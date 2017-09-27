Prep volleyball: H-L keeps rolling in BVC action

VAN BUREN — Sophomore Peyton Hoover turned in a big performance of 15 digs and 11 kills for Hopewell-Loudon on Thursday night in a 25-16, 21-25, 25-11, 25-17 win over Van Buren in Blanchard Valley Conference play.

Jacque Burns notched team highs of 10 kills and three aces and Hailey Coppus handed out 40 assists for the Chieftains, who improved their record to 15-3 overall and 7-1 in the BVC.

Lydia Reineke put down 11 kills for the Black Knights (8-10, 2-6 BVC), while Lindsey Shaw recorded team highs of 21 assists and 15 digs and Sydney Leeper made two blocks.

hopewell-loudon (15-3, 7-1 bvc)

ACES: Jacque Burns 3, Jessie Kreais 2. KILLS: Peyton Hoover 11, Burns 10, Kenadee Siebenaller & Kreais 9. ASSISTS: Hailey Coppus 40. DIGS: Peyton Hoover 15, Chelsey Depinet 13, Alex Falter 12. BLOCKS: Siebenaller 3.

van buren (8-10, 2-6 bvc)

KILLS: Lydia Reineke 11, Emma Reineke 5, Sydney Leeper & Mackenzie Saltzman 2. ASSISTS: Lindsey Shaw 21. DIGS: Shaw 15, Faith Dewalt 14, L. Reineke 11. BLOCKS: Leeper 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Hopewell-Loudon, 25-18, 25-17.

FRESHMEN: Hopewell-Loudon, 25-9, 25-6.

ARCADIA 3

CORY-RAWSON 0

ARCADIA — Tori Green knocked down 15 kills and Samantha Watkins served for four aces for Arcadia in its 25-7, 25-12, 25-9 win over Cory-Rawson in Blanchard Valley Conference play.

Caity Cramer dished out 30 assists for the Redskins (9-8, 4-4 BVC), with Sydney Ramsey coming up with 13 digs and Emma Saltzman making three blocks.

Riley Garmatter paced the Hornets (5-9, 2-6 BVC) with six kills and eight assists. Roni Risner came up with eight digs.

CORY-RAWSON (5-9, 2-6 bvc)

SERVING: Kate Yant 6-6, Amanda Green 5-5, Riley Garmatter 4-4. KILLS: Garmatter 6, Amanda Green & Sami Roth 3. SPIKING: Garmatter 25-28, Roth 9-11, Green 12-17. ASSISTS: Garmatter 8, Yant 5. SETTING: Yant 5-5, Garmatter 32-33. DIGS: Risner 8, Taylor Born 5, Emma Bower 5.

arcadia (9-8, 4-4 bvc)

POINTS: Megan Mock 13, Samantha Watkins 10, Sydney Ramsey & Tori Green 6. SERVING: Watkins 15-15, Ramsey & Green 10-10. ACES: Watkins 4, Mock 3, Caity Cramer 2. KILLS: Green 15, Watkins 11, Emma Saltzman 5. SPIKING: Green 22-22, Watkins 18-19, Saltzman 13-15. ASSISTS: Cramer 30, Kayla Brubaker, Mock, Samantha Burnett, Lydee Ward & Ramsey 1. SETTING: Cramer 63-65, Burnett 8-8, Ramsey 3-3 . DIGS: Ramsey 13, Watkins 12, Green 6. BLOCKS: Saltzman 3, Cramer 1.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Arcadia, 25-6, 25-7.

ARLINGTON 3

VANLUE 0

VANLUE — Arlington had four players tally at least seven kills in its 25-15, 25-14, 25-15 win over Vanlue on Wednesday in Blanchard Valley Conference volleyball play.

Addy Lafferty tied for the match-high with 10 kills, while Hannah Willow (nine), Kylie Rausch (eight) and Olivia Griggs (seven) provided plenty of depth at the net for the Red Devils (11-2, 7-1 BVC).

Amanda Clymer led Vanlue (5-10, 1-7) with 10 kills and six blocks.

ARLINGTON (11-2, 7-1 BVC)

ACES: Hannah Willow 4, Addy Lafferty, Moriah Helms & Sarah Solt. KILLS: Lafferty 10, Willow 9, Kylie Rausch 8, Olivia Griggs 7. ASSISTS: Alyssa Jordan 29. DIGS: Helms 7, Lafferty 6, Morgan Wykes 3, Griggs 2. BLOCKS: Willow 3.

VANLUE (5-10, 1-7 BVC)

POINTS: Audrey Phillips 5, Bethany Smith & Emma Biller 4, Amanda Clymer 2. SERVING: Biller & Phillips 9-10, Smith 7-10, Maliah Snook 6-7. ACES: Phillips 1. KILLS: Amanda Clymer 10, Snook 5, Smith 3. SPIKING: Clymer 30-31, Snook 17-19. ASSISTS: Biller 10, Clymer 2. SETTING: Biller 37-41, Clymer 6-7. DIGS: Biller & Phillips 4, Snook 3. BLOCKS: Clymer 6.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Arlington, 25-13, 25-10.

