Prep Football: Redmen roll on the road

By SHANNON DOVE

STAFF WRITER

ELMORE — What a way to celebrate your birthday.

Fostoria High School quarterback Skyler Garcia threw touchdown passes of 50, 81 and 73 yards and Jadyn Miller had three rushing TDs as the Redmen whipped host Woodmore 61-0 Friday night in a Northern Buckeye Conference game.

The Redmen improved to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the NBC with the win. Woodmore slipped to 1-4 and 0-2.

Garcia, who turned 18 on Friday, was 8 of 13 passing for 274 yards and the three touchdowns.

“I give all the credit to my linemen giving me time in the pocket,” he said. “(It) definitely opens everything up. It’s real easy for me to see when they create a pocket and I can up, see the open receiver.”

Of such a stellar performance on his birthday, Garcia said, “It feels amazing. The best present I could ever ask for is a ‘W’ on Friday night.”

The Redmen set the tone right out of the gate, holding the Wildcats to three-and-out on the first possession of the game. Devin Mauricio’s 39-yard return on the punt then gave the Redmen field position at the Woodmore 16-yard line. Miller had runs of 10 and 6 yards to complete the short drive and put FHS up 7-0 after Weston Weimerskirch’s kick.

Fostoria scored another two touchdowns before the first quarter came to a close. Garcia hitting Mauricio with a 50-yard scoring pass to cap a two-play, 58-yard possession in just 47 seconds to put the Redmen up 14-0 at 4:14. Later, Garcia connected with Jace Boff for an 81-yard touchdown pass with 55 seconds left in the period.

“I think our kids were upset last week,” Fostoria coach Derek Kidwell said, referring to his team’s 42-14 loss to Otsego. “We showed them mistakes on film and came out and tried to correct them during the week. “¦ We played mistake-free football, we were aggressive offensively, defensively. We got stops and got the offense the ball back. Special teams-wise, Devin had a huge punt return to set up our first drive. Collectively, all three phases, I think we played pretty sound.”

After another three-and-out by the Wildcats, Boff pulled in a 73-yard scoring pass from Garcia on the first play from scrimmage to push the lead to 27-0 at 11:38.

The Redmen finally started to chew some time off the clock with a 16-play drive for 97 yards that took 7:42, culminating in a 4-yard rushing touchdown by Miller.

FHS led 34-0 at halftime, mandating a running clock in the third quarter.

Despite the shortened timeframe, Fostoria added a pair of touchdowns in both the third and fourth quarters. Miller completed the trifecta with a 3-yard run at the 6:58 of the third quarter and Maalik Tucker dashed for a 31-yard score with 2:51 to go to put FHS up 48-0.

The Redmen forced a Wodmore fumble on the ensuing possession which they later converted with a 2-yard scoring rush by Robby Pina. Xavier Diaz capped the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown run at the 4:05 mark. FHS then tried Redmen tried for a two-point conversion but failed.

Fostoria 20 14 14 13 — 61

Woodmore 0 0 0 0 — 0

First Quarter

FOS — Miller 6 run (Weimerskirch kick)

FOS — Maurcio 50 pass from Garcia (Weimerskirch kick)

FOS — Boff 81 pass from Garcia (kick failed)

Second Quarter

FOS — Boff 73 pass from Garcia (Weimerskirch kick)

FOS — Miller 4 run (Weimerskirch kick)

Third Quarter

FOS — Miller 3 run (Weimerskirch kick)

FOS — Tucker 31 run (Weimerskirch kick)

Fourth Quarter

FOS “” Pina 2 run (Weimerskirch kick)

FOS — X. Diaz 12 run (run failed)

Comments

comments