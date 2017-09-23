Prep Football: Brubaker, Arcadia bulldoze Vanlue

By ANDY WOLF

ARCADIA — Trevor Brubaker tallied 102 rushing yards on four first-half carries.

He was only getting started.

The Arcadia senior tailback broke free again and again in the second half in a video game-like performance to the tune of 415 total rushing yards and five touchdowns as the Redskins shut down Vanlue 42-0 for a Blanchard Valley Conference win.

Brubaker scored on runs of 48, 4, 95, 57 and 38 yards.

Arcadia improved to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the BVC, while Vanlue is now 1-4, 0-3.

“It’s a way to come back from last year,” Brubaker said, referring to Arcadia losing to Vanlue 30-26 a season ago. “We played our hearts out; it wasn’t enough (last year).

“This year we knew we had to come ready, give it all we had and we did. We came ready and we played our hearts out.”

The Redskins got their hearts broken, along with a 10-game winning streak, against the Wildcats last season when Vanlue’s A.J. Reed scored the winning touchdown on his 59th and final carry of the game with 18 seconds to go.

The next chapter of the tight-knit, small-school rivalry belonged to Arcadia.

“It means a lot,” Brubaker said of the rivalry. “You always know any year they’ll come out and they’re going to try as hard as they can. We have to come out and match it and give it all we have and it’s always a close game.

“This year we just played a little bit better.”

Brubaker’s being limited to four first-half carries was a result of Vanlue dominating possession. The Wildcats ran 31 plays, 21 on the short side of the 50, to Arcadia’s 11 total.

Yet the Redskins held the halftime edge at 7-0 as Brubaker broke free down the left sideline for a 48-yard score on the first play of a possession a minute into the second quarter.

“We drove the ball a little bit here, but if you can’t finish them off with some points then you’re not getting a lot out of it,” Vanlue coach Jeremy Kloepfer said.

Brubaker and Arcadia coach Ethan Percer both knew they had to pick things up once they came out to start the second half.

Arcadia got the ball to start the second half and went to work with Brubaker.

He had carries of 10, 24, 6, 17 and 4 yards — the last a hard-efforted touchdown run to double Arcadia’s score at 14-0.

On the ensuing kickoff, Brubaker chased down Vanlue’s Xavier Temple for a touchdown-saving tackle after a 37-yard return.

The stop proved to be huge, as Vanlue’s next two drives ended in punts — the latter pinning Arcadia at its own 5.

The ball went back to Brubaker, who had just lost a fumble on the last drive.

He bounced out left in the clear before cutting back through defenders around the 30 and taking it the full 95 yards.

“I ran as hard as I can,” Brubaker said. “I knew my line was giving it all they had. I knew I had to pay them back for it.”

Brubaker continued to carve up Vanlue with his final two scoring runs, covering 58 and 37 yards, coming in a similar fashion of being gone once he reached the second level.

“He can run,” Percer said of Brubaker. “He can get after it. He ran the ball hard.”

Meanwhile, Vanlue wanted to run the ball just as often.

The success wasn’t quite there, as the Wildcats managed 69 yards on 39 carries.

Treg Price took 35 of those carries for 54 yards.

“We just couldn’t run the ball tonight,” Kloepfer said. “That’s what we have. That’s what we do. We try to run the ball. They did a nice job of hitting our gaps against it. We just couldn’t move the line of scrimmage.”

Arcadia knew it was coming. It was only a matter of stopping it.

And 6-foot-4, 295-pound junior defensive lineman John Hill routinely made his presence known, tackling Price for a loss multiple times and blowing up several other rushing plays.

“We practiced all week for (No.) 35 (Price). That was their go-to guy,” Percer said. “We practiced like he was going to run the ball 59 times, so that’s what we were expecting.”

The Wildcats lost two fumbles, three in all, and threw two interceptions in the second half.

Temple and Price each threw a pick as Vanlue tried a few different things to get the ball moving, often direct-snapping to Price with intentions of passing.

“It was just trying something different,” Kloepfer said. “We were behind. We’re here to try to win. If we would have kept our style of offense we do, the clock’s going to be running. We’re not going to be able to score enough points, so we thought we’d try to spread them out a little bit and have our senior throw the ball a little bit.”

Vanlue 0 0 0 0 — 0

Arcadia 0 7 14 21 — 42

Second Quarter

ARC– Brubaker 48 run (Stoner kick)

Third Quarter

ARC — Brubaker 4 run (Stoner kick)

ARC — Brubaker 95 run (Stoner kick)

Fourth Quarter

ARC — Brubaker 57 run (Stoner kick)

ARC — Rader 12 pass from Coppus (Stoner kick)

ARC — Brubaker 38 run (Stoner kick)

Van Arc

First Downs 7 11

Rushes-yards 39-69 34-423

Passing Yards 29 13

Comp-Att-Int 3-9-3 3-7-0

Punts-Avg. 2-35.5 1-33

Fumbles-Lost 4-3 2-2

Penalties-Yards 2-10 7-65

individual statistics

rushing — Vanlue, Price 35-54, Temple 3-8, Kloepfer 1-7. Arcadia, Trevor Brubaker 20-415, Martinez 4-7, Rader 3-17, Smarr 4-(-5), Husted 1-(-5).

passing — Vanlue, Temple 3-7-29-2, Price 0-1-0-1. Arcadia, Coppus 2-6-12-0, Brubaker 0-1-0-0.

receiving — Vanlue, Kloepfer 1-18, Sunderhaus 1-14, Price 1-4. Arcadia, Rader 1-12, Martinez 1-1, Brubaker 1-0.

