Prep Volleyball Roundup: Arcadia tops Vanlue in milestone victory for coach

VANLUE — Arcadia volleyball coach Jacquie Ramsey picked up her 100th win at the school on Monday as the Redskins topped Vanlue 25-19, 25-10, 25-12 in a Blanchard Valley Conference match.

Ramsey improved to 100-64 in her seventh year. The Redskins moved to 10-9 overall and 5-4 in the BVC.

Sydney Ramsey, who set the Arcadia single season and career digs record in Saturday’s loss to Carey, set a record for points served in a match with 26. She broke Haley Kieffer’s record of 25 last year.

Ramsey was 31 of 32 serving and smacked six aces, Tori Green had 18 kills on 33 of 36 spiking and Caity Cramer dished out 32 assists on 74 of 75 setting for the Redskins.

Amanda Clymer led Vanlue (5-12, 1-9 BVC) with 10 kills, four digs and had three blocks. Emma Biller and Audrey Phillips both had 10 assists.

ARCADIA (10-9, 5-4 BVC)

POINTS: Sydney Ramsey 26, Mallory Laveglia & Samantha Watkins 6. SERVING: Ramsey 31-32, Watkins 10-10, Caity Cramer & Laveglia 9-9. ACES: Ramsey 6. KILLS: Tori Green 18, Watkins 12, Lyndee Ward 5. SPIKING: Green 33-36, Watkins 24-28, Ward 13-14. ASSISTS: Cramer 32. SETTING: Cramer 74-75. DIGS: Ramsey 18, Karly Renz & Green 9. BLOCKS: Green 3.

VANLUE (5-12, 1-9 BVC)

POINTS: Audrey Phillips 5. SERVING: Emma Biller 10-10, Phillips 6-6, Maliah Snook 6-7. KILLS: Amanda Clymer 10, Snook & Biller 6. SPIKING: Clymer 30-35, Bethany Smith 18-23, Snook 17-20. ASSISTS: Biller & Phillips 10. SETTING: Biller 43-43, Phillips 40-40. DIGS: Clymer 4, Biller & Smith 3. BLOCKS: Snook 5, Biller & Clymer 3.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Arcadia, 25-17, 25-11.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 3

MCCOMB 1

BASCOM — McComb took the first set on Monday but could not follow it up as Hopewell-Loudon claimed the next three in a 23-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-21 Blanchard Valley Conference win.

The Chieftains, who improved to 16-3 overall and remain in a three-way tie for second place in the BVC with Arlington and Leipsic at 8-1, were led by Kenadee Siebenaller’s nine kills and 10 blocks.

Jacque Burns led H-L with 14 kills, Jessie Kreais added 10 kills and Chelsey Depinet led the Chieftains with 13 digs.

The Panthers, who fell to 7-12 overall and 5-4 in the BVC, were led by Alyssa Herr’s seven kills and Shaye Hemminger’s 22 digs. Alysha Like added a team-high four blocks and Lauren Grubb served 14 of 15 with two aces and led with 20 assists.

mccomb (7-12, 5-4 bvc)

SERVING: Hannah Schroeder 18-18, Lauren Grubb 14-15, Maddie Buck 13-14. ACES: Grubb 2, Schroeder, Buck & Chloe Spoon 1. KILLS: Alyssa Herr 7, Schroeder 6, Alysha Like 5. ASSISTS: Grubb 20. SETTING: . PASSING: Shaye Hemminger 23-23, Schroeder 30-34, Buck 14-15, Spoon 11-12. DIGS: Hemminger 22, Buck 9, Schroeder 7. BLOCKS: Like 4, Spoon & Grubb 2.

hopewell-loudon (16-3, 8-1 bvc)

ACES: Olivia Savidge 1. KILLS: Jacque Burns 14, Jessie Kreais 10, Kenadee Siebenaller 9. ASSISTS: Hailey Coppus 34. DIGS: Chelsey Depinet 13. BLOCKS: Siebenaller 10.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Hopewell-Loudon 15-25, 25-12, 25-9.

VAN BUREN 3

RIVERDALE 0

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Van Buren swept Riverdale in straight sets 25-6, 25-17, 25-18 in Monday’s Blanchard Valley Conference match.

Sydney Leeper paced the Black Knights (9-10, 3-6 BVC) with eight kills and two blocks, while Lindsey Shaw did a bit of everything with team-highs of 16 assists and seven digs and added 13 of 13 serving with two aces.

Lydia Reineke chipped in six kills, four digs and two blocks for Van Buren and Sarah Dishong was also perfect with 12 of 12 serving with two aces.

The Falcons fell to 1-17 overall and 1-8 in the conference with the loss.

van buren (9-10, 3-6 bvc)

SERVING: Lindsey Shaw 13-13, Jessica Rinehart 13-13, Sarah Dishong 12-12. ACES: Rinehart, Dishong & Shaw 2. KILLS: Sydney Leeper & Emma Reineke 8, Lydia Reineke 6. ASSISTS: Shaw 16. DIGS: Shaw 7, Faith Dewalt 6, L. Reineke 4, Mackenzie Saltzman 4. BLOCKS: Leeper & L. Reineke 2, E. Reineke 1.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Van Buren 25-13, 25-16.

