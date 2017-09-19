Wednesday’s Scoreboard

Prep Football

OHSAA Computer Ratings

Division I

REGION 1 — 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (4-0) 12.775, 2. Stow-Munroe Falls (4-0) 10.825, 3. Canton McKinley (4-0) 10.0587, 4. Lakewood St. Edward (4-0) 9.6629, 5. Massillon Jackson (3-1) 9.0, 6. Mentor (3-1) 8.0, 7. Solon (3-1) 6.8, 8. Massillon Perry (3-1) 6.2, 9. Euclid (3-1) 6.175, 10. Canton GlenOak (2-2) 4.9617, 11. Strongsville (2-2) 4.9, 12. Shaker Hts. (3-1) 4.7

REGION 2 — 1. Tol. Whitmer (4-0) 10.45, 2. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-0) 9.05, 3. Lewis Center Olentangy (3-1) 7.875, 4. Gahanna Lincoln (3-1) 7.725, 5. Thomas Worthington (3-1) 7.025, 6. Brunswick (3-1) 7.0038, 7. Powell Olentangy Liberty (3-1) 6.575, 8. Dublin Coffman (3-1) 6.0587, 9. Lorain (3-1) 5.65, 10. Findlay (2-2) 5.375, 11. Westerville Central (2-2) 5.35, 12. Delaware Hayes (2-2) 5.175

REGION 3 — 1. Centerville (4-0) 12.25, 2. Kettering Fairmont (4-0) 11.15, 3. Hilliard Bradley (4-0) 10.175, 4. Huber Hts. Wayne (3-1) 9.5, 5. Beavercreek (4-0) 8.425, 6. Pickerington North (3-1) 8.35, 7. Springfield (3-1) 7.8, 8. Reynoldsburg (3-1) 7.35, 9. Clayton Northmont (3-1) 7.325, 10. Miamisburg (3-1) 7.05, 11. Pickerington Central (3-1) 6.6692, 12. Hilliard Darby (2-2) 5.025

REGION 4 — 1. Cin. St. Xavier (4-0) 10.775, 2. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (3-1) 8.125, 3. Cin. Sycamore (3-1) 7.6, 4. Cin. Elder (3-1) 7.375, 5. (tie) Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-1) and Mason (3-1) 6.6, 7. Milford (3-1) 5.875, 8. Fairfield (2-2) 5.8, 9. Cin. Colerain (2-2) 5.05, 10. Batavia West Clermont (2-2) 4.45, 11. Lebanon (2-2) 3.8, 12. Four schools tied.

Division II

REGION 5 — 1. Hudson (3-1) 8.2, 2. Barberton (4-0) 8.05, 3. Bedford (4-0) 7.875, 4. Cle. Benedictine (3-1) 6.55, 5. Ashtabula Lakeside (3-1) 6.3, 6. Twinsburg (3-1) 6.125, 7. Lyndhurst Brush (3-1) 5.7121, 8. Akron Archbishop Hoban (3-1) 5.1637, 9. Green (2-2) 5.0, 10. Mayfield (2-2) 4.1, 11. Copley (2-2) 4.05, 12. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (2-2) 3.9116

REGION 6 — 1. Avon (4-0) 11.7311, 2. Grafton Midview (4-0) 10.825, 3. Medina Highland (4-0) 10.3, 4. Sylvania Northview (4-0) 8.825, 5. Wadsworth (4-0) 7.825, 6. Holland Springfield (3-1) 6.525, 7. Amherst Steele (3-1) 5.8, 8. Olmsted Falls (3-1) 5.7, 9. Anthony Wayne (3-1) 5.6, 10. North Olmsted (2-2) 5.5, 11. Fremont Ross (2-2) 5.3, 12. Tol. St. John’s (2-2) 5.075

REGION 7 — 1. Cols. Walnut Ridge (4-0) 9.225, 2. Boardman (3-1) 7.35, 3. Cols. Mifflin (3-1) 7.25, 4. Massillon Washington (3-1) 6.2437, 5. Ashland (3-1) 6.1, 6. Canal Winchester (2-2) 5.575, 7. Pataskala Licking Hts. (3-1) 5.55, 8. North Canton Hoover (2-2) 5.225, 9. Worthington Kilbourne (2-2) 4.975, 10. Westerville South (2-2) 4.925, 11. Cols. Franklin Hts. (2-2) 4.875, 12. Whitehall-Yearling (2-2) 4.525

REGION 8 — 1. Cin. La Salle (4-0) 12.725, 2. Cin. Anderson (4-0) 11.35, 3. Cin. Winton Woods (4-0) 9.45, 4. Sidney (4-0) 9.375, 5. Day. Belmont (4-0) 7.9773, 6. Harrison (3-1) 7.55, 7. Trenton Edgewood (3-1) 7.375, 8. Marion Harding (3-1) 6.475, 9. Chillicothe (2-2) 5.8, 10. Morrow Little Miami (3-1) 4.8, 11. Ashville Teays Valley (2-2) 4.7, 12. Lima Senior (2-2) 4.15

Division III

REGION 9 — 1. Canfield (4-0) 10.975, 2. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (4-0) 9.8, 3. Medina Buckeye (4-0) 9.075, 4. Akron East (3-1) 8.35, 5. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-0) 7.85, 6. Tallmadge (3-1) 7.6, 7. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-0) 7.5, 8. Alliance (3-1) 5.925, 9. Chardon (3-1) 5.225, 10. Peninsula Woodridge (3-1) 5.175, 11. Akron Coventry (3-1) 4.625, 12. Richfield Revere (2-2) 4.15

REGION 10 — 1. Clyde (4-0) 10.775, 2. Tol. Central Cath. (4-0) 10.0985, 3. Sandusky (4-0) 9.3, 4. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-0) 9.175, 5. Bay Village Bay (4-0) 8.125, 6. Mansfield Senior (3-1) 5.4, 7. Rocky River (3-1) 4.55, 8. Bowling Green (2-2) 4.3, 9. Hunting Valley University School (2-2) 4.15, 10. Maple Hts. (2-2) 3.6, 11. Maumee (2-2) 3.0, 12. Norwalk (2-2) 2.825

REGION 11 — 1. Jackson (4-0) 8.875, 2. Cols. Marion-Franklin (4-0) 8.3, 3. Cols. Independence (3-0) 8.0, 4. Granville (3-1) 7.2, 5. New Philadelphia (4-0) 7.175, 6. Cols. Bishop Hartley (3-1) 6.8, 7. Bellefontaine (3-1) 6.725, 8. Delaware Buckeye Valley (3-1) 6.25, 9. Dover (3-1) 6.025, 10. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-1) 5.6, 11. Zanesville Maysville (3-1) 5.15, 12. (tie) Hillsboro (3-1) 5.075 and Dresdon Tri-Valley (3-1) 5.075

REGION 12 — 1. Trotwood-Madison (4-0) 11.075, 2. Franklin (4-0) 10.6, 3. Goshen (4-0) 7.525, 4. Elida (4-0) 6.9, 5. Cin. Archbishop Mcnicholas (3-1) 6.8, 6. (tie) Bellbrook (3-1) 6.025 and Wilmington (3-1) 6.025, 8. Kettering Archbishop Alter (3-1) 5.625, 9. Day. Dunbar (3-1) 5.4, 10. Tipp City Tippecanoe (2-2) 5.275, 11. New Richmond (3-1) 4.575, 12. Hamilton Badin (3-1) 4.5

Division IV

REGION 13 — 1. Steubenville (4-0) 10.9, 2. Perry (4-0) 8.725, 3. Poland Seminary (4-0) 7.275, 4. Struthers (4-0) 7.15, 5. Salem (4-0) 7.1, 6. Girard (4-0) 7.075, 7. Canton South (4-0) 6.425, 8. Cortland Lakeview (3-1) 6.175, 9. Ravenna Southeast (3-1) 4.575, 10. Lisbon Beaver (3-1) 4.325, 11. (tie) Hubbard (2-2) and Streetsboro (2-2) 3.7

REGION 14 — 1. Bellville Clear Fork (4-0) 8.75, 3. Shelby (4-0) 6.925, 4. St. Marys Memorial (3-1) 6.7, 5. Sparta Highland (3-1) 6.625, 6. Van Wert (3-1) 6.3, 7. Wauseon (3-1) 5.5, 8. Port Clinton (3-1) 5.475, 9. Galion (3-1) 4.8422, 10. Pepper Pike Orange (3-1) 4.7045, 11. Vermilion (3-1) 4.675, 12. Lorain Clearview (3-1) 4.3295

REGION 15 — 1. Newark Licking Valley (4-0) 7.175, 2. New Concord John Glenn (3-1) 6.775, 3. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (3-1) 6.425, 4. Lancaster Fairfield Union (3-1) 6.2, 5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-0) 6.025, 6. St. Clairsville (3-1) 5.875, 7. Duncan Falls Philo (3-1) 5.275, 8. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-1) 4.8, 9. Chillicothe Unioto (3-1) 4.45, 10. (tie) Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (2-2) and Amanda-Clearcreek (3-1) 4.3, 12. Uhrichsville Claymont (3-1) 4.175

REGION 16 — 1. Germantown Valley View (4-0) 8.6, 2. London (4-0) 8.55, 3. Waverly (4-0) 8.5, 4. Plain City Jonathan Alder (3-1) 8.175, 5. Cin. Indian Hill (3-1) 7.55, 6. (tie) Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4-0) and Cin. Wyoming (4-0) 7.15, 8. Day. Oakwood (3-1) 6.475, 9. Batavia (3-1) 5.4, 10. Cin. Aiken (3-1) 5.375, 11. Cin. Taft (2-2) 4.775, 12. (tie) Springfield Shawnee (2-2) and Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-1) 4.35

Division V

REGION 17 — 1. North Lima South Range (4-0) 7.95, 2. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-0) 6.1, 3. Navarre Fairless (3-1) 6.05, 4. Orwell Grand Valley (4-0) 5.85, 5. Sullivan Black River (4-0) 5.75, 6. Wickliffe (3-1) 4.35, 7. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (3-1) 4.2, 8. Garrettsville Garfield (3-1) 3.8826, 9. Wooster Triway (3-1) 3.375, 10. Columbiana Crestview (2-2) 3.25, 11. Leavittsburg LaBrae (2-2) 3.15, 12. (tie) Beachwood (2-2) and Akron Manchester (2-2) 3.1

REGION 18 — 1. Eastwood (4-0) 7.825, 2. Liberty Center (4-0) 7.125, 3. Marion Pleasant (3-0) 6.6111, 4. Genoa (4-0) 6.6, 5. Archbold (3-1) 6.225, 6. Otsego (3-1) 5.95, 7. Milan Edison (3-1) 5.325, 8. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-1) 5.25, 9. Huron (3-1) 5.1, 10. Fostoria (3-1) 4.25, 11. West Lafayette Ridgewood (3-1) 3.925, 12. Millbury Lake (2-2) 3.575

REGION 19 — 1. Portsmouth West (4-0) 7.725, 2. Wheelersburg (4-0) 6.3, 3. Johnstown Northridge (4-0) 6.025, 4. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (3-1) 5.8497, 5. Belmont Union Local (4-0) 5.825, 6. Chesapeake (3-1) 5.475, 7. Oak Hill (3-1) 5.175, 8. Baltimore Liberty Union (3-1) 5.125, 9. Cols. Bishop Ready (3-1) 4.7, 10. Johnstown-Monroe (2-2) 4.5922, 11. Cheshire River Valley (2-2) 3.8, 12. Bellaire (2-2) 3.125

REGION 20 — 1. Anna (4-0) 6.4, 2. Jamestown Greeneview (4-0) 6.325, 3. Bethel-Tate (4-0) 6.3, 4. Reading (3-1) 6.275, 5. Casstown Miami East (3-1) 5.25, 6. Carlisle (3-1) 5.2, 7. West Jefferson (3-0) 4.9551, 8. Camden Preble Shawnee (3-1) 4.675, 9. Cin. Mariemont (3-1) 4.35, 10. Cin. Madeira (2-2) 4.175, 11. Middletown Madison (2-2) 3.975, 12. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (3-1) 3.825

Division VI

REGION 21 — 1. Mogadore (4-0) 7.675, 2. Creston Norwayne (4-0) 7.4, 3. Smithville (4-0) 6.7, 4. Rootstown (4-0) 6.65, 5. Kirtland (4-0) 6.5, 6. Independence (3-1) 5.875, 7. Columbia Station Columbia (3-1) 5.775, 8. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (4-0) 5.45, 9. Berlin Center Western Reserve (3-1) 4.475, 10. Mineral Ridge (3-1) 4.45, 11. McDonald (3-1) 3.875, 12. East Palestine (2-2) 3.2

REGION 22 — 1. Liberty-Benton (3-1) 6.6, 2. Carey (4-0) 6.15, 3. Jeromesville Hillsdale (4-0) 5.5, 4. Gibsonburg (4-0) 5.2, 5. Ada (3-1) 4.65, 6. Seneca East (3-0) 4.2778, 7. Wynford (3-1) 3.925, 8. Fairview (2-2) 3.725, 9. Riverdale (3-1) 3.675, 10. Tinora (2-2) 3.575, 11. Patrick Henry (2-2) 3.0, 12. Tol. Ottawa Hills (2-2) 2.8

REGION 23 — 1. Nelsonville-York (4-0) 7.175, 2. Sarahsville Shenandoah (4-0) 6.55, 3. Galion Northmor (4-0) 6.525, 4. Chillicothe Southeastern (4-0) 5.55, 5. Shadyside (3-1) 5.15, 6. Howard East Knox (4-0) 5.075, 7. Beverly Fort Frye (3-1) 5.05, 8. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (3-1) 5.025, 9. Milford Center Fairbanks (2-2) 3.25, 10. Marion Elgin (3-1) 3.225, 11. Grandview Hts. (2-2) 3.075, 12. Steubenville Cath. Central (2-2) 3.0013

REGION 24 — 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (4-0) 8.05, 2. St. Henry (4-0) 6.775, 3. Tipp City Bethel (4-0) 6.4, 4. West Liberty-Salem (4-0) 6.05, 5. Lima Central Cath. (3-1) 5.35, 6. Miamisburg Day. Christian (3-1) 5.2, 7. Fayetteville-Perry (4-0) 4.55, 8. Cin. Country Day (2-0) 4.3861, 9. Mechanicsburg (3-1) 3.775, 10. Cin. Riverview East Acad. (2-1) 3.6111, 11. Fort Recovery (2-2) 3.575, 12. Coldwater (2-2) 3.55

Division VII

REGION 25 — 1. Dalton (4-0) 7.625, 2. Cuyahoga Hts. (3-0) 6.3333, 3. Windham (4-0) 5.6, 4. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-1) 5.375, 5. Lisbon David Anderson (3-1) 4.8, 6. Toronto (3-1) 4.225, 7. East Canton (2-2) 3.725, 8. Vienna Mathews (3-1) 2.975, 9. Lowellville (2-2) 2.2, 10. Newbury (2-2) 2.1035, 11. Strasburg-Franklin (2-2) 2.1, 12. Rittman (2-2) 2.0

REGION 26 — 1. Leipsic (4-0) 6.825, 2. Edgerton (4-0) 5.8, 3. Pandora-Gilboa (4-0) 5.525, 4. Mohawk (4-0) 4.925, 5. Norwalk St. Paul (4-0) 4.775, 6. Wayne Trace (3-1) 4.725, 7. Monroeville (3-1) 4.2, 8. McComb (3-1) 4.05, 9. Ayersville (3-1) 3.925, 10. West Unity Hilltop (3-1) 3.5, 11. North Baltimore (2-2) 3.275, 12. Greenwich South Central (2-2) 3.1641

REGION 27 — 1. Danville (3-1) 5.65, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (3-1) 5.125, 3. Lucas (3-1) 5.075, 4. Hannibal River (3-1) 5.0, 5. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (4-0) 4.6, 6. (tie) Corning Miller (3-1) and Waterford (3-1) 4.425, 8. Portsmouth Sciotoville (3-1) 4.3902, 9. Sugar Grove Berne Union (3-1) 3.675, 10. Racine Southern (3-1) 3.425, 11. Glouster Trimble (2-2) 3.375, 12. Cardington-Lincoln (2-2) 2.625

REGION 28 — 1. Convoy Crestview (4-0) 6.475, 2. Delphos St. John’s (3-1) 5.85, 3. Minster (3-1) 5.4, 4. Sidney Lehman Cath. (3-1) 4.8, 5. DeGraff Riverside (2-2) 3.425, 6. Cin. Gamble Montessori (3-1) 3.2285, 7. Fort Loramie (2-2) 2.8826, 8. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (2-2) 2.45, 9. (tie) Springfield Cath. Central (2-2), Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (2-2) New Bremen (2-2) and New Madison Tri-Village (2-2) 2.1

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at McComb

Cory-Rawson at North Baltimore

Pandora-Gilboa at Leipsic

Riverdale at Liberty-Benton

Van Buren at Hopewell-Loudon

Vanlue at Arcadia

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Toledo St. John’s

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Oregon Clay

Toledo St. Francis at Findlay

Toledo Whitmer at Lima Senior

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Buckeye Central

Carey at Wynford

Mohawk at Upper Sandusky

Seneca East at Colonel Crawford

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior at Woodmore

Genoa at Otsego

Lake at Elmwood

Rossford at Eastwood

Northwest Conference

Ada at Spencerville

Allen East at Delphos Jefferson

Convoy Crestview at Columbus Grove

Paulding at Bluffton

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Wauseon

Delta at Liberty Center

Evergreen at Swanton

Patrick Henry at Archbold

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Wapakoneta

Lima Bath at Defiance

Ottawa-Glandorf at Celina

St. Marys Memorial at Kenton

Van Wert at Lima Shawnee

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Riverside

Marion Elgin at Sidney Lehman

Ridgemont at Upper Scioto Valley

Waynesfield-Goshen at Lima Perry

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Lakota

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Danbury at Cardinal Stritch

Hilltop at Edon

Northwood at Ottawa Hills

Toledo Christian at Montpelier

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at Anna

Fort Recovery at Minster

Marion Local at Versailles

Parkway at New Bremen

St. Henry at Coldwater

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne

Maumee at Napoleon

Perrysburg at Sylvania Southview

Sylvania Northview at Springfield

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon

Lexington at Wooster Senior

West Holmes at Mansfield Madison

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at Clear Fork

Marion Harding at Marion Pleasant

North Union at Ontario

River Valley at Galion Senior

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton

Monroeville at South Central

New London at Western Reserve

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Antwerp

Edgerton at Hicksville

Fairview at Wayne Trace

Holgate at Tinora

Other NW Ohio Games

Crestline at Ridgedale

Huron at Castalia Margaretta

Lucas at Columbus Centennial

Mansfield Senior at Maple Heights

Norwalk Senior at Shelby

Port Clinton at Clyde

Sandusky Perkins at Oak Harbor

Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg

Tiffin Columbian at Vermilion

Toledo Bowsher at Sandusky Senior

Toledo Scott at Ann Arbor Gabriel Riche

Toledo Start at Bellevue

Toledo Waite at Tecumseh

Toledo Woodward at Fremont St. Joseph

Willard at Edison

Saturday’s Games

Firelands Conference

Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul

Other NW Ohio Games

Toledo Rogers at Lima Cent. Cath.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 87 64 .576 —

New York 83 67 .553 3½

Tampa Bay 73 78 .483 14

Baltimore 73 79 .480 14½

Toronto 71 80 .470 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 93 57 .620 —

Minnesota 78 72 .520 15

Kansas City 73 77 .487 20

Detroit 62 89 .411 31½

Chicago 60 90 .400 33

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 92 58 .613 —

Los Angeles 76 73 .510 15½

Seattle 74 76 .493 18

Texas 73 76 .490 18½

Oakland 68 83 .450 24½

x-clinched division

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Boston 10, Baltimore 8, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 1

Oakland 8, Detroit 3

Tuesday’s Results

Boston 1, Baltimore 0, 11 innings

Toronto 5, Kansas City 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, late

Oakland 9, Detroit 8

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, late

Texas at Seattle, late

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Colon 6-13) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 13-6), 1:05

Oakland (Mengden 1-1) at Detroit (Sanchez 3-4), 1:10

Boston (Sale 16-7) at Baltimore (Miley 8-13), 7:05

Kansas City (Junis 7-2) at Toronto (Anderson 3-3), 7:07

Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Archer 9-10), 7:10

Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-6) at Houston (Peacock 11-2), 8:10

Cleveland (Tomlin 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-14), 10:07

Texas (Cashner 9-10) at Seattle (Hernandez 5-4), 10:10

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10

Texas at Seattle, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Washington 91 59 .607 —

Miami 71 80 .470 20½

Atlanta 67 82 .450 23½

New York 65 86 .430 26½

Philadelphia 60 91 .397 31½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 84 66 .560 —

Milwaukee 81 70 .536 3½

St. Louis 78 72 .520 6

Pittsburgh 68 84 .447 17

Cincinnati 66 85 .437 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB

z-Los Angeles 96 55 .636 —

Arizona 87 64 .576 9

Colorado 82 68 .547 13½

San Diego 67 83 .447 28½

San Francisco 58 93 .384 38

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Miami 13, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 4, Arizona 2

Tuesday’s Results

Milwaukee 1, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 7, 10 innings

Washington 4, Atlanta 2

Arizona at San Diego, late

Colorado at San Francisco, late

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Montero 5-10) at Miami (Urena 13-6), 1:10

Colorado (Bettis 1-3) at San Francisco (Moore 5-14), 3:45

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 12-6) at Philadelphia (Thompson 2-2), 7:05

Milwaukee (Wilkerson 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 1-0), 7:05

Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Archer 9-10), 7:10

St. Louis (Weaver 6-1) at Cincinnati (Davis 1-2), 7:10

Washington (Scherzer 14-6) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 7:35

Arizona (Ray 14-5) at San Diego (Richard 7-14), 9:10

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:05

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10

Washington at Atlanta, 7:35

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10

Tuesday’s Boxscores

Cardinals 8, Reds 7, 10 innings

St. Louis Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Wong 2b 4 1 0 0 Winker rf 5 2 2 0

Pham lf 5 1 1 0 Cozart ss 5 1 2 2

Fowler cf 4 3 3 2 Votto 1b 3 1 1 1

Mrtinez 1b 4 1 1 1 Gennett 2b 5 2 2 1

Y.Mlina c 4 1 1 3 Duvall lf 2 1 0 1

DeJong ss 5 1 2 2 Schbler cf 3 0 1 1

Gyorko 3b 4 0 0 0 Kvlehan 3b 4 0 0 1

Al.Mjia 3b 1 0 0 0 S.Trner c 3 0 0 0

Pscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Stphens p 1 0 0 0

J.Flhrt p 0 0 0 0 Wjcchws p 0 0 0 0

Voit ph 1 0 0 0 C.Reed p 0 0 0 0

Gant p 0 0 0 0 Vincej ph 1 0 0 0

G.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0 A.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0

Cecil p 0 0 0 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0

Bader ph 1 0 0 0 Brnhart ph 0 0 0 0

Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 Shcklfr p 0 0 0 0

Shrriff p 0 0 0 0 Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0

Bowman p 0 0 0 0 Peraza ph 1 0 0 0

Crpnter ph 1 0 0 0 Adleman p 0 0 0 0

Nicasio p 0 0 0 0

Lyons p 0 0 0 0

Totals 38 8 8 8 Totals 33 7 8 7

St. Louis 000″500″010″2 — 8

Cincinnati 112″002″000″1 — 7

E–Duvall (6). DP–St. Louis 2. LOB–St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B–Fowler (20), Winker (4), Gennett (21). HR–Fowler (17), Y.Molina (18), DeJong (23), Cozart (23), Gennett (26). SB–Wong (8), Cozart (3). SF–Duvall (10), Schebler (5), Kivlehan (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis

Flaherty 2 3 2 2 1 2

Gant 1 2 2 2 1 1

Cecil 3 1 2 2 1 4

Brebbia 0 0 0 0 1 0

Sherriff 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 1

Bowman 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Nicasio (W,4-5) 1 1/3 2 1 1 0 1

Lyons (S,3-4) 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati

Stephens 3 2/3 5 5 5 1 2

Wojciechowski 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Reed 1 0 0 0 2 0

Hernandez 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Peralta H,14 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Shackelford BS,1 1 1 1 1 0 0

Lorenzen 1 0 0 0 0 0

Adleman (L,5-11) 1 2 2 2 1 0

Brebbia pitched to 2 batters in the 7th HBP–by Brebbia (Barnhart), by Sherriff (Schebler), by Adleman (Wong). Umpires–Home, Tripp Gibson. First, Chris Segal. Second, Brian Gorman. Third, Dan Iassogna. T–3:23. A–17,165 (42,319).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Altuve, Houston, .348; Garcia, Chicago, .333; Hosmer, Kansas City, .323; Reddick, Houston, .314; Ramirez, Cleveland, .313; Mauer, Minnesota, .306; Abreu, Chicago, .305; Andrus, Texas, .300; Cain, Kansas City, .300; Schoop, Baltimore, .297.

RUNS–Judge, New York, 117; Altuve, Houston, 103; Springer, Houston, 102; Ramirez, Cleveland, 98; Andrus, Texas, 96; Upton, Los Angeles, 94; Betts, Boston, 93; Abreu, Chicago, 91; Dozier, Minnesota, 91; 4 tied at 90.

RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 110; Schoop, Baltimore, 105; Upton, Los Angeles, 103; KDavis, Oakland, 102; Abreu, Chicago, 97; Judge, New York, 97; Pujols, Los Angeles, 96; Betts, Boston, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 94; Mazara, Texas, 94.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 193; Hosmer, Kansas City, 182; Andrus, Texas, 178; Abreu, Chicago, 177; Schoop, Baltimore, 174; Ramirez, Cleveland, 171; Lindor, Cleveland, 169; Cabrera, Kansas City, 165; Cain, Kansas City, 164; Jones, Baltimore, 162.

DOUBLES–Ramirez, Cleveland, 50; Lowrie, Oakland, 46; Betts, Boston, 44; Andrus, Texas, 42; Upton, Los Angeles, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Abreu, Chicago, 38; Altuve, Houston, 38; Gurriel, Houston, 37; 3 tied at 36.

TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 10; Sanchez, Chicago, 8; Abreu, Chicago, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Mahtook, Detroit, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Ramirez, Cleveland, 6; 4 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 44; KDavis, Oakland, 39; Gallo, Texas, 38; Smoak, Toronto, 38; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 36; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 36; Moustakas, Kansas City, 36; Cruz, Seattle, 33; 3 tied at 32.

STOLEN BASES–Altuve, Houston, 31; Maybin, Houston, 31; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; RDavis, Boston, 28; DeShields, Texas, 28; Dyson, Seattle, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Andrus, Texas, 24; Betts, Boston, 24; Cain, Kansas City, 24.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 17-4; Bauer, Cleveland, 16-9; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-6; Pomeranz, Boston, 16-5; Sale, Boston, 16-7; Vargas, Kansas City, 16-10; Santana, Minnesota, 15-8; 4 tied at 13.

ERA–Kluber, Cleveland, 2.35; Sale, Boston, 2.86; Severino, New York, 2.93; Stroman, Toronto, 3.01; Pomeranz, Boston, 3.15; Santana, Minnesota, 3.34; Gray, New York, 3.38; Cashner, Texas, 3.40; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.48; Verlander, Houston, 3.50.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 287; Kluber, Cleveland, 252; Archer, Tampa Bay, 241; Severino, New York, 218; Carrasco, Cleveland, 206; Verlander, Houston, 202; Bauer, Cleveland, 183; Tanaka, New York, 173; Pomeranz, Boston, 171; 2 tied at 170.

National League

BATTING–Blackmon, Colorado, .331; Harper, Washington, .325; JTurner, Los Angeles, .322; Murphy, Washington, .318; Freeman, Atlanta, .317; Votto, Cincinnati, .317; LeMahieu, Colorado, .315; Posey, San Francisco, .313; Arenado, Colorado, .308; Gordon, Miami, .307.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 131; Stanton, Miami, 115; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 109; Bryant, Chicago, 104; Gordon, Miami, 103; Votto, Cincinnati, 100; Rizzo, Chicago, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 93; LeMahieu, Colorado, 93; Harper, Washington, 92.

RBI–Arenado, Colorado, 125; Stanton, Miami, 117; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 115; Ozuna, Miami, 113; Rizzo, Chicago, 106; Lamb, Arizona, 101; Zimmerman, Washington, 101; Duvall, Cincinnati, 97; Shaw, Milwaukee, 96; Votto, Cincinnati, 96.

HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 199; Inciarte, Atlanta, 190; Gordon, Miami, 185; LeMahieu, Colorado, 178; Arenado, Colorado, 175; Ozuna, Miami, 175; Votto, Cincinnati, 165; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 160; Yelich, Miami, 160; Murphy, Washington, 159.

DOUBLES–Arenado, Colorado, 42; Murphy, Washington, 40; Herrera, Philadelphia, 39; Rendon, Washington, 39; Bryant, Chicago, 36; Markakis, Atlanta, 36; Drury, Arizona, 35; Yelich, Miami, 35; Duvall, Cincinnati, 34; 3 tied at 33.

TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 14; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 9; Fowler, St. Louis, 8; Gordon, Miami, 8; Arenado, Colorado, 7; Cozart, Cincinnati, 7; Reyes, New York, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Stanton, Miami, 55; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 38; Blackmon, Colorado, 35; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 35; Votto, Cincinnati, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Ozuna, Miami, 34; Zimmerman, Washington, 33; Rizzo, Chicago, 32; 2 tied at 31.

STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 58; Gordon, Miami, 55; TTurner, Washington, 42; Villar, Milwaukee, 23; Inciarte, Atlanta, 22; Peraza, Cincinnati, 22; Reyes, New York, 22; Pham, St. Louis, 21; Myers, San Diego, 20; 2 tied at 19.

PITCHING–Davies, Milwaukee, 17-9; Greinke, Arizona, 17-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 17-4; Scherzer, Washington, 15-6; Wood, Los Angeles, 15-3; deGrom, New York, 15-9; 5 tied at 14.

ERA–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.26; Scherzer, Washington, 2.59; Strasburg, Washington, 2.60; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.68; Ray, Arizona, 2.74; Greinke, Arizona, 2.87; Lynn, St. Louis, 3.09; Arrieta, Chicago, 3.48; Nelson, Milwaukee, 3.49; deGrom, New York, 3.55.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 253; deGrom, New York, 228; Greinke, Arizona, 208; Ray, Arizona, 206; Martinez, St. Louis, 205; Nelson, Milwaukee, 199; Samardzija, San Francisco, 197; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 194; Strasburg, Washington, 190; Cole, Pittsburgh, 184.

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Miami 1 0 0 1.000 19 17

Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 24 21

New England 1 1 0 .500 63 62

N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 32 66

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 53 42

Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 45 44

Houston 1 1 0 .500 20 38

Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 22 62

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 44 10

Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 47 27

Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 9 33

Cleveland 0 2 0 .000 28 45

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Denver 2 0 0 1.000 66 38

Oakland 2 0 0 1.000 71 36

Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 69 47

L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 38 43

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 50 44

Dallas 1 1 0 .500 36 45

Washington 1 1 0 .500 44 50

N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 13 43

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 32 6

Atlanta 2 0 0 1.000 57 40

Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 29 7

New Orleans 0 2 0 .000 39 65

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Detroit 2 0 0 1.000 59 33

Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 40 43

Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 38 45

Chicago 0 2 0 .000 24 52

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 1 1 0 .500 21 26

L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 66 36

Arizona 1 1 0 .500 39 48

San Francisco 0 2 0 .000 12 35

Thursday’s Results

Houston 13, Cincinnati 9

Sunday’s Results

Carolina 9, Buffalo 3

Tampa Bay 29, Chicago 7

Tennessee 37, Jacksonville 16

New England 36, New Orleans 20

Kansas City 27, Philadelphia 20

Pittsburgh 26, Minnesota 9

Arizona 16, Indianapolis 13, OT

Baltimore 24, Cleveland 10

Miami 19, L.A. Chargers 17

Oakland 45, N.Y. Jets 20

Seattle 12, San Francisco 9

Washington 27, L.A. Rams 20

Denver 42, Dallas 17

Atlanta 34, Green Bay 23

Monday’s Games

Detroit 24, N.Y. Giants 10

Thursday, Sept. 21

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:25

Sunday, Sept. 24

Baltimore vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1

Denver at Buffalo, 1

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 1

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1

Atlanta at Detroit, 1

Houston at New England, 1

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1

Seattle at Tennessee, 4:05

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25

Cincinnati at Green Bay, 4:25

Oakland at Washington, 8:30

Monday, Sept. 25

Dallas at Arizona, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Preseason Games

Monday’s Results

Carolina 3, Buffalo 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, OT

Boston 3, Montreal 2

New Jersey 4, Washington 1

Ottawa 6, Toronto 2

Minnesota 3, Winnipeg 2, SO

Edmonton (ss) 5, Calgary 2

Edmonton (ss) 5, Calgary 4

Tuesday’s Results

Florida (ss) 5, Nashville 3

Nashville (ss) 3, Florida 2, OT

Chicago 5, Columbus 2

Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Boston 4, Detroit 2

Ottawa 5, Toronto 2

Carolina 2, Tampa Bay 1

Dallas 5, St. Louis 3

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 7:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoffs

Finals

Best-of-5

Sunday’s game

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Los Angeles at Minnesota , 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1

x- Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 4

x-Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 18 3 8 62 63 26

New York City FC 15 8 6 51 50 37

Chicago 14 9 6 48 52 37

Columbus 13 12 5 44 45 45

Atlanta United FC 12 8 7 43 57 35

New York 12 10 6 42 41 36

Montreal 10 12 6 36 44 46

New England 10 14 5 35 45 51

Orlando City 9 12 8 35 32 47

Philadelphia 8 12 9 33 37 39

D.C. United 8 17 4 28 23 49

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Vancouver 13 9 6 45 45 39

Sporting Kansas City 11 6 11 44 35 22

Seattle 11 7 11 44 42 35

Portland 12 10 8 44 50 47

San Jose 11 12 6 39 32 48

FC Dallas 9 8 11 38 39 38

Houston 10 10 8 38 46 39

Real Salt Lake 11 14 5 38 44 52

Minnesota United 8 15 5 29 36 58

Los Angeles 7 15 6 27 36 52

Colorado 7 16 5 26 26 42

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’S GAMES

Los Angeles at Atlanta United FC, 7

Montreal at Toronto FC, 7:30

Saturday’s GAMES

Houston at New York City FC, 3

Toronto FC at New England, 5

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7

San Jose at D.C. United, 7

New York at Columbus, 7:30

FC Dallas at Minnesota United, 8

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30

Colorado at Vancouver, 10

Sunday’S GAMES

Los Angeles at Sporting Kansas City, 2

Montreal at Atlanta United FC, 5

Orlando City at Portland, 8

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Games

Temple at South Florida, 7:30

SC State at NC Central, 7:30

Friday’s Games

Virginia at Boise St., 8

Utah at Arizona, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Walsh at CCSU, Noon

Brown at Harvard, Noon

Penn at Lehigh, 12:30

Fordham at Bryant, 1

Furman at Colgate, 1

Georgetown at Columbia, 1

Cornell at Yale, 1

Cincinnati at Navy, 3:30

Rhode Island at New Hampshire, 3:30

Sacred Heart at Bucknell, 6

Princeton at Lafayette, 6

Jacksonville at Marist, 6

Towson at Stony Brook, 6

Villanova at Albany (NY), 7

FAU at Buffalo, 7

Holy Cross at Dartmouth, 7

SOUTH

NC State at Florida St., Noon

Kent St. at Louisville, Noon

UMass at Tennessee, Noon

Army at Tulane, Noon

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 12:30

Bethune-Cookman at Howard, 1

Dayton at Morehead St., 1

Idaho at South Alabama, 1

Maine at James Madison, 1:30

Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30

Gardner-Webb at Wofford, 1:30

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 2

Monmouth (NJ) at Hampton, 2

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 2

UCF at Maryland, 3

Wake Forest at Appalachian St., 3:30

Boston College at Clemson, 3:30

Mercer at ETSU, 3:30

Toledo at Miami, 3:30

Duke at North Carolina, 3:30

Louisiana Tech at South Carolina, 3:30

Alabama at Vanderbilt, 3:30

Samford at W. Carolina, 3:30

Campbell at Stetson, 4

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 5

Point (Ga.) at Charleston Southern, 6

Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6

Tennessee Tech at E. Kentucky, 6

Elon at Richmond, 6

Florida A&M at Savannah St., 6

Akron at Troy, 6

W. Illinois at Coastal Carolina, 6:30

Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 7

Southern U. at Alcorn St., 7

Mississippi St. at Georgia, 7

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 7

Liberty at Jacksonville St., 7

Syracuse at LSU, 7

Grambling St. at MVSU, 7

Houston Baptist at McNeese St., 7

Bowling Green at Middle Tennessee, 7

NC A&T at Morgan St., 7

Austin Peay at Murray St., 7

Cumberland (Tenn.) at Presbyterian, 7

Ball St. at W. Kentucky, 7

Florida at Kentucky, 7:30

Prairie View at Alabama St., 8

S. Illinois at Memphis, 8

MIDWEST

West Virginia at Kansas, Noon

UNLV at Ohio St., Noon

Valparaiso at Drake, 2

Ohio at E. Michigan, 2

Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3

Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 3:30

Georgia Southern at Indiana, 3:30

Robert Morris at N. Dakota St., 3:30

Rutgers at Nebraska, 3:30

Montana St. at North Dakota, 3:30

Michigan at Purdue, 4

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 7

Wagner at W. Michigan, 7

Auburn at Missouri, 7:30

Penn St. at Iowa, 7:30

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 8

SOUTHWEST

Texas Tech at Houston, Noon

Arkansas at Texas A&M at Arlington, Texas, Noon

New Mexico at Tulsa, 1:30

TCU at Oklahoma St., 3:30

Oklahoma at Baylor, 6:30

UAB at North Texas, 6:30

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 7

Arkansas St. at SMU, 7

FIU at Rice, 7:30

UTSA at Texas St., 7:30

SE Louisiana at Lamar, 8

Nicholls at Sam Houston St., 8

FAR WEST

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 3

Southern Cal at California, 3:30

Butler at San Diego, 5

Nevada at Washington St., 6

San Diego St. at Air Force, 7

UC Davis at Weber St., 7

Utah St. at San Jose St., 7:30

UTEP at New Mexico St., 8

E. Washington at Montana, 8:05

S. Utah at Sacramento St., 9

N. Arizona at Cal Poly, 9:05

Oregon at Arizona St., 10

Washington at Colorado, 10

Hawaii at Wyoming, 10:15

UCLA at Stanford, 10:30

Sunday’s Game

East Carolina at UConn, Noon

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed 1B/3B D.J. Peterson off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and assigned him outright to Louisville (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Adam Wainwright from the 10-day DL.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Named Olivier Sedra public address announcer.

CHICAGO BULLS — Named Doug Collins senior adviser of basketball operations.

Women’s National Basketball Association

CONNECTICUT SUN — Signed coach Curt Miller to a contract extension through the 2021 season.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released TE Jim Dray.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed LB Bam Bradley and OL Marshal Yanda on injured reserve. Signed OL Matt Skura from the practice squad, OT Dieugot Joseph from Chicago’s practice squad and LB Nicholas Grigsby, OT Arie Kouandjio and RB Jeremy Langford to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released S Trae Elston and LB Jelani Jenkins.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed TE Greg Olsen on injured reserve. Signed FB Alex Armah from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WR Tanner Gentry. Terminated the practice squad contract of RB Josh Rounds. Signed DB DeAndre Houston-Carson from the practice squad and DL Mike Purcell to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Corey Coleman on injured reserve. Released DBs Najee Murray and Channing Stribling from the practice squad. Signed DL Jhaustin Thomas and Tyrone Holmes and WR Jordan Leslie to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived LB Jayrone Elliott. Released G Nate Theaker from the practice squad. Signed S Jameill Showers to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Claimed WR Jaelen Strong off waivers from Houston. Placed DT Michael Bennett on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Suspended LB Lawrence Timmons indefinitely after he went AWOL on the eve of the team’s season opener. Acquired LB Stephone Anthony from New Orleans for an undisclosed 2018 draft pick.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived WR Kalif Raymond. Signed DL Claude Pelon to the practice squad.

Hockey

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned RW Givani Smith to Guelph (OHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Evan Cormier to Saginaw (OHL), D Jocktan Chainey to Halifax (QMJHL) and Colby Sissons to Swift Current (WHL) and Fs Nikita Popugaev to Prince George (WHL) and Marian Studenic to Hamilton (OHL). Released F Nicolas Guay from an amateur tryout.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Robin Kovacs, RW Adam Chapie and D Brenden Kotyk to Hartford (AHL); LW Tim Gettinger to Sault Ste. Marie (OHL); and RW Ty Ronning to Vancouver (WHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Named Casey Rodgers chief financial officer for the club and Tampa Bay Sports & Entertainment.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed Fs Nathan Todd and Luke Sandler.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed D David Kolomatis to a one-year contract.

READING ROYALS — Named John Senick director of ticket sales and service.

Motorsports

NASCAR — Docked Monster Energy Cup driver Chase Elliott 15 driver points, The Hendrick Motorsports team 15 owner points, Elliott’s crew chief Alan Gustafson $25,000 and suspended Gustafson and car chief Joshua Kirk one race for an aerodynamic modification found in a post-race inspection following Elliott’s second-place finish on Sunday.

Soccer

U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION — Agreed to terms with youth technical director and men’s Under-20 national team coach Tab Ramos on a contract extension.

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Chris Wright CEO.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Fired coach Jay Heaps. Promoted assistant coach Tom Soehn to head coach.

College

AUBURN — Announced DL Byron Cowart left the football program and been granted his release.

BARUCH — Named Brian McMahon men’s assistant basketball coach.

GUILFORD — Named Bob Lowe assistant sports information director.

OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN — Announced it will add bowling as a sport for the 2018-19 academic year. Named James Hayes men’s and women’s bowling coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Results

Prep Girls Golf

LEIPSIC 228, LIMA SENIOR 289

North Baltimore 188, Eastwood 207

AT Cross Winds Golf Club

MEDALIST: Jordan Bucher, North Baltimore, 39. Other scores: (NB) Valerie Buchanan 47, Lilly Westgate 50, Hanna Rose 52 (East) Solana Lopez 44, Leigh Snyder 48, Kendra Hagg 56, Sara Ameling 62 .

records: North Baltimore 14-2.

Prep Boys Golf

LAKOTA 164, NEW RIEGEL 182

AT NATURE TRAILS GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Kyleigh Dull, Lakota, 37. Other scores: (Lak) Nathan Walter 40, Connor Hill 41, Marshall Minich & Jayden Bonnell 46. (NR) Allan Acree 43, Chris Acree 44, Nate Mack 47, Aaron Hohman 48.

records: Lakota 13-4 overall, 8-2 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; New Riegel 6-4 SBC River.

Junior High Volleyball

(8th) Tiffin Calvert 25-25, Old Fort 20-15

(7th) Tiffin Calvert 25-25, Old Fort 12-12

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Girls Soccer

Van Buren at Ada (NCOSA), 5

Prep Volleyball

Cory-Rawson at Hopewell-Loudon (BVC), 5:30

Arcadia at Pandora-Gilboa (BVC), 5:30

Van Buren at North Baltimore (BVC), 5:30

Vanlue at Liberty-Benton (BVC), 5:30

Prep Boys Golf

Arcadia, Arlington, McComb, Hopewell-Loudon, Liberty-Benton, North Baltimore, Riverdale, Van Buren & Leipsic in Blanchard Valley Conference tournament at Country Acres Golf Course, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Van Buren in Northwest Ohio Girls Golf League match, 3:45

LOCAL & AREA

Free Soccer Clinic

The University of Findlay will host a free soccer clinic for players ages 6-14 from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at DeHaven Field. Players should bring a ball and appropriate footwear. For more information, contact UF men’s soccer coach Andy Smyth at 419-434-4801 or at smyth@findlay.edu.

