Saturday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Friday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington 15, Hopewell-Loudon 14
Liberty-Benton 62, Arcadia 0
McComb 29, Leipsic 14
North Baltimore 35, Van Buren 7
Pandora-Gilboa 48, Vanlue 0
Riverdale 21, Cory-Rawson 14
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay 24, Oregon Clay 14
Fremont Ross 28, Lima Senior 24
Toledo St. John’s 20, Toledo St. Francis 0
Toledo Whitmer 21, Tol. Cent. Catholic 14
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford 55, Bucyrus 13
Seneca East 41, Upper Sandusky 0
Wynford 7, Mohawk 0
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 35, Fostoria Senior 7
Genoa 50, Elmwood 16
Lake 21, Rossford 6
Otsego 49, Woodmore 14
Northwest Conference
Ada 37, Columbus Grove 0
Bluffton 28, Allen East 14
Delphos Jefferson 43, Paulding 14
Spencerville 49, Convoy Crestview 34
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold 28, Bryan 0
Evergreen 32, Delta 0
Swanton 23, Patrick Henry 22
Wauseon 35, Liberty Center 24
Western Buckeye League
Celina 42, Defiance 14
Kenton 35, Van Wert 27
Ottawa-Glandorf 30, Lima Shawnee 16
St. Marys Memorial 63, Elida 21
Wapakoneta 31, Lima Bath 0
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry 41, Upper Scioto Valley 6
Marion Elgin 70, Ridgemont 13
Riverside 48, Waynesfield-Goshen 6
Sidney Lehman 63, Hardin Northern 0
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Castalia Margaretta 28, Willard 14
Tiffin Calvert 62, Fremont St. Joseph 21
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Edison 28, Port Clinton 0
Shelby 41, Huron 0
Vermilion 14, Oak Harbor 7
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue 40, Norwalk Senior 28
Clyde 30, Sandusky Perkins 7
Sandusky Senior 56, Tiffin Columbian 8
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Edon 69, Cardinal Stritch 22
Gibsonburg 45, Northwood 7
Hilltop 46, Toledo Christian 0
Ottawa Hills 38, Montpelier 7
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater 35, Parkway 0
Delphos St. John’s 48, New Bremen 28
Marion Local 32, Anna 7
St. Henry 30, Minster 7
Versailles 35, Fort Recovery 14
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 21, Maumee 0
Bowling Green 37, Perrysburg 22
Springfield 38, Sylvania Southview 0
Sylvania Northview 35, Napoleon 13
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior 56, Mansfield Madison 13
Mansfield Senior 54, Lexington 17
Wooster Senior 55, West Holmes 20
Toledo City League
Toledo Start 40, Toledo Waite 0
Toledo Woodward 51, Toledo Bowsher 16
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley 34, Ontario 20
Clear Fork 52, River Valley 8
Marion Harding 44, Galion Senior 21
Marion Pleasant 26, North Union 7
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton 40, South Central 14
Monroeville 55, New London 13
Norwalk St. Paul 38, Ashland Crestview 7
Western Reserve 28, Plymouth 17
Green Meadows Conference
Hicksville 21, Fairview 20
Holgate 32, Antwerp 24
Tinora 24, Edgerton 21, OT
Wayne Trace 42, Ayersville 7
Other NW Ohio Games
Carey 48, Troy Christian 13
Hilliard Darby 31, Mount Vernon 6
Lakota 52, Danbury 0
Lucas 46, Coshocton 21
Sandusky St. Mary’s 46, Buckeye Central 14
Around Ohio
Akr. Coventry 42, Ravenna 12
Akr. East 31, Akr. Firestone 0
Akr. Manchester 51, Navarre Fairless 14
Akr. SVSM 35, Akr. North 0
Akr. Springfield 45, Norton 14
Alliance 34, Can. South 14
Alliance Marlington 20, Salem 16
Andover Pymatuning Valley 38, Southington Chalker 7
Ansonia 50, Union City Mississinawa Valley 14
Ashville Teays Valley 27, Lancaster Fairfield Union 0
Athens 21, Logan 3
Avon 55, Westlake 21
Avon Lake 24, N. Ridgeville 7
Barberton 34, Aurora 7
Bay Village Bay 35, Rocky River 3
Bellefontaine 41, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 28, Spring. NW 24
Belmont Union Local 13, Weir, W.Va. 7
Beloit W. Branch 20, Carrollton 14, OT
Belpre 52, Crown City S. Gallia 13
Berlin Center Western Reserve 41, Lowellville 0
Bethel-Tate 22, Blanchester 15
Beverly Ft. Frye 38, New Matamoras Frontier 8
Bloom-Carroll 49, Circleville 28
Brookfield 36, Ashtabula Edgewood 16
Byesville Meadowbrook 48, Warsaw River View 19
Caldwell 53, Bowerston Conotton Valley 7
Campbell Co., Ky. 41, Cin. Mt. Healthy 6
Can. McKinley 42, Uniontown Lake 6
Canfield 17, Youngs. Boardman 7
Canfield S. Range 34, Columbiana Crestview 7
Carlisle 34, Camden Preble Shawnee 7
Casstown Miami E. 34, Covington 26
Centerville 39, Huber Hts. Wayne 22
Chardon 14, Madison 6
Chillicothe 42, Hillsboro 20
Chillicothe Huntington 26, Williamsport Westfall 13
Chillicothe Unioto 41, Bainbridge Paint Valley 7
Cin. Aiken 56, Cin. Shroder 10
Cin. Anderson 28, Loveland 27
Cin. Colerain 36, Mason 10
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 51, Cin. N. College Hill 6
Cin. La Salle 28, Cin. Moeller 24
Cin. Princeton 36, Cin. Oak Hills 18
Cin. St. Xavier 14, Cin. Elder 6
Cin. Summit Country Day 40, Norwood 3
Cin. West Clermont 37, Cin. Withrow 7
Cin. Western Hills 32, Franklin Middletown Christian 16
Cin. Winton Woods 28, Indpls Chatard, Ind. 27
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 62, Batavia 0
Clayton Northmont 51, Lebanon 7
Cle. Benedictine 31, NDCL 24, OT
Cle. E. Tech 32, Cle. JFK 0
Cle. Glenville 37, Cle. Collinwood 0
Cle. Hay 20, Cle. John Marshall 6
Cle. John Adams 38, Cle. Lincoln W. 8
Cle. Rhodes 48, Cle. Whitney Young 6
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 19, Portsmouth 14
Cols. DeSales 31, Cols. St. Charles 0
Cols. Franklin Hts. 44, Groveport-Madison 20
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 27, Circleville Logan Elm 7
Cols. Hartley 34, Cols. Watterson 0
Cols. Independence 26, Cols. West 12
Cols. Mifflin 47, Cols. Linden McKinley 12
Cols. Northland 49, Cols. Whetstone 14
Cols. Ready 28, Amanda-Clearcreek 0
Cols. South 32, Cols. Africentric 20
Cols. Upper Arlington 39, Galloway Westland 7
Columbiana 42, Toronto 7
Conneaut 42, Corry, Pa. 20
Cortland Lakeview 31, Jefferson Area 0
Creston Norwayne 31, Smithville 6
Crooksville 47, Vincent Warren 7
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 56, Orrville 20
Cuyahoga Hts. 42, Richmond Hts. 12
Dalton 38, Doylestown Chippewa 14
Danville 42, Fredericktown 7
Day. Christian 49, Cin. College Prep. 0
Day. Meadowdale 20, Cin. Woodward 18
Day. Thurgood Marshall 35, Day. Ponitz Tech. 8
Dresden Tri-Valley 34, New Lexington 13
Dublin Coffman 28, Marysville 7
Dublin Jerome 33, Thomas Worthington 32
E. Can. 57, Malvern 8
E. Palestine 57, Salineville Southern 44
Eastlake N. 26, Painesville Riverside 20
Eaton 28, Monroe 14
Elyria Cath. 24, Parma 6
Elyria Open Door 39, Tol. Horizon Science 32
Euclid 38, Strongsville 30
Fairview 30, Brooklyn 0
Franklin 55, Waynesville 27
Ft. Loramie 46, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0
Garfield Hts. 40, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 9
Garfield Hts. Trinity 31, Warren JFK 20
Geneva 49, Painesville Harvey 21
Germantown Valley View 41, Bellbrook 34
Girard 45, Campbell Memorial 0
Glouster Trimble 32, Wahama, W.Va. 20
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 33, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14
Goshen 56, Mt. Orab Western Brown 0
Grafton Midview 38, Berea-Midpark 17
Granville 24, Pataskala Licking Hts. 21
Hamilton 47, Middletown 26
Hanoverton United 28, Wellsville 7
Harrison 42, Oxford Talawanda 12
Heath 45, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 7
Hilliard Bradley 42, Dublin Scioto 7
Hilliard Darby 31, Mt. Vernon 6
Hilliard Davidson 40, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Howard E. Knox 34, Centerburg 0
Hubbard 31, Niles McKinley 14
Hudson 44, N. Royalton 21
Ironton 40, Chesapeake 28
Ironton Rock Hill 44, S. Point 16
Jackson 31, Washington C.H. 20
Jamestown Greeneview 63, Spring. Greenon 20
Jeromesville Hillsdale 48, Rittman 14
John Marshall, W.Va. 45, Rayland Buckeye 7
Johnstown-Monroe 35, Johnstown Northridge 0
Kettering Alter 42, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 0
Kettering Fairmont 28, Miamisburg 26
Kings Mills Kings 35, Cin. Turpin 7
Kirtland 35, Independence 7
Lancaster 28, Grove City 14
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44, Grove City Christian 14
Lees Creek E. Clinton 35, Williamsburg 7
Lewis Center Olentangy 42, Westerville S. 23
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 26, Westerville N. 0
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 47, New Paris National Trail 29
Lewistown Indian Lake 26, St. Paris Graham 7
Lisbon David Anderson 41, Leetonia 0
London 28, Baltimore Liberty Union 6
Lorain 37, Cle. Hts. 6
Lorain Clearview 52, Oberlin 14
Louisville 45, Minerva 7
Lucas 46, Coshocton 21
Madonna, W.Va. 27, Vienna Mathews 13
Magnolia Sandy Valley 35, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0
Manchester 41, Cin. Hillcrest 22
Mansfield Sr. 54, Lexington 17
Marion Elgin 70, Ridgeway Ridgemont 13
Marion Pleasant 26, Richwood N. Union 7
Martins Ferry 49, E. Liverpool 18
Massillon Jackson 41, Can. Glenoak 24
Massillon Perry 35, N. Can. Hoover 27
Massillon Tuslaw 47, Loudonville 41
Massillon Washington 38, Austintown Fitch 28
McArthur Vinton County 34, Albany Alexander 6
McDonald 49, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 7
Mechanicsburg 14, W. Liberty-Salem 7
Medina Buckeye 50, Wellington 0
Medina Highland 14, Green 7
Mentor 49, Medina 14
Metamora Evergreen 32, Delta 0
Middlefield Cardinal 30, Fairport Harbor Harding 12
Middletown Fenwick 19, Hamilton Badin 14
Middletown Madison Senior 46, Milton-Union 0
Milford 37, Cin. Walnut Hills 0
Mineral Ridge 39, Atwater Waterloo 7
Morrow Little Miami 21, Cin. NW 19
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 12, Cin. Finneytown 9, OT
N. Olmsted 49, Lakewood 38
Nelsonville-York 49, Pomeroy Meigs 14
New Albany 23, Canal Winchester 3
New Concord John Glenn 53, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0
New Lebanon Dixie 64, Day. Northridge 43
New Madison Tri-Village 45, Bradford 6
New Middletown Spring. 44, Sebring McKinley 8
New Philadelphia 44, Marietta 14
New Richmond 41, Wilmington 21
Newark Cath. 32, Utica 14
Newton Falls 26, Warren Champion 20
Oberlin Firelands 47, Sheffield Brookside 0
Olmsted Falls 39, Amherst Steele 14
Orwell Grand Valley 57, Newbury 16
Parma Hts. Holy Name 34, Parma Normandy 6
Parma Padua 38, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 10
Peninsula Woodridge 49, Lodi Cloverleaf 20
Philo 21, Thornville Sheridan 18
Pickerington Cent. 45, Gahanna Lincoln 8
Pickerington N. 35, Reynoldsburg 7
Piketon 14, Frankfort Adena 7
Plain City Jonathan Alder 28, Spring. Kenton Ridge 21
Poland Seminary 33, Struthers 0
Portsmouth Notre Dame 24, Franklin Furnace Green 22
Portsmouth Sciotoville 55, McDermott Scioto NW 7
Portsmouth W. 50, Minford 6
Powell Olentangy Liberty 31, Westerville Cent. 28
Proctorville Fairland 49, Gallipolis Gallia 32
Racine Southern 55, Stewart Federal Hocking 14
Reading 26, Cin. Madeira 14
Reigning Sports Academy 46, Morral Ridgedale 16
Richmond Edison 26, Oak Glen, W.Va. 14
Rootstown 51, Ravenna SE 20
S. Charleston SE 54, Cedarville 22
Sarahsville Shenandoah 44, Van, W.Va. 22
Shadyside 39, Hannibal River 28
Sidney 34, Piqua 33
Southeastern 28, Chillicothe Zane Trace 12
Sparta Highland 42, Mt. Gilead 8
Spring. Cath. Cent. 42, London Madison Plains 22
Spring. NE 33, N. Lewisburg Triad 21
Spring. Shawnee 34, Urbana 7
Springboro 27, Beavercreek 24
Springfield 55, Xenia 12
St. Clairsville 35, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 0
Steubenville 21, Dover 10
Stow-Munroe Falls 57, Macedonia Nordonia 22
Strasburg-Franklin 43, Lore City Buckeye Trail 40
Streetsboro 70, Mogadore Field 8
Sugar Grove Berne Union 47, Fairfield Christian 6
Sullivan Black River 48, LaGrange Keystone 14
Sunbury Big Walnut 47, Newark 14
Tallmadge 38, Kent Roosevelt 8
Trenton Edgewood 30, Hamilton Ross 7
Trotwood-Madison 62, W. Carrollton 12
Troy 28, Tipp City Tippecanoe 13
Uhrichsville Claymont 38, Sugarcreek Garaway 29
Vandalia Butler 38, Greenville 14
Vermilion 14, Oak Harbor 7
W. Chester Lakota W. 35, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 0
W. Jefferson 48, Milford Center Fairbanks 27
W. Unity Hilltop 46, Tol. Christian 0
Wadsworth 59, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Warren Harding 38, Ashtabula Lakeside 26
Warren Howland 35, Youngs. East 12
Warrensville Hts. 22, E. Cle. Shaw 0
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 46, Greenfield McClain 0
Waterford 35, Reedsville Eastern 8
Waverly 35, Lucasville Valley 14
Wellston 28, Bidwell River Valley 7
West Salem Northwestern 20, Apple Creek Waynedale 6
Wheelersburg 44, Oak Hill 0
Whitehall-Yearling 24, Cols. Grandview Hts. 12
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 33, Beaver Eastern 20
Windham 63, Ashtabula St. John 14
Wintersville Indian Creek 31, Brooke, W.Va. 0
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 31, Magnolia, W.Va. 19
Wooster 55, Millersburg W. Holmes 20
Wooster Triway 17, Canal Fulton Northwest 10
Worthington Christian 16, Zanesville Rosecrans 10
Worthington Kilbourne 31, Delaware Hayes 0
Youngs. Liberty 34, Leavittsburg LaBrae 20
Youngs. Mooney 34, St. Joseph’s Collegiate, N.Y. 6
Youngs. Valley Christian 37, Garrettsville Garfield 34, OT
Zanesville 24, Cambridge 20
Zanesville Maysville 48, McConnelsville Morgan 6
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 49, Newcomerstown 0
Saturday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Crestline at Corning Miller
Woodlan, Ind. at Lima Cent. Cath.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 92 68 .575 —
z-New York 90 70 .563 2
Tampa Bay 78 82 .488 14
Toronto 75 85 .469 17
Baltimore 75 85 .469 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 101 59 .631 —
y-Minnesota 83 76 .522 17½
Kansas City 78 81 .491 22½
Chicago 66 94 .413 35
Detroit 63 96 .396 37½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 100 60 .625 —
Los Angeles 78 81 .491 21½
Seattle 77 82 .484 22½
Texas 77 83 .481 23
Oakland 74 86 .463 26
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 6
Houston 12, Boston 2
Oakland 4, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 4
Detroit 4, Kansas City 1
Friday’s Results
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0
Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 3, Boston 2
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 0
Texas 5, Oakland 3
Detroit at Minnesota, late
Arizona at Kansas City, late
Seattle at L.A. Angels, late
Saturday’s Games
Houston (McCullers 7-3) at Boston (Pomeranz 16-6), 1:05
Toronto (Stroman 13-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-10), 1:05
Baltimore (Castro 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Archer 9-12), 6:10
Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-1) at Cleveland (Kluber 18-4), 7:10
Detroit (Farmer 4-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 13-8), 7:10
Arizona (Walker 9-9) at Kansas City (Junis 8-3), 7:15
Oakland (Gossett 4-10) at Texas (Cashner 10-11), 8:05
Seattle (Moore 1-5) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-15), 9:07
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Boston, 3:05
Oakland at Texas, 3:05
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 3:07
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 3:10
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 3:10
Detroit at Minnesota, 3:10
Arizona at Kansas City, 3:15
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Washington 97 63 .606 —
Miami 76 84 .475 21
Atlanta 71 89 .444 26
New York 69 91 .431 28
Philadelphia 65 95 .406 32
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 91 69 .569 —
Milwaukee 85 75 .531 6
St. Louis 82 78 .513 9
Pittsburgh 73 87 .456 18
Cincinnati 67 93 .419 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 102 57 .642 —
y-Arizona 92 67 .579 10
Colorado 86 73 .541 16
San Diego 70 89 .440 32
San Francisco 62 97 .390 40
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3
Washington 5, Pittsburgh 4
Miami 7, Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 1, 11 innings
Friday’s Results
Chicago Cubs 5, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Washington 6, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 6, Atlanta 5
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late
Arizona at Kansas City, late
San Diego at San Francisco, late
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Stephens 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-8), 4:05
San Diego (Chacin 13-10) at San Francisco (Cain 3-11), 4:05
Milwaukee (Wilkerson 0-0) at St. Louis (Weaver 7-2), 4:15
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 15-10) at Philadelphia (Alvarez 0-1), 7:05
Pittsburgh (Taillon 8-7) at Washington (Scherzer 16-6), 7:05
Atlanta (Sims 3-5) at Miami (Despaigne 1-3), 7:10
Arizona (Walker 9-9) at Kansas City (Junis 8-3), 7:15
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 18-4) at Colorado (Marquez 11-7), 8:10
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 3:05
Pittsburgh at Washington, 3:05
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05
Atlanta at Miami, 3:10
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10
Arizona at Kansas City, 3:15
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 3:15
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 3:20
Friday’s Boxscores
Cubs 5, Reds 4
Cincinnati Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ervin cf 4 1 1 1 Jay cf 2 0 1 1
Cozart ss 3 0 0 0 R.Rvera c 1 0 0 0
Votto 1b 4 0 2 1 Zobrist rf 4 0 0 0
Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0 L Stlla 2b 4 1 2 0
Winker lf 3 1 1 0 Cntrras c 3 0 1 0
Peraza 2b 4 1 1 0 T.Davis 3b 1 1 1 0
Schbler rf 4 0 1 1 Schwrbr lf 4 0 1 0
Brnhart c 3 1 1 1 I.Happ 3b-cf 4 2 2 3
Stphnsn p 2 0 0 0 Avila 1b 1 1 0 0
Gennett ph 1 0 0 0 M.Frman ss 4 0 0 0
Shcklfr p 0 0 0 0 Qintana p 0 0 0 1
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Pena p 1 0 0 0
Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0 Rondon p 1 0 1 0
Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 Densing p 0 0 0 0
Grimm p 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 30 5 9 5
Cincinnati 000″040″000 — 4
Chicago 020″000″03x — 5
E–Votto (4), Suarez (7). DP–Cincinnati 2, Chicago 2. LOB–Cincinnati 5, Chicago 6. 2B–Votto (32), Winker (7). HR–I.Happ (24). SB–Peraza (23). SF–Jay (2). S–Quintana (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Stephenson 5 4 2 1 2 0
Shackelford H,2 1 1 0 0 0 3
Garrett H,1 1 1/3 2 1 1 0 1
Lorenzen L,8-4 BS,5 2/3 2 2 2 1 1
Chicago
Quintana 4 2/3 6 4 4 0 5
Pena 1 1/3 1 0 0 3 2
Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 1
Duensing (W,1-1) 1 1 0 0 0 0
Grimm (S,1-3) 1 0 0 0 0 0
WP–Lorenzen. Umpires–Home, Mike Muchlinski. First, Mike Winters. Second, Marty Foster. Third, John Tumpane. T–2:56. A–36,258 (41,072). Cubs 5, Reds 4
Indians 10, White Sox 1
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Y.Sanch 3b 4 1 1 1 Lindor ss 5 0 0 0
Moncada 2b 4 0 2 0 A.Jcksn lf 3 2 2 1
Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 A.Almnt pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Sladino 1b 0 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 2b 3 2 3 2
Dlmnico lf 3 0 0 0 Urshela pr-2b-1b 1 0 0 0
R.Lrano lf 1 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 3 1 1 3
A.Grcia rf 4 0 1 0 F.Mejia ph-dh 1 0 0 0
K.Smith c 4 0 1 0 Bruce rf 3 1 1 2
Ti.Andr ss 3 0 0 0 Naquin pr-rf 0 0 0 0
Dvidson dh 3 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0
Engel cf 3 0 0 0 E.Gnzal 2b 0 0 0 0
Kipnis cf 2 2 1 0
G.Allen pr-cf 1 0 0 0
Y.Diaz 3b 4 1 1 1
R.Perez c 3 1 0 0
Totals 33 1 5 1 Totals 33 10 9 9
Chicago 000″100″000 — “1
Cleveland 064″000″00x — 10
E–Ti.Anderson (28). DP–Chicago 1. LOB–Chicago 5, Cleveland 9. 2B–Jose.Ramirez 2 (55), Encarnacion (20), Kipnis (25), Y.Diaz (7). HR–Y.Sanchez (12), Bruce (36). SB–Kipnis (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Pelfrey (L,3-12) 2 2/3 6 10 7 6 2
Holmberg 2 2/3 2 0 0 2 1
Beck 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 2
Fry 1 0 0 0 1 1
Cleveland
Bauer W,17-9 6 4 1 1 0 7
Smith 2/3 1 0 0 0 2
Allen 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 3
Shaw 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Miller 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
HBP–by Holmberg (Kipnis). WP–Allen, Fry. Umpires–Home, Jim Reynolds. First, Pat Hoberg. Second, Lance Barrett. Third, Mark Wegner. T–2:57. A–26,983 (35,051).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Altuve, Houston, .347; Garcia, Chicago, .330; Ramirez, Cleveland, .317; Hosmer, Kansas City, .317; Reddick, Houston, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .306; Mauer, Minnesota, .305; Abreu, Chicago, .304; Gonzalez, Houston, .303; Cain, Kansas City, .300.
RUNS–Judge, New York, 127; Springer, Houston, 112; Altuve, Houston, 111; Ramirez, Cleveland, 106; Dozier, Minnesota, 103; Andrus, Texas, 99; Upton, Los Angeles, 99; Betts, Boston, 98; Lindor, Cleveland, 98; 3 tied at 96.
RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 117; Judge, New York, 113; Upton, Los Angeles, 109; KDavis, Oakland, 108; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 107; Schoop, Baltimore, 105; Abreu, Chicago, 102; Betts, Boston, 101; Pujols, Los Angeles, 100; Castellanos, Detroit, 99.
HITS–Altuve, Houston, 203; Hosmer, Kansas City, 189; Andrus, Texas, 188; Abreu, Chicago, 187; Ramirez, Cleveland, 184; Schoop, Baltimore, 181; Lindor, Cleveland, 178; Cabrera, Kansas City, 176; Cain, Kansas City, 173; 2 tied at 170.
DOUBLES–Ramirez, Cleveland, 55; Lowrie, Oakland, 47; Betts, Boston, 46; Lindor, Cleveland, 44; Upton, Los Angeles, 43; Abreu, Chicago, 42; Andrus, Texas, 42; Gurriel, Houston, 41; Altuve, Houston, 39; Bregman, Houston, 39.
TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 10; Sanchez, Chicago, 8; Abreu, Chicago, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Mahtook, Detroit, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Ramirez, Cleveland, 6; 7 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 51; KDavis, Oakland, 42; Gallo, Texas, 39; Cruz, Seattle, 38; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 38; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 38; Moustakas, Kansas City, 38; Smoak, Toronto, 38; Upton, Los Angeles, 35; Springer, Houston, 34.
STOLEN BASES–Maybin, Houston, 33; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Altuve, Houston, 32; RDavis, Boston, 29; DeShields, Texas, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Dyson, Seattle, 28; Andrus, Texas, 25; Betts, Boston, 25; Cain, Kansas City, 25.
PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 18-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-4; Vargas, Kansas City, 18-10; Bauer, Cleveland, 17-9; Sale, Boston, 17-8; Pomeranz, Boston, 16-6; Santana, Minnesota, 16-8; Verlander, Houston, 15-8; 3 tied at 14.
ERA–Kluber, Cleveland, 2.27; Sale, Boston, 2.90; Severino, New York, 2.98; Stroman, Toronto, 3.06; Santana, Minnesota, 3.28; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.29; Verlander, Houston, 3.36; Pomeranz, Boston, 3.38; Cashner, Texas, 3.42; Gray, New York, 3.55.
STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 308; Kluber, Cleveland, 262; Archer, Tampa Bay, 243; Severino, New York, 230; Carrasco, Cleveland, 226; Verlander, Houston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 196; Tanaka, New York, 194; Porcello, Boston, 181; Estrada, Toronto, 176.
National League
BATTING–Blackmon, Colorado, .328; Murphy, Washington, .320; JTurner, Los Angeles, .320; Votto, Cincinnati, .320; Posey, San Francisco, .313; Ozuna, Miami, .312; LeMahieu, Colorado, .311; Freeman, Atlanta, .307; Pham, St. Louis, .307; Gordon, Miami, .305.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 136; Stanton, Miami, 123; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 117; Gordon, Miami, 111; Bryant, Chicago, 110; Votto, Cincinnati, 105; Rizzo, Chicago, 99; Arenado, Colorado, 98; Yelich, Miami, 97; LeMahieu, Colorado, 95.
RBI–Stanton, Miami, 130; Arenado, Colorado, 129; Ozuna, Miami, 122; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 120; Rizzo, Chicago, 109; Zimmerman, Washington, 107; Lamb, Arizona, 103; Blackmon, Colorado, 100; Votto, Cincinnati, 100; Shaw, Milwaukee, 99.
HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 208; Inciarte, Atlanta, 201; Gordon, Miami, 197; Ozuna, Miami, 190; LeMahieu, Colorado, 187; Arenado, Colorado, 182; Votto, Cincinnati, 177; Murphy, Washington, 169; Yelich, Miami, 167; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 166.
DOUBLES–Arenado, Colorado, 43; Murphy, Washington, 43; Herrera, Philadelphia, 41; Rendon, Washington, 41; Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Bryant, Chicago, 38; Drury, Arizona, 36; Yelich, Miami, 36; Blackmon, Colorado, 35; 5 tied at 34.
TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 14; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 11; Fowler, St. Louis, 9; Gordon, Miami, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 7; Cozart, Cincinnati, 7; Margot, San Diego, 7; Reyes, New York, 7; 6 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Stanton, Miami, 59; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 39; Arenado, Colorado, 36; Blackmon, Colorado, 36; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 36; Ozuna, Miami, 36; Votto, Cincinnati, 36; Zimmerman, Washington, 36; Rizzo, Chicago, 32; 3 tied at 31.
STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 59; Gordon, Miami, 58; TTurner, Washington, 45; Pham, St. Louis, 25; Reyes, New York, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; Villar, Milwaukee, 23; Inciarte, Atlanta, 22; Broxton, Milwaukee, 21; Marte, Pittsburgh, 21.
PITCHING–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 18-4; Davies, Milwaukee, 17-9; Greinke, Arizona, 17-6; Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Wood, Los Angeles, 16-3; Gonzalez, Washington, 15-8; Ray, Arizona, 15-5; Strasburg, Washington, 15-4; deGrom, New York, 15-10; 3 tied at 14.
ERA–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.21; Strasburg, Washington, 2.52; Scherzer, Washington, 2.55; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.75; Ray, Arizona, 2.86; Greinke, Arizona, 3.18; Lynn, St. Louis, 3.43; Nelson, Milwaukee, 3.49; Arrieta, Chicago, 3.53; deGrom, New York, 3.53.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 263; deGrom, New York, 239; Martinez, St. Louis, 217; Ray, Arizona, 217; Greinke, Arizona, 211; Samardzija, San Francisco, 205; Strasburg, Washington, 204; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 200; Nelson, Milwaukee, 199; Cole, Pittsburgh, 196.
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 50 37
New England 2 1 0 .667 99 95
Miami 1 1 0 .500 25 37
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 72
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 86 69
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 89 51
Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 53 90
Houston 1 2 0 .333 53 74
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 64 50
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 51 54
Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 33 60
Cleveland 0 3 0 .000 56 76
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 93 57
Denver 2 1 0 .667 82 64
Oakland 2 1 0 .667 81 63
L.A. Chargers 0 3 0 .000 48 67
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 77 68
Dallas 2 1 0 .667 64 62
Washington 2 1 0 .667 71 60
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 37 70
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 0 0 1.000 87 66
Carolina 2 1 0 .667 45 40
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 46 41
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 73 78
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 102 81
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 72 62
Detroit 2 1 0 .667 85 63
Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 107 75
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 48 59
Arizona 1 2 0 .333 56 76
San Francisco 0 3 0 .000 51 76
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Green Bay 35, Chicago 14
Sunday’s Games
New Orleans vs Miami at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1
Carolina at New England, 1
Tennessee at Houston, 1
Detroit at Minnesota, 1
Buffalo at Atlanta, 1
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05
Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05
Oakland at Denver, 4:25
Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30
Monday’s Games
Washington at Kansas City, 8:30
Thursday, Oct. 5
New England at Tampa Bay, 8:25
Sunday, Oct. 8
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1
Carolina at Detroit, 1
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 1
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1
Buffalo at Cincinnati, 1
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1
Tennessee at Miami, 1
L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05
Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25
Kansas City at Houston, 8:30
Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver
Monday, Oct. 9
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Games
NC Central 21, Florida A&M 14
Texas (1-2) at Iowa St. (2-1), late
Friday’s Games
Dartmouth (2-0) at Penn (2-0), 7
Miami (2-0) at Duke (4-0), 7
Nebraska (2-2) at Illinois (2-1), 8
Alcorn St. (2-2) at Texas Southern (0-3), 9
BYU (1-3) at Utah St. (2-2), 8
Southern Cal (4-0) at Washington St. (4-0), 10:30
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Rice (1-3) at Pittsburgh (1-3), Noon
Houston (2-1) at Temple (2-2), Noon
Columbia (2-0) at Princeton (2-0), 12:30
Cent. Michigan (1-3) at Boston College (1-3), 1
Lafayette (0-4) at Holy Cross (2-2), 1:05
Colgate (1-3) at Cornell (0-2), 1:30
Harvard (1-1) at Georgetown (1-2), 2
UTEP (0-4) at Army (2-2), 3:30
James Madison (4-0) at Delaware (2-1), 3:30
Indiana (2-1) at Penn St. (4-0), 3:30
Ohio (3-1) at UMass (0-5), 3:30
CCSU (1-3) at Sacred Heart (2-2), 5
Monmouth (NJ) (3-1) at Bucknell (2-2), 6
Yale (2-0) at Fordham (1-3), 6
Bryant (2-2) at New Hampshire (3-1), 6
Villanova (2-2) at Towson (2-2), 6
Lehigh (0-4) at Wagner (1-3), 6
Rhode Island (2-2) at Brown (1-1), 7
WV Wesleyan (2-2) at Duquesne (2-1), 7
Ohio St. (3-1) at Rutgers (1-3), 7:30
SOUTH
South Florida (4-0) at East Carolina (0-3), Noon
Vanderbilt (3-1) at Florida (2-1), Noon
North Carolina (1-3) at Georgia Tech (2-1), Noon
Syracuse (2-2) at NC State (3-1), 12:20
Marist (2-2) at Davidson (2-1), 1
ETSU (2-2) at Furman (1-3), 1
Guilford (2-1) at Jacksonville (2-1), 1
Morehead St. (2-2) at Campbell (2-2), 2
Albany (NY) (3-1) at Elon (3-1), 2
Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-2) at Alabama A&M (1-3), 3
The Citadel (3-0) at Samford (2-2), 3
North Greenville (3-1) at Kennesaw St. (2-1), 3:30
Murray St. (1-3) at Louisville (3-1), 3:30
Georgia (4-0) at Tennessee (3-1), 3:30
Florida St. (0-2) at Wake Forest (4-0), 3:30
Savannah St. (0-3) at Bethune-Cookman (1-3), 4
E. Michigan (2-1) at Kentucky (3-1), 4
VMI (0-4) at Mercer (1-3), 4
Mississippi St. (3-1) at Auburn (3-1), 6
W. Carolina (3-1) at Chattanooga (1-3), 6
St. Francis (Pa.) (2-1) at Liberty (3-1), 6
NC A&T (4-0) at SC State (1-2), 6
Stony Brook (3-1) at William & Mary (2-1), 6
UT Martin (3-1) at Austin Peay (2-2), 7
MVSU (0-3) at Charleston Southern (1-2), 7
Middle Tennessee (2-2) at FAU (1-3), 7
Charlotte (0-4) at FIU (2-1), 7
Troy (3-1) at LSU (3-1), 7
South Alabama (1-3) at Louisiana Tech (2-2), 7
Coastal Carolina (1-2) at Louisiana-Monroe (1-2), 7
Wofford (3-0) at Presbyterian (2-2), 7
North Texas (2-2) at Southern Miss. (2-1), 7
Fort Valley St. (1-2) at Southern U. (1-3), 7
E. Illinois (2-2) at Tennessee St. (3-1), 7
Jacksonville St. (2-1) at Tennessee Tech (0-4), 7
Memphis (3-0) at UCF (2-0), 7
SE Louisiana (1-3) at Northwestern St. (1-2), 7:30
Clemson (4-0) at Virginia Tech (4-0), 8
Mississippi (2-1) at Alabama (4-0), 9
MIDWEST
San Diego (2-2) at Dayton (1-3), Noon
Maryland (2-1) at Minnesota (3-0), Noon
Northwestern (2-1) at Wisconsin (3-0), Noon
Drake (2-2) at Butler (2-2), 1
Missouri St. (1-3) at N. Dakota St. (3-0), 2
Stetson (0-4) at Valparaiso (1-3), 2
Baylor (0-4) at Kansas St. (2-1), 3:30
Buffalo (2-2) at Kent St. (1-3), 3:30
Iowa (3-1) at Michigan St. (2-1), 4
South Dakota (3-0) at W. Illinois (3-0), 4
Clark Atlanta (0-0) vs. Grambling St. (3-1) at Chicago, 4:30
Miami (Ohio) (2-2) at Notre Dame (3-1), 5
Akron (1-3) at Bowling Green (0-4), 6
Marshall (2-1) at Cincinnati (2-2), 7
N. Iowa (1-2) at S. Illinois (2-1), 7
E. Kentucky (1-2) at SE Missouri (0-4), 7
Ball St. (2-2) at W. Michigan (2-2), 7
S. Dakota St. (3-0) at Youngstown St. (2-1), 7
Indiana St. (0-3) at Illinois St. (3-0), 7:30
SOUTHWEST
New Mexico St. (2-2) at Arkansas (1-2), Noon
Navy (3-0) at Tulsa (1-3), 3:30
UConn (1-1) at SMU (3-1), 4
Jackson St. (0-4) at Prairie View (1-2), 5
Sam Houston St. (3-0) at Cent. Arkansas (2-1), 7
Abilene Christian (1-3) at Incarnate Word (0-3), 7
McNeese St. (3-1) at Stephen F. Austin (2-2), 7
South Carolina (3-1) at Texas A&M (3-1), 7:30
Nicholls (2-2) at Lamar (1-3), 8
Oklahoma St. (3-1) at Texas Tech (3-0), 8
FAR WEST
Weber St. (3-1) at Montana St. (1-2), 3:30
Arizona St. (2-2) at Stanford (2-2), 4
Texas St. (1-3) at Wyoming (2-2), 4
Cal Poly (0-4) at Idaho St. (2-2), 4:30
Sacramento St. (2-2) at E. Washington (2-2), 4:35
Montana (2-2) at Portland St. (0-3), 5
N. Colorado (2-1) at N. Arizona (1-2), 7
Air Force (1-2) at New Mexico (2-2), 7
Washington (4-0) at Oregon St. (1-3), 8
North Dakota (1-3) at UC Davis (2-2), 9
Nevada (0-4) at Fresno St. (1-2), 10
California (3-1) at Oregon (3-1), 10:30
N. Illinois (2-1) at San Diego St. (4-0), 10:30
Colorado (3-1) at UCLA (2-2), 10:30
San Jose St. (1-4) at UNLV (1-2), 10:30
Colorado St. (2-2) at Hawaii (2-2), 11:59
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Monster Cup
Energy Apache Warrior 400
Lineup
1. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 160.664 mph.
2. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 160.392.
3. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 159.986.
4. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 159.972.
5. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 159.893.
6. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 159.759.
7. (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevy, 159.688.
8. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 159.454.
9. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 159.208.
10. (77) Erik Jones, Toyota, 159.137.
11. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 159.025.
12. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 158.730.
13. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 158.667.
14. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 158.667.
15. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 158.555.
16. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 158.500.
17. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 158.409.
18. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 158.332.
19. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 158.214.
20. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 157.819.
21. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 157.763.
22. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 157.715.
23. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 157.604.
24. (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 157.048.
25. (27) Paul Menard, Chevy, 157.377.
26. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 157.048.
27. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 156.938.
28. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 156.481.
29. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 156.264.
30. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 155.844.
31. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 154.434.
32. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 153.152.
33. (72) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 153.068.
34. (83) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 152.905.
35. (66) Timmy Hill, Chevy, 151.835.
36. (51) BJ McLeod, Chevy, 149.334.
37. (23) Corey LaJoie, Toyota, 148.920.
38. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 148.810.
39. (55) Reed Sorenson, Toyota, 18.775.
40. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, no speed.
PRO GOLF
LPGA Tour
McKayson New Zealand Women’s Open
Second Round
Belen Mozo 66-64 — 130 -14
Emily Tubert 70-65 — 135 -9
Madelene Sagstrom 68-67 — 135 -9
Brooke M. Henderson 65-70 — 135 -9
Thidapa Suwannapura 70-66 — 136 -8
Jing Yan 70-66 — 136 -8
Mariajo Uribe 68-68 — 136 -8
Amy Boulden 66-70 — 136 -8
Pernilla Lindberg 69-68 — 137 -7
Beatriz Recari 67-70 — 137 -7
Na Yeon Choi 67-70 — 137 -7
a-Selin Hyun 73-65 — 138 -6
Bronte Law 72-66 — 138 -6
Lydia Ko 70-68 — 138 -6
Pavarisa Yoktuan 69-69 — 138 -6
Nontaya Srisawang 69-69 — 138 -6
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 65-73 — 138 -6
Sarah Jane Smith 73-66 — 139 -5
Holly Clyburn 72-67 — 139 -5
Lee Lopez 72-67 — 139 -5
Peiyun Chien 72-67 — 139 -5
Jackie Stoelting 71-68 — 139 -5
Rachel Rohanna 71-68 — 139 -5
Su Oh 69-70 — 139 -5
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Events
College Athletics
Prep Girls Soccer
Van Buren at Cory-Rawson (NCOSA), 10 a.m.
Prep Cross Country
Hopewell-Loudon,Carey & Riverdale at Buckeye Central Invitational, 9 a.m.
Lakota, Elmwood, Upper Sandusky, New Riegel, Mohawk & North Baltimore at Old Fort Invitational, 9 a.m.
Findlay, Fostoria & Liberty-Benton at Oregon Clay Eagle Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Carey at Arcadia, 10 a.m.
New Riegel at Buckeye Central Invitational, 10 a.m.
Lakota at Vanlue, 1
LOCAL & AREA
Wrestling Officials Class
There will be a class for new high school wrestling officials on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Oct. 12 at the University of Findlay. For more information or to register go to: http://officials.myohsaa.org or call 419-423-8995.
H-L Seeks Junior High Coach
Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a seventh grade girls basketball coach. Candidates should contact athletic director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net or 419-937-2804.