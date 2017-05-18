Thursday’s scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL

OHSAA District Semifinals

Division I

AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK

Anthony Wayne 12, Sylvania Northview 6

Perrysburg 8, Sylvania Southview 5

DISTRICT FINAL: (2) Anthony Wayne (20-7) vs. (6) Perrysburg (13-12), Friday, 6 p.m.

Division II

AT HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY

(6) Clyde vs. (3) Bellevue, Thursday, 2

(4) Lexington vs. (2) Vermilion, Thursday, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

AT PATRICK HENRY

(1) Wapakoneta vs. (2) Celina, Thursday, 2

(6) Defiance vs. (7) Maumee, Thursday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

Division III

AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK

(1) Lake vs. (4) Ottawa Hills, Thursday, 5

(2) Eastwood vs. (3) Rossford, Thursday, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

AT DEFIANCE

(1) Fairview vs. (4) Tinora, Thursday, 2

(2) Archbold vs. (3) Swanton, Thursday, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

AT ELIDA

(1) Ottawa-Glandorf vs. (5) Spencerville, Thursday, 2

(2) Coldwater vs. (4) Lima Central Catholic, Thursday, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

Division IV

AT GALION

New London 3, Wynford 1

Norwalk St. Paul 5, Plymouth 4

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) New London (18-7) vs. (2) Norwalk St. Paul (20-5), Friday, 5

AT COLDWATER

Parkway 14, Fort Recovery 3, 6 innings

Minster 2, Delphos St. John’s 0

DISTRICT FINAL: (5) Parkway (11-11) vs. (3) Minster (20-7),Friday, 7

AT BRYAN

Ayersville 2, Stryker 0

Edon 11, Hicksville 4

DISTRICT FINAL: (3) Ayersville (14-11) vs. (7) Edon 12-10), Friday, 5

AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF

Kalida 5, McComb 4

Leipsic 6, Miller City 4

DISTRICT FINAL: (4) Kalida (13-9) vs. (2) Leipsic (21-5), Friday, 5

AT CLYDE

Tiffin Calvert 13, Mohawk 1

New Riegel 14, Lakota 3

DISTRICT FINAL: (2) New Riegel (19-5) vs. (3) Tiffin Calvert (12-9) , Friday, 5

PREP SOFTBALL

OHSAA District Semifinals

Division I

AT MAUMEE ROLF PARK

Perrysburg 10, Sylvania Southview 8

Springfield 7, Oregon Clay 1

DISTRICT FINAL: (4) Springfield (19-5) vs. (2) Perrysburg (20-1-1), Friday, 5

AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

Toledo Whitmer 4, Anthony Wayne 3

Toledo Notre Dame 10, Ashland 0

DISTRICT FINAL: (5) Toledo Whitmer (18-6) vs. (3) Toledo Notre Dame (20-4), Thursday, 5

Division II

AT GENOA

Oak Harbor 14, Toledo Central Catholic 2, 5 innings

Maumee 17, Bowling Green 1, 5 innings

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Oak Harbor (27-1) vs. (2) Maumee (18-7), Saturday, noon

AT EDISON

Upper Sandusky 8, Bellevue 7

(1) Clear Fork vs. (3) Clyde, Thursday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: (4) Upper Sandusky (22-4) vs. (1) Clear Fork-(3) Clyde winner, Saturday, noon

AT MILLER CITY

Napoleon 12, Defiance 1

Wapakoneta 10, Bryan 0

DISTRICT FINAL: (3) Napoleon (15-6) vs. (1) Wapakoneta (18-3), Saturday, noon

Division III

AT MAUMEE ROLF PARK

Eastwood 10, Ottawa Hills 0, 6 innings

Archbold 2, Otsego 0

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Eastwood (24-3) vs. (3) Archbold (20-6), Saturday, noon

AT LEXINGTON

Colonel Crawford 5, Edison 2

Galion 10, Willard 0, 5 innings

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Colonel Crawford (19-5) vs. (3) Galion (17-10), Friday, 5

AT LIMA BATH

Patrick Henry 8, Allen East 0

Coldwater 2, Tinora 0

DISTRICT FINAL: (2) Patrick Henry (19-7) vs. (4) Coldwater (16-8), Friday, 5

Division IV

AT FOSTORIA

Columbus Grove 6, Hardin Northern 2

Carey 13, North Baltimore 7

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Columbus Grove (18-2) vs. (4) Carey (14-5), Friday, 5

AT ELIDA

Convoy Crestview 2, Hicksville 0

Antwerp 6, Continental 1

DISTRICT FINAL: (3) Convoy Crestview (13-11) vs. (2) Antwerp (13-6) , Friday, 5

AT OAK HARBOR

Gibsonburg 13, Lakota 0, 5 innings

Old Fort 7, New Riegel 4

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Gibsonburg (23-0) vs. (3) Old Fort (19-3), Saturday, noon

AT BRYAN

Hilltop 5, Edgerton 4

North Central 11, Fairview 5

DISTRICT FINAL: (3) Hilltop (19-9) vs.(4) North Central (13-5), Friday, 5

AT WAPAKONETA

Parkway 15, Ada 0, 5 innings

Minster 19, New Bremen 5, 5 innings

DISTRICT FINAL: Parkway (21-1) vs. Minster (17-10), Friday, 5

AT SHELBY

Lucas 11, Crestline 3

Mohawk 9, Monroeville 2

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Lucas vs. (4) Mohawk (15-9), Friday, 5

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 23 13 .639 —

Baltimore 23 15 .605 1

Boston 20 18 .526 4

Tampa Bay 21 22 .488 5½

Toronto 17 24 .415 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 19 16 .543 —

Cleveland 20 19 .513 1

Detroit 19 19 .500 1½

Chicago 17 20 .459 3

Kansas City 16 22 .421 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 29 12 .707 —

Texas 21 20 .512 8

Los Angeles 21 21 .500 8½

Seattle 18 22 .450 10½

Oakland 17 22 .436 11

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Atlanta 9, Toronto 5

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 4

Baltimore 13, Detroit 11, 13 innings

Houston 12, Miami 2

Texas 5, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 7, Minnesota 3

Boston 6, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 11 innings

Oakland 9, Seattle 6

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.

Houston 3, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 4

Detroit 5, Baltimore 4

Atlanta 8, Toronto 4

Texas 9, Philadelphia 3

Boston at St. Louis, late

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, late

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, late

Oakland at Seattle, late

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore (Bundy 5-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 3-2), 1:10

Colorado (Chatwood 3-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-0), 1:10, 1st game

Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-2) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 2:05

Colorado (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10, 2nd game

Toronto (Stroman 3-2) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-3), 7:35

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-3), 8:15

Boston (Velazquez 0-0) at Oakland (Gray 0-1), 10:05

Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3) at Seattle (Gaviglio 0-0), 10:10

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10

Texas at Detroit, 7:10

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10

Boston at Oakland, 9:35

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 25 14 .641 —

Atlanta 16 21 .432 8

New York 16 23 .410 9

Philadelphia 14 23 .378 10

Miami 14 25 .359 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 21 16 .568 —

Milwaukee 22 18 .550 ½

Chicago 20 19 .513 2

Cincinnati 19 20 .487 3

Pittsburgh 17 23 .425 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 25 15 .625 —

Arizona 24 18 .571 2

Los Angeles 23 18 .561 2½

San Francisco 17 25 .405 9

San Diego 15 26 .366 10½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Atlanta 9, Toronto 5

Washington 8, Pittsburgh 4

Houston 12, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 5

Texas 5, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 7, Minnesota 3

Boston 6, St. Louis 3

Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Milwaukee 6, San Diego 2

San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.

Houston 3, Miami 0

Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 1

Atlanta 8, Toronto 4

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 5

Texas 9, Philadelphia 3

Boston at St. Louis, late

Milwaukee at San Diego, late

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Roark 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Glasnow 1-3), 12:35

Colorado (Chatwood 3-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-0), 1:10, 1st game

Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-2) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 2:05

Cincinnati (Garrett 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-2), 2:20

Milwaukee (Davies 4-2) at San Diego (Cosart 0-1), 3:40

Colorado (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10, 2nd game

Toronto (Stroman 3-2) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-3), 7:35

Miami (Volquez 0-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 1-5), 10:10

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

Washington at Atlanta, 7:35

San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Wednesday’s Boxscores

Rays 7, Indians 4

Tampa Bay Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Dckrson lf 5 1 2 3 Kipnis 2b 5 0 1 1

Bourjos lf 0 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 1 1 0

Krmaier cf 5 0 1 0 Brntley lf 3 0 1 1

Lngoria 3b 5 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 3 0 0 0

Mrrison 1b 3 1 1 1 Encrnco dh 3 0 0 0

Sza Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 1 0

Rasmus dh 4 0 1 0 Chsnhll rf 4 1 1 0

Beckham ss 4 1 3 1 B.Zmmer cf 4 2 2 2

Daniel. 2b 4 1 1 0 R.Perez c 3 0 0 0

Sucre c 4 2 2 2 E.Gnzal ph 1 0 0 0

Totals 38 7 12 7 Totals 34 4 7 4

Tampa Bay 042″000″001 — 7

Cleveland 002″010″001 — 4

DP–Cleveland 1. LOB–Tampa Bay 5, Cleveland 6. 2B–Souza Jr. (8), Sucre (1), Brantley (6), Chisenhall (6), B.Zimmer (1). HR–Dickerson (9), Morrison (11), Sucre (2), B.Zimmer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay

Cobb (W,4-3) 7 6 3 3 1 7

Farquhar H,8 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Stanek H,2 1/3 0 0 0 1 0

Colome 1 1 1 1 0 0

Cleveland

Tomlin (L,2-5) 2 1/3 7 6 6 0 5

Otero 1 1/3 3 0 0 1 0

Goody 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Logan 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

McAllister 1 0 0 0 0 1

Shaw 1 1 0 0 0 1

Armstrong 1 1 1 1 0 2

HBP–by Cobb (Santana). Umpires–Home, Ben May. First, Eric Cooper. Second, Gary Cederstrom. Third, Gabe Morales. T–3:20. A–22,104 (35,051).

Tigers 5, Orioles 4

Baltimore Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

S.Smith rf 4 0 1 0 Kinsler 2b 5 0 2 1

Rickard ph 0 0 0 0 Cstllns 3b 2 0 0 0

A.Jones cf 5 0 1 0 J.Mrtin rf 3 1 1 0

M.Mchdo 3b 5 0 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 0

C.Davis 1b 4 1 1 0 Upton lf 4 0 1 0

Trumbo dh 4 1 1 1 Avila 1b 3 1 1 0

Schoop 2b 4 2 2 0 Collins cf 4 2 3 4

W.Cstll c 4 0 3 1 J.McCnn c 3 1 1 0

Mancini lf 3 0 2 1 J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0

J.Hardy ss 4 0 0 1

Totals 37 4 11 4 Totals 32 5 9 5

Baltimore 010″210″000 — 4

Detroit 020″030″00x — 5

E–J.Iglesias (3), M.Machado (5). DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Baltimore 8, Detroit 8. 2B–C.Davis (7), Trumbo (6), Schoop (11), Upton (7), Avila (4), Collins (4). HR–Collins 2 (4). CS–Kinsler (2). SF–Mancini (2). S–J.McCann (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore

Jimenez (L,1-2) 5 8 5 5 3 5

Crichton 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Bleier 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Castro 1 0 0 0 0 1

Detroit

Fulmer (W,5-1) 7 10 4 3 0 4

Wilson H,7 1 0 0 0 0 0

Wilson (S,3-4) 1 1 0 0 1 2

Bleier pitched to 1 batter in the 8th HBP–by Jimenez (Castellanos). Umpires–Home, Mark Carlson. First, CB Bucknor. Second, Manny Gonzalez. Third, Fieldin Cubreth. T–3:15. A–29,722 (41,681).

Cubs 7, Reds 5

Cincinnati Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hmilton cf 5 1 1 0 Schwrbr lf 5 1 1 2

Cozart ss 5 2 3 2 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0

Votto 1b 3 1 0 0 Bryant 3b 3 0 0 0

Duvall lf 4 1 2 1 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 2

Suarez 3b 4 0 1 2 I.Happ cf 3 1 0 0

Schbler rf 3 0 0 0 Zobrist 2b-lf 3 1 2 0

Peraza 2b 4 0 1 0 Russell ss 4 1 0 1

Brnhart c 4 0 1 0 M.Mntro c 2 2 0 0

Feldman p 0 0 0 0 Hndrcks p 1 0 0 1

Brice p 1 0 0 0 Almora ph 1 0 1 0

Storen p 0 0 0 0 M.Mntgm p 0 0 0 0

Alcantr ph 1 0 0 0 Strop p 0 0 0 0

Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 C.Edwrd p 0 0 0 0

Gennett ph 1 0 0 0 L Stlla ph 0 0 0 0

R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 J.Baez 2b 0 0 0 0

Jay rf 3 1 1 1

Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 29 7 6 7

Cincinnati 101″000″300 — 5

Chicago 052″000″00x — 7

E–Duvall (2). DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–Cincinnati 7, Chicago 6. 2B–Suarez (8), Zobrist (6). HR–Cozart (4). SB–Hamilton (20). S–Feldman (3), Hendricks (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Feldman (L,2-4) 2 2/3 5 7 5 3 4

Brice 2 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Storen 1 1 0 0 0 0

Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1

Iglesias 1 0 0 0 3 3

Chicago

Hendricks (W,3-2) 6 6 2 2 2 4

Montgomery 2/3 2 3 3 1 0

Strop H,6 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Edwards H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2

Davis (S,9-9) 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP–by Feldman (Jay). Umpires–Home, Ron Kulpa. First, Ed Hickox. Second, Jerry Meals. Third, Tom Woodring. T–3:06. A–38,715 (41,072).

Tuesday’s Late Boxscore

Orioles 13, Tigers 11, 13 innings

Baltimore Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Rickard rf 4 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 8 2 3 1

S.Smith ph-rf 3 0 1 0 Cstllns 3b 5 0 0 0

A.Jones cf 7 1 3 1 An.Rmne 3b 3 1 1 0

M.Mchdo 3b 7 1 3 1 Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 2 2 1

Trumbo dh 7 3 4 1 V.Mrtin dh 4 2 2 3

C.Davis 1b 5 3 3 4 D.Mchdo pr-dh 0 0 0 0

Schoop 2b 5 1 0 0 Avila ph-dh 2 0 2 1

Flherty 2b 1 0 0 0 Upton lf 5 1 0 0

W.Cstll c 6 2 3 2 J.Mrtin rf 3 2 2 5

Mancini lf 7 0 2 1 Mahtook cf 3 0 1 0

J.Hardy ss 7 2 1 3 Collins ph-cf 4 0 0 0

J.McCnn c 7 1 3 0

J.Iglss ss 7 0 2 0

Totals 59 13 20 13 Totals 55 11 18 11

Baltimore 007″000″001″003″2 — 13

Detroit 103″000″400″003″0 — 11

E–An.Romine (1). DP–Baltimore 2, Detroit 1. LOB–Baltimore 11, Detroit 15. 2B–A.Jones (5), M.Machado (6), Trumbo (5), C.Davis (6), Kinsler (5), Avila (3), Mahtook (3), J.McCann (2). HR–Trumbo (5), C.Davis 2 (8), J.Hardy (2), V.Martinez (2), J.Martinez 2 (4). SB–Mancini (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore

Miley 5 8 4 4 4 3

Givens H,8 1 0 3 3 3 0

Brach BS,3 1 1 1 1 0 1

O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 2

Asher 2 2/3 3 0 0 1 2

Hart 2/3 5 3 3 0 0

Bleier (W,1-1) 1 2/3 1 0 0 1 1

Detroit

Boyd 2 1/3 8 7 7 2 1

Bell 4 3 0 0 1 3

Wilson 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Wilson BS,1 1 1/3 1 1 1 0 2

Greene 2 2 0 0 0 2

Hardy 1 4 3 1 0 1

Rodriguez (L,1-5) 1 2 2 2 1 1

Miley pitched to 2 batters in the 6th Givens pitched to 3 batters in the 7th HBP–by Asher (Cabrera). WP–Givens, Rodriguez. Umpires–Home, Fieldin Cubreth. First, Mark Carlson. Second, CB Bucknor. Third, Manny Gonzalez. T–5:19. A–25,109 (41,681).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Segura, Seattle, .363; Trout, Los Angeles, .344; Castro, New York, .340; AGarcia, Chicago, .338; Bogaerts, Boston, .336; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .335; Cruz, Seattle, .326; Judge, New York, .320; Pillar, Toronto, .313; LGarcia, Chicago, .312.

RUNS–Judge, New York, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Castro, New York, 27; Correa, Houston, 27; Gardner, New York, 27; Pillar, Toronto, 27; Sano, Minnesota, 27; Springer, Houston, 27; Trout, Los Angeles, 27; 2 tied at 26.

RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 34; Pujols, Los Angeles, 30; Sano, Minnesota, 30; Alonso, Oakland, 29; Judge, New York, 29; Cano, Seattle, 28; 5 tied at 27.

HITS–Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 53; Castro, New York, 51; Pillar, Toronto, 51; Altuve, Houston, 47; AGarcia, Chicago, 46; Cruz, Seattle, 45; Segura, Seattle, 45; Bogaerts, Boston, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 44; 4 tied at 43.

DOUBLES–Moreland, Boston, 15; Travis, Toronto, 14; Betts, Boston, 13; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 12; Pillar, Toronto, 12; Gomez, Texas, 11; Lindor, Cleveland, 11; Longoria, Tampa Bay, 11; CSantana, Cleveland, 11; 6 tied at 10.

TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; 11 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 14; Alonso, Oakland, 12; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Davis, Oakland, 11; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 11; Cruz, Seattle, 10; Sano, Minnesota, 10; 6 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES–Cain, Kansas City, 10; Dyson, Seattle, 10; Altuve, Houston, 9; Maybin, Los Angeles, 9; Ellsbury, New York, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Andrus, Texas, 7; DeShields, Texas, 7; 5 tied at 6.

PITCHING–Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 6-1; Bundy, Baltimore, 5-1; Morton, Houston, 5-2; Tanaka, New York, 5-2; Triggs, Oakland, 5-2; Vargas, Kansas City, 5-1; 9 tied at 4-2.

ERA–Vargas, Kansas City, 1.01; ESantana, Minnesota, 1.50; Keuchel, Houston, 1.84; Triggs, Oakland, 2.12; Sale, Boston, 2.15; Bundy, Baltimore, 2.27; Fulmer, Detroit, 2.54; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.60; McCullers, Houston, 2.65; Holland, Chicago, 2.70.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 85; Archer, Tampa Bay, 65; Salazar, Cleveland, 62; Darvish, Texas, 61; McCullers, Houston, 60; Estrada, Toronto, 58; Keuchel, Houston, 54; Morton, Houston, 54; Carrasco, Cleveland, 52; Porcello, Boston, 52.

National League

BATTING–Posey, San Francisco, .378; Harper, Washington, .376; Zimmerman, Washington, .374; JTurner, Los Angeles, .372; Kemp, Atlanta, .348; Freeman, Atlanta, .343; Cozart, Cincinnati, .339; Gyorko, St. Louis, .330; Blackmon, Colorado, .319; Markakis, Atlanta, .319.

RUNS–Harper, Washington, 42; Thames, Milwaukee, 37; Freeman, Atlanta, 34; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 30; Votto, Cincinnati, 28; Zimmerman, Washington, 28; Arenado, Colorado, 27; Seager, Los Angeles, 27; 6 tied at 26.

RBI–Zimmerman, Washington, 38; Harper, Washington, 36; Votto, Cincinnati, 35; Reynolds, Colorado, 33; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 32; Shaw, Milwaukee, 31; Blackmon, Colorado, 30; Murphy, Washington, 30; 3 tied at 29.

HITS–Zimmerman, Washington, 52; Blackmon, Colorado, 51; JTurner, Los Angeles, 51; Harper, Washington, 50; Myers, San Diego, 48; Murphy, Washington, 47; 5 tied at 46.

DOUBLES–Zimmerman, Washington, 15; Arenado, Colorado, 13; JTurner, Los Angeles, 13; Bryant, Chicago, 12; Drury, Arizona, 12; Kemp, Atlanta, 12; Pollock, Arizona, 12; 7 tied at 11.

TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Cozart, Cincinnati, 4; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 4; Fowler, St. Louis, 3; Galvis, Philadelphia, 3; Margot, San Diego, 3; Pollock, Arizona, 3; Perez, Milwaukee, 3; 14 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Freeman, Atlanta, 14; Harper, Washington, 13; Thames, Milwaukee, 13; Zimmerman, Washington, 13; Reynolds, Colorado, 12; Myers, San Diego, 11; Ozuna, Miami, 11; Stanton, Miami, 11; Votto, Cincinnati, 11; 4 tied at 10.

STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 19; Gordon, Miami, 12; Nunez, San Francisco, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 10; Broxton, Milwaukee, 9; Owings, Arizona, 9; Peraza, Cincinnati, 8; TTurner, Washington, 8; Villar, Milwaukee, 8.

PITCHING–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 7-2; Senzatela, Colorado, 6-1; Greinke, Arizona, 5-2; 14 tied at 4-1.

ERA–Leake, St. Louis, 1.94; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.15; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.47; Nova, Pittsburgh, 2.49; Lynn, St. Louis, 2.78; Scherzer, Washington, 2.80; Cole, Pittsburgh, 2.84; Greinke, Arizona, 3.09; Freeland, Colorado, 3.13; Cahill, San Diego, 3.27.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 70; deGrom, New York, 67; Greinke, Arizona, 66; Samardzija, San Francisco, 63; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 62; Ray, Arizona, 59; Martinez, St. Louis, 57; Cueto, San Francisco, 52; Cahill, San Diego, 51; Cole, Pittsburgh, 50; 3 tied at 49.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Conference Finals

BEST-OF-7

Sunday’s RESULT

Golden State 113, San Antonio 111

TUESDAY’S RESULT

Golden State 136, San Antonio 100, Golden State leads series 2-0

Wednesday’s RESULT

Cleveland 117, Boston 104, Cleveland leads series 1-0

Friday’s GAME

Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s GAME

Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s GAME

Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

MondaY’S GAME

Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAME

Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

x-San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

x-Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 26

x-Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

x-Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

x-San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Monday, May 29

x-Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 1 0 1.000 —

New York 1 0 1.000 —

Washington 1 0 1.000 —

Chicago 0 1 .000 1

Connecticut 0 1 .000 1

Indiana 0 1 .000 1

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

Dallas 1 0 1.000 —

Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 —

Minnesota 1 0 1.000 —

Seattle 1 1 .500 ½

Phoenix 0 1 .000 1

San Antonio 0 2 .000 1½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s RESULT

Indiana at Phoenix, late

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at New York, 7

Friday’s Games

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8

Atlanta at Chicago, 8:30

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Friday’s RESULT

Nashville 3, Anaheim 2

Saturday’s RESULT

Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Sunday’s RESULT

Anaheim 5, Nashville 3

Monday’s RESULT

Pittsburgh 1, Ottawa 0

Tuesday’s RESULT

Nashville 2, Anaheim 1, Nashville leads series 2-1

Wednesday’s RESULT

Ottawa 5, Pittsburgh 1, Ottawa leads series 2-1

Thursday’s Game

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Friday’s GAME

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s GAME

x-Nashville at Anaheim, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s GAME

x-Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Monday’S GAME

x-Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAME

x-Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

x-Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

x-Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 7 1 4 25 20 11

Columbus 6 5 1 19 19 17

Orlando City 6 3 1 19 13 13

Chicago 5 3 3 18 20 15

New York City FC 5 4 2 17 19 13

New York 5 6 1 16 12 18

Philadelphia 3 4 4 13 17 14

New England 3 4 4 13 18 16

Atlanta United FC 3 4 3 12 20 15

D.C. United 3 5 2 11 9 18

Montreal 2 4 4 10 14 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 6 2 4 22 16 7

FC Dallas 5 0 4 19 14 6

Houston 6 4 1 19 21 16

Portland 5 3 3 18 21 16

San Jose 4 4 3 15 12 13

Vancouver 4 5 1 13 13 16

Los Angeles 3 5 2 11 13 16

Minnesota United 3 6 2 11 17 28

Real Salt Lake 3 7 2 11 11 23

Seattle 2 5 4 10 15 19

Colorado 2 7 1 7 8 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s results

Philadelphia 2, Houston 0

Chicago 3, Colorado 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Seattle 0

Real Salt Lake 2, New York City FC 1

Orlando City at San Jose, late

Friday’s game

Toronto FC at New York, 7:30

Saturday’s games

Portland at Montreal, 3

Chicago at D.C. United, 4

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7

Houston at Atlanta United FC, 7

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 7

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8

Sunday’s games

Columbus at New England, 2:30

Los Angeles at Minnesota United, 5

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Stefan Crichton from Norfolk (IL). Designated C Francisco Pena for assignment. Recalled RHP Miguel Castro from Bowie (EL). Optioned LHP Donnie Hart to Norfolk.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated RHP Carlos Frias for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Boog Powell from Tacoma (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed 3B Adonis Garcia on the 10-day DL. Recalled INF Johan Camargo from Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed 1B/OF Peter O’Brien off waivers from Kansas City at optioned him to Louisville (IL). Transferred LHP Brandon Finnegan to the 60-day DL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned LHP Grant Dayton to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated LHP Rich Hill from the 10-day DL. Sent 1B Adrian Gonzalez to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Tom Koehler to New Orleans (PCL). Placed RHP Junichi Tazawa on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 16. Designated SS Mike Aviles for assignment. Recalled RHPs Odrisamer Despaigne and Brian Ellington from New Orleans.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned OF Brandon Nimmo to Las Vegas (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Gregory Polanco on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 15. Recalled OF Danny Ortiz from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP John Gant to Memphis (PCL). Sent OF Stephen Piscotty to Springfield (TL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Trevor Cahill on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 14. Recalled RHP Kevin Quackenbush from El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned INF Kelby Tomlinson to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated RHP Mark Melancon from the 10-day DL. Sent OF Aaron Hill to San Jose (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Matt Grace from Syracuse (IL). Placed RHP Joe Blanton on the 10-day DL.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released OF Donald Lutz.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released INF Kyle Roller.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Carlos Contreras, RHP Luis De La Cruz, INF Alvaro Rondon and OF Denis Phipps. Released RHP Toby Eigner, LHP Martire Garcia, RHP Devin Malone, and RHP Joe Robinson.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Josh Hodges.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Ryan Pope and OF Roel Santos.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Released RHP Michael Adams, LHP Liarvis Breto, RHP Richard Cruz-Sanchez, OF David Popkins, LHP Mike Sullivan, C Tyler Tewell and RHP Jordan Wellander. Signed LHP CJ Riefenhauser, RHP Tommy Lawrence and INF-OF Cody Regis.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released C Brendan Slattery.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Taylor Hillson. Released INF Kevin Carr.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Sold the contract of RHP Kaleb Ort to the New York Yankees. Signed C Steven Pollakov and RHP Jordan Wellander.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Released OF Mitch Elliott.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Traded RHP Skylar Hunter to Salina (AA). Signed RHP Zeb Sneed.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released OF Adam Urbania.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Ryan Lashley. Released LHP Andrew Ferguson.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Mikey Bart. Waived DT Collin Bevins.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed C-G Cornelius Edison. Waived WR Reginald Davis III.

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Malik Boyd pro personnel director.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DB Donte Carey. Signed PK Zane Gonzalez and DB Jason McCourty.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed G Dan Skipper.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Marlon Mack.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB Leonard Fournette to a four-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived DT Toby Johnson, Signed DT Will Sutton.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released TE Rob Housler.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with RB LeGarrette Blount on a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Juju Smith-Schuster to a four-year contract and QB Bart Houston and WR Canaan Severin. Released QB Nick Schuessler and LB Akil Blount.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Announced the retirement of WR Andrew Johnson. Signed DL Ike Igbinosun.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DBs Brendan Morgan and Terrance Parks.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Andrew O’Brien to a one-year, two-way contract.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined New York M Sacha Kljestan an undisclosed amount regarding hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent duting a May 14 match against the LA Galaxy.

College

ARIZONA STATE — Named Natesh Rao senior associate athletics director.

BYU — Announced F Eric Mika will remain in the NBA draft and hire an agent.

CENTENARY — Announced the resignation of men’s basketball coach Adam Walsh.

FLAGLER — Named Cullen Fridley director of sports medicine.

NOTRE DAME — Fired men’s golf coach Jim Kubinski.

PURDUE — Senior men’s basketball C Isaac Haas has withdrawn from the NBA draft.

SAINT LEO — Announced the resignation of women’s lacrosse coach Lesley Graham.

SHENANDOAH — Named Adam Walsh men’s basketball coach.

SIU EDWARDSVILLE — Named Todd Schultze associate head women’s basketball coach.

TENNESSEE — Announced the resignation of baseball coach Dave Serrano, effective at the end of the season.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

Area Golf

Sycamore Springs Golf Course

Renegades League

SCORE ON ODD HOLES: (1st flight) Sharon Hartman & Jane Ebersole 28. (2nd flight) Cheryl Miller 35. (3rd flight) Marilyn Sear 38.

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

Prep Track

Elmwood, Hopewell-Loudon, St. Wendelin, Lakota, Old Fort, New RIegel (girls), Patrick Henry (girls), Van Buren (girls), North Baltimore (girls) in Division III district at Gibsonburg

Mohawk & New Riegel (boys) in Division III district Bucyrus

Ada, Arcadia, Arlington, Bluffton, Carey, Columbus Grove, Cory-Rawson, Hardin Northern, Kalida, Leipsic, McComb, North Baltimore (boys), Pandora-Gilboa, Riverdale, Van Buren (boys), Vanlue in Division III district at Findlay

Prep Softball

Lake at Elmwood (NBC), 4:45

Van Buren at Cory-Rawson (BVC), 5

Prep Baseball

Lake at Elmwood (NBC), 4:45

Prep Tennis

Division II district at Bowling Green State University

LOCAL & AREA

Tiffin Calvert Seeks Basketball Coach

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert High School is currently looking for a head boys basketball coach. Interested candidates must have either head coaching experience or a successful assistant coaching background. Candidates must also have all the OHSAA Pupil Activity Permit documentation done or the ability to obtain it before formal hire can take place. Resumes and letters of interest should be sent to pshoemaker1@calvertcatholic.org.

Redmen Club Golf Outing

Fostoria High School’s Redmen Club will conduct a benefit golf outing June 11 at Loudon Meadows Golf Course. Proceeds from the event, which will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start, will benefit Fostoria’s athletic programs. The fee of $50 per player or $200 per foursome includes 18 holes of golf, cart and meal. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams. Entry forms can be completed online at https://goo.gl/yvZ39h.

