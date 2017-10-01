Monday’s scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Saturday’s Results
Northwest Ohio Games
Corning Miller 47, Crestline 13
Lima Cent. Cath. 27, Woodlan, Ind. 20
Around Ohio
Akr. Buchtel 60, Akr. Kenmore 0
Akr. Hoban 52, Mentor Lake Cath. 20
Bedford 40, Maple Hts. 20
Can. Cent. Cath. 48, Akr. Ellet 7
Cin. Gamble Montessori 40, Cin. Riverview East 0
Cin. McNicholas 28, Day. Carroll 0
Cin. Taft 16, Mergenthaler, Md. 13
Cle. St. Ignatius 38, Clarkson North, Ontario 7
Day. Belmont 62, Cin. Hughes 6
Day. Chaminade Julienne 45, Cin. Purcell Marian 14
Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 56, Day. Dunbar 32
Kiski School, Pa. 27, Hudson WRA 6
Lakewood St. Edward 34, Naperville Central, Ill. 24
Lisbon Beaver 28, Bellaire 26
Lockland 39, Cin. Clark Montessori 6
Rochester Aquinas, N.Y. 38, Youngs. Ursuline 26
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 46, Barnesville 0
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 93 69 .574 —
y-New York 91 71 .562 2
Tampa Bay 80 82 .494 13
Toronto 76 86 .469 17
Baltimore 75 87 .463 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 102 60 .630 —
y-Minnesota 85 77 .525 17
Kansas City 80 82 .494 22
Chicago 67 95 .414 35
Detroit 65 98 .399 37½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 101 61 .623 —
Los Angeles 80 82 .494 21
Seattle 78 84 .481 23
Texas 78 84 .481 23
Oakland 75 87 .463 26
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
Saturday’s Results
Boston 6, Houston 3
N.Y. Yankees 2, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1
Detroit 3, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 4, Arizona 3
Texas 8, Oakland 4
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 4
Sunday’s Results
Houston 4, Boston 3
Oakland 5, Texas 2
Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 2
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 5, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 0
Arizona 14, Kansas City 2
Tuesday’s Wild Card Game
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 8:00
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Washington 97 65 .599 —
Miami 77 85 .475 20
Atlanta 72 90 .444 25
New York 70 92 .432 27
Philadelphia 66 96 .407 31
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 92 70 .568 —
Milwaukee 86 76 .531 6
St. Louis 83 79 .512 9
Pittsburgh 75 87 .463 17
Cincinnati 68 94 .420 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 104 58 .642 —
y-Arizona 93 69 .574 11
y-Colorado 87 75 .537 17
San Diego 71 91 .438 33
San Francisco 64 98 .395 40
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
Saturday’s Results
Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 0
San Diego 3, San Francisco 2
St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 6
N.Y. Mets 7, Philadelphia 4, 11 innings
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 1
Miami 10, Atlanta 2
Kansas City 4, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3
Sunday’s Results
Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Mets 0
San Francisco 5, San Diego 4
Pittsburgh 11, Washington 8
Atlanta 8, Miami 5
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 3
Arizona 14, Kansas City 2
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 1
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Wednesday’s Wild CarD Game
Colorado at Arizona, 8:00
Sunday’s Boxscores
Indians 3, White Sox 1
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 2 1 0 0
Moncada 2b 3 0 1 0 E.Gnzal ss 0 0 0 0
Abreu dh 2 0 0 0 Kipnis cf 2 1 0 0
Sladino ph-dh 2 0 0 0 G.Allen cf 1 0 0 0
Dvidson 1b 4 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 2b 2 1 2 0
Brantly c 4 1 1 1 Urshela 2b 0 0 0 0
Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 2 0 0 0
R.Lrano lf 3 0 1 0 Brntley ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Hanson rf 3 0 0 0 Bruce rf 2 0 1 2
Engel cf 3 0 0 0 Naquin rf 1 0 0 0
C.Sntna 1b 3 0 1 1
A.Almnt pr-lf 0 0 0 0
A.Jcksn lf 3 0 0 0
Chsnhll lf-1b 1 0 0 0
Y.Diaz 3b 4 0 1 0
R.Perez c 2 0 0 0
Gomes c 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 4 1 Totals 28 3 5 3
Chicago 000″010″000 — 1
Cleveland 300″000″00x — 3
E–Urshela (5). LOB–Chicago 5, Cleveland 8. 2B–Moncada (8), R.Liriano (2), Jose.Ramirez (56), Y.Diaz (8). HR–Brantly (2). SB–Jose.Ramirez (17). SF–C.Santana (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Volstad (L,1-2) 6 3 3 3 4 2
Beck 2/3 1 0 0 2 0
Fry 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Tomlin W,10-9 5 1/3 4 1 1 0 6
Smith H,22 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Olson H,8 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
McAllister H,3 2/3 0 0 0 0 2
Miller H,27 2/3 0 0 0 0 2
Shaw H,26 1/3 0 0 0 1 1
Allen (S,30-34) 1 0 0 0 0 2
Umpires–Home, Lance Barrett. First, Mark Wegner. Second, Jim Reynolds. Third, Pat Hoberg. T–2:37. A–30,036 (35,051).
Twins 5, Tigers 1
Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Presley lf 4 1 1 1 B.Dzier 2b 2 1 2 0
An.Rmne 2b 4 0 0 0 Goodrum pr-2b 1 0 0 0
Cstllns rf 3 0 0 0 Mauer 1b 3 0 1 1
Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 K.Vrgas 1b 1 0 0 0
Navarro 1b 4 0 1 0 J.Plnco ss 3 0 0 0
J.Hicks dh 3 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 3 0 1 0
Holaday c 3 0 2 0 Adranza lf 1 0 0 0
J.Jones cf 3 0 2 0 Sano dh 3 0 0 0
D.Mchdo ss 3 0 0 0 Gimenez ph-dh 1 1 1 1
E.Escbr 3b 4 1 1 0
Buxton cf 3 1 1 0
Granite cf 1 0 0 0
J.Cstro c 3 1 2 3
Garver c 1 0 0 0
Grssman rf 3 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 33 5 9 5
Detroit 001″000″000 — 1
Minnesota 100″201″01x — 5
DP–Minnesota 2. LOB–Detroit 4, Minnesota 6. 2B–Holaday (2), B.Dozier (30), Mauer (36). HR–Presley (3), Gimenez (7), J.Castro (10). SB–Buxton (29).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Sanchez (L,3-7) 5 7 3 3 2 6
Hardy 1 1 1 1 0 2
Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2
VerHagen 1 1 1 1 0 1
Minnesota
Colon (W,7-14) 6 1/3 3 1 1 1 4
Boshers 0 1 0 0 0 0
Duffey H,12 1 2 0 0 0 0
Moya (S,1-1) 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2
Boshers pitched to 1 batter in the 7th Umpires–Home, Tim Timmons. First, Will Little. Second, Stu Scheuwater. Third, James Hoye. T–2:36. A–28,148 (39,021).
Reds 3, Cubs 1
Cincinnati Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hmilton cf 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 1 0 0 0
Cozart ss 3 0 0 0 T.Davis 1b 3 0 0 0
Vincej ss 1 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 2 0 0 0
Votto 1b 4 1 2 0 Almora rf-cf 2 1 1 1
Schbler pr-rf 0 0 0 0 Jay cf-lf 2 0 0 0
Duvall lf-1b 4 1 2 1 M.Frman ss 2 0 0 0
Suarez 3b 4 0 2 0 Zobrist lf-rf-lf-rf 4 0 0 0
Gennett 2b 4 0 1 1 Russell ss 2 0 0 0
Ervin rf-lf 4 1 1 0 Zstryzn p 0 0 0 0
Brnhart c 2 0 1 0 Pena p 1 0 0 0
Wallach ph-c 2 0 0 0 Maples p 0 0 0 0
McGuire p 2 0 0 1 Avila c 2 0 0 0
Farrell p 0 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 1 0 0 0
Kvlehan ph 1 0 0 0 Heyward rf-cf 2 0 1 0
W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 Cratini c 1 0 0 0
Shcklfr p 0 0 0 0 J.Baez 2b 1 0 1 0
Winker ph 1 0 1 0 L Stlla 2b 2 0 0 0
R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 M.Mntgm p 1 0 0 0
Lackey p 0 0 0 0
I.Happ 3b 2 0 0 0
Totals 36 3 10 3 Totals 31 1 3 1
Cincinnati 000″111″000 — 3
Chicago 000″000″001 — 1
E–Suarez 2 (9). LOB–Cincinnati 7, Chicago 3. 2B–Votto 2 (34), Duvall 2 (37), Barnhart (24). HR–Almora (8). CS–Winker (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
McGuire (W,1-1) 5 2 0 0 0 2
Farrell H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Peralta H,16 1 0 0 0 0 2
Shackelford H,3 1 0 0 0 0 3
Iglesias (S,28-30) 1 1 1 1 0 0
Chicago
Montgomery 3 1 0 0 0 2
Lackey (L,12-12) 1 2 1 1 0 1
Zastryzny 2 5 2 2 0 2
Pena 2 1 0 0 0 3
Maples 1 1 0 0 1 1
Umpires–Home, Marty Foster. First, John Tumpane. Second, Mike Muchlinski. Third, Mike Winters. T–2:30. A–40,971 (41,072).
Saturday’s Boxscores
White Sox 2, Indians 1
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 3 0 0 1
Moncada 2b 4 0 0 0 Kipnis cf 4 0 1 0
Abreu 1b 4 1 2 0 G.Allen cf 0 0 0 0
A.Grcia rf 3 1 1 0 Jose.Rm 2b 3 0 0 0
K.Smith c 4 0 2 2 Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0
Dvidson dh 4 0 2 0 Bruce rf 3 0 0 0
Sladino ss 4 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0
R.Lrano lf 3 0 0 0 Chsnhll lf 2 0 0 0
Engel cf 2 0 0 0 A.Almnt ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Gomes c 2 1 1 0
Urshela 3b 1 0 0 0
Brntley ph 1 0 1 0
E.Gnzal 3b 0 0 0 0
F.Mejia ph 1 0 0 0
Y.Diaz 3b 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 8 2 Totals 29 1 3 1
Chicago 000″101″000 — 2
Cleveland 000″010″000 — 1
DP–Chicago 1, Cleveland 2. LOB–Chicago 6, Cleveland 6. 2B–Abreu (43), K.Smith (17). SB–A.Almonte (2). S–Engel (8).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Fulmer (W,3-1) 5 3 1 1 2 2
Alburquerque H,3 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Bummer H,7 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
Infante H,5 2/3 0 0 0 0 2
Farquhar H,13 1 0 0 0 1 1
Minaya (S,9-10) 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Kluber 5 6 1 1 0 3
Clevinger L,12-6 1 1/3 1 1 1 2 2
Olson 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Goody 1 1 0 0 0 0
Otero 1 0 0 0 0 0
HBP–by Fulmer (Gomes). Umpires–Home, Pat Hoberg. First, Lance Barrett. Second, Mark Wegner. Third, Jim Reynolds. T–3:13. A–33,173 (35,051).
Tigers 3, Twins 2
Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Presley rf-lf 4 0 0 1 Granite cf 4 0 1 1
D.Mchdo 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 Mauer 1b 1 1 0 0
Cstllns 3b-rf 4 0 1 0 K.Vrgas 1b 0 0 0 0
Navarro 1b 4 1 0 0 J.Plnco ss 4 0 1 0
Stumpf p 0 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 1 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 Sano dh 4 0 1 0
J.McCnn dh-c 4 0 1 0 Kepler rf 3 0 0 1
Holaday c-2b 3 0 0 1 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 0 0
Kinsler 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Cstro c 3 0 1 0
Romine all 3 0 1 0 Garver c 1 0 0 0
J.Jones cf-rf-cf 3 1 0 0 Adranza 2b 4 1 1 0
J.Iglss ss 1 0 0 0
Cndlrio ph-3b 2 1 1 1
Totals 33 3 5 3 Totals 32 2 6 2
Detroit 010″020″000 — 3
Minnesota 100″000″100 — 2
E–J.Castro (3), Adrianza (3). DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Detroit 4, Minnesota 8. 2B–Adrianza (9). SB–J.Jones (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Farmer (W,5-5) 5 4 1 1 4 3
Bell H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hardy H,6 1 2 1 1 1 0
Stumpf H,9 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Greene (S,9-13) 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Slegers (L,0-1) 4 1/3 3 3 2 1 3
Gee 2/3 2 0 0 0 1
Tonkin 2 0 0 0 0 1
Curtiss 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2
Perkins 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Umpires–Home, James Hoye. First, Tim Timmons. Second, Will Little. Third, Stu Scheuwater. T–2:59. A–35,515 (39,021).
Cubs 9, Reds 0
Cincinnati Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hmilton cf 4 0 1 0 I.Happ cf-3b 2 1 0 1
Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 2 1 1 0
Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 Zobrist rf 2 0 0 0
Kvlehan 1b 0 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0
Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 Cratini 1b 2 0 1 0
Duvall lf 3 0 3 0 Cntrras c 1 1 1 0
Schbler rf 4 0 0 0 L Stlla ph-2b 2 0 1 1
Peraza ss 3 0 2 0 Schwrbr lf 4 1 2 4
Mella p 0 0 0 0 Russell ss 3 0 0 0
Wallach ph 1 0 0 0 M.Frman pr-ss 1 1 0 0
S.Trner c 4 0 0 0 Heyward rf 2 0 0 0
Stphens p 1 0 0 0 Almora cf 2 1 1 0
Ervin ph 1 0 0 0 J.Baez 2b 2 0 0 0
Wjcchws p 0 0 0 0 R.Rvera c 2 2 2 3
A.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Lester p 2 0 0 0
Vincej ss 1 0 1 0 J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0
Jay ph 1 1 1 0
Edwards p 0 0 0 0
T.Davis ph 1 0 0 0
Strop p 0 0 0 0
W.Davis p 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 0 8 0 Totals 33 9 10 9
Cincinnati 000″000″000 — 0
Chicago 022″004″10x — 9
E–Gennett (9). DP–Cincinnati 1, Chicago 1. LOB–Cincinnati 8, Chicago 8. 2B–Duvall (35), Almora (18). HR–Schwarber (30), R.Rivera (10). CS–Peraza (8), I.Happ (4). SF–I.Happ (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Stephens (L,2-1) 4 4 4 4 3 5
Wojciechowski 1 1/3 3 4 4 1 1
Hernandez 2/3 0 0 0 3 1
Mella 2 3 1 1 0 0
Chicago
Lester W,13-8 5 4 0 0 0 7
Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Edwards 1 0 0 0 1 1
Strop 1 1 0 0 0 3
Davis 1 2 0 0 0 3
HBP–by Wilson (Votto). WP–Stephens, Hernandez 2, Edwards. Umpires–Home, Mike Winters. First, Marty Foster. Second, John Tumpane. Third, Mike Muchlinski. T–3:04. A–41,493 (41,072).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Altuve, Houston, .345; Garcia, Chicago, .330; Hosmer, Kansas City, .318; Ramirez, Cleveland, .317; Reddick, Houston, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .306; Mauer, Minnesota, .304; Abreu, Chicago, .304; Gonzalez, Houston, .303; Cain, Kansas City, .299.
RUNS–Judge, New York, 128; Altuve, Houston, 112; Springer, Houston, 112; Ramirez, Cleveland, 107; Dozier, Minnesota, 106; Betts, Boston, 101; Andrus, Texas, 100; Upton, Los Angeles, 100; Lindor, Cleveland, 99; Hosmer, Kansas City, 98.
RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 119; Judge, New York, 114; KDavis, Oakland, 110; Upton, Los Angeles, 109; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 107; Schoop, Baltimore, 105; Abreu, Chicago, 102; Betts, Boston, 102; 3 tied at 101.
HITS–Altuve, Houston, 204; Hosmer, Kansas City, 192; Andrus, Texas, 191; Abreu, Chicago, 189; Ramirez, Cleveland, 186; Schoop, Baltimore, 182; Lindor, Cleveland, 178; Cabrera, Kansas City, 177; Cain, Kansas City, 175; Garcia, Chicago, 171.
DOUBLES–Ramirez, Cleveland, 56; Lowrie, Oakland, 49; Betts, Boston, 46; Andrus, Texas, 44; Lindor, Cleveland, 44; Upton, Los Angeles, 44; Abreu, Chicago, 43; Gurriel, Houston, 43; Altuve, Houston, 39; Bregman, Houston, 39.
TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 10; Sanchez, Chicago, 8; Abreu, Chicago, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Mahtook, Detroit, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Ramirez, Cleveland, 6; 7 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 52; KDavis, Oakland, 43; Gallo, Texas, 41; Cruz, Seattle, 39; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 38; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 38; Moustakas, Kansas City, 38; Smoak, Toronto, 38; Upton, Los Angeles, 35; 2 tied at 34.
STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 34; Maybin, Houston, 33; Altuve, Houston, 32; Buxton, Minnesota, 29; RDavis, Boston, 29; DeShields, Texas, 29; Dyson, Seattle, 28; Betts, Boston, 26; Cain, Kansas City, 26; Andrus, Texas, 25.
PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 18-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-4; Vargas, Kansas City, 18-11; Bauer, Cleveland, 17-9; Pomeranz, Boston, 17-6; Sale, Boston, 17-8; Santana, Minnesota, 16-8; Verlander, Houston, 15-8; 5 tied at 14.
ERA–Kluber, Cleveland, 2.25; Sale, Boston, 2.90; Severino, New York, 2.98; Stroman, Toronto, 3.09; Santana, Minnesota, 3.28; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.29; Pomeranz, Boston, 3.32; Verlander, Houston, 3.36; Cashner, Texas, 3.40; Gray, New York, 3.55.
STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 308; Kluber, Cleveland, 265; Archer, Tampa Bay, 249; Severino, New York, 230; Carrasco, Cleveland, 226; Verlander, Houston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 196; Tanaka, New York, 194; Porcello, Boston, 181; Gausman, Baltimore, 179.
National League
BATTING–Blackmon, Colorado, .330; JTurner, Los Angeles, .321; Murphy, Washington, .320; Votto, Cincinnati, .320; Posey, San Francisco, .319; Ozuna, Miami, .311; LeMahieu, Colorado, .310; Arenado, Colorado, .308; Gordon, Miami, .307; Freeman, Atlanta, .306.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 137; Stanton, Miami, 123; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 117; Gordon, Miami, 114; Bryant, Chicago, 111; Votto, Cincinnati, 106; Arenado, Colorado, 100; Yelich, Miami, 100; Rizzo, Chicago, 99; 2 tied at 95.
RBI–Stanton, Miami, 132; Arenado, Colorado, 130; Ozuna, Miami, 124; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 120; Rizzo, Chicago, 109; Zimmerman, Washington, 108; Lamb, Arizona, 105; Blackmon, Colorado, 104; Shaw, Milwaukee, 101; Votto, Cincinnati, 100.
HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 213; Gordon, Miami, 201; Inciarte, Atlanta, 201; Ozuna, Miami, 191; LeMahieu, Colorado, 189; Arenado, Colorado, 187; Votto, Cincinnati, 179; Murphy, Washington, 170; Yelich, Miami, 170; Stanton, Miami, 168.
DOUBLES–Arenado, Colorado, 43; Murphy, Washington, 43; Herrera, Philadelphia, 42; Rendon, Washington, 41; Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Bryant, Chicago, 38; Drury, Arizona, 37; Duvall, Cincinnati, 37; Yelich, Miami, 36; 2 tied at 35.
TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 14; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 11; Fowler, St. Louis, 9; Gordon, Miami, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 7; Cozart, Cincinnati, 7; Margot, San Diego, 7; Reyes, New York, 7; 6 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Stanton, Miami, 59; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 39; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Blackmon, Colorado, 37; Ozuna, Miami, 37; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 36; Votto, Cincinnati, 36; Zimmerman, Washington, 36; Rizzo, Chicago, 32; 3 tied at 31.
STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Miami, 60; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 59; TTurner, Washington, 45; Pham, St. Louis, 25; Reyes, New York, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; Villar, Milwaukee, 23; Inciarte, Atlanta, 22; Broxton, Milwaukee, 21; Marte, Pittsburgh, 21.
PITCHING–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 18-4; Davies, Milwaukee, 17-9; Greinke, Arizona, 17-7; Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Wood, Los Angeles, 16-3; Gonzalez, Washington, 15-8; Ray, Arizona, 15-5; Strasburg, Washington, 15-4; deGrom, New York, 15-10; 3 tied at 14.
ERA–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.31; Scherzer, Washington, 2.51; Strasburg, Washington, 2.52; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.75; Ray, Arizona, 2.89; Greinke, Arizona, 3.20; Lynn, St. Louis, 3.43; Nelson, Milwaukee, 3.49; Arrieta, Chicago, 3.53; deGrom, New York, 3.53.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 268; deGrom, New York, 239; Ray, Arizona, 218; Martinez, St. Louis, 217; Greinke, Arizona, 215; Samardzija, San Francisco, 205; Strasburg, Washington, 204; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 202; Nelson, Milwaukee, 199; Cole, Pittsburgh, 196.
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 73 54
N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 75 92
New England 2 2 0 .500 129 128
Miami 1 2 0 .333 25 57
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 109 74
Houston 2 2 0 .500 110 88
Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 100 126
Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 53 90
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 90 59
Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 60 80
Cincinnati 1 3 0 .250 64 67
Cleveland 0 4 0 .000 63 107
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 93 57
Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74
Oakland 2 2 0 .500 91 79
L.A. Chargers 0 4 0 .000 72 93
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 3 1 0 .750 103 92
Washington 2 1 0 .667 71 60
Dallas 2 2 0 .500 94 97
N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 60 95
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89
Carolina 3 1 0 .750 78 70
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 71 64
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 3 1 0 .750 99 70
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 102 81
Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 79 76
Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 142 105
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 74 91
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 48 59
San Francisco 0 4 0 .000 66 94
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Green Bay 35, Chicago 14
Sunday’s Results
New Orleans 20, Miami 0
Cincinnati 31, Cleveland 7
Houston 57, Tennessee 14
Buffalo 23, Atlanta 17
Carolina 33, New England 30
Detroit 14, Minnesota 7
Pittsburgh 26, Baltimore 9
L.A. Rams 35, Dallas 30
N.Y. Jets 23, Jacksonville 20, OT
Philadelphia 26, L.A. Chargers 24
Tampa Bay 25, N.Y. Giants 23
Denver 16, Oakland 10
Arizona 18, San Francisco 15, OT
Indianapolis at Seattle, late
Monday’s Games
Washington at Kansas City, 8:30
Thursday, Oct. 5
New England at Tampa Bay, 8:25
Sunday, Oct. 8
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1
Carolina at Detroit, 1
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 1
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1
Buffalo at Cincinnati, 1
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1
Tennessee at Miami, 1
L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05
Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25
Kansas City at Houston, 8:30
Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver
Monday, Oct. 9
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League Preseason
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 8 5 2 1 11 25 20
Florida 6 4 1 1 9 21 15
Boston 7 4 3 0 8 15 18
Detroit 8 3 4 1 7 24 28
Ottawa 6 3 3 0 6 22 27
Tampa Bay 7 3 4 0 6 17 21
Montreal 8 2 6 0 4 21 28
Buffalo 6 1 4 1 3 12 20
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 8 6 0 2 14 21 12
New Jersey 7 5 1 1 11 25 12
Carolina 7 5 2 0 10 21 15
Columbus 8 4 3 1 9 25 24
Philadelphia 8 3 2 3 9 21 22
N.Y. Rangers 6 3 2 1 7 13 13
Pittsburgh 7 3 3 1 7 20 27
Washington 7 2 5 0 4 12 24
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 7 5 2 0 10 16 15
Chicago 6 4 2 0 8 20 12
Colorado 6 4 2 0 8 20 12
Dallas 6 3 3 0 6 17 18
Nashville 6 2 2 2 6 17 20
Winnipeg 7 2 3 2 6 17 22
St. Louis 8 3 5 0 6 21 24
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 8 6 2 0 12 33 21
Los Angeles 7 5 1 1 11 22 16
Vancouver 8 4 3 1 9 27 32
San Jose 6 4 2 0 8 20 16
Vegas 7 3 3 1 7 26 24
Anaheim 7 3 3 1 7 16 21
Arizona 6 2 3 1 5 20 20
Calgary 7 2 5 0 4 19 27
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Results
Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 0
Montreal 9, Ottawa 2
Detroit 3, Toronto 2, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2, OT
Minnesota 5, Dallas 1
Chicago 1, Boston 0
Calgary 3, Winnipeg 2, SO
Arizona 4, San Jose 0
Vancouver 3, Edmonton 2
Los Angeles 1, Anaheim 0, OT
Sunday’s Results
Washington 4, St. Louis 3
N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 2
San Jose 5, Vegas 3
Wednesday’s Games
(regular season)
Toronto at Winnipeg, 7
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8
Calgary at Edmonton, 10
Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA Playoffs
Finals
Best-of-5
Sunday’s RESULT
Los Angeles 85, Minnesota 84
Tuesday’s RESULT
Minnesota 70, Los Angeles 68
Friday’s RESULT
Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 64
Sunday’s GAME
Minnesota 80, Los Angeles 69, series tied 2-2
Wednesday’s Game
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 19 5 8 65 71 35
New York City FC 16 8 8 56 53 39
Atlanta United FC 15 8 8 53 66 35
Chicago 15 10 7 52 58 42
Columbus 15 12 5 50 50 47
New York 12 12 7 43 48 46
Philadelphia 10 13 9 39 42 43
Montreal 11 15 6 39 50 54
New England 11 15 6 39 48 58
Orlando City 10 13 9 39 38 51
D.C. United 9 18 5 32 30 54
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Vancouver 15 10 6 51 48 43
Seattle 12 9 11 47 45 39
Sporting Kansas City 12 7 11 47 37 24
Portland 13 11 8 47 54 49
Houston 11 10 10 43 52 44
FC Dallas 10 9 12 42 42 42
San Jose 12 14 6 42 35 57
Real Salt Lake 12 14 6 42 47 53
Minnesota United 9 16 5 32 41 61
Los Angeles 7 17 8 29 41 62
Colorado 8 18 5 29 29 47
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s RESULTS
FC Dallas 0, Orlando City 0, tie
Toronto FC 4, New York 2
Atlanta United FC 0, New England 0, tie
Columbus 2, D.C. United 0
Houston 2, Minnesota United 1
New York City FC 1, Chicago 1, tie
Colorado 2, Montreal 1
Vancouver 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
Real Salt Lake 1, Los Angeles 1, tie
San Jose 2, Portland 1
Sunday’s RESULT
Philadelphia 2, Seattle 0
Tuesday’s GAME
Minnesota United at Atlanta United FC, 7
Saturday’S GAMES
Vancouver at New York, 5
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 8
FC Dallas at Colorado, 9
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The AP Top 25
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (44) 5-0 1506 1
2. Clemson (17) 5-0 1475 2
3. Oklahoma 4-0 1392 3
4. Penn St. 5-0 1325 4
5. Georgia 5-0 1237 7
6. Washington 5-0 1218 6
7. Michigan 4-0 1115 8
8. TCU 4-0 1079 9
9. Wisconsin 4-0 1028 10
10. Ohio St. 4-1 1016 11
11. Washington St. 5-0 980 16
12. Auburn 4-1 802 13
13. Miami 3-0 782 14
14. Southern Cal 4-1 713 5
15. Oklahoma St. 4-1 664 15
16. Virginia Tech 4-1 549 12
17. Louisville 4-1 507 17
18. South Florida 5-0 440 18
19. San Diego St. 5-0 373 19
20. Utah 4-0 358 20
21. Florida 3-1 349 21
21. Notre Dame 4-1 349 22
23. West Virginia 3-1 221 23
24. NC State 4-1 149 NR
25. UCF 3-0 120 NR
Others receiving votes: Oregon 19, Florida St. 15, Texas Tech 10, Georgia Tech 10, Stanford 8, Navy 7, Kansas St. 3, Texas A&M 2, Memphis 2, Troy 1, Maryland 1.
Amway Coaches Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (59) 5-0 1618 1
2. Clemson (6) 5-0 1561 2
3. Oklahoma 4-0 1477 3
4. Penn State 5-0 1402 4
5. Washington 5-0 1352 6
6. Georgia 5-0 1265 8
7. Michigan 4-0 1218 7
8. Wisconsin 4-0 1118 10
9. Ohio State 4-1 1111 9
10. TCU 4-0 1075 11
11. Washington State 5-0 952 16
12. Miami (Fla.) 3-0 864 13
13. Auburn 4-1 794 15
14. Oklahoma State 4-1 765 14
15. Southern California 4-1 758 5
16. South Florida 5-0 573 17
17. Louisville 4-1 558 18
18. Utah 4-0 510 19
19. Virginia Tech 4-1 465 12
20. Florida 3-1 387 20
21. San Diego State 5-0 377 21
22. Notre Dame 4-1 244 NR
23. West Virginia 3-1 243 23
24. North Carolina State 4-1 129 NR
25. Central Florida 3-0 61 NR
Others receiving votes: Florida State 55, Kansas State 35, Georgia Tech 31, Navy 30, Texas A&M 27, Stanford 18, Oregon 17, Kentucky 14, Troy 9, Maryland 6, Michigan State 2, Arkansas 1, Colorado State 1, Memphis 1, Mississippi State 1.
Saturday’s Results
EAST
Allegheny 57, Hiram 40
Army 35, UTEP 21
Boston College 28, Cent. Michigan 8
Brown 24, Rhode Island 21
Case Reserve 35, St. Vincent 14
Colgate 21, Cornell 7
Columbia 28, Princeton 24
Duquesne 38, WV Wesleyan 13
Edinboro 45, Clarion 10
Fairmont St. 34, Virginia-Wise 6
Harvard 41, Georgetown 2
Houston 20, Temple 13
Indiana (Pa.) 57, Seton Hill 14
Ithaca 24, Hobart 21
James Madison 20, Delaware 10
Lafayette 10, Holy Cross 7
Mercyhurst 24, Gannon 22
New Hampshire 45, Bryant 17
Ohio 58, UMass 50
Ohio St. 56, Rutgers 0
Penn St. 45, Indiana 14
Pittsburgh 42, Rice 10
Shepherd 49, Concord 20
Shippensburg 37, Lock Haven 6
Slippery Rock 47, California (Pa.) 44, OT
Villanova 24, Towson 9
W. Virginia St. 34, Glenville St. 28
Wagner 37, Lehigh 20
Yale 41, Fordham 10
SOUTH
Alabama 66, Mississippi 3
Alabama A&M 27, Ark.-Pine Bluff 14
Auburn 49, Mississippi St. 10
Austin Peay 7, UT Martin 0
Benedict 21, Central St. (Ohio) 11
Campbell 38, Morehead St. 0
Carson-Newman 31, Catawba 18
Charleston Southern 58, MVSU 7
Clemson 31, Virginia Tech 17
E. Illinois 19, Tennessee St. 13, OT
FIU 30, Charlotte 29
Florida 38, Vanderbilt 24
Florida St. 26, Wake Forest 19
Furman 56, ETSU 35
Georgia 41, Tennessee 0
Georgia Tech 33, North Carolina 7
Grove City 21, Waynesburg 14
Jacksonville 56, Guilford 21
Jacksonville St. 34, Tennessee Tech 7
Kentucky 24, E. Michigan 20
Lenoir-Rhyne 23, Tusculum 7
Limestone 56, Mars Hill 49, 2OT
Livingstone 56, Virginia St. 18
Louisiana Tech 34, South Alabama 16
Louisiana-Monroe 51, Coastal Carolina 43
Louisville 55, Murray St. 10
Lycoming 34, Wilkes 7
Marist 31, Davidson 9
Mercer 49, VMI 14
Morehouse 31, Kentucky St. 21
NC A&T 21, SC State 7
NC State 33, Syracuse 25
North Texas 43, Southern Miss. 28
Samford 35, The Citadel 14
South Florida 61, East Carolina 31
Southern U. 31, Fort Valley St. 14
St. Francis (Pa.) 13, Liberty 7
Troy 24, LSU 21
Tuskegee 28, Lane 23
UCF 40, Memphis 13
Virginia Union 28, St. Augustine’s 7
W. Carolina 45, Chattanooga 7
Westminster (Pa.) 24, Thomas More 21, OT
MIDWEST
Adrian 34, Albion 32
Akron 34, Bowling Green 23
Alma 30, Kalamazoo 10
Ashland 38, Davenport 0
Baldwin-Wallace 52, Marietta 24
Buffalo 27, Kent St. 13
Concordia (Mich.) 65, Lindenwood (Ill.) 0
DePauw 31, Ohio Wesleyan 30
Defiance 34, Earlham 14
Drake 27, Butler 16
Ferris St. 59, Wayne (Mich.) 17
Findlay 47, Walsh 3
Franklin 69, Manchester 19
Grambling St. 31, Clark Atlanta 20
Grand Valley St. 34, Saginaw Valley St. 6
Heidelberg 36, Muskingum 13
Hillsdale 56, Kentucky Wesleyan 0
Hope 42, Olivet 20
Illinois St. 24, Indiana St. 13
Indianapolis 34, Truman St. 19
John Carroll 72, Wilmington (Ohio) 14
Kansas St. 33, Baylor 20
Lake Erie 16, Alderson-Broaddus 15
Lindsey Wilson 56, Cincinnati Christian 7
Marshall 38, Cincinnati 21
Maryland 31, Minnesota 24
Michigan St. 17, Iowa 10
Michigan Tech 28, N. Michigan 21
Mount St. Joseph 35, Hanover 20
Mount Union 43, Ohio Northern 14
N. Dakota St. 38, Missouri St. 11
N. Iowa 24, S. Illinois 17
Notre Dame 52, Miami (Ohio) 17
Ohio Dominican 20, Malone 3
Otterbein 49, Capital 42
Rose-Hulman 48, Anderson (Ind.) 23
SE Missouri 29, E. Kentucky 10
San Diego 23, Dayton 7
Siena Heights 30, Missouri Baptist 0
South Dakota 38, W. Illinois 33
St. Francis (Ind.) 31, Marian (Ind.) 24
St. Xavier 24, Taylor 20
Tiffin 31, Northwood (Mich.) 28
Trine 44, Concordia (Ill.) 7
Valparaiso 27, Stetson 24
W. Michigan 55, Ball St. 3
Wabash 33, Wooster 28
Wisconsin 33, Northwestern 24
Wittenberg 28, Denison 12
Youngstown St. 19, S. Dakota St. 7
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 42, New Mexico St. 24
Cent. Arkansas 41, Sam Houston St. 30
McNeese St. 35, Stephen F. Austin 0
Navy 31, Tulsa 21
Nicholls 41, Lamar 14
Oklahoma St. 41, Texas Tech 34
SMU 49, UConn 28
Tarleton St. 32, Texas-Permian Basin 17
Texas A&M 24, South Carolina 17
Texas Lutheran 31, McMurry 21
FAR WEST
Colorado St. 51, Hawaii 21
Fresno St. 41, Nevada 21
Idaho St. 38, Cal Poly 34
Montana 45, Portland St. 33
New Mexico 56, Air Force 38
Oregon 45, California 24
Pacific Lutheran 23, Puget Sound 13
San Diego St. 34, N. Illinois 28
Stanford 34, Arizona St. 24
UC Davis 48, North Dakota 24
UCLA 27, Colorado 23
UNLV 41, San Jose St. 13
Washington 42, Oregon St. 7
Weber St. 25, Montana St. 17
Wyoming 45, Texas St. 10
AUTO RACING
NASCAR
Apache Warrior 400
Final Results
1. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 400 laps, 56 points.
2. (12) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 400, 47.
3. (17) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 400, 40.
4. (1) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 400, 50.
5. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 400, 47.
6. (19) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 400, 32.
7. (7) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevy, 400, 34.
8. (5) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 400, 29.
9. (26) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 400, 30.
10. (16) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400, 40.
11. (4) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 400, 26.
12. (10) Erik Jones, Toyota, 400, 25.
13. (8) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 399, 24.
14. (21) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 399, 23.
15. (18) Joey Logano, Ford, 399, 22.
16. (23) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 399, 21.
17. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 399, 23.
18. (24) Danica Patrick, Ford, 399, 25.
19. (15) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 399, 25.
20. (13) Kurt Busch, Ford, 398, 17.
21. (28) David Ragan, Ford, 397, 18.
22. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 397, 15.
23. (11) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 397, 14.
24. (20) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 396, 13.
25. (14) Aric Almirola, Ford, 396, 12.
26. (25) Paul Menard, Chevy, 396, 11.
27. (30) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 396, 10.
28. (27) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 395, 9.
29. (31) Landon Cassill, Ford, 394, 8.
30. (22) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 394, 7.
31. (40) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 393, 6.
32. (33) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 392, 5.
33. (34) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 391, 0.
34. (37) Corey Lajoie, Toyota, 389, 3.
35. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, axle, 374, 0, 8.
36. (36) BJ McLeod, Chevy, 372, 0.
37. (38) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 368, 1.
38. (32) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 348, 0.
39. (39) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, engine, 162, 0, 1.
40. (35) Timmy Hill, Chevy, electrical, 39, 0, 0.
Formula One
F1 Malaysian Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:30:01.290, 56 laps.
2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1:30:14.060, 56.
3. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 1:30:23.809, 56.
4. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1:30:38.652, 56.
5. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 1:30:57.311, 56.
6. Sergio Perez, Force India, 1:31:19.920, 56.
7. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 55.
8. Lance Stroll, Williams, 55.
9. Felipe Massa, Williams, 55.
10. Esteban Ocon, Force India, 55.
11. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 55.
12. Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, 55.
13. Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, 55.
14. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 55.
15. Jolyon Palmer, Renault, 55.
16. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 55.
17. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber, 55.
18. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, 54.
Not Classified
Carlos Sainz, Toro Rosso, 29.
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, DNS
PRO GOLF
LPGA Tour
New Zealand Women’s Open
Final Results
Brooke M. Henderson, $195,000 65-70-67-69–271 -17
Jing Yan, $120,057 70-66-69-71–276 -12
Hee Young Park, $87,093 69-70-69-69–277 -11
Jennifer Song, $67,373 72-69-69-68–278 -10
Su Oh, $45,244 69-70-69-71–279 -9
Beatriz Recari, $45,244 67-70-70-72–279 -9
Belen Mozo, $45,244 66-64-71-78–279 -9
Cheyenne Woods, $27,212 73-67-71-69–280 -8
Lindy Duncan, $27,212 73-69-67-71–280 -8
Nicole Broch Larsen, $27,212 72-69-66-73–280 -8
Madelene Sagstrom, $27,212 68-67-72-73–280 -8
Brittany Lincicome, $27,212 67-72-66-75–280 -8
Christina Kim, $19,719 71-70-71-69–281 -7
Alena Sharp, $19,719 72-73-66-70–281 -7
Gaby Lopez, $19,719 70-72-67-72–281 -7
Amy Boulden, $19,719 66-70-70-75–281 -7
Catriona Matthew, $16,038 73-70-69-70–282 -6
Lee Lopez, $16,038 72-67-72-71–282 -6
a-A-Yean Cho 70-71-69-72–282 -6
Paula Reto, $16,038 70-70-70-72–282 -6
Bronte Law, $16,038 72-66-72-72–282 -6
Ryann O’Toole, $14,329 72-71-68-72–283 -5
Lydia Ko, $14,329 70-68-70-75–283 -5
Laura Eum, $12,568 71-71-70-72–284 -4
Na Yeon Choi, $12,568 67-70-75-72–284 -4
Danielle Kang, $12,568 71-70-69-74–284 -4
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $12,568 65-73-71-75–284 -4
Thidapa Suwannapura, $12,568 70-66-70-78–284 -4
Ayako Uehara, $10,736 74-67-71-73–285 -3
Ally McDonald, $10,736 71-69-70-75–285 -3
a-Selin Hyun 73-65-72-75–285 -3
Pavarisa Yoktuan, $10,736 69-69-72-75–285 -3
a-Eun Jeong Seong 72-68-74-72–286 -2
Cathryn Bristow, $8,798 76-69-68-73–286 -2
Annie Park, $8,798 72-69-72-73–286 -2
Sun Young Yoo, $8,798 69-70-74-73–286 -2
Pernilla Lindberg, $8,798 69-68-74-75–286 -2
Peiyun Chien, $8,798 72-67-71-76–286 -2
Rachel Rohanna, $8,798 71-68-71-76–286 -2
Mariajo Uribe, $8,798 68-68-70-80–286 -2
Megan Khang, $7,263 72-71-67-77–287 -1
Sarah Kemp, $7,263 72-69-69-77–287 -1
Jane Park, $6,190 74-71-70-73–288 E
a-Youngin Chun 72-73-70-73–288 E
Celine Herbin, $6,190 73-68-74-73–288 E
Giulia Molinaro, $6,190 74-69-69-76–288 E
Laura Gonzalez Escallon, $6,190 70-73-69-76–288 E
Brianna Do, $6,190 70-72-70-76–288 E
Madeleine L Sheils, $6,190 69-72-71-76–288 E
Becky Morgan, $5,094 71-72-71-75–289 +1
Sarah Jane Smith, $5,094 73-66-72-78–289 +1
Min Seo Kwak, $5,094 70-72-68-79–289 +1
Holly Clyburn, $5,094 72-67-71-79–289 +1
Mel Reid, $4,338 71-74-73-72–290 +2
Therese O’Hara, $4,338 70-70-76-74–290 +2
Perrine Delacour, $4,338 68-76-70-76–290 +2
Sandra Changkija, $4,338 71-74-68-77–290 +2
Min Lee, $4,338 74-70-69-77–290 +2
Hyeon Ju Heo, $3,812 74-71-70-76–291 +3
Mina Harigae, $3,812 71-73-70-77–291 +3
Dana Finkelstein, $3,812 71-71-72-77–291 +3
Karen Chung, $3,369 74-71-72-75–292 +4
Amy Olson, $3,369 74-69-72-77–292 +4
Kris Tamulis, $3,369 73-70-71-78–292 +4
Yani Tseng, $3,369 69-70-73-80–292 +4
Hanee Song, $3,056 72-72-76-73–293 +5
Katherine Kirk, $3,056 71-74-71-77–293 +5
Aditi Ashok, $3,056 74-70-69-80–293 +5
Emily Tubert, $3,056 70-65-77-81–293 +5
Jackie Stoelting, $2,859 71-68-79-77–295 +7
Nontaya Srisawang, $2,859 69-69-79-78–295 +7
Prima Thammaraks, $2,670 72-69-77-78–296 +8
Brooke Pancake, $2,670 69-71-76-80–296 +8
Stacey Peters, $2,670 73-70-71-82–296 +8
Gemma Clews, $2,563 72-72-72-82–298 +10
Whitney Hillier, $2,530 74-71-74-80–299 +11
a-Amelia Garvey 70-71-80-82–303 +15
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reinstated OF Michael Brantley from the 10-day DL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated C Jeff Mathis from the 10-day DL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Shawn Kelley on the 60-day DL. Reinstated SS Stephen Drew from the 60-day DL.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Dakota Mermis to Tucson (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Loaned D Chris Martenet to Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Axel Holmstrom, Dylan Sadowy and Dominic Turgeon D Joe Hicketts, Dan Renouf and Vili Saarijarvi and G Tom McCollum to Grand Rapids (AHL) and F Michael Rasmussen to Tri-City (WHL). Released Fs Colin Campbell, Matthew Ford, PA Parenteau and Dominik Shine from tryout contracts.
EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned RW Jesse Puljujarvi to Bakersfield (AHL). Waived D Mark Fayne for the purpose of assigning him to Bakersfield.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed RW Jimmy Hayes to a one-year, one-way contract.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Scottie Upshall to a one-year, one-way contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned G Nicola Riopel to Adirondack (ECHL).
American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assigned G Shane Starrett to Wichita (ECHL).
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Assigned D Mike Cornell and Fs Jeff Kubiak and Matt Lane to Worcester (ECHL). Released D Patrick McNally from a tryout contract.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned G Pat Nagle and D Kevin Tansey to Toledo (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned Gs John Muse and Mark Dekanich D Nolan Zajac, Frank Hora and James De Haas and Fs Chris McCarthy, Matt Willows and Alex Krushelnyski to Reading (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned Fs Tommy Olczyk and Alex Wideman and G Matt Tomkins to Indy (ECHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned LWs Ben Storm and Joey Ratelle, RW Vladislav Lukin, C Jake Marchment, D Gage Ausmus and Gabriel Verpaelst and G Sam Brittain to Colorado (ECHL) and RW/C Thomas Frazee to Atlanta (ECHL).
SCHEDULE
Monday’s Events
Prep Cross Country
North Baltimore, Carey & Riverdale at Elmwood Royal European Invitational, 5
Prep Volleyball
Arcadia at Vanlue (BVC), 5:30
McComb at Hopewell-Loudon (BVC), 5:30
Van Buren at Riverdale (BVC), 5:30
Leipsic at North Baltimore (BVC), 5:30
LOCAL & AREA
Wrestling Officials Class
FINDLAY — There will be a class for new high school wrestling officials on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Oct. 12 at the University of Findlay. For more information or to register go to: http://officials.myohsaa.org or call 419-423-8995.
Basketball Officials Class
TIFFIN — The Tiffin Area Basketball officials will conduct a class required to become an Ohio High School Athletic Association official beginning Oct. 9. Twenty-five hours of class time are required. Registration must be completed at ohsaa.org. For more information, contact Lee Schaffer at 419-307-0587.
Upper Seeks JV Baseball Coach
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a junior varsity baseball coach for the 2017-18 school year. Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and references to: Brad Ehrman, Athletic Director, Upper Sandusky High School, 800 North Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351 or to brad_e@usevs.org.
H-L Seeks Junior High Coach
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a seventh grade girls basketball coach. Candidates should contact athletic director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net or 419-937-2804.