Saturday’s Scoreboard

Prep Football

Friday’s Results

Ann Arbor Gabriel Rich, Mich. 41, Toledo Scott 6

Anna 21, Delphos St. John’s 13

Arcadia 42, Vanlue 0

Archbold 42, Patrick Henry 13

Ashland 35, Mt. Vernon 21

Ashland Crestview 41, Ashland Mapleton 16

Seneca East 34, Colonel Crawford 28, OT

Bellevue 50, Tol. Start 9

Bellville Clear Fork 23, Delaware Buckeye Valley 20

Bluffton 42, Paulding 14

Bucyrus 36, Buckeye Central 34

Wynford 37, Carey 20

Celina 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 7

Clyde 49, Port Clinton 3

Coldwater 13, St. Henry 10

Western Reserve 49, New London 0

Convoy Crestview 36, Columbus Grove 13

Crestline 35, Ridgedale 0

Riverside 54, Hardin Northern 14

Defiance 35, Lima Bath 33

Ayersville 36, Antwerp 0

Tinora 20, Holgate 0

Delphos Jefferson 41, Allen East 32

Findlay 42, Toledo St. Francis 24

Liberty-Benton 63, Riverdale 0

Fostoria 61, Woodmore 0

Fremont Ross 23, Tol. St. John’s 20

Fort Recovery 28, Minster 27, OT

Galion 42, River Valley 35

Wayne Trace 19, Fairview 7

Hicksville 36, Edgerton 35

Huron 35, Castalia Margaretta 0

Lakota 28, Sandusky St. Mary 7

Liberty Center 56, Delta 13

Lima Perry 44, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

Lima Shawnee 35, Van Wert 27

Lucas 51, Columbus. Centennial 28

Mansfield Sr. 35, Maple Hts. 29

Marion Local 28, Versailles 18

Marion Pleasant 21, Marion Harding 14

Maumee 21, Napoleon 0

McComb 41, Arlington 7

Upper Scioto Valley 63, Ridgemont 8

Milan Edison 39, Willard 16

Lake 38, Elmwood 0

Monroeville 45, South Central 7

Montpelier 49, Tol. Christian 27

North Baltimore 57, Cory-Rawson 17

New Bremen 34, Parkway 20

Oak Harbor 37, Sandusky Perkins 0

Pandora-Gilboa 39, Leipsic 20

Eastwood 56, Rossford 22

Sandusky 58, Tol. Bowsher 0

Shelby 55, Norwalk 14

Spencerville 21, Ada 17

St. Marys Memorial 30, Kenton 13

Swanton 43, Evergreen 22

Mohawk 31, Upper Sandusky 8

Sylvania Northview 24, Springfield 21

Tecumseh, Mich. 20, Tol. Waite 0

Tiffin Calvert 34, Gibsonburg 28

Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Oregon Clay 10

Ottawa Hills 41, Northwood 14

Tol. Whitmer 47, Lima Sr. 14

Otsego 35, Genoa 32

Van Buren 24, Hopewell-Loudon 20

Vermilion 45, Tiffin Columbian 31

W. Unity Hilltop 32, Edon 31

Wapakoneta 36, Elida 33

Wauseon 48, Bryan 14

Anthony Wayne 31, Bowling Green 0

Wooster 21, Lexington 7

Saturday’s Games

Firelands Conference

Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul

Other NW Ohio Games

Toledo Rogers at Lima Cent. Cath.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-Boston 89 64 .582 —

New York 85 68 .556 4

Tampa Bay 75 79 .487 14½

Baltimore 74 81 .477 16

Toronto 72 82 .468 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 96 57 .627 —

Minnesota 80 74 .519 16½

Kansas City 75 77 .493 20½

Detroit 62 92 .403 34½

Chicago 61 91 .401 34½

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 94 59 .614 —

Texas 76 76 .500 17½

Los Angeles 76 77 .497 18

Seattle 74 79 .484 20

Oakland 69 83 .454 24½

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 1

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 1, Toronto 0

Minnesota 12, Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Houston 1

Texas 4, Seattle 2

Friday’s Results

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 3

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 1

Boston 5, Cincinnati 4

Minnesota 7, Detroit 3

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 0

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, late

Texas at Oakland, late

Cleveland at Seattle, late

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Norris 2-5) at Houston (Morton 12-7), 1:05

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 9-11) at Toronto (Biagini 3-11), 4:07

Boston (Rodriguez 5-6) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 5-5), 4:10

Cleveland (Carrasco 16-6) at Seattle (Moore 1-4), 4:10

Minnesota (Santana 15-8) at Detroit (Boyd 6-10), 6:10

Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 9-8) at Baltimore (Hellickson 8-10), 7:05

Kansas City (Duffy 8-9) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-6), 7:10

Texas (Gonzalez 8-11) at Oakland (Manaea 11-10), 9:05

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07

Boston at Cincinnati, 1:10

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10

Texas at Oakland, 4:05

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:05

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Washington 92 61 .601 —

Miami 72 80 .474 19½

Atlanta 69 83 .454 22½

New York 66 87 .431 26

Philadelphia 61 93 .396 31½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 85 67 .559 —

St. Louis 81 72 .529 4½

Milwaukee 81 72 .529 4½

Pittsburgh 69 85 .448 17

Cincinnati 66 88 .429 20

West Division

W L Pct GB

z-Los Angeles 97 56 .634 —

Arizona 88 65 .575 9

Colorado 82 71 .536 15

San Diego 69 84 .451 28

San Francisco 60 93 .392 37

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 5

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

San Diego 3, Colorado 0

Friday’s Results

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3

Boston 5, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 6

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, late

Miami at Arizona, late

Colorado at San Diego, late

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-5) at Milwaukee (Suter 3-2), 1:05

Boston (Rodriguez 5-6) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 5-5), 4:10

St. Louis (Lynn 11-7) at Pittsburgh (Cole 11-11), 7:05

Philadelphia (Alvarez 0-1) at Atlanta (Teheran 11-12), 7:10

Washington (Strasburg 14-4) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 1-2), 7:10

Miami (Peters 0-2) at Arizona (Walker 9-8), 8:10

Colorado (Bettis 1-3) at San Diego (Chacin 12-10), 8:40

San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 5-7), 9:10

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Cincinnati, 1:10

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10

Miami at Arizona, 4:10

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10

Colorado at San Diego, 4:40

Friday’s Boxscores

Twins 7, Tigers 3

Minnesota Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

B.Dzier 2b 5 2 2 1 Kinsler 2b 4 1 2 2

Mauer 1b 5 0 0 0 Presley rf 2 0 0 0

J.Plnco ss 4 1 1 0 Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 0 0 0

E.Escbr 3b 4 0 1 1 Cstllns dh 4 1 1 1

E.Rsrio lf 3 1 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 2 0

Buxton cf 4 2 3 2 Mahtook lf 1 0 0 0

Grssman dh 4 0 1 1 Collins lf 3 0 0 0

Kepler rf 4 1 2 2 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0

Gimenez c 4 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 3 1 1 0

J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0

Totals 37 7 10 7 Totals 31 3 6 3

Minnesota 001″311″001 — 7

Detroit 011″001″000 — 3

DP–Minnesota 3. LOB–Minnesota 4, Detroit 3. 2B–Buxton 2 (14), Grossman (22). HR–B.Dozier (32), Kepler (19), Kinsler (21), Castellanos (25). SB–B.Dozier (16), J.Polanco (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Gibson (W,12-10) 7 5 3 3 2 6

Hildenberger H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2

Belisle 1 1 0 0 0 0

Detroit

Norris (L,4-8) 4 2/3 7 5 5 1 2

Stumpf 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

VerHagen 1 2 1 1 0 2

Bell 1 0 0 0 0 2

Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1

Greene 1 1 1 1 0 2

Umpires–Home, Roberto Ortiz. First, Tony Randazzo. Second, Gerry Davis. Third, Rob Drake.

Red Sox 5, Reds 4

Boston Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Bgaerts ss 3 1 1 0 Hmilton cf 5 1 2 0

Pedroia 2b 3 0 0 0 Cozart ss 5 1 3 0

Bnntndi lf 3 0 0 0 Votto 1b 3 1 1 0

Betts rf 4 1 1 0 Gennett 2b 3 1 1 4

Mreland 1b 2 1 0 1 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0

Vazquez c 4 1 1 1 Schbler rf 4 0 1 0

Devers 3b 4 1 2 3 Duvall lf 3 0 0 0

Brdly J cf 4 0 0 0 Brnhart c 3 0 1 0

Prcello p 2 0 0 0 Peraza pr 0 0 0 0

Price p 1 0 1 0 S.Trner c 0 0 0 0

Ad.Reed p 0 0 0 0 Romano p 0 0 0 0

H.Rmirz ph 1 0 0 0 Vincej ph 1 0 0 0

Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 A.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0

Kvlehan ph 1 0 0 0

Wjcchws p 0 0 0 0

Winker ph 1 0 0 0

McGuire p 0 0 0 0

Totals 31 5 6 5 Totals 33 4 9 4

Boston 100″400″000 — 5

Cincinnati 400″000″000 — 4

E–Wojciechowski (1). DP–Boston 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB–Boston 4, Cincinnati 8. 2B–Betts (45), Vazquez (18), Devers (11), Cozart (24). HR–Devers (9), Gennett (27). CS–Hamilton (11). SF–Moreland (5). S–Romano (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston

Porcello 4 4 4 4 3 3

Price (W,6-3) 2 2/3 3 0 0 1 4

Reed H,14 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1

Kimbrel (S,34-38) 1 1 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati

Romano (L,5-7) 4 5 5 5 4 3

Hernandez 2 0 0 0 0 0

Wojciechowski 2 1 0 0 0 1

McGuire 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP–by Porcello (Duvall). WP–Romano. Umpires–Home, Pat Hoberg. First, Joe West. Second, Mark Wegner. Third, Ben May. T–2:45. A–23,463 (42,319).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Altuve, Houston, .347; Garcia, Chicago, .332; Hosmer, Kansas City, .320; Reddick, Houston, .318; Ramirez, Cleveland, .314; Mauer, Minnesota, .310; Abreu, Chicago, .303; Cain, Kansas City, .302; Andrus, Texas, .301; Gurriel, Houston, .298.

RUNS–Judge, New York, 119; Altuve, Houston, 104; Springer, Houston, 103; Ramirez, Cleveland, 98; Andrus, Texas, 97; Betts, Boston, 96; Upton, Los Angeles, 95; Dozier, Minnesota, 94; Lindor, Cleveland, 93; 5 tied at 91.

RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 111; Schoop, Baltimore, 105; Upton, Los Angeles, 104; KDavis, Oakland, 102; Judge, New York, 101; Abreu, Chicago, 98; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 98; Pujols, Los Angeles, 98; Betts, Boston, 96; Mazara, Texas, 96.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 195; Hosmer, Kansas City, 183; Andrus, Texas, 181; Abreu, Chicago, 178; Ramirez, Cleveland, 174; Schoop, Baltimore, 174; Lindor, Cleveland, 171; Cabrera, Kansas City, 169; Cain, Kansas City, 167; Jones, Baltimore, 165.

DOUBLES–Ramirez, Cleveland, 51; Lowrie, Oakland, 47; Betts, Boston, 44; Upton, Los Angeles, 43; Andrus, Texas, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Abreu, Chicago, 39; Gurriel, Houston, 39; Altuve, Houston, 38; CSantana, Cleveland, 37.

TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 10; Sanchez, Chicago, 8; Abreu, Chicago, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Mahtook, Detroit, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Ramirez, Cleveland, 6; 4 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 45; KDavis, Oakland, 39; Gallo, Texas, 38; Smoak, Toronto, 38; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 37; Moustakas, Kansas City, 37; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 36; Cruz, Seattle, 34; Machado, Baltimore, 33; 5 tied at 32.

STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 32; Altuve, Houston, 31; Maybin, Houston, 31; DeShields, Texas, 29; RDavis, Boston, 28; Dyson, Seattle, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 27; Cain, Kansas City, 25; Andrus, Texas, 24; Betts, Boston, 24.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 17-4; Sale, Boston, 17-7; Vargas, Kansas City, 17-10; Bauer, Cleveland, 16-9; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-6; Pomeranz, Boston, 16-5; ESantana, Minnesota, 15-8; 4 tied at 13.

ERA–Kluber, Cleveland, 2.35; Sale, Boston, 2.75; Stroman, Toronto, 3.01; Severino, New York, 3.03; Pomeranz, Boston, 3.15; ESantana, Minnesota, 3.34; Cashner, Texas, 3.44; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.48; Verlander, Houston, 3.50; Cobb, Tampa Bay, 3.64.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 300; Kluber, Cleveland, 252; Archer, Tampa Bay, 241; Severino, New York, 221; Carrasco, Cleveland, 206; Verlander, Houston, 202; Bauer, Cleveland, 183; Tanaka, New York, 173; Pomeranz, Boston, 171; 2 tied at 170.

National League

BATTING–Blackmon, Colorado, .331; Harper, Washington, .325; JTurner, Los Angeles, .321; Votto, Cincinnati, .315; Murphy, Washington, .315; Posey, San Francisco, .314; LeMahieu, Colorado, .314; Freeman, Atlanta, .314; Pham, St. Louis, .310; Gordon, Miami, .308.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 131; Stanton, Miami, 116; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 110; Gordon, Miami, 105; Bryant, Chicago, 104; Votto, Cincinnati, 100; Rizzo, Chicago, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 93; LeMahieu, Colorado, 93; Harper, Washington, 92.

RBI–Arenado, Colorado, 125; Stanton, Miami, 120; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 117; Ozuna, Miami, 115; Rizzo, Chicago, 106; Zimmerman, Washington, 103; Lamb, Arizona, 102; Duvall, Cincinnati, 97; 3 tied at 96.

HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 201; Inciarte, Atlanta, 191; Gordon, Miami, 187; LeMahieu, Colorado, 180; Ozuna, Miami, 178; Arenado, Colorado, 175; Votto, Cincinnati, 167; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 162; Murphy, Washington, 160; Yelich, Miami, 160.

DOUBLES–Arenado, Colorado, 42; Murphy, Washington, 41; Herrera, Philadelphia, 40; Rendon, Washington, 40; Markakis, Atlanta, 37; Bryant, Chicago, 36; Drury, Arizona, 35; Yelich, Miami, 35; Blackmon, Colorado, 34; Duvall, Cincinnati, 34.

TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 14; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 9; Fowler, St. Louis, 8; Gordon, Miami, 8; Arenado, Colorado, 7; Cozart, Cincinnati, 7; Reyes, New York, 7; 7 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Stanton, Miami, 56; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 38; Blackmon, Colorado, 35; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 35; Votto, Cincinnati, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Ozuna, Miami, 34; Zimmerman, Washington, 34; Rizzo, Chicago, 32; 2 tied at 31.

STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 58; Gordon, Miami, 55; TTurner, Washington, 42; Villar, Milwaukee, 23; Inciarte, Atlanta, 22; Peraza, Cincinnati, 22; Pham, St. Louis, 22; Reyes, New York, 22; Myers, San Diego, 20; 2 tied at 19.

PITCHING–Davies, Milwaukee, 17-9; Greinke, Arizona, 17-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 17-4; Gonzalez, Washington, 15-7; Scherzer, Washington, 15-6; Wood, Los Angeles, 15-3; deGrom, New York, 15-9; 5 tied at 14.

ERA–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.26; Scherzer, Washington, 2.59; Strasburg, Washington, 2.60; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.68; Greinke, Arizona, 2.87; Ray, Arizona, 2.96; Lynn, St. Louis, 3.09; Arrieta, Chicago, 3.48; Nelson, Milwaukee, 3.49; deGrom, New York, 3.55.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 253; deGrom, New York, 228; Ray, Arizona, 212; Martinez, St. Louis, 211; Greinke, Arizona, 208; Nelson, Milwaukee, 199; Samardzija, San Francisco, 197; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 194; Strasburg, Washington, 190; Cole, Pittsburgh, 184.

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Miami 1 0 0 1.000 19 17

Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 24 21

New England 1 1 0 .500 63 62

N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 32 66

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 53 42

Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 45 44

Houston 1 1 0 .500 20 38

Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 22 62

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 44 10

Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 47 27

Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 9 33

Cleveland 0 2 0 .000 28 45

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Denver 2 0 0 1.000 66 38

Oakland 2 0 0 1.000 71 36

Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 69 47

L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 38 43

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 50 44

Dallas 1 1 0 .500 36 45

Washington 1 1 0 .500 44 50

N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 13 43

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 2 0 0 1.000 57 40

Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 32 6

Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 29 7

New Orleans 0 2 0 .000 39 65

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Detroit 2 0 0 1.000 59 33

Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 38 45

Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 40 43

Chicago 0 2 0 .000 24 52

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 107 75

Seattle 1 1 0 .500 21 26

Arizona 1 1 0 .500 39 48

San Francisco 0 3 0 .000 51 76

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

L.A. Rams 41, San Francisco 39

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1

Denver at Buffalo, 1

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 1

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1

Atlanta at Detroit, 1

Houston at New England, 1

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1

Seattle at Tennessee, 4:05

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25

Cincinnati at Green Bay, 4:25

Oakland at Washington, 8:30

Monday’s Games

Dallas at Arizona, 8:30

Thursday, Sept. 28

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:25

Sunday, Oct. 1

New Orleans vs Miami at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1

Carolina at New England, 1

Tennessee at Houston, 1

Detroit at Minnesota, 1

Buffalo at Atlanta, 1

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05

Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05

Oakland at Denver, 4:25

Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30

Monday, Oct. 2

Washington at Kansas City, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Preseason

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 3 3 0 0 6 9 5

Ottawa 2 2 0 0 4 11 4

Florida 2 1 0 1 3 7 6

Buffalo 2 1 0 1 3 6 6

Tampa Bay 2 1 1 0 2 5 5

Detroit 3 0 2 1 1 8 16

Toronto 2 0 2 0 0 4 11

Montreal 3 0 3 0 0 5 11

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

N.Y. Islanders 4 2 0 2 6 8 8

New Jersey 3 2 0 1 5 11 6

N.Y. Rangers 2 2 0 0 4 5 3

Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 8 7

Philadelphia 4 1 1 2 4 8 10

Pittsburgh 2 1 0 1 3 9 9

Washington 2 1 1 0 2 5 6

Columbus 2 0 1 1 1 4 8

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Chicago 2 2 0 0 4 11 3

Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 4 2

Nashville 2 1 1 0 2 6 7

Dallas 2 1 1 0 2 6 8

Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 6 5

St. Louis 2 1 1 0 2 6 7

Winnipeg 3 0 2 1 1 3 8

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 3 3 0 0 6 14 7

San Jose 2 2 0 0 4 10 2

Vegas 3 2 1 0 4 15 10

Vancouver 4 2 2 0 4 15 20

Los Angeles 2 1 0 1 3 8 6

Arizona 1 1 0 0 2 5 1

Anaheim 2 0 2 0 0 1 10

Calgary 3 0 3 0 0 9 15

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Los Angeles 5, Vancouver 2

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

New Jersey 4, Montreal 1

Minnesota 1, Winnipeg 0

Chicago 6, Detroit 1

Colorado 5, Dallas 1

San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Washington, 7

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9

Arizona at Calgary, 9

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 3:30 a.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7

Toronto at Buffalo, 7

Carolina at Washington, 7

Montreal at Ottawa, 7

Boston at Detroit, 7

Dallas at St. Louis, 8

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30

San Jose at Arizona, 9

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9

Sunday’s Games

Nashville at Columbus, 3

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4

Minnesota at Colorado, 7

Vegas at Anaheim, 8

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8

Monday’s Games

New Jersey at Ottawa, 6

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Chicago at Boston, 7

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30

Montreal at Toronto, 7:30

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8

Colorado at Dallas, 8:30

Carolina at Edmonton, 9

Anaheim at Arizona, 10

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoffs

Finals

Best-of-5

Sunday’s game

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAME

Los Angeles at Minnesota , 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1

x- Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 4

x-Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Results

South Florida 43, Temple 7

NC Central 33, SC State 28

Friday’s Games

Virginia 42, Boise St. 23

Utah at Arizona, late

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Walsh at CCSU, Noon

Brown at Harvard, Noon

Penn at Lehigh, 12:30

Fordham at Bryant, 1

Furman at Colgate, 1

Georgetown at Columbia, 1

Cornell at Yale, 1

Cincinnati at Navy, 3:30

Rhode Island at New Hampshire, 3:30

Sacred Heart at Bucknell, 6

Princeton at Lafayette, 6

Jacksonville at Marist, 6

Towson at Stony Brook, 6

Villanova at Albany (NY), 7

FAU at Buffalo, 7

Holy Cross at Dartmouth, 7

SOUTH

NC State at Florida St., Noon

Kent St. at Louisville, Noon

UMass at Tennessee, Noon

Army at Tulane, Noon

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 12:30

Bethune-Cookman at Howard, 1

Dayton at Morehead St., 1

Idaho at South Alabama, 1

Maine at James Madison, 1:30

Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30

Gardner-Webb at Wofford, 1:30

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 2

Monmouth (NJ) at Hampton, 2

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 2

UCF at Maryland, 3

Wake Forest at Appalachian St., 3:30

Boston College at Clemson, 3:30

Mercer at ETSU, 3:30

Toledo at Miami, 3:30

Duke at North Carolina, 3:30

Louisiana Tech at South Carolina, 3:30

Alabama at Vanderbilt, 3:30

Samford at W. Carolina, 3:30

Campbell at Stetson, 4

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 5

Point (Ga.) at Charleston Southern, 6

Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6

Tennessee Tech at E. Kentucky, 6

Elon at Richmond, 6

Florida A&M at Savannah St., 6

Akron at Troy, 6

W. Illinois at Coastal Carolina, 6:30

Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 7

Southern U. at Alcorn St., 7

Mississippi St. at Georgia, 7

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 7

Liberty at Jacksonville St., 7

Syracuse at LSU, 7

Grambling St. at MVSU, 7

Houston Baptist at McNeese St., 7

Bowling Green at Middle Tennessee, 7

NC A&T at Morgan St., 7

Austin Peay at Murray St., 7

Cumberland (Tenn.) at Presbyterian, 7

Ball St. at W. Kentucky, 7

Florida at Kentucky, 7:30

Prairie View at Alabama St., 8

S. Illinois at Memphis, 8

MIDWEST

West Virginia at Kansas, Noon

UNLV at Ohio St., Noon

Valparaiso at Drake, 2

Ohio at E. Michigan, 2

Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3

Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 3:30

Georgia Southern at Indiana, 3:30

Robert Morris at N. Dakota St., 3:30

Rutgers at Nebraska, 3:30

Montana St. at North Dakota, 3:30

Michigan at Purdue, 4

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 7

Wagner at W. Michigan, 7

Auburn at Missouri, 7:30

Penn St. at Iowa, 7:30

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 8

SOUTHWEST

Texas Tech at Houston, Noon

Arkansas at Texas A&M at Arlington, Texas, Noon

New Mexico at Tulsa, 1:30

TCU at Oklahoma St., 3:30

Oklahoma at Baylor, 6:30

UAB at North Texas, 6:30

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 7

Arkansas St. at SMU, 7

FIU at Rice, 7:30

UTSA at Texas St., 7:30

SE Louisiana at Lamar, 8

Nicholls at Sam Houston St., 8

FAR WEST

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 3

Southern Cal at California, 3:30

Butler at San Diego, 5

Nevada at Washington St., 6

San Diego St. at Air Force, 7

UC Davis at Weber St., 7

Utah St. at San Jose St., 7:30

UTEP at New Mexico St., 8

E. Washington at Montana, 8:05

S. Utah at Sacramento St., 9

N. Arizona at Cal Poly, 9:05

Oregon at Arizona St., 10

Washington at Colorado, 10

Hawaii at Wyoming, 10:15

UCLA at Stanford, 10:30

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Chicago Cubs RHP Anyel Beato (DSL Cubs) and L.A. Dodgers RHP Oliver Polanco (DSL Dodgers) 72 games for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Announced manager Brad Ausmus will not return next season.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Assigned SS Danny Espinosa to Durham (IL). Reinstated LHP Xavier Cedeno from the 60-day DL. Recalled RHP Chih-Wei Hu and 3B Daniel Robertson from Durham.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with C Tucker Barnhart on a four-year contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned 3B Yadiel Rivera outright to Colorado Springs (PCL).

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Exercised 2018 options on RHPs Aryton Costa, Christian Herstine, Jake Matthys, Dan Minor, Drasen Johnson and Samuel Myers LHPs Alex Gunn and Jeff McKenzie INFs Andy DeJesus, Ryan Fitzgerald, Kris Goodman, Alex Crosby, Cole Fabio and Randy Santiesteban OFs Cameron Newell, Reggie Wilson, Joy Havrilak and Colin Willis and C Wilfredo Gimenez.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released C Zane Chavez.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Exercised 2018 options on the following players RHPs Arik Sikula, Andrew Elliott, Trevor Bayless, Lazaro Blanco, Karl Gelinas and Joe Maher LHPs Matt Marksberry, Brett Lee, Nolan Becker, Miles Moeller and Will Dennis INFs Phil Craig-St. Louis, Balbino Fuenmayor, Jordan Lennerton, Yordan Manduley, Yurisbel Gracial and Lachlan Fontaine OFs Marcus Knecht, James McOwen, Kalian Sams and Edgar Lebron and C Maxx Tissenbaum.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived G JeQuan Lewis.

Football

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived WR Reggie Davis. Signed WR Jordan Leslie from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released DE Earl Okine from the practice squad. Signed DE Alex Barrett to the practice squad.

Hockey

National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Released D Clayton Kirichenko and RWs Shane Walsh and Evan Weinger from professional tryout agreements.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Sean Day and Sergey Zborovskiy and LW Dawson Leedahl to Hartford (AHL).

ECHL

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Agreed to terms with F Matt Berry on a one-year contract.

Lacrosse

National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed D Reid Acton, Donny Moss and Brodie Tutton to one-year contracts.

College

NCAA — Placed Rutgers on probation for two years and publically reprimanded and censured the university for failing to monitor its football program from 2011-15.

NORTHWEST NAZARENE — Named Rodrick Rhodes assistant men’s basketball coach.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup

ISM Connect 300

Lineup

1. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 135.049 mph.

2. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 134.911.

3. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 134.763.

4. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 134.720.

5. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 134.188.

6. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 134.108.

7. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 133.985.

8. (77) Erik Jones, Toyota, 133.971.

9. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 133.966.

10. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 133.689.

11. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 133.680.

12. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 131.989.

13. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 133.422.

14. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 133.357.

15. (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevy, 133.333.

16. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 133.221.

17. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 133.133.

18. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 133.007.

19. (27) Paul Menard, Chevy, 132.827.

20. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 132.771.

21. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 132.771.

22. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 132.494.

23. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 132.278.

24. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 131.628.

25. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 132.466.

26. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 132.406.

27. (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 132.383.

28. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 132.067.

29. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 131.820.

30. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 131.701.

31. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 131.683.

32. (72) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 130.923.

33. (23) Corey LaJoie, Toyota, 130.855.

34. (55) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 130.184.

35. (15) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 129.918.

36. (83) Brett Moffitt(i), Toyota, 129.710.

37. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 127.444.

38. (51) Cody Ware, Chevy, 124.634.

39. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, no speed.

PRO GOLF

Tour Championship

Second Round

Justin Thomas 67-66 — 133 -7

Paul Casey 66-67 — 133 -7

Webb Simpson 66-67 — 133 -7

Patrick Reed 69-65 — 134 -6

Justin Rose 68-66 — 134 -6

Gary Woodland 67-67 — 134 -6

Jon Rahm 67-67 — 134 -6

Xander Schauffele 69-66 — 135 -5

Jason Dufner 68-67 — 135 -5

Brooks Koepka 66-69 — 135 -5

Jason Day 69-67 — 136 -4

Kevin Kisner 68-68 — 136 -4

Pat Perez 68-68 — 136 -4

Daniel Berger 66-70 — 136 -4

Dustin Johnson 68-69 — 137 -3

Jordan Spieth 67-70 — 137 -3

Kyle Stanley 64-73 — 137 -3

Adam Hadwin 71-67 — 138 -2

Russell Henley 67-71 — 138 -2

Sergio Garcia 73-66 — 139 -1

Tony Finau 68-71 — 139 -1

Patrick Cantlay 74-66 — 140 E

Matt Kuchar 69-71 — 140 E

Brian Harman 72-70 — 142 +2

Marc Leishman 71-71 — 142 +2

Hideki Matsuyama 75-68 — 143 +3

Charley Hoffman 73-73 — 146 +6

Jhonattan Vegas 72-74 — 146 +6

Rickie Fowler 73-74 — 147 +7

Kevin Chappell 76-72 — 148 +8

Champions Tour

PURE Insurance

First Round

Scott McCarron 30-33 — 63 -8ph

Bernhard Langer 32-32 — 64 -7ph

Kevin Sutherland 32-34 — 66 -5ph

Russ Cochran 33-34 — 67 -4ph

Scott Parel 31-36 — 67 -4ph

Jerry Kelly 32-36 — 68 -4pb

Scott Dunlap 33-35 — 68 -4pb

Fran Quinn 36-32 — 68 -3ph

Jesper Parnevik 32-36 — 68 -3ph

Davis Love III 32-36 — 68 -3ph

Colin Montgomerie 32-36 — 68 -3ph

Joe Durant 34-34 — 68 -3ph

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Girls Golf

Bluffton & Van Buren at Allen East Sycamore Springs Invitational, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

McComb, Ottawa-Glandorf, New Riegel & Bluffton at Allen East Sycamore Springs Invitational, 10 a.m.

Findlay & Van Buren in Toledo St. John’s Titan Cup Invitational at Maumee Bay State Park Golf Course, 10 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Hopewell-Loudon & Riverdale at Marion Elgin Classic, 10 a.m.

Arcadia, North Baltimore, Van Buren & Miller City at Cory-Rawson Invitational, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Mansfield Senior at Upper Sandusky, 10 a.m.

Riverdale at Edison, 11 a.m.

Fort Jennings at New Knoxville, 11 a.m.

Liberty-Benton at Archbold, noon

Prep Cross Country

Ada, Bluffton, Ottoville, Ottawa-Glandorf & Columbus Grove at Van Wert Hospital Invitational, 9 a.m.

Cory-Rawson, Carey, McComb, Elmwood, Riverdale, Liberty-Benton, Hardin Northern & Leipsic in Van Buren Invitational at Owens Community College, 9 a.m.

Kalida, Patrick Henry & Hopewell-Loudon at Liberty Center Widewater Invitational, 9 a.m.

Lakota & Mohawk at Fremont St. Joseph Invitational, 9 a.m.

Upper Sandusky at Ontario Invitational, 9 a.m.

North Baltimore & New Riegel at Cardinal Stritch Invitational, 8 a.m.

Comments

comments