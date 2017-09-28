Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Results

Toledo City League

Toledo Scott 28, Toledo Rogers 6

Around Ohio

Batavia Clermont NE 42, Fayetteville-Perry 7

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 35, Twinsburg 27

Brookville 63, Day. Oakwood 42

Chesterland W. Geauga 59, Beachwood 31

Cin. Indian Hill 10, Cin. Mariemont 7

Cin. Wyoming 68, Cin. Deer Park 21

Cols. Marion-Franklin 44, Cols. Eastmoor 20

Copley 52, Richfield Revere 31

Elyria 31, Shaker Hts. 28

Fairborn 38, Riverside Stebbins 0

Fairfield 21, Cin. Sycamore 7

Gahanna Cols. Academy 35, Cols. Bexley 7

Gates Mills Hawken 35, Burton Berkshire 14

Hunting Valley University 28, Gates Mills Gilmour 6

Lyndhurst Brush 51, South 28

Mayfield 38, Chagrin Falls Kenston 12

Miami Valley Christian Academy 26, Cin. Country Day 21

Orange 42, Wickliffe 6

Perry 45, Chagrin Falls 21

Solon 28, Brunswick 14

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 39, Hamilton New Miami 30

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Liberty-Benton

Hopewell-Loudon at Arlington

Leipsic at McComb

Riverdale at Cory-Rawson

Van Buren at North Baltimore

Vanlue at Pandora-Gilboa

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Oregon Clay

Fremont Ross at Lima Senior

Toledo St. John’s at Toledo St. Francis

Toledo Whitmer at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Bucyrus

Upper Sandusky at Seneca East

Wynford at Mohawk

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Fostoria Senior

Elmwood at Genoa

Otsego at Woodmore

Rossford at Lake

Northwest Conference

Bluffton at Allen East

Columbus Grove at Ada

Delphos Jefferson at Paulding

Spencerville at Convoy Crestview

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Bryan

Evergreen at Delta

Swanton at Patrick Henry

Wauseon at Liberty Center

Western Buckeye League

Defiance at Celina

Elida at St. Marys Memorial

Kenton at Van Wert

Lima Shawnee at Ottawa-Glandorf

Wapakoneta at Lima Bath

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry at Upper Scioto Valley

Marion Elgin at Ridgemont

Riverside at Waynesfield-Goshen

Sidney Lehman at Hardin Northern

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph

Willard at Castalia Margaretta

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Edison at Port Clinton

Shelby at Huron

Vermilion at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Bellevue

Sandusky Perkins at Clyde

Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Senior

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Edon

Gibsonburg at Northwood

Montpelier at Ottawa Hills

Toledo Christian at Hilltop

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna at Marion Local

Coldwater at Parkway

Minster at St. Henry

New Bremen at Delphos St. John’s

Versailles at Fort Recovery

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Anthony Wayne

Napoleon at Sylvania Northview

Perrysburg at Bowling Green

Sylvania Southview at Springfield

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison at Ashland Senior

Mansfield Senior at Lexington

Wooster Senior at West Holmes

Toledo City League

Toledo Waite at Toledo Start

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at River Valley

Galion Senior at Marion Harding

Marion Pleasant at North Union

Ontario at Buckeye Valley

Firelands Conference

New London at Monroeville

Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Crestview

South Central at Ashland Mapleton

Western Reserve at Plymouth

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Holgate

Hicksville at Fairview

Tinora at Edgerton

Wayne Trace at Ayersville

Other NW Ohio Games

Coshocton at Lucas

Lakota at Danbury

Mount Vernon at Hilliard Darby

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Buckeye Central

Troy Christian at Carey

Saturday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Crestline at Corning Miller

Woodlan, Ind. at Lima Cent. Cath.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-Boston 92 67 .579 —

z-New York 89 70 .560 3

Tampa Bay 77 82 .484 15

Toronto 75 84 .472 17

Baltimore 75 84 .472 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 100 59 .629 —

y-Minnesota 83 76 .522 17

Kansas City 78 81 .491 22

Chicago 65 93 .411 34½

Detroit 63 96 .396 37

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 99 60 .623 —

Los Angeles 78 80 .494 20½

Seattle 77 82 .484 22

Texas 76 83 .478 23

Oakland 74 85 .465 25

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Houston 12, Texas 2

Oakland 6, Seattle 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2

Boston 10, Toronto 7

Chicago White Sox 6, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 7, Detroit 4

Thursday’s Results

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 6

Houston 12, Boston 2

Oakland 4, Texas 1

Detroit 4, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, late

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Biagini 3-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-12), 1:05

Baltimore (Miley 8-14) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 10-8), 7:10

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Bauer 16-9), 7:10

Houston (Morton 13-7) at Boston (Fister 5-8), 7:10

Oakland (Alcantara 1-1) at Texas (Perez 12-12), 8:05

Detroit (Boyd 6-10) at Minnesota (Gibson 12-10), 8:10

Arizona (Greinke 17-6) at Kansas City (Kennedy 4-13), 8:15

Seattle (Gonzales 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 2-6), 10:07

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Boston, 1:05

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10

Arizona at Kansas City, 7:15

Oakland at Texas, 8:05

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Washington 96 63 .604 —

Miami 75 84 .472 21

Atlanta 71 88 .447 25

New York 69 90 .434 27

Philadelphia 64 95 .403 32

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Chicago 90 69 .566 —

Milwaukee 84 75 .528 6

St. Louis 82 77 .516 8

Pittsburgh 73 86 .459 17

Cincinnati 67 92 .421 23

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Los Angeles 102 57 .642 —

y-Arizona 92 67 .579 10

Colorado 86 73 .541 16

San Diego 70 89 .440 32

San Francisco 62 97 .390 40

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

Wednesday’s Results

Colorado 15, Miami 9

Arizona 4, San Francisco 3

Philadelphia 7, Washington 5

Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 3

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 0

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Diego 0

Thursday’s Results

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3

Washington 5, Pittsburgh 4

Miami 7, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 1, 11 innings

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Stephenson 5-6) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-11), 2:20

N.Y. Mets (Harvey 5-6) at Philadelphia (Lively 3-7), 7:05

Pittsburgh (Cole 12-11) at Washington (Strasburg 14-4), 7:05

Atlanta (Gohara 1-3) at Miami (Straily 10-9), 7:10

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 5-8) at Colorado (Bettis 1-4), 8:10

Arizona (Greinke 17-6) at Kansas City (Kennedy 4-13), 8:15

Milwaukee (Anderson 11-4) at St. Louis (Gant 0-0), 8:15

San Diego (Lyles 1-4) at San Francisco (Stratton 3-4), 10:15

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 4:05

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 4:15

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10

Arizona at Kansas City, 7:15

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10

Thursday’s Boxscores

Indians 5, Twins 2

Minnesota Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Granite cf 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 1 2 0

Adranza 3b 4 0 1 0 Kipnis cf 4 1 1 2

J.Plnco ss 3 0 1 0 A.Almnt lf 0 0 0 0

K.Vrgas 1b 4 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 2b 4 0 0 0

Kepler rf 4 1 2 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 1 0

Grssman dh 4 0 1 0 Bruce rf 4 1 1 1

J.Cstro c 2 0 1 0 Naquin rf 0 0 0 0

Gimenez lf 1 1 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 1 0

Garver lf-c 4 0 1 2 Chsnhll lf 2 0 1 0

Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 G.Allen pr-lf-cf 1 1 1 0

R.Perez c 3 1 1 2

Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0

Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 33 5 10 5

Minnesota 000″000″002 — 2

Cleveland 000″002″21x — 5

DP–Cleveland 1. LOB–Minnesota 7, Cleveland 4. 2B–Lindor 2 (44), Chisenhall (17). 3B–Garver (3). HR–Kipnis (12), Bruce (35), R.Perez (8). SB–Lindor (15).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Santana 5 4 0 0 0 1

Hildenberger (L,3-3) 1 2 2 2 0 1

Busenitz 2/3 2 2 2 0 1

Rogers 1/3 1 0 0 0 1

Turley 1 1 1 1 0 1

Cleveland

Carrasco W,18-6 8 1/3 6 0 0 1 14

Breslow 1/3 1 1 1 0 1

Goody 1/3 1 1 1 0 0

HBP–by Goody (Gimenez). WP–Carrasco. Umpires–Home, Bill Miller. First, Adam Hamari. Second, Todd Tichenor. Third, Kerwin Danley. T–2:38. A–21,810 (35,051).

Brewers 4, Reds 3

Cincinnati Milwaukee

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hmilton cf 4 0 1 0 Sogard 2b 2 1 1 0

Kvlehan 3b 5 2 2 1 N.Wlker 1b 3 1 2 0

Votto 1b 3 1 1 0 Braun lf 4 0 1 1

Gennett 2b 4 0 1 1 T.Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0

Winker rf 4 0 1 1 D.Sntna rf 2 1 0 0

Peraza ss 3 0 1 0 Broxton pr-cf 0 0 0 0

Duvall lf 2 0 0 0 Vogt c 4 0 1 0

S.Trner c 4 0 1 0 Arcia ss 2 1 0 1

Romano p 2 0 0 0 Bre.Phl cf-rf 4 0 2 1

Farrell p 0 0 0 0 Suter p 2 0 0 0

Brnhart ph 1 0 0 0 Drake p 0 0 0 0

W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0

Wjcchws p 0 0 0 0 Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0

C.Reed p 0 0 0 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0

Schbler ph 1 0 0 0 Knebel p 0 0 0 0

Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 28 4 7 3

Cincinnati 000″102″000 — 3

Milwaukee 000″121″00x — 4

E–Hughes (2), Hamilton (3). DP–Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB–Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 7. 2B–Votto (31), N.Walker (21), Bre.Phillips (3). HR–Kivlehan (9). SB–Hamilton (59). CS–Hamilton (13). SF–Arcia (2). S–Peraza (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Romano (L,5-8) 5 2/3 7 4 3 2 7

Farrell 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Peralta 1 0 0 0 2 1

Wojciechowski 0 0 0 0 1 0

Reed 1 0 0 0 0 1

Milwaukee

Suter 5 7 3 3 1 4

Drake BS,3 0 1 0 0 0 0

Hughes (W,5-3) 1 0 0 0 0 1

Swarzak H,27 2 0 0 0 3 2

Knebel (S,39-45) 1 0 0 0 0 2

Suter pitched to 3 batters in the 6th Drake pitched to 1 batter in the 6th Wojciechowski pitched to 1 batter in the 8th HBP–by Romano (Santana). Umpires–Home, Mike Everitt. First, Vic Carapazza. Second, Bill Welke. Third, Bruce Dreckman. T–2:56. A–30,293 (41,900).

Tigers 4, Royals 1

Detroit Kansas City

ab r h bi ab r h bi

J.Iglss ss 5 0 1 0 Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 1 0

D.Mchdo 2b 2 1 0 0 L.Cain dh 3 0 1 0

Cstllns rf 4 0 2 3 Me.Cbrr rf 4 0 0 0

J.McCnn dh 4 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0

J.Hicks 1b 3 0 1 0 S.Perez c 1 0 0 0

Navarro 1b 0 0 0 0 Butera c 2 0 0 0

Holaday c 4 0 0 0 A.Escbr ss 3 0 0 0

An.Rmne 3b 3 1 1 0 Cthbert 3b 3 0 1 0

Presley lf 4 1 1 0 Orlando cf 3 1 2 1

J.Jones cf 4 1 1 1 A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0

Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 29 1 5 1

Detroit 000″040″000 — 4

Kansas City 000″001″000 — 1

DP–Detroit 3, Kansas City 2. LOB–Detroit 6, Kansas City 2. 2B–Castellanos (36), Orlando (2). HR–Orlando (2). SB–J.Hicks (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Norris (W,5-8) 5 2 0 0 0 1

Saupold 1 1 1 1 0 0

Stumpf H,8 1 0 0 0 0 0

VerHagen H,5 1 1 0 0 0 0

Greene (S,8-12) 1 1 0 0 1 0

Kansas City

Duffy (L,9-10) 4 1/3 6 4 4 3 4

McCarthy 2 1/3 1 0 0 1 2

Buchter 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Herrera 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires–Home, Greg Gibson. First, Jim Wolf. Second, Laz Diaz. Third, D.J. Reyburn. T–2:44. A–21,650 (37,903).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Altuve, Houston, .347; Garcia, Chicago, .329; Hosmer, Kansas City, .318; Reddick, Houston, .314; Ramirez, Cleveland, .313; Abreu, Chicago, .308; Trout, Los Angeles, .306; Mauer, Minnesota, .305; Gonzalez, Houston, .301; Cain, Kansas City, .300.

RUNS–Judge, New York, 126; Springer, Houston, 110; Altuve, Houston, 109; Ramirez, Cleveland, 104; Dozier, Minnesota, 103; Andrus, Texas, 99; Upton, Los Angeles, 99; Betts, Boston, 98; Lindor, Cleveland, 98; 2 tied at 96.

RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 117; Judge, New York, 112; Upton, Los Angeles, 109; KDavis, Oakland, 108; Schoop, Baltimore, 105; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 104; Abreu, Chicago, 102; Betts, Boston, 101; Pujols, Los Angeles, 100; Mazara, Texas, 97.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 200; Hosmer, Kansas City, 189; Andrus, Texas, 188; Abreu, Chicago, 187; Ramirez, Cleveland, 181; Schoop, Baltimore, 180; Lindor, Cleveland, 178; Cabrera, Kansas City, 176; Cain, Kansas City, 172; Jones, Baltimore, 170.

DOUBLES–Ramirez, Cleveland, 53; Lowrie, Oakland, 47; Betts, Boston, 46; Lindor, Cleveland, 44; Upton, Los Angeles, 43; Abreu, Chicago, 42; Andrus, Texas, 42; Gurriel, Houston, 41; Altuve, Houston, 38; Bregman, Houston, 38.

TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 10; Sanchez, Chicago, 8; Abreu, Chicago, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Mahtook, Detroit, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Ramirez, Cleveland, 6; 7 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 51; KDavis, Oakland, 42; Gallo, Texas, 39; Cruz, Seattle, 38; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 38; Moustakas, Kansas City, 38; Smoak, Toronto, 38; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 37; Upton, Los Angeles, 35; Springer, Houston, 34.

STOLEN BASES–Maybin, Houston, 33; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Altuve, Houston, 32; RDavis, Boston, 29; DeShields, Texas, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Dyson, Seattle, 28; Andrus, Texas, 25; Cain, Kansas City, 25; Betts, Boston, 24.

PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 18-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-4; Vargas, Kansas City, 18-10; Sale, Boston, 17-8; Bauer, Cleveland, 16-9; Pomeranz, Boston, 16-6; Santana, Minnesota, 16-8; Verlander, Houston, 15-8; Keuchel, Houston, 14-5; Severino, New York, 14-6.

ERA–Kluber, Cleveland, 2.27; Sale, Boston, 2.90; Severino, New York, 2.98; Stroman, Toronto, 3.06; Santana, Minnesota, 3.28; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.29; Verlander, Houston, 3.36; Pomeranz, Boston, 3.38; Cashner, Texas, 3.42; Gray, New York, 3.55.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 308; Kluber, Cleveland, 262; Archer, Tampa Bay, 243; Severino, New York, 230; Carrasco, Cleveland, 226; Verlander, Houston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 189; Porcello, Boston, 181; Tanaka, New York, 179; Estrada, Toronto, 176.

National League

BATTING–Blackmon, Colorado, .328; JTurner, Los Angeles, .320; Votto, Cincinnati, .319; Murphy, Washington, .316; Posey, San Francisco, .313; LeMahieu, Colorado, .311; Ozuna, Miami, .310; Pham, St. Louis, .308; Freeman, Atlanta, .308; Gordon, Miami, .305.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 136; Stanton, Miami, 121; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 117; Bryant, Chicago, 110; Gordon, Miami, 110; Votto, Cincinnati, 105; Rizzo, Chicago, 99; Arenado, Colorado, 98; Yelich, Miami, 97; LeMahieu, Colorado, 95.

RBI–Arenado, Colorado, 129; Stanton, Miami, 129; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 120; Ozuna, Miami, 119; Rizzo, Chicago, 109; Lamb, Arizona, 103; Zimmerman, Washington, 103; Blackmon, Colorado, 100; Shaw, Milwaukee, 99; Votto, Cincinnati, 99.

HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 208; Inciarte, Atlanta, 201; Gordon, Miami, 196; Ozuna, Miami, 188; LeMahieu, Colorado, 187; Arenado, Colorado, 182; Votto, Cincinnati, 175; Yelich, Miami, 167; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 166; Murphy, Washington, 164.

DOUBLES–Arenado, Colorado, 43; Murphy, Washington, 43; Herrera, Philadelphia, 41; Rendon, Washington, 41; Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Bryant, Chicago, 38; Drury, Arizona, 36; Yelich, Miami, 36; Blackmon, Colorado, 35; 5 tied at 34.

TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 14; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 11; Fowler, St. Louis, 9; Gordon, Miami, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 7; Cozart, Cincinnati, 7; Margot, San Diego, 7; Reyes, New York, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Stanton, Miami, 59; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 39; Arenado, Colorado, 36; Blackmon, Colorado, 36; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 36; Ozuna, Miami, 36; Votto, Cincinnati, 36; Zimmerman, Washington, 34; Rizzo, Chicago, 32; 3 tied at 31.

STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 59; Gordon, Miami, 58; TTurner, Washington, 44; Reyes, New York, 24; Pham, St. Louis, 23; Villar, Milwaukee, 23; Inciarte, Atlanta, 22; Peraza, Cincinnati, 22; Broxton, Milwaukee, 21; 3 tied at 20.

PITCHING–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 18-4; Davies, Milwaukee, 17-9; Greinke, Arizona, 17-6; Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Wood, Los Angeles, 16-3; Gonzalez, Washington, 15-8; Ray, Arizona, 15-5; deGrom, New York, 15-10; 4 tied at 14.

ERA–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.21; Scherzer, Washington, 2.55; Strasburg, Washington, 2.63; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.75; Ray, Arizona, 2.86; Greinke, Arizona, 3.18; Lynn, St. Louis, 3.47; Nelson, Milwaukee, 3.49; Arrieta, Chicago, 3.53; deGrom, New York, 3.53.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 263; deGrom, New York, 239; Martinez, St. Louis, 217; Ray, Arizona, 217; Greinke, Arizona, 211; Samardzija, San Francisco, 205; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 200; Nelson, Milwaukee, 199; Strasburg, Washington, 196; Cole, Pittsburgh, 189.

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 50 37

New England 2 1 0 .667 99 95

Miami 1 1 0 .500 25 37

N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 72

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 86 69

Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 89 51

Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 53 90

Houston 1 2 0 .333 53 74

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 64 50

Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 51 54

Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 33 60

Cleveland 0 3 0 .000 56 76

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 93 57

Denver 2 1 0 .667 82 64

Oakland 2 1 0 .667 81 63

L.A. Chargers 0 3 0 .000 48 67

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 77 68

Dallas 2 1 0 .667 64 62

Washington 2 1 0 .667 71 60

N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 37 70

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 3 0 0 1.000 87 66

Carolina 2 1 0 .667 45 40

Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 46 41

New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 73 78

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 72 62

Detroit 2 1 0 .667 85 63

Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 67 67

Chicago 1 2 0 .333 47 69

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 107 75

Seattle 1 2 0 .333 48 59

Arizona 1 2 0 .333 56 76

San Francisco 0 3 0 .000 51 76

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Green Bay, late

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans vs Miami at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1

Carolina at New England, 1

Tennessee at Houston, 1

Detroit at Minnesota, 1

Buffalo at Atlanta, 1

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05

Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05

Oakland at Denver, 4:25

Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30

Monday’s Games

Washington at Kansas City, 8:30

Thursday, Oct. 5

New England at Tampa Bay, 8:25

Sunday, Oct. 8

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1

Carolina at Detroit, 1

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 1

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 1

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1

Tennessee at Miami, 1

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30

Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver

Monday, Oct. 9

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League Preseason

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Florida 5 4 0 1 9 20 12

Boston 6 4 2 0 8 15 17

Toronto 6 4 2 0 8 19 15

Ottawa 5 3 2 0 6 20 18

Detroit 6 2 3 1 5 19 22

Tampa Bay 6 2 4 0 4 14 19

Buffalo 5 1 3 1 3 11 17

Montreal 6 0 6 0 0 9 25

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 7 5 1 1 11 25 12

N.Y. Islanders 6 4 0 2 10 13 9

Philadelphia 7 3 1 3 9 19 17

Carolina 6 4 2 0 8 18 14

N.Y. Rangers 6 3 2 1 7 13 13

Pittsburgh 6 3 2 1 7 20 24

Columbus 7 3 3 1 7 22 24

Washington 5 1 4 0 2 7 18

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 6 4 2 0 8 11 14

Colorado 5 3 2 0 6 16 10

Chicago 5 3 2 0 6 19 12

Dallas 5 3 2 0 6 16 13

St. Louis 7 3 4 0 6 18 20

Nashville 5 2 2 1 5 15 17

Winnipeg 6 2 3 1 5 15 19

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 7 6 1 0 12 31 18

Los Angeles 5 3 1 1 7 17 15

Vegas 5 3 1 1 7 21 15

San Jose 3 3 0 0 6 15 6

Vancouver 6 2 3 1 5 21 29

Anaheim 5 2 3 0 4 13 20

Arizona 4 1 2 1 3 15 16

Calgary 5 1 4 0 2 15 22

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto 4, Montreal 2

New Jersey 4, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 4

Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 3

Edmonton 4, Carolina 0

Thursday’s Results

Florida 5, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 5, Boston 1

Chicago 4, Detroit 2

Columbus 4, Nashville 3, SO

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 2

Calgary at Vancouver, late

Colorado at Vegas, late

San Jose at Anaheim, late

Arizona at Los Angeles, late

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7

Florida at Montreal, 7

Washington at Carolina, 7:30

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30

Saturday’s Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 3

Ottawa at Montreal, 7

Detroit at Toronto, 7

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8

Dallas at Minnesota, 8

Boston at Chicago, 8:30

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9

Arizona at San Jose, 10

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Washington at St. Louis, 3

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 5

San Jose at Vegas, 8

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoffs

Finals

Best-of-5

Sunday’s RESULT

Los Angeles 85, Minnesota 84

Tuesday’s RESULT

Minnesota 70, Los Angeles 68, series tied 1-1

Friday’s GAME

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s GAME

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday’s Game

x-Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 18 5 8 62 67 33

New York City FC 16 8 7 55 52 38

Atlanta United FC 15 8 7 52 66 35

Chicago 15 10 6 51 57 41

Columbus 14 12 5 47 48 47

New York 12 11 7 43 46 42

Montreal 11 14 6 39 49 52

Orlando City 10 13 8 38 38 51

New England 11 15 5 38 48 58

Philadelphia 9 13 9 36 40 43

D.C. United 9 17 5 32 30 52

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Vancouver 14 10 6 48 47 43

Sporting Kansas City 12 6 11 47 37 23

Seattle 12 8 11 47 45 37

Portland 13 10 8 47 53 47

FC Dallas 10 9 11 41 42 42

Real Salt Lake 12 14 5 41 46 52

Houston 10 10 10 40 50 43

San Jose 11 14 6 39 33 56

Minnesota United 9 15 5 32 40 59

Los Angeles 7 17 7 28 40 61

Colorado 7 18 5 26 27 46

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Atlanta United FC 3, Philadelphia 0

D.C. United 3, New York 3, tie

New York City FC 1, Montreal 0

Orlando City 6, New England 1

FC Dallas 2, Colorado 0

Los Angeles 3, Houston 3, tie

Chicago 4, San Jose 1

Seattle 3, Vancouver 0

SatURDAY’S GAMES

FC Dallas at Orlando City, 4

New York at Toronto FC, 7

Atlanta United FC at New England, 7:30

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30

Minnesota United at Houston, 8:30

New York City FC at Chicago, 8:30

Montreal at Colorado, 9

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9

Portland at San Jose, 10:30

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles, 10:30

Sunday’s GAME

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1

Tuesday’s GAMES

Minnesota United at Atlanta United FC, 7

Saturday, Oct. 7

Vancouver at New York, 5

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 8

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Games

NC Central 21, Florida A&M 14

Texas (1-2) at Iowa St. (2-1), late

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth (2-0) at Penn (2-0), 7

Miami (2-0) at Duke (4-0), 7

Nebraska (2-2) at Illinois (2-1), 8

Alcorn St. (2-2) at Texas Southern (0-3), 9

BYU (1-3) at Utah St. (2-2), 8

Southern Cal (4-0) at Washington St. (4-0), 10:30

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Rice (1-3) at Pittsburgh (1-3), Noon

Houston (2-1) at Temple (2-2), Noon

Columbia (2-0) at Princeton (2-0), 12:30

Cent. Michigan (1-3) at Boston College (1-3), 1

Lafayette (0-4) at Holy Cross (2-2), 1:05

Colgate (1-3) at Cornell (0-2), 1:30

Harvard (1-1) at Georgetown (1-2), 2

UTEP (0-4) at Army (2-2), 3:30

James Madison (4-0) at Delaware (2-1), 3:30

Indiana (2-1) at Penn St. (4-0), 3:30

Ohio (3-1) at UMass (0-5), 3:30

CCSU (1-3) at Sacred Heart (2-2), 5

Monmouth (NJ) (3-1) at Bucknell (2-2), 6

Yale (2-0) at Fordham (1-3), 6

Bryant (2-2) at New Hampshire (3-1), 6

Villanova (2-2) at Towson (2-2), 6

Lehigh (0-4) at Wagner (1-3), 6

Rhode Island (2-2) at Brown (1-1), 7

WV Wesleyan (2-2) at Duquesne (2-1), 7

Ohio St. (3-1) at Rutgers (1-3), 7:30

SOUTH

South Florida (4-0) at East Carolina (0-3), Noon

Vanderbilt (3-1) at Florida (2-1), Noon

North Carolina (1-3) at Georgia Tech (2-1), Noon

Syracuse (2-2) at NC State (3-1), 12:20

Marist (2-2) at Davidson (2-1), 1

ETSU (2-2) at Furman (1-3), 1

Guilford (2-1) at Jacksonville (2-1), 1

Morehead St. (2-2) at Campbell (2-2), 2

Albany (NY) (3-1) at Elon (3-1), 2

Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-2) at Alabama A&M (1-3), 3

The Citadel (3-0) at Samford (2-2), 3

North Greenville (3-1) at Kennesaw St. (2-1), 3:30

Murray St. (1-3) at Louisville (3-1), 3:30

Georgia (4-0) at Tennessee (3-1), 3:30

Florida St. (0-2) at Wake Forest (4-0), 3:30

Savannah St. (0-3) at Bethune-Cookman (1-3), 4

E. Michigan (2-1) at Kentucky (3-1), 4

VMI (0-4) at Mercer (1-3), 4

Mississippi St. (3-1) at Auburn (3-1), 6

W. Carolina (3-1) at Chattanooga (1-3), 6

St. Francis (Pa.) (2-1) at Liberty (3-1), 6

NC A&T (4-0) at SC State (1-2), 6

Stony Brook (3-1) at William & Mary (2-1), 6

UT Martin (3-1) at Austin Peay (2-2), 7

MVSU (0-3) at Charleston Southern (1-2), 7

Middle Tennessee (2-2) at FAU (1-3), 7

Charlotte (0-4) at FIU (2-1), 7

Troy (3-1) at LSU (3-1), 7

South Alabama (1-3) at Louisiana Tech (2-2), 7

Coastal Carolina (1-2) at Louisiana-Monroe (1-2), 7

Wofford (3-0) at Presbyterian (2-2), 7

North Texas (2-2) at Southern Miss. (2-1), 7

Fort Valley St. (1-2) at Southern U. (1-3), 7

E. Illinois (2-2) at Tennessee St. (3-1), 7

Jacksonville St. (2-1) at Tennessee Tech (0-4), 7

Memphis (3-0) at UCF (2-0), 7

SE Louisiana (1-3) at Northwestern St. (1-2), 7:30

Clemson (4-0) at Virginia Tech (4-0), 8

Mississippi (2-1) at Alabama (4-0), 9

MIDWEST

San Diego (2-2) at Dayton (1-3), Noon

Maryland (2-1) at Minnesota (3-0), Noon

Northwestern (2-1) at Wisconsin (3-0), Noon

Drake (2-2) at Butler (2-2), 1

Missouri St. (1-3) at N. Dakota St. (3-0), 2

Stetson (0-4) at Valparaiso (1-3), 2

Baylor (0-4) at Kansas St. (2-1), 3:30

Buffalo (2-2) at Kent St. (1-3), 3:30

Iowa (3-1) at Michigan St. (2-1), 4

South Dakota (3-0) at W. Illinois (3-0), 4

Clark Atlanta (0-0) vs. Grambling St. (3-1) at Chicago, 4:30

Miami (Ohio) (2-2) at Notre Dame (3-1), 5

Akron (1-3) at Bowling Green (0-4), 6

Marshall (2-1) at Cincinnati (2-2), 7

N. Iowa (1-2) at S. Illinois (2-1), 7

E. Kentucky (1-2) at SE Missouri (0-4), 7

Ball St. (2-2) at W. Michigan (2-2), 7

S. Dakota St. (3-0) at Youngstown St. (2-1), 7

Indiana St. (0-3) at Illinois St. (3-0), 7:30

SOUTHWEST

New Mexico St. (2-2) at Arkansas (1-2), Noon

Navy (3-0) at Tulsa (1-3), 3:30

UConn (1-1) at SMU (3-1), 4

Jackson St. (0-4) at Prairie View (1-2), 5

Sam Houston St. (3-0) at Cent. Arkansas (2-1), 7

Abilene Christian (1-3) at Incarnate Word (0-3), 7

McNeese St. (3-1) at Stephen F. Austin (2-2), 7

South Carolina (3-1) at Texas A&M (3-1), 7:30

Nicholls (2-2) at Lamar (1-3), 8

Oklahoma St. (3-1) at Texas Tech (3-0), 8

FAR WEST

Weber St. (3-1) at Montana St. (1-2), 3:30

Arizona St. (2-2) at Stanford (2-2), 4

Texas St. (1-3) at Wyoming (2-2), 4

Cal Poly (0-4) at Idaho St. (2-2), 4:30

Sacramento St. (2-2) at E. Washington (2-2), 4:35

Montana (2-2) at Portland St. (0-3), 5

N. Colorado (2-1) at N. Arizona (1-2), 7

Air Force (1-2) at New Mexico (2-2), 7

Washington (4-0) at Oregon St. (1-3), 8

North Dakota (1-3) at UC Davis (2-2), 9

Nevada (0-4) at Fresno St. (1-2), 10

California (3-1) at Oregon (3-1), 10:30

N. Illinois (2-1) at San Diego St. (4-0), 10:30

Colorado (3-1) at UCLA (2-2), 10:30

San Jose St. (1-4) at UNLV (1-2), 10:30

Colorado St. (2-2) at Hawaii (2-2), 11:59

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Pedro Martinez Jr. on a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with manager Bob Melvin on a one-year contract extension through the 2019 season.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Announced Larry Tanenbaum was elected Chairman of the NBA Board of Governors.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Bronson Koenig.

Football

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived LB Hardy Nickerson. Activated LB Vontaze Burfict.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Nordly Capi from their practice squad. Signed LB Deontae Skinner. Placed LB J.T. Thomas on injured reserve. Waived TE-FB Shane Smith.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined Ottawa DL Zack Evans an undisclosed amount for a high hit on Winnipeg QB Matt Nichols. Fined Saskatchewan WR Duron Carter an undisclosed amount for violating the League’s social media policy.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Zavian Bingham to the practice roster.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned C Sam Carrick, D Brian Cooper, C Mitch Hults, LW Mike Liambas, D Steve Oleksy, D Marcus Pettersson, RW Scott Sabourin, RW Corey Tropp and D Andy Welinski to San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Nicholas Baptiste and G Linus Ullmark to Rochester (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned Fs Nicolas Roy, Valentin Zykov and Aleksi Saarela to Charlotte (AHL). Placed D Trevor Carrick and Jake Chelios, and G Jeremy Smith on waivers.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned G Collin Delia to Rockford (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned Fs Andrew Crescenzi and Michael Mersch to Ontario (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Ryan Graves, C Vinni Lettieri, C Boo Nieves and D Neal Pionk to Hartford (AHL). Placed LW Matt Puempel on waivers. Released LW Bobby Farnham from his professional tryout contract. Loaned C-LW Lias Andersson to Frolunda (Swedish Hockey League).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed G Dylan Ferguson to a three-year, entry level contract.

American Hockey League

STOCKTON HEAT — Signed F Joseph Cramarossa.

ECHL

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Agreed to terms with F Brett Bulmer on a one-year contract.

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Tyler Brown. Named Sherry Metzinger community engagement coordinator.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — F Kevin Doyle announced his retirement.

College

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Promoted Laura Lageman to senior associate athletics director/senior woman administrator, Otto German to associate athletics director for compliance, Kate Tiller to assistant athletics director for student-athlete academic services, Weston Ijames to assistant athletics director for business operations, J.B. Weber to director of compliance and Kelly Mottola to director of ticket operations.

SAINT JOSEPH (CONN.) — Named Jim Calhoun consultant for the men’s basketball program and adviser to the president.

PRO GOLF

LPGA Tour

New Zealand Women’s Open

First Round

a-amateur

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 32-33 — 65 -7

Brooke M. Henderson 32-33 — 65 -7

Amy Boulden 34-32 — 66 -6

Belen Mozo 32-34 — 66 -6

Na Yeon Choi 33-34 — 67 -5

Beatriz Recari 36-31 — 67 -5

Brittany Lincicome 35-32 — 67 -5

Perrine Delacour 34-34 — 68 -4

Madelene Sagstrom 35-33 — 68 -4

Mariajo Uribe 34-34 — 68 -4

Sun Young Yoo 35-34 — 69 -3

Yani Tseng 34-35 — 69 -3

Hee Young Park 37-32 — 69 -3

Pavarisa Yoktuan 34-35 — 69 -3

Madeleine L Sheils 33-36 — 69 -3

Nontaya Srisawang 36-33 — 69 -3

Pernilla Lindberg 36-33 — 69 -3

Su Oh 33-36 — 69 -3

Brooke Pancake 33-36 — 69 -3

a-Amelia Garvey 37-33 — 70 -2

Jing Yan 36-34 — 70 -2

Maude-Aimee Leblanc 35-35 — 70 -2

Emily Tubert 35-35 — 70 -2

Min Seo Kwak 36-34 — 70 -2

Paula Reto 35-35 — 70 -2

Gaby Lopez 36-34 — 70 -2

Lydia Ko 37-33 — 70 -2

Thidapa Suwannapura 35-35 — 70 -2

Laura Gonzalez Escallon 35-35 — 70 -2

Therese O’Hara 35-35 — 70 -2

a-Yean Cho 36-34 — 70 -2

Brianna Do 34-36 — 70 -2

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 37-33 — 70 -2

Becky Morgan 37-34 — 71 -1

Jackie Stoelting 35-36 — 71 -1

Danielle Kang 35-36 — 71 -1

Katherine Kirk 37-34 — 71 -1

Ally McDonald 36-35 — 71 -1

Laura Eum 35-36 — 71 -1

Rachel Rohanna 37-34 — 71 -1

a-Mohan Du 34-37 — 71 -1

Amelia Lewis 36-35 — 71 -1

Tiffany Joh 36-35 — 71 -1

Christina Kim 35-36 — 71 -1

Mel Reid 34-37 — 71 -1

Sandra Changkija 36-35 — 71 -1

Dana Finkelstein 33-38 — 71 -1

a-Rose Zheng 36-35 — 71 -1

Mina Harigae 36-35 — 71 -1

Ilhee Lee 37-35 — 72 E

Lee Lopez 34-38 — 72 E

Annie Park 36-36 — 72 E

Prima Thammaraks 37-35 — 72 E

Bronte Law 38-34 — 72 E

Megan Khang 35-37 — 72 E

Jennifer Song 38-34 — 72 E

Peiyun Chien 36-36 — 72 E

a-Eun Jeong Seong 36-36 — 72 E

a-Youngin Chun 34-38 — 72 E

Gemma Clews 38-34 — 72 E

Sarah Kemp 35-37 — 72 E

Hanee Song 37-35 — 72 E

Alena Sharp 36-36 — 72 E

Ryann O’Toole 38-34 — 72 E

Nicole Broch Larsen 38-34 — 72 E

Holly Clyburn 36-36 — 72 E

Katherine Perry 37-35 — 72 E

Catriona Matthew 37-36 — 73 +1

Lindy Duncan 36-37 — 73 +1

Wichanee Meechai 37-36 — 73 +1

Sarah Jane Smith 38-35 — 73 +1

Cheyenne Woods 36-37 — 73 +1

Vicky Hurst 39-34 — 73 +1

a-Selin Hyun 37-36 — 73 +1

Katie Burnett 36-37 — 73 +1

Kris Tamulis 38-35 — 73 +1

Dottie Ardina 34-39 — 73 +1

Celine Herbin 37-36 — 73 +1

a-Wenyung Keh 35-38 — 73 +1

Stacey Peters 36-37 — 73 +1

a-Juliana Hung 36-38 — 74 +2

Amy Olson 38-36 — 74 +2

Ayako Uehara 36-38 — 74 +2

Caroline Hedwall 37-37 — 74 +2

Jane Park 37-37 — 74 +2

a-Hannah Park 38-36 — 74 +2

Mariah Stackhouse 35-39 — 74 +2

Karen Chung 39-35 — 74 +2

Whitney Hillier 39-35 — 74 +2

Maria Parra 37-37 — 74 +2

Alejandra Llaneza 37-37 — 74 +2

Giulia Molinaro 39-35 — 74 +2

Aditi Ashok 39-35 — 74 +2

Haeji Kang 35-39 — 74 +2

a-Chantelle Cassidy 36-38 — 74 +2

Hyeon Ju Heo 38-36 — 74 +2

Min Lee 36-38 — 74 +2

Lorie Kane 36-38 — 74 +2

Simin Feng 38-37 — 75 +3

Dani Holmqvist 37-38 — 75 +3

Kelly Tan 39-36 — 75 +3

Sadena A Parks 39-36 — 75 +3

Alexandra Orchard 37-38 — 75 +3

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong 38-38 — 76 +4

Sheridan Gorton 40-36 — 76 +4

Angela Stanford 37-39 — 76 +4

Cathryn Bristow 35-41 — 76 +4

Beth Allen 36-40 — 76 +4

a-Brittney Dryland 38-38 — 76 +4

Emily K. Pedersen 36-40 — 76 +4

Munchin Keh 38-39 — 77 +5

Xiyu Lin 40-37 — 77 +5

Tamara Johns 39-38 — 77 +5

Jessica Cowie 41-37 — 78 +6

Paige Stubbs 40-38 — 78 +6

Breanna Gill 36-42 — 78 +6

Olafia Kristinsdottir 40-38 — 78 +6

Marissa L Steen 39-39 — 78 +6

Wei-Ling Hsu 40-38 — 78 +6

Kristen Farmer 40-38 — 78 +6

Tania Tare 35-43 — 78 +6

Lauren Hibbert 38-40 — 78 +6

a-Julianne Alvarez 40-38 — 78 +6

Jennifer Ha 40-38 — 78 +6

Demi Runas 40-38 — 78 +6

Brooke M Baker 43-37 — 80 +8

Lynnette Brooky 40-40 — 80 +8

a-Yifan Ji 39-42 — 81 +9

Ellen Davies-Graham 40-41 — 81 +9

Dori Carter 44-38 — 82 +10

Jenna Hunter 43-40 — 83 +11

Phillis Meti 42-46 — 88 +16

LOCAL SPORTS

Thursday’s Results

Junior High Volleyball

Tiffin Calvert (7th) 25-25, Lakota 16-16

Tiffin Calvert (8th) 25-25, Lakota 19-5

LOCAL & AREA

Wrestling Officials Class

FINDLAY — There will be a class for new high school wrestling officials on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Oct. 12 at the University of Findlay. For more information or to register go to: http://officials.myohsaa.org or call 419-423-8995.

Basketball officials class

TIFFIN — The Tiffin Area Basketball officials will conduct a class required to become an Ohio High School Athletic Association official beginning Oct. 9. Twenty-five hours of class time are required. Registration must be completed at ohsaa.org. For more information, contact Lee Schaffer at 419-307-0587.

