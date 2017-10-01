Prep volleyball: Record-setting day for Carey, Arcadia players

ARCADIA — There’s a new Kin atop the Carey record books.

Sydney Kin recorded 18 kills Saturday and passed sister, Shelby, as the school’s career kills leader in the Blue Devils’ 26-24, 25-23, 25-18 nonleague volleyball win over Arcadia.

Sydney Kin finished the match with 1,145 career kills, besting her sister by eight. Kin also had a team-high six blocks and four aces and was 40 of 43 spiking.

Lawyer Stansberry was 78 of 79 setting with 35 assists and added three aces for the Blue Devils (15-2). Hannah Zimmerman added a team-high 17 digs and smacked 14 kills.

Arcadia junior Sydney Ramsey also had a record-breaking day as she had 21 digs to set a single-season and career record. She has 354 digs this season, breaking her record of 336 from a year ago, and passing Regina Fox (769 digs) for the career mark with 778.

Ramsey was also 17 of 17 serving with three aces for Arcadia (9-9). Tori Green added 12 kills and Caity Cramer dished out 30 assists on 94 of 97 spiking.

CAREY (15-2)

SERVING: Hannah Zimmerman 12-12, Sydney Kin 11-11, Emma Wagner 9-9. ACES: Kin 4, Lawyer Stansberry 3. KILLS: Kin 18, Zimmerman 14, Mckenzie Row 7. SPIKING: Kin 40-43, Zimmerman 37-40, Row 23-24. ASSISTS: Stansberry 35. SETTING: Stansberry 78-79. DIGS: Zimmerman 17, Row 10, Kin 9. BLOCKS: Kin 6.

ARCADIA (9-9)

POINTS: Sydney Ramsey 9, Mallory Laveglia 7, Samantha Watkins 5. SERVING: Ramsey 17-17, Laveglia 12-12, Watkins 12-13. ACES: Ramsey 3, Laveglia 2. KILLS: Tori Green 12, Watkins 9. SPIKING: Watkins 28-36, Green 27-29. ASSISTS: Caity Cramer 30. SETTING: Cramer 94-97. DIGS: Ramsey 21, Watkins 13, Laveglia 10. BLOCKS: Emma Saltzman 4, Green 3, Megan Mock 2.

LAKOTA 3

VANLUE 2

VANLUE — Madison King led Lakota in kills and digs while serving five aces in leading the Raiders to a 20-25, 25-15, 21-25, 25-8, 16-14 win over Vanlue in Saturday’s nonleague volleyball match.

King spiked nine kills and had 22 digs, while Faith Biddle led with seven aces and chipped in 17 digs for Lakota (3-13). Mackenzie Feathers also tallied nine kills and Alexa Gabel led with three blocks for the Raiders.

Amanda Clymer paced the Wildcats, who fell to 5-11, with 12 kills and three blocks. Audrey Phillips led with 10 assists and seven digs, while Bethany Smith, Maliah Snook (nine kills) and Emma Biller each served three aces to lead Vanlue.

lakota (3-13)

SERVING: Faith Biddle 24-26, Madison King 20-22, Mackenzie Feathers 17-18. ACES: Biddle 7, King 5. KILLS: King & Feathers 9, Addyson Marshall 7. ASSISTS: Qiara Palos 14, Katelyn Klotz 12. SETTING: Palos 61-63, Klotz 56-56. DIGS: King 22, Biddle 17, Madison Benavides 13. BLOCKS: Alexa Gabel 3, Feathers 1.

vanlue (5-11)

POINTS: Amanda Clymer 10, Bethany Smith 9, Maliah Snook 8. SERVING: Emma Biller 18-18, Clymer & Smith 15-17. ACES: Smith, Snook & Biller 3, Clymer 2. KILLS: Clymer 12, Snook 9. SPIKING: Clymer 34-42, Snook 31-42, Biller 17-21. ASSISTS: Audrey Phillips 10. SETTING: Phillips 53-57. DIGS: Phillips 7, Biller & Snook 5. BLOCKS: Clymer 3, Biller & Smith 1.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Lakota def. Vanlue 25-18, 25-14.

