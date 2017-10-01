Prep cross country: Redmen boys 8th at Oregon Clay Invite

OREGON — Dylan Sheets finished 11th in 17:26.60 to lead Fostoria High School to eighth place in Saturday’s boys Division II-III race of the Oregon Clay Eagle Invitational at the Oregon Recreation Complex.

Erie Mason, Michigan, led by champion Corbin Healey (16:41.30) won the boys team title with 37 points to 88 for Eastwood. The Redmen finished with 221 points.

Clyde took the girls crown by a 75-106 margin over Toledo Central Catholic. Fostoria was ninth with 207 points.

Erika Gonzales led Fostoria with a 17th-place showing in 22:39.60. Toledo Central Catholic’s Anna Kovacs won the race in 19:55.6.

Varsity Races

DIVISION II-III

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Erie Mason, Mich. 37. 2, Eastwood 88. 3, Otsego 96. 4, Liberty-Benton 143. 5, Ida, Mich. 147. 6, Oak Harbor 172. 7, Genoa 173. 8, Fostoria 221. 9, Maumee Valley Country Day 236. 10, Toledo Central Catholic 242. 11, Lake 269. 12, Cardinal Stritch 302.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Corbin Healey (Erie Mason, Michigan) 16:41.3. 11, Dylan Sheets (Fos) 17:26.6. 24, Dominic Jackson (Fos) 18:06.5.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Clyde 75. 2, Toledo Central Catholic 106. 3, Liberty-Benton 116. 4, Otsego 121. 5, Oak Harbor 134. 6, Ida 137. 7, Genoa 146. 8, Eastwood 150. 9, Fostoria 207. 10, Maumee 227. 11, Lake 255.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Anna Kovacs (Toledo Central Catholic) 19:55.6. 17, Erika Gonzales (Fos) 22:39.60. 34, Cashara Durst (Fos) 24:08.00. 36, Kana Kagitani (Fos) 24:11.1.

H-L girls win

NEW WASHINGTON — Hopewell-Loudon’s cross country team placed three runners in the top 10 on its way to winning Saturday’s Buckeye Central Invitational.

Corrin Hoover (20:54.68), Emily Pace (20:59.94) and Taylor Leiter (10th, 21:01.78) finished eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively. They helped the Chieftains outscore Galion Northmor 47-63 for the girls title.

Mansfield Christian’s Carolina Trumpower won the race in 19:52.81.

Ashland Mapleton’s Drew Roberts won the boys race in 15:55.76 and helped the Mounties capture the boys team crown with 47 points. Hopewell-Loudon (121) ended up in fifth place.

Tyler Reinhart-Anez finished fifth in 16:59.15 to lead the Chieftains.

Varsity Races

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Ashland Mapleton 47. 2, Galion Northmor 91. 3, Carey 93. 4, Willard 107. 5, Hopewell-Loudon 121. 6, Colonel Crawford 159. 7, Plymouth 166. 8, Wynford 175. 9, Mansfield St. Peter’s 257. 10, Lucas 269. 11, Buckeye Central 305. 12, Clear Fork 307.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Drew Roberts (Ashland Mapleton) 15:55.76. 5, Tyler Reinhart-Anez (H-L) 16:59.15. 15, Jordan Foster (H-L) 17:33.31. 20, 31, Caden Crawford (H-L) 18:10.88. 36, Carter Richey (H-L) 18:24.86. 39, Marshall Reinhard (H-L) 18:29.26. 45, Brandan Herbert (H-L) 18:41.41. 46, Connor Roush (H-L) 18:45.8. 48, Bryce Arbogast (H-L) 18:50.59.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Hopewell-Loudon 47. 2, Galion Nortmor 63. 3, Willard 75. 4, Colonel Crawford 76. 5, Ashland Mapleton 151. 6, Carey 172. 7, Riverdale 191. 8, Buckeye Central 206. 9, Plymouth 267. 10, Wynford 280. 11, Mansfield St. Peter’s 315.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Carolina Trumpower (Mansfield Christian) 19:52.81. 8, Corrin Hoover (H-L) 20:54.68. 9, Emily Pace (H-L) 20:59.94. 10, Taylor Leiter (H-L) 21:01.78. 13, Renae Kapelka (H-L) 21:23.57. 14, Taylor Joseph (H-L) 21:31.88. 21, Ashley Brickner (H-L) 21:55,23, 23, Bailey Jameson (H-L) 22:03.59. 33, Cameron Tidswell (H-L) 22:18.7. 45, Jazmine Nutter (H-L) 22;49.71.

Pisarsky makes top 10

KALIDA — Van Buren again received strong performances from its dynamic girls duo at Saturday’s Kalida Invitational at the Kalida Fish and Game Club.

The Black Knights did not field a complete girls team, but Autumn Pisarsky finished eighth in 19:57.9 and Justine Hunt placed 15th in 20:26.61.

Columbus Grove won the girls meet 35-68 over Napoleon. Napoleon’s Sydney Niekamp won the girls race in 18:50.15.

Napoleon won the boys meet with 103 points to 128 for runner-up Ottawa-Glandorf. Van Buren was 16th with 369. Patrick Henry’s Nathan Bostelman won the race in 16:05. Carey Ware led Van Buren in 45th place (18:40).

Varsity Races

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Napoleon 103. 2, Ottawa-Glandorf 128. 3, Columbus Grove 139. 4, Patrick Henry 148. 5, St. Marys Memorial 153. 6, Elida 219. 7, Archbold 230. 8, Paulding 234. 9, McComb 238. 10, Lima Central Catholic 249. 11, Lima Bath 254. 12, Kalida 307. 13, Swanton 328. 14, Lima Senior 337. 15, Wapakoneta 346. 16, Van Buren 369. 17, Bluffton 378. 18, Ada 476. 19, Allen East 580.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Nathan Bostelman (PH) 16:05. 45, Carey Ware (VB) 18:40.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Columbus Grove 35. 2, Napoleon 68. 3, Archbold 91. 4, Wapakoeta 109. 5, St. Marys Memorial 112. 6, Patrick Henry 124. 7, Ottawa-Glandorf 201. 8, Paulding 247. 9, Lima Bath 247. 10, Leipsic 253. 11, Ada 290.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Sydney Niekamp (Napoleon) 18:50.15. 8, Autumn Pisarsky (VB) 19:57.9. 15, Justine Hunt (VB) 20:26.61.

Heilman leads OF

OLD FORT — Mike Heilman ran to 17th place in 17:42.64 to lead Old Fort boys to sixth place at the Stockaders’ invitational cross country meet on Saturday at the school’s campus.

Sylvania Southview won the meet with 57 points. Old Fort had 181 points and Lakota finished seventh with 192. Dylan Moes paced Lakota by placing 12th in 17:35.17.

Liberty Center’s Cameron Stark won the race in 16:14.20.

Liberty Center won the girls team title by an 80-91 margin over Upper Sandusky. Lakota was 11th (268), Elmwood 14th (351) and Old Fort 15th (377). Casey Reed of Blissfield, Michigan, won the race in 19:44.79.

Lakota freshman Reilly Cozette finished ninth in the girls race in 20:37.41.

Varsity Boys Team Standings

1, Sylvania Southview 57. 2, Liberty Center 70. 3, Fremont Ross 81. 4, Tiffin Columbian 115. 5, Seneca East 133. 6, Old Fort 181. 7, Lakota 192. 8, Ottawa Hills 193. 9, Upper Sandusky 270. 10, Gibsonburg 313. 11, Mohawk 326. 12, Woodmore 347. 13, Blissfield, Mich. 348. 14, North Baltimore 400.

WINNER & Area BOYS Top 50 Finishes

1, Cameron Stark (LC) 16:14.20. 12, Dylan Moes (Lak) 17:35.17. 13, Braden Schaser (Lak) 17:36.84. 17, Mike Heilman (OF) 17:42.64. 23, Devyn Smith (OF) 18:04.16. 30, Connor Hill (Lak) 18:18.15. 32, Gregory Steyer (OF) 18:21.25. 41, Robert Anstead (OF) 18:41.42.

Varsity Girls Team Standings

1, Liberty Center 80. 2, Upper Sandusky 91. 3, Sylvania Southview 128. 4, Tiffin Columbian 142. 5, Seneca East 146. 6, Blissfield, Mich. 146. 7, Woodmore 182. 8, Mohawk 210. 9, Fremont Ross 220. 10, Gibsonburg 264. 11, Lakota 268. 12, Danbury 312. 13, North Baltimore 330. 14, Elmwood 351. 15, Old Fort 377.

winner & Area GIRLS Top 50 Finishes

1, Casey Reed (Blissfield, Michigan) 19:44.79. 9, Reilly Cozette (Lak) 20:37.41. 32, Julia Baker (Lak) 22:28.33.

