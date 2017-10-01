Monday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Saturday’s Results

Northwest Ohio Games

Corning Miller 47, Crestline 13

Lima Cent. Cath. 27, Woodlan, Ind. 20

Around Ohio

Akr. Buchtel 60, Akr. Kenmore 0

Akr. Hoban 52, Mentor Lake Cath. 20

Bedford 40, Maple Hts. 20

Can. Cent. Cath. 48, Akr. Ellet 7

Cin. Gamble Montessori 40, Cin. Riverview East 0

Cin. McNicholas 28, Day. Carroll 0

Cin. Taft 16, Mergenthaler, Md. 13

Cle. St. Ignatius 38, Clarkson North, Ontario 7

Day. Belmont 62, Cin. Hughes 6

Day. Chaminade Julienne 45, Cin. Purcell Marian 14

Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 56, Day. Dunbar 32

Kiski School, Pa. 27, Hudson WRA 6

Lakewood St. Edward 34, Naperville Central, Ill. 24

Lisbon Beaver 28, Bellaire 26

Lockland 39, Cin. Clark Montessori 6

Rochester Aquinas, N.Y. 38, Youngs. Ursuline 26

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 46, Barnesville 0

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Boston 93 69 .574 —

y-New York 91 71 .562 2

Tampa Bay 80 82 .494 13

Toronto 76 86 .469 17

Baltimore 75 87 .463 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 102 60 .630 —

y-Minnesota 85 77 .525 17

Kansas City 80 82 .494 22

Chicago 67 95 .414 35

Detroit 65 98 .399 37½

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 101 61 .623 —

Los Angeles 80 82 .494 21

Seattle 78 84 .481 23

Texas 78 84 .481 23

Oakland 75 87 .463 26

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

Saturday’s Results

Boston 6, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 4, Arizona 3

Texas 8, Oakland 4

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 4

Sunday’s Results

Houston 4, Boston 3

Oakland 5, Texas 2

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 2

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 5, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 0

Arizona 14, Kansas City 2

Tuesday’s Wild Card Game

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 8:00

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Washington 97 65 .599 —

Miami 77 85 .475 20

Atlanta 72 90 .444 25

New York 70 92 .432 27

Philadelphia 66 96 .407 31

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Chicago 92 70 .568 —

Milwaukee 86 76 .531 6

St. Louis 83 79 .512 9

Pittsburgh 75 87 .463 17

Cincinnati 68 94 .420 24

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Los Angeles 104 58 .642 —

y-Arizona 93 69 .574 11

y-Colorado 87 75 .537 17

San Diego 71 91 .438 33

San Francisco 64 98 .395 40

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

Saturday’s Results

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 0

San Diego 3, San Francisco 2

St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 6

N.Y. Mets 7, Philadelphia 4, 11 innings

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 1

Miami 10, Atlanta 2

Kansas City 4, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

Sunday’s Results

Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco 5, San Diego 4

Pittsburgh 11, Washington 8

Atlanta 8, Miami 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 3

Arizona 14, Kansas City 2

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 1

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Wednesday’s Wild CarD Game

Colorado at Arizona, 8:00

Sunday’s Boxscores

Indians 3, White Sox 1

Chicago Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 2 1 0 0

Moncada 2b 3 0 1 0 E.Gnzal ss 0 0 0 0

Abreu dh 2 0 0 0 Kipnis cf 2 1 0 0

Sladino ph-dh 2 0 0 0 G.Allen cf 1 0 0 0

Dvidson 1b 4 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 2b 2 1 2 0

Brantly c 4 1 1 1 Urshela 2b 0 0 0 0

Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 2 0 0 0

R.Lrano lf 3 0 1 0 Brntley ph-dh 2 0 0 0

Hanson rf 3 0 0 0 Bruce rf 2 0 1 2

Engel cf 3 0 0 0 Naquin rf 1 0 0 0

C.Sntna 1b 3 0 1 1

A.Almnt pr-lf 0 0 0 0

A.Jcksn lf 3 0 0 0

Chsnhll lf-1b 1 0 0 0

Y.Diaz 3b 4 0 1 0

R.Perez c 2 0 0 0

Gomes c 1 0 0 0

Totals 32 1 4 1 Totals 28 3 5 3

Chicago 000″010″000 — 1

Cleveland 300″000″00x — 3

E–Urshela (5). LOB–Chicago 5, Cleveland 8. 2B–Moncada (8), R.Liriano (2), Jose.Ramirez (56), Y.Diaz (8). HR–Brantly (2). SB–Jose.Ramirez (17). SF–C.Santana (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Volstad (L,1-2) 6 3 3 3 4 2

Beck 2/3 1 0 0 2 0

Fry 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Cleveland

Tomlin W,10-9 5 1/3 4 1 1 0 6

Smith H,22 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Olson H,8 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

McAllister H,3 2/3 0 0 0 0 2

Miller H,27 2/3 0 0 0 0 2

Shaw H,26 1/3 0 0 0 1 1

Allen (S,30-34) 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires–Home, Lance Barrett. First, Mark Wegner. Second, Jim Reynolds. Third, Pat Hoberg. T–2:37. A–30,036 (35,051).

Twins 5, Tigers 1

Detroit Minnesota

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Presley lf 4 1 1 1 B.Dzier 2b 2 1 2 0

An.Rmne 2b 4 0 0 0 Goodrum pr-2b 1 0 0 0

Cstllns rf 3 0 0 0 Mauer 1b 3 0 1 1

Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 K.Vrgas 1b 1 0 0 0

Navarro 1b 4 0 1 0 J.Plnco ss 3 0 0 0

J.Hicks dh 3 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 3 0 1 0

Holaday c 3 0 2 0 Adranza lf 1 0 0 0

J.Jones cf 3 0 2 0 Sano dh 3 0 0 0

D.Mchdo ss 3 0 0 0 Gimenez ph-dh 1 1 1 1

E.Escbr 3b 4 1 1 0

Buxton cf 3 1 1 0

Granite cf 1 0 0 0

J.Cstro c 3 1 2 3

Garver c 1 0 0 0

Grssman rf 3 0 0 0

Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 33 5 9 5

Detroit 001″000″000 — 1

Minnesota 100″201″01x — 5

DP–Minnesota 2. LOB–Detroit 4, Minnesota 6. 2B–Holaday (2), B.Dozier (30), Mauer (36). HR–Presley (3), Gimenez (7), J.Castro (10). SB–Buxton (29).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Sanchez (L,3-7) 5 7 3 3 2 6

Hardy 1 1 1 1 0 2

Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2

VerHagen 1 1 1 1 0 1

Minnesota

Colon (W,7-14) 6 1/3 3 1 1 1 4

Boshers 0 1 0 0 0 0

Duffey H,12 1 2 0 0 0 0

Moya (S,1-1) 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2

Boshers pitched to 1 batter in the 7th Umpires–Home, Tim Timmons. First, Will Little. Second, Stu Scheuwater. Third, James Hoye. T–2:36. A–28,148 (39,021).

Reds 3, Cubs 1

Cincinnati Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hmilton cf 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 1 0 0 0

Cozart ss 3 0 0 0 T.Davis 1b 3 0 0 0

Vincej ss 1 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 2 0 0 0

Votto 1b 4 1 2 0 Almora rf-cf 2 1 1 1

Schbler pr-rf 0 0 0 0 Jay cf-lf 2 0 0 0

Duvall lf-1b 4 1 2 1 M.Frman ss 2 0 0 0

Suarez 3b 4 0 2 0 Zobrist lf-rf-lf-rf 4 0 0 0

Gennett 2b 4 0 1 1 Russell ss 2 0 0 0

Ervin rf-lf 4 1 1 0 Zstryzn p 0 0 0 0

Brnhart c 2 0 1 0 Pena p 1 0 0 0

Wallach ph-c 2 0 0 0 Maples p 0 0 0 0

McGuire p 2 0 0 1 Avila c 2 0 0 0

Farrell p 0 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 1 0 0 0

Kvlehan ph 1 0 0 0 Heyward rf-cf 2 0 1 0

W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 Cratini c 1 0 0 0

Shcklfr p 0 0 0 0 J.Baez 2b 1 0 1 0

Winker ph 1 0 1 0 L Stlla 2b 2 0 0 0

R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 M.Mntgm p 1 0 0 0

Lackey p 0 0 0 0

I.Happ 3b 2 0 0 0

Totals 36 3 10 3 Totals 31 1 3 1

Cincinnati 000″111″000 — 3

Chicago 000″000″001 — 1

E–Suarez 2 (9). LOB–Cincinnati 7, Chicago 3. 2B–Votto 2 (34), Duvall 2 (37), Barnhart (24). HR–Almora (8). CS–Winker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

McGuire (W,1-1) 5 2 0 0 0 2

Farrell H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Peralta H,16 1 0 0 0 0 2

Shackelford H,3 1 0 0 0 0 3

Iglesias (S,28-30) 1 1 1 1 0 0

Chicago

Montgomery 3 1 0 0 0 2

Lackey (L,12-12) 1 2 1 1 0 1

Zastryzny 2 5 2 2 0 2

Pena 2 1 0 0 0 3

Maples 1 1 0 0 1 1

Umpires–Home, Marty Foster. First, John Tumpane. Second, Mike Muchlinski. Third, Mike Winters. T–2:30. A–40,971 (41,072).

Saturday’s Boxscores

White Sox 2, Indians 1

Chicago Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 3 0 0 1

Moncada 2b 4 0 0 0 Kipnis cf 4 0 1 0

Abreu 1b 4 1 2 0 G.Allen cf 0 0 0 0

A.Grcia rf 3 1 1 0 Jose.Rm 2b 3 0 0 0

K.Smith c 4 0 2 2 Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0

Dvidson dh 4 0 2 0 Bruce rf 3 0 0 0

Sladino ss 4 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0

R.Lrano lf 3 0 0 0 Chsnhll lf 2 0 0 0

Engel cf 2 0 0 0 A.Almnt ph-lf 1 0 0 0

Gomes c 2 1 1 0

Urshela 3b 1 0 0 0

Brntley ph 1 0 1 0

E.Gnzal 3b 0 0 0 0

F.Mejia ph 1 0 0 0

Y.Diaz 3b 0 0 0 0

Totals 32 2 8 2 Totals 29 1 3 1

Chicago 000″101″000 — 2

Cleveland 000″010″000 — 1

DP–Chicago 1, Cleveland 2. LOB–Chicago 6, Cleveland 6. 2B–Abreu (43), K.Smith (17). SB–A.Almonte (2). S–Engel (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Fulmer (W,3-1) 5 3 1 1 2 2

Alburquerque H,3 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Bummer H,7 2/3 0 0 0 1 0

Infante H,5 2/3 0 0 0 0 2

Farquhar H,13 1 0 0 0 1 1

Minaya (S,9-10) 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cleveland

Kluber 5 6 1 1 0 3

Clevinger L,12-6 1 1/3 1 1 1 2 2

Olson 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Goody 1 1 0 0 0 0

Otero 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP–by Fulmer (Gomes). Umpires–Home, Pat Hoberg. First, Lance Barrett. Second, Mark Wegner. Third, Jim Reynolds. T–3:13. A–33,173 (35,051).

Tigers 3, Twins 2

Detroit Minnesota

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Presley rf-lf 4 0 0 1 Granite cf 4 0 1 1

D.Mchdo 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 Mauer 1b 1 1 0 0

Cstllns 3b-rf 4 0 1 0 K.Vrgas 1b 0 0 0 0

Navarro 1b 4 1 0 0 J.Plnco ss 4 0 1 0

Stumpf p 0 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 1 0

Greene p 0 0 0 0 Sano dh 4 0 1 0

J.McCnn dh-c 4 0 1 0 Kepler rf 3 0 0 1

Holaday c-2b 3 0 0 1 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 0 0

Kinsler 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Cstro c 3 0 1 0

Romine all 3 0 1 0 Garver c 1 0 0 0

J.Jones cf-rf-cf 3 1 0 0 Adranza 2b 4 1 1 0

J.Iglss ss 1 0 0 0

Cndlrio ph-3b 2 1 1 1

Totals 33 3 5 3 Totals 32 2 6 2

Detroit 010″020″000 — 3

Minnesota 100″000″100 — 2

E–J.Castro (3), Adrianza (3). DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Detroit 4, Minnesota 8. 2B–Adrianza (9). SB–J.Jones (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Farmer (W,5-5) 5 4 1 1 4 3

Bell H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Hardy H,6 1 2 1 1 1 0

Stumpf H,9 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Greene (S,9-13) 1 0 0 0 0 1

Minnesota

Slegers (L,0-1) 4 1/3 3 3 2 1 3

Gee 2/3 2 0 0 0 1

Tonkin 2 0 0 0 0 1

Curtiss 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2

Perkins 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires–Home, James Hoye. First, Tim Timmons. Second, Will Little. Third, Stu Scheuwater. T–2:59. A–35,515 (39,021).

Cubs 9, Reds 0

Cincinnati Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hmilton cf 4 0 1 0 I.Happ cf-3b 2 1 0 1

Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 2 1 1 0

Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 Zobrist rf 2 0 0 0

Kvlehan 1b 0 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0

Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 Cratini 1b 2 0 1 0

Duvall lf 3 0 3 0 Cntrras c 1 1 1 0

Schbler rf 4 0 0 0 L Stlla ph-2b 2 0 1 1

Peraza ss 3 0 2 0 Schwrbr lf 4 1 2 4

Mella p 0 0 0 0 Russell ss 3 0 0 0

Wallach ph 1 0 0 0 M.Frman pr-ss 1 1 0 0

S.Trner c 4 0 0 0 Heyward rf 2 0 0 0

Stphens p 1 0 0 0 Almora cf 2 1 1 0

Ervin ph 1 0 0 0 J.Baez 2b 2 0 0 0

Wjcchws p 0 0 0 0 R.Rvera c 2 2 2 3

A.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Lester p 2 0 0 0

Vincej ss 1 0 1 0 J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0

Jay ph 1 1 1 0

Edwards p 0 0 0 0

T.Davis ph 1 0 0 0

Strop p 0 0 0 0

W.Davis p 0 0 0 0

Totals 33 0 8 0 Totals 33 9 10 9

Cincinnati 000″000″000 — 0

Chicago 022″004″10x — 9

E–Gennett (9). DP–Cincinnati 1, Chicago 1. LOB–Cincinnati 8, Chicago 8. 2B–Duvall (35), Almora (18). HR–Schwarber (30), R.Rivera (10). CS–Peraza (8), I.Happ (4). SF–I.Happ (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Stephens (L,2-1) 4 4 4 4 3 5

Wojciechowski 1 1/3 3 4 4 1 1

Hernandez 2/3 0 0 0 3 1

Mella 2 3 1 1 0 0

Chicago

Lester W,13-8 5 4 0 0 0 7

Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 1

Edwards 1 0 0 0 1 1

Strop 1 1 0 0 0 3

Davis 1 2 0 0 0 3

HBP–by Wilson (Votto). WP–Stephens, Hernandez 2, Edwards. Umpires–Home, Mike Winters. First, Marty Foster. Second, John Tumpane. Third, Mike Muchlinski. T–3:04. A–41,493 (41,072).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Altuve, Houston, .345; Garcia, Chicago, .330; Hosmer, Kansas City, .318; Ramirez, Cleveland, .317; Reddick, Houston, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .306; Mauer, Minnesota, .304; Abreu, Chicago, .304; Gonzalez, Houston, .303; Cain, Kansas City, .299.

RUNS–Judge, New York, 128; Altuve, Houston, 112; Springer, Houston, 112; Ramirez, Cleveland, 107; Dozier, Minnesota, 106; Betts, Boston, 101; Andrus, Texas, 100; Upton, Los Angeles, 100; Lindor, Cleveland, 99; Hosmer, Kansas City, 98.

RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 119; Judge, New York, 114; KDavis, Oakland, 110; Upton, Los Angeles, 109; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 107; Schoop, Baltimore, 105; Abreu, Chicago, 102; Betts, Boston, 102; 3 tied at 101.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 204; Hosmer, Kansas City, 192; Andrus, Texas, 191; Abreu, Chicago, 189; Ramirez, Cleveland, 186; Schoop, Baltimore, 182; Lindor, Cleveland, 178; Cabrera, Kansas City, 177; Cain, Kansas City, 175; Garcia, Chicago, 171.

DOUBLES–Ramirez, Cleveland, 56; Lowrie, Oakland, 49; Betts, Boston, 46; Andrus, Texas, 44; Lindor, Cleveland, 44; Upton, Los Angeles, 44; Abreu, Chicago, 43; Gurriel, Houston, 43; Altuve, Houston, 39; Bregman, Houston, 39.

TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 10; Sanchez, Chicago, 8; Abreu, Chicago, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Mahtook, Detroit, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Ramirez, Cleveland, 6; 7 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 52; KDavis, Oakland, 43; Gallo, Texas, 41; Cruz, Seattle, 39; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 38; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 38; Moustakas, Kansas City, 38; Smoak, Toronto, 38; Upton, Los Angeles, 35; 2 tied at 34.

STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 34; Maybin, Houston, 33; Altuve, Houston, 32; Buxton, Minnesota, 29; RDavis, Boston, 29; DeShields, Texas, 29; Dyson, Seattle, 28; Betts, Boston, 26; Cain, Kansas City, 26; Andrus, Texas, 25.

PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 18-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-4; Vargas, Kansas City, 18-11; Bauer, Cleveland, 17-9; Pomeranz, Boston, 17-6; Sale, Boston, 17-8; Santana, Minnesota, 16-8; Verlander, Houston, 15-8; 5 tied at 14.

ERA–Kluber, Cleveland, 2.25; Sale, Boston, 2.90; Severino, New York, 2.98; Stroman, Toronto, 3.09; Santana, Minnesota, 3.28; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.29; Pomeranz, Boston, 3.32; Verlander, Houston, 3.36; Cashner, Texas, 3.40; Gray, New York, 3.55.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 308; Kluber, Cleveland, 265; Archer, Tampa Bay, 249; Severino, New York, 230; Carrasco, Cleveland, 226; Verlander, Houston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 196; Tanaka, New York, 194; Porcello, Boston, 181; Gausman, Baltimore, 179.

National League

BATTING–Blackmon, Colorado, .330; JTurner, Los Angeles, .321; Murphy, Washington, .320; Votto, Cincinnati, .320; Posey, San Francisco, .319; Ozuna, Miami, .311; LeMahieu, Colorado, .310; Arenado, Colorado, .308; Gordon, Miami, .307; Freeman, Atlanta, .306.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 137; Stanton, Miami, 123; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 117; Gordon, Miami, 114; Bryant, Chicago, 111; Votto, Cincinnati, 106; Arenado, Colorado, 100; Yelich, Miami, 100; Rizzo, Chicago, 99; 2 tied at 95.

RBI–Stanton, Miami, 132; Arenado, Colorado, 130; Ozuna, Miami, 124; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 120; Rizzo, Chicago, 109; Zimmerman, Washington, 108; Lamb, Arizona, 105; Blackmon, Colorado, 104; Shaw, Milwaukee, 101; Votto, Cincinnati, 100.

HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 213; Gordon, Miami, 201; Inciarte, Atlanta, 201; Ozuna, Miami, 191; LeMahieu, Colorado, 189; Arenado, Colorado, 187; Votto, Cincinnati, 179; Murphy, Washington, 170; Yelich, Miami, 170; Stanton, Miami, 168.

DOUBLES–Arenado, Colorado, 43; Murphy, Washington, 43; Herrera, Philadelphia, 42; Rendon, Washington, 41; Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Bryant, Chicago, 38; Drury, Arizona, 37; Duvall, Cincinnati, 37; Yelich, Miami, 36; 2 tied at 35.

TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 14; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 11; Fowler, St. Louis, 9; Gordon, Miami, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 7; Cozart, Cincinnati, 7; Margot, San Diego, 7; Reyes, New York, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Stanton, Miami, 59; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 39; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Blackmon, Colorado, 37; Ozuna, Miami, 37; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 36; Votto, Cincinnati, 36; Zimmerman, Washington, 36; Rizzo, Chicago, 32; 3 tied at 31.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Miami, 60; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 59; TTurner, Washington, 45; Pham, St. Louis, 25; Reyes, New York, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; Villar, Milwaukee, 23; Inciarte, Atlanta, 22; Broxton, Milwaukee, 21; Marte, Pittsburgh, 21.

PITCHING–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 18-4; Davies, Milwaukee, 17-9; Greinke, Arizona, 17-7; Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Wood, Los Angeles, 16-3; Gonzalez, Washington, 15-8; Ray, Arizona, 15-5; Strasburg, Washington, 15-4; deGrom, New York, 15-10; 3 tied at 14.

ERA–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.31; Scherzer, Washington, 2.51; Strasburg, Washington, 2.52; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.75; Ray, Arizona, 2.89; Greinke, Arizona, 3.20; Lynn, St. Louis, 3.43; Nelson, Milwaukee, 3.49; Arrieta, Chicago, 3.53; deGrom, New York, 3.53.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 268; deGrom, New York, 239; Ray, Arizona, 218; Martinez, St. Louis, 217; Greinke, Arizona, 215; Samardzija, San Francisco, 205; Strasburg, Washington, 204; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 202; Nelson, Milwaukee, 199; Cole, Pittsburgh, 196.

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 73 54

N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 75 92

New England 2 2 0 .500 129 128

Miami 1 2 0 .333 25 57

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 109 74

Houston 2 2 0 .500 110 88

Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 100 126

Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 53 90

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 90 59

Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 60 80

Cincinnati 1 3 0 .250 64 67

Cleveland 0 4 0 .000 63 107

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 93 57

Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74

Oakland 2 2 0 .500 91 79

L.A. Chargers 0 4 0 .000 72 93

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 3 1 0 .750 103 92

Washington 2 1 0 .667 71 60

Dallas 2 2 0 .500 94 97

N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 60 95

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89

Carolina 3 1 0 .750 78 70

Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 71 64

New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Detroit 3 1 0 .750 99 70

Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 102 81

Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 79 76

Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 142 105

Arizona 2 2 0 .500 74 91

Seattle 1 2 0 .333 48 59

San Francisco 0 4 0 .000 66 94

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Green Bay 35, Chicago 14

Sunday’s Results

New Orleans 20, Miami 0

Cincinnati 31, Cleveland 7

Houston 57, Tennessee 14

Buffalo 23, Atlanta 17

Carolina 33, New England 30

Detroit 14, Minnesota 7

Pittsburgh 26, Baltimore 9

L.A. Rams 35, Dallas 30

N.Y. Jets 23, Jacksonville 20, OT

Philadelphia 26, L.A. Chargers 24

Tampa Bay 25, N.Y. Giants 23

Denver 16, Oakland 10

Arizona 18, San Francisco 15, OT

Indianapolis at Seattle, late

Monday’s Games

Washington at Kansas City, 8:30

Thursday, Oct. 5

New England at Tampa Bay, 8:25

Sunday, Oct. 8

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1

Carolina at Detroit, 1

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 1

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 1

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1

Tennessee at Miami, 1

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30

Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver

Monday, Oct. 9

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League Preseason

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 8 5 2 1 11 25 20

Florida 6 4 1 1 9 21 15

Boston 7 4 3 0 8 15 18

Detroit 8 3 4 1 7 24 28

Ottawa 6 3 3 0 6 22 27

Tampa Bay 7 3 4 0 6 17 21

Montreal 8 2 6 0 4 21 28

Buffalo 6 1 4 1 3 12 20

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

N.Y. Islanders 8 6 0 2 14 21 12

New Jersey 7 5 1 1 11 25 12

Carolina 7 5 2 0 10 21 15

Columbus 8 4 3 1 9 25 24

Philadelphia 8 3 2 3 9 21 22

N.Y. Rangers 6 3 2 1 7 13 13

Pittsburgh 7 3 3 1 7 20 27

Washington 7 2 5 0 4 12 24

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 7 5 2 0 10 16 15

Chicago 6 4 2 0 8 20 12

Colorado 6 4 2 0 8 20 12

Dallas 6 3 3 0 6 17 18

Nashville 6 2 2 2 6 17 20

Winnipeg 7 2 3 2 6 17 22

St. Louis 8 3 5 0 6 21 24

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 8 6 2 0 12 33 21

Los Angeles 7 5 1 1 11 22 16

Vancouver 8 4 3 1 9 27 32

San Jose 6 4 2 0 8 20 16

Vegas 7 3 3 1 7 26 24

Anaheim 7 3 3 1 7 16 21

Arizona 6 2 3 1 5 20 20

Calgary 7 2 5 0 4 19 27

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Results

Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 0

Montreal 9, Ottawa 2

Detroit 3, Toronto 2, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2, OT

Minnesota 5, Dallas 1

Chicago 1, Boston 0

Calgary 3, Winnipeg 2, SO

Arizona 4, San Jose 0

Vancouver 3, Edmonton 2

Los Angeles 1, Anaheim 0, OT

Sunday’s Results

Washington 4, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 2

San Jose 5, Vegas 3

Wednesday’s Games

(regular season)

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8

Calgary at Edmonton, 10

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoffs

Finals

Best-of-5

Sunday’s RESULT

Los Angeles 85, Minnesota 84

Tuesday’s RESULT

Minnesota 70, Los Angeles 68

Friday’s RESULT

Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 64

Sunday’s GAME

Minnesota 80, Los Angeles 69, series tied 2-2

Wednesday’s Game

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 19 5 8 65 71 35

New York City FC 16 8 8 56 53 39

Atlanta United FC 15 8 8 53 66 35

Chicago 15 10 7 52 58 42

Columbus 15 12 5 50 50 47

New York 12 12 7 43 48 46

Philadelphia 10 13 9 39 42 43

Montreal 11 15 6 39 50 54

New England 11 15 6 39 48 58

Orlando City 10 13 9 39 38 51

D.C. United 9 18 5 32 30 54

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Vancouver 15 10 6 51 48 43

Seattle 12 9 11 47 45 39

Sporting Kansas City 12 7 11 47 37 24

Portland 13 11 8 47 54 49

Houston 11 10 10 43 52 44

FC Dallas 10 9 12 42 42 42

San Jose 12 14 6 42 35 57

Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53

Minnesota United 9 16 5 32 41 61

Los Angeles 7 17 8 29 41 62

Colorado 8 18 5 29 29 47

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s RESULTS

FC Dallas 0, Orlando City 0, tie

Toronto FC 4, New York 2

Atlanta United FC 0, New England 0, tie

Columbus 2, D.C. United 0

Houston 2, Minnesota United 1

New York City FC 1, Chicago 1, tie

Colorado 2, Montreal 1

Vancouver 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Real Salt Lake 1, Los Angeles 1, tie

San Jose 2, Portland 1

Sunday’s RESULT

Philadelphia 2, Seattle 0

Tuesday’s GAME

Minnesota United at Atlanta United FC, 7

Saturday’S GAMES

Vancouver at New York, 5

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 8

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The AP Top 25

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (44) 5-0 1506 1

2. Clemson (17) 5-0 1475 2

3. Oklahoma 4-0 1392 3

4. Penn St. 5-0 1325 4

5. Georgia 5-0 1237 7

6. Washington 5-0 1218 6

7. Michigan 4-0 1115 8

8. TCU 4-0 1079 9

9. Wisconsin 4-0 1028 10

10. Ohio St. 4-1 1016 11

11. Washington St. 5-0 980 16

12. Auburn 4-1 802 13

13. Miami 3-0 782 14

14. Southern Cal 4-1 713 5

15. Oklahoma St. 4-1 664 15

16. Virginia Tech 4-1 549 12

17. Louisville 4-1 507 17

18. South Florida 5-0 440 18

19. San Diego St. 5-0 373 19

20. Utah 4-0 358 20

21. Florida 3-1 349 21

21. Notre Dame 4-1 349 22

23. West Virginia 3-1 221 23

24. NC State 4-1 149 NR

25. UCF 3-0 120 NR

Others receiving votes: Oregon 19, Florida St. 15, Texas Tech 10, Georgia Tech 10, Stanford 8, Navy 7, Kansas St. 3, Texas A&M 2, Memphis 2, Troy 1, Maryland 1.

Amway Coaches Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (59) 5-0 1618 1

2. Clemson (6) 5-0 1561 2

3. Oklahoma 4-0 1477 3

4. Penn State 5-0 1402 4

5. Washington 5-0 1352 6

6. Georgia 5-0 1265 8

7. Michigan 4-0 1218 7

8. Wisconsin 4-0 1118 10

9. Ohio State 4-1 1111 9

10. TCU 4-0 1075 11

11. Washington State 5-0 952 16

12. Miami (Fla.) 3-0 864 13

13. Auburn 4-1 794 15

14. Oklahoma State 4-1 765 14

15. Southern California 4-1 758 5

16. South Florida 5-0 573 17

17. Louisville 4-1 558 18

18. Utah 4-0 510 19

19. Virginia Tech 4-1 465 12

20. Florida 3-1 387 20

21. San Diego State 5-0 377 21

22. Notre Dame 4-1 244 NR

23. West Virginia 3-1 243 23

24. North Carolina State 4-1 129 NR

25. Central Florida 3-0 61 NR

Others receiving votes: Florida State 55, Kansas State 35, Georgia Tech 31, Navy 30, Texas A&M 27, Stanford 18, Oregon 17, Kentucky 14, Troy 9, Maryland 6, Michigan State 2, Arkansas 1, Colorado State 1, Memphis 1, Mississippi State 1.

Saturday’s Results

EAST

Allegheny 57, Hiram 40

Army 35, UTEP 21

Boston College 28, Cent. Michigan 8

Brown 24, Rhode Island 21

Case Reserve 35, St. Vincent 14

Colgate 21, Cornell 7

Columbia 28, Princeton 24

Duquesne 38, WV Wesleyan 13

Edinboro 45, Clarion 10

Fairmont St. 34, Virginia-Wise 6

Harvard 41, Georgetown 2

Houston 20, Temple 13

Indiana (Pa.) 57, Seton Hill 14

Ithaca 24, Hobart 21

James Madison 20, Delaware 10

Lafayette 10, Holy Cross 7

Mercyhurst 24, Gannon 22

New Hampshire 45, Bryant 17

Ohio 58, UMass 50

Ohio St. 56, Rutgers 0

Penn St. 45, Indiana 14

Pittsburgh 42, Rice 10

Shepherd 49, Concord 20

Shippensburg 37, Lock Haven 6

Slippery Rock 47, California (Pa.) 44, OT

Villanova 24, Towson 9

W. Virginia St. 34, Glenville St. 28

Wagner 37, Lehigh 20

Yale 41, Fordham 10

SOUTH

Alabama 66, Mississippi 3

Alabama A&M 27, Ark.-Pine Bluff 14

Auburn 49, Mississippi St. 10

Austin Peay 7, UT Martin 0

Benedict 21, Central St. (Ohio) 11

Campbell 38, Morehead St. 0

Carson-Newman 31, Catawba 18

Charleston Southern 58, MVSU 7

Clemson 31, Virginia Tech 17

E. Illinois 19, Tennessee St. 13, OT

FIU 30, Charlotte 29

Florida 38, Vanderbilt 24

Florida St. 26, Wake Forest 19

Furman 56, ETSU 35

Georgia 41, Tennessee 0

Georgia Tech 33, North Carolina 7

Grove City 21, Waynesburg 14

Jacksonville 56, Guilford 21

Jacksonville St. 34, Tennessee Tech 7

Kentucky 24, E. Michigan 20

Lenoir-Rhyne 23, Tusculum 7

Limestone 56, Mars Hill 49, 2OT

Livingstone 56, Virginia St. 18

Louisiana Tech 34, South Alabama 16

Louisiana-Monroe 51, Coastal Carolina 43

Louisville 55, Murray St. 10

Lycoming 34, Wilkes 7

Marist 31, Davidson 9

Mercer 49, VMI 14

Morehouse 31, Kentucky St. 21

NC A&T 21, SC State 7

NC State 33, Syracuse 25

North Texas 43, Southern Miss. 28

Samford 35, The Citadel 14

South Florida 61, East Carolina 31

Southern U. 31, Fort Valley St. 14

St. Francis (Pa.) 13, Liberty 7

Troy 24, LSU 21

Tuskegee 28, Lane 23

UCF 40, Memphis 13

Virginia Union 28, St. Augustine’s 7

W. Carolina 45, Chattanooga 7

Westminster (Pa.) 24, Thomas More 21, OT

MIDWEST

Adrian 34, Albion 32

Akron 34, Bowling Green 23

Alma 30, Kalamazoo 10

Ashland 38, Davenport 0

Baldwin-Wallace 52, Marietta 24

Buffalo 27, Kent St. 13

Concordia (Mich.) 65, Lindenwood (Ill.) 0

DePauw 31, Ohio Wesleyan 30

Defiance 34, Earlham 14

Drake 27, Butler 16

Ferris St. 59, Wayne (Mich.) 17

Findlay 47, Walsh 3

Franklin 69, Manchester 19

Grambling St. 31, Clark Atlanta 20

Grand Valley St. 34, Saginaw Valley St. 6

Heidelberg 36, Muskingum 13

Hillsdale 56, Kentucky Wesleyan 0

Hope 42, Olivet 20

Illinois St. 24, Indiana St. 13

Indianapolis 34, Truman St. 19

John Carroll 72, Wilmington (Ohio) 14

Kansas St. 33, Baylor 20

Lake Erie 16, Alderson-Broaddus 15

Lindsey Wilson 56, Cincinnati Christian 7

Marshall 38, Cincinnati 21

Maryland 31, Minnesota 24

Michigan St. 17, Iowa 10

Michigan Tech 28, N. Michigan 21

Mount St. Joseph 35, Hanover 20

Mount Union 43, Ohio Northern 14

N. Dakota St. 38, Missouri St. 11

N. Iowa 24, S. Illinois 17

Notre Dame 52, Miami (Ohio) 17

Ohio Dominican 20, Malone 3

Otterbein 49, Capital 42

Rose-Hulman 48, Anderson (Ind.) 23

SE Missouri 29, E. Kentucky 10

San Diego 23, Dayton 7

Siena Heights 30, Missouri Baptist 0

South Dakota 38, W. Illinois 33

St. Francis (Ind.) 31, Marian (Ind.) 24

St. Xavier 24, Taylor 20

Tiffin 31, Northwood (Mich.) 28

Trine 44, Concordia (Ill.) 7

Valparaiso 27, Stetson 24

W. Michigan 55, Ball St. 3

Wabash 33, Wooster 28

Wisconsin 33, Northwestern 24

Wittenberg 28, Denison 12

Youngstown St. 19, S. Dakota St. 7

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 42, New Mexico St. 24

Cent. Arkansas 41, Sam Houston St. 30

McNeese St. 35, Stephen F. Austin 0

Navy 31, Tulsa 21

Nicholls 41, Lamar 14

Oklahoma St. 41, Texas Tech 34

SMU 49, UConn 28

Tarleton St. 32, Texas-Permian Basin 17

Texas A&M 24, South Carolina 17

Texas Lutheran 31, McMurry 21

FAR WEST

Colorado St. 51, Hawaii 21

Fresno St. 41, Nevada 21

Idaho St. 38, Cal Poly 34

Montana 45, Portland St. 33

New Mexico 56, Air Force 38

Oregon 45, California 24

Pacific Lutheran 23, Puget Sound 13

San Diego St. 34, N. Illinois 28

Stanford 34, Arizona St. 24

UC Davis 48, North Dakota 24

UCLA 27, Colorado 23

UNLV 41, San Jose St. 13

Washington 42, Oregon St. 7

Weber St. 25, Montana St. 17

Wyoming 45, Texas St. 10

AUTO RACING

NASCAR

Apache Warrior 400

Final Results

1. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 400 laps, 56 points.

2. (12) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 400, 47.

3. (17) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 400, 40.

4. (1) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 400, 50.

5. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 400, 47.

6. (19) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 400, 32.

7. (7) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevy, 400, 34.

8. (5) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 400, 29.

9. (26) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 400, 30.

10. (16) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400, 40.

11. (4) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 400, 26.

12. (10) Erik Jones, Toyota, 400, 25.

13. (8) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 399, 24.

14. (21) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 399, 23.

15. (18) Joey Logano, Ford, 399, 22.

16. (23) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 399, 21.

17. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 399, 23.

18. (24) Danica Patrick, Ford, 399, 25.

19. (15) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 399, 25.

20. (13) Kurt Busch, Ford, 398, 17.

21. (28) David Ragan, Ford, 397, 18.

22. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 397, 15.

23. (11) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 397, 14.

24. (20) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 396, 13.

25. (14) Aric Almirola, Ford, 396, 12.

26. (25) Paul Menard, Chevy, 396, 11.

27. (30) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 396, 10.

28. (27) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 395, 9.

29. (31) Landon Cassill, Ford, 394, 8.

30. (22) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 394, 7.

31. (40) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 393, 6.

32. (33) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 392, 5.

33. (34) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 391, 0.

34. (37) Corey Lajoie, Toyota, 389, 3.

35. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, axle, 374, 0, 8.

36. (36) BJ McLeod, Chevy, 372, 0.

37. (38) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 368, 1.

38. (32) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 348, 0.

39. (39) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, engine, 162, 0, 1.

40. (35) Timmy Hill, Chevy, electrical, 39, 0, 0.

Formula One

F1 Malaysian Grand Prix

Final Results

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:30:01.290, 56 laps.

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1:30:14.060, 56.

3. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 1:30:23.809, 56.

4. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1:30:38.652, 56.

5. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 1:30:57.311, 56.

6. Sergio Perez, Force India, 1:31:19.920, 56.

7. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 55.

8. Lance Stroll, Williams, 55.

9. Felipe Massa, Williams, 55.

10. Esteban Ocon, Force India, 55.

11. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 55.

12. Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, 55.

13. Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, 55.

14. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 55.

15. Jolyon Palmer, Renault, 55.

16. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 55.

17. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber, 55.

18. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, 54.

Not Classified

Carlos Sainz, Toro Rosso, 29.

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, DNS

PRO GOLF

LPGA Tour

New Zealand Women’s Open

Final Results

Brooke M. Henderson, $195,000 65-70-67-69–271 -17

Jing Yan, $120,057 70-66-69-71–276 -12

Hee Young Park, $87,093 69-70-69-69–277 -11

Jennifer Song, $67,373 72-69-69-68–278 -10

Su Oh, $45,244 69-70-69-71–279 -9

Beatriz Recari, $45,244 67-70-70-72–279 -9

Belen Mozo, $45,244 66-64-71-78–279 -9

Cheyenne Woods, $27,212 73-67-71-69–280 -8

Lindy Duncan, $27,212 73-69-67-71–280 -8

Nicole Broch Larsen, $27,212 72-69-66-73–280 -8

Madelene Sagstrom, $27,212 68-67-72-73–280 -8

Brittany Lincicome, $27,212 67-72-66-75–280 -8

Christina Kim, $19,719 71-70-71-69–281 -7

Alena Sharp, $19,719 72-73-66-70–281 -7

Gaby Lopez, $19,719 70-72-67-72–281 -7

Amy Boulden, $19,719 66-70-70-75–281 -7

Catriona Matthew, $16,038 73-70-69-70–282 -6

Lee Lopez, $16,038 72-67-72-71–282 -6

a-A-Yean Cho 70-71-69-72–282 -6

Paula Reto, $16,038 70-70-70-72–282 -6

Bronte Law, $16,038 72-66-72-72–282 -6

Ryann O’Toole, $14,329 72-71-68-72–283 -5

Lydia Ko, $14,329 70-68-70-75–283 -5

Laura Eum, $12,568 71-71-70-72–284 -4

Na Yeon Choi, $12,568 67-70-75-72–284 -4

Danielle Kang, $12,568 71-70-69-74–284 -4

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $12,568 65-73-71-75–284 -4

Thidapa Suwannapura, $12,568 70-66-70-78–284 -4

Ayako Uehara, $10,736 74-67-71-73–285 -3

Ally McDonald, $10,736 71-69-70-75–285 -3

a-Selin Hyun 73-65-72-75–285 -3

Pavarisa Yoktuan, $10,736 69-69-72-75–285 -3

a-Eun Jeong Seong 72-68-74-72–286 -2

Cathryn Bristow, $8,798 76-69-68-73–286 -2

Annie Park, $8,798 72-69-72-73–286 -2

Sun Young Yoo, $8,798 69-70-74-73–286 -2

Pernilla Lindberg, $8,798 69-68-74-75–286 -2

Peiyun Chien, $8,798 72-67-71-76–286 -2

Rachel Rohanna, $8,798 71-68-71-76–286 -2

Mariajo Uribe, $8,798 68-68-70-80–286 -2

Megan Khang, $7,263 72-71-67-77–287 -1

Sarah Kemp, $7,263 72-69-69-77–287 -1

Jane Park, $6,190 74-71-70-73–288 E

a-Youngin Chun 72-73-70-73–288 E

Celine Herbin, $6,190 73-68-74-73–288 E

Giulia Molinaro, $6,190 74-69-69-76–288 E

Laura Gonzalez Escallon, $6,190 70-73-69-76–288 E

Brianna Do, $6,190 70-72-70-76–288 E

Madeleine L Sheils, $6,190 69-72-71-76–288 E

Becky Morgan, $5,094 71-72-71-75–289 +1

Sarah Jane Smith, $5,094 73-66-72-78–289 +1

Min Seo Kwak, $5,094 70-72-68-79–289 +1

Holly Clyburn, $5,094 72-67-71-79–289 +1

Mel Reid, $4,338 71-74-73-72–290 +2

Therese O’Hara, $4,338 70-70-76-74–290 +2

Perrine Delacour, $4,338 68-76-70-76–290 +2

Sandra Changkija, $4,338 71-74-68-77–290 +2

Min Lee, $4,338 74-70-69-77–290 +2

Hyeon Ju Heo, $3,812 74-71-70-76–291 +3

Mina Harigae, $3,812 71-73-70-77–291 +3

Dana Finkelstein, $3,812 71-71-72-77–291 +3

Karen Chung, $3,369 74-71-72-75–292 +4

Amy Olson, $3,369 74-69-72-77–292 +4

Kris Tamulis, $3,369 73-70-71-78–292 +4

Yani Tseng, $3,369 69-70-73-80–292 +4

Hanee Song, $3,056 72-72-76-73–293 +5

Katherine Kirk, $3,056 71-74-71-77–293 +5

Aditi Ashok, $3,056 74-70-69-80–293 +5

Emily Tubert, $3,056 70-65-77-81–293 +5

Jackie Stoelting, $2,859 71-68-79-77–295 +7

Nontaya Srisawang, $2,859 69-69-79-78–295 +7

Prima Thammaraks, $2,670 72-69-77-78–296 +8

Brooke Pancake, $2,670 69-71-76-80–296 +8

Stacey Peters, $2,670 73-70-71-82–296 +8

Gemma Clews, $2,563 72-72-72-82–298 +10

Whitney Hillier, $2,530 74-71-74-80–299 +11

a-Amelia Garvey 70-71-80-82–303 +15

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reinstated OF Michael Brantley from the 10-day DL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated C Jeff Mathis from the 10-day DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Shawn Kelley on the 60-day DL. Reinstated SS Stephen Drew from the 60-day DL.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Dakota Mermis to Tucson (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Loaned D Chris Martenet to Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Axel Holmstrom, Dylan Sadowy and Dominic Turgeon D Joe Hicketts, Dan Renouf and Vili Saarijarvi and G Tom McCollum to Grand Rapids (AHL) and F Michael Rasmussen to Tri-City (WHL). Released Fs Colin Campbell, Matthew Ford, PA Parenteau and Dominik Shine from tryout contracts.

EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned RW Jesse Puljujarvi to Bakersfield (AHL). Waived D Mark Fayne for the purpose of assigning him to Bakersfield.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed RW Jimmy Hayes to a one-year, one-way contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Scottie Upshall to a one-year, one-way contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned G Nicola Riopel to Adirondack (ECHL).

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assigned G Shane Starrett to Wichita (ECHL).

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Assigned D Mike Cornell and Fs Jeff Kubiak and Matt Lane to Worcester (ECHL). Released D Patrick McNally from a tryout contract.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned G Pat Nagle and D Kevin Tansey to Toledo (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned Gs John Muse and Mark Dekanich D Nolan Zajac, Frank Hora and James De Haas and Fs Chris McCarthy, Matt Willows and Alex Krushelnyski to Reading (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned Fs Tommy Olczyk and Alex Wideman and G Matt Tomkins to Indy (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned LWs Ben Storm and Joey Ratelle, RW Vladislav Lukin, C Jake Marchment, D Gage Ausmus and Gabriel Verpaelst and G Sam Brittain to Colorado (ECHL) and RW/C Thomas Frazee to Atlanta (ECHL).

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Events

Prep Cross Country

North Baltimore, Carey & Riverdale at Elmwood Royal European Invitational, 5

Prep Volleyball

Arcadia at Vanlue (BVC), 5:30

McComb at Hopewell-Loudon (BVC), 5:30

Van Buren at Riverdale (BVC), 5:30

Leipsic at North Baltimore (BVC), 5:30

LOCAL & AREA

Wrestling Officials Class

FINDLAY — There will be a class for new high school wrestling officials on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Oct. 12 at the University of Findlay. For more information or to register go to: http://officials.myohsaa.org or call 419-423-8995.

Basketball Officials Class

TIFFIN — The Tiffin Area Basketball officials will conduct a class required to become an Ohio High School Athletic Association official beginning Oct. 9. Twenty-five hours of class time are required. Registration must be completed at ohsaa.org. For more information, contact Lee Schaffer at 419-307-0587.

Upper Seeks JV Baseball Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a junior varsity baseball coach for the 2017-18 school year. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or to brad_e@usevs.org.

H-L Seeks Junior High Coach

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a seventh grade girls basketball coach. Candidates should contact athletic director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net or 419-937-2804.

