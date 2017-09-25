Monday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Saturday’s Results

Firelands Conference

Norwalk St. Paul 42, Plymouth 0

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch 48, Danbury 38

Other NW Ohio Games

Lima Cent. Cath. 49, Tol. Rogers 20

Around Ohio

Akr. East 71, Akr. Kenmore 8

Cin. College Prep. 14, Cin. Hillcrest 12

Cin. Hughes 13, Day. Meadowdale 12

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 49, Cin. Riverview East 12

Cle. St. Ignatius 30, Cin. Elder 28

Day. Dunbar 48, Cin. Aiken 6

E. Cle. Shaw 21, Columbiana Crestview 0

Hunting Valley University 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 22

Lakewood St. Edward 36, Akr. Buchtel 0

Linsly, W.Va. 53, Beallsville 0

Medina 36, Shaker Hts. 22

Mentor Lake Cath. 34, Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario 0

N. Royalton 41, Twinsburg 28

Oak Glen, W.Va. 17, Vincent Warren 14

Oak Hill 49, Portsmouth Notre Dame 14

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 39, Warren JFK 23

Sugar Grove Berne Union 21, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 10

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 41, Newcomerstown 8

Youngs. Valley Christian 21, Cochranton, Pa. 6

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-Boston 91 64 .587 —

z-New York 86 69 .555 5

Tampa Bay 76 80 .487 15½

Baltimore 75 82 .478 17

Toronto 73 83 .468 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 99 58 .631 —

Minnesota 82 74 .526 16½

Kansas City 76 79 .490 22

Chicago 63 92 .406 35

Detroit 62 94 .397 36½

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 95 59 .617 —

Los Angeles 76 78 .494 19

Texas 76 79 .490 19½

Seattle 75 81 .481 21

Oakland 72 83 .465 23½

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 1

Boston 5, Cincinnati 0

Cleveland 11, Seattle 4

Minnesota 10, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 6

Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Oakland 1, Texas 0

Sunday’s Results

Minnesota 10, Detroit 4

Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston 5, Cincinnati 4

Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 1

Oakland 8, Texas 1

Cleveland 4, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:05

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Junis 8-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 12-5), 1:05

Toronto (Anderson 3-4) at Boston (Pomeranz 16-5), 7:10

Houston (McHugh 3-2) at Texas (Cashner 10-10), 8:05

L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-14) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-7), 8:10

Seattle (Hernandez 5-5) at Oakland (Gossett 4-9), 10:05

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10

Toronto at Boston, 7:10

Houston at Texas, 8:05

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Washington 94 61 .606 —

Miami 73 82 .471 21

Atlanta 70 84 .455 23½

New York 66 89 .426 28

Philadelphia 62 94 .397 32½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 87 68 .561 —

Milwaukee 82 74 .526 5½

St. Louis 81 74 .523 6

Pittsburgh 71 85 .455 16½

Cincinnati 66 90 .423 21½

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Los Angeles 99 57 .635 —

z-Arizona 90 66 .577 9

Colorado 84 72 .538 15

San Diego 70 86 .449 29

San Francisco 61 95 .391 38

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings

Boston 5, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 6

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 2

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

Miami 12, Arizona 6

San Diego 5, Colorado 0

San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday’s Results

Boston 5, Cincinnati 4

Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 0

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 0

Arizona 3, Miami 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1

Colorado 8, San Diego 4

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Montero 5-11), 4:10, 1st game

Washington (Cole 2-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-10), 7:05

Atlanta (Sims 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 6-5), 7:10, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-8) at St. Louis (Weaver 7-1), 8:15

Miami (Despaigne 0-3) at Colorado (Chatwood 8-13), 8:40

San Francisco (Cueto 7-8) at Arizona (Godley 8-8), 9:40

San Diego (Wood 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 9-12), 10:10

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15

Miami at Colorado, 8:40

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Sunday’s Boxscores

Indians 4, Mariners 2

Cleveland Seattle

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Gamel lf 3 1 1 2

A.Jcksn lf 4 0 0 0 Haniger rf 4 0 2 0

Jose.Rm 2b 4 2 2 1 Cano 2b 4 0 0 0

Encrnco 1b 4 2 2 1 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0

Bruce dh 4 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 0 0

Kipnis cf 3 0 2 2 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0

G.Allen cf 0 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 0 0 0

R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 Heredia cf 4 1 0 0

A.Almnt rf 4 0 1 0 Motter ss 3 0 1 0

Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Vglbach ph 1 0 0 0

Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 34 2 6 2

Cleveland 000″201″010 — 4

Seattle 000″020″000 — 2

E–Gamel (5), Lindor (10), Urshela (4). DP–Cleveland 1. LOB–Cleveland 6, Seattle 7. 2B–Encarnacion 2 (19), Kipnis (24), Cruz (28). HR–Jose.Ramirez (29), Gamel (11). SB–Jose.Ramirez (16). SF–Kipnis (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Kluber W,18-4 7 6 2 0 2 10

Shaw H,25 1 0 0 0 0 2

Allen (S,29-33) 1 0 0 0 0 2

Seattle

Leake (L,10-13) 6 2/3 7 3 3 0 5

Simmons 2/3 1 1 1 0 0

Pazos 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Vincent 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP–by Leake (Lindor). WP–Simmons, Kluber. Umpires–Home, Jim Wolf. First, Sam Holbrook. Second, Quinn Wolcott. Third, Greg Gibson. T–2:50. A–23,695 (47,476).

Twins 10, Tigers 4

Minnesota Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

B.Dzier 2b 5 1 2 1 Kinsler dh 5 1 1 2

Goodrum 2b 0 0 0 0 Presley rf 5 0 2 1

Mauer dh 5 2 2 2 Cstllns 3b 4 0 2 0

J.Plnco ss 4 2 2 1 Navarro 1b 2 0 0 0

E.Rsrio rf 2 1 1 1 J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0

Adranza ph-lf 1 0 0 0 D.Mchdo 2b 4 0 1 0

E.Escbr 3b 5 1 2 4 An.Rmne lf 3 1 1 0

Buxton cf 5 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0

J.Cstro c 3 2 1 0 J.Iglss ss 4 2 2 0

Garver c 1 0 0 0

K.Vrgas 1b 4 0 2 0

Granite lf-rf 3 1 1 1

Totals 38 10 13 10 Totals 35 4 9 3

Minnesota 110″125″000 — 10

Detroit 000″020″002 — “4

E–Castellanos (20). DP–Minnesota 1, Detroit 1. LOB–Minnesota 6, Detroit 7. 2B–B.Dozier (27), J.Polanco (30), E.Rosario (31), K.Vargas (13), D.Machado (5), J.Iglesias (33). HR–J.Polanco (12), E.Escobar (20), Kinsler (22). SB–Presley (5). SF–Granite (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Berrios W,13-8 5 5 2 2 2 6

Busenitz 1 1 0 0 0 1

Pressly 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Rogers 1/3 1 0 0 1 0

Tonkin 2 2 2 2 0 1

Detroit

Farmer (L,4-5) 5 8 5 5 3 5

Bell 2/3 4 4 4 0 0

Alcantara 1 1/3 1 1 1 0 1

Reininger 1 0 0 0 1 0

Saupold 1 0 0 0 0 2

Rogers pitched to 2 batters in the 8th WP–Berrios 2. Umpires–Home, Gerry Davis. First, Rob Drake. Second, Roberto Ortiz. Third, Tony Randazzo. T–3:16. A–23,882 (41,681).

Red Sox 5, Reds 4

Boston Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Bgaerts ss 5 1 1 0 Hmilton cf 3 1 1 1

Pedroia 2b 4 0 0 0 Cozart ss 4 1 2 0

Bnntndi lf 2 1 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 2 0

Betts rf 4 1 1 3 Gennett 2b 4 0 2 1

Mreland 1b 4 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0

Devers 3b 4 1 2 2 Schbler rf 4 0 0 0

Marrero 3b 0 0 0 0 Duvall lf 2 1 1 0

Brdly J cf 2 0 0 0 Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0

Leon c 2 0 1 0 Ervin lf 1 0 0 0

H.Rmirz ph 1 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 0 0 0

Workman p 0 0 0 0 Stphens p 2 1 1 0

R.Scott p 0 0 0 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0

Ad.Reed p 0 0 0 0 Kvlehan lf 1 0 0 0

Holt ph 1 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0

Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 Shcklfr p 0 0 0 0

Fister p 2 0 0 0 Winker ph 1 0 0 0

Abad p 0 0 0 0

Vazquez c 1 1 0 0

Totals 32 5 5 5 Totals 34 4 9 2

Boston 000″010″040 — 5

Cincinnati 100″020″100 — 4

E–Pedroia (2), Bradley Jr. (4). LOB–Boston 5, Cincinnati 5. 2B–Betts (46), Leon (14), Gennett (22). 3B–Hamilton (10). HR–Devers (10). CS–Hamilton (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston

Fister 5 1/3 9 3 3 0 9

Abad 2/3 0 0 0 1 0

Workman 2/3 0 1 0 1 1

Scott (W,2-1) 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Reed H,15 1 0 0 0 0 2

Kimbrel (S,35-39) 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati

Stephens 6 2 1 1 2 3

Peralta H,15 2/3 0 0 0 1 1

Lorenzen H,18 1/3 1 2 2 1 1

Iglesias L,3-3 BS,2 1 2 2 2 1 0

Shackelford 1 0 0 0 0 0

Lorenzen pitched to 2 batters in the 8th Umpires–Home, Mark Wegner. First, Ben May. Second, Pat Hoberg. Third, Joe West. T–3:11. A–25,545 (42,319).

Saturday’s Boxscores

Red Sox 5, Reds 0

Boston Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Bgaerts ss 3 2 1 0 Ervin cf 4 0 0 0

Holt 2b 2 1 0 1 Cozart ss 3 0 0 0

Bnntndi lf 4 1 1 1 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0

Mreland 1b 5 1 2 3 Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0

Vazquez c 4 0 2 0 Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0

Devers 3b 3 0 1 0 Schbler rf 3 0 0 0

Marrero pr-3b 0 0 0 0 Duvall lf 2 0 0 0

Young rf 3 0 0 0 Brnhart c 3 0 1 0

Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0 Stphnsn p 1 0 0 0

E.Rdrig p 3 0 0 0 Peraza ph 1 0 0 0

Car.Smt p 0 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0

Travis ph 1 0 0 0 Kvlehan ph 0 0 0 0

J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Winker ph 1 0 0 0

Farrell p 0 0 0 0

Totals 31 5 7 5 Totals 28 0 3 0

Boston 100″003″100 — 5

Cincinnati 000″000″000 — 0

E–Votto (3), Stephenson (3). DP–Boston 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB–Boston 8, Cincinnati 5. 2B–Bogaerts (30), Devers (11). HR–Moreland (20). CS–Vazquez (2). SF–Holt (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston

Rodriguez (W,6-6) 7 2/3 3 0 0 2 6

Smith 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Kelly 1 0 0 0 2 3

Cincinnati

Stephenson (L,5-6) 6 5 4 2 2 4

Garrett 2 2 1 1 4 1

Farrell 1 0 0 0 2 1

WP–Stephenson. Umpires–Home, Joe West. First, Mark Wegner. Second, Ben May. Third, Pat Hoberg. T–2:51. A–36,076 (42,319).

Twins 10, Tigers 4

Minnesota Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

B.Dzier 2b 4 2 2 0 Kinsler 2b 4 1 1 0

Mauer 1b 4 0 1 0 Presley dh 4 1 1 1

Granite pr-lf 1 2 1 3 Mi.Cbrr 1b 1 0 1 0

J.Plnco ss 4 1 1 0 Navarro 1b 3 2 2 2

E.Rsrio lf-rf 5 1 1 1 Cstllns rf 4 0 1 1

E.Escbr 3b 4 1 1 1 Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0

Buxton cf 4 1 1 0 D.Mchdo 3b 1 0 0 0

Kepler rf 0 0 0 0 Holaday c 4 0 1 0

Adranza ph-lf-1b 4 1 1 0 An.Rmne lf 3 0 0 0

K.Vrgas ph-1b 1 0 1 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0

Grssman dh 3 1 2 3 J.Iglss ss 3 0 1 0

Garver ph-dh 1 0 0 0

J.Cstro c 4 0 0 1

Totals 39 10 12 9 Totals 33 4 8 4

Minnesota 100″000″180 — 10

Detroit 200″001″001 — “4

E–Candelario (5). DP–Minnesota 1. LOB–Minnesota 7, Detroit 2. 2B–Adrianza (7), Kinsler (25). HR–Granite (1), Navarro 2 (2). SB–J.Polanco (13). CS–J.Iglesias (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Santana W,16-8 7 7 3 3 0 5

Busenitz 1 0 0 0 0 0

Moya 1 1 1 1 0 0

Detroit

Boyd 6 2/3 4 2 1 2 6

VerHagen H,4 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Wilson 0 1 1 1 0 0

Stumpf L,0-1 BS,2 0 3 3 3 0 0

Jimenez 2/3 1 3 3 1 0

Hardy 1/3 1 1 1 0 0

Lewicki 1 2 0 0 0 1

A.Wilson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th Stumpf pitched to 3 batters in the 8th HBP–by Boyd (Polanco), by Jimenez (Buxton). Umpires–Home, Tony Randazzo. First, Gerry Davis. Second, Rob Drake. Third, Roberto Ortiz. T–3:12. A–26,800 (41,681).

Indians 11, Mariners 4

Cleveland Seattle

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor dh 5 3 2 1 Segura ss 4 0 1 0

A.Jcksn lf 4 3 3 1 Motter ss 1 1 1 1

Jose.Rm 2b 3 1 3 4 Haniger rf-lf-rf 4 0 1 0

Bruce rf 3 0 0 0 Cano 2b 5 0 1 1

G.Allen cf 1 1 1 1 Cruz dh 5 2 2 1

C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 2 0 1 1

Y.Diaz ph-3b 1 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0

Naquin cf-rf 5 1 0 0 G.Bckhm ph 1 0 0 0

Gomes c 5 2 3 4 Hnnmann lf 0 0 0 0

Urshela 3b-1b 5 0 1 0 Gamel lf 2 0 1 0

E.Gnzal ss 5 0 0 0 Vlencia ph-rf-1b 1 0 0 0

Zunino c 3 1 2 0

Heredia cf 3 0 0 0

Vglbach ph 1 0 1 0

Totals 41 11 14 11 Totals 35 4 11 4

Cleveland 102″000″215 — 11

Seattle 000″001″012 — “4

E–Gonzales (1), Cano (10), Alonso 2 (10), Zunino (7). DP–Cleveland 3. LOB–Cleveland 7, Seattle 9. 2B–Lindor (41), A.Jackson (19), K.Seager (33), Gamel (25). HR–Lindor (33), Jose.Ramirez (27), Gomes 2 (13), Cruz (37). SB–Haniger (5). SF–Jose.Ramirez 2 (3), G.Allen (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Carrasco W,17-6 5 2/3 6 1 1 2 6

Miller H,25 1 1/3 0 0 0 2 3

Goody 0 1 1 1 0 0

Olson 0 0 0 0 1 0

Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 1

Otero 1 4 2 2 0 1

Seattle

Moore (L,1-5) 4 5 3 2 0 3

Gonzales 2 3 0 0 0 2

Altavilla 1 1 2 0 0 1

Garton 1 1 1 1 0 1

Miranda 1 4 5 5 1 1

Goody pitched to 1 batter in the 8th T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th Umpires–Home, Greg Gibson. First, Jim Wolf. Second, Sam Holbrook. Third, Quinn Wolcott. T–3:32. A–31,565 (47,476).

Friday’s Late Boxscore

Mariners 3, Indians 1

Cleveland Seattle

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 0 0 0

A.Jcksn lf 3 0 1 0 Haniger rf 4 0 1 0

Jose.Rm 2b 4 0 0 0 Cano 2b 3 1 2 0

Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 3 1 2 2

Bruce rf 3 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 3 1 1 0

C.Sntna 1b 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0

Kipnis cf 3 0 1 0 Gamel lf 3 0 0 0

G.Allen cf 0 0 0 0 C.Ruiz c 3 0 0 0

R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0

Urshela 3b 3 1 1 1

Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 28 3 7 2

Cleveland 001″000″000 — 1

Seattle 000″000″102 — 3

E–Bruce (6). DP–Cleveland 2. LOB–Cleveland 3, Seattle 4. 2B–A.Jackson (18), K.Seager (32). HR–Urshela (1), Cruz (36). CS–Cruz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Bauer 7 5 1 1 3 6

Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1

Allen (L,3-7) 0 2 2 2 0 0

Seattle

Ramirez 8 3 1 1 0 10

Diaz (W,4-6) 1 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires–Home, Quinn Wolcott. First, Greg Gibson. Second, Jim Wolf. Third, Sam Holbrook. T–2:23. A–27,462 (47,476).

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 50 37

New England 2 1 0 .667 99 95

Miami 1 1 0 .500 25 37

N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 72

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 86 69

Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 89 51

Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 53 90

Houston 1 2 0 .333 53 74

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 64 50

Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 51 54

Cleveland 0 3 0 .000 56 76

Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 33 60

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 93 57

Oakland 2 0 0 1.000 71 36

Denver 2 1 0 .667 82 64

L.A. Chargers 0 3 0 .000 48 67

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 77 68

Dallas 1 1 0 .500 36 45

Washington 1 1 0 .500 44 50

N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 37 70

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 3 0 0 1.000 87 66

Carolina 2 1 0 .667 45 40

Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 46 41

New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 73 78

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 72 62

Detroit 2 1 0 .667 85 63

Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 67 67

Chicago 1 2 0 .333 47 69

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 107 75

Arizona 1 1 0 .500 39 48

Seattle 1 2 0 .333 48 59

San Francisco 0 3 0 .000 51 76

Late games not included

Thursday’s Result

L.A. Rams 41, San Francisco 39

Sunday’s Results

Jacksonville 44, Baltimore 7

New Orleans 34, Carolina 13

N.Y. Jets 20, Miami 6

Minnesota 34, Tampa Bay 17

Buffalo 26, Denver 16

Indianapolis 31, Cleveland 28

New England 36, Houston 33

Chicago 23, Pittsburgh 17, OT

Atlanta 30, Detroit 26

Philadelphia 27, N.Y. Giants 24

Tennessee 33, Seattle 27

Kansas City 24, L.A. Chargers 10

Green Bay 27, Cincinnati 24, OT

Oakland at Washington, 8:30

Monday’s Game

Dallas at Arizona, 8:30

Thursday’s Game

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:25

Sunday’s Game

New Orleans vs Miami at London, 9:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1

Carolina at New England, 1

Tennessee at Houston, 1

Detroit at Minnesota, 1

Buffalo at Atlanta, 1

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05

Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05

Oakland at Denver, 4:25

Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30

Monday, Oct. 2 Game

Washington at Kansas City, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Preseason

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Ottawa 3 3 0 0 6 16 5

Boston 4 3 1 0 6 10 10

Florida 3 2 0 1 5 11 8

Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 10 10

Toronto 4 2 2 0 4 10 12

Buffalo 4 1 2 1 3 7 12

Detroit 4 1 2 1 3 13 17

Montreal 4 0 4 0 0 6 16

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

N.Y. Islanders 5 3 0 2 8 10 9

New Jersey 4 3 0 1 7 13 7

Carolina 4 3 1 0 6 12 8

Pittsburgh 3 2 0 1 5 13 12

N.Y. Rangers 4 2 2 0 4 7 7

Philadelphia 4 1 1 2 4 8 10

Columbus 5 1 3 1 3 13 19

Washington 4 1 3 0 2 6 14

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 4 3 1 0 6 7 8

Dallas 3 2 1 0 4 10 8

Chicago 3 2 1 0 4 13 6

Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 12 13

St. Louis 4 2 2 0 4 10 11

Colorado 4 2 2 0 4 12 8

Winnipeg 4 0 3 1 1 5 14

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 5 5 0 0 10 25 12

San Jose 3 3 0 0 6 15 6

Vegas 4 3 1 0 6 19 12

Los Angeles 4 2 1 1 5 14 13

Vancouver 6 2 3 1 5 21 29

Arizona 3 1 1 1 3 11 10

Calgary 4 1 3 0 2 13 17

Anaheim 4 1 3 0 2 7 16

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Results

Los Angeles 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Minnesota 2, Colorado 1

New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Detroit 5, Boston 1

Carolina 4, Washington 1

Toronto 3, Buffalo 1

Ottawa 5, Montreal 1

Dallas 4, St. Louis 0

Columbus 3, Chicago 2

Edmonton 6, Winnipeg 2

San Jose 5, Arizona 4, SO

Sunday’s Results

Nashville 5, Columbus 3

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 2

Colorado 5, Minnesota 1

Vegas 4, Anaheim 2

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1

Monday’s Games

New Jersey at Ottawa, 6

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Chicago at Boston, 7

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30

Montreal at Toronto, 7:30

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8

Colorado at Dallas, 8:30

Carolina at Edmonton, 9

Anaheim at Arizona, 10

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7

St. Louis at Columbus, 7

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Montreal, 7

New Jersey at Washington, 7

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8

Edmonton at Carolina, 9

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoffs

Finals

Best-of-5

Sunday’s RESULT

Los Angeles 85, Minnesota 84, Los Angeles leads series 1-0

Tuesday’s GAME

Los Angeles at Minnesota , 8 p.m.

Friday’s GAME

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1

x- Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 4

x-Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 18 5 8 62 67 33

New York City FC 15 8 7 52 51 38

Atlanta United FC 14 8 7 49 63 35

Chicago 14 10 6 48 53 40

Columbus 14 12 5 47 48 47

New York 12 11 6 42 43 39

Montreal 11 13 6 39 49 51

New England 11 14 5 38 47 52

Philadelphia 9 12 9 36 40 40

Orlando City 9 13 8 35 32 50

D.C. United 9 17 4 31 27 49

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Vancouver 14 9 6 48 47 40

Sporting Kansas City 12 6 11 47 37 23

Seattle 11 8 11 44 42 37

Portland 13 10 8 47 50 47

Real Salt Lake 12 14 5 41 46 52

Houston 10 10 9 39 47 40

San Jose 11 13 6 39 32 52

FC Dallas 9 9 11 38 40 42

Minnesota United 9 15 5 32 40 59

Los Angeles 7 17 6 27 37 58

Colorado 7 17 5 26 27 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’S RESULTS

Houston 1, New York City FC 1, tie

New England 2, Toronto FC 1

D.C. United 4, San Jose 0

Philadelphia 3, Chicago 1

Columbus 3, New York 2

Minnesota United 4, FC Dallas 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Seattle 0

Vancouver 2, Colorado 1

SuNday’S RESULTS

Sporting Kansas City 2, Los Angeles 1

Atlanta United FC 2, Montreal 0

Portland 3, Orlando City 0

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7

D.C. United at New York, 7:30

New England at Orlando City, 7:30

New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8

Los Angeles at Houston, 8:30

Chicago at San Jose, 10:30

Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30

saturDAY’S GAMES

FC Dallas at Orlando City, 4

New York at Toronto FC, 7

Atlanta United FC at New England, 7:30

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30

Minnesota United at Houston, 8:30

New York City FC at Chicago, 8:30

Montreal at Colorado, 9

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9

Portland at San Jose, 10:30

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles, 10:30

SUNDAY’S GAME

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The AP Top 25

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (52) 4-0 1515 1

2. Clemson (8) 4-0 1458 2

3. Oklahoma (1) 4-0 1397 3

4. Penn St. 4-0 1304 4

5. Southern Cal 4-0 1247 5

6. Washington 4-0 1188 7

7. Georgia 4-0 1136 11

8. Michigan 4-0 1088 8

9. TCU 4-0 1028 16

10. Wisconsin 3-0 1023 9

11. Ohio St. 3-1 1016 10

12. Virginia Tech 4-0 828 13

13. Auburn 3-1 701 15

14. Miami 2-0 693 14

15. Oklahoma St. 3-1 665 6

16. Washington St. 4-0 551 18

17. Louisville 3-1 502 19

18. South Florida 4-0 406 21

19. San Diego St. 4-0 365 22

20. Utah 4-0 356 23

21. Florida 2-1 342 20

22. Notre Dame 3-1 246 NR

23. West Virginia 3-1 212 NR

24. Mississippi St. 3-1 148 17

25. LSU 3-1 92 25

Others receiving votes: NC State 87, Duke 79, Texas Tech 40, Florida St. 35, Memphis 26, Iowa 16, Stanford 8, California 7, Colorado 5, UCF 4, Minnesota 3, Kansas St. 3, Oregon 3, Tennessee 1, Wake Forest 1.

Amway Coaches Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (59) 4-0 1570 1

2. Clemson (4) 4-0 1499 2

3. Oklahoma 4-0 1443 3

4. Penn State 4-0 1328 4

5. Southern California 4-0 1306 5

6. Washington 4-0 1277 6

7. Michigan 4-0 1152 8

8. Georgia 4-0 1089 12

9. Ohio State 3-1 1066 9

10. Wisconsin 3-0 1029 10

11. TCU 4-0 985 15

12. Virginia Tech 4-0 877 13

13. Miami (Fla.) 2-0 727 14

14. Oklahoma State 3-1 687 7

15. Auburn 3-1 664 16

16. Washington State 4-0 574 18

17. South Florida 4-0 522 17

18. Louisville 3-1 505 20

19. Utah 4-0 437 21

20. Florida 2-1 345 22

21. San Diego State 4-0 315 25

22. LSU 3-1 221 23

23. West Virginia 3-1 184 NR

24. Mississippi State 3-1 132 19

25. Florida State 0-2 104 11

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 100, Duke 93, North Carolina State 54, Memphis 44, Kansas State 27, Minnesota 15, Wake Forest 15, Central Florida 13, Stanford 12, Texas Tech 11, Iowa 9, Oregon 9, Tennessee 7, Georgia Tech 6, Navy 6, South Carolina 6, Texas A&M 4, Colorado 3, Appalachian State 1, Maryland 1, Troy 1.

Saturday’s Results

EAST

Albany (NY) 19, Villanova 10, OT

Bloomsburg 48, Cheyney 19

Bryant 45, Fordham 40

Bucknell 34, Sacred Heart 31

Buffalo 34, FAU 31

Buffalo St. 33, RPI 21

CCSU 57, Walsh 6

California (Pa.) 44, Seton Hill 41

Carnegie-Mellon 37, Thomas More 17

Columbia 35, Georgetown 14

Dartmouth 27, Holy Cross 20, OT

Franklin & Marshall 27, Susquehanna 24

Furman 45, Colgate 14

Geneva 33, Thiel 24

Glenville St. 47, Alderson-Broaddus 42

Grove City 24, St. Vincent 14

Harvard 45, Brown 28

Indiana (Pa.) 38, Edinboro 7

Jacksonville 44, Marist 37

Mercyhurst 21, Clarion 18

Navy 42, Cincinnati 32

New Hampshire 28, Rhode Island 14

Penn 65, Lehigh 47

Princeton 38, Lafayette 17

Shepherd 56, W. Virginia St. 41

Slippery Rock 49, Gannon 45

Urbana 21, WV Wesleyan 7

Westminster (Pa.) 41, Bethany (WV) 14

SOUTH

Alabama 59, Vanderbilt 0

Alabama A&M 30, Texas Southern 13

Alcorn St. 48, Southern U. 31

Ark.-Pine Bluff 34, Jackson St. 27, OT

Austin Peay 27, Murray St. 7

Campbell 49, Stetson 21

Chattanooga 63, VMI 7

Clemson 34, Boston College 7

Delta St. 54, Shorter 20

Duke 27, North Carolina 17

E. Kentucky 24, Tennessee Tech 21

Elon 36, Richmond 33

Florida 28, Kentucky 27

Florida A&M 20, Savannah St. 14

Georgetown (Ky.) 24, Bluefield South 13

Georgia 31, Mississippi St. 3

Georgia St. 28, Charlotte 0

Georgia Tech 35, Pittsburgh 17

Grambling St. 38, MVSU 6

Idaho 29, South Alabama 23, 2OT

Jacksonville St. 31, Liberty 10

James Madison 28, Maine 10

LSU 35, Syracuse 26

Louisiana-Monroe 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, 2OT

Louisville 42, Kent St. 3

Memphis 44, S. Illinois 31

Miami 52, Toledo 30

Middle Tennessee 24, Bowling Green 13

Morehead St. 34, Dayton 28

NC A&T 49, Morgan St. 17

NC State 27, Florida St. 21

Newberry 25, Carson-Newman 21

South Carolina 17, Louisiana Tech 16

Tennessee 17, UMass 13

Troy 22, Akron 17

Tulane 21, Army 17

Tusculum 31, UNC-Pembroke 10

UCF 38, Maryland 10

UT Martin 31, Tennessee St. 16

Valdosta St. 30, West Florida 19

Virginia St. 33, Winston-Salem 27, OT

Virginia Tech 38, Old Dominion 0

Virginia-Wise 31, West Liberty 19

W. Carolina 38, Samford 34

W. Illinois 52, Coastal Carolina 10

W. Kentucky 33, Ball St. 21

Wake Forest 20, Appalachian St. 19

Warner 28, Cincinnati Christian 7

Webber 49, Kentucky Christian 16

Wofford 27, Gardner-Webb 24

MIDWEST

Ashland 20, Ferris St. 3

Auburn 51, Missouri 14

Case Reserve 56, Waynesburg 21

Concordia (Mich.) 34, Robert Morris-Chicago 26

DePauw 51, Wooster 24

Denison 45, Oberlin 17

Drake 38, Valparaiso 13

E. Illinois 19, SE Missouri 16

Findlay 61, Tuskegee 0

Franklin 59, Bluffton 30

Grand Valley St. 49, Northwood (Mich.) 0

Hanover 64, Anderson (Ind.) 21

Heidelberg 47, John Carroll 21

Illinois St. 34, Missouri St. 9

Indiana 52, Georgia Southern 17

Indianapolis 45, Hillsdale 38

Kentucky St. 34, Central St. (Ohio) 22

Marian (Ind.) 40, Olivet Nazarene 21

Marietta 49, Muskingum 25

McKendree 54, William Jewell 28

Miami (Ohio) 31, Cent. Michigan 14

Michigan 28, Purdue 10

Michigan Tech 28, Saginaw Valley St. 24

Missouri Baptist 42, St. Ambrose 37

Montana St. 49, North Dakota 21

Mount St. Joseph 31, Manchester 14

Mount Union 55, Baldwin-Wallace 7

N. Dakota St. 56, Robert Morris 0

N. Michigan 24, Davenport 14

Nebraska 27, Rutgers 17

Notre Dame 38, Michigan St. 18

Notre Dame Coll. 44, Concord 13

Ohio 27, E. Michigan 20, 2OT

Ohio Dominican 51, Lake Erie 0

Ohio Northern 35, Otterbein 7

Ohio St. 54, UNLV 21

Ohio Wesleyan 37, Allegheny 21

Penn St. 21, Iowa 19

Peru St. 31, Mid-Am Nazarene 24

Rose-Hulman 37, Defiance 14

Siena Heights 34, St. Francis (Ill.) 16

St. Francis (Ind.) 48, St. Xavier 23

Tiffin 41, Wayne (Mich.) 21

W. Michigan 49, Wagner 14

Wabash 25, Hiram 21

West Virginia 56, Kansas 34

Wilmington (Ohio) 37, Capital 30, OT

Wittenberg 48, Kenyon 11

SOUTHWEST

FIU 13, Rice 7

New Mexico 16, Tulsa 13

North Texas 46, UAB 43

Oklahoma 49, Baylor 41

SMU 44, Arkansas St. 21

Sam Houston St. 66, Nicholls 17

Stephen F. Austin 20, Abilene Christian 10

Sul Ross St. 35, McMurry 7

TCU 44, Oklahoma St. 31

Texas A&M 50, Arkansas 43, OT

Texas Lutheran 50, Mary Hardin-Baylor 7

Texas Tech 27, Houston 24

UTSA 44, Texas St. 14

FAR WEST

Arizona Christian 56, Whittier 38

Arizona St. 37, Oregon 35

Azusa Pacific 83, Simon Fraser 7

E. Washington 48, Montana 41

Montana Tech 62, E. Oregon 14

N. Arizona 28, Cal Poly 10

N. Colorado 43, Idaho St. 42

New Mexico St. 41, UTEP 14

San Diego 38, Butler 17

San Diego St. 28, Air Force 24

Southern Cal 30, California 20

Stanford 58, UCLA 34

Utah St. 61, San Jose St. 10

Washington 37, Colorado 10

Washington St. 45, Nevada 7

Weber St. 41, UC Davis 3

Wyoming 28, Hawaii 21, OT

Sunday’s Result

East Carolina 41, UConn 38

AUTO RACING

NASCAR

ISM Connect 300

Final Results

1. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 300 laps, 58 points.

2. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 300, 50.

3. (10) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 300, 48.

4. (13) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 300, 45.

5. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 300, 47.

6. (8) Erik Jones, Toyota, 300, 45.

7. (16) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 300, 30.

8. (25) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 300, 29.

9. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 300, 36.

10. (39) Joey Logano, Ford, 300, 27.

11. (14) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 300, 26.

12. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 300, 30.

13. (18) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 300, 24.

14. (12) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 300, 30.

15. (24) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 300, 22.

16. (11) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 300, 22.

17. (20) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 300, 20.

18. (27) Danica Patrick, Ford, 300, 19.

19. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 300, 18.

20. (19) Paul Menard, Chevy, 300, 17.

21. (22) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 299, 16.

22. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 298, 15.

23. (31) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 298, 14.

24. (23) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 298, 13.

25. (28) Landon Cassill, Ford, 298, 12.

26. (29) Aric Almirola, Ford, 297, 11.

27. (33) Corey Lajoie, Toyota, 297, 10.

28. (35) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 297, 9.

29. (21) David Ragan, Ford, 296, 8.

30. (32) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 296, 7.

31. (26) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 295, 6.

32. (36) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 294, 0.

33. (34) Gray Gaulding, Chevy, 293, 4.

34. (15) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevy, 289, 3.

35. (9) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 289, 2.

36. (6) Kevin Harvick, Ford, accident, 148, 2.

37. (7) Kurt Busch, Ford, accident, 148, 1.

38. (37) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, accident, 143, 1.

39. (38) Cody Ware, Chevy, reargear, 74, 1.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Tour Championship

Final Results

Xander Schauffele (2,000), $1,575,000 69-66-65-68–268 -12

Justin Thomas (1,200), $945,000 67-66-70-66–269 -11

Russell Henley (650), $511,875 67-71-67-65–270 -10

Kevin Kisner (650), $511,875 68-68-64-70–270 -10

Paul Casey (440), $350,000 66-67-65-73–271 -9

Brooks Koepka (400), $315,000 66-69-68-69–272 -8

Tony Finau (340), $280,000 68-71-68-66–273 -7

Jon Rahm (340), $280,000 67-67-70-69–273 -7

Jordan Spieth (340), $280,000 67-70-69-67–273 -7

Sergio Garcia (280), $236,250 73-66-68-67–274 -6

Matt Kuchar (280), $236,250 69-71-67-67–274 -6

Justin Rose (280), $236,250 68-66-71-69–274 -6

Patrick Reed (234), $208,250 69-65-69-72–275 -5

Webb Simpson (234), $208,250 66-67-72-70–275 -5

Daniel Berger (220), $192,500 66-70-72-68–276 -4

Pat Perez (212), $185,500 68-68-72-69–277 -3

Jason Day (200), $176,750 69-67-68-74–278 -2

Dustin Johnson (200), $176,750 68-69-69-72–278 -2

Gary Woodland (188), $171,500 67-67-71-74–279 -1

Patrick Cantlay (172), $164,500 74-66-71-69–280 E

Jason Dufner (172), $164,500 68-67-73-72–280 E

Kyle Stanley (172), $164,500 64-73-70-73–280 E

Adam Hadwin (156), $157,500 71-67-73-70–281 +1

Brian Harman (145), $152,250 72-70-71-70–283 +3

Marc Leishman (145), $152,250 71-71-69-72–283 +3

Rickie Fowler (133), $146,125 73-74-70-69–286 +6

Hideki Matsuyama (133), $146,125 75-68-73-70–286 +6

Kevin Chappell (121), $142,625 76-72-72-69–289 +9

Charley Hoffman (121), $142,625 73-73-71-72–289 +9

Jhonattan Vegas (112), $140,000 72-74-70-74–290 +10

FedExCup Points

Final Standings

Rank Name Points Bonus

1. Justin Thomas 3,000 $10,000,000

2. Jordan Spieth 2,340 $3,000,000

3. Xander Schauffele 2,151 $2,000,000

4. Dustin Johnson 1,720 $1,500,000

5. Jon Rahm 1,620 $1,000,000

6. Marc Leishman 1,441 $800,000

7. Rickie Fowler 1,253 $700,000

8. Hideki Matsuyama 1,093 $600,000

9. Justin Rose 1,080 $550,000

10. Brooks Koepka 1,040 $500,000

11. Paul Casey 920 $300,000

12. Kevin Kisner 901 $290,000

13. Russell Henley 792 $280,000

14. Matt Kuchar 648 $270,000

15. Pat Perez 596 $250,000

16. Daniel Berger 556 $245,000

17. Webb Simpson 527 $240,000

18. Jason Day 514 $235,000

19. Tony Finau 510 $230,000

20. Charley Hoffman 473 225,000

21. Sergio Garcia 441 $220,000

22. Patrick Reed 416 $215,000

23. Jhonattan Vegas 384 $210,000

24. Kyle Stanley 366 $205,000

25. Brian Harman 364 $200,000

26. Adam Hadwin 362 $195,000

27. Kevin Chappell 352 $190,000

28. Gary Woodland 321 $185,000

29. Patrick Cantlay 296 $180,000

30. Jason Dufner 287 $175,000

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Events

Prep Volleyball

Liberty-Benton at North Baltimore (BVC), 4:45

Hopewell-Loudon at Arcadia (BVC), 5:30

Riverdale at Arlington (BVC), 5:30

Vanlue at Cory-Rawson (BVC), 5:30

Van Buren at Leipsic (BVC), 5:30

Carey at Upper Sandusky (N10), 5:30

Colonel Crawford at Mohawk (N10), 5;30

New Riegel at Elmwood, 6

Prep Boys Golf

Upper Sandusky at Edison Invitational, 1:30

Hopewell-Loudon at Tiffin Columbian, 4:30

Prep Girls Tennis

Upper Sandusky at River Valley, 4:15

Oak Harbor at Fostoria, 4:30

LOCAL & AREA

Wrestling Officials Class

There will be a class for new high school wrestling officials on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Oct. 12 at the University of Findlay. For more information or to register go to: http://officials.myohsaa.org or call 419-423-8995.

Comments

comments