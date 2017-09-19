Wednesday’s Scoreboard
Prep Football
OHSAA Computer Ratings
Division I
REGION 1 — 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (4-0) 12.775, 2. Stow-Munroe Falls (4-0) 10.825, 3. Canton McKinley (4-0) 10.0587, 4. Lakewood St. Edward (4-0) 9.6629, 5. Massillon Jackson (3-1) 9.0, 6. Mentor (3-1) 8.0, 7. Solon (3-1) 6.8, 8. Massillon Perry (3-1) 6.2, 9. Euclid (3-1) 6.175, 10. Canton GlenOak (2-2) 4.9617, 11. Strongsville (2-2) 4.9, 12. Shaker Hts. (3-1) 4.7
REGION 2 — 1. Tol. Whitmer (4-0) 10.45, 2. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-0) 9.05, 3. Lewis Center Olentangy (3-1) 7.875, 4. Gahanna Lincoln (3-1) 7.725, 5. Thomas Worthington (3-1) 7.025, 6. Brunswick (3-1) 7.0038, 7. Powell Olentangy Liberty (3-1) 6.575, 8. Dublin Coffman (3-1) 6.0587, 9. Lorain (3-1) 5.65, 10. Findlay (2-2) 5.375, 11. Westerville Central (2-2) 5.35, 12. Delaware Hayes (2-2) 5.175
REGION 3 — 1. Centerville (4-0) 12.25, 2. Kettering Fairmont (4-0) 11.15, 3. Hilliard Bradley (4-0) 10.175, 4. Huber Hts. Wayne (3-1) 9.5, 5. Beavercreek (4-0) 8.425, 6. Pickerington North (3-1) 8.35, 7. Springfield (3-1) 7.8, 8. Reynoldsburg (3-1) 7.35, 9. Clayton Northmont (3-1) 7.325, 10. Miamisburg (3-1) 7.05, 11. Pickerington Central (3-1) 6.6692, 12. Hilliard Darby (2-2) 5.025
REGION 4 — 1. Cin. St. Xavier (4-0) 10.775, 2. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (3-1) 8.125, 3. Cin. Sycamore (3-1) 7.6, 4. Cin. Elder (3-1) 7.375, 5. (tie) Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-1) and Mason (3-1) 6.6, 7. Milford (3-1) 5.875, 8. Fairfield (2-2) 5.8, 9. Cin. Colerain (2-2) 5.05, 10. Batavia West Clermont (2-2) 4.45, 11. Lebanon (2-2) 3.8, 12. Four schools tied.
Division II
REGION 5 — 1. Hudson (3-1) 8.2, 2. Barberton (4-0) 8.05, 3. Bedford (4-0) 7.875, 4. Cle. Benedictine (3-1) 6.55, 5. Ashtabula Lakeside (3-1) 6.3, 6. Twinsburg (3-1) 6.125, 7. Lyndhurst Brush (3-1) 5.7121, 8. Akron Archbishop Hoban (3-1) 5.1637, 9. Green (2-2) 5.0, 10. Mayfield (2-2) 4.1, 11. Copley (2-2) 4.05, 12. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (2-2) 3.9116
REGION 6 — 1. Avon (4-0) 11.7311, 2. Grafton Midview (4-0) 10.825, 3. Medina Highland (4-0) 10.3, 4. Sylvania Northview (4-0) 8.825, 5. Wadsworth (4-0) 7.825, 6. Holland Springfield (3-1) 6.525, 7. Amherst Steele (3-1) 5.8, 8. Olmsted Falls (3-1) 5.7, 9. Anthony Wayne (3-1) 5.6, 10. North Olmsted (2-2) 5.5, 11. Fremont Ross (2-2) 5.3, 12. Tol. St. John’s (2-2) 5.075
REGION 7 — 1. Cols. Walnut Ridge (4-0) 9.225, 2. Boardman (3-1) 7.35, 3. Cols. Mifflin (3-1) 7.25, 4. Massillon Washington (3-1) 6.2437, 5. Ashland (3-1) 6.1, 6. Canal Winchester (2-2) 5.575, 7. Pataskala Licking Hts. (3-1) 5.55, 8. North Canton Hoover (2-2) 5.225, 9. Worthington Kilbourne (2-2) 4.975, 10. Westerville South (2-2) 4.925, 11. Cols. Franklin Hts. (2-2) 4.875, 12. Whitehall-Yearling (2-2) 4.525
REGION 8 — 1. Cin. La Salle (4-0) 12.725, 2. Cin. Anderson (4-0) 11.35, 3. Cin. Winton Woods (4-0) 9.45, 4. Sidney (4-0) 9.375, 5. Day. Belmont (4-0) 7.9773, 6. Harrison (3-1) 7.55, 7. Trenton Edgewood (3-1) 7.375, 8. Marion Harding (3-1) 6.475, 9. Chillicothe (2-2) 5.8, 10. Morrow Little Miami (3-1) 4.8, 11. Ashville Teays Valley (2-2) 4.7, 12. Lima Senior (2-2) 4.15
Division III
REGION 9 — 1. Canfield (4-0) 10.975, 2. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (4-0) 9.8, 3. Medina Buckeye (4-0) 9.075, 4. Akron East (3-1) 8.35, 5. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-0) 7.85, 6. Tallmadge (3-1) 7.6, 7. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-0) 7.5, 8. Alliance (3-1) 5.925, 9. Chardon (3-1) 5.225, 10. Peninsula Woodridge (3-1) 5.175, 11. Akron Coventry (3-1) 4.625, 12. Richfield Revere (2-2) 4.15
REGION 10 — 1. Clyde (4-0) 10.775, 2. Tol. Central Cath. (4-0) 10.0985, 3. Sandusky (4-0) 9.3, 4. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-0) 9.175, 5. Bay Village Bay (4-0) 8.125, 6. Mansfield Senior (3-1) 5.4, 7. Rocky River (3-1) 4.55, 8. Bowling Green (2-2) 4.3, 9. Hunting Valley University School (2-2) 4.15, 10. Maple Hts. (2-2) 3.6, 11. Maumee (2-2) 3.0, 12. Norwalk (2-2) 2.825
REGION 11 — 1. Jackson (4-0) 8.875, 2. Cols. Marion-Franklin (4-0) 8.3, 3. Cols. Independence (3-0) 8.0, 4. Granville (3-1) 7.2, 5. New Philadelphia (4-0) 7.175, 6. Cols. Bishop Hartley (3-1) 6.8, 7. Bellefontaine (3-1) 6.725, 8. Delaware Buckeye Valley (3-1) 6.25, 9. Dover (3-1) 6.025, 10. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-1) 5.6, 11. Zanesville Maysville (3-1) 5.15, 12. (tie) Hillsboro (3-1) 5.075 and Dresdon Tri-Valley (3-1) 5.075
REGION 12 — 1. Trotwood-Madison (4-0) 11.075, 2. Franklin (4-0) 10.6, 3. Goshen (4-0) 7.525, 4. Elida (4-0) 6.9, 5. Cin. Archbishop Mcnicholas (3-1) 6.8, 6. (tie) Bellbrook (3-1) 6.025 and Wilmington (3-1) 6.025, 8. Kettering Archbishop Alter (3-1) 5.625, 9. Day. Dunbar (3-1) 5.4, 10. Tipp City Tippecanoe (2-2) 5.275, 11. New Richmond (3-1) 4.575, 12. Hamilton Badin (3-1) 4.5
Division IV
REGION 13 — 1. Steubenville (4-0) 10.9, 2. Perry (4-0) 8.725, 3. Poland Seminary (4-0) 7.275, 4. Struthers (4-0) 7.15, 5. Salem (4-0) 7.1, 6. Girard (4-0) 7.075, 7. Canton South (4-0) 6.425, 8. Cortland Lakeview (3-1) 6.175, 9. Ravenna Southeast (3-1) 4.575, 10. Lisbon Beaver (3-1) 4.325, 11. (tie) Hubbard (2-2) and Streetsboro (2-2) 3.7
REGION 14 — 1. Bellville Clear Fork (4-0) 8.75, 3. Shelby (4-0) 6.925, 4. St. Marys Memorial (3-1) 6.7, 5. Sparta Highland (3-1) 6.625, 6. Van Wert (3-1) 6.3, 7. Wauseon (3-1) 5.5, 8. Port Clinton (3-1) 5.475, 9. Galion (3-1) 4.8422, 10. Pepper Pike Orange (3-1) 4.7045, 11. Vermilion (3-1) 4.675, 12. Lorain Clearview (3-1) 4.3295
REGION 15 — 1. Newark Licking Valley (4-0) 7.175, 2. New Concord John Glenn (3-1) 6.775, 3. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (3-1) 6.425, 4. Lancaster Fairfield Union (3-1) 6.2, 5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-0) 6.025, 6. St. Clairsville (3-1) 5.875, 7. Duncan Falls Philo (3-1) 5.275, 8. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-1) 4.8, 9. Chillicothe Unioto (3-1) 4.45, 10. (tie) Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (2-2) and Amanda-Clearcreek (3-1) 4.3, 12. Uhrichsville Claymont (3-1) 4.175
REGION 16 — 1. Germantown Valley View (4-0) 8.6, 2. London (4-0) 8.55, 3. Waverly (4-0) 8.5, 4. Plain City Jonathan Alder (3-1) 8.175, 5. Cin. Indian Hill (3-1) 7.55, 6. (tie) Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4-0) and Cin. Wyoming (4-0) 7.15, 8. Day. Oakwood (3-1) 6.475, 9. Batavia (3-1) 5.4, 10. Cin. Aiken (3-1) 5.375, 11. Cin. Taft (2-2) 4.775, 12. (tie) Springfield Shawnee (2-2) and Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-1) 4.35
Division V
REGION 17 — 1. North Lima South Range (4-0) 7.95, 2. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-0) 6.1, 3. Navarre Fairless (3-1) 6.05, 4. Orwell Grand Valley (4-0) 5.85, 5. Sullivan Black River (4-0) 5.75, 6. Wickliffe (3-1) 4.35, 7. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (3-1) 4.2, 8. Garrettsville Garfield (3-1) 3.8826, 9. Wooster Triway (3-1) 3.375, 10. Columbiana Crestview (2-2) 3.25, 11. Leavittsburg LaBrae (2-2) 3.15, 12. (tie) Beachwood (2-2) and Akron Manchester (2-2) 3.1
REGION 18 — 1. Eastwood (4-0) 7.825, 2. Liberty Center (4-0) 7.125, 3. Marion Pleasant (3-0) 6.6111, 4. Genoa (4-0) 6.6, 5. Archbold (3-1) 6.225, 6. Otsego (3-1) 5.95, 7. Milan Edison (3-1) 5.325, 8. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-1) 5.25, 9. Huron (3-1) 5.1, 10. Fostoria (3-1) 4.25, 11. West Lafayette Ridgewood (3-1) 3.925, 12. Millbury Lake (2-2) 3.575
REGION 19 — 1. Portsmouth West (4-0) 7.725, 2. Wheelersburg (4-0) 6.3, 3. Johnstown Northridge (4-0) 6.025, 4. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (3-1) 5.8497, 5. Belmont Union Local (4-0) 5.825, 6. Chesapeake (3-1) 5.475, 7. Oak Hill (3-1) 5.175, 8. Baltimore Liberty Union (3-1) 5.125, 9. Cols. Bishop Ready (3-1) 4.7, 10. Johnstown-Monroe (2-2) 4.5922, 11. Cheshire River Valley (2-2) 3.8, 12. Bellaire (2-2) 3.125
REGION 20 — 1. Anna (4-0) 6.4, 2. Jamestown Greeneview (4-0) 6.325, 3. Bethel-Tate (4-0) 6.3, 4. Reading (3-1) 6.275, 5. Casstown Miami East (3-1) 5.25, 6. Carlisle (3-1) 5.2, 7. West Jefferson (3-0) 4.9551, 8. Camden Preble Shawnee (3-1) 4.675, 9. Cin. Mariemont (3-1) 4.35, 10. Cin. Madeira (2-2) 4.175, 11. Middletown Madison (2-2) 3.975, 12. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (3-1) 3.825
Division VI
REGION 21 — 1. Mogadore (4-0) 7.675, 2. Creston Norwayne (4-0) 7.4, 3. Smithville (4-0) 6.7, 4. Rootstown (4-0) 6.65, 5. Kirtland (4-0) 6.5, 6. Independence (3-1) 5.875, 7. Columbia Station Columbia (3-1) 5.775, 8. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (4-0) 5.45, 9. Berlin Center Western Reserve (3-1) 4.475, 10. Mineral Ridge (3-1) 4.45, 11. McDonald (3-1) 3.875, 12. East Palestine (2-2) 3.2
REGION 22 — 1. Liberty-Benton (3-1) 6.6, 2. Carey (4-0) 6.15, 3. Jeromesville Hillsdale (4-0) 5.5, 4. Gibsonburg (4-0) 5.2, 5. Ada (3-1) 4.65, 6. Seneca East (3-0) 4.2778, 7. Wynford (3-1) 3.925, 8. Fairview (2-2) 3.725, 9. Riverdale (3-1) 3.675, 10. Tinora (2-2) 3.575, 11. Patrick Henry (2-2) 3.0, 12. Tol. Ottawa Hills (2-2) 2.8
REGION 23 — 1. Nelsonville-York (4-0) 7.175, 2. Sarahsville Shenandoah (4-0) 6.55, 3. Galion Northmor (4-0) 6.525, 4. Chillicothe Southeastern (4-0) 5.55, 5. Shadyside (3-1) 5.15, 6. Howard East Knox (4-0) 5.075, 7. Beverly Fort Frye (3-1) 5.05, 8. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (3-1) 5.025, 9. Milford Center Fairbanks (2-2) 3.25, 10. Marion Elgin (3-1) 3.225, 11. Grandview Hts. (2-2) 3.075, 12. Steubenville Cath. Central (2-2) 3.0013
REGION 24 — 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (4-0) 8.05, 2. St. Henry (4-0) 6.775, 3. Tipp City Bethel (4-0) 6.4, 4. West Liberty-Salem (4-0) 6.05, 5. Lima Central Cath. (3-1) 5.35, 6. Miamisburg Day. Christian (3-1) 5.2, 7. Fayetteville-Perry (4-0) 4.55, 8. Cin. Country Day (2-0) 4.3861, 9. Mechanicsburg (3-1) 3.775, 10. Cin. Riverview East Acad. (2-1) 3.6111, 11. Fort Recovery (2-2) 3.575, 12. Coldwater (2-2) 3.55
Division VII
REGION 25 — 1. Dalton (4-0) 7.625, 2. Cuyahoga Hts. (3-0) 6.3333, 3. Windham (4-0) 5.6, 4. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-1) 5.375, 5. Lisbon David Anderson (3-1) 4.8, 6. Toronto (3-1) 4.225, 7. East Canton (2-2) 3.725, 8. Vienna Mathews (3-1) 2.975, 9. Lowellville (2-2) 2.2, 10. Newbury (2-2) 2.1035, 11. Strasburg-Franklin (2-2) 2.1, 12. Rittman (2-2) 2.0
REGION 26 — 1. Leipsic (4-0) 6.825, 2. Edgerton (4-0) 5.8, 3. Pandora-Gilboa (4-0) 5.525, 4. Mohawk (4-0) 4.925, 5. Norwalk St. Paul (4-0) 4.775, 6. Wayne Trace (3-1) 4.725, 7. Monroeville (3-1) 4.2, 8. McComb (3-1) 4.05, 9. Ayersville (3-1) 3.925, 10. West Unity Hilltop (3-1) 3.5, 11. North Baltimore (2-2) 3.275, 12. Greenwich South Central (2-2) 3.1641
REGION 27 — 1. Danville (3-1) 5.65, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (3-1) 5.125, 3. Lucas (3-1) 5.075, 4. Hannibal River (3-1) 5.0, 5. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (4-0) 4.6, 6. (tie) Corning Miller (3-1) and Waterford (3-1) 4.425, 8. Portsmouth Sciotoville (3-1) 4.3902, 9. Sugar Grove Berne Union (3-1) 3.675, 10. Racine Southern (3-1) 3.425, 11. Glouster Trimble (2-2) 3.375, 12. Cardington-Lincoln (2-2) 2.625
REGION 28 — 1. Convoy Crestview (4-0) 6.475, 2. Delphos St. John’s (3-1) 5.85, 3. Minster (3-1) 5.4, 4. Sidney Lehman Cath. (3-1) 4.8, 5. DeGraff Riverside (2-2) 3.425, 6. Cin. Gamble Montessori (3-1) 3.2285, 7. Fort Loramie (2-2) 2.8826, 8. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (2-2) 2.45, 9. (tie) Springfield Cath. Central (2-2), Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (2-2) New Bremen (2-2) and New Madison Tri-Village (2-2) 2.1
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at McComb
Cory-Rawson at North Baltimore
Pandora-Gilboa at Leipsic
Riverdale at Liberty-Benton
Van Buren at Hopewell-Loudon
Vanlue at Arcadia
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Toledo St. John’s
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Oregon Clay
Toledo St. Francis at Findlay
Toledo Whitmer at Lima Senior
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Buckeye Central
Carey at Wynford
Mohawk at Upper Sandusky
Seneca East at Colonel Crawford
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior at Woodmore
Genoa at Otsego
Lake at Elmwood
Rossford at Eastwood
Northwest Conference
Ada at Spencerville
Allen East at Delphos Jefferson
Convoy Crestview at Columbus Grove
Paulding at Bluffton
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Wauseon
Delta at Liberty Center
Evergreen at Swanton
Patrick Henry at Archbold
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Wapakoneta
Lima Bath at Defiance
Ottawa-Glandorf at Celina
St. Marys Memorial at Kenton
Van Wert at Lima Shawnee
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Riverside
Marion Elgin at Sidney Lehman
Ridgemont at Upper Scioto Valley
Waynesfield-Goshen at Lima Perry
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Lakota
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Danbury at Cardinal Stritch
Hilltop at Edon
Northwood at Ottawa Hills
Toledo Christian at Montpelier
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at Anna
Fort Recovery at Minster
Marion Local at Versailles
Parkway at New Bremen
St. Henry at Coldwater
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne
Maumee at Napoleon
Perrysburg at Sylvania Southview
Sylvania Northview at Springfield
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon
Lexington at Wooster Senior
West Holmes at Mansfield Madison
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at Clear Fork
Marion Harding at Marion Pleasant
North Union at Ontario
River Valley at Galion Senior
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton
Monroeville at South Central
New London at Western Reserve
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Antwerp
Edgerton at Hicksville
Fairview at Wayne Trace
Holgate at Tinora
Other NW Ohio Games
Crestline at Ridgedale
Huron at Castalia Margaretta
Lucas at Columbus Centennial
Mansfield Senior at Maple Heights
Norwalk Senior at Shelby
Port Clinton at Clyde
Sandusky Perkins at Oak Harbor
Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg
Tiffin Columbian at Vermilion
Toledo Bowsher at Sandusky Senior
Toledo Scott at Ann Arbor Gabriel Riche
Toledo Start at Bellevue
Toledo Waite at Tecumseh
Toledo Woodward at Fremont St. Joseph
Willard at Edison
Saturday’s Games
Firelands Conference
Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul
Other NW Ohio Games
Toledo Rogers at Lima Cent. Cath.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 87 64 .576 —
New York 83 67 .553 3½
Tampa Bay 73 78 .483 14
Baltimore 73 79 .480 14½
Toronto 71 80 .470 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 93 57 .620 —
Minnesota 78 72 .520 15
Kansas City 73 77 .487 20
Detroit 62 89 .411 31½
Chicago 60 90 .400 33
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 92 58 .613 —
Los Angeles 76 73 .510 15½
Seattle 74 76 .493 18
Texas 73 76 .490 18½
Oakland 68 83 .450 24½
x-clinched division
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Boston 10, Baltimore 8, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 1
Oakland 8, Detroit 3
Tuesday’s Results
Boston 1, Baltimore 0, 11 innings
Toronto 5, Kansas City 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, late
Oakland 9, Detroit 8
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, late
Texas at Seattle, late
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota (Colon 6-13) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 13-6), 1:05
Oakland (Mengden 1-1) at Detroit (Sanchez 3-4), 1:10
Boston (Sale 16-7) at Baltimore (Miley 8-13), 7:05
Kansas City (Junis 7-2) at Toronto (Anderson 3-3), 7:07
Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Archer 9-10), 7:10
Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-6) at Houston (Peacock 11-2), 8:10
Cleveland (Tomlin 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-14), 10:07
Texas (Cashner 9-10) at Seattle (Hernandez 5-4), 10:10
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10
Texas at Seattle, 10:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Washington 91 59 .607 —
Miami 71 80 .470 20½
Atlanta 67 82 .450 23½
New York 65 86 .430 26½
Philadelphia 60 91 .397 31½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 84 66 .560 —
Milwaukee 81 70 .536 3½
St. Louis 78 72 .520 6
Pittsburgh 68 84 .447 17
Cincinnati 66 85 .437 18½
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Los Angeles 96 55 .636 —
Arizona 87 64 .576 9
Colorado 82 68 .547 13½
San Diego 67 83 .447 28½
San Francisco 58 93 .384 38
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Miami 13, N.Y. Mets 1
San Diego 4, Arizona 2
Tuesday’s Results
Milwaukee 1, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings
St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 7, 10 innings
Washington 4, Atlanta 2
Arizona at San Diego, late
Colorado at San Francisco, late
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Montero 5-10) at Miami (Urena 13-6), 1:10
Colorado (Bettis 1-3) at San Francisco (Moore 5-14), 3:45
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 12-6) at Philadelphia (Thompson 2-2), 7:05
Milwaukee (Wilkerson 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 1-0), 7:05
Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Archer 9-10), 7:10
St. Louis (Weaver 6-1) at Cincinnati (Davis 1-2), 7:10
Washington (Scherzer 14-6) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 7:35
Arizona (Ray 14-5) at San Diego (Richard 7-14), 9:10
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:05
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10
Washington at Atlanta, 7:35
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10
Tuesday’s Boxscores
Cardinals 8, Reds 7, 10 innings
St. Louis Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Wong 2b 4 1 0 0 Winker rf 5 2 2 0
Pham lf 5 1 1 0 Cozart ss 5 1 2 2
Fowler cf 4 3 3 2 Votto 1b 3 1 1 1
Mrtinez 1b 4 1 1 1 Gennett 2b 5 2 2 1
Y.Mlina c 4 1 1 3 Duvall lf 2 1 0 1
DeJong ss 5 1 2 2 Schbler cf 3 0 1 1
Gyorko 3b 4 0 0 0 Kvlehan 3b 4 0 0 1
Al.Mjia 3b 1 0 0 0 S.Trner c 3 0 0 0
Pscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Stphens p 1 0 0 0
J.Flhrt p 0 0 0 0 Wjcchws p 0 0 0 0
Voit ph 1 0 0 0 C.Reed p 0 0 0 0
Gant p 0 0 0 0 Vincej ph 1 0 0 0
G.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0 A.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0
Cecil p 0 0 0 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0
Bader ph 1 0 0 0 Brnhart ph 0 0 0 0
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 Shcklfr p 0 0 0 0
Shrriff p 0 0 0 0 Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0
Bowman p 0 0 0 0 Peraza ph 1 0 0 0
Crpnter ph 1 0 0 0 Adleman p 0 0 0 0
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0
Lyons p 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 8 8 8 Totals 33 7 8 7
St. Louis 000″500″010″2 — 8
Cincinnati 112″002″000″1 — 7
E–Duvall (6). DP–St. Louis 2. LOB–St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B–Fowler (20), Winker (4), Gennett (21). HR–Fowler (17), Y.Molina (18), DeJong (23), Cozart (23), Gennett (26). SB–Wong (8), Cozart (3). SF–Duvall (10), Schebler (5), Kivlehan (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Flaherty 2 3 2 2 1 2
Gant 1 2 2 2 1 1
Cecil 3 1 2 2 1 4
Brebbia 0 0 0 0 1 0
Sherriff 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 1
Bowman 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Nicasio (W,4-5) 1 1/3 2 1 1 0 1
Lyons (S,3-4) 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
Stephens 3 2/3 5 5 5 1 2
Wojciechowski 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Reed 1 0 0 0 2 0
Hernandez 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Peralta H,14 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Shackelford BS,1 1 1 1 1 0 0
Lorenzen 1 0 0 0 0 0
Adleman (L,5-11) 1 2 2 2 1 0
Brebbia pitched to 2 batters in the 7th HBP–by Brebbia (Barnhart), by Sherriff (Schebler), by Adleman (Wong). Umpires–Home, Tripp Gibson. First, Chris Segal. Second, Brian Gorman. Third, Dan Iassogna. T–3:23. A–17,165 (42,319).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Altuve, Houston, .348; Garcia, Chicago, .333; Hosmer, Kansas City, .323; Reddick, Houston, .314; Ramirez, Cleveland, .313; Mauer, Minnesota, .306; Abreu, Chicago, .305; Andrus, Texas, .300; Cain, Kansas City, .300; Schoop, Baltimore, .297.
RUNS–Judge, New York, 117; Altuve, Houston, 103; Springer, Houston, 102; Ramirez, Cleveland, 98; Andrus, Texas, 96; Upton, Los Angeles, 94; Betts, Boston, 93; Abreu, Chicago, 91; Dozier, Minnesota, 91; 4 tied at 90.
RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 110; Schoop, Baltimore, 105; Upton, Los Angeles, 103; KDavis, Oakland, 102; Abreu, Chicago, 97; Judge, New York, 97; Pujols, Los Angeles, 96; Betts, Boston, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 94; Mazara, Texas, 94.
HITS–Altuve, Houston, 193; Hosmer, Kansas City, 182; Andrus, Texas, 178; Abreu, Chicago, 177; Schoop, Baltimore, 174; Ramirez, Cleveland, 171; Lindor, Cleveland, 169; Cabrera, Kansas City, 165; Cain, Kansas City, 164; Jones, Baltimore, 162.
DOUBLES–Ramirez, Cleveland, 50; Lowrie, Oakland, 46; Betts, Boston, 44; Andrus, Texas, 42; Upton, Los Angeles, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Abreu, Chicago, 38; Altuve, Houston, 38; Gurriel, Houston, 37; 3 tied at 36.
TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 10; Sanchez, Chicago, 8; Abreu, Chicago, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Mahtook, Detroit, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Ramirez, Cleveland, 6; 4 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 44; KDavis, Oakland, 39; Gallo, Texas, 38; Smoak, Toronto, 38; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 36; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 36; Moustakas, Kansas City, 36; Cruz, Seattle, 33; 3 tied at 32.
STOLEN BASES–Altuve, Houston, 31; Maybin, Houston, 31; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; RDavis, Boston, 28; DeShields, Texas, 28; Dyson, Seattle, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Andrus, Texas, 24; Betts, Boston, 24; Cain, Kansas City, 24.
PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 17-4; Bauer, Cleveland, 16-9; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-6; Pomeranz, Boston, 16-5; Sale, Boston, 16-7; Vargas, Kansas City, 16-10; Santana, Minnesota, 15-8; 4 tied at 13.
ERA–Kluber, Cleveland, 2.35; Sale, Boston, 2.86; Severino, New York, 2.93; Stroman, Toronto, 3.01; Pomeranz, Boston, 3.15; Santana, Minnesota, 3.34; Gray, New York, 3.38; Cashner, Texas, 3.40; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.48; Verlander, Houston, 3.50.
STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 287; Kluber, Cleveland, 252; Archer, Tampa Bay, 241; Severino, New York, 218; Carrasco, Cleveland, 206; Verlander, Houston, 202; Bauer, Cleveland, 183; Tanaka, New York, 173; Pomeranz, Boston, 171; 2 tied at 170.
National League
BATTING–Blackmon, Colorado, .331; Harper, Washington, .325; JTurner, Los Angeles, .322; Murphy, Washington, .318; Freeman, Atlanta, .317; Votto, Cincinnati, .317; LeMahieu, Colorado, .315; Posey, San Francisco, .313; Arenado, Colorado, .308; Gordon, Miami, .307.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 131; Stanton, Miami, 115; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 109; Bryant, Chicago, 104; Gordon, Miami, 103; Votto, Cincinnati, 100; Rizzo, Chicago, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 93; LeMahieu, Colorado, 93; Harper, Washington, 92.
RBI–Arenado, Colorado, 125; Stanton, Miami, 117; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 115; Ozuna, Miami, 113; Rizzo, Chicago, 106; Lamb, Arizona, 101; Zimmerman, Washington, 101; Duvall, Cincinnati, 97; Shaw, Milwaukee, 96; Votto, Cincinnati, 96.
HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 199; Inciarte, Atlanta, 190; Gordon, Miami, 185; LeMahieu, Colorado, 178; Arenado, Colorado, 175; Ozuna, Miami, 175; Votto, Cincinnati, 165; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 160; Yelich, Miami, 160; Murphy, Washington, 159.
DOUBLES–Arenado, Colorado, 42; Murphy, Washington, 40; Herrera, Philadelphia, 39; Rendon, Washington, 39; Bryant, Chicago, 36; Markakis, Atlanta, 36; Drury, Arizona, 35; Yelich, Miami, 35; Duvall, Cincinnati, 34; 3 tied at 33.
TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 14; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 9; Fowler, St. Louis, 8; Gordon, Miami, 8; Arenado, Colorado, 7; Cozart, Cincinnati, 7; Reyes, New York, 7; 6 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Stanton, Miami, 55; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 38; Blackmon, Colorado, 35; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 35; Votto, Cincinnati, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Ozuna, Miami, 34; Zimmerman, Washington, 33; Rizzo, Chicago, 32; 2 tied at 31.
STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 58; Gordon, Miami, 55; TTurner, Washington, 42; Villar, Milwaukee, 23; Inciarte, Atlanta, 22; Peraza, Cincinnati, 22; Reyes, New York, 22; Pham, St. Louis, 21; Myers, San Diego, 20; 2 tied at 19.
PITCHING–Davies, Milwaukee, 17-9; Greinke, Arizona, 17-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 17-4; Scherzer, Washington, 15-6; Wood, Los Angeles, 15-3; deGrom, New York, 15-9; 5 tied at 14.
ERA–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.26; Scherzer, Washington, 2.59; Strasburg, Washington, 2.60; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.68; Ray, Arizona, 2.74; Greinke, Arizona, 2.87; Lynn, St. Louis, 3.09; Arrieta, Chicago, 3.48; Nelson, Milwaukee, 3.49; deGrom, New York, 3.55.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 253; deGrom, New York, 228; Greinke, Arizona, 208; Ray, Arizona, 206; Martinez, St. Louis, 205; Nelson, Milwaukee, 199; Samardzija, San Francisco, 197; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 194; Strasburg, Washington, 190; Cole, Pittsburgh, 184.
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 19 17
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 24 21
New England 1 1 0 .500 63 62
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 32 66
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 53 42
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 45 44
Houston 1 1 0 .500 20 38
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 22 62
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 44 10
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 47 27
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 9 33
Cleveland 0 2 0 .000 28 45
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 2 0 0 1.000 66 38
Oakland 2 0 0 1.000 71 36
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 69 47
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 38 43
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 50 44
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 36 45
Washington 1 1 0 .500 44 50
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 13 43
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 32 6
Atlanta 2 0 0 1.000 57 40
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 29 7
New Orleans 0 2 0 .000 39 65
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 2 0 0 1.000 59 33
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 40 43
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 38 45
Chicago 0 2 0 .000 24 52
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 21 26
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 66 36
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 39 48
San Francisco 0 2 0 .000 12 35
Thursday’s Results
Houston 13, Cincinnati 9
Sunday’s Results
Carolina 9, Buffalo 3
Tampa Bay 29, Chicago 7
Tennessee 37, Jacksonville 16
New England 36, New Orleans 20
Kansas City 27, Philadelphia 20
Pittsburgh 26, Minnesota 9
Arizona 16, Indianapolis 13, OT
Baltimore 24, Cleveland 10
Miami 19, L.A. Chargers 17
Oakland 45, N.Y. Jets 20
Seattle 12, San Francisco 9
Washington 27, L.A. Rams 20
Denver 42, Dallas 17
Atlanta 34, Green Bay 23
Monday’s Games
Detroit 24, N.Y. Giants 10
Thursday, Sept. 21
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:25
Sunday, Sept. 24
Baltimore vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1
Denver at Buffalo, 1
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 1
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1
Atlanta at Detroit, 1
Houston at New England, 1
Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1
Seattle at Tennessee, 4:05
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25
Cincinnati at Green Bay, 4:25
Oakland at Washington, 8:30
Monday, Sept. 25
Dallas at Arizona, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Preseason Games
Monday’s Results
Carolina 3, Buffalo 2, OT
N.Y. Rangers 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, OT
Boston 3, Montreal 2
New Jersey 4, Washington 1
Ottawa 6, Toronto 2
Minnesota 3, Winnipeg 2, SO
Edmonton (ss) 5, Calgary 2
Edmonton (ss) 5, Calgary 4
Tuesday’s Results
Florida (ss) 5, Nashville 3
Nashville (ss) 3, Florida 2, OT
Chicago 5, Columbus 2
Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Boston 4, Detroit 2
Ottawa 5, Toronto 2
Carolina 2, Tampa Bay 1
Dallas 5, St. Louis 3
Wednesday’s Games
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 7:30 a.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA Playoffs
Finals
Best-of-5
Sunday’s game
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Los Angeles at Minnesota , 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 1
x- Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Oct. 4
x-Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 18 3 8 62 63 26
New York City FC 15 8 6 51 50 37
Chicago 14 9 6 48 52 37
Columbus 13 12 5 44 45 45
Atlanta United FC 12 8 7 43 57 35
New York 12 10 6 42 41 36
Montreal 10 12 6 36 44 46
New England 10 14 5 35 45 51
Orlando City 9 12 8 35 32 47
Philadelphia 8 12 9 33 37 39
D.C. United 8 17 4 28 23 49
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Vancouver 13 9 6 45 45 39
Sporting Kansas City 11 6 11 44 35 22
Seattle 11 7 11 44 42 35
Portland 12 10 8 44 50 47
San Jose 11 12 6 39 32 48
FC Dallas 9 8 11 38 39 38
Houston 10 10 8 38 46 39
Real Salt Lake 11 14 5 38 44 52
Minnesota United 8 15 5 29 36 58
Los Angeles 7 15 6 27 36 52
Colorado 7 16 5 26 26 42
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’S GAMES
Los Angeles at Atlanta United FC, 7
Montreal at Toronto FC, 7:30
Saturday’s GAMES
Houston at New York City FC, 3
Toronto FC at New England, 5
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7
San Jose at D.C. United, 7
New York at Columbus, 7:30
FC Dallas at Minnesota United, 8
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30
Colorado at Vancouver, 10
Sunday’S GAMES
Los Angeles at Sporting Kansas City, 2
Montreal at Atlanta United FC, 5
Orlando City at Portland, 8
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Games
Temple at South Florida, 7:30
SC State at NC Central, 7:30
Friday’s Games
Virginia at Boise St., 8
Utah at Arizona, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Walsh at CCSU, Noon
Brown at Harvard, Noon
Penn at Lehigh, 12:30
Fordham at Bryant, 1
Furman at Colgate, 1
Georgetown at Columbia, 1
Cornell at Yale, 1
Cincinnati at Navy, 3:30
Rhode Island at New Hampshire, 3:30
Sacred Heart at Bucknell, 6
Princeton at Lafayette, 6
Jacksonville at Marist, 6
Towson at Stony Brook, 6
Villanova at Albany (NY), 7
FAU at Buffalo, 7
Holy Cross at Dartmouth, 7
SOUTH
NC State at Florida St., Noon
Kent St. at Louisville, Noon
UMass at Tennessee, Noon
Army at Tulane, Noon
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 12:30
Bethune-Cookman at Howard, 1
Dayton at Morehead St., 1
Idaho at South Alabama, 1
Maine at James Madison, 1:30
Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30
Gardner-Webb at Wofford, 1:30
Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 2
Monmouth (NJ) at Hampton, 2
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 2
UCF at Maryland, 3
Wake Forest at Appalachian St., 3:30
Boston College at Clemson, 3:30
Mercer at ETSU, 3:30
Toledo at Miami, 3:30
Duke at North Carolina, 3:30
Louisiana Tech at South Carolina, 3:30
Alabama at Vanderbilt, 3:30
Samford at W. Carolina, 3:30
Campbell at Stetson, 4
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5
Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 5
Point (Ga.) at Charleston Southern, 6
Georgia St. at Charlotte, 6
Tennessee Tech at E. Kentucky, 6
Elon at Richmond, 6
Florida A&M at Savannah St., 6
Akron at Troy, 6
W. Illinois at Coastal Carolina, 6:30
Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 7
Southern U. at Alcorn St., 7
Mississippi St. at Georgia, 7
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 7
Liberty at Jacksonville St., 7
Syracuse at LSU, 7
Grambling St. at MVSU, 7
Houston Baptist at McNeese St., 7
Bowling Green at Middle Tennessee, 7
NC A&T at Morgan St., 7
Austin Peay at Murray St., 7
Cumberland (Tenn.) at Presbyterian, 7
Ball St. at W. Kentucky, 7
Florida at Kentucky, 7:30
Prairie View at Alabama St., 8
S. Illinois at Memphis, 8
MIDWEST
West Virginia at Kansas, Noon
UNLV at Ohio St., Noon
Valparaiso at Drake, 2
Ohio at E. Michigan, 2
Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3
Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 3:30
Georgia Southern at Indiana, 3:30
Robert Morris at N. Dakota St., 3:30
Rutgers at Nebraska, 3:30
Montana St. at North Dakota, 3:30
Michigan at Purdue, 4
SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 7
Wagner at W. Michigan, 7
Auburn at Missouri, 7:30
Penn St. at Iowa, 7:30
Notre Dame at Michigan St., 8
SOUTHWEST
Texas Tech at Houston, Noon
Arkansas at Texas A&M at Arlington, Texas, Noon
New Mexico at Tulsa, 1:30
TCU at Oklahoma St., 3:30
Oklahoma at Baylor, 6:30
UAB at North Texas, 6:30
Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 7
Arkansas St. at SMU, 7
FIU at Rice, 7:30
UTSA at Texas St., 7:30
SE Louisiana at Lamar, 8
Nicholls at Sam Houston St., 8
FAR WEST
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 3
Southern Cal at California, 3:30
Butler at San Diego, 5
Nevada at Washington St., 6
San Diego St. at Air Force, 7
UC Davis at Weber St., 7
Utah St. at San Jose St., 7:30
UTEP at New Mexico St., 8
E. Washington at Montana, 8:05
S. Utah at Sacramento St., 9
N. Arizona at Cal Poly, 9:05
Oregon at Arizona St., 10
Washington at Colorado, 10
Hawaii at Wyoming, 10:15
UCLA at Stanford, 10:30
Sunday’s Game
East Carolina at UConn, Noon
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed 1B/3B D.J. Peterson off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and assigned him outright to Louisville (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Adam Wainwright from the 10-day DL.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Named Olivier Sedra public address announcer.
CHICAGO BULLS — Named Doug Collins senior adviser of basketball operations.
Women’s National Basketball Association
CONNECTICUT SUN — Signed coach Curt Miller to a contract extension through the 2021 season.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released TE Jim Dray.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed LB Bam Bradley and OL Marshal Yanda on injured reserve. Signed OL Matt Skura from the practice squad, OT Dieugot Joseph from Chicago’s practice squad and LB Nicholas Grigsby, OT Arie Kouandjio and RB Jeremy Langford to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released S Trae Elston and LB Jelani Jenkins.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed TE Greg Olsen on injured reserve. Signed FB Alex Armah from the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WR Tanner Gentry. Terminated the practice squad contract of RB Josh Rounds. Signed DB DeAndre Houston-Carson from the practice squad and DL Mike Purcell to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Corey Coleman on injured reserve. Released DBs Najee Murray and Channing Stribling from the practice squad. Signed DL Jhaustin Thomas and Tyrone Holmes and WR Jordan Leslie to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived LB Jayrone Elliott. Released G Nate Theaker from the practice squad. Signed S Jameill Showers to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Claimed WR Jaelen Strong off waivers from Houston. Placed DT Michael Bennett on injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Suspended LB Lawrence Timmons indefinitely after he went AWOL on the eve of the team’s season opener. Acquired LB Stephone Anthony from New Orleans for an undisclosed 2018 draft pick.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived WR Kalif Raymond. Signed DL Claude Pelon to the practice squad.
Hockey
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned RW Givani Smith to Guelph (OHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Evan Cormier to Saginaw (OHL), D Jocktan Chainey to Halifax (QMJHL) and Colby Sissons to Swift Current (WHL) and Fs Nikita Popugaev to Prince George (WHL) and Marian Studenic to Hamilton (OHL). Released F Nicolas Guay from an amateur tryout.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Robin Kovacs, RW Adam Chapie and D Brenden Kotyk to Hartford (AHL); LW Tim Gettinger to Sault Ste. Marie (OHL); and RW Ty Ronning to Vancouver (WHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Named Casey Rodgers chief financial officer for the club and Tampa Bay Sports & Entertainment.
ECHL
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed Fs Nathan Todd and Luke Sandler.
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed D David Kolomatis to a one-year contract.
READING ROYALS — Named John Senick director of ticket sales and service.
Motorsports
NASCAR — Docked Monster Energy Cup driver Chase Elliott 15 driver points, The Hendrick Motorsports team 15 owner points, Elliott’s crew chief Alan Gustafson $25,000 and suspended Gustafson and car chief Joshua Kirk one race for an aerodynamic modification found in a post-race inspection following Elliott’s second-place finish on Sunday.
Soccer
U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION — Agreed to terms with youth technical director and men’s Under-20 national team coach Tab Ramos on a contract extension.
Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Chris Wright CEO.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Fired coach Jay Heaps. Promoted assistant coach Tom Soehn to head coach.
College
AUBURN — Announced DL Byron Cowart left the football program and been granted his release.
BARUCH — Named Brian McMahon men’s assistant basketball coach.
GUILFORD — Named Bob Lowe assistant sports information director.
OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN — Announced it will add bowling as a sport for the 2018-19 academic year. Named James Hayes men’s and women’s bowling coach.
LOCAL SPORTS
Tuesday’s Results
Prep Girls Golf
LEIPSIC 228, LIMA SENIOR 289
North Baltimore 188, Eastwood 207
AT Cross Winds Golf Club
MEDALIST: Jordan Bucher, North Baltimore, 39. Other scores: (NB) Valerie Buchanan 47, Lilly Westgate 50, Hanna Rose 52 (East) Solana Lopez 44, Leigh Snyder 48, Kendra Hagg 56, Sara Ameling 62 .
records: North Baltimore 14-2.
Prep Boys Golf
LAKOTA 164, NEW RIEGEL 182
AT NATURE TRAILS GOLF COURSE
MEDALIST: Kyleigh Dull, Lakota, 37. Other scores: (Lak) Nathan Walter 40, Connor Hill 41, Marshall Minich & Jayden Bonnell 46. (NR) Allan Acree 43, Chris Acree 44, Nate Mack 47, Aaron Hohman 48.
records: Lakota 13-4 overall, 8-2 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; New Riegel 6-4 SBC River.
Junior High Volleyball
(8th) Tiffin Calvert 25-25, Old Fort 20-15
(7th) Tiffin Calvert 25-25, Old Fort 12-12
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
Prep Girls Soccer
Van Buren at Ada (NCOSA), 5
Prep Volleyball
Cory-Rawson at Hopewell-Loudon (BVC), 5:30
Arcadia at Pandora-Gilboa (BVC), 5:30
Van Buren at North Baltimore (BVC), 5:30
Vanlue at Liberty-Benton (BVC), 5:30
Prep Boys Golf
Arcadia, Arlington, McComb, Hopewell-Loudon, Liberty-Benton, North Baltimore, Riverdale, Van Buren & Leipsic in Blanchard Valley Conference tournament at Country Acres Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Van Buren in Northwest Ohio Girls Golf League match, 3:45
LOCAL & AREA
Free Soccer Clinic
The University of Findlay will host a free soccer clinic for players ages 6-14 from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at DeHaven Field. Players should bring a ball and appropriate footwear. For more information, contact UF men’s soccer coach Andy Smyth at 419-434-4801 or at smyth@findlay.edu.