Prep Roundup: Fostoria’s Sheets 3rd at NBC Jamboree

ROSSFORD — Fostoria High School’s Dylan Sheets raced to third place in 17:28 to lead area runners in the season’s second Northern Buckeye Conference cross country jamboree on Tuesday at the Glenwood Athletic Conference.

Otsego swept the team championships, winning the boys meet 39-54 over Eastwood and the girls competition 63-74 over Woodmore.

Elmwood was fourth in the boys meet with 136 points, while Fostoria was seventh among eight teams with 164.

Fostoria’s girls were fifth among seven teams with 105 points, followed by Elmwood in sixth with 125.

Elmwood’s top boys runner was 17th-place Trevor Bingham in 19:07.

Fostoria’s Erika Gonzales placed 12th in the girls race in 23:28, with Elmwood’s Liz Hoffman next in 13th (24:10).

Individual winners were Genoa’s Sean Hoeft (17:14) and Otsego’s Kylie Brinkman (21:29).

Boys Team Standings

1, Otsego 39. 2, Eastwood 54. 3, Genoa 86. 4, Elmwood 136. 5, Lake 147. 6, Rossford 161. 7, Fostoria 164. 8, Woodmore 170.

Area BOYS Top 50 Finishes

3, Dylan Sheets (Fos) 17:28. 17, Trevor Bingham (Elm) 19:07. 23, Kolton Bloom (Elm) 19;21. 29, Ben Armbruster (Elm) 19:44. 30, Cole Barton (Elm) 19:45. 46, Dominic Jackson (Fos) 20:15. 47, Justin Jordan (Fos) 20;21.

Girls Team Standings

1, Otsego 63. 2, Woodmore 74. 3, Eastwood 77. 4, Genoa 80. 5, Fostoria 105. 6, Elmwood 125. 7, Lake 142.

Area GIRLS Top 50 Finishes

12, Erika Gonzales (Fos) 23:28. 13, Liz Hoffman (Elm) 24:10. 14, Cashara Durst (Fos) 24:16. 18, Lainey Bingham (Elm) 24:37. 19, Kana Kagitani (Fos) 24:37. 26, Alice James (Fos) 25:50. 28, Jena Sidle (Elm) 26:03. 34, McKenzie Mercer (Elm) 26:43. 36, Morgan Reinhard (Elm) 27:10. 37, Macey Sheets (Fos) 27:21. 40, Dezerea Miranda (Fos) 27:30. 41, Grace Armbruster (Elm) 27:36. 44, Briana Hickle (Fos) 28:33. 46, Marie Braun (Fos) 28:50. 50, Regan Watters (Elm) 30:01.

Volleyball

OTSEGO 3

FOSTORIA 1

FOSTORIA — Tyriana Settles had 23 kills and 17 digs Tuesday but Fostoria fell 25-13, 20-25, 25-22, 25-23 to Otsego in a Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball match.

Settles was 66 of 71 hitting and served three aces for Fostoria (11-4, 5-2 NBC). Dakota Thomas was 104 of 105 setting with 35 assists and added 10 digs. Mary Harris was 25 of 25 serving with five aces, Meredith Grine had five kills and six digs, and Zoe Rice had 10 digs and Baleigh Robinson seven digs.

Otsego improved to 8-3, 5-2 NBC.

Fostoria (11-4, 5-2 NBC)

SERVING: Mary Harris 25-25, Baleigh Robinson 14-15, Zoe Rice 12-13. ACES: Tyriana Settles 3. KILLS: Settles 23, Meredith Grine 5, Alex Talley 5. SPIKING: Settles 66-71. ASSISTS: Dakota Thomas 35. SETTING: Thomas 104-105. DIGS: Settles 17, Thomas 10, Rice 10. BLOCKS: Grine 2.

GENOA 3

ELMWOOD 2

GENOA — Lizzy Hall had 10 kills and Maddie Schroeder finished with 36 assists for Elmwood, but Genoa still edged out the Royals 16-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17, 16-14 on Tuesday in Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball.

Peighton Troike added nine kills and 10 digs and Jill Hannah had 29 digs for Elmwood (2-10, 1-6 NBC).

Genoa improved to 5-8 and 2-5 in league play.

ELMWOOD (2-10, 1-6 nbc)

ACES: Tahia Douglas 3. KILLS: Lizzy Hall 10, Peighton Troike 9, Maddie Mossbarger 9, Douglas 8, Anna Veryser 8. ASSISTS: Maddie Schroeder 36. DIGS: Jill Hannah 29, Hall 14, Troike 10. BLOCKS: Douglas 4.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Elmwood, 19-25, 25-13, 25-14.

TIFFIN CALVERT 3

OLD FORT 2

TIFFIN — Old Fort built a 2-0 lead, but Tiffin Calvert rattled off wins in the final three sets as the Senecas picked up a 28-30, 19-25, 25-14, 25-12, 25-13 victory over the Stockaders in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division match.

Kiely Taylor slammed 25 kills and had three blocks for the Stockaders (4-10, 2-2 SBC River), while Madison Guth dished out 39 assists. Morgan Miller had 21 digs and Jenna Clouse added three aces.

Tiffin Calvert improved to 10-3 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

OLD FORT (4-10, 2-2 SBC RIVER)

ACES: Jenna Clouse 3, Kiely Taylor 2. KILLS: Taylor 25, Clouse 8, Madison Guth 6. ASSISTS: Guth 39. DIGS: Morgan Miller 21, Savannah McCoy 17, Ashlyn Magers 16, Clouse 11. BLOCKS: Taylor 3.

NEW RIEGEL 3

VAN BUREN 2

VAN BUREN — Brianna Gillig and Kaitlyn Kirian combined for 43 kills to lead New Riegel to a 23-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-12, 15-8 victory over Van Buren on Tuesday night in nonconference volleyball.

Gillig stashed 24 kills and Kirian added 19 as the Blue Jackets upped their record to 10-2.

Lydia Reineke registered 18 kills, two aces and 14 digs for the Black Knights. Jessica Rinehart and Faith Dewalt had two aces apiece and Lindsey Shaw handed out 29 assists for Van Buren (6-6).

NEW RIEGEL (10-2)

ACES: Brianna Gillig 5, Christen Hohman 3, Lauren Theis 2. KILLS: Bri. Gillig 24, Kaitlyn Kirian 19, Emily Peters 7. ASSISTS: Lindsay Bouillon 48, Madalyn Reinhart 4, Julia Reinhart 3. DIGS: Brooklyn Gillig, Bouillon & M. Reinhart 13. BLOCKS: Peters, Kirian & Bouillon 3.

VAN BUREN (6-6)

ACES: Lydia Reineke, Jessica Rinehart & Faith Dewalt 2. KILLS: L. Reineke 18, Mackenzie Saltzman 5, Emma Reineke & Sydney Leeper 4. ASSISTS: Lindsey Shaw 29. DIGS: L. Reineke 14, Dewalt 10, Saltzman 9. BLOCKS: L. Reineke, Leeper, Saltzman & Rinehart 1.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Van Buren, 25-20, 25-21.

FRESHMEN: New Riegel 25-17, 25-4.

Boys Soccer

VAN BUREN 3

FORT JENNINGS 0

FORT JENNINGS — Thomas Piccirillo scored a pair of goals and Van Buren’s defense did not allow Fort Jennings a shot on goal in Tuesday night’s 3-0 victory for the Black Knights in nonconference boys soccer.

Jonah Fredricks also found the net for the Black Knights (8-1), who did all of their scoring in the second half. Nick McCracken and Hunter Stone each had an assist.

Cole Horstman stopped 17 shots in goal for the Musketeers (1-8).

goals: (VB) Thomas Piccirillo 2, Jonah Fredricks 1. Assists: (VB) Nick McCracken & Hunter Stone 1. shots-on-goal: Van Buren 20; Fort Jennings 0. saves: (VB) Hunter Fleck 0; (FJ) Cole Horstman 17.

records: Van Buren 8-1; Fort Jennings 1-8.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Van Buren, 1-0.

