Prep football: Arlington slips past Chieftains

ARLINGTON — Both entering at 1-4 overall, Hopewell-Loudon and Arlington met Friday night after enduring plenty of hardships in the first half of the season.

The injury bug continued to bite the Chieftains, down to an emergency fourth-quarterback situation, and the Red Devils capitalized.

Arlington picked off passes from two different H-L players in the final four minutes to preserve a 15-14 Blanchard Valley Conference victory.

“It was good for us; we’ve had kind of a rough stretch of some tough opponents and tough games,” Arlington coach Josh McGrain said. “We put in a lot of work this week and I think we got better this week.

“To come out with a victory tonight, I think is a really good thing for our kids, trying to get some confidence moving forward into the second half of the season.”

The Red Devils improved to 2-4 overall and 2-2 in the BVC, while the Chieftains fell to 1-5 and 0-4.

The four teams to which Arlington has lost had a combined record of 17-3 entering Friday night.

“It’s been some ups and downs,” McGrain said. “We haven’t really been able to play consistent football and compete at a high level with some of the opponents that we played.”

Meanwhile, Hopewell-Loudon had lost three quarterbacks due to injury, including Friday night’s starter, Luke Jameson, on the final play of the first half.

True starter and senior Zach Kreais went down with a broken collarbone on the opening series of Week 1 after would-be backup Brock Williams suffered a broken foot on the first day of two-a-days.

Jameson, a 6-foot-2 freshman, threw for 166 yards, two scores and an interception.

Leading rusher Sam Stickley (398 yards, nine TDs on the season) missed the game, and Colatruglio said linemen Alec Bower and Aaron Yerkes both played hurt after not practicing the entire week.

“It’s stupid,” Colatruglio said of the slew of injuries. “I’ve been doing this 20 years and I’ve never seen anything like what’s happened to our team this year.

“I feel bad for our kids, but they haven’t hung their heads once. They just keep fighting and doing everything we ask them to do.”

The game wasn’t settled until late in the fourth quarter, though neither team scored in the second half.

The Chieftains were able to move the ball a little, direct snapping to receiver Dominic Hedrick, who totaled 64 yards on 16 carries.

But his pass intended for Charlie Wickham was intercepted by Ivan Berry in a jump-ball situation at the Red Devils 2 with 3:53 to go.

Though Arlington quickly went three-and-out, Jacob Russell sealed the game for his team by picking off Travis Milligan two plays later at the Arlington 15.

“It was one of those things to where (Colatruglio) is a great offensive coach and runs a great program,” McGrain said. “We knew they were going to be able to move the ball a little bit and our defense was able to make some plays in some key spots of the game.”

“We basically drew an offense up at halftime in the dirt, trying to find a way,” Colatruglio said. “We made some plays. We gave ourselves a chance, honestly.”

Arlington was without running back Devin Plunkett for the second half due to a first-half injury.

Plunkett gave the Red Devils a huge boost to start the game by taking a reverse pitch and throwing downfield to an open Berry for 39 yards and a touchdown on the game’s first play.

The Red Devils’ first score came after Gavin Isenberger’s squib kick befuddled Hopewell-Loudon enough for an Arlington recovery to start the game.

On the point-after-try, Hopewell-Loudon jumped offside, prompting Arlington to go for two as Plunkett powered in.

The extra points proved to be substantial.

“It’s obviously what made the difference,” McGrain said. “Not even really thinking about it at that particular point in time. … To come off to a quick start was kind of big for us moving forward.”

Hopewell-Loudon did strike back as Jameson hit Jaret Nelson for 15- and 20-yard touchdown passes on consecutive drives– both coming on fourth down.

Nelson finished with 102 yards on five catches and also had a fumble recovery and a pass broken up on defense.

The lead was short-lived as Evan O’Rear, filling in for Plunkett, capped an eight-play, 54-yard drive with a 4-yard plunge to give Arlington a 15-14 lead with 3:06 left in the second quarter. O’Rear totaled 39 yards on 12 carries.

“We’ve got to put it in perspective,” McGrain said. “It’s one win and we’re going to take it and enjoy it this weekend. Then we’re going to get prepared and move forward for next week.”

Hopewell-Loudon 7 7 0 0 — 14

Arlington 8 7 0 0 — 15

First Quarter

ARL — Berry 39 pass from Plunkett (Berry run)

H-L — Nelson 15 pass from Jameson (Nelson kick)

Second Quarter

H-L — Nelson 20 pass from Jameson (Nelson kick)

Arl — O’Rear 4 run (Isenbarger kick)

H-L Arl

First Downs 13 8

Rushes-yards 29-108 34-66

Passing Yards 170 123

Comp-Att-Int 12-26-3 7-12-2

Punts-Avg. 4-34 4-37

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1

Penalties-Yards 5-31 4-30

individual statistics

rushing — Hopewell-Loudon, Hedrick 18-64, Turco 9-39, Milligan 1-7. Arlington, O’Rear 12-39, Plunkett 8-20, Russell 8-16, Slough 3-4.

passing — Hopewell-Loudon, Jameson 11-21-166-1, Milligan 1-4-11-1, Hedrick 0-1-0-1. Arlington, Russell 6-11-94-1, Plunkett 1-1-39-0.

receiving — Hopewell-Loudon, Nelson 5-102, St. Clair 2-25, Hedrick 2-24, Wickham 2-23, Fox 1-3. Arlington, Price 5-85, Berry 2-48, .

