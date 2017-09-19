Prep Golf: Elmwood’s Smith is first team all-NBC

Elmwood’s Braden Dauterman, left, watches his putt on hole No. 9 during Tuesday’s Northern Buckeye Conference boys golf tournament at Green Hills Golf Course. Dauterman shot an 89 and earned a spot on the all-NBC honorable mention team. (Photo by Jamie Baker)

CLYDE — Elmwood’s Aaron Smith posted an 83 for a fourth-place individual finish in Tuesday’s Northern Buckeye Conference boys golf tournament at Green Hills Golf Course.
Smith, who averaged 44.5 strokes per nine holes during the regular season, also landed on the all-NBC first team.
Genoa won the team tournament championship by a 337-345 margin over Eastwood and wrapped up the overall conference title, which also included dual-match results, with 48 points to 40 for Eastwood. Elmwood was fifth with 24 points and Fostoria finished last among eight teams with six points.
Woodmore’s Mitchell Miller was tournament medalist with a 78.
Elmwood was fifth in the tournament team standings with 363 strokes. Following Smith in scoring for the Royals were Braden Dauterman with an 89, Kaeleb Borner with a 92 and Carter Taft with a 99.
Fostoria was eighth with 486 strokes, led by Karsen Bemis’ 94. Jacob Counts finished with a 105, followed by Trey Groves with a 127 and Dylan Stultz with a 160.
Elmwood’s Smith was joined on the all-NBC first team by Genoa’s Ethan Smith, Austin Marley, Gabe Scott and Isaac Simmons and Woodmore’s Miller.
tournament team scores
1, Genoa 337. 2, Eastwood 445. 3, Lake 354. 4, Woodmore 359. 5, Elmwood 363. 6, Otsego 401. 7, Rossford 431. 8, Fostoria 486.
overall team standings
1, Genoa 48. 2, Eastwood 40. 3, Woodmore 35. 4, Lake 33. 5, Elmwood 24. 6, Otsego 18. 7, Rossford 11. 8, Fostoria 8.
all-nbc first team
Ethan Smith, Genoa; Austin Marley, Genoa; Mitchell Miller, Woodmore; Gabe Scott, Genoa; Aaron Smith, Elmwood; Isaac Simmons, Genoa.
all-nbc second team
Brock Pollauf, Genoa; Grant Hirzel, Eastwood; Riley Welker, Eastwood; Justin Luoma, Lake; Noah Hahn, Eastwood; Dan Greenhill, Woodmore.
all-nbc honorable mention
Kaeleb Borner, Elmwood; Ian Cook, Woodmore; Robbie Bettinger, Eastwood; Braden Dauterman, Elmwood; Nate Sampsell, Lake; Zack Hornyak, Lake.

