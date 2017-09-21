Prep roundup: Fostoria rolls against Woodmore

ELMORE — Dakota Thomas dished out 32 assists on 64 of 64 setting while Tyriana Settles slammed 30 kills on 40 of 47 spiking as Fostoria rolled past winless Woodmore 25-11, 25-13, 25-13 in Northern Buckeye Conference action.

Mary Harris added four aces on 24 of 24 serving and six digs to lead the Redmen (12-4, 6-2 NBC). Meredith Grine had five kills, five digs and a pair of blocks.

Woodmore slipped to 0-13, 0-8 NBC.

FOSTORIA (12-4, 6-2 NBC)

SERVING: Mary Harris 24-24, Meredith Grine 8-8. ACES: Harris 4, Dakota Thomas 2. KILLS: Tyriana Settles 30, Grine 5. SPIKING: Settles 40-47. ASSISTS: Thomas 32. SETTING: Thomas 64-64. DIGS: Harris 6, Settles & Grine 5. BLOCKS: Grine 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Fostoria, 25-8, 25-5.

NEW RIEGEL 3

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 0

NEW RIEGEL ­– Brianna Gillig collected team highs of 18 kills, four aces and 15 digs to help keep New Riegel’s volleyball team undefeated in Sandusky Bay Conference River Division play with a 25-14, 25-21, 25-14 victory over Fremont St. Joseph.

Kaitlyn Kirian added 13 kills and two blocks, Lindsay Bouillon dished out 35 assists, Christen Hohman came up with 12 digs and Julia Reinhart made a pair of blocks as the Blue Jackets upped their record to 11-2 overall and 6-0 in the SBC.

The Crimson Streaks slipped to 6-7 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

new riegel (11-2, 6-0 SBC river division)

SERVING: Brianna Gillig 18-20, Christen Hohman 11-12, Lindsay Bouillon 10-11. ACES: Gillig 4, Bouillon 1. KILLS: Gillig 18, Kaitlyn Kirian 13, Emily Peters 8. SPIKING: Gillig 28-31, Peters 15-16, Kirian 16-19. ASSISTS: Bouillon 35, Julia Reinhart 3, Hohman 2. DIGS: Gillig 15, Hohman 12, Bouillon & Madalyn Reinhart 7. BLOCKS: J. Reinhart & Kirian 2.

OTSEGO 3

ELMWOOD 0

BLOOMDALE — Maddie Mossbarger put away four kills for Elmwood as it dropped a 25-18, 25-12, 25-21 Northern Buckeye Conference decision to Otsego.

Taiah Douglas and Peighton Troike notched three kills apiece and Douglas added three blocks for the Royals, who dropped to 2-11 overall and 1-7 in the NBC.

Elmwood also got 16 assists from Maddie Schroeder and 17 digs from Jill Hannah.

The Knights improved to 9-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play.

elmwood (2-11, 1-7 Nbc)

KILLS: Maddie Mossbarger 4, Peighton Troike & Taiah Douglas 3. ASSISTS: Maddie Schroeder 16. DIGS: Jill Hannah 17. BLOCKS: Douglas 3.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Otsego 25-13, 21-25, 25-15.

OLD FORT 3

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’s 0

SANDUSKY — Jenna Clouse totaled nine kills and nine digs and Ashlyn Magers had 10 digs and four aces as Old Fort swept Sandusky St. Mary’s 25-13, 25-12, 25-13 for a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division victory.

Madison Guth shared around 35 assists with Kiely Taylor turning in 16 kills for the Stockaders who improved to 5-11 overall, 3-3 in the River Division.

The Panthers fell to 4-11, 1-6.

OLD FORT (5-11, 3-3 SBC RIVER)

ACES: Ashlyn Magers 4, Savannah Mccoy & Kiely Taylor 2. KILLS: Taylor 16, Morgan Miller 10, Jenna Clouse 9. ASSISTS: Madison Guth 35. DIGS: Savannah McCoy 13, Magers 10, Clouse 9. BLOCKS: Taylor & Morgan Wilkinson 1.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Old Fort, 25-21, 25-15.

FRESHMEN: Old Fort, 25-17, 25-13.

Boys soccer

VAN BUREN 10

UPPER SANDUSKY 0

VAN BUREN — Hunter Stone recorded a hat trick and six other Van Buren players scored as the Black Knights rolled over Upper Sandusky 10-0 for a North Central Ohio Soccer Association boys soccer win Thursday.

Stone scored twice in the first 7:01 as Van Buren (9-1, 3-0 NCOSA) got off to a 3-0 lead which turned into a 7-0 halftime edge. Nick McCracken also scored twice for the Black Knights.

Anson Hill made 15 saves for the Rams (1-9-1, 0-3) who were outshot 25-1.

goals: (VB) Hunter Stone 3, Nick McCracken 2, James Koehler, Thomas Piccirillo, Brady Losiewicz, Zayne Bair, Garret Simmermyer. Assists: (VB) Nate Potteiger & Piccirillo 2, Gage Swaisgood, Wyatt Atchison, Losiewicz & Stone. shots-on-goal: Upper Sandusky 1; Van Buren 25. saves: (US) Anson Hill 15; (VB) Hunter Fleck & Justin Ring 1.

records: Upper Sandusky 1-9-1 overall, 0-3-0 North Central Ohio Soccer Association; Van Buren 9-1-0, 3-0-0 NCOSA.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Upper Sandusky, 3-2.

