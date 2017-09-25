Prep volleyball: Chieftains win tournament at Marion Elgin

Posted On Mon. Sep 25th, 2017
MARION — Hopewell-Loudon took care of three opponents on Saturday to win the Marion Elgin Tournament.
The Chieftains (13-3) whipped Williamsport Westfall 25-17, 25-16 and Elgin 25-14, 25-13 and outlasted Benjamin Logan 12-25, 27-25, 25-14 in the title tilt.
Jessie Kreais and Jacque Burns (2 aces, 1 block) both slammed 18 kills. Kenadee Siebenaller added 11 kills and five blocks and Peyton Hoover had 10 kills to lead the Chieftains at the net.
Hailey Coppus dished out 77 assists, Chelsey Depinet recorded 15 digs with three aces and Alex Falter chipped in 10 digs for Hopewell-Loudon, who also won the junior varsity tournament.
C-R INVITATIONAL
RAWSON — Arcadia posted a 2-1 record at Saturday’s Cory-Rawson Invitational volleyball tournament.
Arcadia gained victories of 25-5, 25-10 over Van Buren and 25-10, 25-9 over Lima Temple Christian and dropped a 25-17, 12-25, 25-23 decision to Allen East.
Tori Green put away 33 kills and made eight blocks and Sydney Ramsey served for nine aces and came up with 48 digs for the Redskins (8-6). Caity Cramer handed out 42 assists.
Along with losing to Arcadia and Miller City, Van Buren (8-8) beat North Baltimore 25-14, 25-6.
Lydia Reineke recorded 25 kills on the day for Van Buren, while Lindsey Shaw tallied 39 assists and five aces and Faith Dewalt had 26 digs.

van buren (8-8)
ACES: Lindsey Shaw 5, Jessica Rinehart 3, Faith Dewalt 2. KILLS: Lydia Reineke 25, Shaw 12, Emma Reineke 11. ASSISTS: Shaw 39, L. Reineke & Rinehart 4, Dewalt 3. DIGS: Dewalt 26, L. Reineke 18, Rinehart 12.
ARCADIA (8-6)
ACES: Sydney Ramsey 9, Mallory Laveglia & Tori Green 4. KILLS: Green 33, Samantha Watkins 18, Emma Saltzman 14. ASSISTS: Caity Cramer 42, Kayla Brubaker 20, Megan Mock 3. DIGS: Ramsey 48, Watkins 15, Laveglia 12. BLOCKS: Green 8, Cramer & Saltzman 2.

