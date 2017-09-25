Prep volleyball: H-L rallies to defeat Arcadia

ARCADIA — Kenadee Siebenaller had 19 kills and 11 blocks Monday as Hopewell-Loudon rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Arcadia 25-17, 21-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-13 in a Blanchard Valley Conference volleyball match.

Jessie Kreais had 14 kills and Jacque Burns 11 kills for Hopewell-Loudon. Peyton Hoover and Alex Falter each had 18 digs, and Hailey Coppus had 11 digs and 39 assists as the Chieftains improved to 14-3, 6-1 BVC and remained tied with Arlington, Leipsic and McComb for second place in the league race behind leader Liberty-Benton (7-0 BVC).

Samantha Watkins had 17 kills and 20 digs for Arcadia (8-8, 3-4 BVC). Megan Mock served five aces, Caity Cramer had 35 assists and 18 digs, and Sydney Ramsey had a match-high 26 digs.

Hopewell-Loudon (14-3, 6-1 BVC)

KILLS: Kenadee Siebenaller 19, Jessie Kreais 14, Jacque Burns 13. ASSISTS: Hailey Coppus 39. DIGS: Alex Falter 18, Peyton Hoover 18, Coppus 11. BLOCKS: Siebenaller 11, Kreais 4, Burns 3.

Arcadia (8-8, 3-4 BVC)

SERVING: Caity Cramer 18-18, Megan Mock 17-17, Sydney Ramsey 16-17. ACES: Mock 5, Ramsey 3, Tori Green 2. KILLS: Samantha Watkins 17, Green 12, Emma Saltzman 7. SPIKING: Watkins 46-56, Green 39-46, Saltzman 26-31. ASSISTS: Cramer 35, Mock 4. SETTING: Cramer 141-145, Mock 12-12. DIGS: Ramsey 26, Watkins 20, Cramer 18. BLOCKS: Green 3, Mock 2, Saltzman 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Hopewell-Loudon 25-14, 25-22.

FRESHMEN: Hopewell-Loudon def. Wynford 25-14, 10-25, 26-24.

NEW RIEGEL 3

ELMWOOD 0

BLOOMDALE — Brianna Gillig spiked 19 kills in leading New Riegel past Elmwood 25-23, 25-16, 25-14 in Monday’s nonleague match.

The Blue Jackets, who improved to 12-2 overall, were also led by Brooklyn Gillig and Christen Hohman’s nine digs apiece. Emily Peters and Kaitlyn Kirian each chipped in nine kills and Lindsay Bouillon had 30 assists.

Peighton Troike, Anna Veryser and Taiha Douglas each led the Royals (2-12) with five kills apiece. Jill Hannah led both teams with 22 digs and Douglas led with six blocks.

new riegel (12-2)

KILLS: Brianna Gillig 19, Emily Peters 9, Kaitlyn Kirian 9. ASSISTS: Lindsay Bouillon 30. DIGS: Brooklyn Gillig & Christen Hohman 9.

elmwood (2-12)

KILLS: Peighton Troike, Anna Veryser & Taiha Douglas 5. ASSISTS: Maddie Schroeder 26. DIGS: Jill Hannah 22, Lissie Hall 12, Troike 7. BLOCKS: Douglas 6.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Elmwood 21-25, 25-21, 25-20.

LIBERTY-BENTON 3

NORTH BALTIMORE 0

NORTH BALTIMORE — Liberty-Benton stayed perfect for the season in its 25-8, 25-9, 25-15 rout of North Baltimore in Blanchard Valley Conference action on Monday.

The Eagles, ranked ninth in the latest Division III poll, improved to 14-0 overall and remain in first place atop the BVC standings at 7-0.

Schy Shepherd paced L-B with 14 kills and three blocks, while Abby Reynolds served two aces and led with 20 digs. Caitlin Elseser and Hannah Otley each added 11 kills, Hannah Warrington had eight kills and 18 digs and Chloe Miller led with three aces and 16 digs.

North Baltimore, which dropped to 2-13 overall and 1-6 in the conference, was led by Alivia Light’s five kills, 15 digs and two blocks. Katelyn Weinandy added a team-high 26 digs with two aces.

liberty-benton (14-0, 7-0 bvc)

SERVING: Abby Reynolds 25-25, Mackenzie Murphy 18-19. ACES: Chloe Miller 3. KILLS: Schy Shepherd 14, Caitlin Elseser & Hannah Otley 11, Hannah Warrington 8. SPIKING: Otley 25-28, Warrington 21-23, Shepherd 20-22. ASSISTS: Alissa Rhodes 30. SETTING: Rhodes 84-84. DIGS: Reynolds 20, Warrington 18, Miller 16. BLOCKS: Shepherd 3, Elseser 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Liberty-Benton 20-25, 25-16, 25-14.

FRESHMEN: Liberty-Benton 26-24, 25-17.

LEIPSIC 3

VAN BUREN 0

LEIPSIC — Carlee Siefker and Kierra Meyer combined for 24 kills and 35 digs as Leipsic handled Van Buren 25-19, 25-10, 25-21 in Monday’s Blanchard Valley Conference sweep.

The Vikings, ranked seventh in the latest Division IV coaches poll, improved to 13-1 overall, 6-1 in the BVC and remain one spot behind unbeaten Liberty-Benton in the conference standings.

Hayley Heitmeyer led with 13 kills and six blocks, while Lyndie Hazleton (20 assists) and Selena Loredo (15) shared setting duties and Kacey Dulle added 11 digs.

Lydia Reineke paced the Black Knights’ (8-9, 2-5 BVC) attack with 13 kills, Sydney Leeper swatted four Leipsic attacks, while Sarah Dishong and Faith Dewalt each served two aces.

van buren (8-9, 2-5 bvc)

SERVING: Sarah Dishong 8-8. ACES: Dishong & Faith Dewalt 2. KILLS: Lydia Reineke 13, Emma Reineke 5. ASSISTS: Lindsey Shaw 21. DIGS: Jessica Rinehart 8, Dewalt 7, Mackenzie Saltzman 6, L. Reineke 5. BLOCKS: Sydney Leeper 4, E. Reineke 2.

leipsic (13-1, 6-1 bvc)

SERVING: Carlee Siefker 16-17, Lyndie Hazelton 12-13, Kierra Meyer 11-12. ACES: Siefker 2. KILLS: Hayley Heitmeyer 13, Siefker 12, Meyer 12. SPIKING: Siefker 25-26, Meyer 25-27, Heitmeyer 23-26. ASSISTS: Hazelton 20, Selena Loredo 15. SETTING: Hazelton 48-48, Loredo 34-34. DIGS: Meyer 21, Siefker 14, Kacey Dulle 11. BLOCKS: Heitmeyer 6.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Leipsic 25-15, 25-18.

FRESHMEN: Leipsic 25-14, 25-12.

CORY-RAWSON 3

VANLUE 1

RAWSON — Cory-Rawson’s Amanda Green, Riley Garmatter and Roni Risner combined for 38 kills on Monday when the Hornets rallied from a first-set setback to topple Vanlue 22-25, 25-23, 27-25, 25-21 in Blanchard Valley Conference volleyball action.

Green was 26 for 39 spiking with 15 kills, Garmatter 37 for 42 spiking with 12 kills and Risner 15 for 20 spiking with 11 kills. Green was also 17 for 20 serving with five aces and 11 digs, Risner added 18 digs and four aces, and Garmatter was 60 for 61 setting with 16 assists.

The comeback win upped Cory-Rawson’s record to 5-8 overall, 2-5 in the BVC.

CORY-RAWSON (5-8, 2-5 BVC)

SERVING: Roni Risner 15-17, Amanda Green 17-20, Riley Garmatter 15-16, Kate Yant 13-16, Sami Roth 9-12, Emma Bower 7-9, Taylor Born 6-6. ACES: Risner 4, Garmatter 5, Bower 2. KILLS: Risner 11, Green 15, Garmatter 11, Bower 4. SPIKING: Risner 15-20, Green 26-39, Garmatter 37-42, Roth 15-17, Bower 10-13. ASSISTS: Garmatter 16, Yant 12. SETTING: Garmatter 60-61, Yant 44-46. DIGS: Risner 18, Green 11, Roth 10, Born 12. BLOCKS: Green 2.

