Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Game

Toledo City League

Toledo Scott at Toledo Rogers

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Liberty-Benton

Hopewell-Loudon at Arlington

Leipsic at McComb

Riverdale at Cory-Rawson

Van Buren at North Baltimore

Vanlue at Pandora-Gilboa

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Oregon Clay

Fremont Ross at Lima Senior

Toledo St. John’s at Toledo St. Francis

Toledo Whitmer at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Bucyrus

Upper Sandusky at Seneca East

Wynford at Mohawk

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Fostoria Senior

Elmwood at Genoa

Otsego at Woodmore

Rossford at Lake

Northwest Conference

Bluffton at Allen East

Columbus Grove at Ada

Delphos Jefferson at Paulding

Spencerville at Convoy Crestview

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Bryan

Evergreen at Delta

Swanton at Patrick Henry

Wauseon at Liberty Center

Western Buckeye League

Defiance at Celina

Elida at St. Marys Memorial

Kenton at Van Wert

Lima Shawnee at Ottawa-Glandorf

Wapakoneta at Lima Bath

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry at Upper Scioto Valley

Marion Elgin at Ridgemont

Riverside at Waynesfield-Goshen

Sidney Lehman at Hardin Northern

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph

Willard at Castalia Margaretta

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Edison at Port Clinton

Shelby at Huron

Vermilion at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Bellevue

Sandusky Perkins at Clyde

Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Senior

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Edon

Gibsonburg at Northwood

Montpelier at Ottawa Hills

Toledo Christian at Hilltop

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna at Marion Local

Coldwater at Parkway

Minster at St. Henry

New Bremen at Delphos St. John’s

Versailles at Fort Recovery

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Anthony Wayne

Napoleon at Sylvania Northview

Perrysburg at Bowling Green

Sylvania Southview at Springfield

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison at Ashland Senior

Mansfield Senior at Lexington

Wooster Senior at West Holmes

Toledo City League

Toledo Waite at Toledo Start

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at River Valley

Galion Senior at Marion Harding

Marion Pleasant at North Union

Ontario at Buckeye Valley

Firelands Conference

New London at Monroeville

Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Crestview

South Central at Ashland Mapleton

Western Reserve at Plymouth

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Holgate

Hicksville at Fairview

Tinora at Edgerton

Wayne Trace at Ayersville

Other NW Ohio Games

Coshocton at Lucas

Lakota at Danbury

Mount Vernon at Hilliard Darby

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Buckeye Central

Troy Christian at Carey

Saturday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Crestline at Corning Miller

Woodlan, Ind. at Lima Cent. Cath.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-Boston 92 66 .582 —

z-New York 89 69 .563 3

Tampa Bay 76 82 .481 16

Toronto 75 84 .472 17½

Baltimore 75 84 .472 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 99 59 .627 —

Minnesota 83 75 .525 16

Kansas City 77 80 .490 21½

Chicago 64 93 .408 34½

Detroit 62 95 .395 36½

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 98 60 .620 —

Los Angeles 78 79 .497 19½

Seattle 77 82 .484 21½

Texas 76 82 .481 22

Oakland 73 85 .462 25

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 10, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 6

Toronto 9, Boston 4

Houston 14, Texas 3

L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 2, Detroit 1

Seattle 6, Oakland 3

Wednesday’s Results

Houston 12, Texas 2

Oakland 6, Seattle 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2

Boston 10, Toronto 7

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, late

Detroit at Kansas City, late

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Santana 16-8) at Cleveland (Carrasco 17-6), 12:10

Tampa Bay (Faria 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 10-11), 7:05

Houston (Peacock 12-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 6-6), 7:10

Oakland (Manaea 11-10) at Texas (Gonzalez 8-12), 8:05

L.A. Angels (Norris 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-7), 8:10

Detroit (Norris 4-8) at Kansas City (Duffy 9-9), 8:15

Friday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10

Houston at Boston, 7:10

Oakland at Texas, 8:05

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:15

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Washington 95 62 .605 —

Miami 74 84 .468 21½

Atlanta 71 87 .449 24½

New York 69 90 .434 27

Philadelphia 63 95 .399 32½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Chicago 89 69 .563 —

Milwaukee 83 74 .529 5½

St. Louis 82 76 .519 7

Pittsburgh 73 85 .462 16

Cincinnati 66 91 .420 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Los Angeles 101 57 .639 —

y-Arizona 92 67 .579 9½

Colorado 86 73 .541 15½

San Diego 70 88 .443 31

San Francisco 62 97 .390 39½

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Philadelphia 4, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 10, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 7

Colorado 6, Miami 0

Arizona 11, San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 2

Wednesday’s Results

Colorado 15, Miami 9

Arizona 4, San Francisco 3

Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 3

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 1

Washington at Philadelphia, late

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, late

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati (Romano 5-7) at Milwaukee (Suter 3-2), 4:10

Pittsburgh (Brault 1-0) at Washington (Jackson 5-6), 7:05

Atlanta (Teheran 11-12) at Miami (Peters 0-2), 7:10

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-5) at St. Louis (Lynn 11-8), 7:15

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:15

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15

Wednesday’s Boxscores

Indians 4, Twins 2

Minnesota Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

B.Dzier 2b 3 1 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0

Mauer 1b 4 0 0 0 A.Jcksn lf 3 1 1 0

J.Plnco ss 4 1 1 2 Jose.Rm 2b 5 1 1 0

E.Rsrio lf 4 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 2 1 2 1

Buxton cf 4 0 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 3 0

Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 Bruce rf 4 0 0 0

E.Escbr 3b 3 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0

Gimenez c 2 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 0 0 0 0

K.Vrgas ph 1 0 0 0 Chsnhll ph 1 0 0 0

Garver c 0 0 0 0 E.Gnzal 3b 0 0 0 0

Grssman dh 3 0 0 0 Kipnis cf 2 0 0 0

G.Allen cf 1 0 0 0

Gomes c 3 1 1 2

Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 32 4 9 3

Minnesota 000″000″002 — 2

Cleveland 100″111″00x — 4

E–E.Escobar (6). DP–Minnesota 2. LOB–Minnesota 4, Cleveland 11. 2B–Kepler (32), Gimenez (9), Lindor (42), Jose.Ramirez (53). HR–J.Polanco (13), Gomes (14).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Mejia (L,4-7) 3 2/3 5 2 2 3 3

Pressly 1 1 1 0 1 0

Boshers 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Tonkin 2/3 2 1 1 1 0

Moya 1/3 1 0 0 0 1

Curtiss 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Cleveland

Salazar 4 2/3 1 0 0 1 9

Clevinger W,12-5 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Miller 1 0 0 0 0 2

Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1

Allen 1 3 2 2 0 1

Tonkin pitched to 1 batter in the 7th HBP–by Mejia (Gomes), by Curtiss (Jackson). WP–Allen. Umpires–Home, Kerwin Danley. First, Bill Miller. Second, Adam Hamari. Third, Todd Tichenor. T–3:09. A–19,682 (35,051).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Altuve, Houston, .347; Garcia, Chicago, .330; Hosmer, Kansas City, .320; Ramirez, Cleveland, .315; Reddick, Houston, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Abreu, Chicago, .307; Mauer, Minnesota, .305; Cain, Kansas City, .301; Gonzalez, Houston, .301.

RUNS–Judge, New York, 125; Springer, Houston, 110; Altuve, Houston, 109; Ramirez, Cleveland, 104; Dozier, Minnesota, 103; Andrus, Texas, 99; Betts, Boston, 98; Upton, Los Angeles, 98; Lindor, Cleveland, 97; 2 tied at 95.

RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 117; Judge, New York, 109; Upton, Los Angeles, 109; KDavis, Oakland, 108; Schoop, Baltimore, 105; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 104; Abreu, Chicago, 102; Betts, Boston, 101; Pujols, Los Angeles, 100; Mazara, Texas, 97.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 200; Hosmer, Kansas City, 189; Andrus, Texas, 188; Abreu, Chicago, 185; Ramirez, Cleveland, 181; Schoop, Baltimore, 180; Lindor, Cleveland, 176; Cabrera, Kansas City, 174; Cain, Kansas City, 173; Jones, Baltimore, 170.

DOUBLES–Ramirez, Cleveland, 53; Lowrie, Oakland, 47; Betts, Boston, 46; Upton, Los Angeles, 43; Abreu, Chicago, 42; Andrus, Texas, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 42; Gurriel, Houston, 41; Altuve, Houston, 38; Bregman, Houston, 38.

TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 10; Sanchez, Chicago, 8; Abreu, Chicago, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Mahtook, Detroit, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Ramirez, Cleveland, 6; 6 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 50; KDavis, Oakland, 42; Gallo, Texas, 39; Cruz, Seattle, 38; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 38; Moustakas, Kansas City, 38; Smoak, Toronto, 38; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 37; Upton, Los Angeles, 35; Springer, Houston, 34.

STOLEN BASES–Maybin, Houston, 33; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Altuve, Houston, 32; RDavis, Boston, 29; DeShields, Texas, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Dyson, Seattle, 28; Andrus, Texas, 25; Cain, Kansas City, 25; Betts, Boston, 24.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 18-4; Vargas, Kansas City, 18-10; Carrasco, Cleveland, 17-6; Sale, Boston, 17-8; Bauer, Cleveland, 16-9; Pomeranz, Boston, 16-6; Santana, Minnesota, 16-8; Verlander, Houston, 15-8; Keuchel, Houston, 14-5; 6 tied at 13.

ERA–Kluber, Cleveland, 2.27; Sale, Boston, 2.90; Severino, New York, 3.03; Stroman, Toronto, 3.06; Gray, New York, 3.31; Santana, Minnesota, 3.36; Verlander, Houston, 3.36; Pomeranz, Boston, 3.38; Cashner, Texas, 3.42; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.43.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 308; Kluber, Cleveland, 262; Archer, Tampa Bay, 243; Severino, New York, 221; Verlander, Houston, 219; Carrasco, Cleveland, 212; Bauer, Cleveland, 189; Porcello, Boston, 181; Tanaka, New York, 179; Estrada, Toronto, 176.

National League

BATTING–Blackmon, Colorado, .328; JTurner, Los Angeles, .320; Votto, Cincinnati, .317; Murphy, Washington, .315; Posey, San Francisco, .313; LeMahieu, Colorado, .311; Ozuna, Miami, .309; Freeman, Atlanta, .309; Pham, St. Louis, .308; Inciarte, Atlanta, .305.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 136; Stanton, Miami, 118; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 117; Bryant, Chicago, 110; Gordon, Miami, 108; Votto, Cincinnati, 102; Rizzo, Chicago, 99; Arenado, Colorado, 98; Yelich, Miami, 96; LeMahieu, Colorado, 95.

RBI–Arenado, Colorado, 129; Stanton, Miami, 126; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 120; Ozuna, Miami, 119; Rizzo, Chicago, 109; Lamb, Arizona, 103; Zimmerman, Washington, 103; Blackmon, Colorado, 100; Shaw, Milwaukee, 99; 2 tied at 97.

HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 208; Inciarte, Atlanta, 201; Gordon, Miami, 194; LeMahieu, Colorado, 187; Ozuna, Miami, 186; Arenado, Colorado, 182; Votto, Cincinnati, 172; Yelich, Miami, 167; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 166; Murphy, Washington, 163.

DOUBLES–Arenado, Colorado, 43; Murphy, Washington, 42; Rendon, Washington, 41; Herrera, Philadelphia, 40; Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Bryant, Chicago, 38; Drury, Arizona, 36; Yelich, Miami, 36; Blackmon, Colorado, 35; 5 tied at 34.

TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 14; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 11; Fowler, St. Louis, 9; Gordon, Miami, 8; Arenado, Colorado, 7; Cozart, Cincinnati, 7; Margot, San Diego, 7; Reyes, New York, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Stanton, Miami, 57; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 39; Arenado, Colorado, 36; Blackmon, Colorado, 36; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 36; Ozuna, Miami, 36; Votto, Cincinnati, 35; Zimmerman, Washington, 34; Rizzo, Chicago, 32; 3 tied at 31.

STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 58; Gordon, Miami, 57; TTurner, Washington, 42; Reyes, New York, 24; Pham, St. Louis, 23; Villar, Milwaukee, 23; Inciarte, Atlanta, 22; Peraza, Cincinnati, 22; Broxton, Milwaukee, 21; 3 tied at 20.

PITCHING–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 18-4; Davies, Milwaukee, 17-9; Greinke, Arizona, 17-6; Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Wood, Los Angeles, 16-3; Gonzalez, Washington, 15-8; Ray, Arizona, 15-5; deGrom, New York, 15-10; 4 tied at 14.

ERA–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.21; Scherzer, Washington, 2.55; Strasburg, Washington, 2.68; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.75; Ray, Arizona, 2.86; Greinke, Arizona, 3.18; Lynn, St. Louis, 3.47; Nelson, Milwaukee, 3.49; Arrieta, Chicago, 3.53; deGrom, New York, 3.53.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 263; deGrom, New York, 239; Martinez, St. Louis, 217; Ray, Arizona, 217; Greinke, Arizona, 211; Samardzija, San Francisco, 205; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 200; Nelson, Milwaukee, 199; Strasburg, Washington, 196; Cole, Pittsburgh, 189.

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 50 37

New England 2 1 0 .667 99 95

Miami 1 1 0 .500 25 37

N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 72

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 86 69

Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 89 51

Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 53 90

Houston 1 2 0 .333 53 74

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 64 50

Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 51 54

Cleveland 0 3 0 .000 56 76

Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 33 60

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 93 57

Oakland 2 1 0 .667 81 63

Denver 2 1 0 .667 82 64

L.A. Chargers 0 3 0 .000 48 67

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 77 68

Washington 2 1 0 .667 71 60

Dallas 2 1 0 .667 64 62

N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 37 70

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 3 0 0 1.000 87 66

Carolina 2 1 0 .667 45 40

Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 46 41

New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 73 78

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 72 62

Detroit 2 1 0 .667 85 63

Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 67 67

Chicago 1 2 0 .333 47 69

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 107 75

Arizona 1 2 0 .333 56 76

Seattle 1 2 0 .333 48 59

San Francisco 0 3 0 .000 51 76

Thursday’s Result

L.A. Rams 41, San Francisco 39

Sunday’s Results

Jacksonville 44, Baltimore 7

New Orleans 34, Carolina 13

N.Y. Jets 20, Miami 6

Minnesota 34, Tampa Bay 17

Buffalo 26, Denver 16

Indianapolis 31, Cleveland 28

New England 36, Houston 33

Chicago 23, Pittsburgh 17, OT

Atlanta 30, Detroit 26

Philadelphia 27, N.Y. Giants 24

Tennessee 33, Seattle 27

Kansas City 24, L.A. Chargers 10

Green Bay 27, Cincinnati 24, OT

Washington 27, Oakland 10

Monday’s Game

Dallas 28, Arizona 17

Thursday’s Game

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:25

Sunday’s Game

New Orleans vs Miami at London, 9:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1

Carolina at New England, 1

Tennessee at Houston, 1

Detroit at Minnesota, 1

Buffalo at Atlanta, 1

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05

Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05

Oakland at Denver, 4:25

Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30

Monday, Oct. 2 Game

Washington at Kansas City, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Tuesday’s Results

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Columbus 5, St. Louis 2

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 2

Dallas 4, Minnesota 1

Los Angeles 3, Vegas 2, OT

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto 4, Montreal 2

New Jersey 4, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 4

Ottawa at Winnipeg, late

Edmonton at Carolina, late

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6

Boston at Philadelphia, 7

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30

Columbus at Nashville, 8

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8

Calgary at Vancouver, 10

Colorado at Vegas, 10

San Jose at Anaheim, 10

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7

Florida at Montreal, 7

Washington at Carolina, 7:30

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30

Saturday’s Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 3

Ottawa at Montreal, 7

Detroit at Toronto, 7

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8

Dallas at Minnesota, 8

Boston at Chicago, 8:30

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9

Arizona at San Jose, 10

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Games

NC Central (2-1) at Florida A&M (2-2), 7:30

Texas (1-2) at Iowa St. (2-1), 7:30

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth (2-0) at Penn (2-0), 7

Miami (2-0) at Duke (4-0), 7

Nebraska (2-2) at Illinois (2-1), 8

Alcorn St. (2-2) at Texas Southern (0-3), 9

BYU (1-3) at Utah St. (2-2), 8

Southern Cal (4-0) at Washington St. (4-0), 10:30

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Rice (1-3) at Pittsburgh (1-3), Noon

Houston (2-1) at Temple (2-2), Noon

Columbia (2-0) at Princeton (2-0), 12:30

Cent. Michigan (1-3) at Boston College (1-3), 1

Lafayette (0-4) at Holy Cross (2-2), 1:05

Colgate (1-3) at Cornell (0-2), 1:30

Harvard (1-1) at Georgetown (1-2), 2

UTEP (0-4) at Army (2-2), 3:30

James Madison (4-0) at Delaware (2-1), 3:30

Indiana (2-1) at Penn St. (4-0), 3:30

Ohio (3-1) at UMass (0-5), 3:30

CCSU (1-3) at Sacred Heart (2-2), 5

Monmouth (NJ) (3-1) at Bucknell (2-2), 6

Yale (2-0) at Fordham (1-3), 6

Bryant (2-2) at New Hampshire (3-1), 6

Villanova (2-2) at Towson (2-2), 6

Lehigh (0-4) at Wagner (1-3), 6

Rhode Island (2-2) at Brown (1-1), 7

WV Wesleyan (2-2) at Duquesne (2-1), 7

Ohio St. (3-1) at Rutgers (1-3), 7:30

SOUTH

South Florida (4-0) at East Carolina (0-3), Noon

Vanderbilt (3-1) at Florida (2-1), Noon

North Carolina (1-3) at Georgia Tech (2-1), Noon

Syracuse (2-2) at NC State (3-1), 12:20

Marist (2-2) at Davidson (2-1), 1

ETSU (2-2) at Furman (1-3), 1

Guilford (2-1) at Jacksonville (2-1), 1

Morehead St. (2-2) at Campbell (2-2), 2

Albany (NY) (3-1) at Elon (3-1), 2

Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-2) at Alabama A&M (1-3), 3

The Citadel (3-0) at Samford (2-2), 3

North Greenville (3-1) at Kennesaw St. (2-1), 3:30

Murray St. (1-3) at Louisville (3-1), 3:30

Georgia (4-0) at Tennessee (3-1), 3:30

Florida St. (0-2) at Wake Forest (4-0), 3:30

Savannah St. (0-3) at Bethune-Cookman (1-3), 4

E. Michigan (2-1) at Kentucky (3-1), 4

VMI (0-4) at Mercer (1-3), 4

Mississippi St. (3-1) at Auburn (3-1), 6

W. Carolina (3-1) at Chattanooga (1-3), 6

St. Francis (Pa.) (2-1) at Liberty (3-1), 6

NC A&T (4-0) at SC State (1-2), 6

Stony Brook (3-1) at William & Mary (2-1), 6

UT Martin (3-1) at Austin Peay (2-2), 7

MVSU (0-3) at Charleston Southern (1-2), 7

Middle Tennessee (2-2) at FAU (1-3), 7

Charlotte (0-4) at FIU (2-1), 7

Troy (3-1) at LSU (3-1), 7

South Alabama (1-3) at Louisiana Tech (2-2), 7

Coastal Carolina (1-2) at Louisiana-Monroe (1-2), 7

Wofford (3-0) at Presbyterian (2-2), 7

North Texas (2-2) at Southern Miss. (2-1), 7

Fort Valley St. (1-2) at Southern U. (1-3), 7

E. Illinois (2-2) at Tennessee St. (3-1), 7

Jacksonville St. (2-1) at Tennessee Tech (0-4), 7

Memphis (3-0) at UCF (2-0), 7

SE Louisiana (1-3) at Northwestern St. (1-2), 7:30

Clemson (4-0) at Virginia Tech (4-0), 8

Mississippi (2-1) at Alabama (4-0), 9

MIDWEST

San Diego (2-2) at Dayton (1-3), Noon

Maryland (2-1) at Minnesota (3-0), Noon

Northwestern (2-1) at Wisconsin (3-0), Noon

Drake (2-2) at Butler (2-2), 1

Missouri St. (1-3) at N. Dakota St. (3-0), 2

Stetson (0-4) at Valparaiso (1-3), 2

Baylor (0-4) at Kansas St. (2-1), 3:30

Buffalo (2-2) at Kent St. (1-3), 3:30

Iowa (3-1) at Michigan St. (2-1), 4

South Dakota (3-0) at W. Illinois (3-0), 4

Clark Atlanta (0-0) vs. Grambling St. (3-1) at Chicago, 4:30

Miami (Ohio) (2-2) at Notre Dame (3-1), 5

Akron (1-3) at Bowling Green (0-4), 6

Marshall (2-1) at Cincinnati (2-2), 7

N. Iowa (1-2) at S. Illinois (2-1), 7

E. Kentucky (1-2) at SE Missouri (0-4), 7

Ball St. (2-2) at W. Michigan (2-2), 7

S. Dakota St. (3-0) at Youngstown St. (2-1), 7

Indiana St. (0-3) at Illinois St. (3-0), 7:30

SOUTHWEST

New Mexico St. (2-2) at Arkansas (1-2), Noon

Navy (3-0) at Tulsa (1-3), 3:30

UConn (1-1) at SMU (3-1), 4

Jackson St. (0-4) at Prairie View (1-2), 5

Sam Houston St. (3-0) at Cent. Arkansas (2-1), 7

Abilene Christian (1-3) at Incarnate Word (0-3), 7

McNeese St. (3-1) at Stephen F. Austin (2-2), 7

South Carolina (3-1) at Texas A&M (3-1), 7:30

Nicholls (2-2) at Lamar (1-3), 8

Oklahoma St. (3-1) at Texas Tech (3-0), 8

FAR WEST

Weber St. (3-1) at Montana St. (1-2), 3:30

Arizona St. (2-2) at Stanford (2-2), 4

Texas St. (1-3) at Wyoming (2-2), 4

Cal Poly (0-4) at Idaho St. (2-2), 4:30

Sacramento St. (2-2) at E. Washington (2-2), 4:35

Montana (2-2) at Portland St. (0-3), 5

N. Colorado (2-1) at N. Arizona (1-2), 7

Air Force (1-2) at New Mexico (2-2), 7

Washington (4-0) at Oregon St. (1-3), 8

North Dakota (1-3) at UC Davis (2-2), 9

Nevada (0-4) at Fresno St. (1-2), 10

California (3-1) at Oregon (3-1), 10:30

N. Illinois (2-1) at San Diego St. (4-0), 10:30

Colorado (3-1) at UCLA (2-2), 10:30

San Jose St. (1-4) at UNLV (1-2), 10:30

Colorado St. (2-2) at Hawaii (2-2), 11:59

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Named Moises Rodriguez assistant general manager.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — RHP Matt Cain announced his retirement at the end of the season.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Dwyane Wade to a one-year contract.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F JaMychal Green to a multiyear contract.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Events

Area Golf

Lakeland Golf Course

Lakeland Senior League

FRONT 9 SCRAMBLE — 1, (tie) Dave Salucci, Rick Gerritsen, Dave Meyer, Jack Fenton and Ron Minard, Rick Judy, Ivan Crowe, Tom Steinmetz, 5-under. BACK 9 STABLEFORD — 1, Dave Salucci, Dave Meyer and Jack Fenton, plus-6.

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

Prep Boys Soccer

Van Buren at Liberty-Benton (NCOSA), 5

Prep Volleyball

Lakota at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5:30

Old Fort at New Riegel (SBC), 5:30

Elmwood at Woodmore (NBC), 6

Fostoria at Genoa (NBC), 6

Prep Girls Tennis

Toledo Whitmer at Fostoria, 4:30

Prep Boys Golf

Fostoria, Elmwood, Ottawa-Glandorf & Upper Sandusky in Division II sectional at Country Acres

Hopewell-Loudon, Lakota, North Baltimore & Old Fort in Division III sectional at Green Hills Golf Course

