Sectional boys golf: Van Buren notches 14th straight title

ARLINGTON — Van Buren’s Brandon Wehrle blistered Sycamore Springs Golf Course with a 2-under-par 70 as he earned medalist honors and led the Black Knights to their 14th straight sectional title in Division III sectional boys golf play on Thursday.

The top three teams and top three individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to Thursday’s Division III district tournament at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green.

Van Buren won with a 305, while Carey (344) and New Riegel (361) earned district tournament berths with second and third place finishes, respectively. Arcadia was 10th at 424.

Hunter Foltz backed Wehrle for Van Buren with a 73 to finish runner-up. Noah Frederick tied for fourth with an 80, and Quentin Weddell tied for seventh with an 82. Connor Ohlrich (84) was tied for 11th.

Allan Acree led New Riegel with an 80, good for a tie for fourth. Aaron Hohman (86), Chris Acree (97) and Jacob Theis (98) also scored for the Blue Jackets.

Bluffton senior Aaron Belcher grabbed the first individual qualifying spot with a 75 and finished third. McComb’s Ross Wenzinger and Upper Scioto Valley’s Brady Hipsher each shot an 82 to advance as well.

Division III Boys Sectional

AT SYCAMORE SPRINGS GOLF COURSE

TEAM STANDINGS — 1, Van Buren (Brandon Wehrle 70, Hunter Foltz 73, Noah Frederick 80, Quentin Weddell 82) 305. 2, Carey 344. 3, New Riegel (Allan Acree 80, Aaron Hohman 86, Chris Acree 97, Jacob Theis 98) 361. 4, Bluffton 364. 5, Allen East 376. 6, Upper Scioto Valley 378. 7, Columbus Grove 384. 7, Waynesfield-Goshen 384. 9, McComb 385. 10, Arcadia (Casey Cramer 104, Will Recker 106, Wyatt Lucas & Kaleb Enders 107) 424. 11, Colonel Crawford 428. 12, Leipsic 443. 13, Ada 478.

ADVANCING INDIVIDUALS — 1, Aaron Belcher, Bluffton, 75. 2, Brady Hipsher, Upper Scioto Valley, 82. 3, Ross Wenzinger, McComb, 82.

H-L advances

CLYDE — Hopewell-Loudon’s boys golf team finished third by three strokes to narrowly earn the third and final district qualifying spot at the Division III sectional tournament on Thursday at Green Hill Golf Course.

The Chieftains edged Danbury 361-364. Margaretta, led by individual medalist Oliver Thomas’ 78, won with 337 strokes, and Woodmore (352) was second.

The top three teams and the lowest-scoring three individuals not advancing with a team gained spots in Thursday’s district tournament at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green.

Adam Creeger led a balanced H-L team with an 89. Garrett White shot a 90, while Conner White and Cody Balliet both shot a 91.

Old Fort finished seventh with a 377, and Lakota was ninth at 389.

Jarett Woodall’s 86 led Old Fort, while Nathan Walter’s 92 was low for Lakota.

Danbury’s Luco Manuella (81), Fremont St. Joseph’s Lance Emrich (85) and Ashton Groff of Sandusky St. Mary’s (85) were the three individual qualifiers.

Division III Boys Sectional

AT GREEN HILLS GOLF COURSE

TEAM STANDINGS — 1, Margaretta 337. 2, Woodmore 352. 3, Hopewell-Loudon (Adam Creeger 89, Garrett White 90, Conner White & Cody Balliet 91) 361. 4, Danbury 364. 5, Gibsonburg 369. 6, Fremont St. Joseph 375. 7, Old Fort (Jarett Woodall 86, Kaleb Wilkinson 90, Carson Steyer 94, John Barr 107) 377. 8, Cardinal Stritch 385. 9, Lakota (Nathan Walter 92, Colt Dible, Connor Hill & Jayden Bonnell 99) 389. 10, North Baltimore 397. 11, Sandusky St. Mary’s 412. 12, Crestline 415. 13, Northwood 445.

ADVANCING INDIVIDUALS — 1, Luco Manuella, Danbury, 81. 2, Lance Emrich, Fremont St. Joseph, 85. 3, Ashton Groff, Sandusky St. Mary’s 85.

Elmwood places 10th

KALIDA — Braden Dauterman’s 86 was the low round for Elmwood as the Royals finished 10th in team standings of Thursday’s Division II sectional boys tournament at Country Acres Golf Club.

The top three teams, plus the top four individuals not on a qualifying team, advanced to Thursday’s Division II district tournament at Red Hawk Run Golf Club in Findlay.

Ontario won the team title with 330, while Lima Bath (333) and Kenton (344) were second and third, respectively. Elmwood had 378 strokes and Fostoria High School was last in the 12-team field at 455.

Upper Sandusky’s Brett Montgomery was medalist with a 77 and gained an individual spot in the district tournament. Ottawa-Glandorf’s Austin Radcliff finished tied for second with Bryan’s Case Hartman with 78 and advanced to the district. Van Wert’s Jared Hernandez grabbed the final spot with an 83.

Jacob Counts’ 98 was Fostoria’s low round.

Division II Boys Sectional

AT COUNTRY ACRES GOLF CLUB

TEAM STANDINGS — 1, Ontario 330. 2, Lima Bath 333. 3, Kenton 344. 4, Bryan 348. 5, Upper Sandusky 356. 6, Paulding 359. 7, Coldwater 368. 8, St. Marys Memorial 370. 9, Van Wert 375. 10, Elmwood (Braden Dauterman 86, Kaeleb Borner 88, Aaron Smith 99, Carter Taft 105) 378. 11, Ottawa-Glandorf 392. 12, Fostoria (Jacob Counts 98, Karsen Bemis 105, Trey Groves 116, Jared Hook 136) 455.

ADVANCING INDIVIDUALS — 1, Brett Montgomery, Upper Sandusky, 77. 2, Case Hartman, Bryan, 78. 3, Austin Radcliff, Ottawa-Glandorf, 78. 4, Jared Hernandez, Van Wert, 83.

