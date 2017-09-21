Friday’s Scoreboard

Prep Football

Thurday’s Results

Around Ohio

Canal Winchester 24, Galloway Westland 14

Centerville 31, Springboro 19

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 19, Elyria Cath. 14

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at McComb

Cory-Rawson at North Baltimore

Pandora-Gilboa at Leipsic

Riverdale at Liberty-Benton

Van Buren at Hopewell-Loudon

Vanlue at Arcadia

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Toledo St. John’s

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Oregon Clay

Toledo St. Francis at Findlay

Toledo Whitmer at Lima Senior

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Buckeye Central

Carey at Wynford

Mohawk at Upper Sandusky

Seneca East at Colonel Crawford

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior at Woodmore

Genoa at Otsego

Lake at Elmwood

Rossford at Eastwood

Northwest Conference

Ada at Spencerville

Allen East at Delphos Jefferson

Convoy Crestview at Columbus Grove

Paulding at Bluffton

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Wauseon

Delta at Liberty Center

Evergreen at Swanton

Patrick Henry at Archbold

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Wapakoneta

Lima Bath at Defiance

Ottawa-Glandorf at Celina

St. Marys Memorial at Kenton

Van Wert at Lima Shawnee

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Riverside

Marion Elgin at Sidney Lehman

Ridgemont at Upper Scioto Valley

Waynesfield-Goshen at Lima Perry

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Lakota

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Danbury at Cardinal Stritch

Hilltop at Edon

Northwood at Ottawa Hills

Toledo Christian at Montpelier

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at Anna

Fort Recovery at Minster

Marion Local at Versailles

Parkway at New Bremen

St. Henry at Coldwater

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne

Maumee at Napoleon

Perrysburg at Sylvania Southview

Sylvania Northview at Springfield

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon

Lexington at Wooster Senior

West Holmes at Mansfield Madison

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at Clear Fork

Marion Harding at Marion Pleasant

North Union at Ontario

River Valley at Galion Senior

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton

Monroeville at South Central

New London at Western Reserve

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Antwerp

Edgerton at Hicksville

Fairview at Wayne Trace

Holgate at Tinora

Other NW Ohio Games

Crestline at Ridgedale

Huron at Castalia Margaretta

Lucas at Columbus Centennial

Mansfield Senior at Maple Heights

Norwalk Senior at Shelby

Port Clinton at Clyde

Sandusky Perkins at Oak Harbor

Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg

Tiffin Columbian at Vermilion

Toledo Bowsher at Sandusky Senior

Toledo Scott at Ann Arbor Gabriel Riche

Toledo Start at Bellevue

Toledo Waite at Tecumseh

Toledo Woodward at Fremont St. Joseph

Willard at Edison

Saturday’s Games

Firelands Conference

Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul

Other NW Ohio Games

Toledo Rogers at Lima Cent. Cath.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-Boston 88 64 .579 —

New York 85 67 .559 3

Tampa Bay 74 79 .484 14½

Baltimore 74 80 .481 15

Toronto 71 82 .464 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 96 57 .627 —

Minnesota 79 74 .516 17

Kansas City 75 77 .493 20½

Detroit 62 91 .405 34

Chicago 60 91 .397 35

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 93 58 .616 —

Los Angeles 76 76 .500 17½

Texas 75 76 .497 18

Seattle 74 78 .487 19½

Oakland 69 83 .454 24½

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 11, Minnesota 3

Oakland 3, Detroit 2

Boston 9, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 15, Toronto 5

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 1

Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 5

Texas 8, Seattle 6

Thursday’s Results

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 1

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 1, Toronto 0

Minnesota 12, Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox at Houston, late

Texas at Seattle, late

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Cobb 11-10) at Baltimore (Jimenez 6-10), 7:05

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-11) at Toronto (Estrada 9-8), 7:07

Boston (Porcello 10-17) at Cincinnati (Romano 5-6), 7:10

Minnesota (Gibson 11-10) at Detroit (Norris 4-7), 7:10

Kansas City (Hammel 8-12) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-3), 8:10

L.A. Angels (Richards 0-2) at Houston (Verlander 13-8), 8:10

Texas (Martinez 3-6) at Oakland (Graveman 5-4), 10:05

Cleveland (Bauer 16-9) at Seattle (Ramirez 5-6), 10:10

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Houston, 1:05

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 4:07

Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10

Texas at Oakland, 9:05

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Washington 92 60 .605 —

Miami 72 80 .474 20

Atlanta 68 83 .450 23½

New York 65 87 .428 27

Philadelphia 61 92 .399 31½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 84 67 .556 —

Milwaukee 81 71 .533 3½

St. Louis 80 72 .526 4½

Pittsburgh 69 84 .451 16

Cincinnati 66 87 .431 19

West Division

W L Pct GB

z-Los Angeles 97 56 .634 —

Arizona 88 65 .575 9

Colorado 82 70 .539 14½

San Diego 68 84 .447 28½

San Francisco 60 93 .392 37

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Miami 9, N.Y. Mets 2

San Francisco 4, Colorado 0

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 5

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 4

St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 2

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 7, Atlanta 3

Arizona 13, San Diego 7

Thursday’s Results

L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 5

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, late

Colorado at San Diego, late

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Wacha 12-8) at Pittsburgh (Nova 11-14), 7:05

Boston (Porcello 10-17) at Cincinnati (Romano 5-6), 7:10

Washington (Jackson 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 7-7), 7:10

Chicago Cubs (Lackey 11-11) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-2), 7:35

Philadelphia (Lively 3-6) at Atlanta (Newcomb 3-8), 7:35

Miami (Conley 7-7) at Arizona (Greinke 17-6), 9:40

Colorado (Gray 8-4) at San Diego (Lyles 1-3), 10:10

San Francisco (Samardzija 9-14) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 10-8), 10:10

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:05

Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

Miami at Arizona, 8:10

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10

Thursday’s Boxscores

Indians 4, Angels 1

Cleveland Los Angeles

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 3 1 1 3 Bra.Phl 2b 4 0 1 0

G.Allen cf 4 0 0 0 Trout cf 2 1 2 0

C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0 Upton lf 4 0 0 0

Encrnco dh 4 1 1 1 Pujols dh 4 0 1 1

Bruce rf 3 0 1 0 K.Clhun rf 3 0 0 0

A.Almnt lf 4 0 1 0 A.Smmns ss 4 0 1 0

Gomes c 4 0 1 0 Vlbuena 3b 2 0 0 0

Urshela 3b 3 1 1 0 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0

E.Gnzal 2b 3 1 0 0 Mldnado c 3 0 0 0

Totals 32 4 6 4 Totals 29 1 5 1

Cleveland 010″030″000 — 4

Los Angeles 100″000″000 — 1

E–Cron (3). DP–Cleveland 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB–Cleveland 3, Los Angeles 6. 2B–Bruce (29), Pujols (15). HR–Lindor (32), Encarnacion (37). CS–Cron (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Salazar 2 2/3 2 1 1 2 4

McAllister (W,2-2) 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 0

Otero 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Miller H,24 1 1 0 0 2 3

Goody H,6 1 1 0 0 0 2

Olson (S,1-1) 1 0 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles

Bridwell (L,8-3) 5 1/3 5 4 4 2 1

Alvarez 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 2

Wood 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 2

Salas 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires–Home, Mark Ripperger. First, Vic Carapazza. Second, Phil Cuzzi. Third, Tom Hallion. T–3:01. A–29,863 (43,250).

Twins 12, Tigers 1

Minnesota Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

B.Dzier 2b 4 1 0 0 Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0

Goodrum 2b 0 0 0 0 An.Rmne 2b 0 0 0 0

Mauer 1b 4 2 3 2 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 2 1

K.Vrgas 1b 1 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr 1b 2 0 1 0

J.Plnco ss 4 1 3 1 Navarro ph-1b 1 0 0 0

Adranza ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0

E.Rsrio lf 5 1 1 1 Mahtook lf 4 0 1 0

Granite lf 0 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0

E.Escbr 3b 5 3 2 1 Holaday c 1 0 0 0

Kepler rf 5 1 2 2 J.Hicks dh 4 0 1 0

Buxton cf 4 1 1 2 J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0

J.Cstro c 3 0 1 2 J.Iglss ss 3 1 1 0

Garver c 0 0 0 0 D.Mchdo ss 0 0 0 0

Grssman dh 3 2 1 1

Totals 39 12 14 12 Totals 34 1 6 1

Minnesota 000″313″140 — 12

Detroit 001″000″000 — “1

E–E.Escobar (5). DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Minnesota 11, Detroit 7. 2B–Mauer (35), E.Escobar (15), Kepler (30), J.Castro (22), Candelario (9), J.Iglesias (32). SB–Buxton (27), Grossman (3). SF–Grossman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Mejia 4 2/3 4 1 1 1 5

Gee (W,3-2) 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2

Pressly 2 0 0 0 0 3

Belisle 1 1 0 0 0 0

Detroit

Zimmermann (L,8-13) 4 5 3 3 1 4

Saupold 1/3 1 1 1 2 1

Hardy 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

Alcantara 1 3 3 3 1 0

Jaye 1 2/3 3 5 5 4 1

Reininger 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Labourt 1 0 0 0 2 1

WP–Jaye, Labourt. Umpires–Home, Rob Drake. First, Roberto Ortiz. Second, Tony Randazzo. Third, Gerry Davis. T–3:34. A–25,437 (41,681).

Cardinals 8, Reds 5

St. Louis Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Crpnter 3b 3 1 2 0 Schbler rf 5 2 2 2

Bader ph 1 0 0 0 Cozart ss 5 0 1 0

Al.Mjia 3b 1 0 1 1 Votto 1b 5 0 1 0

Pham lf 4 1 2 0 Gennett 2b 5 0 1 0

Fowler cf 5 2 3 2 Winker lf 5 2 2 0

Mrtinez 1b 5 1 2 1 Ervin cf 3 1 1 2

Y.Mlina c 2 1 1 2 Brnhart c 4 0 2 0

DeJong ss 5 0 0 0 Kvlehan 3b 2 0 1 0

Wong 2b 4 1 2 1 Bailey p 1 0 0 0

Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 Duvall ph 1 0 0 0

C.Mrtin p 4 0 0 0 Shcklfr p 0 0 0 0

Lyons p 0 0 0 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0

G.Grcia ph 1 1 1 1 Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0

Duke p 0 0 0 0 Peraza ph 1 0 0 0

C.Reed p 0 0 0 0

A.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0

Vincej ph 1 0 0 0

R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0

Totals 39 8 14 8 Totals 38 5 11 4

St. Louis 103″000″202 — 8

Cincinnati 010″200″101 — 5

E–DeJong (11). DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–St. Louis 12, Cincinnati 9. 2B–Fowler 2 (22), Y.Molina (27), Wong (27), G.Garcia (9), Winker (5). HR–Schebler 2 (29), Ervin (3). SB–Pham (22), Fowler (6). SF–Y.Molina (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis

Martinez (W,12-11) 6 1/3 9 4 4 1 6

Lyons H,14 1 2/3 0 0 0 2 4

Duke 1 2 1 1 0 1

Cincinnati

Bailey (L,5-9) 4 7 4 4 2 3

Shackelford 1 1/3 0 0 0 2 2

Peralta 2/3 1 0 0 1 0

Lorenzen 1 2 2 2 1 0

Reed 1/3 1 0 0 1 0

Hernandez 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Iglesias 1 3 2 2 0 2

WP–Martinez. Umpires–Home, Brian Gorman. First, Dan Iassogna. Second, Tripp Gibson. Third, Chris Segal. T–3:12. A–14,803 (42,319).

Wednesday’s Late Boxscore

Indians 6, Angels 5

Cleveland Los Angeles

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 4 1 1 2 Bra.Phl 2b 5 1 2 0

A.Jcksn lf 5 2 2 0 Trout cf 5 0 1 1

Jose.Rm 2b 5 0 2 1 Upton lf 4 0 2 0

Encrnco dh 4 0 1 1 Pujols dh 4 1 1 1

Bruce rf 5 1 1 0 K.Clhun rf 2 1 1 0

C.Sntna 1b 4 1 2 0 A.Smmns ss 4 0 1 0

Kipnis cf 4 0 2 1 Vlbuena 3b 2 0 0 0

G.Allen pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Pnnngtn ph-3b 2 0 0 0

R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 1 2 2

Urshela 3b 4 1 2 1 Mldnado c 2 0 0 0

Revere ph 1 1 1 0

Grterol c 0 0 0 0

Yng Jr. ph 1 0 0 0

Totals 39 6 13 6 Totals 36 5 11 4

Cleveland 010″100″310 — 6

Los Angeles 010″010″210 — 5

E–Bruce (5). DP–Cleveland 2. LOB–Cleveland 9, Los Angeles 6. 2B–A.Jackson (17), Jose.Ramirez (51), C.Santana (37), Kipnis (23), Urshela (7), Bra.Phillips 2 (32), Trout (24), Upton (43), K.Calhoun (23). HR–Lindor (31), Pujols (23), Cron (16). SB–A.Jackson (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Tomlin 5 1/3 7 2 2 0 5

Olson (W,1-0) 1 0 0 0 1 1

Smith H,21 2/3 4 3 3 0 0

Breslow 0 0 0 0 1 0

Shaw (S,3-5) 2 0 0 0 0 3

Los Angeles

Nolasco 5 5 2 2 3 4

Petit (L,5-1) 1 1/3 3 3 3 0 2

Middleton 2/3 3 0 0 0 0

Paredes 2/3 1 1 1 0 0

Parker 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1

Joe.Smith pitched to 1 batter in the 8th Breslow pitched to 1 batter in the 8th Umpires–Home, Tom Hallion. First, Mark Ripperger. Second, Vic Carapazza. Third, Phil Cuzzi. T–3:40. A–38,424 (43,250).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Altuve, Houston, .347; Garcia, Chicago, .332; Hosmer, Kansas City, .320; Reddick, Houston, .318; Ramirez, Cleveland, .314; Mauer, Minnesota, .310; Abreu, Chicago, .303; Cain, Kansas City, .302; Andrus, Texas, .301; Gurriel, Houston, .298.

RUNS–Judge, New York, 119; Altuve, Houston, 104; Springer, Houston, 103; Ramirez, Cleveland, 98; Andrus, Texas, 97; Betts, Boston, 96; Upton, Los Angeles, 95; Dozier, Minnesota, 94; Lindor, Cleveland, 93; 5 tied at 91.

RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 111; Schoop, Baltimore, 105; Upton, Los Angeles, 104; KDavis, Oakland, 102; Judge, New York, 101; Abreu, Chicago, 98; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 98; Pujols, Los Angeles, 98; Betts, Boston, 96; Mazara, Texas, 96.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 195; Hosmer, Kansas City, 183; Andrus, Texas, 181; Abreu, Chicago, 178; Ramirez, Cleveland, 174; Schoop, Baltimore, 174; Lindor, Cleveland, 171; Cabrera, Kansas City, 169; Cain, Kansas City, 167; Jones, Baltimore, 165.

DOUBLES–Ramirez, Cleveland, 51; Lowrie, Oakland, 47; Betts, Boston, 44; Upton, Los Angeles, 43; Andrus, Texas, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Abreu, Chicago, 39; Gurriel, Houston, 39; Altuve, Houston, 38; CSantana, Cleveland, 37.

TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 10; Sanchez, Chicago, 8; Abreu, Chicago, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Mahtook, Detroit, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Ramirez, Cleveland, 6; 4 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 45; KDavis, Oakland, 39; Gallo, Texas, 38; Smoak, Toronto, 38; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 37; Moustakas, Kansas City, 37; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 36; Cruz, Seattle, 34; Machado, Baltimore, 33; 5 tied at 32.

STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 32; Altuve, Houston, 31; Maybin, Houston, 31; DeShields, Texas, 29; RDavis, Boston, 28; Dyson, Seattle, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 27; Cain, Kansas City, 25; Andrus, Texas, 24; Betts, Boston, 24.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 17-4; Sale, Boston, 17-7; Vargas, Kansas City, 17-10; Bauer, Cleveland, 16-9; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-6; Pomeranz, Boston, 16-5; ESantana, Minnesota, 15-8; 4 tied at 13.

ERA–Kluber, Cleveland, 2.35; Sale, Boston, 2.75; Stroman, Toronto, 3.01; Severino, New York, 3.03; Pomeranz, Boston, 3.15; ESantana, Minnesota, 3.34; Cashner, Texas, 3.44; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.48; Verlander, Houston, 3.50; Cobb, Tampa Bay, 3.64.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 300; Kluber, Cleveland, 252; Archer, Tampa Bay, 241; Severino, New York, 221; Carrasco, Cleveland, 206; Verlander, Houston, 202; Bauer, Cleveland, 183; Tanaka, New York, 173; Pomeranz, Boston, 171; 2 tied at 170.

National League

BATTING–Blackmon, Colorado, .331; Harper, Washington, .325; JTurner, Los Angeles, .321; Votto, Cincinnati, .315; Murphy, Washington, .315; Posey, San Francisco, .314; LeMahieu, Colorado, .314; Freeman, Atlanta, .314; Pham, St. Louis, .310; Gordon, Miami, .308.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 131; Stanton, Miami, 116; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 110; Gordon, Miami, 105; Bryant, Chicago, 104; Votto, Cincinnati, 100; Rizzo, Chicago, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 93; LeMahieu, Colorado, 93; Harper, Washington, 92.

RBI–Arenado, Colorado, 125; Stanton, Miami, 120; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 117; Ozuna, Miami, 115; Rizzo, Chicago, 106; Zimmerman, Washington, 103; Lamb, Arizona, 102; Duvall, Cincinnati, 97; 3 tied at 96.

HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 201; Inciarte, Atlanta, 191; Gordon, Miami, 187; LeMahieu, Colorado, 180; Ozuna, Miami, 178; Arenado, Colorado, 175; Votto, Cincinnati, 167; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 162; Murphy, Washington, 160; Yelich, Miami, 160.

DOUBLES–Arenado, Colorado, 42; Murphy, Washington, 41; Herrera, Philadelphia, 40; Rendon, Washington, 40; Markakis, Atlanta, 37; Bryant, Chicago, 36; Drury, Arizona, 35; Yelich, Miami, 35; Blackmon, Colorado, 34; Duvall, Cincinnati, 34.

TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 14; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 9; Fowler, St. Louis, 8; Gordon, Miami, 8; Arenado, Colorado, 7; Cozart, Cincinnati, 7; Reyes, New York, 7; 7 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Stanton, Miami, 56; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 38; Blackmon, Colorado, 35; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 35; Votto, Cincinnati, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Ozuna, Miami, 34; Zimmerman, Washington, 34; Rizzo, Chicago, 32; 2 tied at 31.

STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 58; Gordon, Miami, 55; TTurner, Washington, 42; Villar, Milwaukee, 23; Inciarte, Atlanta, 22; Peraza, Cincinnati, 22; Pham, St. Louis, 22; Reyes, New York, 22; Myers, San Diego, 20; 2 tied at 19.

PITCHING–Davies, Milwaukee, 17-9; Greinke, Arizona, 17-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 17-4; Gonzalez, Washington, 15-7; Scherzer, Washington, 15-6; Wood, Los Angeles, 15-3; deGrom, New York, 15-9; 5 tied at 14.

ERA–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.26; Scherzer, Washington, 2.59; Strasburg, Washington, 2.60; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.68; Greinke, Arizona, 2.87; Ray, Arizona, 2.96; Lynn, St. Louis, 3.09; Arrieta, Chicago, 3.48; Nelson, Milwaukee, 3.49; deGrom, New York, 3.55.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 253; deGrom, New York, 228; Ray, Arizona, 212; Martinez, St. Louis, 211; Greinke, Arizona, 208; Nelson, Milwaukee, 199; Samardzija, San Francisco, 197; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 194; Strasburg, Washington, 190; Cole, Pittsburgh, 184.

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Miami 1 0 0 1.000 19 17

Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 24 21

New England 1 1 0 .500 63 62

N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 32 66

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 53 42

Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 45 44

Houston 1 1 0 .500 20 38

Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 22 62

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 44 10

Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 47 27

Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 9 33

Cleveland 0 2 0 .000 28 45

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Denver 2 0 0 1.000 66 38

Oakland 2 0 0 1.000 71 36

Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 69 47

L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 38 43

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 50 44

Dallas 1 1 0 .500 36 45

Washington 1 1 0 .500 44 50

N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 13 43

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 2 0 0 1.000 57 40

Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 32 6

Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 29 7

New Orleans 0 2 0 .000 39 65

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Detroit 2 0 0 1.000 59 33

Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 38 45

Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 40 43

Chicago 0 2 0 .000 24 52

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 1 1 0 .500 21 26

L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 66 36

Arizona 1 1 0 .500 39 48

San Francisco 0 2 0 .000 12 35

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, late

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1

Denver at Buffalo, 1

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 1

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1

Atlanta at Detroit, 1

Houston at New England, 1

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1

Seattle at Tennessee, 4:05

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25

Cincinnati at Green Bay, 4:25

Oakland at Washington, 8:30

Monday’s Games

Dallas at Arizona, 8:30

Thursday, Sept. 28

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:25

Sunday, Oct. 1

New Orleans vs Miami at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1

Carolina at New England, 1

Tennessee at Houston, 1

Detroit at Minnesota, 1

Buffalo at Atlanta, 1

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05

Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05

Oakland at Denver, 4:25

Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30

Monday, Oct. 2

Washington at Kansas City, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League Preseason

Wednesday’s Results

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2

Washington 4, Montreal 2

Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 5, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 3

St. Louis 3, Columbus 2, OT

Edmonton 4, Winnipeg 1

Vancouver 5, Calgary 3

Arizona 5, Anaheim 1

Thursday’s Results

Los Angeles 5, Vancouver 2

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

New Jersey 4, Montreal 1

Minnesota 1, Winnipeg 0

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Washington, 7

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9

Arizona at Calgary, 9

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 3:30 a.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7

Boston at Detroit, 7

Carolina at Washington, 7

Toronto at Buffalo, 7

Montreal at Ottawa, 7

Dallas at St. Louis, 8

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9

San Jose at Arizona, 9

Sunday’s Games

Nashville at Columbus, 3

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4

Minnesota at Colorado, 7

Vegas at Anaheim, 8

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoffs

Finals

Best-of-5

Sunday’s game

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAME

Los Angeles at Minnesota , 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1

x- Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 4

x-Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 18 4 8 62 66 31

New York City FC 15 8 6 51 50 37

Chicago 14 9 6 48 52 37

Atlanta United FC 13 8 7 46 61 35

Columbus 13 12 5 44 45 45

New York 12 10 6 42 41 36

Montreal 11 12 6 39 49 49

New England 10 14 5 35 45 51

Orlando City 9 12 8 35 32 47

Philadelphia 8 12 9 33 37 39

D.C. United 8 17 4 28 23 49

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Vancouver 13 9 6 45 45 39

Sporting Kansas City 11 6 11 44 35 22

Seattle 11 7 11 44 42 35

Portland 12 10 8 44 50 47

San Jose 11 12 6 39 32 48

FC Dallas 9 8 11 38 39 38

Houston 10 10 8 38 46 39

Real Salt Lake 11 14 5 38 44 52

Minnesota United 8 15 5 29 36 58

Los Angeles 7 16 6 27 36 56

Colorado 7 16 5 26 26 42

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Atlanta United FC 4, Los Angeles 0

Montreal 5, Toronto FC 3

Saturday’s GAMES

Houston at New York City FC, 3

Toronto FC at New England, 5

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7

San Jose at D.C. United, 7

New York at Columbus, 7:30

FC Dallas at Minnesota United, 8

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30

Colorado at Vancouver, 10

Sunday’s GAMES

Los Angeles at Sporting Kansas City, 2

Montreal at Atlanta United FC, 5

Orlando City at Portland, 8

Wednesday’s GAMES

Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7

D.C. United at New York, 7:30

New England at Orlando City, 7:30

New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8

Los Angeles at Houston, 8:30

Chicago at San Jose, 10:30

Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30

Saturday, September 30

FC Dallas at Orlando City, 4

New York at Toronto FC, 7

Atlanta United FC at New England, 7:30

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30

Minnesota United at Houston, 8:30

New York City FC at Chicago, 8:30

Montreal at Colorado, 9

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9

Portland at San Jose, 10:30

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles, 10:30

Sunday, October 1

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Results

South Florida 43, Temple 7

NC Central 33, SC State 28

Friday’s Games

Virginia at Boise St., 8

Utah at Arizona, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Walsh at CCSU, Noon

Brown at Harvard, Noon

Penn at Lehigh, 12:30

Fordham at Bryant, 1

Furman at Colgate, 1

Georgetown at Columbia, 1

Cornell at Yale, 1

Cincinnati at Navy, 3:30

Rhode Island at New Hampshire, 3:30

Sacred Heart at Bucknell, 6

Princeton at Lafayette, 6

Jacksonville at Marist, 6

Towson at Stony Brook, 6

Villanova at Albany (NY), 7

FAU at Buffalo, 7

Holy Cross at Dartmouth, 7

SOUTH

NC State at Florida St., Noon

Kent St. at Louisville, Noon

UMass at Tennessee, Noon

Army at Tulane, Noon

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 12:30

Bethune-Cookman at Howard, 1

Dayton at Morehead St., 1

Idaho at South Alabama, 1

Maine at James Madison, 1:30

Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30

Gardner-Webb at Wofford, 1:30

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 2

Monmouth (NJ) at Hampton, 2

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 2

UCF at Maryland, 3

Wake Forest at Appalachian St., 3:30

Boston College at Clemson, 3:30

Mercer at ETSU, 3:30

Toledo at Miami, 3:30

Duke at North Carolina, 3:30

Louisiana Tech at South Carolina, 3:30

Alabama at Vanderbilt, 3:30

Samford at W. Carolina, 3:30

Campbell at Stetson, 4

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 5

Point (Ga.) at Charleston Southern, 6

Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6

Tennessee Tech at E. Kentucky, 6

Elon at Richmond, 6

Florida A&M at Savannah St., 6

Akron at Troy, 6

W. Illinois at Coastal Carolina, 6:30

Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 7

Southern U. at Alcorn St., 7

Mississippi St. at Georgia, 7

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 7

Liberty at Jacksonville St., 7

Syracuse at LSU, 7

Grambling St. at MVSU, 7

Houston Baptist at McNeese St., 7

Bowling Green at Middle Tennessee, 7

NC A&T at Morgan St., 7

Austin Peay at Murray St., 7

Cumberland (Tenn.) at Presbyterian, 7

Ball St. at W. Kentucky, 7

Florida at Kentucky, 7:30

Prairie View at Alabama St., 8

S. Illinois at Memphis, 8

MIDWEST

West Virginia at Kansas, Noon

UNLV at Ohio St., Noon

Valparaiso at Drake, 2

Ohio at E. Michigan, 2

Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3

Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 3:30

Georgia Southern at Indiana, 3:30

Robert Morris at N. Dakota St., 3:30

Rutgers at Nebraska, 3:30

Montana St. at North Dakota, 3:30

Michigan at Purdue, 4

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 7

Wagner at W. Michigan, 7

Auburn at Missouri, 7:30

Penn St. at Iowa, 7:30

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 8

SOUTHWEST

Texas Tech at Houston, Noon

Arkansas at Texas A&M at Arlington, Texas, Noon

New Mexico at Tulsa, 1:30

TCU at Oklahoma St., 3:30

Oklahoma at Baylor, 6:30

UAB at North Texas, 6:30

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 7

Arkansas St. at SMU, 7

FIU at Rice, 7:30

UTSA at Texas St., 7:30

SE Louisiana at Lamar, 8

Nicholls at Sam Houston St., 8

FAR WEST

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 3

Southern Cal at California, 3:30

Butler at San Diego, 5

Nevada at Washington St., 6

San Diego St. at Air Force, 7

UC Davis at Weber St., 7

Utah St. at San Jose St., 7:30

UTEP at New Mexico St., 8

E. Washington at Montana, 8:05

S. Utah at Sacramento St., 9

N. Arizona at Cal Poly, 9:05

Oregon at Arizona St., 10

Washington at Colorado, 10

Hawaii at Wyoming, 10:15

UCLA at Stanford, 10:30

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Tour Championship

Kyle Stanley 32-32 — 64 -6

Webb Simpson 34-32 — 66 -4

Daniel Berger 33-33 — 66 -4

Brooks Koepka 32-34 — 66 -4

Paul Casey 34-32 — 66 -4

Russell Henley 36-31 — 67 -3

Gary Woodland 34-33 — 67 -3

Jon Rahm 32-35 — 67 -3

Jordan Spieth 33-34 — 67 -3

Justin Thomas 34-33 — 67 -3

Jason Dufner 34-34 — 68 -2

Tony Finau 35-33 — 68 -2

Kevin Kisner 35-33 — 68 -2

Pat Perez 32-36 — 68 -2

Justin Rose 36-32 — 68 -2

Dustin Johnson 35-33 — 68 -2

Xander Schauffele 34-35 — 69 -1

Patrick Reed 34-35 — 69 -1

Jason Day 34-35 — 69 -1

Matt Kuchar 35-34 — 69 -1

Adam Hadwin 37-34 — 71 +1

Marc Leishman 35-36 — 71 +1

Brian Harman 36-36 — 72 +2

Jhonattan Vegas 37-35 — 72 +2

Sergio Garcia 38-35 — 73 +3

Charley Hoffman 37-36 — 73 +3

Rickie Fowler 35-38 — 73 +3

Patrick Cantlay 36-38 — 74 +4

Hideki Matsuyama 41-34 — 75 +5

Kevin Chappell 39-37 — 76 +6

TRANSACTIONS

Hockey

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned D Carl Dahlstrom, F Mathew Highmore, F Matheson Iacopelli, F Luke Johnson, F Graham Knott, F Anthony Louis and D Robin Norell to Rockford (AHL), D Henri Jokiharju to Portland (WHL) and F Radovan Bondra to Prince George (WHL). Released Drew Miller, F John Mitchell, D Mark Stuart, D Robin Press and F Tyler Sikura from their professional tryout agreements. Released D Darren Raddysh, G Matt Tomkins and F William Pelletier from their amateur tryout agreements.

LOCAL SPORTS

Thursday’s Results

Prep Girls Golf

VAN BUREN 194, LAKE 211

AT RED HAWK RUN

MEDALIST: Olivia Sexton, Van Buren, 42. Other scores: (VB) Taylor Adams 44, Maria Trusty 48, Cheyenne Potteiger 60. (Lak) Sam Hoffman 44, Autumn Schmidt 46, Kimmy Zoltani 50, Aubrie Kunkleman 71.

LOCAL & AREA

Free Soccer Clinic

The University of Findlay will host a free soccer clinic for players ages 6-14 from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at DeHaven Field. Players should bring a ball and appropriate footwear. For more information, contact UF men’s soccer coach Andy Smyth at 419-434-4801 or at smyth@findlay.edu.

