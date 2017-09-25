Tuesday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Weekly AP Poll

Division I

1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (16) 5-0 231

2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (8) 5-0 216

3. Lakewood St. Edward 5-0 171

4. Canton Mckinley 5-0 149

5. Centerville 5-0 144

6. Toledo Whitmer (1) 5-0 141

7. Hilliard Bradley 5-0 106

8. Huber Heights Wayne 4-1 51

9. Stow-Munroe Falls 4-1 37

10. Mentor 5-0 33

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Beavercreek 13. Cincinnati Elder 12.

Division II

1. Avon (14) 5-0 222

2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (10) 5-0 219

3. Cincinnati Anderson 5-0 189

4. Medina Highland 5-0 144

5. Cincinnati La Salle 4-1 140

6. Sidney 5-0 105

7. Columbus Walnut Ridge 5-0 66

8. Wadsworth 5-0 58

8. (tie) Cleveland Benedictine 4-1 58

10. Grafton Midview 4-1 44

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Sylvania Northview 34. Barberton (1) 28. Akron Hoban 18. Dayton Belmont 12.

Division III

1. Trotwood-Madison (16) 5-0 235

2. Toledo Central Catholic (5) 5-0 212

3. Clyde (1) 5-0 181

4. Canfield (2) 5-0 161

5. Sandusky 5-0 124

6. Columbus Marion-Franklin 5-0 107

7. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 4-1 63

8. Medina Buckeye 5-0 56

9. Parma Padua 5-0 52

10. Franklin 4-1 36

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 25. Columbus Bishop Hartley 24. Kettering Archbishop Alter 17. Bay Village Bay (1) 15. Tallmadge 13. New Philadelphia 12.

Division IV

1. Steubenville (19) 5-0 228

2. Germantown Valley View (1) 5-0 183

3. Perry (2) 5-0 180

4. Bellville Clear Fork (2) 5-0 148

5. Poland Seminary (1) 5-0 124

6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 5-0 111

7. London 5-0 85

8. Shelby 5-0 61

9. Oberlin Firelands 5-0 58

10. Cincinnati Wyoming 5-0 57

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Newark Licking Valley 35. Canton South 22. Girard 21.

Division V

1. Pemberville Eastwood (11) 5-0 201

2. Canfield S. Range (5) 5-0 195

3. Anna (2) 5-0 182

4. Wheelersburg (3) 5-0 161

5. Portsmouth West (1) 5-0 132

5. (tie) Liberty Center (1) 5-0 132

7 Marion Pleasant (2) 4-0 101

8. Orwell Grand Valley 5-0 85

9. Sullivan Black River 5-0 29

10. Jamestown Greeneview 5-0 25

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Genoa Area 20. Archbold 18. Milan Edison 14. Tontogany Otsego 12.

Division VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (20) 5-0 240

2. Mogadore (3) 5-0 195

3. Kirtland (2) 5-0 174

4. Smithville 5-0 144

5. Sarahsville Shenandoah 5-0 109

6. Nelsonville-York 5-0 99

7. Coldwater 3-2 78

8. St. Henry 4-1 77

9. Creston Norwayne 4-1 54

10. Rootstown 5-0 53

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: West Liberty-Salem 43. Liberty-Benton 31.

Division VII

1. Dalton (20) 5-0 229

2. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (2) 4-0 197

3. Convoy Crestview (1) 5-0 191

4. Norwalk St. Paul (2) 5-0 151

5. Danville 4-1 116

6. Leipsic 4-1 111

7. Pandora-Gilboa 5-0 72

8. Windham 4-1 48

9. Minster 3-2 41

10. Sidney Lehman 4-1 32

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Lucas 23. Mohawk 22. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 21. Warren John F. Kennedy 20. Lisbon David Anderson 17. Delphos St. John’s 15. Edgerton 12.

Thursday’s Game

Toledo City League

Toledo Scott at Toledo Rogers

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Liberty-Benton

Hopewell-Loudon at Arlington

Leipsic at McComb

Riverdale at Cory-Rawson

Van Buren at North Baltimore

Vanlue at Pandora-Gilboa

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Oregon Clay

Fremont Ross at Lima Senior

Toledo St. John’s at Toledo St. Francis

Toledo Whitmer at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Bucyrus

Upper Sandusky at Seneca East

Wynford at Mohawk

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Fostoria Senior

Elmwood at Genoa

Otsego at Woodmore

Rossford at Lake

Northwest Conference

Bluffton at Allen East

Columbus Grove at Ada

Delphos Jefferson at Paulding

Spencerville at Convoy Crestview

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Bryan

Evergreen at Delta

Swanton at Patrick Henry

Wauseon at Liberty Center

Western Buckeye League

Defiance at Celina

Elida at St. Marys Memorial

Kenton at Van Wert

Lima Shawnee at Ottawa-Glandorf

Wapakoneta at Lima Bath

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry at Upper Scioto Valley

Marion Elgin at Ridgemont

Riverside at Waynesfield-Goshen

Sidney Lehman at Hardin Northern

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph

Willard at Castalia Margaretta

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Edison at Port Clinton

Shelby at Huron

Vermilion at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Bellevue

Sandusky Perkins at Clyde

Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Senior

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Edon

Gibsonburg at Northwood

Montpelier at Ottawa Hills

Toledo Christian at Hilltop

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna at Marion Local

Coldwater at Parkway

Minster at St. Henry

New Bremen at Delphos St. John’s

Versailles at Fort Recovery

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Anthony Wayne

Napoleon at Sylvania Northview

Perrysburg at Bowling Green

Sylvania Southview at Springfield

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison at Ashland Senior

Mansfield Senior at Lexington

Wooster Senior at West Holmes

Toledo City League

Toledo Waite at Toledo Start

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at River Valley

Galion Senior at Marion Harding

Marion Pleasant at North Union

Ontario at Buckeye Valley

Firelands Conference

New London at Monroeville

Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Crestview

South Central at Ashland Mapleton

Western Reserve at Plymouth

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Holgate

Hicksville at Fairview

Tinora at Edgerton

Wayne Trace at Ayersville

Other NW Ohio Games

Coshocton at Lucas

Lakota at Danbury

Mount Vernon at Hilliard Darby

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Buckeye Central

Troy Christian at Carey

Saturday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Crestline at Corning Miller

Woodlan, Ind. at Lima Cent. Cath.

PREP SOCCER

Weekly Coaches Poll

Boys Division I

1. Olentangy Liberty 7-0-1 96

2. Cle. St. Ignatius 8-1-1 88

3. Beavercreek 7-0-2 70

4. Dublin Coffman 9-0-1 68

5. Cincinnati Moeller 7-0-2 66

6. Toledo St. Francis 7-0-2 42

7. Medina 6-1-1 37

7. Cincinnati Anderson 10-1-0 37

9. Dayton Carroll 9-0-1 29

10. Olmstead Falls 9-1-0 12

Boys Division II

1. Richfield Revere 9-0-2 100

2. Kettering Alter 6-1-3 82

3. Rocky River 9-1-0 78

4. Cuyahoga Valley Christian 7-0-3 62

5. Cortland Lakeview 7-1-0 50

6. Kenton 10-0-0 45

7. Cincinnati McNicholas 5-4-3 29

8. Vermilion 10-0-0 28

9. Cincinnati Wyoming 6-1-4 18

10. Tipp City Tippecanoe 9-1-1 11

Boys Division III

1. Cin. Summit Country Day 6-2-0 99

2. Ottawa Hills 10-0-1 84

3. Grandview Heights 7-0-2 79

4. Independence 10-0-0 70

5. Dayton Christian School 7-2-0 67

6. Archbold 8-1-1 35

6. Worthington Christian 5-3-1 35

8. Cinncinnati Mariemont 3-3-3 33

9. Tipp City Bethel 8-1-0 24

10. Berlin Hiland 5-2-2 10

Girls Division I

1. Medina 9-0-1 97

2. Loveland 10-0-0 86

3. Strongsville 8-0-1 80

4. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 8-0-1 77

5. Springboro 9-0-2 61

6. Perrysburg 8-1-1 45

7. Avon 8-0-2 24

7. Beavercreek 7-1-1 24

9. North Canton Hoover 8-0-1 21

10. Anthony Wayne 10-1-0 17

Girls Division II

1. Kettering Alter 8-0-1 97

2. Cincinnati Indian Hill 10-0-0 93

3. Mansfield Madison 8-1-0 71

4. Bay Village Bay 6-1-2 62

5. Sunbury Big Walnut 5-2-4 57

6. Wapakoneta 11-0-0 47

7. Canfield 6-0-2 46

8. Lancaster Fairfield Union 10-0-0 18

8. Jonathan Alder 9-0-1 16

10. Granville 5-2-1 10

Girls Division III

1. Cin. Summit Country Day 8-1-0 99

2. Col. Grandview Heights 9-0-0 91

3. Archbold 8-0-0 63

4. West Liberty-Salem 10-0-0 59

5. Doylestown Chippewa 7-0-2 58

6. Cincinnati Medeira 7-4-0 47

7. Wheelersburg 11-0-0 36

8. Kirtland 5-4-1 30

9. Sidney Lehman 8-1-1 28

10. Mansfield Christian 9-1-0 12

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Weekly Coaches Poll

Division I

1, Cincinnati Ursuline (34) 385

2, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (4) 346

3, Dublin Coffman 196

4, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 189

5, Mason 160

6, Cincinnati Mother Of Mercy 152

7, Cleveland St. Joseph (1) 149

8, Columbus De Sales 120

9, Toledo Notre Dame 93

10, Cincinnati St. Ursula (1) 70

OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 17, Toldedo St. Ursula 21.

Division II

1, Parma Pauda (16) 261

2, Kettering Alter (6) 226

3, Highland (4) 159

4, Circleville Logan Elm 151

5, Chardon NDCL (2) 133

6, Hubbard (1) 115

7, Oak Harbor (2) 99

8, Gates Mills Gilmour (1) 91

8, Chillicothe Unioto 91

10, Lake Catholic 74

Division III

1,Coldwater (39) 473

2, Eastwood (1) 313

3, Tuscarawas Valley (4) 304

4, Independence 248

5, Miami East 183

6, Fairbanks (4) 179

7, Ottawa-Glandorf 175

8, Utica 173

9, Liberty-Benton 145

10, Versailles 106

OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 12, Swanton 31. 13. Huron 22. 17, Galion Northmore 18. 18, Tinora 17. 20, Convoy Crestview 15.

Division IV

1, New Bremen (16) 400

2, Norwalk St. Paul (24) 390

3, St. Henry (3) 362

4, Ottoville 269

5, Fort Recovery (2) 264

6, Buckeye Central (1) 214

7, Leipsic 182

8, Dalton 79

9, Marion Local 78

10, Southern Local (1) 52

OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 11, Carey 48. 12, Antwerp 44. 13, Arlington 27. 16, Columbus Grove 22. 17, Delphos St. John’s 16. 20, NEW RIEGEL 11.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-Boston 91 65 .583 —

z-New York 87 69 .558 4

Tampa Bay 76 80 .487 15

Baltimore 75 82 .478 16½

Toronto 74 83 .471 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 98 58 .628 —

Minnesota 82 74 .526 16

Kansas City 76 80 .487 22

Chicago 63 92 .406 34½

Detroit 62 94 .397 36

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 95 60 .613 —

Los Angeles 77 78 .497 18

Texas 76 79 .490 19

Seattle 75 81 .481 20½

Oakland 72 83 .465 23

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Minnesota 10, Detroit 4

Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston 5, Cincinnati 4

Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 1

Oakland 8, Texas 1

Cleveland 4, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 5

Monday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 11, Kansas City 3

Toronto 6, Boston 4

Houston at Texas, late

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, late

Seattle at Oakland, late

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Gausman 11-10) at Pittsburgh (Williams 6-9), 7:05

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 13-6), 7:05

Minnesota (Colon 6-14) at Cleveland (Tomlin 9-9), 7:10

Toronto (Happ 9-11) at Boston (Sale 17-7), 7:10

Houston (Keuchel 13-5) at Texas (Hamels 11-4), 8:05

L.A. Angels (Bridwell 8-3) at Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-1), 8:10

Detroit (Sanchez 3-5) at Kansas City (Vargas 17-10), 8:15

Seattle (Paxton 12-5) at Oakland (Mengden 2-1), 10:05

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Texas, 2:05

Seattle at Oakland, 3:35

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10

Toronto at Boston, 7:10

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Washington 95 61 .609 —

Miami 73 82 .471 21½

Atlanta 71 85 .455 24

New York 67 90 .427 28½

Philadelphia 62 95 .395 33½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 87 68 .561 —

Milwaukee 82 74 .526 5½

St. Louis 81 74 .523 6

Pittsburgh 71 85 .455 16½

Cincinnati 66 90 .423 21½

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Los Angeles 99 57 .635 —

y-Arizona 90 66 .577 9

Colorado 84 72 .538 15

San Diego 70 86 .449 29

San Francisco 61 95 .391 38

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Boston 5, Cincinnati 4

Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 0

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 0

Arizona 3, Miami 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1

Colorado 8, San Diego 4

Monday’s Results

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game

Washington 3, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 2, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, late

Miami at Colorado, late

San Francisco at Arizona, late

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Gausman 11-10) at Pittsburgh (Williams 6-9), 7:05

Washington (Gonzalez 15-7) at Philadelphia (Thompson 2-2), 7:05

Atlanta (Dickey 10-10) at N.Y. Mets (Montero 5-11), 7:10

Cincinnati (McGuire 0-0) at Milwaukee (Davies 17-9), 7:40

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 14-9) at St. Louis (Martinez 12-11), 8:15

Miami (Urena 14-6) at Colorado (Anderson 5-6), 8:40

San Francisco (Moore 6-14) at Arizona (Ray 14-5), 9:40

San Diego (Lamet 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 15-3), 10:10

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Colorado, 3:10

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:08

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 50 37

New England 2 1 0 .667 99 95

Miami 1 1 0 .500 25 37

N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 72

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 86 69

Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 89 51

Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 53 90

Houston 1 2 0 .333 53 74

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 64 50

Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 51 54

Cleveland 0 3 0 .000 56 76

Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 33 60

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 93 57

Oakland 2 1 0 .667 81 63

Denver 2 1 0 .667 82 64

L.A. Chargers 0 3 0 .000 48 67

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 77 68

Washington 2 1 0 .667 71 60

Dallas 1 1 0 .500 36 45

N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 37 70

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 3 0 0 1.000 87 66

Carolina 2 1 0 .667 45 40

Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 46 41

New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 73 78

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 72 62

Detroit 2 1 0 .667 85 63

Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 67 67

Chicago 1 2 0 .333 47 69

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 107 75

Arizona 1 1 0 .500 39 48

Seattle 1 2 0 .333 48 59

San Francisco 0 3 0 .000 51 76

Late games not included

Thursday’s Result

L.A. Rams 41, San Francisco 39

Sunday’s Results

Jacksonville 44, Baltimore 7

New Orleans 34, Carolina 13

N.Y. Jets 20, Miami 6

Minnesota 34, Tampa Bay 17

Buffalo 26, Denver 16

Indianapolis 31, Cleveland 28

New England 36, Houston 33

Chicago 23, Pittsburgh 17, OT

Atlanta 30, Detroit 26

Philadelphia 27, N.Y. Giants 24

Tennessee 33, Seattle 27

Kansas City 24, L.A. Chargers 10

Green Bay 27, Cincinnati 24, OT

Washington 27, Oakland 10

Monday’s Game

Dallas at Arizona, late

Thursday’s Game

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:25

Sunday’s Game

New Orleans vs Miami at London, 9:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1

Carolina at New England, 1

Tennessee at Houston, 1

Detroit at Minnesota, 1

Buffalo at Atlanta, 1

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05

Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05

Oakland at Denver, 4:25

Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30

Monday, Oct. 2 Game

Washington at Kansas City, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League Preseason

Sunday’s Results

Nashville 5, Columbus 3

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 2

Colorado 5, Minnesota 1

Vegas 4, Anaheim 2

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1

Monday’s Results

New Jersey(ss) 8, Ottawa 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Boston 4, Chicago 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, New Jersey(ss) 0

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto 5, Montreal 1

Winnipeg 5, Calgary 2

Colorado at Dallas, late

Carolina at Edmonton, late

Anaheim at Arizona, late

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7

St. Louis at Columbus, 7

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Montreal, 7

New Jersey at Washington, 7

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8

Edmonton at Carolina, 9

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6

Boston at Philadelphia, 7

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30

Columbus at Nashville, 8

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8

Calgary at Vancouver, 10

Colorado at Vegas, 10

San Jose at Anaheim, 10

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoffs

Finals

Best-of-5

Sunday’s RESULT

Los Angeles 85, Minnesota 84, Los Angeles leads series 1-0

Tuesday’s GAME

Los Angeles at Minnesota , 8 p.m.

Friday’s GAME

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1

x- Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 4

x-Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 18 5 8 62 67 33

New York City FC 15 8 7 52 51 38

Atlanta United FC 14 8 7 49 63 35

Chicago 14 10 6 48 53 40

Columbus 14 12 5 47 48 47

New York 12 11 6 42 43 39

Montreal 11 13 6 39 49 51

New England 11 14 5 38 47 52

Philadelphia 9 12 9 36 40 40

Orlando City 9 13 8 35 32 50

D.C. United 9 17 4 31 27 49

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Vancouver 14 9 6 48 47 40

Sporting Kansas City 12 6 11 47 37 23

Seattle 11 8 11 44 42 37

Portland 13 10 8 47 50 47

Real Salt Lake 12 14 5 41 46 52

Houston 10 10 9 39 47 40

San Jose 11 13 6 39 32 52

FC Dallas 9 9 11 38 40 42

Minnesota United 9 15 5 32 40 59

Los Angeles 7 17 6 27 37 58

Colorado 7 17 5 26 27 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’S RESULTS

Houston 1, New York City FC 1, tie

New England 2, Toronto FC 1

D.C. United 4, San Jose 0

Philadelphia 3, Chicago 1

Columbus 3, New York 2

Minnesota United 4, FC Dallas 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Seattle 0

Vancouver 2, Colorado 1

SuNday’S RESULTS

Sporting Kansas City 2, Los Angeles 1

Atlanta United FC 2, Montreal 0

Portland 3, Orlando City 0

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7

D.C. United at New York, 7:30

New England at Orlando City, 7:30

New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8

Los Angeles at Houston, 8:30

Chicago at San Jose, 10:30

Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30

saturDAY’S GAMES

FC Dallas at Orlando City, 4

New York at Toronto FC, 7

Atlanta United FC at New England, 7:30

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30

Minnesota United at Houston, 8:30

New York City FC at Chicago, 8:30

Montreal at Colorado, 9

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9

Portland at San Jose, 10:30

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles, 10:30

SUNDAY’S GAME

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

STATS FCS Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. James Madison (154) 4-0 4041 1

2. North Dakota State (5) 3-0 3875 2

3. Sam Houston State (2) 3-0 3679 3

4. South Dakota State (1) 3-0 3564 4

5. Jacksonville State 2-1 3401 5

6. Youngstown State 2-1 3226 6

7. Wofford 3-0 2945 9

8. Citadel 3-0 2661 10

9. Eastern Washington 2-2 2519 11

10. South Dakota 3-0 2414 13

11. Central Arkansas 2-1 2314 12

12. Illinois State 3-0 2124 14

13. Western Illinois 3-0 1890 19

14. Villanova 2-2 1883 7

15. New Hampshire 3-1 1734 15

16. Richmond 2-2 1671 8

17. North Carolina A&T 4-0 1268 21

18. UT Martin 3-1 1098 24

19. Albany 3-1 1014 NR

20. Weber State 3-1 928 23

21. Grambling State 2-1 829 22

22. Liberty 3-1 805 16

23. Elon 3-1 743 NR

24. Tennessee State 3-1 355 20

25. Samford 2-2 299 18

Others receiving votes: Stony Brook 220, North Dakota 218, Western Carolina 189, Charleston Southern 116, Chattanooga 107, UNI 75, North Carolina Central 72, Princeton 55, Montana 38, Holy Cross 34, Nicholls 30, Howard 29, Montana State 28, Penn 27, McNeese 24, Dartmouth 17, Delaware 17, Kennesaw State 15, Southern Illinois 14, Harvard 10, William & Mary 6, Saint Francis U 6, Yale 4, Duquesne 4, Colgate 4, Alcorn State 4, Monmouth 3, Sacramento State 2, Northern Arizona 1, Eastern Kentucky 1.

FCS Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. James Madison (25) 4-0 649 1

2. North Dakota State (1) 3-0 625 2

3. Sam Houston State 3-0 594 3

4. South Dakota State 3-0 551 4

5. Youngstown State 2-1 530 5

5. Jacksonville State 2-1 530 7

7. Wofford 3-0 482 9

8. Illinois State 2-1 396 12

8. Eastern Washington 2-2 396 11

10. South Dakota 3-0 383 14

11. The Citadel 3-0 382 10

12. Central Arkansas 2-1 340 13

13. North Carolina A&T 4-0 319 15

14. New Hampshire 3-1 310 16

15. Richmond 2-2 292 6

16. Western Illinois 3-0 276 21

17. Villanova 2-2 262 8

18. Weber State 3-1 261 18

19. Grambling State 3-1 174 22

20. Northern Iowa 1-2 103 24

21. UT Martin 3-1 95 NR

22. Albany 3-1 84 NR

23. Samford 2-2 82 17

24. Tennessee State 3-1 59 20

25. McNeese 3-1 46 NR

Others receiving votes: Stony Brook 34, Elon 27, Nicholls 25, Chattanooga 24, North Dakota 21, Montana State 19, Yale 13, Charleston Southern 12, Western Carolina 10, Holy Cross 7, Princeton 7, Towson 6, Kennesaw State 6, Montana 6, Saint Francis 3, Northern Colorado 2, Monmouth 2, Prairie View A&M 2, N.C. Central 1, Howard 1, William & Mary 1.

AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. Northwest Missouri State (34) 4-0 850 1

2. Texas A&M-Commerce 4-0 808 3

3. Shepherd 3-0 763 4

4. Indiana (Pa) 4-0 717 6

5. California (Pa) 4-0 691 5

6. Minnesota State 4-0 665 8

7. Sioux Falls 4-0 663 7

8. Colorado Mesa 4-0 599 11

9. Grand Valley State 3-1 515 12

10. Indianapolis 4-0 487 14

11. Arkansas Tech 4-0 454 16

12. Midwestern State 2-0 451 13

13. Delta State 4-0 428 17

14. Fort Hays State 4-0 394 18

15. Ferris State 2-1 329 2

16. Central Washington 4-0 325 20

17. Colorado State-Pueblo 3-1 294 19

18. Slippery Rock 4-0 253 21

19. Humboldt State 3-0 215 22

20. Ashland 3-1 210 NR

21. Bowie State 4-0 209 23

22. Assumption 4-0 176 24

23. Catawba 4-0 170 25

24. LIU-Post 3-1 125 9

25. Winona State 4-0 59 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Central Missouri, 38, Southeastern Oklahoma St., 33, North Alabama, 32, Wingate (N.C.), 23, West Georgia, 22, West Alabama, 18, Washburn (Kan.), 8, Florida Tech, 7, Emporia St. (Kan.), 4, Shippensburg (Pa.), 4, West Chester (Pa.), 4, Eastern New Mexico, 3, Azusa Pacific (Calif.), 2, Ouachita Baptist (Ark.), 1, Virginia St., 1.

AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (49) 3-0 1297 1

2. Mount Union (3) 3-0 1199 2

3. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2-0 1196 3

4. Wheaton 4-0 1079 4

5. North Central Illinois 3-0 1072 5

6. Hardin-Simmons 3-0 1024 7

7. St. Thomas 3-1 882 11

8. Johns Hopkins 4-0 868 8

9. Delaware Valley 4-0 833 9

10. Wisconsin-Platteville 3-0 812 10

11. Frostburg St. 4-0 738 12

12. St. John’s 3-1 648 6

13. Wittenberg 3-0 640 14

14. Linfield 1-1 616 15

15. Washington & Jefferson 3-0 529 16

16. Concordia-Moorhead 3-0 464 18

17. Alfred 3-0 439 17

18. Brockport 4-0 408 19

19. Whitworth 3-0 373 20

20. Case Western 3-0 307 21

21. Illinois Wesleyan 3-1 240 t23

22. Wesley 2-1 217 t23

23. Wabash 3-0 207 22

24. Heidelberg 3-0 133 NR

25. Wisconsin-Stout 2-0 102 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Albright (Pa.), 90, John Carroll (Ohio), 68, Wartburg (Iowa), 53, Berry (Ga.), 51, Wisconsin-Whitewater, 39, Springfield (Mass.), 33, Framingham St. (Mass.), 28, Hobart (N.Y.), 23, Carnegie Mellon (Pa.), 22, California Lutheran, 17, Wisconsin-La Crosse, 17, Carthage (Wis.), 16, Trinity (Conn.), 15, George Fox (Ore.), 14, Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 14, Guilford (N.C.), 11, East Texas Baptist, 10, Coe (Iowa), 8, Dubuque (Iowa), 8, Wisconsin-River Falls, 7, Huntingdon (Ala.), 6, Amherst (Mass.), 5, DePauw (Ind.), 5, Monmouth (Ill.), 5, Franklin & Marshall (Pa.), 4, Denison (Ohio), 3, Cortland (N.Y.), 2, Sul Ross St. (Tex.), 2, Rensselaer (N.Y.), 1, Salisbury (Md.), 1, Ursinus (Pa.) 1.

Thursday’s Games

NC Central (2-1) at Florida A&M (2-2), 7:30

Texas (1-2) at Iowa St. (2-1), 7:30

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth (2-0) at Penn (2-0), 7

Miami (2-0) at Duke (4-0), 7

Nebraska (2-2) at Illinois (2-1), 8

Alcorn St. (2-2) at Texas Southern (0-3), 9

BYU (1-3) at Utah St. (2-2), 8

Southern Cal (4-0) at Washington St. (4-0), 10:30

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Rice (1-3) at Pittsburgh (1-3), Noon

Houston (2-1) at Temple (2-2), Noon

Columbia (2-0) at Princeton (2-0), 12:30

Cent. Michigan (1-3) at Boston College (1-3), 1

Lafayette (0-4) at Holy Cross (2-2), 1:05

Colgate (1-3) at Cornell (0-2), 1:30

Harvard (1-1) at Georgetown (1-2), 2

UTEP (0-4) at Army (2-2), 3:30

James Madison (4-0) at Delaware (2-1), 3:30

Indiana (2-1) at Penn St. (4-0), 3:30

Ohio (3-1) at UMass (0-5), 3:30

CCSU (1-3) at Sacred Heart (2-2), 5

Monmouth (NJ) (3-1) at Bucknell (2-2), 6

Yale (2-0) at Fordham (1-3), 6

Bryant (2-2) at New Hampshire (3-1), 6

Villanova (2-2) at Towson (2-2), 6

Lehigh (0-4) at Wagner (1-3), 6

Rhode Island (2-2) at Brown (1-1), 7

WV Wesleyan (2-2) at Duquesne (2-1), 7

Ohio St. (3-1) at Rutgers (1-3), 7:30

SOUTH

South Florida (4-0) at East Carolina (0-3), Noon

Vanderbilt (3-1) at Florida (2-1), Noon

North Carolina (1-3) at Georgia Tech (2-1), Noon

Syracuse (2-2) at NC State (3-1), 12:20

Marist (2-2) at Davidson (2-1), 1

ETSU (2-2) at Furman (1-3), 1

Guilford (2-1) at Jacksonville (2-1), 1

Morehead St. (2-2) at Campbell (2-2), 2

Albany (NY) (3-1) at Elon (3-1), 2

Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-2) at Alabama A&M (1-3), 3

The Citadel (3-0) at Samford (2-2), 3

North Greenville (3-1) at Kennesaw St. (2-1), 3:30

Murray St. (1-3) at Louisville (3-1), 3:30

Georgia (4-0) at Tennessee (3-1), 3:30

Florida St. (0-2) at Wake Forest (4-0), 3:30

Savannah St. (0-3) at Bethune-Cookman (1-3), 4

E. Michigan (2-1) at Kentucky (3-1), 4

VMI (0-4) at Mercer (1-3), 4

Mississippi St. (3-1) at Auburn (3-1), 6

W. Carolina (3-1) at Chattanooga (1-3), 6

St. Francis (Pa.) (2-1) at Liberty (3-1), 6

NC A&T (4-0) at SC State (1-2), 6

Stony Brook (3-1) at William & Mary (2-1), 6

UT Martin (3-1) at Austin Peay (2-2), 7

MVSU (0-3) at Charleston Southern (1-2), 7

Middle Tennessee (2-2) at FAU (1-3), 7

Charlotte (0-4) at FIU (2-1), 7

Troy (3-1) at LSU (3-1), 7

South Alabama (1-3) at Louisiana Tech (2-2), 7

Coastal Carolina (1-2) at Louisiana-Monroe (1-2), 7

Wofford (3-0) at Presbyterian (2-2), 7

North Texas (2-2) at Southern Miss. (2-1), 7

Fort Valley St. (1-2) at Southern U. (1-3), 7

E. Illinois (2-2) at Tennessee St. (3-1), 7

Jacksonville St. (2-1) at Tennessee Tech (0-4), 7

Memphis (3-0) at UCF (2-0), 7

SE Louisiana (1-3) at Northwestern St. (1-2), 7:30

Clemson (4-0) at Virginia Tech (4-0), 8

Mississippi (2-1) at Alabama (4-0), 9

MIDWEST

San Diego (2-2) at Dayton (1-3), Noon

Maryland (2-1) at Minnesota (3-0), Noon

Northwestern (2-1) at Wisconsin (3-0), Noon

Drake (2-2) at Butler (2-2), 1

Missouri St. (1-3) at N. Dakota St. (3-0), 2

Stetson (0-4) at Valparaiso (1-3), 2

Baylor (0-4) at Kansas St. (2-1), 3:30

Buffalo (2-2) at Kent St. (1-3), 3:30

Iowa (3-1) at Michigan St. (2-1), 4

South Dakota (3-0) at W. Illinois (3-0), 4

Clark Atlanta (0-0) vs. Grambling St. (3-1) at Chicago, 4:30

Miami (Ohio) (2-2) at Notre Dame (3-1), 5

Akron (1-3) at Bowling Green (0-4), 6

Marshall (2-1) at Cincinnati (2-2), 7

N. Iowa (1-2) at S. Illinois (2-1), 7

E. Kentucky (1-2) at SE Missouri (0-4), 7

Ball St. (2-2) at W. Michigan (2-2), 7

S. Dakota St. (3-0) at Youngstown St. (2-1), 7

Indiana St. (0-3) at Illinois St. (3-0), 7:30

SOUTHWEST

New Mexico St. (2-2) at Arkansas (1-2), Noon

Navy (3-0) at Tulsa (1-3), 3:30

UConn (1-1) at SMU (3-1), 4

Jackson St. (0-4) at Prairie View (1-2), 5

Sam Houston St. (3-0) at Cent. Arkansas (2-1), 7

Abilene Christian (1-3) at Incarnate Word (0-3), 7

McNeese St. (3-1) at Stephen F. Austin (2-2), 7

South Carolina (3-1) at Texas A&M (3-1), 7:30

Nicholls (2-2) at Lamar (1-3), 8

Oklahoma St. (3-1) at Texas Tech (3-0), 8

FAR WEST

Weber St. (3-1) at Montana St. (1-2), 3:30

Arizona St. (2-2) at Stanford (2-2), 4

Texas St. (1-3) at Wyoming (2-2), 4

Cal Poly (0-4) at Idaho St. (2-2), 4:30

Sacramento St. (2-2) at E. Washington (2-2), 4:35

Montana (2-2) at Portland St. (0-3), 5

N. Colorado (2-1) at N. Arizona (1-2), 7

Air Force (1-2) at New Mexico (2-2), 7

Washington (4-0) at Oregon St. (1-3), 8

North Dakota (1-3) at UC Davis (2-2), 9

Nevada (0-4) at Fresno St. (1-2), 10

California (3-1) at Oregon (3-1), 10:30

N. Illinois (2-1) at San Diego St. (4-0), 10:30

Colorado (3-1) at UCLA (2-2), 10:30

San Jose St. (1-4) at UNLV (1-2), 10:30

Colorado St. (2-2) at Hawaii (2-2), 11:59

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released LHP Andy Roberts.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Exercised the 2018 contract options for LHP Josh Blanco, RHP TJ Bozeman, RHP Luis De La Cruz, RHP Cal Drummond, LHP Michael Freeman, RHP Leuirs Gomez, RHP Kevin Hilton, RHP Austin Kubitza, LHP Mario Mendoza, RHP Sebastian Murray, RHP Jesse Pratt, C Ryan Wagner, OF Charley Thurber, INF Casio Grider, INF Alvaro Rondon, INF Trevor Sealey, INF Jake Taylor, INF Beamer Weems, INF Ryne Willard, OF Denis Phipps and OF Levi Scott.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Exercised the 2018 contract options on the following players LHP Alex Demchak, RHP Kody Kerski, LHP Mark McCoy, LHP Kenny Roder, RHP Billy Roth, RHP Michael Tamburino, RHP Gianni Zayas, C Nate Irving, C Brian Mayer, INF Jarred Mederos and OF Alexi Colon. Released INF CJ Retherford and OF Carlos Lopez.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired G-F DeAndre Liggins and cash considerations from the Los Angeles Clippers for draft considerations. Signed G John Jenkins.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Jarell Eddie and F Jaylen Johnson.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Acquired C Enes Kanter, F Doug McDermott and a 2018 second-round draft pick from Oklahoma City for F Carmelo Anthony. Waived G Chasson Randle.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Ricky Seals-Jones from the practice squad. Released LB Philip Wheeler.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Announced LB Vontaze Burfict was granted by the NFL a three-day roster exemption, which allows him to return to team activities after serving a league suspension for Games 1-3.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Garrett Sickels to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OT Dan Skipper to the practice squad. Released OT Storm Norton from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LS Taybor Pepper. Placed LS Brett Goode on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived WR Matt Hazel.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed CB Jomal Wiltz to the practice squad. Released CB Robert Nelson from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Mark Nzeocha from the Dallas Cowboys practice squad to a one-year contract. Placed DL Tank Carradine on injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed Ks Brett Lauther and Swayze Waters.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Traded WR Brett Blaszko to Saskatchewan for a conditional 2018 draft pick.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended N.Y. Rangers F Andrew Desjardins for two preseason games for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey F Miles Wood during a game on Sept. 23.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Adin Hill and Cs Michael Latta and Tyler Gaudet to Tucson (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned D Viktor Svedberg to Rockford (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned RW Zach Nastasiuk, D Dan Renouf and G Matej Machovsky to Grand Rapids (AHL). Released Fs Mike Borkowski, Austen Brassard, Connor Crisp, Luke Esposito and Dominik Shine; D Simon Denis, Pat McCarron and Kevin Tansey; and G Pat Nagle from their tryout contracts.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned G Matthew Villalta to Sault Ste. Marie (OHL). Signed F Jaret Anderson-Dolan to a three-year entry-level contract. Released Fs Brandon Prust and Shane Harper from their professional tryout agreements.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned Fs P.C. Labrie, Trevor Smith, Emil Pettersson and Yakov Trenin; D Alexandre Carrier, Petter Granberg, Jack Dougherty and Andrew O’Brien; and G Anders Lindback to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned C Daniel Catenacci, LW Cole Schneider and D Brandon Crawley to Hartford (AHL). Released F Scott Kosmachuk from his professional tryout agreement and and assigned him to Hartford.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned Fs Anthony Cirelli, Adam Erne, Mathieu Joseph, Tye McGinn, Matthew Peca, Mitchell Stephens and Dennis Yan and D Erik Cernak, Jamie McBain, Ben Thomas and Daniel Walcott to Syracuse (AHL) and F Brett Howden to Moose Jaw (WHL).

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed LW Kevin Morris.

Lacrosse

National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Zach Tomkinson and D Justin Pychel, John Rae and Ethan Schott to one-year contracts.

College

HOFSTRA — Named Matt Wessinger assistant baseball coach.

TENNESSEE — Named David Neville assistant coach for sprints, hurdles and relays.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

Junior High Volleyball

Arcadia (7th) 18-25-25, Hopewell-Loudon 25-20-21

Hopewell-Loudon (8th) 25-25, Arcadia 10-2

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Cross Country

Ada, North Baltimore, Ottoville & Bluffton at Lima Bath Invitational, 4:30

Prep Girls Tennis

Fostoria at Rossford, 4:30

Prep Volleyball

New Riegel at Lakota (SBC), 5:30

Elmwood at Lake (NBC), 6

Eastwood at Fostoria (NBC), 6

Prep Girls Golf

Elmwood, Hopewell-Loudon, Lakota, Mohawk, North Baltimore, Old Fort & Van Buren in Division II sectional at Fostoria Country Club

LOCAL & AREA

Wrestling Officials Class

There will be a class for new high school wrestling officials on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Oct. 12 at the University of Findlay. For more information or to register go to: http://officials.myohsaa.org or call 419-423-8995.

