Prep football roundup: Gabel leads Lakota to 4th straight win

LAKESIDE — Lakota’s Tyler Gabel ran for two scores and passed for two more as the Raiders steamrolled Danbury 52-0 in a nonconference football game at Biro Field Friday night.

The win, Lakota’s fourth straight, pushed its record to 4-2 while the Lakers slipped to 2-4.

Gabel hit Levi Myers with a 22-yard touchdown pass and Lucas Streacker with a 28-yard scoring strike to open the first-quarter scoring.

A 30-yard field goal by Streacker gave the Raiders a 17-0 after the first frame.

Gabel added touchdowns of 8 and 1-yard in the second quarter sandwiched around Trevor Franks’ 25-yard TD sprint.

Streacker added a 37-yard touchdown run and Charles Thomas chipped in with a 1-yard touchdown plunge in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.

NORTH BALTIMORE 35

VAN BUREN 7

NORTH BALTIMORE — Brady Rader’s 203 yards and three touchdowns passing sparked North Baltimore’s offense again Friday night as the Tigers remained in the tight Blanchard Valley Conference race with a 35-7 victory over Van Buren.

The victory leaves North Baltimore 4-2 overall, 3-1 in the BVC and tied with Liberty-Benton behind league unbeatens Pandora-Gilboa and McComb.

Rader completed 15 of 23 passes, connecting with David Patterson (34 yards), Levi Gazarek (24 yards) and Kole Wymer (25 yards) on scoring passes.

Clayton Heineman’s 8-yard interception return for a touchdown gave the Tigers a 7-0 second-quarter lead before Wymer ran 15 yards for a score.

Wymer finished with 112 yards on 22 carries, while Van Buren (3-3, 2-2) got a 123-yard rushing performance on 16 carries from Jacob Leal. Leal’s 7-yard run in the third quarter accounted for the Black Knights’ lone TD.

Van Buren 0 0 7 0 — 7

North Baltimore 0 14 14 7 — 35

Second Quarter

NB — Heineman 8 interception return (Gazarek kick)

NB — Wymer 15 run (Gazarek kick)

Third Quarter

NB — Patterson 34 pass from Rader (Gazarek kick)

NB — Gazarek 24 pass from Rader (Gazarek kick)

VB — Leal 7 run (Piccirillo kick)

Fourth Quarter

NB — Wymer 25 pass from Rader (Gazarek kick)

LIBERTY-BENTON 62

ARCADIA 0

Austin May threw four first-quarter touchdown passes as Liberty-Benton kept pace in the Blanchard Valley Conference race by blanking Arcadia 62-0 Friday night.

The Eagles, who improved to 5-1 overall, will take a 3-1 BVC record to unbeaten Pandora-Gilboa next Friday.

While the Rockets improved to 6-0, 4-0 with a 48-0 romp over Vanlue, McComb (5-1) continued to share the BVC lead at 4-0 after handling Leipsic a 29-14 loss and North Baltimore (4-2) stayed abreast of Liberty-Benton at 3-1 with a 35-7 win over Van Buren.

May, who was 5 of 8 passing for 163 yards, threw TD passes of 57 yards to Conor Greer, 34 yards to Tyler Dillon, 6 yards to Mehkei Jenkins and 34 to Justin Risner.

L-B held a 455-64 edge in total offense as the Eagles got 292 yards and touchdowns.

Greer had one of those scores covering 35 yards, Marshall Rose went 25 and 4 yards to the end zone, Cody Collert bulled one yard and Nathaniel Dire scored from 7 yards out.

Trevor Brubaker logged 27 yards on 16 carries for Arcadia (2-4, 1-3).

Arcadia 0 0 0 0 — 0

Liberty-Benton 42 7 6 7 — 62

First Quarter

L-B — Greer 57 pass from May (Heaster kick)

L-B — Dillon 34 pass from May (Heaster kick)

L-B — Greer 35 run (Heaster kick)

L-B — Jenkins 6 pass from May (Heaster kick)

L-B — Risner 34 pass from May (Heaster kick)

L-B — Rose 25 run (Heaster kick)

Second Quarter

L-B — Rose 4 run (Heaster kick)

Third Quarter

L-B — Collert 1 run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

L-B — Dire 7 run (Heaster kick)

PANDORA-GILBOA 48

VANLUE 0

PANDORA — Jared Breece completed four passes on Friday. All four went for touchdowns as Pandora-Gilboa walloped Vanlue 48-0 in Blanchard Valley Conference action.

The Rockets remain perfect on the season, improving to 6-0 overall and tied with McComb atop the BVC standings at 4-0.

Breece was 4 of 5 passing for 166 yards including scoring strikes of 62 and 21 yards to Travis Maag, Breece added TDs of 23 yards to Cole Schwab and 60 yards to Carter Nofziger, who also ran for a 40-yard TD of his own. Breece also scored on the ground from 37 yards out for five total TDs.

Treg Price paced the Wildcats (1-5, 0-4 BVC) with 104 yards on 42 carries.

Vanlue 0 0 0 0 — 0

Pandora-Gilboa 21 20 7 0 — 48

First Quarter

PG — Maag 62 pass from Breece (Hok kick)

PG — Breece 37 run (Hok kick)

PG — Maag 21 pass from Breece (Steiner kick)

Second Quarter

PG — Nofziger 40 run (kick failed)

PG — Traxler 40 run (Hok kick)

PG — Schwab 23 pass from Breece (Steiner kick)

Third Quarter

PG — Nofziger 60 pass from Breece (Hok kick)

GENOA 50

ELMWOOD 16

GENOA — Genoa scored 43 first-half points and did not let Elmwood into the end zone until the fourth quarter as the Comets shellacked Elmwood 50-16 in Northern Buckeye Conference action.

Genoa, which improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the NBC, scored twice on blocked punts returned for touchdowns, returned an interception for a score and also added a safety midway through the second quarter.

The Comets also scored four times on offense, all running plays.

The Royals (1-5, 0-3) scored two end-of-game passing touchdowns and converted both two-point attempts.

Elmwood 0 0 0 16 — 16

Genoa 13 30 7 0 — 50

Comments

comments