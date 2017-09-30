Prep football: Eagles run past Redmen

By SHANNON DOVE

STAFF WRITER

You could say Eastwood ran away with this one.

Sophomore running back Jaden Rayford scored two rushing touchdowns and totaled 183 yards on 27 carries to help the Eagles, the state’s top-ranked team in Division I, down Fostoria High School 35-7 in a Northern Buckeye Conference game on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Running backs Cooper Comes, Ceyleon Damron and Ian Downard each added a touchdown for the Eagles, who gained all of their 362 offensive yards on the ground while improving to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

“Both teams should be proud of the way they fought,” Eastwood coach Craig Rutherford said. “It was a hard hitting, physical game and that’s what we thought it was going to be coming over.”

Fostoria’s defense made some critical stops in the first half. On the first drive of the game the Eagles moved the ball from their own 21 to Fostoria’s 27. With first-and-10 at the 27, Devin Mauricio intercepted Jake Pickerel’s pass on what would prove to be the Eagles only turnover of the game. The Redmen (4-2 overall, 1-2 NBC) were unable to convert the miscue into points, however, going three-and-out.

Eastwood scored on its next possession as Comes punched the ball in from 5 yards out to complete a 46-yard drive in five plays and to go up 7-0, a score that held through the end of the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, the Eagles drove from their own 22 to the Fostoria 34 before the Redmen stopped the drive.

When the Eagles regained possession with five minutes remaining, they moved the ball from their own 44 to the Fostoria 6-yard line and the Redmen defense dropped Rayford for no gain on fourth-and-1 with 38 seconds left to preserve the 7-point differential at halftime.

“We knew how good their defensive line was and how good their linebackers would be and we had a couple of times where we just didn’t make the play on fourth down when we needed it and they did,” Rutherford said. “But I was proud of the way our guys responded. They came back and they fought in the second half. That says a lot about them.”

Unfortunately for the Redmen, were unable to use that momentum to open the third quarter, going three-and-out.

Rayford scored his first touchdown on a 16-yard run to put the Eagles ahead 14-0 after Jake Hahn’s kick.

“Our offense has to complement our defense,” Redmen coach Derek Kidwell said. “I always talk about playing complementary football in all three phases: offense, defense and special teams. I thought our defense gave us a performance tonight that was worthy of a winning football game. Unfortunately for us, we didn’t answer the bell offensively.

“We only ran 13 plays in the first half; they ran 47 and we only gave them seven points. We get the ball to start the second half, we need to go down, at least switch field position if not score, (but) we go three-and-out.”

Fostoria’s offense did get it done on the next possession as Skyler Garcia found receiver Gabe Turner in the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown pass and Weston Weimerskirch’s kick cut the Eagles lead to 14-7 with 3:26 left in the third.

But the Eagles were again able to quash any momentum the Redmen may have gained as Comes had a 40-yard kickoff return to give the Eagles good field position at the Fostoria 49 to start the next drive. Comes left the field and was replaced by Damron, who capped the five-play drive with a 15-yard scoring run, extending the lead to 20-7 at the 1:30 mark.

“When Cooper (Comes) went down … Ceyleon Damron came in and really stepped up and had a couple of really, really good runs and probably what a lot of people wouldn’t see, a couple of really good blocks that sprung a couple of plays for us. We’re really proud of him and the way that he came in and got some varsity minutes,” Rutherford said.

Early in the fourth quarter, Tyler Schmeltz intercepted a Garcia pass near the 50 yard line and returned it to the Fostoria 29. Rayford later completed the drive with a 3-yard rushing touchdown. Pickerel threw to Tyler Haas for the two-point conversion, lifting Eastwood to a 28-7 advantage.

Downard added a 37-yard touchdown run with 5:20 remaining for the 35-7 final.

Garcia was 9 of 19 passing for 150 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Pickerel was 0-for-5 with one pick.

The Eagles sacked Garcia seven times; Dalton Andrews and Antonio Salinas had three apiece.

“Our kids played extremely hard,” Kidwell said. “I couldn’t be more pleased with the effort and the defensive execution. It’s just offensively we’ve got to bring a better game if we’re going to pull an upset like we were trying to pull tonight.”

Eastwood 7 0 13 15 — 35

Fostoria 0 0 7 0 — 7

First Quarter

East — Comes 5 run (J. Hahn kick)

Second Quarter

No scoring

Third Quarter

East — Rayford 16 run (J. Hahn kick)

Fost — Turner 3 pass from Garcia (Weimerskirch kick)

East — Damron 15 run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

East — Rayford 3 run (Haas pass from Ja. Pickerel)

East — Downard 37 run (J. Hahn kick)

Comments

comments