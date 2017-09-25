Cross country: H-L girls place second at Widewater Invitational

LIBERTY CENTER — Hopewell-Loudon’s girls cross country team lost by a very narrow margin Saturday at Widewater.

Liberty Center nipped the Chieftains 52-54 to win Liberty Center’s Widewater Invitational.

Renae Kapelka (7th, 21:25.74) and Taylor Leiter (8th, 21:32.73) finished in the top 10 on a strong day for the Chieftains.

Kalida’s Taylor Lucke won the race in 19:59.89.

Liberty Center ran away from Seneca East 48-92 for the boys crown. Hopewell-Loudon (195) finished eighth.

Liberty Center’s Cameron Stark placed first in the boys race in 16:02.42. Tyler Reinhart-Anez (17th, 18:09.49) was the top Hopewell-Loudon finisher.

Varsity Orange Division

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Liberty Center 48. 2, Seneca East 92. 3, Pettisville 128. 4, Edgerton 145. 5, Stryker 149. 6, Antwerp 165. 7, Patrick Henry 170. 8, Hopewell-Loudon 195. 9, Tinora 219. 10, Fayette 226. 11, North Central 272. 12, Kalida 276. 13, Hilltop 356. 14, Montpelier 390.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Cameron Stark (LC) 16:02.42. 17, Tyler Reinhart-Anez (H-L) 18:09.49. 35, Jordan Foster (H-L) 19:03.7.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Liberty Center 52. 2, Hopewell-Loudon 54. 3, Seneca East 109. 4, Edgerton 112. 5, Montpelier 132. 6, Antwerp 148. 7, Hilltop 175. 8, North Central 197. 9, Tinora 221.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Taylor Lucke (Kal) 19:59.89. 7, Renae Kapelka (H-L) 21:25.74. 8, Taylor Leiter (H-L) 21:32.73. 17, Taylor Joseph (H-L) 22:43.79. 20, Emily Pace (H-L) 22:58.96. 22, Ashley Brickner (H-L) 23:04.98. 23, Corrin Hoover (H-L) 23:07.56. 28, Bailey Jameson (H-L) 23:25.31. 36, Cameron Tidswell (H-L) 23:52.51. 41, Jazmine Nutter (H-L) 24:05.05.

Junior High Races

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Perrysburg 44. 2, Fayette 93. 3, Archbold 108. 4, Liberty Center 135. 5, Fairview 137. 6, Seneca East 155. 7, Holgate 160. 8, Delta 184. 9, Hopewell-Loudon 211. 10, Montpelier 276. 11, Kalida 304. 12, Edgerton 315. 13, Evergreen 320. 14, Wayne Trace 324.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Perrysburg 39. 2, Liberty Center 82. 3, Seneca East 92. 4, Antwerp 141. 5, Delta 165. 6, Hopewell-Loudon 199. 7, Pettisville 201. 8, Edgerton 216. 9, Fayette 232. 11, Evergreen 253. 12, Archbold 272. 13, Otsego 350. 14, Tinora 354.

Bingham leads Royals

VAN BUREN — Trevor Bingham finished 24th in 18:46.3 to lead Elmwood to seventh place among 13 teams at Saturday’s Van Buren Invitational at Owens Community College’s Findlay Campus.

Toledo St. Francis, led by champion Andy Schuster (16:30.1), won the boys meet by a 47-79 margin over Maumee. Elmwood finished with 214 points and ninth-place Van Buren had 243.

Carey Ware placed 29th in 19:14.1 to guide Van Buren.

Van Buren’s girls didn’t field a complete team, but Justine Hunt raced to fifth-place in 21:10.7 and Autumn Pisarsky was sixth in 21:11.

Carey topped Toledo Central Catholic 58-70 to claim the girls team championship. Central Catholic’s Anna Kovacs won the race in 20:10.3.

Elmwood was last among nine teams with 205 points. The Royals’ Liz Hoffman placed 31st in 24:43.4.

Varsity Races

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Toledo St. Francis 47. 2, Maumee 79. 3, Carey 90. 4, Sandusky St. Mary’s 110. 5, Oak Harbor 134. 6, McComb 176. 7, Elmwood 214. 8, Toledo Central Catholic 227. 9, Van Buren 243. 10, Hardin Northern 270. 11, Cory-Rawson 281. 12, Pandora-Gilboa 323. 13, Allen East 374.

WINNER & AREA BOYS TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Andy Schuster (Toledo St. Francis) 16:30.1. 24, Trevor Bingham (Elm) 18:46.3. 29, Carey Ware (VB) 19:14.1. 44, Ben Armbruster (Elm) 19:52.20. 49, Kolton Bloom (Elm) 20:00.8.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Carey 58. 2, Toledo Central Catholic 70. 3, Oak Harbor 72. 4, Sandusky St. Mary’s 84. 5, Riverdale 118. 6, Maumee 173. 7, Leipsic 173. 8, Hardin Northern 190. 9, Elmwood 205.

WINNER & AREA GIRLS TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Anna Kovacs (Toledo Central Catholic) 20:10.3. 5, Justine Hunt (VB) 21:10.7. 6, Autumn Pisarsky (VB) 21:11.0. 31, Liz Hoffman (Elm) 24:43.4. 39, Jena Sidle (Elm) 25:25.3. 40, Lainey Bingham (Elm) 25:27.4.

Junior High Races

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Van Buren 60. 2, Liberty-Benton 75. 3, Oak Harbor 81. 4, Hardin Northern 94. 5, Allen East 98. 6, Carey 114. 7, Elmwood 117.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Oak Harbor 25. 2, Liberty-Benton 31. 3, Sandusky St. Mary’s 77.

OF duo leads at Stritch

OREGON — Old Fort’s Devyn Smith and Mike Heilman led area runners at Saturday’s Cardinal Stritch Invitational at Maumee Bay State Park.

Smith was sixth (17:39.23) and Heilman seventh (17:43.09) in the boys Black Division as the Stockaders finished second behind Erie Mason, Michigan, 17-68. New Riegel (152) was sixth.

Blissfield, Michigan, topped Genoa 20-60 for the girls title. Old Fort was seventh with 151 points.

Blissfield’s Casey Reed won the race in 19:46.3. Old Fort’s Alyson Pence was 23rd (24:35.05) and New Riegel’s Cassidy Eddington 24th (24:46.28).

Varsity Black Division

Girls Team Standings

1, Blissfield, Mich. 20. 2, Genoa 60. 3, Gibsonburg 103. 4, North Baltimore 107. 5, Danbury 117. 6, North Olmsted Hearts for Jesus 122. 7, Old Fort 151.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Casey Reed (Blissfield) 19:46.3. 15, Sydnee Smith (NB) 23:12.85. 20, Lydia Hartman (NB) 24:18.93. 23, Alyson Pence (OF) 24:35.05. 24, Cassidy Eddington (NR) 24:46.28. 26, Rachel Crouse (NB) 25:17.72. 34, Maya Englehart (OF) 26:45.51. 36, Marina Kimmel (NB) 27:01.61. 37, Grace DeAnda (OF) 27:08.3. 46, Sydney Clouse (NR) 28:29.0. 48, Katie DeWulf (NB) 28:50.54. 50, Cynder Jameson (OF) 29:35.24.

Boys Team Standings

1, Erie Mason, Mich. 17. 2, Old Fort 68. 3, Ottawa Hills 91. 4, Gibsonburg 144. 5, Maumee Valley Country Day 149. 6, New Riegel 152. 7, Cardinal Stritch 170. 8, North Baltimore 181. 9, Northwood 225.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Michael Myers (Hicksville) 16:50.95. 6, Devyn Smith (OF) 17:39.23. 7, Mike Heilman (OF) 17:43.09. 11, Gregory Steyer (OF) 18:10.55. 13, Noah Pelton (NB) 18:31.1. 15, Bryce Hohman (NR) 18:36.44. 18, Robert Anstead (OF) 18:47.72. 22, Hayden Hohman (NR) 18:55.05. 24, Levi Trout (NB) 19:04.79. 27, Zach Williams (NR) 19:15.7. 33, Jonathan Anstead (OF) 19:35.92.

Junior High Races

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, New Riegel 43. 2, Blissfield, Mich. 62. 3, Erie Mason, Mich. 75. 4, Old Fort 102. 5, Hicksville 107. 6, Gibsonburg 114.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Gibsonburg 69. 2, Danbury 75. 3, Genoa 80. 4, Ottawa Hills 85. 5, Old Fort 91. 6, Blissfield, Mich. 95. 7, Erie Mason, Mich. 136.

Moes, Schaser shine

FREMONT — Lakota’s Dylan Moes and Braden Schaser finished second and third, respectively, at Saturday’s Fremont St. Joseph Streak Invitational at Walsh Park.

Moes crossed the finish line in 17:20.67 while Schaser posted a 17:22.47 to help the Raiders (66 points) finish third behind Huron (59) and the host Crimson Streaks (63).

Huron topped Clyde 51-80 for the girls title. Lakota (134) placed sixth. Reilly Cozette was seventh (21:23.99) for Lakota.

Huron’s Grace Moser was the girls winner in 20:03.12.

Varsity Races

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Huron 59. 2, Fremont St. Joseph 63. 3, Lakota 66. 4, Clyde 81. 5, Woodmore 132. 6, Port Clinton 135. 7, Mohawk 158. 8, Margaretta 188.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Nathan Pack (Huron) 16:56.32. 2, Dylan Moes (Lak) 17:20.67. 3, Braden Schaser (Lak) 17:22.47. 7, Jared Vargo (Moh) 17:58.74. 13, Connor Hill (Lak) 18:18.11. 20, Kaeden Wasserman (Lak) 19:05.4. 21, Isaiah Aurend (Moh) 19:13.58. 32, Devin Clark (Lak) 19:41.67. 36, Cody Roush (Lak) 19:47.61. 43, Austin England (Moh) 19:59.55. 45, Isaac Ward (Moh) 20:07.06. 49, Mark Statham (Lak) 20:37.35. 50, Ethan Smithback (Lak) 20:45.37.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Huron 51. 2, Clyde 80. 3, Margaretta 83. 4, Mohawk 90. 5, Port Clinton 94. 6, Lakota 134. 7, Fremont St. Joseph 153.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Grace Moser (Huron) 20:03.12. 2, Destini Oler (Moh) 20:27.75. 6, Anna Stillberger (Moh) 21:23.35. 7, Reilly Cozette (Lak) 21:23.99. 14, Maddie Fredritz (Moh) 22:19.58. 18, Julia Baker (Lak) 22:39.77. 39, Brooke Hannam (Moh) 24:23.06. 49, Rachel Miller (Lak) 25:14.41.

