Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Friday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington 15, Hopewell-Loudon 14

Liberty-Benton 62, Arcadia 0

McComb 29, Leipsic 14

North Baltimore 35, Van Buren 7

Pandora-Gilboa 48, Vanlue 0

Riverdale 21, Cory-Rawson 14

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay 24, Oregon Clay 14

Fremont Ross 28, Lima Senior 24

Toledo St. John’s 20, Toledo St. Francis 0

Toledo Whitmer 21, Tol. Cent. Catholic 14

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford 55, Bucyrus 13

Seneca East 41, Upper Sandusky 0

Wynford 7, Mohawk 0

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 35, Fostoria Senior 7

Genoa 50, Elmwood 16

Lake 21, Rossford 6

Otsego 49, Woodmore 14

Northwest Conference

Ada 37, Columbus Grove 0

Bluffton 28, Allen East 14

Delphos Jefferson 43, Paulding 14

Spencerville 49, Convoy Crestview 34

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold 28, Bryan 0

Evergreen 32, Delta 0

Swanton 23, Patrick Henry 22

Wauseon 35, Liberty Center 24

Western Buckeye League

Celina 42, Defiance 14

Kenton 35, Van Wert 27

Ottawa-Glandorf 30, Lima Shawnee 16

St. Marys Memorial 63, Elida 21

Wapakoneta 31, Lima Bath 0

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry 41, Upper Scioto Valley 6

Marion Elgin 70, Ridgemont 13

Riverside 48, Waynesfield-Goshen 6

Sidney Lehman 63, Hardin Northern 0

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Castalia Margaretta 28, Willard 14

Tiffin Calvert 62, Fremont St. Joseph 21

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Edison 28, Port Clinton 0

Shelby 41, Huron 0

Vermilion 14, Oak Harbor 7

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue 40, Norwalk Senior 28

Clyde 30, Sandusky Perkins 7

Sandusky Senior 56, Tiffin Columbian 8

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Edon 69, Cardinal Stritch 22

Gibsonburg 45, Northwood 7

Hilltop 46, Toledo Christian 0

Ottawa Hills 38, Montpelier 7

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater 35, Parkway 0

Delphos St. John’s 48, New Bremen 28

Marion Local 32, Anna 7

St. Henry 30, Minster 7

Versailles 35, Fort Recovery 14

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 21, Maumee 0

Bowling Green 37, Perrysburg 22

Springfield 38, Sylvania Southview 0

Sylvania Northview 35, Napoleon 13

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior 56, Mansfield Madison 13

Mansfield Senior 54, Lexington 17

Wooster Senior 55, West Holmes 20

Toledo City League

Toledo Start 40, Toledo Waite 0

Toledo Woodward 51, Toledo Bowsher 16

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley 34, Ontario 20

Clear Fork 52, River Valley 8

Marion Harding 44, Galion Senior 21

Marion Pleasant 26, North Union 7

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton 40, South Central 14

Monroeville 55, New London 13

Norwalk St. Paul 38, Ashland Crestview 7

Western Reserve 28, Plymouth 17

Green Meadows Conference

Hicksville 21, Fairview 20

Holgate 32, Antwerp 24

Tinora 24, Edgerton 21, OT

Wayne Trace 42, Ayersville 7

Other NW Ohio Games

Carey 48, Troy Christian 13

Hilliard Darby 31, Mount Vernon 6

Lakota 52, Danbury 0

Lucas 46, Coshocton 21

Sandusky St. Mary’s 46, Buckeye Central 14

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 42, Ravenna 12

Akr. East 31, Akr. Firestone 0

Akr. Manchester 51, Navarre Fairless 14

Akr. SVSM 35, Akr. North 0

Akr. Springfield 45, Norton 14

Alliance 34, Can. South 14

Alliance Marlington 20, Salem 16

Andover Pymatuning Valley 38, Southington Chalker 7

Ansonia 50, Union City Mississinawa Valley 14

Ashville Teays Valley 27, Lancaster Fairfield Union 0

Athens 21, Logan 3

Avon 55, Westlake 21

Avon Lake 24, N. Ridgeville 7

Barberton 34, Aurora 7

Bay Village Bay 35, Rocky River 3

Bellefontaine 41, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 28, Spring. NW 24

Belmont Union Local 13, Weir, W.Va. 7

Beloit W. Branch 20, Carrollton 14, OT

Belpre 52, Crown City S. Gallia 13

Berlin Center Western Reserve 41, Lowellville 0

Bethel-Tate 22, Blanchester 15

Beverly Ft. Frye 38, New Matamoras Frontier 8

Bloom-Carroll 49, Circleville 28

Brookfield 36, Ashtabula Edgewood 16

Byesville Meadowbrook 48, Warsaw River View 19

Caldwell 53, Bowerston Conotton Valley 7

Campbell Co., Ky. 41, Cin. Mt. Healthy 6

Can. McKinley 42, Uniontown Lake 6

Canfield 17, Youngs. Boardman 7

Canfield S. Range 34, Columbiana Crestview 7

Carlisle 34, Camden Preble Shawnee 7

Casstown Miami E. 34, Covington 26

Centerville 39, Huber Hts. Wayne 22

Chardon 14, Madison 6

Chillicothe 42, Hillsboro 20

Chillicothe Huntington 26, Williamsport Westfall 13

Chillicothe Unioto 41, Bainbridge Paint Valley 7

Cin. Aiken 56, Cin. Shroder 10

Cin. Anderson 28, Loveland 27

Cin. Colerain 36, Mason 10

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 51, Cin. N. College Hill 6

Cin. La Salle 28, Cin. Moeller 24

Cin. Princeton 36, Cin. Oak Hills 18

Cin. St. Xavier 14, Cin. Elder 6

Cin. Summit Country Day 40, Norwood 3

Cin. West Clermont 37, Cin. Withrow 7

Cin. Western Hills 32, Franklin Middletown Christian 16

Cin. Winton Woods 28, Indpls Chatard, Ind. 27

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 62, Batavia 0

Clayton Northmont 51, Lebanon 7

Cle. Benedictine 31, NDCL 24, OT

Cle. E. Tech 32, Cle. JFK 0

Cle. Glenville 37, Cle. Collinwood 0

Cle. Hay 20, Cle. John Marshall 6

Cle. John Adams 38, Cle. Lincoln W. 8

Cle. Rhodes 48, Cle. Whitney Young 6

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 19, Portsmouth 14

Cols. DeSales 31, Cols. St. Charles 0

Cols. Franklin Hts. 44, Groveport-Madison 20

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 27, Circleville Logan Elm 7

Cols. Hartley 34, Cols. Watterson 0

Cols. Independence 26, Cols. West 12

Cols. Mifflin 47, Cols. Linden McKinley 12

Cols. Northland 49, Cols. Whetstone 14

Cols. Ready 28, Amanda-Clearcreek 0

Cols. South 32, Cols. Africentric 20

Cols. Upper Arlington 39, Galloway Westland 7

Columbiana 42, Toronto 7

Conneaut 42, Corry, Pa. 20

Cortland Lakeview 31, Jefferson Area 0

Creston Norwayne 31, Smithville 6

Crooksville 47, Vincent Warren 7

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 56, Orrville 20

Cuyahoga Hts. 42, Richmond Hts. 12

Dalton 38, Doylestown Chippewa 14

Danville 42, Fredericktown 7

Day. Christian 49, Cin. College Prep. 0

Day. Meadowdale 20, Cin. Woodward 18

Day. Thurgood Marshall 35, Day. Ponitz Tech. 8

Dresden Tri-Valley 34, New Lexington 13

Dublin Coffman 28, Marysville 7

Dublin Jerome 33, Thomas Worthington 32

E. Can. 57, Malvern 8

E. Palestine 57, Salineville Southern 44

Eastlake N. 26, Painesville Riverside 20

Eaton 28, Monroe 14

Elyria Cath. 24, Parma 6

Elyria Open Door 39, Tol. Horizon Science 32

Euclid 38, Strongsville 30

Fairview 30, Brooklyn 0

Franklin 55, Waynesville 27

Ft. Loramie 46, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0

Garfield Hts. 40, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 9

Garfield Hts. Trinity 31, Warren JFK 20

Geneva 49, Painesville Harvey 21

Germantown Valley View 41, Bellbrook 34

Girard 45, Campbell Memorial 0

Glouster Trimble 32, Wahama, W.Va. 20

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 33, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14

Goshen 56, Mt. Orab Western Brown 0

Grafton Midview 38, Berea-Midpark 17

Granville 24, Pataskala Licking Hts. 21

Hamilton 47, Middletown 26

Hanoverton United 28, Wellsville 7

Harrison 42, Oxford Talawanda 12

Heath 45, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 7

Hilliard Bradley 42, Dublin Scioto 7

Hilliard Darby 31, Mt. Vernon 6

Hilliard Davidson 40, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0

Howard E. Knox 34, Centerburg 0

Hubbard 31, Niles McKinley 14

Hudson 44, N. Royalton 21

Ironton 40, Chesapeake 28

Ironton Rock Hill 44, S. Point 16

Jackson 31, Washington C.H. 20

Jamestown Greeneview 63, Spring. Greenon 20

Jeromesville Hillsdale 48, Rittman 14

John Marshall, W.Va. 45, Rayland Buckeye 7

Johnstown-Monroe 35, Johnstown Northridge 0

Kettering Alter 42, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 0

Kettering Fairmont 28, Miamisburg 26

Kings Mills Kings 35, Cin. Turpin 7

Kirtland 35, Independence 7

Lancaster 28, Grove City 14

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44, Grove City Christian 14

Lees Creek E. Clinton 35, Williamsburg 7

Lewis Center Olentangy 42, Westerville S. 23

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 26, Westerville N. 0

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 47, New Paris National Trail 29

Lewistown Indian Lake 26, St. Paris Graham 7

Lisbon David Anderson 41, Leetonia 0

London 28, Baltimore Liberty Union 6

Lorain 37, Cle. Hts. 6

Lorain Clearview 52, Oberlin 14

Louisville 45, Minerva 7

Lucas 46, Coshocton 21

Madonna, W.Va. 27, Vienna Mathews 13

Magnolia Sandy Valley 35, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0

Manchester 41, Cin. Hillcrest 22

Mansfield Sr. 54, Lexington 17

Marion Elgin 70, Ridgeway Ridgemont 13

Marion Pleasant 26, Richwood N. Union 7

Martins Ferry 49, E. Liverpool 18

Massillon Jackson 41, Can. Glenoak 24

Massillon Perry 35, N. Can. Hoover 27

Massillon Tuslaw 47, Loudonville 41

Massillon Washington 38, Austintown Fitch 28

McArthur Vinton County 34, Albany Alexander 6

McDonald 49, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 7

Mechanicsburg 14, W. Liberty-Salem 7

Medina Buckeye 50, Wellington 0

Medina Highland 14, Green 7

Mentor 49, Medina 14

Metamora Evergreen 32, Delta 0

Middlefield Cardinal 30, Fairport Harbor Harding 12

Middletown Fenwick 19, Hamilton Badin 14

Middletown Madison Senior 46, Milton-Union 0

Milford 37, Cin. Walnut Hills 0

Mineral Ridge 39, Atwater Waterloo 7

Morrow Little Miami 21, Cin. NW 19

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 12, Cin. Finneytown 9, OT

N. Olmsted 49, Lakewood 38

Nelsonville-York 49, Pomeroy Meigs 14

New Albany 23, Canal Winchester 3

New Concord John Glenn 53, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0

New Lebanon Dixie 64, Day. Northridge 43

New Madison Tri-Village 45, Bradford 6

New Middletown Spring. 44, Sebring McKinley 8

New Philadelphia 44, Marietta 14

New Richmond 41, Wilmington 21

Newark Cath. 32, Utica 14

Newton Falls 26, Warren Champion 20

Oberlin Firelands 47, Sheffield Brookside 0

Olmsted Falls 39, Amherst Steele 14

Orwell Grand Valley 57, Newbury 16

Parma Hts. Holy Name 34, Parma Normandy 6

Parma Padua 38, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 10

Peninsula Woodridge 49, Lodi Cloverleaf 20

Philo 21, Thornville Sheridan 18

Pickerington Cent. 45, Gahanna Lincoln 8

Pickerington N. 35, Reynoldsburg 7

Piketon 14, Frankfort Adena 7

Plain City Jonathan Alder 28, Spring. Kenton Ridge 21

Poland Seminary 33, Struthers 0

Portsmouth Notre Dame 24, Franklin Furnace Green 22

Portsmouth Sciotoville 55, McDermott Scioto NW 7

Portsmouth W. 50, Minford 6

Powell Olentangy Liberty 31, Westerville Cent. 28

Proctorville Fairland 49, Gallipolis Gallia 32

Racine Southern 55, Stewart Federal Hocking 14

Reading 26, Cin. Madeira 14

Reigning Sports Academy 46, Morral Ridgedale 16

Richmond Edison 26, Oak Glen, W.Va. 14

Rootstown 51, Ravenna SE 20

S. Charleston SE 54, Cedarville 22

Sarahsville Shenandoah 44, Van, W.Va. 22

Shadyside 39, Hannibal River 28

Sidney 34, Piqua 33

Southeastern 28, Chillicothe Zane Trace 12

Sparta Highland 42, Mt. Gilead 8

Spring. Cath. Cent. 42, London Madison Plains 22

Spring. NE 33, N. Lewisburg Triad 21

Spring. Shawnee 34, Urbana 7

Springboro 27, Beavercreek 24

Springfield 55, Xenia 12

St. Clairsville 35, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 0

Steubenville 21, Dover 10

Stow-Munroe Falls 57, Macedonia Nordonia 22

Strasburg-Franklin 43, Lore City Buckeye Trail 40

Streetsboro 70, Mogadore Field 8

Sugar Grove Berne Union 47, Fairfield Christian 6

Sullivan Black River 48, LaGrange Keystone 14

Sunbury Big Walnut 47, Newark 14

Tallmadge 38, Kent Roosevelt 8

Trenton Edgewood 30, Hamilton Ross 7

Trotwood-Madison 62, W. Carrollton 12

Troy 28, Tipp City Tippecanoe 13

Uhrichsville Claymont 38, Sugarcreek Garaway 29

Vandalia Butler 38, Greenville 14

Vermilion 14, Oak Harbor 7

W. Chester Lakota W. 35, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 0

W. Jefferson 48, Milford Center Fairbanks 27

W. Unity Hilltop 46, Tol. Christian 0

Wadsworth 59, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Warren Harding 38, Ashtabula Lakeside 26

Warren Howland 35, Youngs. East 12

Warrensville Hts. 22, E. Cle. Shaw 0

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 46, Greenfield McClain 0

Waterford 35, Reedsville Eastern 8

Waverly 35, Lucasville Valley 14

Wellston 28, Bidwell River Valley 7

West Salem Northwestern 20, Apple Creek Waynedale 6

Wheelersburg 44, Oak Hill 0

Whitehall-Yearling 24, Cols. Grandview Hts. 12

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 33, Beaver Eastern 20

Windham 63, Ashtabula St. John 14

Wintersville Indian Creek 31, Brooke, W.Va. 0

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 31, Magnolia, W.Va. 19

Wooster 55, Millersburg W. Holmes 20

Wooster Triway 17, Canal Fulton Northwest 10

Worthington Christian 16, Zanesville Rosecrans 10

Worthington Kilbourne 31, Delaware Hayes 0

Youngs. Liberty 34, Leavittsburg LaBrae 20

Youngs. Mooney 34, St. Joseph’s Collegiate, N.Y. 6

Youngs. Valley Christian 37, Garrettsville Garfield 34, OT

Zanesville 24, Cambridge 20

Zanesville Maysville 48, McConnelsville Morgan 6

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 49, Newcomerstown 0

Saturday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Crestline at Corning Miller

Woodlan, Ind. at Lima Cent. Cath.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-Boston 92 68 .575 —

z-New York 90 70 .563 2

Tampa Bay 78 82 .488 14

Toronto 75 85 .469 17

Baltimore 75 85 .469 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 101 59 .631 —

y-Minnesota 83 76 .522 17½

Kansas City 78 81 .491 22½

Chicago 66 94 .413 35

Detroit 63 96 .396 37½

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 100 60 .625 —

Los Angeles 78 81 .491 21½

Seattle 77 82 .484 22½

Texas 77 83 .481 23

Oakland 74 86 .463 26

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 6

Houston 12, Boston 2

Oakland 4, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 4

Detroit 4, Kansas City 1

Friday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 3, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 0

Texas 5, Oakland 3

Detroit at Minnesota, late

Arizona at Kansas City, late

Seattle at L.A. Angels, late

Saturday’s Games

Houston (McCullers 7-3) at Boston (Pomeranz 16-6), 1:05

Toronto (Stroman 13-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-10), 1:05

Baltimore (Castro 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Archer 9-12), 6:10

Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-1) at Cleveland (Kluber 18-4), 7:10

Detroit (Farmer 4-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 13-8), 7:10

Arizona (Walker 9-9) at Kansas City (Junis 8-3), 7:15

Oakland (Gossett 4-10) at Texas (Cashner 10-11), 8:05

Seattle (Moore 1-5) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-15), 9:07

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Boston, 3:05

Oakland at Texas, 3:05

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 3:07

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 3:10

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 3:10

Detroit at Minnesota, 3:10

Arizona at Kansas City, 3:15

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Washington 97 63 .606 —

Miami 76 84 .475 21

Atlanta 71 89 .444 26

New York 69 91 .431 28

Philadelphia 65 95 .406 32

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Chicago 91 69 .569 —

Milwaukee 85 75 .531 6

St. Louis 82 78 .513 9

Pittsburgh 73 87 .456 18

Cincinnati 67 93 .419 24

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Los Angeles 102 57 .642 —

y-Arizona 92 67 .579 10

Colorado 86 73 .541 16

San Diego 70 89 .440 32

San Francisco 62 97 .390 40

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3

Washington 5, Pittsburgh 4

Miami 7, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 1, 11 innings

Friday’s Results

Chicago Cubs 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 6, Atlanta 5

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late

Arizona at Kansas City, late

San Diego at San Francisco, late

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Stephens 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-8), 4:05

San Diego (Chacin 13-10) at San Francisco (Cain 3-11), 4:05

Milwaukee (Wilkerson 0-0) at St. Louis (Weaver 7-2), 4:15

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 15-10) at Philadelphia (Alvarez 0-1), 7:05

Pittsburgh (Taillon 8-7) at Washington (Scherzer 16-6), 7:05

Atlanta (Sims 3-5) at Miami (Despaigne 1-3), 7:10

Arizona (Walker 9-9) at Kansas City (Junis 8-3), 7:15

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 18-4) at Colorado (Marquez 11-7), 8:10

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 3:05

Pittsburgh at Washington, 3:05

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05

Atlanta at Miami, 3:10

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10

Arizona at Kansas City, 3:15

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 3:15

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 3:20

Friday’s Boxscores

Cubs 5, Reds 4

Cincinnati Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Ervin cf 4 1 1 1 Jay cf 2 0 1 1

Cozart ss 3 0 0 0 R.Rvera c 1 0 0 0

Votto 1b 4 0 2 1 Zobrist rf 4 0 0 0

Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0 L Stlla 2b 4 1 2 0

Winker lf 3 1 1 0 Cntrras c 3 0 1 0

Peraza 2b 4 1 1 0 T.Davis 3b 1 1 1 0

Schbler rf 4 0 1 1 Schwrbr lf 4 0 1 0

Brnhart c 3 1 1 1 I.Happ 3b-cf 4 2 2 3

Stphnsn p 2 0 0 0 Avila 1b 1 1 0 0

Gennett ph 1 0 0 0 M.Frman ss 4 0 0 0

Shcklfr p 0 0 0 0 Qintana p 0 0 0 1

Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Pena p 1 0 0 0

Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0 Rondon p 1 0 1 0

Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 Densing p 0 0 0 0

Grimm p 0 0 0 0

Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 30 5 9 5

Cincinnati 000″040″000 — 4

Chicago 020″000″03x — 5

E–Votto (4), Suarez (7). DP–Cincinnati 2, Chicago 2. LOB–Cincinnati 5, Chicago 6. 2B–Votto (32), Winker (7). HR–I.Happ (24). SB–Peraza (23). SF–Jay (2). S–Quintana (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Stephenson 5 4 2 1 2 0

Shackelford H,2 1 1 0 0 0 3

Garrett H,1 1 1/3 2 1 1 0 1

Lorenzen L,8-4 BS,5 2/3 2 2 2 1 1

Chicago

Quintana 4 2/3 6 4 4 0 5

Pena 1 1/3 1 0 0 3 2

Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 1

Duensing (W,1-1) 1 1 0 0 0 0

Grimm (S,1-3) 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP–Lorenzen. Umpires–Home, Mike Muchlinski. First, Mike Winters. Second, Marty Foster. Third, John Tumpane. T–2:56. A–36,258 (41,072). Cubs 5, Reds 4

Cincinnati Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Ervin cf 4 1 1 1 Jay cf 2 0 1 1

Cozart ss 3 0 0 0 R.Rvera c 1 0 0 0

Votto 1b 4 0 2 1 Zobrist rf 4 0 0 0

Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0 L Stlla 2b 4 1 2 0

Winker lf 3 1 1 0 Cntrras c 3 0 1 0

Peraza 2b 4 1 1 0 T.Davis 3b 1 1 1 0

Schbler rf 4 0 1 1 Schwrbr lf 4 0 1 0

Brnhart c 3 1 1 1 I.Happ 3b-cf 4 2 2 3

Stphnsn p 2 0 0 0 Avila 1b 1 1 0 0

Gennett ph 1 0 0 0 M.Frman ss 4 0 0 0

Shcklfr p 0 0 0 0 Qintana p 0 0 0 1

Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Pena p 1 0 0 0

Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0 Rondon p 1 0 1 0

Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 Densing p 0 0 0 0

Grimm p 0 0 0 0

Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 30 5 9 5

Cincinnati 000″040″000 — 4

Chicago 020″000″03x — 5

E–Votto (4), Suarez (7). DP–Cincinnati 2, Chicago 2. LOB–Cincinnati 5, Chicago 6. 2B–Votto (32), Winker (7). HR–I.Happ (24). SB–Peraza (23). SF–Jay (2). S–Quintana (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Stephenson 5 4 2 1 2 0

Shackelford H,2 1 1 0 0 0 3

Garrett H,1 1 1/3 2 1 1 0 1

Lorenzen L,8-4 BS,5 2/3 2 2 2 1 1

Chicago

Quintana 4 2/3 6 4 4 0 5

Pena 1 1/3 1 0 0 3 2

Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 1

Duensing (W,1-1) 1 1 0 0 0 0

Grimm (S,1-3) 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP–Lorenzen. Umpires–Home, Mike Muchlinski. First, Mike Winters. Second, Marty Foster. Third, John Tumpane. T–2:56. A–36,258 (41,072).

Indians 10, White Sox 1

Chicago Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Y.Sanch 3b 4 1 1 1 Lindor ss 5 0 0 0

Moncada 2b 4 0 2 0 A.Jcksn lf 3 2 2 1

Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 A.Almnt pr-lf 0 0 0 0

Sladino 1b 0 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 2b 3 2 3 2

Dlmnico lf 3 0 0 0 Urshela pr-2b-1b 1 0 0 0

R.Lrano lf 1 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 3 1 1 3

A.Grcia rf 4 0 1 0 F.Mejia ph-dh 1 0 0 0

K.Smith c 4 0 1 0 Bruce rf 3 1 1 2

Ti.Andr ss 3 0 0 0 Naquin pr-rf 0 0 0 0

Dvidson dh 3 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0

Engel cf 3 0 0 0 E.Gnzal 2b 0 0 0 0

Kipnis cf 2 2 1 0

G.Allen pr-cf 1 0 0 0

Y.Diaz 3b 4 1 1 1

R.Perez c 3 1 0 0

Totals 33 1 5 1 Totals 33 10 9 9

Chicago 000″100″000 — “1

Cleveland 064″000″00x — 10

E–Ti.Anderson (28). DP–Chicago 1. LOB–Chicago 5, Cleveland 9. 2B–Jose.Ramirez 2 (55), Encarnacion (20), Kipnis (25), Y.Diaz (7). HR–Y.Sanchez (12), Bruce (36). SB–Kipnis (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Pelfrey (L,3-12) 2 2/3 6 10 7 6 2

Holmberg 2 2/3 2 0 0 2 1

Beck 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 2

Fry 1 0 0 0 1 1

Cleveland

Bauer W,17-9 6 4 1 1 0 7

Smith 2/3 1 0 0 0 2

Allen 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 3

Shaw 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Miller 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP–by Holmberg (Kipnis). WP–Allen, Fry. Umpires–Home, Jim Reynolds. First, Pat Hoberg. Second, Lance Barrett. Third, Mark Wegner. T–2:57. A–26,983 (35,051).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Altuve, Houston, .347; Garcia, Chicago, .330; Ramirez, Cleveland, .317; Hosmer, Kansas City, .317; Reddick, Houston, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .306; Mauer, Minnesota, .305; Abreu, Chicago, .304; Gonzalez, Houston, .303; Cain, Kansas City, .300.

RUNS–Judge, New York, 127; Springer, Houston, 112; Altuve, Houston, 111; Ramirez, Cleveland, 106; Dozier, Minnesota, 103; Andrus, Texas, 99; Upton, Los Angeles, 99; Betts, Boston, 98; Lindor, Cleveland, 98; 3 tied at 96.

RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 117; Judge, New York, 113; Upton, Los Angeles, 109; KDavis, Oakland, 108; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 107; Schoop, Baltimore, 105; Abreu, Chicago, 102; Betts, Boston, 101; Pujols, Los Angeles, 100; Castellanos, Detroit, 99.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 203; Hosmer, Kansas City, 189; Andrus, Texas, 188; Abreu, Chicago, 187; Ramirez, Cleveland, 184; Schoop, Baltimore, 181; Lindor, Cleveland, 178; Cabrera, Kansas City, 176; Cain, Kansas City, 173; 2 tied at 170.

DOUBLES–Ramirez, Cleveland, 55; Lowrie, Oakland, 47; Betts, Boston, 46; Lindor, Cleveland, 44; Upton, Los Angeles, 43; Abreu, Chicago, 42; Andrus, Texas, 42; Gurriel, Houston, 41; Altuve, Houston, 39; Bregman, Houston, 39.

TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 10; Sanchez, Chicago, 8; Abreu, Chicago, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Mahtook, Detroit, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Ramirez, Cleveland, 6; 7 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 51; KDavis, Oakland, 42; Gallo, Texas, 39; Cruz, Seattle, 38; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 38; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 38; Moustakas, Kansas City, 38; Smoak, Toronto, 38; Upton, Los Angeles, 35; Springer, Houston, 34.

STOLEN BASES–Maybin, Houston, 33; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Altuve, Houston, 32; RDavis, Boston, 29; DeShields, Texas, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Dyson, Seattle, 28; Andrus, Texas, 25; Betts, Boston, 25; Cain, Kansas City, 25.

PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 18-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-4; Vargas, Kansas City, 18-10; Bauer, Cleveland, 17-9; Sale, Boston, 17-8; Pomeranz, Boston, 16-6; Santana, Minnesota, 16-8; Verlander, Houston, 15-8; 3 tied at 14.

ERA–Kluber, Cleveland, 2.27; Sale, Boston, 2.90; Severino, New York, 2.98; Stroman, Toronto, 3.06; Santana, Minnesota, 3.28; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.29; Verlander, Houston, 3.36; Pomeranz, Boston, 3.38; Cashner, Texas, 3.42; Gray, New York, 3.55.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 308; Kluber, Cleveland, 262; Archer, Tampa Bay, 243; Severino, New York, 230; Carrasco, Cleveland, 226; Verlander, Houston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 196; Tanaka, New York, 194; Porcello, Boston, 181; Estrada, Toronto, 176.

National League

BATTING–Blackmon, Colorado, .328; Murphy, Washington, .320; JTurner, Los Angeles, .320; Votto, Cincinnati, .320; Posey, San Francisco, .313; Ozuna, Miami, .312; LeMahieu, Colorado, .311; Freeman, Atlanta, .307; Pham, St. Louis, .307; Gordon, Miami, .305.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 136; Stanton, Miami, 123; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 117; Gordon, Miami, 111; Bryant, Chicago, 110; Votto, Cincinnati, 105; Rizzo, Chicago, 99; Arenado, Colorado, 98; Yelich, Miami, 97; LeMahieu, Colorado, 95.

RBI–Stanton, Miami, 130; Arenado, Colorado, 129; Ozuna, Miami, 122; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 120; Rizzo, Chicago, 109; Zimmerman, Washington, 107; Lamb, Arizona, 103; Blackmon, Colorado, 100; Votto, Cincinnati, 100; Shaw, Milwaukee, 99.

HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 208; Inciarte, Atlanta, 201; Gordon, Miami, 197; Ozuna, Miami, 190; LeMahieu, Colorado, 187; Arenado, Colorado, 182; Votto, Cincinnati, 177; Murphy, Washington, 169; Yelich, Miami, 167; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 166.

DOUBLES–Arenado, Colorado, 43; Murphy, Washington, 43; Herrera, Philadelphia, 41; Rendon, Washington, 41; Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Bryant, Chicago, 38; Drury, Arizona, 36; Yelich, Miami, 36; Blackmon, Colorado, 35; 5 tied at 34.

TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 14; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 11; Fowler, St. Louis, 9; Gordon, Miami, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 7; Cozart, Cincinnati, 7; Margot, San Diego, 7; Reyes, New York, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Stanton, Miami, 59; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 39; Arenado, Colorado, 36; Blackmon, Colorado, 36; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 36; Ozuna, Miami, 36; Votto, Cincinnati, 36; Zimmerman, Washington, 36; Rizzo, Chicago, 32; 3 tied at 31.

STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 59; Gordon, Miami, 58; TTurner, Washington, 45; Pham, St. Louis, 25; Reyes, New York, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; Villar, Milwaukee, 23; Inciarte, Atlanta, 22; Broxton, Milwaukee, 21; Marte, Pittsburgh, 21.

PITCHING–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 18-4; Davies, Milwaukee, 17-9; Greinke, Arizona, 17-6; Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Wood, Los Angeles, 16-3; Gonzalez, Washington, 15-8; Ray, Arizona, 15-5; Strasburg, Washington, 15-4; deGrom, New York, 15-10; 3 tied at 14.

ERA–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.21; Strasburg, Washington, 2.52; Scherzer, Washington, 2.55; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.75; Ray, Arizona, 2.86; Greinke, Arizona, 3.18; Lynn, St. Louis, 3.43; Nelson, Milwaukee, 3.49; Arrieta, Chicago, 3.53; deGrom, New York, 3.53.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 263; deGrom, New York, 239; Martinez, St. Louis, 217; Ray, Arizona, 217; Greinke, Arizona, 211; Samardzija, San Francisco, 205; Strasburg, Washington, 204; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 200; Nelson, Milwaukee, 199; Cole, Pittsburgh, 196.

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 50 37

New England 2 1 0 .667 99 95

Miami 1 1 0 .500 25 37

N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 72

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 86 69

Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 89 51

Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 53 90

Houston 1 2 0 .333 53 74

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 64 50

Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 51 54

Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 33 60

Cleveland 0 3 0 .000 56 76

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 93 57

Denver 2 1 0 .667 82 64

Oakland 2 1 0 .667 81 63

L.A. Chargers 0 3 0 .000 48 67

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 77 68

Dallas 2 1 0 .667 64 62

Washington 2 1 0 .667 71 60

N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 37 70

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 3 0 0 1.000 87 66

Carolina 2 1 0 .667 45 40

Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 46 41

New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 73 78

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 102 81

Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 72 62

Detroit 2 1 0 .667 85 63

Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 107 75

Seattle 1 2 0 .333 48 59

Arizona 1 2 0 .333 56 76

San Francisco 0 3 0 .000 51 76

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Green Bay 35, Chicago 14

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans vs Miami at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1

Carolina at New England, 1

Tennessee at Houston, 1

Detroit at Minnesota, 1

Buffalo at Atlanta, 1

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05

Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05

Oakland at Denver, 4:25

Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30

Monday’s Games

Washington at Kansas City, 8:30

Thursday, Oct. 5

New England at Tampa Bay, 8:25

Sunday, Oct. 8

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1

Carolina at Detroit, 1

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 1

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 1

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1

Tennessee at Miami, 1

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30

Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver

Monday, Oct. 9

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Games

NC Central 21, Florida A&M 14

Texas (1-2) at Iowa St. (2-1), late

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth (2-0) at Penn (2-0), 7

Miami (2-0) at Duke (4-0), 7

Nebraska (2-2) at Illinois (2-1), 8

Alcorn St. (2-2) at Texas Southern (0-3), 9

BYU (1-3) at Utah St. (2-2), 8

Southern Cal (4-0) at Washington St. (4-0), 10:30

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Rice (1-3) at Pittsburgh (1-3), Noon

Houston (2-1) at Temple (2-2), Noon

Columbia (2-0) at Princeton (2-0), 12:30

Cent. Michigan (1-3) at Boston College (1-3), 1

Lafayette (0-4) at Holy Cross (2-2), 1:05

Colgate (1-3) at Cornell (0-2), 1:30

Harvard (1-1) at Georgetown (1-2), 2

UTEP (0-4) at Army (2-2), 3:30

James Madison (4-0) at Delaware (2-1), 3:30

Indiana (2-1) at Penn St. (4-0), 3:30

Ohio (3-1) at UMass (0-5), 3:30

CCSU (1-3) at Sacred Heart (2-2), 5

Monmouth (NJ) (3-1) at Bucknell (2-2), 6

Yale (2-0) at Fordham (1-3), 6

Bryant (2-2) at New Hampshire (3-1), 6

Villanova (2-2) at Towson (2-2), 6

Lehigh (0-4) at Wagner (1-3), 6

Rhode Island (2-2) at Brown (1-1), 7

WV Wesleyan (2-2) at Duquesne (2-1), 7

Ohio St. (3-1) at Rutgers (1-3), 7:30

SOUTH

South Florida (4-0) at East Carolina (0-3), Noon

Vanderbilt (3-1) at Florida (2-1), Noon

North Carolina (1-3) at Georgia Tech (2-1), Noon

Syracuse (2-2) at NC State (3-1), 12:20

Marist (2-2) at Davidson (2-1), 1

ETSU (2-2) at Furman (1-3), 1

Guilford (2-1) at Jacksonville (2-1), 1

Morehead St. (2-2) at Campbell (2-2), 2

Albany (NY) (3-1) at Elon (3-1), 2

Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-2) at Alabama A&M (1-3), 3

The Citadel (3-0) at Samford (2-2), 3

North Greenville (3-1) at Kennesaw St. (2-1), 3:30

Murray St. (1-3) at Louisville (3-1), 3:30

Georgia (4-0) at Tennessee (3-1), 3:30

Florida St. (0-2) at Wake Forest (4-0), 3:30

Savannah St. (0-3) at Bethune-Cookman (1-3), 4

E. Michigan (2-1) at Kentucky (3-1), 4

VMI (0-4) at Mercer (1-3), 4

Mississippi St. (3-1) at Auburn (3-1), 6

W. Carolina (3-1) at Chattanooga (1-3), 6

St. Francis (Pa.) (2-1) at Liberty (3-1), 6

NC A&T (4-0) at SC State (1-2), 6

Stony Brook (3-1) at William & Mary (2-1), 6

UT Martin (3-1) at Austin Peay (2-2), 7

MVSU (0-3) at Charleston Southern (1-2), 7

Middle Tennessee (2-2) at FAU (1-3), 7

Charlotte (0-4) at FIU (2-1), 7

Troy (3-1) at LSU (3-1), 7

South Alabama (1-3) at Louisiana Tech (2-2), 7

Coastal Carolina (1-2) at Louisiana-Monroe (1-2), 7

Wofford (3-0) at Presbyterian (2-2), 7

North Texas (2-2) at Southern Miss. (2-1), 7

Fort Valley St. (1-2) at Southern U. (1-3), 7

E. Illinois (2-2) at Tennessee St. (3-1), 7

Jacksonville St. (2-1) at Tennessee Tech (0-4), 7

Memphis (3-0) at UCF (2-0), 7

SE Louisiana (1-3) at Northwestern St. (1-2), 7:30

Clemson (4-0) at Virginia Tech (4-0), 8

Mississippi (2-1) at Alabama (4-0), 9

MIDWEST

San Diego (2-2) at Dayton (1-3), Noon

Maryland (2-1) at Minnesota (3-0), Noon

Northwestern (2-1) at Wisconsin (3-0), Noon

Drake (2-2) at Butler (2-2), 1

Missouri St. (1-3) at N. Dakota St. (3-0), 2

Stetson (0-4) at Valparaiso (1-3), 2

Baylor (0-4) at Kansas St. (2-1), 3:30

Buffalo (2-2) at Kent St. (1-3), 3:30

Iowa (3-1) at Michigan St. (2-1), 4

South Dakota (3-0) at W. Illinois (3-0), 4

Clark Atlanta (0-0) vs. Grambling St. (3-1) at Chicago, 4:30

Miami (Ohio) (2-2) at Notre Dame (3-1), 5

Akron (1-3) at Bowling Green (0-4), 6

Marshall (2-1) at Cincinnati (2-2), 7

N. Iowa (1-2) at S. Illinois (2-1), 7

E. Kentucky (1-2) at SE Missouri (0-4), 7

Ball St. (2-2) at W. Michigan (2-2), 7

S. Dakota St. (3-0) at Youngstown St. (2-1), 7

Indiana St. (0-3) at Illinois St. (3-0), 7:30

SOUTHWEST

New Mexico St. (2-2) at Arkansas (1-2), Noon

Navy (3-0) at Tulsa (1-3), 3:30

UConn (1-1) at SMU (3-1), 4

Jackson St. (0-4) at Prairie View (1-2), 5

Sam Houston St. (3-0) at Cent. Arkansas (2-1), 7

Abilene Christian (1-3) at Incarnate Word (0-3), 7

McNeese St. (3-1) at Stephen F. Austin (2-2), 7

South Carolina (3-1) at Texas A&M (3-1), 7:30

Nicholls (2-2) at Lamar (1-3), 8

Oklahoma St. (3-1) at Texas Tech (3-0), 8

FAR WEST

Weber St. (3-1) at Montana St. (1-2), 3:30

Arizona St. (2-2) at Stanford (2-2), 4

Texas St. (1-3) at Wyoming (2-2), 4

Cal Poly (0-4) at Idaho St. (2-2), 4:30

Sacramento St. (2-2) at E. Washington (2-2), 4:35

Montana (2-2) at Portland St. (0-3), 5

N. Colorado (2-1) at N. Arizona (1-2), 7

Air Force (1-2) at New Mexico (2-2), 7

Washington (4-0) at Oregon St. (1-3), 8

North Dakota (1-3) at UC Davis (2-2), 9

Nevada (0-4) at Fresno St. (1-2), 10

California (3-1) at Oregon (3-1), 10:30

N. Illinois (2-1) at San Diego St. (4-0), 10:30

Colorado (3-1) at UCLA (2-2), 10:30

San Jose St. (1-4) at UNLV (1-2), 10:30

Colorado St. (2-2) at Hawaii (2-2), 11:59

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Monster Cup

Energy Apache Warrior 400

Lineup

1. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 160.664 mph.

2. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 160.392.

3. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 159.986.

4. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 159.972.

5. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 159.893.

6. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 159.759.

7. (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevy, 159.688.

8. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 159.454.

9. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 159.208.

10. (77) Erik Jones, Toyota, 159.137.

11. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 159.025.

12. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 158.730.

13. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 158.667.

14. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 158.667.

15. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 158.555.

16. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 158.500.

17. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 158.409.

18. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 158.332.

19. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 158.214.

20. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 157.819.

21. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 157.763.

22. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 157.715.

23. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 157.604.

24. (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 157.048.

25. (27) Paul Menard, Chevy, 157.377.

26. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 157.048.

27. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 156.938.

28. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 156.481.

29. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 156.264.

30. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 155.844.

31. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 154.434.

32. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 153.152.

33. (72) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 153.068.

34. (83) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 152.905.

35. (66) Timmy Hill, Chevy, 151.835.

36. (51) BJ McLeod, Chevy, 149.334.

37. (23) Corey LaJoie, Toyota, 148.920.

38. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 148.810.

39. (55) Reed Sorenson, Toyota, 18.775.

40. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, no speed.

PRO GOLF

LPGA Tour

McKayson New Zealand Women’s Open

Second Round

Belen Mozo 66-64 — 130 -14

Emily Tubert 70-65 — 135 -9

Madelene Sagstrom 68-67 — 135 -9

Brooke M. Henderson 65-70 — 135 -9

Thidapa Suwannapura 70-66 — 136 -8

Jing Yan 70-66 — 136 -8

Mariajo Uribe 68-68 — 136 -8

Amy Boulden 66-70 — 136 -8

Pernilla Lindberg 69-68 — 137 -7

Beatriz Recari 67-70 — 137 -7

Na Yeon Choi 67-70 — 137 -7

a-Selin Hyun 73-65 — 138 -6

Bronte Law 72-66 — 138 -6

Lydia Ko 70-68 — 138 -6

Pavarisa Yoktuan 69-69 — 138 -6

Nontaya Srisawang 69-69 — 138 -6

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 65-73 — 138 -6

Sarah Jane Smith 73-66 — 139 -5

Holly Clyburn 72-67 — 139 -5

Lee Lopez 72-67 — 139 -5

Peiyun Chien 72-67 — 139 -5

Jackie Stoelting 71-68 — 139 -5

Rachel Rohanna 71-68 — 139 -5

Su Oh 69-70 — 139 -5

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

College Athletics

Prep Girls Soccer

Van Buren at Cory-Rawson (NCOSA), 10 a.m.

Prep Cross Country

Hopewell-Loudon,Carey & Riverdale at Buckeye Central Invitational, 9 a.m.

Lakota, Elmwood, Upper Sandusky, New Riegel, Mohawk & North Baltimore at Old Fort Invitational, 9 a.m.

Findlay, Fostoria & Liberty-Benton at Oregon Clay Eagle Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Carey at Arcadia, 10 a.m.

New Riegel at Buckeye Central Invitational, 10 a.m.

Lakota at Vanlue, 1

LOCAL & AREA

Wrestling Officials Class

There will be a class for new high school wrestling officials on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Oct. 12 at the University of Findlay. For more information or to register go to: http://officials.myohsaa.org or call 419-423-8995.

H-L Seeks Junior High Coach

Hopewell-Loudon is in need of a seventh grade girls basketball coach. Candidates should contact athletic director Brian Colatruglio at bcolatruglio@hlschool.net or 419-937-2804.

