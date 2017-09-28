Friday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Results
Toledo City League
Toledo Scott 28, Toledo Rogers 6
Around Ohio
Batavia Clermont NE 42, Fayetteville-Perry 7
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 35, Twinsburg 27
Brookville 63, Day. Oakwood 42
Chesterland W. Geauga 59, Beachwood 31
Cin. Indian Hill 10, Cin. Mariemont 7
Cin. Wyoming 68, Cin. Deer Park 21
Cols. Marion-Franklin 44, Cols. Eastmoor 20
Copley 52, Richfield Revere 31
Elyria 31, Shaker Hts. 28
Fairborn 38, Riverside Stebbins 0
Fairfield 21, Cin. Sycamore 7
Gahanna Cols. Academy 35, Cols. Bexley 7
Gates Mills Hawken 35, Burton Berkshire 14
Hunting Valley University 28, Gates Mills Gilmour 6
Lyndhurst Brush 51, South 28
Mayfield 38, Chagrin Falls Kenston 12
Miami Valley Christian Academy 26, Cin. Country Day 21
Orange 42, Wickliffe 6
Perry 45, Chagrin Falls 21
Solon 28, Brunswick 14
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 39, Hamilton New Miami 30
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Liberty-Benton
Hopewell-Loudon at Arlington
Leipsic at McComb
Riverdale at Cory-Rawson
Van Buren at North Baltimore
Vanlue at Pandora-Gilboa
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Oregon Clay
Fremont Ross at Lima Senior
Toledo St. John’s at Toledo St. Francis
Toledo Whitmer at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Bucyrus
Upper Sandusky at Seneca East
Wynford at Mohawk
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Fostoria Senior
Elmwood at Genoa
Otsego at Woodmore
Rossford at Lake
Northwest Conference
Bluffton at Allen East
Columbus Grove at Ada
Delphos Jefferson at Paulding
Spencerville at Convoy Crestview
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Bryan
Evergreen at Delta
Swanton at Patrick Henry
Wauseon at Liberty Center
Western Buckeye League
Defiance at Celina
Elida at St. Marys Memorial
Kenton at Van Wert
Lima Shawnee at Ottawa-Glandorf
Wapakoneta at Lima Bath
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry at Upper Scioto Valley
Marion Elgin at Ridgemont
Riverside at Waynesfield-Goshen
Sidney Lehman at Hardin Northern
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph
Willard at Castalia Margaretta
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Edison at Port Clinton
Shelby at Huron
Vermilion at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Bellevue
Sandusky Perkins at Clyde
Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Senior
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Edon
Gibsonburg at Northwood
Montpelier at Ottawa Hills
Toledo Christian at Hilltop
Midwest Athletic Conference
Anna at Marion Local
Coldwater at Parkway
Minster at St. Henry
New Bremen at Delphos St. John’s
Versailles at Fort Recovery
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Anthony Wayne
Napoleon at Sylvania Northview
Perrysburg at Bowling Green
Sylvania Southview at Springfield
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison at Ashland Senior
Mansfield Senior at Lexington
Wooster Senior at West Holmes
Toledo City League
Toledo Waite at Toledo Start
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at River Valley
Galion Senior at Marion Harding
Marion Pleasant at North Union
Ontario at Buckeye Valley
Firelands Conference
New London at Monroeville
Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Crestview
South Central at Ashland Mapleton
Western Reserve at Plymouth
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Holgate
Hicksville at Fairview
Tinora at Edgerton
Wayne Trace at Ayersville
Other NW Ohio Games
Coshocton at Lucas
Lakota at Danbury
Mount Vernon at Hilliard Darby
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Buckeye Central
Troy Christian at Carey
Saturday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Crestline at Corning Miller
Woodlan, Ind. at Lima Cent. Cath.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 92 67 .579 —
z-New York 89 70 .560 3
Tampa Bay 77 82 .484 15
Toronto 75 84 .472 17
Baltimore 75 84 .472 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 100 59 .629 —
y-Minnesota 83 76 .522 17
Kansas City 78 81 .491 22
Chicago 65 93 .411 34½
Detroit 63 96 .396 37
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 99 60 .623 —
Los Angeles 78 80 .494 20½
Seattle 77 82 .484 22
Texas 76 83 .478 23
Oakland 74 85 .465 25
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Houston 12, Texas 2
Oakland 6, Seattle 5
N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 1
Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2
Boston 10, Toronto 7
Chicago White Sox 6, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
Kansas City 7, Detroit 4
Thursday’s Results
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 6
Houston 12, Boston 2
Oakland 4, Texas 1
Detroit 4, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, late
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Biagini 3-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-12), 1:05
Baltimore (Miley 8-14) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 10-8), 7:10
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Bauer 16-9), 7:10
Houston (Morton 13-7) at Boston (Fister 5-8), 7:10
Oakland (Alcantara 1-1) at Texas (Perez 12-12), 8:05
Detroit (Boyd 6-10) at Minnesota (Gibson 12-10), 8:10
Arizona (Greinke 17-6) at Kansas City (Kennedy 4-13), 8:15
Seattle (Gonzales 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 2-6), 10:07
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Boston, 1:05
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10
Arizona at Kansas City, 7:15
Oakland at Texas, 8:05
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Washington 96 63 .604 —
Miami 75 84 .472 21
Atlanta 71 88 .447 25
New York 69 90 .434 27
Philadelphia 64 95 .403 32
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 90 69 .566 —
Milwaukee 84 75 .528 6
St. Louis 82 77 .516 8
Pittsburgh 73 86 .459 17
Cincinnati 67 92 .421 23
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 102 57 .642 —
y-Arizona 92 67 .579 10
Colorado 86 73 .541 16
San Diego 70 89 .440 32
San Francisco 62 97 .390 40
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
Wednesday’s Results
Colorado 15, Miami 9
Arizona 4, San Francisco 3
Philadelphia 7, Washington 5
Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 3
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 0
L.A. Dodgers 10, San Diego 0
Thursday’s Results
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3
Washington 5, Pittsburgh 4
Miami 7, Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 1, 11 innings
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati (Stephenson 5-6) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-11), 2:20
N.Y. Mets (Harvey 5-6) at Philadelphia (Lively 3-7), 7:05
Pittsburgh (Cole 12-11) at Washington (Strasburg 14-4), 7:05
Atlanta (Gohara 1-3) at Miami (Straily 10-9), 7:10
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 5-8) at Colorado (Bettis 1-4), 8:10
Arizona (Greinke 17-6) at Kansas City (Kennedy 4-13), 8:15
Milwaukee (Anderson 11-4) at St. Louis (Gant 0-0), 8:15
San Diego (Lyles 1-4) at San Francisco (Stratton 3-4), 10:15
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 4:05
San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 4:15
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10
Arizona at Kansas City, 7:15
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10
Thursday’s Boxscores
Indians 5, Twins 2
Minnesota Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Granite cf 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 1 2 0
Adranza 3b 4 0 1 0 Kipnis cf 4 1 1 2
J.Plnco ss 3 0 1 0 A.Almnt lf 0 0 0 0
K.Vrgas 1b 4 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 2b 4 0 0 0
Kepler rf 4 1 2 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 1 0
Grssman dh 4 0 1 0 Bruce rf 4 1 1 1
J.Cstro c 2 0 1 0 Naquin rf 0 0 0 0
Gimenez lf 1 1 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 1 0
Garver lf-c 4 0 1 2 Chsnhll lf 2 0 1 0
Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 G.Allen pr-lf-cf 1 1 1 0
R.Perez c 3 1 1 2
Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0
Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 33 5 10 5
Minnesota 000″000″002 — 2
Cleveland 000″002″21x — 5
DP–Cleveland 1. LOB–Minnesota 7, Cleveland 4. 2B–Lindor 2 (44), Chisenhall (17). 3B–Garver (3). HR–Kipnis (12), Bruce (35), R.Perez (8). SB–Lindor (15).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Santana 5 4 0 0 0 1
Hildenberger (L,3-3) 1 2 2 2 0 1
Busenitz 2/3 2 2 2 0 1
Rogers 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
Turley 1 1 1 1 0 1
Cleveland
Carrasco W,18-6 8 1/3 6 0 0 1 14
Breslow 1/3 1 1 1 0 1
Goody 1/3 1 1 1 0 0
HBP–by Goody (Gimenez). WP–Carrasco. Umpires–Home, Bill Miller. First, Adam Hamari. Second, Todd Tichenor. Third, Kerwin Danley. T–2:38. A–21,810 (35,051).
Brewers 4, Reds 3
Cincinnati Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hmilton cf 4 0 1 0 Sogard 2b 2 1 1 0
Kvlehan 3b 5 2 2 1 N.Wlker 1b 3 1 2 0
Votto 1b 3 1 1 0 Braun lf 4 0 1 1
Gennett 2b 4 0 1 1 T.Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0
Winker rf 4 0 1 1 D.Sntna rf 2 1 0 0
Peraza ss 3 0 1 0 Broxton pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Duvall lf 2 0 0 0 Vogt c 4 0 1 0
S.Trner c 4 0 1 0 Arcia ss 2 1 0 1
Romano p 2 0 0 0 Bre.Phl cf-rf 4 0 2 1
Farrell p 0 0 0 0 Suter p 2 0 0 0
Brnhart ph 1 0 0 0 Drake p 0 0 0 0
W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0
Wjcchws p 0 0 0 0 Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0
C.Reed p 0 0 0 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0
Schbler ph 1 0 0 0 Knebel p 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 28 4 7 3
Cincinnati 000″102″000 — 3
Milwaukee 000″121″00x — 4
E–Hughes (2), Hamilton (3). DP–Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB–Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 7. 2B–Votto (31), N.Walker (21), Bre.Phillips (3). HR–Kivlehan (9). SB–Hamilton (59). CS–Hamilton (13). SF–Arcia (2). S–Peraza (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Romano (L,5-8) 5 2/3 7 4 3 2 7
Farrell 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Peralta 1 0 0 0 2 1
Wojciechowski 0 0 0 0 1 0
Reed 1 0 0 0 0 1
Milwaukee
Suter 5 7 3 3 1 4
Drake BS,3 0 1 0 0 0 0
Hughes (W,5-3) 1 0 0 0 0 1
Swarzak H,27 2 0 0 0 3 2
Knebel (S,39-45) 1 0 0 0 0 2
Suter pitched to 3 batters in the 6th Drake pitched to 1 batter in the 6th Wojciechowski pitched to 1 batter in the 8th HBP–by Romano (Santana). Umpires–Home, Mike Everitt. First, Vic Carapazza. Second, Bill Welke. Third, Bruce Dreckman. T–2:56. A–30,293 (41,900).
Tigers 4, Royals 1
Detroit Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Iglss ss 5 0 1 0 Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 1 0
D.Mchdo 2b 2 1 0 0 L.Cain dh 3 0 1 0
Cstllns rf 4 0 2 3 Me.Cbrr rf 4 0 0 0
J.McCnn dh 4 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0
J.Hicks 1b 3 0 1 0 S.Perez c 1 0 0 0
Navarro 1b 0 0 0 0 Butera c 2 0 0 0
Holaday c 4 0 0 0 A.Escbr ss 3 0 0 0
An.Rmne 3b 3 1 1 0 Cthbert 3b 3 0 1 0
Presley lf 4 1 1 0 Orlando cf 3 1 2 1
J.Jones cf 4 1 1 1 A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 29 1 5 1
Detroit 000″040″000 — 4
Kansas City 000″001″000 — 1
DP–Detroit 3, Kansas City 2. LOB–Detroit 6, Kansas City 2. 2B–Castellanos (36), Orlando (2). HR–Orlando (2). SB–J.Hicks (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Norris (W,5-8) 5 2 0 0 0 1
Saupold 1 1 1 1 0 0
Stumpf H,8 1 0 0 0 0 0
VerHagen H,5 1 1 0 0 0 0
Greene (S,8-12) 1 1 0 0 1 0
Kansas City
Duffy (L,9-10) 4 1/3 6 4 4 3 4
McCarthy 2 1/3 1 0 0 1 2
Buchter 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Herrera 1 0 0 0 0 1
Umpires–Home, Greg Gibson. First, Jim Wolf. Second, Laz Diaz. Third, D.J. Reyburn. T–2:44. A–21,650 (37,903).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Altuve, Houston, .347; Garcia, Chicago, .329; Hosmer, Kansas City, .318; Reddick, Houston, .314; Ramirez, Cleveland, .313; Abreu, Chicago, .308; Trout, Los Angeles, .306; Mauer, Minnesota, .305; Gonzalez, Houston, .301; Cain, Kansas City, .300.
RUNS–Judge, New York, 126; Springer, Houston, 110; Altuve, Houston, 109; Ramirez, Cleveland, 104; Dozier, Minnesota, 103; Andrus, Texas, 99; Upton, Los Angeles, 99; Betts, Boston, 98; Lindor, Cleveland, 98; 2 tied at 96.
RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 117; Judge, New York, 112; Upton, Los Angeles, 109; KDavis, Oakland, 108; Schoop, Baltimore, 105; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 104; Abreu, Chicago, 102; Betts, Boston, 101; Pujols, Los Angeles, 100; Mazara, Texas, 97.
HITS–Altuve, Houston, 200; Hosmer, Kansas City, 189; Andrus, Texas, 188; Abreu, Chicago, 187; Ramirez, Cleveland, 181; Schoop, Baltimore, 180; Lindor, Cleveland, 178; Cabrera, Kansas City, 176; Cain, Kansas City, 172; Jones, Baltimore, 170.
DOUBLES–Ramirez, Cleveland, 53; Lowrie, Oakland, 47; Betts, Boston, 46; Lindor, Cleveland, 44; Upton, Los Angeles, 43; Abreu, Chicago, 42; Andrus, Texas, 42; Gurriel, Houston, 41; Altuve, Houston, 38; Bregman, Houston, 38.
TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 10; Sanchez, Chicago, 8; Abreu, Chicago, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Mahtook, Detroit, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Ramirez, Cleveland, 6; 7 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 51; KDavis, Oakland, 42; Gallo, Texas, 39; Cruz, Seattle, 38; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 38; Moustakas, Kansas City, 38; Smoak, Toronto, 38; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 37; Upton, Los Angeles, 35; Springer, Houston, 34.
STOLEN BASES–Maybin, Houston, 33; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Altuve, Houston, 32; RDavis, Boston, 29; DeShields, Texas, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Dyson, Seattle, 28; Andrus, Texas, 25; Cain, Kansas City, 25; Betts, Boston, 24.
PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 18-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-4; Vargas, Kansas City, 18-10; Sale, Boston, 17-8; Bauer, Cleveland, 16-9; Pomeranz, Boston, 16-6; Santana, Minnesota, 16-8; Verlander, Houston, 15-8; Keuchel, Houston, 14-5; Severino, New York, 14-6.
ERA–Kluber, Cleveland, 2.27; Sale, Boston, 2.90; Severino, New York, 2.98; Stroman, Toronto, 3.06; Santana, Minnesota, 3.28; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.29; Verlander, Houston, 3.36; Pomeranz, Boston, 3.38; Cashner, Texas, 3.42; Gray, New York, 3.55.
STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 308; Kluber, Cleveland, 262; Archer, Tampa Bay, 243; Severino, New York, 230; Carrasco, Cleveland, 226; Verlander, Houston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 189; Porcello, Boston, 181; Tanaka, New York, 179; Estrada, Toronto, 176.
National League
BATTING–Blackmon, Colorado, .328; JTurner, Los Angeles, .320; Votto, Cincinnati, .319; Murphy, Washington, .316; Posey, San Francisco, .313; LeMahieu, Colorado, .311; Ozuna, Miami, .310; Pham, St. Louis, .308; Freeman, Atlanta, .308; Gordon, Miami, .305.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 136; Stanton, Miami, 121; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 117; Bryant, Chicago, 110; Gordon, Miami, 110; Votto, Cincinnati, 105; Rizzo, Chicago, 99; Arenado, Colorado, 98; Yelich, Miami, 97; LeMahieu, Colorado, 95.
RBI–Arenado, Colorado, 129; Stanton, Miami, 129; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 120; Ozuna, Miami, 119; Rizzo, Chicago, 109; Lamb, Arizona, 103; Zimmerman, Washington, 103; Blackmon, Colorado, 100; Shaw, Milwaukee, 99; Votto, Cincinnati, 99.
HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 208; Inciarte, Atlanta, 201; Gordon, Miami, 196; Ozuna, Miami, 188; LeMahieu, Colorado, 187; Arenado, Colorado, 182; Votto, Cincinnati, 175; Yelich, Miami, 167; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 166; Murphy, Washington, 164.
DOUBLES–Arenado, Colorado, 43; Murphy, Washington, 43; Herrera, Philadelphia, 41; Rendon, Washington, 41; Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Bryant, Chicago, 38; Drury, Arizona, 36; Yelich, Miami, 36; Blackmon, Colorado, 35; 5 tied at 34.
TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 14; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 11; Fowler, St. Louis, 9; Gordon, Miami, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 7; Cozart, Cincinnati, 7; Margot, San Diego, 7; Reyes, New York, 7; 6 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Stanton, Miami, 59; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 39; Arenado, Colorado, 36; Blackmon, Colorado, 36; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 36; Ozuna, Miami, 36; Votto, Cincinnati, 36; Zimmerman, Washington, 34; Rizzo, Chicago, 32; 3 tied at 31.
STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 59; Gordon, Miami, 58; TTurner, Washington, 44; Reyes, New York, 24; Pham, St. Louis, 23; Villar, Milwaukee, 23; Inciarte, Atlanta, 22; Peraza, Cincinnati, 22; Broxton, Milwaukee, 21; 3 tied at 20.
PITCHING–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 18-4; Davies, Milwaukee, 17-9; Greinke, Arizona, 17-6; Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Wood, Los Angeles, 16-3; Gonzalez, Washington, 15-8; Ray, Arizona, 15-5; deGrom, New York, 15-10; 4 tied at 14.
ERA–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.21; Scherzer, Washington, 2.55; Strasburg, Washington, 2.63; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.75; Ray, Arizona, 2.86; Greinke, Arizona, 3.18; Lynn, St. Louis, 3.47; Nelson, Milwaukee, 3.49; Arrieta, Chicago, 3.53; deGrom, New York, 3.53.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 263; deGrom, New York, 239; Martinez, St. Louis, 217; Ray, Arizona, 217; Greinke, Arizona, 211; Samardzija, San Francisco, 205; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 200; Nelson, Milwaukee, 199; Strasburg, Washington, 196; Cole, Pittsburgh, 189.
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 50 37
New England 2 1 0 .667 99 95
Miami 1 1 0 .500 25 37
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 72
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 86 69
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 89 51
Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 53 90
Houston 1 2 0 .333 53 74
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 64 50
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 51 54
Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 33 60
Cleveland 0 3 0 .000 56 76
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 93 57
Denver 2 1 0 .667 82 64
Oakland 2 1 0 .667 81 63
L.A. Chargers 0 3 0 .000 48 67
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 77 68
Dallas 2 1 0 .667 64 62
Washington 2 1 0 .667 71 60
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 37 70
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 0 0 1.000 87 66
Carolina 2 1 0 .667 45 40
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 46 41
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 73 78
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 72 62
Detroit 2 1 0 .667 85 63
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 67 67
Chicago 1 2 0 .333 47 69
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 107 75
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 48 59
Arizona 1 2 0 .333 56 76
San Francisco 0 3 0 .000 51 76
Late games not included
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Green Bay, late
Sunday’s Games
New Orleans vs Miami at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1
Carolina at New England, 1
Tennessee at Houston, 1
Detroit at Minnesota, 1
Buffalo at Atlanta, 1
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05
Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05
Oakland at Denver, 4:25
Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30
Monday’s Games
Washington at Kansas City, 8:30
Thursday, Oct. 5
New England at Tampa Bay, 8:25
Sunday, Oct. 8
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1
Carolina at Detroit, 1
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 1
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1
Buffalo at Cincinnati, 1
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1
Tennessee at Miami, 1
L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05
Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25
Kansas City at Houston, 8:30
Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver
Monday, Oct. 9
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League Preseason
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 5 4 0 1 9 20 12
Boston 6 4 2 0 8 15 17
Toronto 6 4 2 0 8 19 15
Ottawa 5 3 2 0 6 20 18
Detroit 6 2 3 1 5 19 22
Tampa Bay 6 2 4 0 4 14 19
Buffalo 5 1 3 1 3 11 17
Montreal 6 0 6 0 0 9 25
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 7 5 1 1 11 25 12
N.Y. Islanders 6 4 0 2 10 13 9
Philadelphia 7 3 1 3 9 19 17
Carolina 6 4 2 0 8 18 14
N.Y. Rangers 6 3 2 1 7 13 13
Pittsburgh 6 3 2 1 7 20 24
Columbus 7 3 3 1 7 22 24
Washington 5 1 4 0 2 7 18
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 6 4 2 0 8 11 14
Colorado 5 3 2 0 6 16 10
Chicago 5 3 2 0 6 19 12
Dallas 5 3 2 0 6 16 13
St. Louis 7 3 4 0 6 18 20
Nashville 5 2 2 1 5 15 17
Winnipeg 6 2 3 1 5 15 19
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 7 6 1 0 12 31 18
Los Angeles 5 3 1 1 7 17 15
Vegas 5 3 1 1 7 21 15
San Jose 3 3 0 0 6 15 6
Vancouver 6 2 3 1 5 21 29
Anaheim 5 2 3 0 4 13 20
Arizona 4 1 2 1 3 15 16
Calgary 5 1 4 0 2 15 22
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Toronto 4, Montreal 2
New Jersey 4, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 4
Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 3
Edmonton 4, Carolina 0
Thursday’s Results
Florida 5, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 5, Boston 1
Chicago 4, Detroit 2
Columbus 4, Nashville 3, SO
Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2
Calgary at Vancouver, late
Colorado at Vegas, late
San Jose at Anaheim, late
Arizona at Los Angeles, late
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7
Florida at Montreal, 7
Washington at Carolina, 7:30
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30
Saturday’s Games
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 3
Ottawa at Montreal, 7
Detroit at Toronto, 7
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8
Dallas at Minnesota, 8
Boston at Chicago, 8:30
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9
Arizona at San Jose, 10
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Washington at St. Louis, 3
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 5
San Jose at Vegas, 8
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA Playoffs
Finals
Best-of-5
Sunday’s RESULT
Los Angeles 85, Minnesota 84
Tuesday’s RESULT
Minnesota 70, Los Angeles 68, series tied 1-1
Friday’s GAME
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s GAME
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.
x-Wednesday’s Game
x-Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 18 5 8 62 67 33
New York City FC 16 8 7 55 52 38
Atlanta United FC 15 8 7 52 66 35
Chicago 15 10 6 51 57 41
Columbus 14 12 5 47 48 47
New York 12 11 7 43 46 42
Montreal 11 14 6 39 49 52
Orlando City 10 13 8 38 38 51
New England 11 15 5 38 48 58
Philadelphia 9 13 9 36 40 43
D.C. United 9 17 5 32 30 52
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Vancouver 14 10 6 48 47 43
Sporting Kansas City 12 6 11 47 37 23
Seattle 12 8 11 47 45 37
Portland 13 10 8 47 53 47
FC Dallas 10 9 11 41 42 42
Real Salt Lake 12 14 5 41 46 52
Houston 10 10 10 40 50 43
San Jose 11 14 6 39 33 56
Minnesota United 9 15 5 32 40 59
Los Angeles 7 17 7 28 40 61
Colorado 7 18 5 26 27 46
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’s RESULTS
Atlanta United FC 3, Philadelphia 0
D.C. United 3, New York 3, tie
New York City FC 1, Montreal 0
Orlando City 6, New England 1
FC Dallas 2, Colorado 0
Los Angeles 3, Houston 3, tie
Chicago 4, San Jose 1
Seattle 3, Vancouver 0
SatURDAY’S GAMES
FC Dallas at Orlando City, 4
New York at Toronto FC, 7
Atlanta United FC at New England, 7:30
D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30
Minnesota United at Houston, 8:30
New York City FC at Chicago, 8:30
Montreal at Colorado, 9
Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9
Portland at San Jose, 10:30
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles, 10:30
Sunday’s GAME
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1
Tuesday’s GAMES
Minnesota United at Atlanta United FC, 7
Saturday, Oct. 7
Vancouver at New York, 5
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 8
FC Dallas at Colorado, 9
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Games
NC Central 21, Florida A&M 14
Texas (1-2) at Iowa St. (2-1), late
Friday’s Games
Dartmouth (2-0) at Penn (2-0), 7
Miami (2-0) at Duke (4-0), 7
Nebraska (2-2) at Illinois (2-1), 8
Alcorn St. (2-2) at Texas Southern (0-3), 9
BYU (1-3) at Utah St. (2-2), 8
Southern Cal (4-0) at Washington St. (4-0), 10:30
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Rice (1-3) at Pittsburgh (1-3), Noon
Houston (2-1) at Temple (2-2), Noon
Columbia (2-0) at Princeton (2-0), 12:30
Cent. Michigan (1-3) at Boston College (1-3), 1
Lafayette (0-4) at Holy Cross (2-2), 1:05
Colgate (1-3) at Cornell (0-2), 1:30
Harvard (1-1) at Georgetown (1-2), 2
UTEP (0-4) at Army (2-2), 3:30
James Madison (4-0) at Delaware (2-1), 3:30
Indiana (2-1) at Penn St. (4-0), 3:30
Ohio (3-1) at UMass (0-5), 3:30
CCSU (1-3) at Sacred Heart (2-2), 5
Monmouth (NJ) (3-1) at Bucknell (2-2), 6
Yale (2-0) at Fordham (1-3), 6
Bryant (2-2) at New Hampshire (3-1), 6
Villanova (2-2) at Towson (2-2), 6
Lehigh (0-4) at Wagner (1-3), 6
Rhode Island (2-2) at Brown (1-1), 7
WV Wesleyan (2-2) at Duquesne (2-1), 7
Ohio St. (3-1) at Rutgers (1-3), 7:30
SOUTH
South Florida (4-0) at East Carolina (0-3), Noon
Vanderbilt (3-1) at Florida (2-1), Noon
North Carolina (1-3) at Georgia Tech (2-1), Noon
Syracuse (2-2) at NC State (3-1), 12:20
Marist (2-2) at Davidson (2-1), 1
ETSU (2-2) at Furman (1-3), 1
Guilford (2-1) at Jacksonville (2-1), 1
Morehead St. (2-2) at Campbell (2-2), 2
Albany (NY) (3-1) at Elon (3-1), 2
Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-2) at Alabama A&M (1-3), 3
The Citadel (3-0) at Samford (2-2), 3
North Greenville (3-1) at Kennesaw St. (2-1), 3:30
Murray St. (1-3) at Louisville (3-1), 3:30
Georgia (4-0) at Tennessee (3-1), 3:30
Florida St. (0-2) at Wake Forest (4-0), 3:30
Savannah St. (0-3) at Bethune-Cookman (1-3), 4
E. Michigan (2-1) at Kentucky (3-1), 4
VMI (0-4) at Mercer (1-3), 4
Mississippi St. (3-1) at Auburn (3-1), 6
W. Carolina (3-1) at Chattanooga (1-3), 6
St. Francis (Pa.) (2-1) at Liberty (3-1), 6
NC A&T (4-0) at SC State (1-2), 6
Stony Brook (3-1) at William & Mary (2-1), 6
UT Martin (3-1) at Austin Peay (2-2), 7
MVSU (0-3) at Charleston Southern (1-2), 7
Middle Tennessee (2-2) at FAU (1-3), 7
Charlotte (0-4) at FIU (2-1), 7
Troy (3-1) at LSU (3-1), 7
South Alabama (1-3) at Louisiana Tech (2-2), 7
Coastal Carolina (1-2) at Louisiana-Monroe (1-2), 7
Wofford (3-0) at Presbyterian (2-2), 7
North Texas (2-2) at Southern Miss. (2-1), 7
Fort Valley St. (1-2) at Southern U. (1-3), 7
E. Illinois (2-2) at Tennessee St. (3-1), 7
Jacksonville St. (2-1) at Tennessee Tech (0-4), 7
Memphis (3-0) at UCF (2-0), 7
SE Louisiana (1-3) at Northwestern St. (1-2), 7:30
Clemson (4-0) at Virginia Tech (4-0), 8
Mississippi (2-1) at Alabama (4-0), 9
MIDWEST
San Diego (2-2) at Dayton (1-3), Noon
Maryland (2-1) at Minnesota (3-0), Noon
Northwestern (2-1) at Wisconsin (3-0), Noon
Drake (2-2) at Butler (2-2), 1
Missouri St. (1-3) at N. Dakota St. (3-0), 2
Stetson (0-4) at Valparaiso (1-3), 2
Baylor (0-4) at Kansas St. (2-1), 3:30
Buffalo (2-2) at Kent St. (1-3), 3:30
Iowa (3-1) at Michigan St. (2-1), 4
South Dakota (3-0) at W. Illinois (3-0), 4
Clark Atlanta (0-0) vs. Grambling St. (3-1) at Chicago, 4:30
Miami (Ohio) (2-2) at Notre Dame (3-1), 5
Akron (1-3) at Bowling Green (0-4), 6
Marshall (2-1) at Cincinnati (2-2), 7
N. Iowa (1-2) at S. Illinois (2-1), 7
E. Kentucky (1-2) at SE Missouri (0-4), 7
Ball St. (2-2) at W. Michigan (2-2), 7
S. Dakota St. (3-0) at Youngstown St. (2-1), 7
Indiana St. (0-3) at Illinois St. (3-0), 7:30
SOUTHWEST
New Mexico St. (2-2) at Arkansas (1-2), Noon
Navy (3-0) at Tulsa (1-3), 3:30
UConn (1-1) at SMU (3-1), 4
Jackson St. (0-4) at Prairie View (1-2), 5
Sam Houston St. (3-0) at Cent. Arkansas (2-1), 7
Abilene Christian (1-3) at Incarnate Word (0-3), 7
McNeese St. (3-1) at Stephen F. Austin (2-2), 7
South Carolina (3-1) at Texas A&M (3-1), 7:30
Nicholls (2-2) at Lamar (1-3), 8
Oklahoma St. (3-1) at Texas Tech (3-0), 8
FAR WEST
Weber St. (3-1) at Montana St. (1-2), 3:30
Arizona St. (2-2) at Stanford (2-2), 4
Texas St. (1-3) at Wyoming (2-2), 4
Cal Poly (0-4) at Idaho St. (2-2), 4:30
Sacramento St. (2-2) at E. Washington (2-2), 4:35
Montana (2-2) at Portland St. (0-3), 5
N. Colorado (2-1) at N. Arizona (1-2), 7
Air Force (1-2) at New Mexico (2-2), 7
Washington (4-0) at Oregon St. (1-3), 8
North Dakota (1-3) at UC Davis (2-2), 9
Nevada (0-4) at Fresno St. (1-2), 10
California (3-1) at Oregon (3-1), 10:30
N. Illinois (2-1) at San Diego St. (4-0), 10:30
Colorado (3-1) at UCLA (2-2), 10:30
San Jose St. (1-4) at UNLV (1-2), 10:30
Colorado St. (2-2) at Hawaii (2-2), 11:59
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Pedro Martinez Jr. on a minor league contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with manager Bob Melvin on a one-year contract extension through the 2019 season.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Announced Larry Tanenbaum was elected Chairman of the NBA Board of Governors.
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Bronson Koenig.
Football
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived LB Hardy Nickerson. Activated LB Vontaze Burfict.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Nordly Capi from their practice squad. Signed LB Deontae Skinner. Placed LB J.T. Thomas on injured reserve. Waived TE-FB Shane Smith.
Canadian Football League
CFL — Fined Ottawa DL Zack Evans an undisclosed amount for a high hit on Winnipeg QB Matt Nichols. Fined Saskatchewan WR Duron Carter an undisclosed amount for violating the League’s social media policy.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Zavian Bingham to the practice roster.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned C Sam Carrick, D Brian Cooper, C Mitch Hults, LW Mike Liambas, D Steve Oleksy, D Marcus Pettersson, RW Scott Sabourin, RW Corey Tropp and D Andy Welinski to San Diego (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Nicholas Baptiste and G Linus Ullmark to Rochester (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned Fs Nicolas Roy, Valentin Zykov and Aleksi Saarela to Charlotte (AHL). Placed D Trevor Carrick and Jake Chelios, and G Jeremy Smith on waivers.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned G Collin Delia to Rockford (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned Fs Andrew Crescenzi and Michael Mersch to Ontario (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Ryan Graves, C Vinni Lettieri, C Boo Nieves and D Neal Pionk to Hartford (AHL). Placed LW Matt Puempel on waivers. Released LW Bobby Farnham from his professional tryout contract. Loaned C-LW Lias Andersson to Frolunda (Swedish Hockey League).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed G Dylan Ferguson to a three-year, entry level contract.
American Hockey League
STOCKTON HEAT — Signed F Joseph Cramarossa.
ECHL
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Agreed to terms with F Brett Bulmer on a one-year contract.
READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Tyler Brown. Named Sherry Metzinger community engagement coordinator.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — F Kevin Doyle announced his retirement.
College
COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Promoted Laura Lageman to senior associate athletics director/senior woman administrator, Otto German to associate athletics director for compliance, Kate Tiller to assistant athletics director for student-athlete academic services, Weston Ijames to assistant athletics director for business operations, J.B. Weber to director of compliance and Kelly Mottola to director of ticket operations.
SAINT JOSEPH (CONN.) — Named Jim Calhoun consultant for the men’s basketball program and adviser to the president.
PRO GOLF
LPGA Tour
New Zealand Women’s Open
First Round
a-amateur
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 32-33 — 65 -7
Brooke M. Henderson 32-33 — 65 -7
Amy Boulden 34-32 — 66 -6
Belen Mozo 32-34 — 66 -6
Na Yeon Choi 33-34 — 67 -5
Beatriz Recari 36-31 — 67 -5
Brittany Lincicome 35-32 — 67 -5
Perrine Delacour 34-34 — 68 -4
Madelene Sagstrom 35-33 — 68 -4
Mariajo Uribe 34-34 — 68 -4
Sun Young Yoo 35-34 — 69 -3
Yani Tseng 34-35 — 69 -3
Hee Young Park 37-32 — 69 -3
Pavarisa Yoktuan 34-35 — 69 -3
Madeleine L Sheils 33-36 — 69 -3
Nontaya Srisawang 36-33 — 69 -3
Pernilla Lindberg 36-33 — 69 -3
Su Oh 33-36 — 69 -3
Brooke Pancake 33-36 — 69 -3
a-Amelia Garvey 37-33 — 70 -2
Jing Yan 36-34 — 70 -2
Maude-Aimee Leblanc 35-35 — 70 -2
Emily Tubert 35-35 — 70 -2
Min Seo Kwak 36-34 — 70 -2
Paula Reto 35-35 — 70 -2
Gaby Lopez 36-34 — 70 -2
Lydia Ko 37-33 — 70 -2
Thidapa Suwannapura 35-35 — 70 -2
Laura Gonzalez Escallon 35-35 — 70 -2
Therese O’Hara 35-35 — 70 -2
a-Yean Cho 36-34 — 70 -2
Brianna Do 34-36 — 70 -2
Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 37-33 — 70 -2
Becky Morgan 37-34 — 71 -1
Jackie Stoelting 35-36 — 71 -1
Danielle Kang 35-36 — 71 -1
Katherine Kirk 37-34 — 71 -1
Ally McDonald 36-35 — 71 -1
Laura Eum 35-36 — 71 -1
Rachel Rohanna 37-34 — 71 -1
a-Mohan Du 34-37 — 71 -1
Amelia Lewis 36-35 — 71 -1
Tiffany Joh 36-35 — 71 -1
Christina Kim 35-36 — 71 -1
Mel Reid 34-37 — 71 -1
Sandra Changkija 36-35 — 71 -1
Dana Finkelstein 33-38 — 71 -1
a-Rose Zheng 36-35 — 71 -1
Mina Harigae 36-35 — 71 -1
Ilhee Lee 37-35 — 72 E
Lee Lopez 34-38 — 72 E
Annie Park 36-36 — 72 E
Prima Thammaraks 37-35 — 72 E
Bronte Law 38-34 — 72 E
Megan Khang 35-37 — 72 E
Jennifer Song 38-34 — 72 E
Peiyun Chien 36-36 — 72 E
a-Eun Jeong Seong 36-36 — 72 E
a-Youngin Chun 34-38 — 72 E
Gemma Clews 38-34 — 72 E
Sarah Kemp 35-37 — 72 E
Hanee Song 37-35 — 72 E
Alena Sharp 36-36 — 72 E
Ryann O’Toole 38-34 — 72 E
Nicole Broch Larsen 38-34 — 72 E
Holly Clyburn 36-36 — 72 E
Katherine Perry 37-35 — 72 E
Catriona Matthew 37-36 — 73 +1
Lindy Duncan 36-37 — 73 +1
Wichanee Meechai 37-36 — 73 +1
Sarah Jane Smith 38-35 — 73 +1
Cheyenne Woods 36-37 — 73 +1
Vicky Hurst 39-34 — 73 +1
a-Selin Hyun 37-36 — 73 +1
Katie Burnett 36-37 — 73 +1
Kris Tamulis 38-35 — 73 +1
Dottie Ardina 34-39 — 73 +1
Celine Herbin 37-36 — 73 +1
a-Wenyung Keh 35-38 — 73 +1
Stacey Peters 36-37 — 73 +1
a-Juliana Hung 36-38 — 74 +2
Amy Olson 38-36 — 74 +2
Ayako Uehara 36-38 — 74 +2
Caroline Hedwall 37-37 — 74 +2
Jane Park 37-37 — 74 +2
a-Hannah Park 38-36 — 74 +2
Mariah Stackhouse 35-39 — 74 +2
Karen Chung 39-35 — 74 +2
Whitney Hillier 39-35 — 74 +2
Maria Parra 37-37 — 74 +2
Alejandra Llaneza 37-37 — 74 +2
Giulia Molinaro 39-35 — 74 +2
Aditi Ashok 39-35 — 74 +2
Haeji Kang 35-39 — 74 +2
a-Chantelle Cassidy 36-38 — 74 +2
Hyeon Ju Heo 38-36 — 74 +2
Min Lee 36-38 — 74 +2
Lorie Kane 36-38 — 74 +2
Simin Feng 38-37 — 75 +3
Dani Holmqvist 37-38 — 75 +3
Kelly Tan 39-36 — 75 +3
Sadena A Parks 39-36 — 75 +3
Alexandra Orchard 37-38 — 75 +3
Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong 38-38 — 76 +4
Sheridan Gorton 40-36 — 76 +4
Angela Stanford 37-39 — 76 +4
Cathryn Bristow 35-41 — 76 +4
Beth Allen 36-40 — 76 +4
a-Brittney Dryland 38-38 — 76 +4
Emily K. Pedersen 36-40 — 76 +4
Munchin Keh 38-39 — 77 +5
Xiyu Lin 40-37 — 77 +5
Tamara Johns 39-38 — 77 +5
Jessica Cowie 41-37 — 78 +6
Paige Stubbs 40-38 — 78 +6
Breanna Gill 36-42 — 78 +6
Olafia Kristinsdottir 40-38 — 78 +6
Marissa L Steen 39-39 — 78 +6
Wei-Ling Hsu 40-38 — 78 +6
Kristen Farmer 40-38 — 78 +6
Tania Tare 35-43 — 78 +6
Lauren Hibbert 38-40 — 78 +6
a-Julianne Alvarez 40-38 — 78 +6
Jennifer Ha 40-38 — 78 +6
Demi Runas 40-38 — 78 +6
Brooke M Baker 43-37 — 80 +8
Lynnette Brooky 40-40 — 80 +8
a-Yifan Ji 39-42 — 81 +9
Ellen Davies-Graham 40-41 — 81 +9
Dori Carter 44-38 — 82 +10
Jenna Hunter 43-40 — 83 +11
Phillis Meti 42-46 — 88 +16
LOCAL SPORTS
Thursday’s Results
Junior High Volleyball
Tiffin Calvert (7th) 25-25, Lakota 16-16
Tiffin Calvert (8th) 25-25, Lakota 19-5
LOCAL & AREA
Wrestling Officials Class
FINDLAY — There will be a class for new high school wrestling officials on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Oct. 12 at the University of Findlay. For more information or to register go to: http://officials.myohsaa.org or call 419-423-8995.
Basketball officials class
TIFFIN — The Tiffin Area Basketball officials will conduct a class required to become an Ohio High School Athletic Association official beginning Oct. 9. Twenty-five hours of class time are required. Registration must be completed at ohsaa.org. For more information, contact Lee Schaffer at 419-307-0587.