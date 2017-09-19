Junior High: Arcadia sweeps VB

Arcadia’s junior high volleyball teams claimed a pair of decisions from Van Buren on Monday, winning the eighth-grade match 25-22, 25-15 and the seventh-grade contest 25-21, 25-19.

Mackenzie Kemenah recorded six aces and two assists for Arcadia’s eighth-graders, while Breanna Chambers served for four aces and Paige Massie tallied two aces, two blocks and two digs.

Emily Rank served for four aces for Arcadia’s seventh-graders, while Cassidy Boes had three kills and Courtney Burnett recorded four assists.

