), 5

Incarnate Word (0-4) at SE Louisiana (2-3), 5

Marshall (3-1) at Charlotte (0-5), 6

Tennessee St. (3-2) at E. Kentucky (1-3), 6

FAU (2-3) at Old Dominion (2-2), 6

Georgia St. (1-2) at Coastal Carolina (1-3), 6:30

Texas Southern (0-4) at Kennesaw St. (3-1), 7

Alabama A&M (2-3) at Southern U. (2-3), 7

Missouri (1-3) at Kentucky (4-1), 7:30

Northwestern St. (1-3) at Nicholls (3-2), 7:30

MIDWEST

Illinois (2-2) at Iowa (3-2), Noon

Texas Tech (3-1) at Kansas (1-3), Noon

Penn St. (5-0) at Northwestern (2-2), Noon

E. Michigan (2-2) at Toledo (3-1), Noon

N. Dakota St. (4-0) at Indiana St. (0-4), 1

Dayton (1-4) at Drake (3-2), 2

Cent. Michigan (1-4) at Ohio (4-1), 2

Bowling Green (0-5) at Miami (Ohio) (2-3), 2:30

Youngstown St. (3-1) at South Dakota (4-0), 3

Ball St. (2-3) at Akron (2-3), 3:30

Charleston Southern (2-2) at Indiana (2-2), 3:30

Kent St. (1-4) at N. Illinois (2-2), 3:30

N. Colorado (2-2) at North Dakota (1-4), 3:30

Maryland (3-1) at Ohio St. (4-1), 3:30

Minnesota (3-1) at Purdue (2-2), 3:30

W. Illinois (3-1) at N. Iowa (2-2), 5

Tennessee Tech (0-5) at E. Illinois (3-2), 7

S. Illinois (2-2) at S. Dakota St. (3-1), 7

Michigan St. (3-1) at Michigan (4-0), 7:30

UCF (3-0) at Cincinnati (2-3), 8

Wisconsin (4-0) at Nebraska (3-2), 8

SOUTHWEST

Iowa St. (2-2) at Oklahoma (4-0), Noon

Sam Houston St. (3-1) vs. Stephen F. Austin (2-3) at Houston, 2

Louisiana-Monroe (2-2) at Texas St. (1-4), 3

West Virginia (3-1) at TCU (4-0), 3:30

Grambling St. (4-1) vs. Prairie View (2-2) at Dallas, 5

Army (3-2) at Rice (1-4), 6:30

McNeese St. (4-1) at Abilene Christian (2-3), 7

MVSU (0-4) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-3), 7

SMU (4-1) at Houston (3-1), 7

Cent. Arkansas (3-1) at Houston Baptist (1-3), 7

Kansas St. (3-1) at Texas (2-2), 7

Southern Miss. (2-2) at UTSA (3-0), 7

Alabama (5-0) at Texas A&M (4-1), 7:15

W. Kentucky (2-2) at UTEP (0-5), 8

FAR WEST

Portland St. (0-4) at Montana St. (1-3), 1

Oregon St. (1-4) at Southern Cal (4-1), 4

Montana (3-2) at Idaho St. (3-2), 4:30

Louisiana-Lafayette (1-3) at Idaho (2-2), 5

Colorado St. (3-2) at Utah St. (3-2), 5:30

Illinois St. (4-0) at N. Arizona (2-2), 7

Fresno St. (2-2) at San Jose St. (1-5), 7

Arizona (2-2) at Colorado (3-2), 8

Washington St. (5-0) at Oregon (4-1), 8

Cal Poly (0-5) at S. Utah (2-2), 8

E. Washington (3-2) at UC Davis (3-2), 9

Stanford (3-2) at Utah (4-0), 10:15

Hawaii (2-3) at Nevada (0-5), 10:30

San Diego St. (5-0) at UNLV (2-2), 10:45

California (3-2) at Washington (5-0), 10:45

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced the contracts of pitching coach Dave Eiland and bench coach Don Wakamatsu will not be renewed for the 2018 season.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Announced the resignation of general manager John Coppolella. Named president John Hart interim general manager.

American Association

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Exercised the 2018 contract option on OF Ty Morrison.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed LB Markus Golden on injured reserve. Signed OT-G Earl Watford. Released OT-G Vinston Painter.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Tre McBride from the practice squad. Signed LB Jason Thompson to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived TE Alan Cross. Activated RB Doug Martin from suspension.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated RB Doug Martin. Waived TE Alan Cross.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Acquired RB C.J. Gable from Hamilton for two players from the club’s negotiation list.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned LW Giovanni Fiore, C Kalle Kossila, D Jacob Larsson and RW Scott Sabourin to San Diego (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Rasmus Andersson and G Jon Gillies to Stockton (AHL). Waived Fs Garnet Hathaway and Luke Gazdic.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned Fs Lucas Wallmark and Phil Di Giuseppe to Charlotte (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed D Michal Rozsival on long term injured reserve. Assigned F Vinnie Hinostroza to Rockford (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Loaned C Jason Dickinson and LWs Remo Elie and Roope Hintz to Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed LW David Booth to a one-year contract. Assigned Fs Matt Lorito and Ben Street; D Brian Lashoff and Dylan McIlrath; and G Jared Coreau to Grand Rapids (AHL). Assigned D Libor Sulak to Lahti (SM-liiga Finland). Placed Fs Tyler Bertuzzi, Evgeny Svechnikov and Eric Tangradi on injured reserve.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Brandon Crawley on an entry-level contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Tanner Kaspick to a three-year, entry-level contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned F Cory Conacher to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with F Casey Bailey on a one-year contract.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Reassigned G Brandon Halverson and Fs Adam Chapie and Dawson Leedahl to Greenville (ECHL) and D Sean Day to Windsor (OHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned C Justin Selman and D Tommy Vannelli and Dmitrii Sergeev to Tulsa (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Released RW Mark Cooper, Cs Carson Dubchak and Cliff Watson, LWs J.T. Barnett and Joel Lowry and D Troy Donnay and Tyson Strachan from tryout agreements.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MLS — Named Diego A. Moratorio general manager, MLS Canada.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Loaned M Daphne Corboz to FC Fleury 91 (France).

College

BARUCH — Promoted Tammer Farid to associate head men’s basketball coach.

TENNESSEE — OL Venzell Boulware announced he’s leaving the football team and intends to transfer.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

Junior High Volleyball

Arcadia (8th) 25-25, Vanlue 7-15

Arcadia (7th) 25-25, Vanlue 22-23

Hopewell-Loudon (8th) 25-25, McComb 12-12

Hopewell-Loudon (7th) 25-15-25, McComb 11-25-18

Area Golf

LAKELAND GOLF COURSE

SENIOR LEAGUE

FRONT 9 SCRAMBLE — 1st place tie (-8): Rob Greer, Tom Schiltz, Ed Sterling & Jack Fenton.

BACK 9 STABLEFORD — 1st place (E): Greer, Schiltz, Sterling & Fenton.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Boys Soccer

Bluffton at Van Buren, 5

Prep Cross Country

Van Buren at Elmwood European Invitational, 5

Prep Volleyball

Sandusky St. Mary’s at New Riegel (SBC), 5:30

Rossford at Elmwood (NBC), 6

Fostoria at Lake (NBC), 6

LOCAL & AREA

Wrestling Officials Class

FINDLAY — There will be a class for new high school wrestling officials on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Oct. 12 at the University of Findlay. For more information or to register go to: http://officials.myohsaa.org or call 419-423-8995.

Basketball Officials Class

TIFFIN — The Tiffin Area Basketball officials will conduct a class required to become an Ohio High School Athletic Association official beginning Oct. 9. Twenty-five hours of class time are required. Registration must be completed at ohsaa.org. For more information, contact Lee Schaffer at 419-307-0587.

Upper Seeks JV Baseball Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a junior varsity baseball coach for the 2017-18 school year. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or to brad_e@usevs.org.

H-L Seeks Junior High Coach

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a seventh grade girls basketball coach. Candidates should contact athletic director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net or 419-937-2804.

