Prep Golf: Lakota wins SBC River golf crown

FREMONT — Freshman Kyleigh Dull shot a 5-over-par 76 to claim medalist recognition and lead Lakota to both the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division golf tournament title and the season team championship on Thursday at Fremont Country Club.

Lakota topped Tiffin Calvert 350-353 for the tournament title. The Raiders also came out on top of Fremont St. Joseph for the overall season championship after the teams entered the tournament tied in dual-match play.

St. Joe finished third in the six-team tournament with 360 strokes.

Dull was also the River Division’s season medalist with a 38.2-stroke average for nine holes.

Nathan Walter followed Dull for the Raiders with an 88, while Connor Hill and Jayden Bonnell shot 93 apiece.

New Riegel placed fourth with 388 strokes, led by Allen Acree with a 91 and Aaron Hohman at 92. Chris Acree shot a 102 and Nate Mack had a 103.

Old Fort was fifth with 393 strokes. Jarrett Woodall led the Stockaders with an 86, followed by Carson Steyer with a 95, Kaleb Wilkinson with a 100 and Jacob McClenathan with a 112.

TEAM SCORES

1, Lakota 350. 2, Tiffin Calvert 353. 3, Fremont St. Joseph 360. 4, New Riegel 388. 5, Old Fort 393. 6, Sandusky St. Mary’s 406.

