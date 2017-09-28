Prep roundup: Black Knights repeat as NCOSA champs

FINDLAY — Nick McCracken recorded a goal and an assist and James Koehler also scored as the Van Buren boys soccer team defended its outright North Central Ohio Soccer Association title with a 2-0 win over Liberty-Benton on Thursday.

Van Buren improved to 10-1 overall and 4-0 in the NCOSA. L-B dropped to 6-5-1 overall and finished 3-1-1 in the league.

Riverdale’s 1-0 NCOSA win over Ada on Thursday gave the Bulldogs two league losses and helped the Black Knights clinch the outright title.

Jaden Tabler added an assist for Van Buren, which had a 7-1 shots-on-goal advantage. Hunter Fleck had a save in goal.

Chris Dole stopped five shots for the Eagles.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Liberty-Benton, 1-0.

OLD FORT 4

UPPER SANDUSKY 3

UPPER SANDUSKY — Zach Kohlenberg scored a pair of goals as Old Fort built a 4-2 halftime lead and held on to beat Upper Sandusky 4-3 iThursday in nonleague boys soccer.

Kat Mathna and Zach Dewese also scored for Old Fort (2-8-1), with Luke Wagner making seven saves in goal.

Lupe Landaverde had two goals and Jaidyn Thiel also scored for Upper Sandusky (2-10-1).

goals: (OF) Zach Kohlenberg 2, Kat Mathna & Zach Dewese. (US) Lupe Landaverde 2, Jaidyn Thiel 1. Assists: (US) Gabe Baker & Ross Swinehart. shots-on-goal: Old Fort 11, Upper Sandusky 10. saves: (OF) Luke Wagner 7. (US) Anson Hill 8.

records: Old Fort 2-8-1; Upper Sandusky 2-10-1.

Prep Volleyball

FOSTORIA 3

GENOA 0

GENOA — Powered by Tyriana Settles’ 25 kills and four blocks and Dakota Thomas’ 30 assists, Fostoria High School swept Genoa 25-13, 25-14, 25-11 on Thursday night in Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball.

Mary Harris recorded nine aces and seven digs for the Lady Red (13-5, 7-3 NBC), with Meredith Grine, J’Breonn Jones and Zoe Rice adding seven digs apiece.

Genoa fell to 6-11 overall and 2-8 in the NBC.

FOSTORIA (13-5, 7-3 NBC)

SERVING: Mary Harris 28-30, Zoe Rice 14-14, Tyriana Settles 8-8, Dakota Thomas 6-6. ACES: Harris 9. KILLS: Settles 25, Harris 5, Meredith Grine 5. ASSISTS: Thomas 30. SETTING: Thomas 60-63. DIGS: Harris, Grine, Rice & J’Breonn Jones 7, Settles 5. BLOCKS: Settles 4.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Fostoria 25-13, 25-18.

ELMWOOD 3

WOODMORE 0

ELMORE — Taiah Douglas deposited 13 kills for Elmwood which downed winless Woodmore 25-14, 25-12, 25-19 on Thursday night in Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball.

Maddie Schroeder handed out 32 assists and Jill Hannah came up with 13 digs as the Royals improved to 3-13 overall and 2-8 in the NBC.

The Wildcats dropped to 0-16 overall and 0-10 in conference play.

ELMWOOD (3-13, 2-8 NBC)

KILLS: Taiah Douglas 13, Peighton Troike 8, Lizzy Hall 6. ASSISTS: Maddie Schroeder 32. DIGS: Jill Hannah 13, Lizzy Hall 12, Troike 8.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Elmwood, 25-6, 25-4.

NEW RIEGEL 3

OLD FORT 1

NEW RIEGEL — Brianna Gillig put away 27 kills and served for six aces to lead New Riegel past Old Fort 25-11, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20 on Thursday night in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division volleyball match.

Lindsay Bouillon handed out 41 assists for the Blue Jackets (14-2, 8-0 SBC), who also got 16 digs from Christen Hohman and three blocks from Jordan Hohman.

Kiely Taylor recorded 13 kills and two blocks for the Stockaders, who dropped to 7-11 overall and 3-4 in divisional play. Madison Guth notched 29 assists and Morgan Miller matched Taylor with two blocks to go with 13 digs.

OLD FORT (7-11, 3-4 SBC)

ACES: Madison Guth, Morgan Miller & Jenna Clouse 1. KILLS: Kiely Taylor 13, Jenna Clouse 9, Miller 5. ASSISTS: Guth 29. DIGS: Miller 17, Clouse & Savannah McCoy 14. BLOCKS: Taylor & Miller 2, Clouse & Morgan Wilkinson 1.

NEW RIEGEL (14-2, 8-0 SBC)

SERVING: Lauren Theis 12-12, Lindsay Bouillon 11-11, Julia Reinhart 9-9. ACES: Brianna Gillig 6, Theis 3, Brooklyn Gillig & Bouillon 1. KILLS: Bri. Gillig 27, Kaitlyn Kirian 9, Jordan Hohman 6. SPIKING: Bri. Gillig 43-47, Kirian 17-20, Bouillon 11-12. ASSISTS: Bouillon 41, Reinhart 3, Christen Hohman 1. DIGS: C. Hohman 16, Bri. Gillig 12, Bro. Gillig 11. BLOCKS: J. Hohman 3, Reinhart & Bouillon 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Old Fort, 13-25, 25-18, 25-18.

FRESHMEN: Old Fort, 25-7, 25-8.

