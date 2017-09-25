Monday’s scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Saturday’s Results
Firelands Conference
Norwalk St. Paul 42, Plymouth 0
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch 48, Danbury 38
Other NW Ohio Games
Lima Cent. Cath. 49, Tol. Rogers 20
Around Ohio
Akr. East 71, Akr. Kenmore 8
Cin. College Prep. 14, Cin. Hillcrest 12
Cin. Hughes 13, Day. Meadowdale 12
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 49, Cin. Riverview East 12
Cle. St. Ignatius 30, Cin. Elder 28
Day. Dunbar 48, Cin. Aiken 6
E. Cle. Shaw 21, Columbiana Crestview 0
Hunting Valley University 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 22
Lakewood St. Edward 36, Akr. Buchtel 0
Linsly, W.Va. 53, Beallsville 0
Medina 36, Shaker Hts. 22
Mentor Lake Cath. 34, Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario 0
N. Royalton 41, Twinsburg 28
Oak Glen, W.Va. 17, Vincent Warren 14
Oak Hill 49, Portsmouth Notre Dame 14
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 39, Warren JFK 23
Sugar Grove Berne Union 21, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 10
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 41, Newcomerstown 8
Youngs. Valley Christian 21, Cochranton, Pa. 6
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 91 64 .587 —
z-New York 86 69 .555 5
Tampa Bay 76 80 .487 15½
Baltimore 75 82 .478 17
Toronto 73 83 .468 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 99 58 .631 —
Minnesota 82 74 .526 16½
Kansas City 76 79 .490 22
Chicago 63 92 .406 35
Detroit 62 94 .397 36½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 95 59 .617 —
Los Angeles 76 78 .494 19
Texas 76 79 .490 19½
Seattle 75 81 .481 21
Oakland 72 83 .465 23½
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 1
Boston 5, Cincinnati 0
Cleveland 11, Seattle 4
Minnesota 10, Detroit 4
Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 6
Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Oakland 1, Texas 0
Sunday’s Results
Minnesota 10, Detroit 4
Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 5
Boston 5, Cincinnati 4
Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 4
Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 1
Oakland 8, Texas 1
Cleveland 4, Seattle 2
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:05
Monday’s Games
Kansas City (Junis 8-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 12-5), 1:05
Toronto (Anderson 3-4) at Boston (Pomeranz 16-5), 7:10
Houston (McHugh 3-2) at Texas (Cashner 10-10), 8:05
L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-14) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-7), 8:10
Seattle (Hernandez 5-5) at Oakland (Gossett 4-9), 10:05
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7:05
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10
Toronto at Boston, 7:10
Houston at Texas, 8:05
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15
Seattle at Oakland, 10:05
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Washington 94 61 .606 —
Miami 73 82 .471 21
Atlanta 70 84 .455 23½
New York 66 89 .426 28
Philadelphia 62 94 .397 32½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 87 68 .561 —
Milwaukee 82 74 .526 5½
St. Louis 81 74 .523 6
Pittsburgh 71 85 .455 16½
Cincinnati 66 90 .423 21½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 99 57 .635 —
z-Arizona 90 66 .577 9
Colorado 84 72 .538 15
San Diego 70 86 .449 29
San Francisco 61 95 .391 38
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings
Boston 5, Cincinnati 0
Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 6
Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 2
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
Miami 12, Arizona 6
San Diego 5, Colorado 0
San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Sunday’s Results
Boston 5, Cincinnati 4
Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 0
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 0
Arizona 3, Miami 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1
Colorado 8, San Diego 4
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Fried 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Montero 5-11), 4:10, 1st game
Washington (Cole 2-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-10), 7:05
Atlanta (Sims 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 6-5), 7:10, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-8) at St. Louis (Weaver 7-1), 8:15
Miami (Despaigne 0-3) at Colorado (Chatwood 8-13), 8:40
San Francisco (Cueto 7-8) at Arizona (Godley 8-8), 9:40
San Diego (Wood 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 9-12), 10:10
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7:05
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15
Miami at Colorado, 8:40
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10
Sunday’s Boxscores
Indians 4, Mariners 2
Cleveland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Gamel lf 3 1 1 2
A.Jcksn lf 4 0 0 0 Haniger rf 4 0 2 0
Jose.Rm 2b 4 2 2 1 Cano 2b 4 0 0 0
Encrnco 1b 4 2 2 1 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0
Bruce dh 4 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 0 0
Kipnis cf 3 0 2 2 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0
G.Allen cf 0 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 0 0 0
R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 Heredia cf 4 1 0 0
A.Almnt rf 4 0 1 0 Motter ss 3 0 1 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Vglbach ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 34 2 6 2
Cleveland 000″201″010 — 4
Seattle 000″020″000 — 2
E–Gamel (5), Lindor (10), Urshela (4). DP–Cleveland 1. LOB–Cleveland 6, Seattle 7. 2B–Encarnacion 2 (19), Kipnis (24), Cruz (28). HR–Jose.Ramirez (29), Gamel (11). SB–Jose.Ramirez (16). SF–Kipnis (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Kluber W,18-4 7 6 2 0 2 10
Shaw H,25 1 0 0 0 0 2
Allen (S,29-33) 1 0 0 0 0 2
Seattle
Leake (L,10-13) 6 2/3 7 3 3 0 5
Simmons 2/3 1 1 1 0 0
Pazos 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Vincent 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 2
HBP–by Leake (Lindor). WP–Simmons, Kluber. Umpires–Home, Jim Wolf. First, Sam Holbrook. Second, Quinn Wolcott. Third, Greg Gibson. T–2:50. A–23,695 (47,476).
Twins 10, Tigers 4
Minnesota Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
B.Dzier 2b 5 1 2 1 Kinsler dh 5 1 1 2
Goodrum 2b 0 0 0 0 Presley rf 5 0 2 1
Mauer dh 5 2 2 2 Cstllns 3b 4 0 2 0
J.Plnco ss 4 2 2 1 Navarro 1b 2 0 0 0
E.Rsrio rf 2 1 1 1 J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0
Adranza ph-lf 1 0 0 0 D.Mchdo 2b 4 0 1 0
E.Escbr 3b 5 1 2 4 An.Rmne lf 3 1 1 0
Buxton cf 5 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0
J.Cstro c 3 2 1 0 J.Iglss ss 4 2 2 0
Garver c 1 0 0 0
K.Vrgas 1b 4 0 2 0
Granite lf-rf 3 1 1 1
Totals 38 10 13 10 Totals 35 4 9 3
Minnesota 110″125″000 — 10
Detroit 000″020″002 — “4
E–Castellanos (20). DP–Minnesota 1, Detroit 1. LOB–Minnesota 6, Detroit 7. 2B–B.Dozier (27), J.Polanco (30), E.Rosario (31), K.Vargas (13), D.Machado (5), J.Iglesias (33). HR–J.Polanco (12), E.Escobar (20), Kinsler (22). SB–Presley (5). SF–Granite (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Berrios W,13-8 5 5 2 2 2 6
Busenitz 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pressly 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Rogers 1/3 1 0 0 1 0
Tonkin 2 2 2 2 0 1
Detroit
Farmer (L,4-5) 5 8 5 5 3 5
Bell 2/3 4 4 4 0 0
Alcantara 1 1/3 1 1 1 0 1
Reininger 1 0 0 0 1 0
Saupold 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rogers pitched to 2 batters in the 8th WP–Berrios 2. Umpires–Home, Gerry Davis. First, Rob Drake. Second, Roberto Ortiz. Third, Tony Randazzo. T–3:16. A–23,882 (41,681).
Red Sox 5, Reds 4
Boston Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bgaerts ss 5 1 1 0 Hmilton cf 3 1 1 1
Pedroia 2b 4 0 0 0 Cozart ss 4 1 2 0
Bnntndi lf 2 1 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 2 0
Betts rf 4 1 1 3 Gennett 2b 4 0 2 1
Mreland 1b 4 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0
Devers 3b 4 1 2 2 Schbler rf 4 0 0 0
Marrero 3b 0 0 0 0 Duvall lf 2 1 1 0
Brdly J cf 2 0 0 0 Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0
Leon c 2 0 1 0 Ervin lf 1 0 0 0
H.Rmirz ph 1 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 0 0 0
Workman p 0 0 0 0 Stphens p 2 1 1 0
R.Scott p 0 0 0 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0
Ad.Reed p 0 0 0 0 Kvlehan lf 1 0 0 0
Holt ph 1 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 Shcklfr p 0 0 0 0
Fister p 2 0 0 0 Winker ph 1 0 0 0
Abad p 0 0 0 0
Vazquez c 1 1 0 0
Totals 32 5 5 5 Totals 34 4 9 2
Boston 000″010″040 — 5
Cincinnati 100″020″100 — 4
E–Pedroia (2), Bradley Jr. (4). LOB–Boston 5, Cincinnati 5. 2B–Betts (46), Leon (14), Gennett (22). 3B–Hamilton (10). HR–Devers (10). CS–Hamilton (12).
IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Fister 5 1/3 9 3 3 0 9
Abad 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
Workman 2/3 0 1 0 1 1
Scott (W,2-1) 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Reed H,15 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kimbrel (S,35-39) 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
Stephens 6 2 1 1 2 3
Peralta H,15 2/3 0 0 0 1 1
Lorenzen H,18 1/3 1 2 2 1 1
Iglesias L,3-3 BS,2 1 2 2 2 1 0
Shackelford 1 0 0 0 0 0
Lorenzen pitched to 2 batters in the 8th Umpires–Home, Mark Wegner. First, Ben May. Second, Pat Hoberg. Third, Joe West. T–3:11. A–25,545 (42,319).
Saturday’s Boxscores
Red Sox 5, Reds 0
Boston Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bgaerts ss 3 2 1 0 Ervin cf 4 0 0 0
Holt 2b 2 1 0 1 Cozart ss 3 0 0 0
Bnntndi lf 4 1 1 1 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0
Mreland 1b 5 1 2 3 Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0
Vazquez c 4 0 2 0 Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0
Devers 3b 3 0 1 0 Schbler rf 3 0 0 0
Marrero pr-3b 0 0 0 0 Duvall lf 2 0 0 0
Young rf 3 0 0 0 Brnhart c 3 0 1 0
Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0 Stphnsn p 1 0 0 0
E.Rdrig p 3 0 0 0 Peraza ph 1 0 0 0
Car.Smt p 0 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Travis ph 1 0 0 0 Kvlehan ph 0 0 0 0
J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Winker ph 1 0 0 0
Farrell p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 5 7 5 Totals 28 0 3 0
Boston 100″003″100 — 5
Cincinnati 000″000″000 — 0
E–Votto (3), Stephenson (3). DP–Boston 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB–Boston 8, Cincinnati 5. 2B–Bogaerts (30), Devers (11). HR–Moreland (20). CS–Vazquez (2). SF–Holt (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Rodriguez (W,6-6) 7 2/3 3 0 0 2 6
Smith 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Kelly 1 0 0 0 2 3
Cincinnati
Stephenson (L,5-6) 6 5 4 2 2 4
Garrett 2 2 1 1 4 1
Farrell 1 0 0 0 2 1
WP–Stephenson. Umpires–Home, Joe West. First, Mark Wegner. Second, Ben May. Third, Pat Hoberg. T–2:51. A–36,076 (42,319).
Twins 10, Tigers 4
Minnesota Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
B.Dzier 2b 4 2 2 0 Kinsler 2b 4 1 1 0
Mauer 1b 4 0 1 0 Presley dh 4 1 1 1
Granite pr-lf 1 2 1 3 Mi.Cbrr 1b 1 0 1 0
J.Plnco ss 4 1 1 0 Navarro 1b 3 2 2 2
E.Rsrio lf-rf 5 1 1 1 Cstllns rf 4 0 1 1
E.Escbr 3b 4 1 1 1 Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0
Buxton cf 4 1 1 0 D.Mchdo 3b 1 0 0 0
Kepler rf 0 0 0 0 Holaday c 4 0 1 0
Adranza ph-lf-1b 4 1 1 0 An.Rmne lf 3 0 0 0
K.Vrgas ph-1b 1 0 1 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0
Grssman dh 3 1 2 3 J.Iglss ss 3 0 1 0
Garver ph-dh 1 0 0 0
J.Cstro c 4 0 0 1
Totals 39 10 12 9 Totals 33 4 8 4
Minnesota 100″000″180 — 10
Detroit 200″001″001 — “4
E–Candelario (5). DP–Minnesota 1. LOB–Minnesota 7, Detroit 2. 2B–Adrianza (7), Kinsler (25). HR–Granite (1), Navarro 2 (2). SB–J.Polanco (13). CS–J.Iglesias (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Santana W,16-8 7 7 3 3 0 5
Busenitz 1 0 0 0 0 0
Moya 1 1 1 1 0 0
Detroit
Boyd 6 2/3 4 2 1 2 6
VerHagen H,4 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Wilson 0 1 1 1 0 0
Stumpf L,0-1 BS,2 0 3 3 3 0 0
Jimenez 2/3 1 3 3 1 0
Hardy 1/3 1 1 1 0 0
Lewicki 1 2 0 0 0 1
A.Wilson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th Stumpf pitched to 3 batters in the 8th HBP–by Boyd (Polanco), by Jimenez (Buxton). Umpires–Home, Tony Randazzo. First, Gerry Davis. Second, Rob Drake. Third, Roberto Ortiz. T–3:12. A–26,800 (41,681).
Indians 11, Mariners 4
Cleveland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor dh 5 3 2 1 Segura ss 4 0 1 0
A.Jcksn lf 4 3 3 1 Motter ss 1 1 1 1
Jose.Rm 2b 3 1 3 4 Haniger rf-lf-rf 4 0 1 0
Bruce rf 3 0 0 0 Cano 2b 5 0 1 1
G.Allen cf 1 1 1 1 Cruz dh 5 2 2 1
C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 2 0 1 1
Y.Diaz ph-3b 1 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0
Naquin cf-rf 5 1 0 0 G.Bckhm ph 1 0 0 0
Gomes c 5 2 3 4 Hnnmann lf 0 0 0 0
Urshela 3b-1b 5 0 1 0 Gamel lf 2 0 1 0
E.Gnzal ss 5 0 0 0 Vlencia ph-rf-1b 1 0 0 0
Zunino c 3 1 2 0
Heredia cf 3 0 0 0
Vglbach ph 1 0 1 0
Totals 41 11 14 11 Totals 35 4 11 4
Cleveland 102″000″215 — 11
Seattle 000″001″012 — “4
E–Gonzales (1), Cano (10), Alonso 2 (10), Zunino (7). DP–Cleveland 3. LOB–Cleveland 7, Seattle 9. 2B–Lindor (41), A.Jackson (19), K.Seager (33), Gamel (25). HR–Lindor (33), Jose.Ramirez (27), Gomes 2 (13), Cruz (37). SB–Haniger (5). SF–Jose.Ramirez 2 (3), G.Allen (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Carrasco W,17-6 5 2/3 6 1 1 2 6
Miller H,25 1 1/3 0 0 0 2 3
Goody 0 1 1 1 0 0
Olson 0 0 0 0 1 0
Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 1
Otero 1 4 2 2 0 1
Seattle
Moore (L,1-5) 4 5 3 2 0 3
Gonzales 2 3 0 0 0 2
Altavilla 1 1 2 0 0 1
Garton 1 1 1 1 0 1
Miranda 1 4 5 5 1 1
Goody pitched to 1 batter in the 8th T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th Umpires–Home, Greg Gibson. First, Jim Wolf. Second, Sam Holbrook. Third, Quinn Wolcott. T–3:32. A–31,565 (47,476).
Friday’s Late Boxscore
Mariners 3, Indians 1
Cleveland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 0 0 0
A.Jcksn lf 3 0 1 0 Haniger rf 4 0 1 0
Jose.Rm 2b 4 0 0 0 Cano 2b 3 1 2 0
Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 3 1 2 2
Bruce rf 3 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 3 1 1 0
C.Sntna 1b 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0
Kipnis cf 3 0 1 0 Gamel lf 3 0 0 0
G.Allen cf 0 0 0 0 C.Ruiz c 3 0 0 0
R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 3 1 1 1
Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 28 3 7 2
Cleveland 001″000″000 — 1
Seattle 000″000″102 — 3
E–Bruce (6). DP–Cleveland 2. LOB–Cleveland 3, Seattle 4. 2B–A.Jackson (18), K.Seager (32). HR–Urshela (1), Cruz (36). CS–Cruz (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bauer 7 5 1 1 3 6
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1
Allen (L,3-7) 0 2 2 2 0 0
Seattle
Ramirez 8 3 1 1 0 10
Diaz (W,4-6) 1 0 0 0 1 0
Umpires–Home, Quinn Wolcott. First, Greg Gibson. Second, Jim Wolf. Third, Sam Holbrook. T–2:23. A–27,462 (47,476).
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 50 37
New England 2 1 0 .667 99 95
Miami 1 1 0 .500 25 37
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 72
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 86 69
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 89 51
Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 53 90
Houston 1 2 0 .333 53 74
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 64 50
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 51 54
Cleveland 0 3 0 .000 56 76
Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 33 60
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 93 57
Oakland 2 0 0 1.000 71 36
Denver 2 1 0 .667 82 64
L.A. Chargers 0 3 0 .000 48 67
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 77 68
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 36 45
Washington 1 1 0 .500 44 50
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 37 70
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 0 0 1.000 87 66
Carolina 2 1 0 .667 45 40
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 46 41
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 73 78
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 72 62
Detroit 2 1 0 .667 85 63
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 67 67
Chicago 1 2 0 .333 47 69
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 107 75
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 39 48
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 48 59
San Francisco 0 3 0 .000 51 76
Late games not included
Thursday’s Result
L.A. Rams 41, San Francisco 39
Sunday’s Results
Jacksonville 44, Baltimore 7
New Orleans 34, Carolina 13
N.Y. Jets 20, Miami 6
Minnesota 34, Tampa Bay 17
Buffalo 26, Denver 16
Indianapolis 31, Cleveland 28
New England 36, Houston 33
Chicago 23, Pittsburgh 17, OT
Atlanta 30, Detroit 26
Philadelphia 27, N.Y. Giants 24
Tennessee 33, Seattle 27
Kansas City 24, L.A. Chargers 10
Green Bay 27, Cincinnati 24, OT
Oakland at Washington, 8:30
Monday’s Game
Dallas at Arizona, 8:30
Thursday’s Game
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:25
Sunday’s Game
New Orleans vs Miami at London, 9:30 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1
Carolina at New England, 1
Tennessee at Houston, 1
Detroit at Minnesota, 1
Buffalo at Atlanta, 1
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05
Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05
Oakland at Denver, 4:25
Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30
Monday, Oct. 2 Game
Washington at Kansas City, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Preseason
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Ottawa 3 3 0 0 6 16 5
Boston 4 3 1 0 6 10 10
Florida 3 2 0 1 5 11 8
Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 10 10
Toronto 4 2 2 0 4 10 12
Buffalo 4 1 2 1 3 7 12
Detroit 4 1 2 1 3 13 17
Montreal 4 0 4 0 0 6 16
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 5 3 0 2 8 10 9
New Jersey 4 3 0 1 7 13 7
Carolina 4 3 1 0 6 12 8
Pittsburgh 3 2 0 1 5 13 12
N.Y. Rangers 4 2 2 0 4 7 7
Philadelphia 4 1 1 2 4 8 10
Columbus 5 1 3 1 3 13 19
Washington 4 1 3 0 2 6 14
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 4 3 1 0 6 7 8
Dallas 3 2 1 0 4 10 8
Chicago 3 2 1 0 4 13 6
Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 12 13
St. Louis 4 2 2 0 4 10 11
Colorado 4 2 2 0 4 12 8
Winnipeg 4 0 3 1 1 5 14
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 5 5 0 0 10 25 12
San Jose 3 3 0 0 6 15 6
Vegas 4 3 1 0 6 19 12
Los Angeles 4 2 1 1 5 14 13
Vancouver 6 2 3 1 5 21 29
Arizona 3 1 1 1 3 11 10
Calgary 4 1 3 0 2 13 17
Anaheim 4 1 3 0 2 7 16
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Results
Los Angeles 4, Vancouver 3, OT
Minnesota 2, Colorado 1
New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Detroit 5, Boston 1
Carolina 4, Washington 1
Toronto 3, Buffalo 1
Ottawa 5, Montreal 1
Dallas 4, St. Louis 0
Columbus 3, Chicago 2
Edmonton 6, Winnipeg 2
San Jose 5, Arizona 4, SO
Sunday’s Results
Nashville 5, Columbus 3
Florida 4, Tampa Bay 2
Colorado 5, Minnesota 1
Vegas 4, Anaheim 2
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1
Monday’s Games
New Jersey at Ottawa, 6
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Chicago at Boston, 7
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30
Montreal at Toronto, 7:30
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8
Colorado at Dallas, 8:30
Carolina at Edmonton, 9
Anaheim at Arizona, 10
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7
St. Louis at Columbus, 7
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Montreal, 7
New Jersey at Washington, 7
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8
Edmonton at Carolina, 9
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA Playoffs
Finals
Best-of-5
Sunday’s RESULT
Los Angeles 85, Minnesota 84, Los Angeles leads series 1-0
Tuesday’s GAME
Los Angeles at Minnesota , 8 p.m.
Friday’s GAME
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 1
x- Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Oct. 4
x-Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 18 5 8 62 67 33
New York City FC 15 8 7 52 51 38
Atlanta United FC 14 8 7 49 63 35
Chicago 14 10 6 48 53 40
Columbus 14 12 5 47 48 47
New York 12 11 6 42 43 39
Montreal 11 13 6 39 49 51
New England 11 14 5 38 47 52
Philadelphia 9 12 9 36 40 40
Orlando City 9 13 8 35 32 50
D.C. United 9 17 4 31 27 49
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Vancouver 14 9 6 48 47 40
Sporting Kansas City 12 6 11 47 37 23
Seattle 11 8 11 44 42 37
Portland 13 10 8 47 50 47
Real Salt Lake 12 14 5 41 46 52
Houston 10 10 9 39 47 40
San Jose 11 13 6 39 32 52
FC Dallas 9 9 11 38 40 42
Minnesota United 9 15 5 32 40 59
Los Angeles 7 17 6 27 37 58
Colorado 7 17 5 26 27 44
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’S RESULTS
Houston 1, New York City FC 1, tie
New England 2, Toronto FC 1
D.C. United 4, San Jose 0
Philadelphia 3, Chicago 1
Columbus 3, New York 2
Minnesota United 4, FC Dallas 1
Real Salt Lake 2, Seattle 0
Vancouver 2, Colorado 1
SuNday’S RESULTS
Sporting Kansas City 2, Los Angeles 1
Atlanta United FC 2, Montreal 0
Portland 3, Orlando City 0
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7
D.C. United at New York, 7:30
New England at Orlando City, 7:30
New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30
Colorado at FC Dallas, 8
Los Angeles at Houston, 8:30
Chicago at San Jose, 10:30
Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30
saturDAY’S GAMES
FC Dallas at Orlando City, 4
New York at Toronto FC, 7
Atlanta United FC at New England, 7:30
D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30
Minnesota United at Houston, 8:30
New York City FC at Chicago, 8:30
Montreal at Colorado, 9
Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9
Portland at San Jose, 10:30
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles, 10:30
SUNDAY’S GAME
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The AP Top 25
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (52) 4-0 1515 1
2. Clemson (8) 4-0 1458 2
3. Oklahoma (1) 4-0 1397 3
4. Penn St. 4-0 1304 4
5. Southern Cal 4-0 1247 5
6. Washington 4-0 1188 7
7. Georgia 4-0 1136 11
8. Michigan 4-0 1088 8
9. TCU 4-0 1028 16
10. Wisconsin 3-0 1023 9
11. Ohio St. 3-1 1016 10
12. Virginia Tech 4-0 828 13
13. Auburn 3-1 701 15
14. Miami 2-0 693 14
15. Oklahoma St. 3-1 665 6
16. Washington St. 4-0 551 18
17. Louisville 3-1 502 19
18. South Florida 4-0 406 21
19. San Diego St. 4-0 365 22
20. Utah 4-0 356 23
21. Florida 2-1 342 20
22. Notre Dame 3-1 246 NR
23. West Virginia 3-1 212 NR
24. Mississippi St. 3-1 148 17
25. LSU 3-1 92 25
Others receiving votes: NC State 87, Duke 79, Texas Tech 40, Florida St. 35, Memphis 26, Iowa 16, Stanford 8, California 7, Colorado 5, UCF 4, Minnesota 3, Kansas St. 3, Oregon 3, Tennessee 1, Wake Forest 1.
Amway Coaches Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (59) 4-0 1570 1
2. Clemson (4) 4-0 1499 2
3. Oklahoma 4-0 1443 3
4. Penn State 4-0 1328 4
5. Southern California 4-0 1306 5
6. Washington 4-0 1277 6
7. Michigan 4-0 1152 8
8. Georgia 4-0 1089 12
9. Ohio State 3-1 1066 9
10. Wisconsin 3-0 1029 10
11. TCU 4-0 985 15
12. Virginia Tech 4-0 877 13
13. Miami (Fla.) 2-0 727 14
14. Oklahoma State 3-1 687 7
15. Auburn 3-1 664 16
16. Washington State 4-0 574 18
17. South Florida 4-0 522 17
18. Louisville 3-1 505 20
19. Utah 4-0 437 21
20. Florida 2-1 345 22
21. San Diego State 4-0 315 25
22. LSU 3-1 221 23
23. West Virginia 3-1 184 NR
24. Mississippi State 3-1 132 19
25. Florida State 0-2 104 11
Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 100, Duke 93, North Carolina State 54, Memphis 44, Kansas State 27, Minnesota 15, Wake Forest 15, Central Florida 13, Stanford 12, Texas Tech 11, Iowa 9, Oregon 9, Tennessee 7, Georgia Tech 6, Navy 6, South Carolina 6, Texas A&M 4, Colorado 3, Appalachian State 1, Maryland 1, Troy 1.
Saturday’s Results
EAST
Albany (NY) 19, Villanova 10, OT
Bloomsburg 48, Cheyney 19
Bryant 45, Fordham 40
Bucknell 34, Sacred Heart 31
Buffalo 34, FAU 31
Buffalo St. 33, RPI 21
CCSU 57, Walsh 6
California (Pa.) 44, Seton Hill 41
Carnegie-Mellon 37, Thomas More 17
Columbia 35, Georgetown 14
Dartmouth 27, Holy Cross 20, OT
Franklin & Marshall 27, Susquehanna 24
Furman 45, Colgate 14
Geneva 33, Thiel 24
Glenville St. 47, Alderson-Broaddus 42
Grove City 24, St. Vincent 14
Harvard 45, Brown 28
Indiana (Pa.) 38, Edinboro 7
Jacksonville 44, Marist 37
Mercyhurst 21, Clarion 18
Navy 42, Cincinnati 32
New Hampshire 28, Rhode Island 14
Penn 65, Lehigh 47
Princeton 38, Lafayette 17
Shepherd 56, W. Virginia St. 41
Slippery Rock 49, Gannon 45
Urbana 21, WV Wesleyan 7
Westminster (Pa.) 41, Bethany (WV) 14
SOUTH
Alabama 59, Vanderbilt 0
Alabama A&M 30, Texas Southern 13
Alcorn St. 48, Southern U. 31
Ark.-Pine Bluff 34, Jackson St. 27, OT
Austin Peay 27, Murray St. 7
Campbell 49, Stetson 21
Chattanooga 63, VMI 7
Clemson 34, Boston College 7
Delta St. 54, Shorter 20
Duke 27, North Carolina 17
E. Kentucky 24, Tennessee Tech 21
Elon 36, Richmond 33
Florida 28, Kentucky 27
Florida A&M 20, Savannah St. 14
Georgetown (Ky.) 24, Bluefield South 13
Georgia 31, Mississippi St. 3
Georgia St. 28, Charlotte 0
Georgia Tech 35, Pittsburgh 17
Grambling St. 38, MVSU 6
Idaho 29, South Alabama 23, 2OT
Jacksonville St. 31, Liberty 10
James Madison 28, Maine 10
LSU 35, Syracuse 26
Louisiana-Monroe 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, 2OT
Louisville 42, Kent St. 3
Memphis 44, S. Illinois 31
Miami 52, Toledo 30
Middle Tennessee 24, Bowling Green 13
Morehead St. 34, Dayton 28
NC A&T 49, Morgan St. 17
NC State 27, Florida St. 21
Newberry 25, Carson-Newman 21
South Carolina 17, Louisiana Tech 16
Tennessee 17, UMass 13
Troy 22, Akron 17
Tulane 21, Army 17
Tusculum 31, UNC-Pembroke 10
UCF 38, Maryland 10
UT Martin 31, Tennessee St. 16
Valdosta St. 30, West Florida 19
Virginia St. 33, Winston-Salem 27, OT
Virginia Tech 38, Old Dominion 0
Virginia-Wise 31, West Liberty 19
W. Carolina 38, Samford 34
W. Illinois 52, Coastal Carolina 10
W. Kentucky 33, Ball St. 21
Wake Forest 20, Appalachian St. 19
Warner 28, Cincinnati Christian 7
Webber 49, Kentucky Christian 16
Wofford 27, Gardner-Webb 24
MIDWEST
Ashland 20, Ferris St. 3
Auburn 51, Missouri 14
Case Reserve 56, Waynesburg 21
Concordia (Mich.) 34, Robert Morris-Chicago 26
DePauw 51, Wooster 24
Denison 45, Oberlin 17
Drake 38, Valparaiso 13
E. Illinois 19, SE Missouri 16
Findlay 61, Tuskegee 0
Franklin 59, Bluffton 30
Grand Valley St. 49, Northwood (Mich.) 0
Hanover 64, Anderson (Ind.) 21
Heidelberg 47, John Carroll 21
Illinois St. 34, Missouri St. 9
Indiana 52, Georgia Southern 17
Indianapolis 45, Hillsdale 38
Kentucky St. 34, Central St. (Ohio) 22
Marian (Ind.) 40, Olivet Nazarene 21
Marietta 49, Muskingum 25
McKendree 54, William Jewell 28
Miami (Ohio) 31, Cent. Michigan 14
Michigan 28, Purdue 10
Michigan Tech 28, Saginaw Valley St. 24
Missouri Baptist 42, St. Ambrose 37
Montana St. 49, North Dakota 21
Mount St. Joseph 31, Manchester 14
Mount Union 55, Baldwin-Wallace 7
N. Dakota St. 56, Robert Morris 0
N. Michigan 24, Davenport 14
Nebraska 27, Rutgers 17
Notre Dame 38, Michigan St. 18
Notre Dame Coll. 44, Concord 13
Ohio 27, E. Michigan 20, 2OT
Ohio Dominican 51, Lake Erie 0
Ohio Northern 35, Otterbein 7
Ohio St. 54, UNLV 21
Ohio Wesleyan 37, Allegheny 21
Penn St. 21, Iowa 19
Peru St. 31, Mid-Am Nazarene 24
Rose-Hulman 37, Defiance 14
Siena Heights 34, St. Francis (Ill.) 16
St. Francis (Ind.) 48, St. Xavier 23
Tiffin 41, Wayne (Mich.) 21
W. Michigan 49, Wagner 14
Wabash 25, Hiram 21
West Virginia 56, Kansas 34
Wilmington (Ohio) 37, Capital 30, OT
Wittenberg 48, Kenyon 11
SOUTHWEST
FIU 13, Rice 7
New Mexico 16, Tulsa 13
North Texas 46, UAB 43
Oklahoma 49, Baylor 41
SMU 44, Arkansas St. 21
Sam Houston St. 66, Nicholls 17
Stephen F. Austin 20, Abilene Christian 10
Sul Ross St. 35, McMurry 7
TCU 44, Oklahoma St. 31
Texas A&M 50, Arkansas 43, OT
Texas Lutheran 50, Mary Hardin-Baylor 7
Texas Tech 27, Houston 24
UTSA 44, Texas St. 14
FAR WEST
Arizona Christian 56, Whittier 38
Arizona St. 37, Oregon 35
Azusa Pacific 83, Simon Fraser 7
E. Washington 48, Montana 41
Montana Tech 62, E. Oregon 14
N. Arizona 28, Cal Poly 10
N. Colorado 43, Idaho St. 42
New Mexico St. 41, UTEP 14
San Diego 38, Butler 17
San Diego St. 28, Air Force 24
Southern Cal 30, California 20
Stanford 58, UCLA 34
Utah St. 61, San Jose St. 10
Washington 37, Colorado 10
Washington St. 45, Nevada 7
Weber St. 41, UC Davis 3
Wyoming 28, Hawaii 21, OT
Sunday’s Result
East Carolina 41, UConn 38
AUTO RACING
NASCAR
ISM Connect 300
Final Results
1. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 300 laps, 58 points.
2. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 300, 50.
3. (10) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 300, 48.
4. (13) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 300, 45.
5. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 300, 47.
6. (8) Erik Jones, Toyota, 300, 45.
7. (16) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 300, 30.
8. (25) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 300, 29.
9. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 300, 36.
10. (39) Joey Logano, Ford, 300, 27.
11. (14) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 300, 26.
12. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 300, 30.
13. (18) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 300, 24.
14. (12) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 300, 30.
15. (24) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 300, 22.
16. (11) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 300, 22.
17. (20) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 300, 20.
18. (27) Danica Patrick, Ford, 300, 19.
19. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 300, 18.
20. (19) Paul Menard, Chevy, 300, 17.
21. (22) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 299, 16.
22. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 298, 15.
23. (31) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 298, 14.
24. (23) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 298, 13.
25. (28) Landon Cassill, Ford, 298, 12.
26. (29) Aric Almirola, Ford, 297, 11.
27. (33) Corey Lajoie, Toyota, 297, 10.
28. (35) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 297, 9.
29. (21) David Ragan, Ford, 296, 8.
30. (32) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 296, 7.
31. (26) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 295, 6.
32. (36) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 294, 0.
33. (34) Gray Gaulding, Chevy, 293, 4.
34. (15) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevy, 289, 3.
35. (9) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 289, 2.
36. (6) Kevin Harvick, Ford, accident, 148, 2.
37. (7) Kurt Busch, Ford, accident, 148, 1.
38. (37) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, accident, 143, 1.
39. (38) Cody Ware, Chevy, reargear, 74, 1.
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Tour Championship
Final Results
Xander Schauffele (2,000), $1,575,000 69-66-65-68–268 -12
Justin Thomas (1,200), $945,000 67-66-70-66–269 -11
Russell Henley (650), $511,875 67-71-67-65–270 -10
Kevin Kisner (650), $511,875 68-68-64-70–270 -10
Paul Casey (440), $350,000 66-67-65-73–271 -9
Brooks Koepka (400), $315,000 66-69-68-69–272 -8
Tony Finau (340), $280,000 68-71-68-66–273 -7
Jon Rahm (340), $280,000 67-67-70-69–273 -7
Jordan Spieth (340), $280,000 67-70-69-67–273 -7
Sergio Garcia (280), $236,250 73-66-68-67–274 -6
Matt Kuchar (280), $236,250 69-71-67-67–274 -6
Justin Rose (280), $236,250 68-66-71-69–274 -6
Patrick Reed (234), $208,250 69-65-69-72–275 -5
Webb Simpson (234), $208,250 66-67-72-70–275 -5
Daniel Berger (220), $192,500 66-70-72-68–276 -4
Pat Perez (212), $185,500 68-68-72-69–277 -3
Jason Day (200), $176,750 69-67-68-74–278 -2
Dustin Johnson (200), $176,750 68-69-69-72–278 -2
Gary Woodland (188), $171,500 67-67-71-74–279 -1
Patrick Cantlay (172), $164,500 74-66-71-69–280 E
Jason Dufner (172), $164,500 68-67-73-72–280 E
Kyle Stanley (172), $164,500 64-73-70-73–280 E
Adam Hadwin (156), $157,500 71-67-73-70–281 +1
Brian Harman (145), $152,250 72-70-71-70–283 +3
Marc Leishman (145), $152,250 71-71-69-72–283 +3
Rickie Fowler (133), $146,125 73-74-70-69–286 +6
Hideki Matsuyama (133), $146,125 75-68-73-70–286 +6
Kevin Chappell (121), $142,625 76-72-72-69–289 +9
Charley Hoffman (121), $142,625 73-73-71-72–289 +9
Jhonattan Vegas (112), $140,000 72-74-70-74–290 +10
FedExCup Points
Final Standings
Rank Name Points Bonus
1. Justin Thomas 3,000 $10,000,000
2. Jordan Spieth 2,340 $3,000,000
3. Xander Schauffele 2,151 $2,000,000
4. Dustin Johnson 1,720 $1,500,000
5. Jon Rahm 1,620 $1,000,000
6. Marc Leishman 1,441 $800,000
7. Rickie Fowler 1,253 $700,000
8. Hideki Matsuyama 1,093 $600,000
9. Justin Rose 1,080 $550,000
10. Brooks Koepka 1,040 $500,000
11. Paul Casey 920 $300,000
12. Kevin Kisner 901 $290,000
13. Russell Henley 792 $280,000
14. Matt Kuchar 648 $270,000
15. Pat Perez 596 $250,000
16. Daniel Berger 556 $245,000
17. Webb Simpson 527 $240,000
18. Jason Day 514 $235,000
19. Tony Finau 510 $230,000
20. Charley Hoffman 473 225,000
21. Sergio Garcia 441 $220,000
22. Patrick Reed 416 $215,000
23. Jhonattan Vegas 384 $210,000
24. Kyle Stanley 366 $205,000
25. Brian Harman 364 $200,000
26. Adam Hadwin 362 $195,000
27. Kevin Chappell 352 $190,000
28. Gary Woodland 321 $185,000
29. Patrick Cantlay 296 $180,000
30. Jason Dufner 287 $175,000
SCHEDULE
Monday’s Events
Prep Volleyball
Liberty-Benton at North Baltimore (BVC), 4:45
Hopewell-Loudon at Arcadia (BVC), 5:30
Riverdale at Arlington (BVC), 5:30
Vanlue at Cory-Rawson (BVC), 5:30
Van Buren at Leipsic (BVC), 5:30
Carey at Upper Sandusky (N10), 5:30
Colonel Crawford at Mohawk (N10), 5;30
New Riegel at Elmwood, 6
Prep Boys Golf
Upper Sandusky at Edison Invitational, 1:30
Hopewell-Loudon at Tiffin Columbian, 4:30
Prep Girls Tennis
Upper Sandusky at River Valley, 4:15
Oak Harbor at Fostoria, 4:30
LOCAL & AREA
Wrestling Officials Class
There will be a class for new high school wrestling officials on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Oct. 12 at the University of Findlay. For more information or to register go to: http://officials.myohsaa.org or call 419-423-8995.