Friday’s Scoreboard
Prep Football
Thurday’s Results
Around Ohio
Canal Winchester 24, Galloway Westland 14
Centerville 31, Springboro 19
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 19, Elyria Cath. 14
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at McComb
Cory-Rawson at North Baltimore
Pandora-Gilboa at Leipsic
Riverdale at Liberty-Benton
Van Buren at Hopewell-Loudon
Vanlue at Arcadia
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Toledo St. John’s
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Oregon Clay
Toledo St. Francis at Findlay
Toledo Whitmer at Lima Senior
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Buckeye Central
Carey at Wynford
Mohawk at Upper Sandusky
Seneca East at Colonel Crawford
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior at Woodmore
Genoa at Otsego
Lake at Elmwood
Rossford at Eastwood
Northwest Conference
Ada at Spencerville
Allen East at Delphos Jefferson
Convoy Crestview at Columbus Grove
Paulding at Bluffton
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Wauseon
Delta at Liberty Center
Evergreen at Swanton
Patrick Henry at Archbold
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Wapakoneta
Lima Bath at Defiance
Ottawa-Glandorf at Celina
St. Marys Memorial at Kenton
Van Wert at Lima Shawnee
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Riverside
Marion Elgin at Sidney Lehman
Ridgemont at Upper Scioto Valley
Waynesfield-Goshen at Lima Perry
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Lakota
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Danbury at Cardinal Stritch
Hilltop at Edon
Northwood at Ottawa Hills
Toledo Christian at Montpelier
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at Anna
Fort Recovery at Minster
Marion Local at Versailles
Parkway at New Bremen
St. Henry at Coldwater
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne
Maumee at Napoleon
Perrysburg at Sylvania Southview
Sylvania Northview at Springfield
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon
Lexington at Wooster Senior
West Holmes at Mansfield Madison
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at Clear Fork
Marion Harding at Marion Pleasant
North Union at Ontario
River Valley at Galion Senior
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton
Monroeville at South Central
New London at Western Reserve
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Antwerp
Edgerton at Hicksville
Fairview at Wayne Trace
Holgate at Tinora
Other NW Ohio Games
Crestline at Ridgedale
Huron at Castalia Margaretta
Lucas at Columbus Centennial
Mansfield Senior at Maple Heights
Norwalk Senior at Shelby
Port Clinton at Clyde
Sandusky Perkins at Oak Harbor
Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg
Tiffin Columbian at Vermilion
Toledo Bowsher at Sandusky Senior
Toledo Scott at Ann Arbor Gabriel Riche
Toledo Start at Bellevue
Toledo Waite at Tecumseh
Toledo Woodward at Fremont St. Joseph
Willard at Edison
Saturday’s Games
Firelands Conference
Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul
Other NW Ohio Games
Toledo Rogers at Lima Cent. Cath.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 88 64 .579 —
New York 85 67 .559 3
Tampa Bay 74 79 .484 14½
Baltimore 74 80 .481 15
Toronto 71 82 .464 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 96 57 .627 —
Minnesota 79 74 .516 17
Kansas City 75 77 .493 20½
Detroit 62 91 .405 34
Chicago 60 91 .397 35
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 93 58 .616 —
Los Angeles 76 76 .500 17½
Texas 75 76 .497 18
Seattle 74 78 .487 19½
Oakland 69 83 .454 24½
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
N.Y. Yankees 11, Minnesota 3
Oakland 3, Detroit 2
Boston 9, Baltimore 0
Kansas City 15, Toronto 5
Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 1
Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 5
Texas 8, Seattle 6
Thursday’s Results
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 1
Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 1, Toronto 0
Minnesota 12, Detroit 1
Chicago White Sox at Houston, late
Texas at Seattle, late
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Cobb 11-10) at Baltimore (Jimenez 6-10), 7:05
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-11) at Toronto (Estrada 9-8), 7:07
Boston (Porcello 10-17) at Cincinnati (Romano 5-6), 7:10
Minnesota (Gibson 11-10) at Detroit (Norris 4-7), 7:10
Kansas City (Hammel 8-12) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-3), 8:10
L.A. Angels (Richards 0-2) at Houston (Verlander 13-8), 8:10
Texas (Martinez 3-6) at Oakland (Graveman 5-4), 10:05
Cleveland (Bauer 16-9) at Seattle (Ramirez 5-6), 10:10
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Houston, 1:05
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 4:07
Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10
Texas at Oakland, 9:05
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Washington 92 60 .605 —
Miami 72 80 .474 20
Atlanta 68 83 .450 23½
New York 65 87 .428 27
Philadelphia 61 92 .399 31½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 84 67 .556 —
Milwaukee 81 71 .533 3½
St. Louis 80 72 .526 4½
Pittsburgh 69 84 .451 16
Cincinnati 66 87 .431 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Los Angeles 97 56 .634 —
Arizona 88 65 .575 9
Colorado 82 70 .539 14½
San Diego 68 84 .447 28½
San Francisco 60 93 .392 37
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Miami 9, N.Y. Mets 2
San Francisco 4, Colorado 0
Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 5
Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 4
St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 2
Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 7, Atlanta 3
Arizona 13, San Diego 7
Thursday’s Results
L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 5
Atlanta 3, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, late
Colorado at San Diego, late
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Wacha 12-8) at Pittsburgh (Nova 11-14), 7:05
Boston (Porcello 10-17) at Cincinnati (Romano 5-6), 7:10
Washington (Jackson 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 7-7), 7:10
Chicago Cubs (Lackey 11-11) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-2), 7:35
Philadelphia (Lively 3-6) at Atlanta (Newcomb 3-8), 7:35
Miami (Conley 7-7) at Arizona (Greinke 17-6), 9:40
Colorado (Gray 8-4) at San Diego (Lyles 1-3), 10:10
San Francisco (Samardzija 9-14) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 10-8), 10:10
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:05
Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10
Miami at Arizona, 8:10
Colorado at San Diego, 8:40
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10
Thursday’s Boxscores
Indians 4, Angels 1
Cleveland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 3 1 1 3 Bra.Phl 2b 4 0 1 0
G.Allen cf 4 0 0 0 Trout cf 2 1 2 0
C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0 Upton lf 4 0 0 0
Encrnco dh 4 1 1 1 Pujols dh 4 0 1 1
Bruce rf 3 0 1 0 K.Clhun rf 3 0 0 0
A.Almnt lf 4 0 1 0 A.Smmns ss 4 0 1 0
Gomes c 4 0 1 0 Vlbuena 3b 2 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 3 1 1 0 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0
E.Gnzal 2b 3 1 0 0 Mldnado c 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 6 4 Totals 29 1 5 1
Cleveland 010″030″000 — 4
Los Angeles 100″000″000 — 1
E–Cron (3). DP–Cleveland 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB–Cleveland 3, Los Angeles 6. 2B–Bruce (29), Pujols (15). HR–Lindor (32), Encarnacion (37). CS–Cron (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Salazar 2 2/3 2 1 1 2 4
McAllister (W,2-2) 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
Otero 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Miller H,24 1 1 0 0 2 3
Goody H,6 1 1 0 0 0 2
Olson (S,1-1) 1 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Bridwell (L,8-3) 5 1/3 5 4 4 2 1
Alvarez 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wood 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 2
Salas 1 0 0 0 0 0
Umpires–Home, Mark Ripperger. First, Vic Carapazza. Second, Phil Cuzzi. Third, Tom Hallion. T–3:01. A–29,863 (43,250).
Twins 12, Tigers 1
Minnesota Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
B.Dzier 2b 4 1 0 0 Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0
Goodrum 2b 0 0 0 0 An.Rmne 2b 0 0 0 0
Mauer 1b 4 2 3 2 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 2 1
K.Vrgas 1b 1 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr 1b 2 0 1 0
J.Plnco ss 4 1 3 1 Navarro ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Adranza ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0
E.Rsrio lf 5 1 1 1 Mahtook lf 4 0 1 0
Granite lf 0 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0
E.Escbr 3b 5 3 2 1 Holaday c 1 0 0 0
Kepler rf 5 1 2 2 J.Hicks dh 4 0 1 0
Buxton cf 4 1 1 2 J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0
J.Cstro c 3 0 1 2 J.Iglss ss 3 1 1 0
Garver c 0 0 0 0 D.Mchdo ss 0 0 0 0
Grssman dh 3 2 1 1
Totals 39 12 14 12 Totals 34 1 6 1
Minnesota 000″313″140 — 12
Detroit 001″000″000 — “1
E–E.Escobar (5). DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Minnesota 11, Detroit 7. 2B–Mauer (35), E.Escobar (15), Kepler (30), J.Castro (22), Candelario (9), J.Iglesias (32). SB–Buxton (27), Grossman (3). SF–Grossman (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Mejia 4 2/3 4 1 1 1 5
Gee (W,3-2) 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2
Pressly 2 0 0 0 0 3
Belisle 1 1 0 0 0 0
Detroit
Zimmermann (L,8-13) 4 5 3 3 1 4
Saupold 1/3 1 1 1 2 1
Hardy 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
Alcantara 1 3 3 3 1 0
Jaye 1 2/3 3 5 5 4 1
Reininger 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Labourt 1 0 0 0 2 1
WP–Jaye, Labourt. Umpires–Home, Rob Drake. First, Roberto Ortiz. Second, Tony Randazzo. Third, Gerry Davis. T–3:34. A–25,437 (41,681).
Cardinals 8, Reds 5
St. Louis Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crpnter 3b 3 1 2 0 Schbler rf 5 2 2 2
Bader ph 1 0 0 0 Cozart ss 5 0 1 0
Al.Mjia 3b 1 0 1 1 Votto 1b 5 0 1 0
Pham lf 4 1 2 0 Gennett 2b 5 0 1 0
Fowler cf 5 2 3 2 Winker lf 5 2 2 0
Mrtinez 1b 5 1 2 1 Ervin cf 3 1 1 2
Y.Mlina c 2 1 1 2 Brnhart c 4 0 2 0
DeJong ss 5 0 0 0 Kvlehan 3b 2 0 1 0
Wong 2b 4 1 2 1 Bailey p 1 0 0 0
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 Duvall ph 1 0 0 0
C.Mrtin p 4 0 0 0 Shcklfr p 0 0 0 0
Lyons p 0 0 0 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0
G.Grcia ph 1 1 1 1 Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0
Duke p 0 0 0 0 Peraza ph 1 0 0 0
C.Reed p 0 0 0 0
A.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0
Vincej ph 1 0 0 0
R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 8 14 8 Totals 38 5 11 4
St. Louis 103″000″202 — 8
Cincinnati 010″200″101 — 5
E–DeJong (11). DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–St. Louis 12, Cincinnati 9. 2B–Fowler 2 (22), Y.Molina (27), Wong (27), G.Garcia (9), Winker (5). HR–Schebler 2 (29), Ervin (3). SB–Pham (22), Fowler (6). SF–Y.Molina (9).
IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Martinez (W,12-11) 6 1/3 9 4 4 1 6
Lyons H,14 1 2/3 0 0 0 2 4
Duke 1 2 1 1 0 1
Cincinnati
Bailey (L,5-9) 4 7 4 4 2 3
Shackelford 1 1/3 0 0 0 2 2
Peralta 2/3 1 0 0 1 0
Lorenzen 1 2 2 2 1 0
Reed 1/3 1 0 0 1 0
Hernandez 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Iglesias 1 3 2 2 0 2
WP–Martinez. Umpires–Home, Brian Gorman. First, Dan Iassogna. Second, Tripp Gibson. Third, Chris Segal. T–3:12. A–14,803 (42,319).
Wednesday’s Late Boxscore
Indians 6, Angels 5
Cleveland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 1 1 2 Bra.Phl 2b 5 1 2 0
A.Jcksn lf 5 2 2 0 Trout cf 5 0 1 1
Jose.Rm 2b 5 0 2 1 Upton lf 4 0 2 0
Encrnco dh 4 0 1 1 Pujols dh 4 1 1 1
Bruce rf 5 1 1 0 K.Clhun rf 2 1 1 0
C.Sntna 1b 4 1 2 0 A.Smmns ss 4 0 1 0
Kipnis cf 4 0 2 1 Vlbuena 3b 2 0 0 0
G.Allen pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Pnnngtn ph-3b 2 0 0 0
R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 1 2 2
Urshela 3b 4 1 2 1 Mldnado c 2 0 0 0
Revere ph 1 1 1 0
Grterol c 0 0 0 0
Yng Jr. ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 39 6 13 6 Totals 36 5 11 4
Cleveland 010″100″310 — 6
Los Angeles 010″010″210 — 5
E–Bruce (5). DP–Cleveland 2. LOB–Cleveland 9, Los Angeles 6. 2B–A.Jackson (17), Jose.Ramirez (51), C.Santana (37), Kipnis (23), Urshela (7), Bra.Phillips 2 (32), Trout (24), Upton (43), K.Calhoun (23). HR–Lindor (31), Pujols (23), Cron (16). SB–A.Jackson (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Tomlin 5 1/3 7 2 2 0 5
Olson (W,1-0) 1 0 0 0 1 1
Smith H,21 2/3 4 3 3 0 0
Breslow 0 0 0 0 1 0
Shaw (S,3-5) 2 0 0 0 0 3
Los Angeles
Nolasco 5 5 2 2 3 4
Petit (L,5-1) 1 1/3 3 3 3 0 2
Middleton 2/3 3 0 0 0 0
Paredes 2/3 1 1 1 0 0
Parker 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
Joe.Smith pitched to 1 batter in the 8th Breslow pitched to 1 batter in the 8th Umpires–Home, Tom Hallion. First, Mark Ripperger. Second, Vic Carapazza. Third, Phil Cuzzi. T–3:40. A–38,424 (43,250).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Altuve, Houston, .347; Garcia, Chicago, .332; Hosmer, Kansas City, .320; Reddick, Houston, .318; Ramirez, Cleveland, .314; Mauer, Minnesota, .310; Abreu, Chicago, .303; Cain, Kansas City, .302; Andrus, Texas, .301; Gurriel, Houston, .298.
RUNS–Judge, New York, 119; Altuve, Houston, 104; Springer, Houston, 103; Ramirez, Cleveland, 98; Andrus, Texas, 97; Betts, Boston, 96; Upton, Los Angeles, 95; Dozier, Minnesota, 94; Lindor, Cleveland, 93; 5 tied at 91.
RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 111; Schoop, Baltimore, 105; Upton, Los Angeles, 104; KDavis, Oakland, 102; Judge, New York, 101; Abreu, Chicago, 98; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 98; Pujols, Los Angeles, 98; Betts, Boston, 96; Mazara, Texas, 96.
HITS–Altuve, Houston, 195; Hosmer, Kansas City, 183; Andrus, Texas, 181; Abreu, Chicago, 178; Ramirez, Cleveland, 174; Schoop, Baltimore, 174; Lindor, Cleveland, 171; Cabrera, Kansas City, 169; Cain, Kansas City, 167; Jones, Baltimore, 165.
DOUBLES–Ramirez, Cleveland, 51; Lowrie, Oakland, 47; Betts, Boston, 44; Upton, Los Angeles, 43; Andrus, Texas, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Abreu, Chicago, 39; Gurriel, Houston, 39; Altuve, Houston, 38; CSantana, Cleveland, 37.
TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 10; Sanchez, Chicago, 8; Abreu, Chicago, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Mahtook, Detroit, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Ramirez, Cleveland, 6; 4 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 45; KDavis, Oakland, 39; Gallo, Texas, 38; Smoak, Toronto, 38; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 37; Moustakas, Kansas City, 37; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 36; Cruz, Seattle, 34; Machado, Baltimore, 33; 5 tied at 32.
STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 32; Altuve, Houston, 31; Maybin, Houston, 31; DeShields, Texas, 29; RDavis, Boston, 28; Dyson, Seattle, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 27; Cain, Kansas City, 25; Andrus, Texas, 24; Betts, Boston, 24.
PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 17-4; Sale, Boston, 17-7; Vargas, Kansas City, 17-10; Bauer, Cleveland, 16-9; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-6; Pomeranz, Boston, 16-5; ESantana, Minnesota, 15-8; 4 tied at 13.
ERA–Kluber, Cleveland, 2.35; Sale, Boston, 2.75; Stroman, Toronto, 3.01; Severino, New York, 3.03; Pomeranz, Boston, 3.15; ESantana, Minnesota, 3.34; Cashner, Texas, 3.44; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.48; Verlander, Houston, 3.50; Cobb, Tampa Bay, 3.64.
STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 300; Kluber, Cleveland, 252; Archer, Tampa Bay, 241; Severino, New York, 221; Carrasco, Cleveland, 206; Verlander, Houston, 202; Bauer, Cleveland, 183; Tanaka, New York, 173; Pomeranz, Boston, 171; 2 tied at 170.
National League
BATTING–Blackmon, Colorado, .331; Harper, Washington, .325; JTurner, Los Angeles, .321; Votto, Cincinnati, .315; Murphy, Washington, .315; Posey, San Francisco, .314; LeMahieu, Colorado, .314; Freeman, Atlanta, .314; Pham, St. Louis, .310; Gordon, Miami, .308.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 131; Stanton, Miami, 116; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 110; Gordon, Miami, 105; Bryant, Chicago, 104; Votto, Cincinnati, 100; Rizzo, Chicago, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 93; LeMahieu, Colorado, 93; Harper, Washington, 92.
RBI–Arenado, Colorado, 125; Stanton, Miami, 120; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 117; Ozuna, Miami, 115; Rizzo, Chicago, 106; Zimmerman, Washington, 103; Lamb, Arizona, 102; Duvall, Cincinnati, 97; 3 tied at 96.
HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 201; Inciarte, Atlanta, 191; Gordon, Miami, 187; LeMahieu, Colorado, 180; Ozuna, Miami, 178; Arenado, Colorado, 175; Votto, Cincinnati, 167; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 162; Murphy, Washington, 160; Yelich, Miami, 160.
DOUBLES–Arenado, Colorado, 42; Murphy, Washington, 41; Herrera, Philadelphia, 40; Rendon, Washington, 40; Markakis, Atlanta, 37; Bryant, Chicago, 36; Drury, Arizona, 35; Yelich, Miami, 35; Blackmon, Colorado, 34; Duvall, Cincinnati, 34.
TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 14; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 9; Fowler, St. Louis, 8; Gordon, Miami, 8; Arenado, Colorado, 7; Cozart, Cincinnati, 7; Reyes, New York, 7; 7 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Stanton, Miami, 56; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 38; Blackmon, Colorado, 35; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 35; Votto, Cincinnati, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Ozuna, Miami, 34; Zimmerman, Washington, 34; Rizzo, Chicago, 32; 2 tied at 31.
STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 58; Gordon, Miami, 55; TTurner, Washington, 42; Villar, Milwaukee, 23; Inciarte, Atlanta, 22; Peraza, Cincinnati, 22; Pham, St. Louis, 22; Reyes, New York, 22; Myers, San Diego, 20; 2 tied at 19.
PITCHING–Davies, Milwaukee, 17-9; Greinke, Arizona, 17-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 17-4; Gonzalez, Washington, 15-7; Scherzer, Washington, 15-6; Wood, Los Angeles, 15-3; deGrom, New York, 15-9; 5 tied at 14.
ERA–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.26; Scherzer, Washington, 2.59; Strasburg, Washington, 2.60; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.68; Greinke, Arizona, 2.87; Ray, Arizona, 2.96; Lynn, St. Louis, 3.09; Arrieta, Chicago, 3.48; Nelson, Milwaukee, 3.49; deGrom, New York, 3.55.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 253; deGrom, New York, 228; Ray, Arizona, 212; Martinez, St. Louis, 211; Greinke, Arizona, 208; Nelson, Milwaukee, 199; Samardzija, San Francisco, 197; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 194; Strasburg, Washington, 190; Cole, Pittsburgh, 184.
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 19 17
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 24 21
New England 1 1 0 .500 63 62
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 32 66
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 53 42
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 45 44
Houston 1 1 0 .500 20 38
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 22 62
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 44 10
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 47 27
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 9 33
Cleveland 0 2 0 .000 28 45
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 2 0 0 1.000 66 38
Oakland 2 0 0 1.000 71 36
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 69 47
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 38 43
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 50 44
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 36 45
Washington 1 1 0 .500 44 50
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 13 43
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 2 0 0 1.000 57 40
Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 32 6
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 29 7
New Orleans 0 2 0 .000 39 65
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 2 0 0 1.000 59 33
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 38 45
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 40 43
Chicago 0 2 0 .000 24 52
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 21 26
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 66 36
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 39 48
San Francisco 0 2 0 .000 12 35
Late games not included
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, late
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1
Denver at Buffalo, 1
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 1
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1
Atlanta at Detroit, 1
Houston at New England, 1
Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1
Seattle at Tennessee, 4:05
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25
Cincinnati at Green Bay, 4:25
Oakland at Washington, 8:30
Monday’s Games
Dallas at Arizona, 8:30
Thursday, Sept. 28
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:25
Sunday, Oct. 1
New Orleans vs Miami at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1
Carolina at New England, 1
Tennessee at Houston, 1
Detroit at Minnesota, 1
Buffalo at Atlanta, 1
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05
Philadelphia at L.A. Chargers, 4:05
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05
Oakland at Denver, 4:25
Indianapolis at Seattle, 8:30
Monday, Oct. 2
Washington at Kansas City, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League Preseason
Wednesday’s Results
N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2
Washington 4, Montreal 2
Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 5, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 3
St. Louis 3, Columbus 2, OT
Edmonton 4, Winnipeg 1
Vancouver 5, Calgary 3
Arizona 5, Anaheim 1
Thursday’s Results
Los Angeles 5, Vancouver 2
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1, OT
New Jersey 4, Montreal 1
Minnesota 1, Winnipeg 0
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Washington, 7
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30
Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9
Arizona at Calgary, 9
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10
Saturday’s Games
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 3:30 a.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 6
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7
Boston at Detroit, 7
Carolina at Washington, 7
Toronto at Buffalo, 7
Montreal at Ottawa, 7
Dallas at St. Louis, 8
Columbus at Chicago, 8:30
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9
San Jose at Arizona, 9
Sunday’s Games
Nashville at Columbus, 3
Florida at Tampa Bay, 4
Minnesota at Colorado, 7
Vegas at Anaheim, 8
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA Playoffs
Finals
Best-of-5
Sunday’s game
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s GAME
Los Angeles at Minnesota , 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 1
x- Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Oct. 4
x-Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 18 4 8 62 66 31
New York City FC 15 8 6 51 50 37
Chicago 14 9 6 48 52 37
Atlanta United FC 13 8 7 46 61 35
Columbus 13 12 5 44 45 45
New York 12 10 6 42 41 36
Montreal 11 12 6 39 49 49
New England 10 14 5 35 45 51
Orlando City 9 12 8 35 32 47
Philadelphia 8 12 9 33 37 39
D.C. United 8 17 4 28 23 49
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Vancouver 13 9 6 45 45 39
Sporting Kansas City 11 6 11 44 35 22
Seattle 11 7 11 44 42 35
Portland 12 10 8 44 50 47
San Jose 11 12 6 39 32 48
FC Dallas 9 8 11 38 39 38
Houston 10 10 8 38 46 39
Real Salt Lake 11 14 5 38 44 52
Minnesota United 8 15 5 29 36 58
Los Angeles 7 16 6 27 36 56
Colorado 7 16 5 26 26 42
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’s RESULTS
Atlanta United FC 4, Los Angeles 0
Montreal 5, Toronto FC 3
Saturday’s GAMES
Houston at New York City FC, 3
Toronto FC at New England, 5
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7
San Jose at D.C. United, 7
New York at Columbus, 7:30
FC Dallas at Minnesota United, 8
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30
Colorado at Vancouver, 10
Sunday’s GAMES
Los Angeles at Sporting Kansas City, 2
Montreal at Atlanta United FC, 5
Orlando City at Portland, 8
Wednesday’s GAMES
Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7
D.C. United at New York, 7:30
New England at Orlando City, 7:30
New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30
Colorado at FC Dallas, 8
Los Angeles at Houston, 8:30
Chicago at San Jose, 10:30
Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30
Saturday, September 30
FC Dallas at Orlando City, 4
New York at Toronto FC, 7
Atlanta United FC at New England, 7:30
D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30
Minnesota United at Houston, 8:30
New York City FC at Chicago, 8:30
Montreal at Colorado, 9
Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9
Portland at San Jose, 10:30
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles, 10:30
Sunday, October 1
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Results
South Florida 43, Temple 7
NC Central 33, SC State 28
Friday’s Games
Virginia at Boise St., 8
Utah at Arizona, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Walsh at CCSU, Noon
Brown at Harvard, Noon
Penn at Lehigh, 12:30
Fordham at Bryant, 1
Furman at Colgate, 1
Georgetown at Columbia, 1
Cornell at Yale, 1
Cincinnati at Navy, 3:30
Rhode Island at New Hampshire, 3:30
Sacred Heart at Bucknell, 6
Princeton at Lafayette, 6
Jacksonville at Marist, 6
Towson at Stony Brook, 6
Villanova at Albany (NY), 7
FAU at Buffalo, 7
Holy Cross at Dartmouth, 7
SOUTH
NC State at Florida St., Noon
Kent St. at Louisville, Noon
UMass at Tennessee, Noon
Army at Tulane, Noon
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 12:30
Bethune-Cookman at Howard, 1
Dayton at Morehead St., 1
Idaho at South Alabama, 1
Maine at James Madison, 1:30
Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30
Gardner-Webb at Wofford, 1:30
Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 2
Monmouth (NJ) at Hampton, 2
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 2
UCF at Maryland, 3
Wake Forest at Appalachian St., 3:30
Boston College at Clemson, 3:30
Mercer at ETSU, 3:30
Toledo at Miami, 3:30
Duke at North Carolina, 3:30
Louisiana Tech at South Carolina, 3:30
Alabama at Vanderbilt, 3:30
Samford at W. Carolina, 3:30
Campbell at Stetson, 4
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5
Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 5
Point (Ga.) at Charleston Southern, 6
Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6
Tennessee Tech at E. Kentucky, 6
Elon at Richmond, 6
Florida A&M at Savannah St., 6
Akron at Troy, 6
W. Illinois at Coastal Carolina, 6:30
Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 7
Southern U. at Alcorn St., 7
Mississippi St. at Georgia, 7
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 7
Liberty at Jacksonville St., 7
Syracuse at LSU, 7
Grambling St. at MVSU, 7
Houston Baptist at McNeese St., 7
Bowling Green at Middle Tennessee, 7
NC A&T at Morgan St., 7
Austin Peay at Murray St., 7
Cumberland (Tenn.) at Presbyterian, 7
Ball St. at W. Kentucky, 7
Florida at Kentucky, 7:30
Prairie View at Alabama St., 8
S. Illinois at Memphis, 8
MIDWEST
West Virginia at Kansas, Noon
UNLV at Ohio St., Noon
Valparaiso at Drake, 2
Ohio at E. Michigan, 2
Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3
Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 3:30
Georgia Southern at Indiana, 3:30
Robert Morris at N. Dakota St., 3:30
Rutgers at Nebraska, 3:30
Montana St. at North Dakota, 3:30
Michigan at Purdue, 4
SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 7
Wagner at W. Michigan, 7
Auburn at Missouri, 7:30
Penn St. at Iowa, 7:30
Notre Dame at Michigan St., 8
SOUTHWEST
Texas Tech at Houston, Noon
Arkansas at Texas A&M at Arlington, Texas, Noon
New Mexico at Tulsa, 1:30
TCU at Oklahoma St., 3:30
Oklahoma at Baylor, 6:30
UAB at North Texas, 6:30
Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 7
Arkansas St. at SMU, 7
FIU at Rice, 7:30
UTSA at Texas St., 7:30
SE Louisiana at Lamar, 8
Nicholls at Sam Houston St., 8
FAR WEST
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 3
Southern Cal at California, 3:30
Butler at San Diego, 5
Nevada at Washington St., 6
San Diego St. at Air Force, 7
UC Davis at Weber St., 7
Utah St. at San Jose St., 7:30
UTEP at New Mexico St., 8
E. Washington at Montana, 8:05
S. Utah at Sacramento St., 9
N. Arizona at Cal Poly, 9:05
Oregon at Arizona St., 10
Washington at Colorado, 10
Hawaii at Wyoming, 10:15
UCLA at Stanford, 10:30
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Tour Championship
Kyle Stanley 32-32 — 64 -6
Webb Simpson 34-32 — 66 -4
Daniel Berger 33-33 — 66 -4
Brooks Koepka 32-34 — 66 -4
Paul Casey 34-32 — 66 -4
Russell Henley 36-31 — 67 -3
Gary Woodland 34-33 — 67 -3
Jon Rahm 32-35 — 67 -3
Jordan Spieth 33-34 — 67 -3
Justin Thomas 34-33 — 67 -3
Jason Dufner 34-34 — 68 -2
Tony Finau 35-33 — 68 -2
Kevin Kisner 35-33 — 68 -2
Pat Perez 32-36 — 68 -2
Justin Rose 36-32 — 68 -2
Dustin Johnson 35-33 — 68 -2
Xander Schauffele 34-35 — 69 -1
Patrick Reed 34-35 — 69 -1
Jason Day 34-35 — 69 -1
Matt Kuchar 35-34 — 69 -1
Adam Hadwin 37-34 — 71 +1
Marc Leishman 35-36 — 71 +1
Brian Harman 36-36 — 72 +2
Jhonattan Vegas 37-35 — 72 +2
Sergio Garcia 38-35 — 73 +3
Charley Hoffman 37-36 — 73 +3
Rickie Fowler 35-38 — 73 +3
Patrick Cantlay 36-38 — 74 +4
Hideki Matsuyama 41-34 — 75 +5
Kevin Chappell 39-37 — 76 +6
TRANSACTIONS
Hockey
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned D Carl Dahlstrom, F Mathew Highmore, F Matheson Iacopelli, F Luke Johnson, F Graham Knott, F Anthony Louis and D Robin Norell to Rockford (AHL), D Henri Jokiharju to Portland (WHL) and F Radovan Bondra to Prince George (WHL). Released Drew Miller, F John Mitchell, D Mark Stuart, D Robin Press and F Tyler Sikura from their professional tryout agreements. Released D Darren Raddysh, G Matt Tomkins and F William Pelletier from their amateur tryout agreements.
LOCAL SPORTS
Thursday’s Results
Prep Girls Golf
VAN BUREN 194, LAKE 211
AT RED HAWK RUN
MEDALIST: Olivia Sexton, Van Buren, 42. Other scores: (VB) Taylor Adams 44, Maria Trusty 48, Cheyenne Potteiger 60. (Lak) Sam Hoffman 44, Autumn Schmidt 46, Kimmy Zoltani 50, Aubrie Kunkleman 71.
LOCAL & AREA
Free Soccer Clinic
The University of Findlay will host a free soccer clinic for players ages 6-14 from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at DeHaven Field. Players should bring a ball and appropriate footwear. For more information, contact UF men’s soccer coach Andy Smyth at 419-434-4801 or at smyth@findlay.edu.