Prep Football: Van Buren slips past Chieftains

BASCOM — Van Buren scored 10 first half points and then did just enough to hold off Hopewell-Loudon’s 20-point fourth quarter in snagging a 24-20 Blanchard Valley Conference win.

Khail Fasone paced the Black Knights (3-2, 2-1 BVC) with 150 yards including a 52-yard TD on 12 carries. Bryce Smith added 81 yards, including a 35-yard scoring run, on a team-high 17 carries.

Luke Jameson tossed it around 50 times for the Chieftains (1-4, 0-3), completing 26 of those passes for 284 yards while finding Jaret Nelson (9 rec, 148 yds) for a 65-yard score and later Dominic Hedrick for an 8-yard score as time expired.

Van Buren 7 3 0 14 — 24

Hopewell-Loudon 0 0 0 20 — 20

First Quarter

VB — Leonard 1 fumble recovery (Piccirillo kick)

Second Quarter

VB — Piccirillo 15 FG

Fourth Quarter

VB — Smith 35 run (Piccirillo kick)

HL — Stickley 1 run (kick good)

VB — Fasone 52 run (Piccirillo kick)

HL — Nelson 65 pass from Jameson (kick good)

HL — Hedrick 8 pass from Jameson (conversion failed)

LAKE 38

ELMWOOD 0

BLOOMDALE — Lake bulldozed its way to three touchdowns in the first quarter and tossed for two more in the second in a 38-0 shellacking of Elmwood in Northern Buckeye Conference action.

The Flyers, who improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the NBC, wrapped up the game’s scoring in the first half with a 21-point first quarter followed by a 17-point quarter to end the half.

Elmwood, which fell to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the conference, was led by Levi Garner’s 11 carries for 41 yards.

Lake 21 17 0 0 — 38

Elmwood 0 0 0 0 — 0

