Tuesday’s scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Weekly AP Poll
Division I
1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (16) 5-0 231
2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (8) 5-0 216
3. Lakewood St. Edward 5-0 171
4. Canton Mckinley 5-0 149
5. Centerville 5-0 144
6. Toledo Whitmer (1) 5-0 141
7. Hilliard Bradley 5-0 106
8. Huber Heights Wayne 4-1 51
9. Stow-Munroe Falls 4-1 37
10. Mentor 5-0 33
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Beavercreek 13. Cincinnati Elder 12.
Division II
1. Avon (14) 5-0 222
2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (10) 5-0 219
3. Cincinnati Anderson 5-0 189
4. Medina Highland 5-0 144
5. Cincinnati La Salle 4-1 140
6. Sidney 5-0 105
7. Columbus Walnut Ridge 5-0 66
8. Wadsworth 5-0 58
8. (tie) Cleveland Benedictine 4-1 58
10. Grafton Midview 4-1 44
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Sylvania Northview 34. Barberton (1) 28. Akron Hoban 18. Dayton Belmont 12.
Division III
1. Trotwood-Madison (16) 5-0 235
2. Toledo Central Catholic (5) 5-0 212
3. Clyde (1) 5-0 181
4. Canfield (2) 5-0 161
5. Sandusky 5-0 124
6. Columbus Marion-Franklin 5-0 107
7. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 4-1 63
8. Medina Buckeye 5-0 56
9. Parma Padua 5-0 52
10. Franklin 4-1 36
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 25. Columbus Bishop Hartley 24. Kettering Archbishop Alter 17. Bay Village Bay (1) 15. Tallmadge 13. New Philadelphia 12.
Division IV
1. Steubenville (19) 5-0 228
2. Germantown Valley View (1) 5-0 183
3. Perry (2) 5-0 180
4. Bellville Clear Fork (2) 5-0 148
5. Poland Seminary (1) 5-0 124
6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 5-0 111
7. London 5-0 85
8. Shelby 5-0 61
9. Oberlin Firelands 5-0 58
10. Cincinnati Wyoming 5-0 57
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Newark Licking Valley 35. Canton South 22. Girard 21.
Division V
1. Pemberville Eastwood (11) 5-0 201
2. Canfield S. Range (5) 5-0 195
3. Anna (2) 5-0 182
4. Wheelersburg (3) 5-0 161
5. Portsmouth West (1) 5-0 132
5. (tie) Liberty Center (1) 5-0 132
7 Marion Pleasant (2) 4-0 101
8. Orwell Grand Valley 5-0 85
9. Sullivan Black River 5-0 29
10. Jamestown Greeneview 5-0 25
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Genoa Area 20. Archbold 18. Milan Edison 14. Tontogany Otsego 12.
Division VI
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (20) 5-0 240
2. Mogadore (3) 5-0 195
3. Kirtland (2) 5-0 174
4. Smithville 5-0 144
5. Sarahsville Shenandoah 5-0 109
6. Nelsonville-York 5-0 99
7. Coldwater 3-2 78
8. St. Henry 4-1 77
9. Creston Norwayne 4-1 54
10. Rootstown 5-0 53
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: West Liberty-Salem 43. Liberty-Benton 31.
Division VII
1. Dalton (20) 5-0 229
2. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (2) 4-0 197
3. Convoy Crestview (1) 5-0 191
4. Norwalk St. Paul (2) 5-0 151
5. Danville 4-1 116
6. Leipsic 4-1 111
7. Pandora-Gilboa 5-0 72
8. Windham 4-1 48
9. Minster 3-2 41
10. Sidney Lehman 4-1 32
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Lucas 23. Mohawk 22. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 21. Warren John F. Kennedy 20. Lisbon David Anderson 17. Delphos St. John’s 15. Edgerton 12.
Thursday’s Game
Toledo City League
Toledo Scott at Toledo Rogers
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Liberty-Benton
Hopewell-Loudon at Arlington
Leipsic at McComb
Riverdale at Cory-Rawson
Van Buren at North Baltimore
Vanlue at Pandora-Gilboa
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Oregon Clay
Fremont Ross at Lima Senior
Toledo St. John’s at Toledo St. Francis
Toledo Whitmer at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Bucyrus
Upper Sandusky at Seneca East
Wynford at Mohawk
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Fostoria Senior
Elmwood at Genoa
Otsego at Woodmore
Rossford at Lake
Northwest Conference
Bluffton at Allen East
Columbus Grove at Ada
Delphos Jefferson at Paulding
Spencerville at Convoy Crestview
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Bryan
Evergreen at Delta
Swanton at Patrick Henry
Wauseon at Liberty Center
Western Buckeye League
Defiance at Celina
Elida at St. Marys Memorial
Kenton at Van Wert
Lima Shawnee at Ottawa-Glandorf
Wapakoneta at Lima Bath
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry at Upper Scioto Valley
Marion Elgin at Ridgemont
Riverside at Waynesfield-Goshen
Sidney Lehman at Hardin Northern
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph
Willard at Castalia Margaretta
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Edison at Port Clinton
Shelby at Huron
Vermilion at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Bellevue
Sandusky Perkins at Clyde
Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Senior
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Edon
Gibsonburg at Northwood
Montpelier at Ottawa Hills
Toledo Christian at Hilltop
Midwest Athletic Conference
Anna at Marion Local
Coldwater at Parkway
Minster at St. Henry
New Bremen at Delphos St. John’s
Versailles at Fort Recovery
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Anthony Wayne
Napoleon at Sylvania Northview
Perrysburg at Bowling Green
Sylvania Southview at Springfield
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison at Ashland Senior
Mansfield Senior at Lexington
Wooster Senior at West Holmes
Toledo City League
Toledo Waite at Toledo Start
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at River Valley
Galion Senior at Marion Harding
Marion Pleasant at North Union
Ontario at Buckeye Valley
Firelands Conference
New London at Monroeville
Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Crestview
South Central at Ashland Mapleton
Western Reserve at Plymouth
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Holgate
Hicksville at Fairview
Tinora at Edgerton
Wayne Trace at Ayersville
Other NW Ohio Games
Coshocton at Lucas
Lakota at Danbury
Mount Vernon at Hilliard Darby
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Buckeye Central
Troy Christian at Carey
Saturday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Crestline at Corning Miller
Woodlan, Ind. at Lima Cent. Cath.
PREP SOCCER
Weekly Coaches Poll
Boys Division I
1. Olentangy Liberty 7-0-1 96
2. Cle. St. Ignatius 8-1-1 88
3. Beavercreek 7-0-2 70
4. Dublin Coffman 9-0-1 68
5. Cincinnati Moeller 7-0-2 66
6. Toledo St. Francis 7-0-2 42
7. Medina 6-1-1 37
7. Cincinnati Anderson 10-1-0 37
9. Dayton Carroll 9-0-1 29
10. Olmstead Falls 9-1-0 12
Boys Division II
1. Richfield Revere 9-0-2 100
2. Kettering Alter 6-1-3 82
3. Rocky River 9-1-0 78
4. Cuyahoga Valley Christian 7-0-3 62
5. Cortland Lakeview 7-1-0 50
6. Kenton 10-0-0 45
7. Cincinnati McNicholas 5-4-3 29
8. Vermilion 10-0-0 28
9. Cincinnati Wyoming 6-1-4 18
10. Tipp City Tippecanoe 9-1-1 11
Boys Division III
1. Cin. Summit Country Day 6-2-0 99
2. Ottawa Hills 10-0-1 84
3. Grandview Heights 7-0-2 79
4. Independence 10-0-0 70
5. Dayton Christian School 7-2-0 67
6. Archbold 8-1-1 35
6. Worthington Christian 5-3-1 35
8. Cinncinnati Mariemont 3-3-3 33
9. Tipp City Bethel 8-1-0 24
10. Berlin Hiland 5-2-2 10
Girls Division I
1. Medina 9-0-1 97
2. Loveland 10-0-0 86
3. Strongsville 8-0-1 80
4. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 8-0-1 77
5. Springboro 9-0-2 61
6. Perrysburg 8-1-1 45
7. Avon 8-0-2 24
7. Beavercreek 7-1-1 24
9. North Canton Hoover 8-0-1 21
10. Anthony Wayne 10-1-0 17
Girls Division II
1. Kettering Alter 8-0-1 97
2. Cincinnati Indian Hill 10-0-0 93
3. Mansfield Madison 8-1-0 71
4. Bay Village Bay 6-1-2 62
5. Sunbury Big Walnut 5-2-4 57
6. Wapakoneta 11-0-0 47
7. Canfield 6-0-2 46
8. Lancaster Fairfield Union 10-0-0 18
8. Jonathan Alder 9-0-1 16
10. Granville 5-2-1 10
Girls Division III
1. Cin. Summit Country Day 8-1-0 99
2. Col. Grandview Heights 9-0-0 91
3. Archbold 8-0-0 63
4. West Liberty-Salem 10-0-0 59
5. Doylestown Chippewa 7-0-2 58
6. Cincinnati Medeira 7-4-0 47
7. Wheelersburg 11-0-0 36
8. Kirtland 5-4-1 30
9. Sidney Lehman 8-1-1 28
10. Mansfield Christian 9-1-0 12
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Weekly Coaches Poll
Division I
1, Cincinnati Ursuline (34) 385
2, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (4) 346
3, Dublin Coffman 196
4, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 189
5, Mason 160
6, Cincinnati Mother Of Mercy 152
7, Cleveland St. Joseph (1) 149
8, Columbus De Sales 120
9, Toledo Notre Dame 93
10, Cincinnati St. Ursula (1) 70
OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 17, Toldedo St. Ursula 21.
Division II
1, Parma Pauda (16) 261
2, Kettering Alter (6) 226
3, Highland (4) 159
4, Circleville Logan Elm 151
5, Chardon NDCL (2) 133
6, Hubbard (1) 115
7, Oak Harbor (2) 99
8, Gates Mills Gilmour (1) 91
8, Chillicothe Unioto 91
10, Lake Catholic 74
Division III
1,Coldwater (39) 473
2, Eastwood (1) 313
3, Tuscarawas Valley (4) 304
4, Independence 248
5, Miami East 183
6, Fairbanks (4) 179
7, Ottawa-Glandorf 175
8, Utica 173
9, Liberty-Benton 145
10, Versailles 106
OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 12, Swanton 31. 13. Huron 22. 17, Galion Northmore 18. 18, Tinora 17. 20, Convoy Crestview 15.
Division IV
1, New Bremen (16) 400
2, Norwalk St. Paul (24) 390
3, St. Henry (3) 362
4, Ottoville 269
5, Fort Recovery (2) 264
6, Buckeye Central (1) 214
7, Leipsic 182
8, Dalton 79
9, Marion Local 78
10, Southern Local (1) 52
OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 11, Carey 48. 12, Antwerp 44. 13, Arlington 27. 16, Columbus Grove 22. 17, Delphos St. John’s 16. 20, NEW RIEGEL 11.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 91 65 .583 —
z-New York 87 69 .558 4
Tampa Bay 76 80 .487 15
Baltimore 75 82 .478 16½
Toronto 74 83 .471 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 98 58 .628 —
Minnesota 82 74 .526 16
Kansas City 76 80 .487 22
Chicago 63 92 .406 34½
Detroit 62 94 .397 36
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 95 60 .613 —
Los Angeles 77 78 .497 18
Texas 76 79 .490 19
Seattle 75 81 .481 20½
Oakland 72 83 .465 23
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Minnesota 10, Detroit 4
Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 5
Boston 5, Cincinnati 4
Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 4
Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 1
Oakland 8, Texas 1
Cleveland 4, Seattle 2
L.A. Angels 7, Houston 5
Monday’s Results
N.Y. Yankees 11, Kansas City 3
Toronto 6, Boston 4
Houston at Texas, late
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, late
Seattle at Oakland, late
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Gausman 11-10) at Pittsburgh (Williams 6-9), 7:05
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 13-6), 7:05
Minnesota (Colon 6-14) at Cleveland (Tomlin 9-9), 7:10
Toronto (Happ 9-11) at Boston (Sale 17-7), 7:10
Houston (Keuchel 13-5) at Texas (Hamels 11-4), 8:05
L.A. Angels (Bridwell 8-3) at Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-1), 8:10
Detroit (Sanchez 3-5) at Kansas City (Vargas 17-10), 8:15
Seattle (Paxton 12-5) at Oakland (Mengden 2-1), 10:05
Wednesday’s Games
Houston at Texas, 2:05
Seattle at Oakland, 3:35
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7:05
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10
Toronto at Boston, 7:10
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Washington 95 61 .609 —
Miami 73 82 .471 21½
Atlanta 71 85 .455 24
New York 67 90 .427 28½
Philadelphia 62 95 .395 33½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 87 68 .561 —
Milwaukee 82 74 .526 5½
St. Louis 81 74 .523 6
Pittsburgh 71 85 .455 16½
Cincinnati 66 90 .423 21½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 99 57 .635 —
y-Arizona 90 66 .577 9
Colorado 84 72 .538 15
San Diego 70 86 .449 29
San Francisco 61 95 .391 38
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Boston 5, Cincinnati 4
Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 0
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 0
Arizona 3, Miami 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1
Colorado 8, San Diego 4
Monday’s Results
Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game
Washington 3, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 2, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, late
Miami at Colorado, late
San Francisco at Arizona, late
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Gausman 11-10) at Pittsburgh (Williams 6-9), 7:05
Washington (Gonzalez 15-7) at Philadelphia (Thompson 2-2), 7:05
Atlanta (Dickey 10-10) at N.Y. Mets (Montero 5-11), 7:10
Cincinnati (McGuire 0-0) at Milwaukee (Davies 17-9), 7:40
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 14-9) at St. Louis (Martinez 12-11), 8:15
Miami (Urena 14-6) at Colorado (Anderson 5-6), 8:40
San Francisco (Moore 6-14) at Arizona (Ray 14-5), 9:40
San Diego (Lamet 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 15-3), 10:10
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Colorado, 3:10
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7:05
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:08
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 50 37
New England 2 1 0 .667 99 95
Miami 1 1 0 .500 25 37
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 72
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 86 69
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 89 51
Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 53 90
Houston 1 2 0 .333 53 74
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 64 50
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 51 54
Cleveland 0 3 0 .000 56 76
Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 33 60
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 93 57
Oakland 2 1 0 .667 81 63
Denver 2 1 0 .667 82 64
L.A. Chargers 0 3 0 .000 48 67
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 77 68
Washington 2 1 0 .667 71 60
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 36 45
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 37 70
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 0 0 1.000 87 66
Carolina 2 1 0 .667 45 40
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 46 41
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 73 78
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 72 62
Detroit 2 1 0 .667 85 63
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 67 67
Chicago 1 2 0 .333 47 69
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 107 75
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 39 48
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 48 59
San Francisco 0 3 0 .000 51 76
Late games not included
Thursday’s Result
L.A. Rams 41, San Francisco 39
Sunday’s Results
Jacksonville 44, Baltimore 7
New Orleans 34, Carolina 13
N.Y. Jets 20, Miami 6
Minnesota 34, Tampa Bay 17
Buffalo 26, Denver 16
Indianapolis 31, Cleveland 28
New England 36, Houston 33
Chicago 23, Pittsburgh 17, OT
Atlanta 30, Detroit 26
Philadelphia 27, N.Y. Giants 24
Tennessee 33, Seattle 27
Kansas City 24, L.A. Chargers 10
Green Bay 27, Cincinnati 24, OT
Washington 27, Oakland 10
Monday’s Game
Dallas at Arizona, late
Thursday’s Game
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:25
Sunday’s Game
New Orleans vs Miami at London, 9:30 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1
Carolina at New England, 1
Tennessee at Houston, 1
Detroit at Minnesota, 1
Buffalo at Atlanta, 1
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05
Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05
Oakland at Denver, 4:25
Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30
Monday, Oct. 2 Game
Washington at Kansas City, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League Preseason
Sunday’s Results
Nashville 5, Columbus 3
Florida 4, Tampa Bay 2
Colorado 5, Minnesota 1
Vegas 4, Anaheim 2
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1
Monday’s Results
New Jersey(ss) 8, Ottawa 1
N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2, OT
Boston 4, Chicago 2
N.Y. Islanders 3, New Jersey(ss) 0
Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 1
Toronto 5, Montreal 1
Winnipeg 5, Calgary 2
Colorado at Dallas, late
Carolina at Edmonton, late
Anaheim at Arizona, late
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7
St. Louis at Columbus, 7
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Montreal, 7
New Jersey at Washington, 7
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8
Edmonton at Carolina, 9
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Florida, 6
Boston at Philadelphia, 7
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30
Columbus at Nashville, 8
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8
Calgary at Vancouver, 10
Colorado at Vegas, 10
San Jose at Anaheim, 10
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA Playoffs
Finals
Best-of-5
Sunday’s RESULT
Los Angeles 85, Minnesota 84, Los Angeles leads series 1-0
Tuesday’s GAME
Los Angeles at Minnesota , 8 p.m.
Friday’s GAME
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 1
x- Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Oct. 4
x-Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 18 5 8 62 67 33
New York City FC 15 8 7 52 51 38
Atlanta United FC 14 8 7 49 63 35
Chicago 14 10 6 48 53 40
Columbus 14 12 5 47 48 47
New York 12 11 6 42 43 39
Montreal 11 13 6 39 49 51
New England 11 14 5 38 47 52
Philadelphia 9 12 9 36 40 40
Orlando City 9 13 8 35 32 50
D.C. United 9 17 4 31 27 49
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Vancouver 14 9 6 48 47 40
Sporting Kansas City 12 6 11 47 37 23
Seattle 11 8 11 44 42 37
Portland 13 10 8 47 50 47
Real Salt Lake 12 14 5 41 46 52
Houston 10 10 9 39 47 40
San Jose 11 13 6 39 32 52
FC Dallas 9 9 11 38 40 42
Minnesota United 9 15 5 32 40 59
Los Angeles 7 17 6 27 37 58
Colorado 7 17 5 26 27 44
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’S RESULTS
Houston 1, New York City FC 1, tie
New England 2, Toronto FC 1
D.C. United 4, San Jose 0
Philadelphia 3, Chicago 1
Columbus 3, New York 2
Minnesota United 4, FC Dallas 1
Real Salt Lake 2, Seattle 0
Vancouver 2, Colorado 1
SuNday’S RESULTS
Sporting Kansas City 2, Los Angeles 1
Atlanta United FC 2, Montreal 0
Portland 3, Orlando City 0
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7
D.C. United at New York, 7:30
New England at Orlando City, 7:30
New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30
Colorado at FC Dallas, 8
Los Angeles at Houston, 8:30
Chicago at San Jose, 10:30
Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30
saturDAY’S GAMES
FC Dallas at Orlando City, 4
New York at Toronto FC, 7
Atlanta United FC at New England, 7:30
D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30
Minnesota United at Houston, 8:30
New York City FC at Chicago, 8:30
Montreal at Colorado, 9
Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9
Portland at San Jose, 10:30
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles, 10:30
SUNDAY’S GAME
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
STATS FCS Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. James Madison (154) 4-0 4041 1
2. North Dakota State (5) 3-0 3875 2
3. Sam Houston State (2) 3-0 3679 3
4. South Dakota State (1) 3-0 3564 4
5. Jacksonville State 2-1 3401 5
6. Youngstown State 2-1 3226 6
7. Wofford 3-0 2945 9
8. Citadel 3-0 2661 10
9. Eastern Washington 2-2 2519 11
10. South Dakota 3-0 2414 13
11. Central Arkansas 2-1 2314 12
12. Illinois State 3-0 2124 14
13. Western Illinois 3-0 1890 19
14. Villanova 2-2 1883 7
15. New Hampshire 3-1 1734 15
16. Richmond 2-2 1671 8
17. North Carolina A&T 4-0 1268 21
18. UT Martin 3-1 1098 24
19. Albany 3-1 1014 NR
20. Weber State 3-1 928 23
21. Grambling State 2-1 829 22
22. Liberty 3-1 805 16
23. Elon 3-1 743 NR
24. Tennessee State 3-1 355 20
25. Samford 2-2 299 18
Others receiving votes: Stony Brook 220, North Dakota 218, Western Carolina 189, Charleston Southern 116, Chattanooga 107, UNI 75, North Carolina Central 72, Princeton 55, Montana 38, Holy Cross 34, Nicholls 30, Howard 29, Montana State 28, Penn 27, McNeese 24, Dartmouth 17, Delaware 17, Kennesaw State 15, Southern Illinois 14, Harvard 10, William & Mary 6, Saint Francis U 6, Yale 4, Duquesne 4, Colgate 4, Alcorn State 4, Monmouth 3, Sacramento State 2, Northern Arizona 1, Eastern Kentucky 1.
FCS Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. James Madison (25) 4-0 649 1
2. North Dakota State (1) 3-0 625 2
3. Sam Houston State 3-0 594 3
4. South Dakota State 3-0 551 4
5. Youngstown State 2-1 530 5
5. Jacksonville State 2-1 530 7
7. Wofford 3-0 482 9
8. Illinois State 2-1 396 12
8. Eastern Washington 2-2 396 11
10. South Dakota 3-0 383 14
11. The Citadel 3-0 382 10
12. Central Arkansas 2-1 340 13
13. North Carolina A&T 4-0 319 15
14. New Hampshire 3-1 310 16
15. Richmond 2-2 292 6
16. Western Illinois 3-0 276 21
17. Villanova 2-2 262 8
18. Weber State 3-1 261 18
19. Grambling State 3-1 174 22
20. Northern Iowa 1-2 103 24
21. UT Martin 3-1 95 NR
22. Albany 3-1 84 NR
23. Samford 2-2 82 17
24. Tennessee State 3-1 59 20
25. McNeese 3-1 46 NR
Others receiving votes: Stony Brook 34, Elon 27, Nicholls 25, Chattanooga 24, North Dakota 21, Montana State 19, Yale 13, Charleston Southern 12, Western Carolina 10, Holy Cross 7, Princeton 7, Towson 6, Kennesaw State 6, Montana 6, Saint Francis 3, Northern Colorado 2, Monmouth 2, Prairie View A&M 2, N.C. Central 1, Howard 1, William & Mary 1.
AFCA Division II Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. Northwest Missouri State (34) 4-0 850 1
2. Texas A&M-Commerce 4-0 808 3
3. Shepherd 3-0 763 4
4. Indiana (Pa) 4-0 717 6
5. California (Pa) 4-0 691 5
6. Minnesota State 4-0 665 8
7. Sioux Falls 4-0 663 7
8. Colorado Mesa 4-0 599 11
9. Grand Valley State 3-1 515 12
10. Indianapolis 4-0 487 14
11. Arkansas Tech 4-0 454 16
12. Midwestern State 2-0 451 13
13. Delta State 4-0 428 17
14. Fort Hays State 4-0 394 18
15. Ferris State 2-1 329 2
16. Central Washington 4-0 325 20
17. Colorado State-Pueblo 3-1 294 19
18. Slippery Rock 4-0 253 21
19. Humboldt State 3-0 215 22
20. Ashland 3-1 210 NR
21. Bowie State 4-0 209 23
22. Assumption 4-0 176 24
23. Catawba 4-0 170 25
24. LIU-Post 3-1 125 9
25. Winona State 4-0 59 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Central Missouri, 38, Southeastern Oklahoma St., 33, North Alabama, 32, Wingate (N.C.), 23, West Georgia, 22, West Alabama, 18, Washburn (Kan.), 8, Florida Tech, 7, Emporia St. (Kan.), 4, Shippensburg (Pa.), 4, West Chester (Pa.), 4, Eastern New Mexico, 3, Azusa Pacific (Calif.), 2, Ouachita Baptist (Ark.), 1, Virginia St., 1.
AFCA Division III Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (49) 3-0 1297 1
2. Mount Union (3) 3-0 1199 2
3. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2-0 1196 3
4. Wheaton 4-0 1079 4
5. North Central Illinois 3-0 1072 5
6. Hardin-Simmons 3-0 1024 7
7. St. Thomas 3-1 882 11
8. Johns Hopkins 4-0 868 8
9. Delaware Valley 4-0 833 9
10. Wisconsin-Platteville 3-0 812 10
11. Frostburg St. 4-0 738 12
12. St. John’s 3-1 648 6
13. Wittenberg 3-0 640 14
14. Linfield 1-1 616 15
15. Washington & Jefferson 3-0 529 16
16. Concordia-Moorhead 3-0 464 18
17. Alfred 3-0 439 17
18. Brockport 4-0 408 19
19. Whitworth 3-0 373 20
20. Case Western 3-0 307 21
21. Illinois Wesleyan 3-1 240 t23
22. Wesley 2-1 217 t23
23. Wabash 3-0 207 22
24. Heidelberg 3-0 133 NR
25. Wisconsin-Stout 2-0 102 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Albright (Pa.), 90, John Carroll (Ohio), 68, Wartburg (Iowa), 53, Berry (Ga.), 51, Wisconsin-Whitewater, 39, Springfield (Mass.), 33, Framingham St. (Mass.), 28, Hobart (N.Y.), 23, Carnegie Mellon (Pa.), 22, California Lutheran, 17, Wisconsin-La Crosse, 17, Carthage (Wis.), 16, Trinity (Conn.), 15, George Fox (Ore.), 14, Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 14, Guilford (N.C.), 11, East Texas Baptist, 10, Coe (Iowa), 8, Dubuque (Iowa), 8, Wisconsin-River Falls, 7, Huntingdon (Ala.), 6, Amherst (Mass.), 5, DePauw (Ind.), 5, Monmouth (Ill.), 5, Franklin & Marshall (Pa.), 4, Denison (Ohio), 3, Cortland (N.Y.), 2, Sul Ross St. (Tex.), 2, Rensselaer (N.Y.), 1, Salisbury (Md.), 1, Ursinus (Pa.) 1.
Thursday’s Games
NC Central (2-1) at Florida A&M (2-2), 7:30
Texas (1-2) at Iowa St. (2-1), 7:30
Friday’s Games
Dartmouth (2-0) at Penn (2-0), 7
Miami (2-0) at Duke (4-0), 7
Nebraska (2-2) at Illinois (2-1), 8
Alcorn St. (2-2) at Texas Southern (0-3), 9
BYU (1-3) at Utah St. (2-2), 8
Southern Cal (4-0) at Washington St. (4-0), 10:30
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Rice (1-3) at Pittsburgh (1-3), Noon
Houston (2-1) at Temple (2-2), Noon
Columbia (2-0) at Princeton (2-0), 12:30
Cent. Michigan (1-3) at Boston College (1-3), 1
Lafayette (0-4) at Holy Cross (2-2), 1:05
Colgate (1-3) at Cornell (0-2), 1:30
Harvard (1-1) at Georgetown (1-2), 2
UTEP (0-4) at Army (2-2), 3:30
James Madison (4-0) at Delaware (2-1), 3:30
Indiana (2-1) at Penn St. (4-0), 3:30
Ohio (3-1) at UMass (0-5), 3:30
CCSU (1-3) at Sacred Heart (2-2), 5
Monmouth (NJ) (3-1) at Bucknell (2-2), 6
Yale (2-0) at Fordham (1-3), 6
Bryant (2-2) at New Hampshire (3-1), 6
Villanova (2-2) at Towson (2-2), 6
Lehigh (0-4) at Wagner (1-3), 6
Rhode Island (2-2) at Brown (1-1), 7
WV Wesleyan (2-2) at Duquesne (2-1), 7
Ohio St. (3-1) at Rutgers (1-3), 7:30
SOUTH
South Florida (4-0) at East Carolina (0-3), Noon
Vanderbilt (3-1) at Florida (2-1), Noon
North Carolina (1-3) at Georgia Tech (2-1), Noon
Syracuse (2-2) at NC State (3-1), 12:20
Marist (2-2) at Davidson (2-1), 1
ETSU (2-2) at Furman (1-3), 1
Guilford (2-1) at Jacksonville (2-1), 1
Morehead St. (2-2) at Campbell (2-2), 2
Albany (NY) (3-1) at Elon (3-1), 2
Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-2) at Alabama A&M (1-3), 3
The Citadel (3-0) at Samford (2-2), 3
North Greenville (3-1) at Kennesaw St. (2-1), 3:30
Murray St. (1-3) at Louisville (3-1), 3:30
Georgia (4-0) at Tennessee (3-1), 3:30
Florida St. (0-2) at Wake Forest (4-0), 3:30
Savannah St. (0-3) at Bethune-Cookman (1-3), 4
E. Michigan (2-1) at Kentucky (3-1), 4
VMI (0-4) at Mercer (1-3), 4
Mississippi St. (3-1) at Auburn (3-1), 6
W. Carolina (3-1) at Chattanooga (1-3), 6
St. Francis (Pa.) (2-1) at Liberty (3-1), 6
NC A&T (4-0) at SC State (1-2), 6
Stony Brook (3-1) at William & Mary (2-1), 6
UT Martin (3-1) at Austin Peay (2-2), 7
MVSU (0-3) at Charleston Southern (1-2), 7
Middle Tennessee (2-2) at FAU (1-3), 7
Charlotte (0-4) at FIU (2-1), 7
Troy (3-1) at LSU (3-1), 7
South Alabama (1-3) at Louisiana Tech (2-2), 7
Coastal Carolina (1-2) at Louisiana-Monroe (1-2), 7
Wofford (3-0) at Presbyterian (2-2), 7
North Texas (2-2) at Southern Miss. (2-1), 7
Fort Valley St. (1-2) at Southern U. (1-3), 7
E. Illinois (2-2) at Tennessee St. (3-1), 7
Jacksonville St. (2-1) at Tennessee Tech (0-4), 7
Memphis (3-0) at UCF (2-0), 7
SE Louisiana (1-3) at Northwestern St. (1-2), 7:30
Clemson (4-0) at Virginia Tech (4-0), 8
Mississippi (2-1) at Alabama (4-0), 9
MIDWEST
San Diego (2-2) at Dayton (1-3), Noon
Maryland (2-1) at Minnesota (3-0), Noon
Northwestern (2-1) at Wisconsin (3-0), Noon
Drake (2-2) at Butler (2-2), 1
Missouri St. (1-3) at N. Dakota St. (3-0), 2
Stetson (0-4) at Valparaiso (1-3), 2
Baylor (0-4) at Kansas St. (2-1), 3:30
Buffalo (2-2) at Kent St. (1-3), 3:30
Iowa (3-1) at Michigan St. (2-1), 4
South Dakota (3-0) at W. Illinois (3-0), 4
Clark Atlanta (0-0) vs. Grambling St. (3-1) at Chicago, 4:30
Miami (Ohio) (2-2) at Notre Dame (3-1), 5
Akron (1-3) at Bowling Green (0-4), 6
Marshall (2-1) at Cincinnati (2-2), 7
N. Iowa (1-2) at S. Illinois (2-1), 7
E. Kentucky (1-2) at SE Missouri (0-4), 7
Ball St. (2-2) at W. Michigan (2-2), 7
S. Dakota St. (3-0) at Youngstown St. (2-1), 7
Indiana St. (0-3) at Illinois St. (3-0), 7:30
SOUTHWEST
New Mexico St. (2-2) at Arkansas (1-2), Noon
Navy (3-0) at Tulsa (1-3), 3:30
UConn (1-1) at SMU (3-1), 4
Jackson St. (0-4) at Prairie View (1-2), 5
Sam Houston St. (3-0) at Cent. Arkansas (2-1), 7
Abilene Christian (1-3) at Incarnate Word (0-3), 7
McNeese St. (3-1) at Stephen F. Austin (2-2), 7
South Carolina (3-1) at Texas A&M (3-1), 7:30
Nicholls (2-2) at Lamar (1-3), 8
Oklahoma St. (3-1) at Texas Tech (3-0), 8
FAR WEST
Weber St. (3-1) at Montana St. (1-2), 3:30
Arizona St. (2-2) at Stanford (2-2), 4
Texas St. (1-3) at Wyoming (2-2), 4
Cal Poly (0-4) at Idaho St. (2-2), 4:30
Sacramento St. (2-2) at E. Washington (2-2), 4:35
Montana (2-2) at Portland St. (0-3), 5
N. Colorado (2-1) at N. Arizona (1-2), 7
Air Force (1-2) at New Mexico (2-2), 7
Washington (4-0) at Oregon St. (1-3), 8
North Dakota (1-3) at UC Davis (2-2), 9
Nevada (0-4) at Fresno St. (1-2), 10
California (3-1) at Oregon (3-1), 10:30
N. Illinois (2-1) at San Diego St. (4-0), 10:30
Colorado (3-1) at UCLA (2-2), 10:30
San Jose St. (1-4) at UNLV (1-2), 10:30
Colorado St. (2-2) at Hawaii (2-2), 11:59
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American Association
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released LHP Andy Roberts.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Exercised the 2018 contract options for LHP Josh Blanco, RHP TJ Bozeman, RHP Luis De La Cruz, RHP Cal Drummond, LHP Michael Freeman, RHP Leuirs Gomez, RHP Kevin Hilton, RHP Austin Kubitza, LHP Mario Mendoza, RHP Sebastian Murray, RHP Jesse Pratt, C Ryan Wagner, OF Charley Thurber, INF Casio Grider, INF Alvaro Rondon, INF Trevor Sealey, INF Jake Taylor, INF Beamer Weems, INF Ryne Willard, OF Denis Phipps and OF Levi Scott.
Can-Am League
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Exercised the 2018 contract options on the following players LHP Alex Demchak, RHP Kody Kerski, LHP Mark McCoy, LHP Kenny Roder, RHP Billy Roth, RHP Michael Tamburino, RHP Gianni Zayas, C Nate Irving, C Brian Mayer, INF Jarred Mederos and OF Alexi Colon. Released INF CJ Retherford and OF Carlos Lopez.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired G-F DeAndre Liggins and cash considerations from the Los Angeles Clippers for draft considerations. Signed G John Jenkins.
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Jarell Eddie and F Jaylen Johnson.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Acquired C Enes Kanter, F Doug McDermott and a 2018 second-round draft pick from Oklahoma City for F Carmelo Anthony. Waived G Chasson Randle.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Ricky Seals-Jones from the practice squad. Released LB Philip Wheeler.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Announced LB Vontaze Burfict was granted by the NFL a three-day roster exemption, which allows him to return to team activities after serving a league suspension for Games 1-3.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Garrett Sickels to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed OT Dan Skipper to the practice squad. Released OT Storm Norton from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LS Taybor Pepper. Placed LS Brett Goode on injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived WR Matt Hazel.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed CB Jomal Wiltz to the practice squad. Released CB Robert Nelson from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Mark Nzeocha from the Dallas Cowboys practice squad to a one-year contract. Placed DL Tank Carradine on injured reserve.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed Ks Brett Lauther and Swayze Waters.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Traded WR Brett Blaszko to Saskatchewan for a conditional 2018 draft pick.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended N.Y. Rangers F Andrew Desjardins for two preseason games for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey F Miles Wood during a game on Sept. 23.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Adin Hill and Cs Michael Latta and Tyler Gaudet to Tucson (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned D Viktor Svedberg to Rockford (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned RW Zach Nastasiuk, D Dan Renouf and G Matej Machovsky to Grand Rapids (AHL). Released Fs Mike Borkowski, Austen Brassard, Connor Crisp, Luke Esposito and Dominik Shine; D Simon Denis, Pat McCarron and Kevin Tansey; and G Pat Nagle from their tryout contracts.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned G Matthew Villalta to Sault Ste. Marie (OHL). Signed F Jaret Anderson-Dolan to a three-year entry-level contract. Released Fs Brandon Prust and Shane Harper from their professional tryout agreements.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned Fs P.C. Labrie, Trevor Smith, Emil Pettersson and Yakov Trenin; D Alexandre Carrier, Petter Granberg, Jack Dougherty and Andrew O’Brien; and G Anders Lindback to Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned C Daniel Catenacci, LW Cole Schneider and D Brandon Crawley to Hartford (AHL). Released F Scott Kosmachuk from his professional tryout agreement and and assigned him to Hartford.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned Fs Anthony Cirelli, Adam Erne, Mathieu Joseph, Tye McGinn, Matthew Peca, Mitchell Stephens and Dennis Yan and D Erik Cernak, Jamie McBain, Ben Thomas and Daniel Walcott to Syracuse (AHL) and F Brett Howden to Moose Jaw (WHL).
ECHL
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed LW Kevin Morris.
Lacrosse
National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Zach Tomkinson and D Justin Pychel, John Rae and Ethan Schott to one-year contracts.
College
HOFSTRA — Named Matt Wessinger assistant baseball coach.
TENNESSEE — Named David Neville assistant coach for sprints, hurdles and relays.
LOCAL SPORTS
Monday’s Results
Junior High Volleyball
Arcadia (7th) 18-25-25, Hopewell-Loudon 25-20-21
Hopewell-Loudon (8th) 25-25, Arcadia 10-2
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
Prep Cross Country
Ada, North Baltimore, Ottoville & Bluffton at Lima Bath Invitational, 4:30
Prep Girls Tennis
Fostoria at Rossford, 4:30
Prep Volleyball
New Riegel at Lakota (SBC), 5:30
Elmwood at Lake (NBC), 6
Eastwood at Fostoria (NBC), 6
Prep Girls Golf
Elmwood, Hopewell-Loudon, Lakota, Mohawk, North Baltimore, Old Fort & Van Buren in Division II sectional at Fostoria Country Club
LOCAL & AREA
Wrestling Officials Class
There will be a class for new high school wrestling officials on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Oct. 12 at the University of Findlay. For more information or to register go to: http://officials.myohsaa.org or call 419-423-8995.