Thursday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Game
Toledo City League
Toledo Scott at Toledo Rogers
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Liberty-Benton
Hopewell-Loudon at Arlington
Leipsic at McComb
Riverdale at Cory-Rawson
Van Buren at North Baltimore
Vanlue at Pandora-Gilboa
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Oregon Clay
Fremont Ross at Lima Senior
Toledo St. John’s at Toledo St. Francis
Toledo Whitmer at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Bucyrus
Upper Sandusky at Seneca East
Wynford at Mohawk
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Fostoria Senior
Elmwood at Genoa
Otsego at Woodmore
Rossford at Lake
Northwest Conference
Bluffton at Allen East
Columbus Grove at Ada
Delphos Jefferson at Paulding
Spencerville at Convoy Crestview
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Bryan
Evergreen at Delta
Swanton at Patrick Henry
Wauseon at Liberty Center
Western Buckeye League
Defiance at Celina
Elida at St. Marys Memorial
Kenton at Van Wert
Lima Shawnee at Ottawa-Glandorf
Wapakoneta at Lima Bath
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry at Upper Scioto Valley
Marion Elgin at Ridgemont
Riverside at Waynesfield-Goshen
Sidney Lehman at Hardin Northern
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph
Willard at Castalia Margaretta
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Edison at Port Clinton
Shelby at Huron
Vermilion at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Bellevue
Sandusky Perkins at Clyde
Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Senior
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Edon
Gibsonburg at Northwood
Montpelier at Ottawa Hills
Toledo Christian at Hilltop
Midwest Athletic Conference
Anna at Marion Local
Coldwater at Parkway
Minster at St. Henry
New Bremen at Delphos St. John’s
Versailles at Fort Recovery
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Anthony Wayne
Napoleon at Sylvania Northview
Perrysburg at Bowling Green
Sylvania Southview at Springfield
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison at Ashland Senior
Mansfield Senior at Lexington
Wooster Senior at West Holmes
Toledo City League
Toledo Waite at Toledo Start
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at River Valley
Galion Senior at Marion Harding
Marion Pleasant at North Union
Ontario at Buckeye Valley
Firelands Conference
New London at Monroeville
Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Crestview
South Central at Ashland Mapleton
Western Reserve at Plymouth
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Holgate
Hicksville at Fairview
Tinora at Edgerton
Wayne Trace at Ayersville
Other NW Ohio Games
Coshocton at Lucas
Lakota at Danbury
Mount Vernon at Hilliard Darby
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Buckeye Central
Troy Christian at Carey
Saturday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Crestline at Corning Miller
Woodlan, Ind. at Lima Cent. Cath.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 92 66 .582 —
z-New York 89 69 .563 3
Tampa Bay 76 82 .481 16
Toronto 75 84 .472 17½
Baltimore 75 84 .472 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 99 59 .627 —
Minnesota 83 75 .525 16
Kansas City 77 80 .490 21½
Chicago 64 93 .408 34½
Detroit 62 95 .395 36½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 98 60 .620 —
Los Angeles 78 79 .497 19½
Seattle 77 82 .484 21½
Texas 76 82 .481 22
Oakland 73 85 .462 25
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 1
Pittsburgh 10, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 6
Toronto 9, Boston 4
Houston 14, Texas 3
L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 2, Detroit 1
Seattle 6, Oakland 3
Wednesday’s Results
Houston 12, Texas 2
Oakland 6, Seattle 5
N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 1
Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2
Boston 10, Toronto 7
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, late
Detroit at Kansas City, late
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (Santana 16-8) at Cleveland (Carrasco 17-6), 12:10
Tampa Bay (Faria 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 10-11), 7:05
Houston (Peacock 12-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 6-6), 7:10
Oakland (Manaea 11-10) at Texas (Gonzalez 8-12), 8:05
L.A. Angels (Norris 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-7), 8:10
Detroit (Norris 4-8) at Kansas City (Duffy 9-9), 8:15
Friday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10
Houston at Boston, 7:10
Oakland at Texas, 8:05
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:15
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Washington 95 62 .605 —
Miami 74 84 .468 21½
Atlanta 71 87 .449 24½
New York 69 90 .434 27
Philadelphia 63 95 .399 32½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 89 69 .563 —
Milwaukee 83 74 .529 5½
St. Louis 82 76 .519 7
Pittsburgh 73 85 .462 16
Cincinnati 66 91 .420 22½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 101 57 .639 —
y-Arizona 92 67 .579 9½
Colorado 86 73 .541 15½
San Diego 70 88 .443 31
San Francisco 62 97 .390 39½
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Philadelphia 4, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 10, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 7
Colorado 6, Miami 0
Arizona 11, San Francisco 4
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 2
Wednesday’s Results
Colorado 15, Miami 9
Arizona 4, San Francisco 3
Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 3
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 1
Washington at Philadelphia, late
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, late
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati (Romano 5-7) at Milwaukee (Suter 3-2), 4:10
Pittsburgh (Brault 1-0) at Washington (Jackson 5-6), 7:05
Atlanta (Teheran 11-12) at Miami (Peters 0-2), 7:10
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-5) at St. Louis (Lynn 11-8), 7:15
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:15
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15
San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15
Wednesday’s Boxscores
Indians 4, Twins 2
Minnesota Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
B.Dzier 2b 3 1 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0
Mauer 1b 4 0 0 0 A.Jcksn lf 3 1 1 0
J.Plnco ss 4 1 1 2 Jose.Rm 2b 5 1 1 0
E.Rsrio lf 4 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 2 1 2 1
Buxton cf 4 0 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 3 0
Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 Bruce rf 4 0 0 0
E.Escbr 3b 3 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0
Gimenez c 2 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 0 0 0 0
K.Vrgas ph 1 0 0 0 Chsnhll ph 1 0 0 0
Garver c 0 0 0 0 E.Gnzal 3b 0 0 0 0
Grssman dh 3 0 0 0 Kipnis cf 2 0 0 0
G.Allen cf 1 0 0 0
Gomes c 3 1 1 2
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 32 4 9 3
Minnesota 000″000″002 — 2
Cleveland 100″111″00x — 4
E–E.Escobar (6). DP–Minnesota 2. LOB–Minnesota 4, Cleveland 11. 2B–Kepler (32), Gimenez (9), Lindor (42), Jose.Ramirez (53). HR–J.Polanco (13), Gomes (14).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Mejia (L,4-7) 3 2/3 5 2 2 3 3
Pressly 1 1 1 0 1 0
Boshers 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Tonkin 2/3 2 1 1 1 0
Moya 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
Curtiss 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Salazar 4 2/3 1 0 0 1 9
Clevinger W,12-5 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Miller 1 0 0 0 0 2
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1
Allen 1 3 2 2 0 1
Tonkin pitched to 1 batter in the 7th HBP–by Mejia (Gomes), by Curtiss (Jackson). WP–Allen. Umpires–Home, Kerwin Danley. First, Bill Miller. Second, Adam Hamari. Third, Todd Tichenor. T–3:09. A–19,682 (35,051).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Altuve, Houston, .347; Garcia, Chicago, .330; Hosmer, Kansas City, .320; Ramirez, Cleveland, .315; Reddick, Houston, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Abreu, Chicago, .307; Mauer, Minnesota, .305; Cain, Kansas City, .301; Gonzalez, Houston, .301.
RUNS–Judge, New York, 125; Springer, Houston, 110; Altuve, Houston, 109; Ramirez, Cleveland, 104; Dozier, Minnesota, 103; Andrus, Texas, 99; Betts, Boston, 98; Upton, Los Angeles, 98; Lindor, Cleveland, 97; 2 tied at 95.
RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 117; Judge, New York, 109; Upton, Los Angeles, 109; KDavis, Oakland, 108; Schoop, Baltimore, 105; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 104; Abreu, Chicago, 102; Betts, Boston, 101; Pujols, Los Angeles, 100; Mazara, Texas, 97.
HITS–Altuve, Houston, 200; Hosmer, Kansas City, 189; Andrus, Texas, 188; Abreu, Chicago, 185; Ramirez, Cleveland, 181; Schoop, Baltimore, 180; Lindor, Cleveland, 176; Cabrera, Kansas City, 174; Cain, Kansas City, 173; Jones, Baltimore, 170.
DOUBLES–Ramirez, Cleveland, 53; Lowrie, Oakland, 47; Betts, Boston, 46; Upton, Los Angeles, 43; Abreu, Chicago, 42; Andrus, Texas, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 42; Gurriel, Houston, 41; Altuve, Houston, 38; Bregman, Houston, 38.
TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 10; Sanchez, Chicago, 8; Abreu, Chicago, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Mahtook, Detroit, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Ramirez, Cleveland, 6; 6 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 50; KDavis, Oakland, 42; Gallo, Texas, 39; Cruz, Seattle, 38; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 38; Moustakas, Kansas City, 38; Smoak, Toronto, 38; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 37; Upton, Los Angeles, 35; Springer, Houston, 34.
STOLEN BASES–Maybin, Houston, 33; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Altuve, Houston, 32; RDavis, Boston, 29; DeShields, Texas, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Dyson, Seattle, 28; Andrus, Texas, 25; Cain, Kansas City, 25; Betts, Boston, 24.
PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 18-4; Vargas, Kansas City, 18-10; Carrasco, Cleveland, 17-6; Sale, Boston, 17-8; Bauer, Cleveland, 16-9; Pomeranz, Boston, 16-6; Santana, Minnesota, 16-8; Verlander, Houston, 15-8; Keuchel, Houston, 14-5; 6 tied at 13.
ERA–Kluber, Cleveland, 2.27; Sale, Boston, 2.90; Severino, New York, 3.03; Stroman, Toronto, 3.06; Gray, New York, 3.31; Santana, Minnesota, 3.36; Verlander, Houston, 3.36; Pomeranz, Boston, 3.38; Cashner, Texas, 3.42; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.43.
STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 308; Kluber, Cleveland, 262; Archer, Tampa Bay, 243; Severino, New York, 221; Verlander, Houston, 219; Carrasco, Cleveland, 212; Bauer, Cleveland, 189; Porcello, Boston, 181; Tanaka, New York, 179; Estrada, Toronto, 176.
National League
BATTING–Blackmon, Colorado, .328; JTurner, Los Angeles, .320; Votto, Cincinnati, .317; Murphy, Washington, .315; Posey, San Francisco, .313; LeMahieu, Colorado, .311; Ozuna, Miami, .309; Freeman, Atlanta, .309; Pham, St. Louis, .308; Inciarte, Atlanta, .305.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 136; Stanton, Miami, 118; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 117; Bryant, Chicago, 110; Gordon, Miami, 108; Votto, Cincinnati, 102; Rizzo, Chicago, 99; Arenado, Colorado, 98; Yelich, Miami, 96; LeMahieu, Colorado, 95.
RBI–Arenado, Colorado, 129; Stanton, Miami, 126; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 120; Ozuna, Miami, 119; Rizzo, Chicago, 109; Lamb, Arizona, 103; Zimmerman, Washington, 103; Blackmon, Colorado, 100; Shaw, Milwaukee, 99; 2 tied at 97.
HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 208; Inciarte, Atlanta, 201; Gordon, Miami, 194; LeMahieu, Colorado, 187; Ozuna, Miami, 186; Arenado, Colorado, 182; Votto, Cincinnati, 172; Yelich, Miami, 167; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 166; Murphy, Washington, 163.
DOUBLES–Arenado, Colorado, 43; Murphy, Washington, 42; Rendon, Washington, 41; Herrera, Philadelphia, 40; Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Bryant, Chicago, 38; Drury, Arizona, 36; Yelich, Miami, 36; Blackmon, Colorado, 35; 5 tied at 34.
TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 14; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 11; Fowler, St. Louis, 9; Gordon, Miami, 8; Arenado, Colorado, 7; Cozart, Cincinnati, 7; Margot, San Diego, 7; Reyes, New York, 7; 6 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Stanton, Miami, 57; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 39; Arenado, Colorado, 36; Blackmon, Colorado, 36; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 36; Ozuna, Miami, 36; Votto, Cincinnati, 35; Zimmerman, Washington, 34; Rizzo, Chicago, 32; 3 tied at 31.
STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 58; Gordon, Miami, 57; TTurner, Washington, 42; Reyes, New York, 24; Pham, St. Louis, 23; Villar, Milwaukee, 23; Inciarte, Atlanta, 22; Peraza, Cincinnati, 22; Broxton, Milwaukee, 21; 3 tied at 20.
PITCHING–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 18-4; Davies, Milwaukee, 17-9; Greinke, Arizona, 17-6; Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Wood, Los Angeles, 16-3; Gonzalez, Washington, 15-8; Ray, Arizona, 15-5; deGrom, New York, 15-10; 4 tied at 14.
ERA–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.21; Scherzer, Washington, 2.55; Strasburg, Washington, 2.68; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.75; Ray, Arizona, 2.86; Greinke, Arizona, 3.18; Lynn, St. Louis, 3.47; Nelson, Milwaukee, 3.49; Arrieta, Chicago, 3.53; deGrom, New York, 3.53.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 263; deGrom, New York, 239; Martinez, St. Louis, 217; Ray, Arizona, 217; Greinke, Arizona, 211; Samardzija, San Francisco, 205; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 200; Nelson, Milwaukee, 199; Strasburg, Washington, 196; Cole, Pittsburgh, 189.
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 50 37
New England 2 1 0 .667 99 95
Miami 1 1 0 .500 25 37
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 72
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 86 69
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 89 51
Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 53 90
Houston 1 2 0 .333 53 74
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 64 50
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 51 54
Cleveland 0 3 0 .000 56 76
Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 33 60
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 93 57
Oakland 2 1 0 .667 81 63
Denver 2 1 0 .667 82 64
L.A. Chargers 0 3 0 .000 48 67
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 77 68
Washington 2 1 0 .667 71 60
Dallas 2 1 0 .667 64 62
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 37 70
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 0 0 1.000 87 66
Carolina 2 1 0 .667 45 40
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 46 41
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 73 78
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 72 62
Detroit 2 1 0 .667 85 63
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 67 67
Chicago 1 2 0 .333 47 69
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 107 75
Arizona 1 2 0 .333 56 76
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 48 59
San Francisco 0 3 0 .000 51 76
Thursday’s Result
L.A. Rams 41, San Francisco 39
Sunday’s Results
Jacksonville 44, Baltimore 7
New Orleans 34, Carolina 13
N.Y. Jets 20, Miami 6
Minnesota 34, Tampa Bay 17
Buffalo 26, Denver 16
Indianapolis 31, Cleveland 28
New England 36, Houston 33
Chicago 23, Pittsburgh 17, OT
Atlanta 30, Detroit 26
Philadelphia 27, N.Y. Giants 24
Tennessee 33, Seattle 27
Kansas City 24, L.A. Chargers 10
Green Bay 27, Cincinnati 24, OT
Washington 27, Oakland 10
Monday’s Game
Dallas 28, Arizona 17
Thursday’s Game
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:25
Sunday’s Game
New Orleans vs Miami at London, 9:30 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1
Carolina at New England, 1
Tennessee at Houston, 1
Detroit at Minnesota, 1
Buffalo at Atlanta, 1
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05
Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05
Oakland at Denver, 4:25
Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30
Monday, Oct. 2 Game
Washington at Kansas City, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Tuesday’s Results
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT
Columbus 5, St. Louis 2
Florida 4, Tampa Bay 2
Dallas 4, Minnesota 1
Los Angeles 3, Vegas 2, OT
Wednesday’s Results
Toronto 4, Montreal 2
New Jersey 4, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 4
Ottawa at Winnipeg, late
Edmonton at Carolina, late
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Florida, 6
Boston at Philadelphia, 7
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30
Columbus at Nashville, 8
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8
Calgary at Vancouver, 10
Colorado at Vegas, 10
San Jose at Anaheim, 10
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7
Florida at Montreal, 7
Washington at Carolina, 7:30
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30
Saturday’s Games
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 3
Ottawa at Montreal, 7
Detroit at Toronto, 7
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8
Dallas at Minnesota, 8
Boston at Chicago, 8:30
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9
Arizona at San Jose, 10
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Games
NC Central (2-1) at Florida A&M (2-2), 7:30
Texas (1-2) at Iowa St. (2-1), 7:30
Friday’s Games
Dartmouth (2-0) at Penn (2-0), 7
Miami (2-0) at Duke (4-0), 7
Nebraska (2-2) at Illinois (2-1), 8
Alcorn St. (2-2) at Texas Southern (0-3), 9
BYU (1-3) at Utah St. (2-2), 8
Southern Cal (4-0) at Washington St. (4-0), 10:30
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Rice (1-3) at Pittsburgh (1-3), Noon
Houston (2-1) at Temple (2-2), Noon
Columbia (2-0) at Princeton (2-0), 12:30
Cent. Michigan (1-3) at Boston College (1-3), 1
Lafayette (0-4) at Holy Cross (2-2), 1:05
Colgate (1-3) at Cornell (0-2), 1:30
Harvard (1-1) at Georgetown (1-2), 2
UTEP (0-4) at Army (2-2), 3:30
James Madison (4-0) at Delaware (2-1), 3:30
Indiana (2-1) at Penn St. (4-0), 3:30
Ohio (3-1) at UMass (0-5), 3:30
CCSU (1-3) at Sacred Heart (2-2), 5
Monmouth (NJ) (3-1) at Bucknell (2-2), 6
Yale (2-0) at Fordham (1-3), 6
Bryant (2-2) at New Hampshire (3-1), 6
Villanova (2-2) at Towson (2-2), 6
Lehigh (0-4) at Wagner (1-3), 6
Rhode Island (2-2) at Brown (1-1), 7
WV Wesleyan (2-2) at Duquesne (2-1), 7
Ohio St. (3-1) at Rutgers (1-3), 7:30
SOUTH
South Florida (4-0) at East Carolina (0-3), Noon
Vanderbilt (3-1) at Florida (2-1), Noon
North Carolina (1-3) at Georgia Tech (2-1), Noon
Syracuse (2-2) at NC State (3-1), 12:20
Marist (2-2) at Davidson (2-1), 1
ETSU (2-2) at Furman (1-3), 1
Guilford (2-1) at Jacksonville (2-1), 1
Morehead St. (2-2) at Campbell (2-2), 2
Albany (NY) (3-1) at Elon (3-1), 2
Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-2) at Alabama A&M (1-3), 3
The Citadel (3-0) at Samford (2-2), 3
North Greenville (3-1) at Kennesaw St. (2-1), 3:30
Murray St. (1-3) at Louisville (3-1), 3:30
Georgia (4-0) at Tennessee (3-1), 3:30
Florida St. (0-2) at Wake Forest (4-0), 3:30
Savannah St. (0-3) at Bethune-Cookman (1-3), 4
E. Michigan (2-1) at Kentucky (3-1), 4
VMI (0-4) at Mercer (1-3), 4
Mississippi St. (3-1) at Auburn (3-1), 6
W. Carolina (3-1) at Chattanooga (1-3), 6
St. Francis (Pa.) (2-1) at Liberty (3-1), 6
NC A&T (4-0) at SC State (1-2), 6
Stony Brook (3-1) at William & Mary (2-1), 6
UT Martin (3-1) at Austin Peay (2-2), 7
MVSU (0-3) at Charleston Southern (1-2), 7
Middle Tennessee (2-2) at FAU (1-3), 7
Charlotte (0-4) at FIU (2-1), 7
Troy (3-1) at LSU (3-1), 7
South Alabama (1-3) at Louisiana Tech (2-2), 7
Coastal Carolina (1-2) at Louisiana-Monroe (1-2), 7
Wofford (3-0) at Presbyterian (2-2), 7
North Texas (2-2) at Southern Miss. (2-1), 7
Fort Valley St. (1-2) at Southern U. (1-3), 7
E. Illinois (2-2) at Tennessee St. (3-1), 7
Jacksonville St. (2-1) at Tennessee Tech (0-4), 7
Memphis (3-0) at UCF (2-0), 7
SE Louisiana (1-3) at Northwestern St. (1-2), 7:30
Clemson (4-0) at Virginia Tech (4-0), 8
Mississippi (2-1) at Alabama (4-0), 9
MIDWEST
San Diego (2-2) at Dayton (1-3), Noon
Maryland (2-1) at Minnesota (3-0), Noon
Northwestern (2-1) at Wisconsin (3-0), Noon
Drake (2-2) at Butler (2-2), 1
Missouri St. (1-3) at N. Dakota St. (3-0), 2
Stetson (0-4) at Valparaiso (1-3), 2
Baylor (0-4) at Kansas St. (2-1), 3:30
Buffalo (2-2) at Kent St. (1-3), 3:30
Iowa (3-1) at Michigan St. (2-1), 4
South Dakota (3-0) at W. Illinois (3-0), 4
Clark Atlanta (0-0) vs. Grambling St. (3-1) at Chicago, 4:30
Miami (Ohio) (2-2) at Notre Dame (3-1), 5
Akron (1-3) at Bowling Green (0-4), 6
Marshall (2-1) at Cincinnati (2-2), 7
N. Iowa (1-2) at S. Illinois (2-1), 7
E. Kentucky (1-2) at SE Missouri (0-4), 7
Ball St. (2-2) at W. Michigan (2-2), 7
S. Dakota St. (3-0) at Youngstown St. (2-1), 7
Indiana St. (0-3) at Illinois St. (3-0), 7:30
SOUTHWEST
New Mexico St. (2-2) at Arkansas (1-2), Noon
Navy (3-0) at Tulsa (1-3), 3:30
UConn (1-1) at SMU (3-1), 4
Jackson St. (0-4) at Prairie View (1-2), 5
Sam Houston St. (3-0) at Cent. Arkansas (2-1), 7
Abilene Christian (1-3) at Incarnate Word (0-3), 7
McNeese St. (3-1) at Stephen F. Austin (2-2), 7
South Carolina (3-1) at Texas A&M (3-1), 7:30
Nicholls (2-2) at Lamar (1-3), 8
Oklahoma St. (3-1) at Texas Tech (3-0), 8
FAR WEST
Weber St. (3-1) at Montana St. (1-2), 3:30
Arizona St. (2-2) at Stanford (2-2), 4
Texas St. (1-3) at Wyoming (2-2), 4
Cal Poly (0-4) at Idaho St. (2-2), 4:30
Sacramento St. (2-2) at E. Washington (2-2), 4:35
Montana (2-2) at Portland St. (0-3), 5
N. Colorado (2-1) at N. Arizona (1-2), 7
Air Force (1-2) at New Mexico (2-2), 7
Washington (4-0) at Oregon St. (1-3), 8
North Dakota (1-3) at UC Davis (2-2), 9
Nevada (0-4) at Fresno St. (1-2), 10
California (3-1) at Oregon (3-1), 10:30
N. Illinois (2-1) at San Diego St. (4-0), 10:30
Colorado (3-1) at UCLA (2-2), 10:30
San Jose St. (1-4) at UNLV (1-2), 10:30
Colorado St. (2-2) at Hawaii (2-2), 11:59
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Named Moises Rodriguez assistant general manager.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — RHP Matt Cain announced his retirement at the end of the season.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Dwyane Wade to a one-year contract.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F JaMychal Green to a multiyear contract.
LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday’s Events
Area Golf
Lakeland Golf Course
Lakeland Senior League
FRONT 9 SCRAMBLE — 1, (tie) Dave Salucci, Rick Gerritsen, Dave Meyer, Jack Fenton and Ron Minard, Rick Judy, Ivan Crowe, Tom Steinmetz, 5-under. BACK 9 STABLEFORD — 1, Dave Salucci, Dave Meyer and Jack Fenton, plus-6.
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
Prep Boys Soccer
Van Buren at Liberty-Benton (NCOSA), 5
Prep Volleyball
Lakota at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5:30
Old Fort at New Riegel (SBC), 5:30
Elmwood at Woodmore (NBC), 6
Fostoria at Genoa (NBC), 6
Prep Girls Tennis
Toledo Whitmer at Fostoria, 4:30
Prep Boys Golf
Fostoria, Elmwood, Ottawa-Glandorf & Upper Sandusky in Division II sectional at Country Acres
Hopewell-Loudon, Lakota, North Baltimore & Old Fort in Division III sectional at Green Hills Golf Course